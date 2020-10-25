25 de octubre de 2020 - 23:10

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INFORMATICO STAR, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
96027
2
Pretty Willing, 7, F.Coria
(3)
43746
4,50
5 cps
3
Video Mar, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(1)
35792
5,50
1 1/2 cpo
4
Skinny Banker, 7, M.Aserito
(5)
4055
48,55
7 cps
5
Esplendido Emperor, 7, F.Correa
(11)
9242
21,30
1 1/2 cpo
6
King Of Jesters, 7, G.J.Garcia
(10)
36120
5,45
2 1/2 cps
7
Go Indy, 7, F.Vilches
(15)
18484
10,65
1 1/2 cpo
8*
Andru Shiner, 7, R.Alzamendi
(2)
1244
158,20
1 1/2 cpo
9
Optimus Stai, 7, M.Asconiga
(12)
1086
181,35
4 cps
10X
First Eye, 7, M.Rey
(8)
1509
130,45
3/4 cpo
11
Macho Bold, 7, L.Vai
(14)
17655
11,15
3 cps
ú
Rey De España, 5, J.M.Sanchez
(13)
10471
18,80
9 cps
-
-
-
275431
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores (X) Largó frío
Dividendos: INFORMATICO STAR $ 2,05, 1,15 y 1,10. Oretty Willing $ 1,65 y 1,10. Video Mar $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 92,00. TRIFECTA $ 223,50.No corrieron: (4) Anzan Boy, (6) Newsmaker y (7) Chiraq. Tiempo: 1'12s60c. Cuidador: J.C.Zimermann. Stud: El Gaucho (s.fe). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Informatico y Star Mannequin
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOY HOLANDES, 7, E.Ortega P.
(13)
103722
2
Uniformado, 5, A.Castro
(5)
35023
7,70
5 cps
3
Maipo Seattle, 7, M.J.Lopez
(14)
59928
4,50
1/2 cpo
4
Galan Fast, 5, G.Bonasola
(15)
7230
37,30
1 1/2 cpo
5
Che Santino, 7, R.Blanco
(7)
53935
5,00
1 cpo
6
Iker Chico, 7, R.M.Torres
(9)
27802
9,70
pzo
7
Señor Disonante, 7, G.J.Garcia
(3)
25441
10,60
1 1/2 cpo
8
Faro, 7, P.Carrizo
(8)
36942
7,30
3/4 cpo
9
City Challenger, 5, J.Rivarola
(11)
3869
69,70
1/2 pzo
10
Vi Soberano, 3, R.Frias
(1)
2307
116,90
3 1/2 cps
11
Koldo, 5, F.Correa
(10)
8388
32,15
2 cps
12
Alvertido En Boca, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(2)
5319
50,70
2 1/2 cps
13
On You, 3, M.A.Sosa
(6)
2022
133,40
pzo
14
Brent Lude, 5, L.Vai
(4)
3315
81,35
11 cps
ú
Red Beduino, 7, G.Villalba
(12)
964
279,85
14 cps
-
-
-
376207
Dividendos: SOY HOLANDES $ 2,60, 2,80 y 1,95. Uniformado $ 3,85 y 2,80. Maipo Seattle $ 2,00. IMPERFECTA $ 584,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 3.151,00. DOBLE $ 64,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'18s87c. Cuidador: G.E.Moussou. Stud: Don Tomas I I (gchu). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Netherland
TERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
IL PESCALLINO, 7, L.Balmaceda
(8)
119681
2
Tipejo, 3, R.Frias
(1)
96459
3,35
6 cps
3*
Agapantus, , M.La Palma
(2)
56691
5,70
1/2 cpo
4
Milagroso Thor, 5, C.Velazquez
(10)
9339
34,60
1 1/2 cpo
5X
Alex Slam, 3, M.A.Sosa
(4)
12217
26,45
1/2 pzo
6
Gamboa, 5, G.Bellocq
(11)
35904
9,00
cza
7
Signalizado, , F.Menendez
(13)
12194
26,50
pzo
8
Teneme Fe, 7, G.J.Garcia
(5)
8951
36,10
pzo
9
Pretty Mine, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(12)
4863
66,45
1 1/2 cpo
10
My Freud, 7, A.Paez
(14)
55714
5,80
3/4 cpo
11
Pacific Seeking, 7, M.Aserito
(6)
13663
23,65
1/2 cza
12
Indy Runner, 7, L.Vai
(16)
23331
13,85
7 cps
13
Fisher Gold Bug, , F.Correa
(7)
1730
186,80
14 cps
ú
Improvisado, 7, R.Alzamendi
(15)
1113
290,45
1 cpo
-
-
-
451851
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta ( ) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: IL PESCALLINO $ 2,70, 1,55 y 1,20. Tipejo $ 2,20 y 1,50. Agapantus $ 2,10. IMPERFECTA $ 339,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.256,00. DOBLE $ 90,00.No corrieron: (3) Que Rubio y (9) Maximo Equal. Tiempo: 1'13s53c. Cuidador: C.A.Dacosta. Stud: Stud Valdi. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Zensational y Imaginame Linda
CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
OXBRIDGE, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
121243
2
All Victory, 7, W.Moreyra
(4)
24348
12,20
7 cps
3
El Viruta, 7, E.Ortega P.
(16)
77155
3,85
4 cps
4
Ahorro Planet, 7, P.Carrizo
(2)
25173
11,80
1/2 cpo
5
Don Talento, 7, F.Coria
(8)
41545
7,15
5 cps
6
Lord Lucas, 2, R.Frias
(14)
18860
15,75
1/2 cza
7
Che Brasilero, 7, S.Piliero
(11)
2024
146,75
1/2 cpo
8
Rio De Sangre, 7, J.Da Silva
(3)
38829
7,65
1/2 cpo
9*
Indio Asiatico, 7, C.Velazquez
(10)
8274
35,90
8 cps
10
Me Z (uru), 7, R.R.Barrueco
(6)
15040
19,75
1/2 cpo
11
Champaqui, 3, M.Giuliano C.
(7)
39085
7,60
3/4 cpo
úX
Snake Slam, 3, M.A.Sosa
(13)
3770
78,80
12 cps
-
-
-
415346
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: OXBRIDGE $ 2,45, 2,05 y 1,55. All Victory $ 2,20 y 2,20. El Viruta $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 270,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 1.217,00. DOBLE $ 51,50. CUATERNA $ 1.583,50.No corrieron: (1) Star Chamber, (5) Stamford Bridge, (9) Galanado y (15) El Camaro. Tiempo: 1'12s51c. Cuidador: C.C.Fuentes. Stud: El Aljibe. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Endorsement y Studieuse
QUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GOT CHANGE, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
105773
2
Libertador Sam, 7, J.Villagra
(10)
25729
9,25
1/2 cpo
3
Don Leparc, 3, R.Frias
(7)
38385
6,20
2 cps
4
New Balance (uru), 7, B.Enrique
(3)
39337
6,05
1/2 cpo
5
Inside Trader, 5, A.Castro
(9)
33054
7,20
2 1/2 cps
6
Sabbioni, 7, W.Moreyra
(1)
44904
5,30
5 cps
7
Roncade, 7, G.J.Garcia
(5)
9136
26,05
2 cps
8
Don Costello, 7, E.Ortega P.
(4)
31522
7,55
1 1/2 cpo
9
My Merit, 7, M.Aserito
(6)
4897
48,60
2 cps
ú*
El Acosador, 7, K.Banegas
(11)
3730
63,80
15 cps
-
-
-
336466
-
-
(*) Hocicó
Dividendos: GOT CHANCE $ 2,25, 1,75 y 1,10. Libertador Sam $ 3,30 y 1,25. Don Leparc $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 226,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.066,50. DOBLE $ 54,00. TRIPLO ESPECIAL $ 897,50. CUATERNA JACKPOT $ 896,50.No Corrió: (2) Al Batal. Tiempo: 1'37s55c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Chacabuco. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Exchange Rate y Galicada
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROSClasico Orbit (l) - L
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BLESS CANDY, 8, W.Pereyra
(7)
57458
2
Cortinera City, 8, W.Moreyra
(8)
55542
4,50
1/2 pzo
3
De Beauvoir, 8, I.Monasterolo
(6)
39673
6,30
1 cpo
4
Asturiola, 0, A.Giannetti
(4)
28565
8,75
2 cps
5
Lucy May, 0, E.Ortega P.
(5)
50493
4,95
1 cpo
6
Andai, 0, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
46718
5,35
1 1/2 cpo
7
Ilde, 1, K.Banegas
(3)
60961
4,10
1 cpo
ú
Monte Ligera, 8, A.Paez
(1)
9782
25,55
20 cps
-
-
-
349192
Dividendos: BLESS CANDY $ 4,35, 3,30 y 3,90. Cortinera City $ 3,50 y 2,30. De Beauvoir $ 2,50. EXACTA $ 198,50. TRIFECTA Extra $ 2.120,00. DOBLE $ 229,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s91c. Cuidador: D.Olivera. Stud: Pergamino. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Señor Candy y The Vision
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BUENO TENERTE, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
92922
2
Master Nabeel, 7, J.Villagra
(12)
53329
5,75
1 cpo
3
Drumguish, 7, E.Ortega P.
(11)
73890
4,15
2 cps
4
Don Jupiter, 7, F.Barroso
(7)
63225
4,85
1 1/2 cpo
5
Nostalgique, 7, M.Valle
(3)
63225
4,85
pzo
6
Changeover Days, 7, C.Montoya
(4)
6630
46,25
2 cps
7
Emmanuel`s Heaven, 7, W.Moreyra
(8)
23497
13,05
4 cps
8
Si Socios, 7, A.Castro
(5)
34071
9,00
1 cpo
9
Festehero, 5, C.Benitez
(9)
2313
132,55
5 cps
ú
Le Procope, 7, A.Giannetti
(10)
15487
19,80
12 cps
-
-
-
428590
Dividendos: BUENO TENERTE $ 3,30, 1,80 y 1,50. Master Nabeel $ 2,35 y 1,55. Drumguish $ 1,75. IMPERFECTA $ 238,00. TRIFECTA $ 566,50. DOBLE $ 169,00.No corrieron: (1) Simplemente Tuyo y (6) Masche. Tiempo: 1'38s42c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Don Valentino. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Pegwell Park
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PURE BART, , N.Villarreta
(12)
56468
2
Amaretto, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(4)
96692
3,65
5 cps
3
Libre De Espiritu, 7, L.Balmaceda
(10)
105351
3,35
2 1/2 cps
4
Alocate, 5, L.Franco
(2)
8757
40,30
1/2 cpo
5
Rare For Sale, 5, F.Vilches
(3)
2281
154,75
2 cps
6
Blue Slam, 7, G.Sediari
(11)
64757
5,45
cza
7
Flechador Secreto, 5, G.Villalba
(16)
88231
4,00
2 cps
8
Rio Tamesis, 7, M.Aserito
(13)
10041
35,15
3 1/2 cps
9
Tape Fabian, 5, L.Vai
(1)
15969
22,10
3 1/2 cps
10
Axwell, 7, E.Torres
(7)
8039
43,90
1/2 cpo
11
Catador Lu, 7, L.Noriega
(8)
12449
28,35
1 1/2 cpo
12
Stelvio, 5, J.Leonardo
(5)
18823
18,75
8 cps
ú
Colorato, 5, F.Correa
(15)
3801
92,85
5 cps
-
-
-
491659
Dividendos: PURE BART $ 6,25, 3,00 y 1,80. Amaretto $ 2,00 y 1,40. Libre De Espiritu $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 169,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.061,00. DOBLE $ 251,50. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 25.033,00.No corrieron: (6) Potro Viny, (9) Kid Painter y (14) Perfect Fitz. Tiempo: 1'13s40c. Cuidador: L.D.Sancerni. Stud: St. Santa Rita. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Pure Prize y South Berk
NOVENA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MUTAK BERRY, , N.Villarreta
(14)
149549
2
Dancer True, 7, G.J.Garcia
(8)
51274
7,00
4 cps
3
Betinho, 5, L.Balmaceda
(4)
47539
7,55
3/4 cpo
4
Iehi Razon, 5, J.Leonardo
(9)
13544
26,50
2 1/2 cps
5
The Money, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(1)
3218
111,55
2 cps
6
El Flechazo, 7, R.Alzamendi
(15)
74775
4,80
1/2 cpo
7
Gadesco, 5, F.Correa
(16)
2741
130,95
pzo
8
The Benjamin, 5, C.Cabrera
(5)
68365
5,25
v.m.
9
Cornetin, 7, L.Vai
(11)
3992
89,90
9 cps
10
Tenacious Roman, , C.Perez G.
(13)
3218
111,55
3 1/2 cps
11
Puerto De Niza, 8, F.Calvente
(12)
35016
10,25
3 cps
12*
Bejacity, 7, A.Paez
(2)
16204
22,15
1/2 cza
13
Max Capo, 5, G.Villalba
(10)
9888
36,30
3 1/2 cps
14
No Esta Mal, 7, E.Torres
(6)
15777
22,75
1 cpo
15
City Lunero, 7, F.Vilches
(7)
3522
101,90
12 cps
ú
Sepik, 7, J.M.Sanchez
(3)
2596
138,25
24 cps
-
-
-
501218
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: MUTAK BERRY $ 2,40, 1,55 y 1,20. Dancer True $ 2,85 y 1,90. Betinho $ 2,20. IMPERFECTA ú $ 185,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 10.897,75. DOBLE $ 122,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 17.441,40. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'20s16c. Cuidador: G.E.Moussou. Stud: Chico Carlos (riv). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de The Berry y La Chabuca
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FURNARI, 5, F.Correa
(15)
69634
2
Frau Stripes, 7, M.Aserito
(8)
90863
4,10
3/4 cpo
3
Forty Saltarina, 7, G.J.Garcia
(11)
120174
3,10
4 cps
4
Global Impulse, 7, J.M.Sanchez
(16)
25343
14,70
pzo
5
Calistemia, 5, L.Vai
(2)
25871
14,40
3 cps
6*
Ruler Passion, 5, L.Caronni
(6)
44350
8,40
2 1/2 cps
7
Volki Rye, 7, L.Franco
(1)
53991
6,90
1/2 cpo
8
Callenda, 7, F.Vilches
(4)
43828
8,50
1/2 cpo
9
Suriana, 7, L.Balmaceda
(13)
10450
35,65
7 cps
10
Desbaratada, 5, G.Villalba
(7)
7994
46,60
3 cps
11
Sixties Note, , C.Perez G.
(12)
2679
139,05
2 cps
12
Soy Fanatica, 7, E.Halier
(3)
1426
261,25
1 cpo
ú
Trattoria, , N.Villarreta
(5)
22510
16,55
5 cps
-
-
-
519114
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar
Dividendos: FURNARI $ 5,35, 2,15 y 1,40. Frau Stripes $ 2,50 y 1,55. Forty Saltarina $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA ú $ 464,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 33.009,00. DOBLE FINAL $ 5.395,00. TRIPLO $ 35.635,00. CUATERNA $ 175.535,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 103.454,00, a placé $ 572,00. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 22.129.984. No corrieron: (9) Got Mama, (10) Magia Cat y (14) Pearl Slam. Tiempo: 1'14s30c. Cuidador: D.S.Mure. Stud: Carrilobense. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Freud y Fumerolle

