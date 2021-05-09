Turf
09 de mayo de 2021 - 00:05

Resultados de las carreras del sábado 8 de mayo en San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del sábado 8 de mayo en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 08/05/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUITO KEY, 56, R.Blanco
(6)
0
2
Alibaba Song, 56, B.Enrique
(7)
0
2,55
2 cps
3
Don Centurion, 53, R.Frias
(2)
0
10,85
1 1/2 cpo
4
Daredevil, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
26,55
2 1/2 cps
5
True Cima, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
0
41,70
5 cps
6
Boomerang Joy, 56, W.Moreyra
(5)
0
33,70
4 cps
7
Master Singer, 52, J.Espinoza
(10)
0
136,80
3 1/2 cps
8
Cubano Perfecto, 56, W.Pereyra
(9)
0
36,80
2 1/2 cps
9
The Jordan, 56, D.Ramella
(1)
0
76,00
2 1/2 cps
10
Candy Zar, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(12)
0
240,85
s.a.
ú
Cuestion De Calisuar, 56, M.Aserito
(8)
0
499,40
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: QUITO KEY $ 1,85, 1,10 y 1,10. Alibaba Song $ 1,10 y 1,10. Don Centurion $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 150,00. TRIFECTA $ 266,00.No Corrió: (4) Solo A Solas. Tiempo: 1'35s25c. Cuidador: A.F.Gaitan D.. Stud: Firmamento. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Key Deputy y Quita Nistel
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JUSTIFY MY LOVE (BRZ), 56, A.Giannetti
(4)
0
2
Eluding, 56, J.Villagra
(2)
0
34,60
6 cps
3
Sarita Halo, 56, D.Ramella
(3)
0
9,85
1 cpo
4
Sari Banker, 56, R.Blanco
(1)
0
3,60
3/4 cpo
5
Candy Embrujada, 56, J.Noriega
(7)
0
2,35
4 cps
6*
Foolin, 56, A.Domingos
(6)
0
7,55
1/2 cpo
7
Hermosisima Lucero, 56, E.Ortega P.
(6a)
0
7,55
2 1/2 cps
ú
Denver City, 56, B.Enrique
(5)
0
38,90
3 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: JUSTIFY MY LOVE $ 2,25 y 1,80. Eluding $ 6,10. EXACTA $ 4.102,50. TRIFECTA $11.376,00. DOBLE $ 732,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'39s63c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Stud Rdi. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Agnes Gold y Zafira
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VESPACIANO, 55, A.Giannetti
(3)
0
2
Eritrean, 55, J.Villagra
(5)
0
1,70
1/2 pzo
3*
Pablinho, 55, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
5,05
1/2 cpo
4
Don Magico, 55, E.Ortega P.
(7)
0
5,55
3 cps
5
Rock Spirit, 55, O.Alderete
(1)
0
15,30
2 1/2 cps
6
Fumero, 55, F.Coria
(9)
0
16,55
9 cps
7
Mission Dubai, 55, A.Cabrera
(6)
0
30,20
3 cps
ú
Le Espagnol, 55, E.Talaverano
(2)
0
12,60
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Dist. molestó
Dividendos: VESPACIANO $ 4,25, 2,60 y 2,35. Eritrean $ 1,70 y 1,15. Pablinho $ 1,90. EXACTA $ 271,50. TRIFECTA $ 662,00. DOBLE $ 1.105,00.No Corrió: (8) Kyryl. Tiempo: 1'27s82c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Las Monjitas. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Daniel Boone y Vetskaia
CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SANTO DIOS, 55, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
2
Es Besuqueiro, 55, A.Domingos
(9)
0
8,65
7 cps
3
Te Vuelvo A Ver, 55, O.Alderete
(3)
0
14,55
1 1/2 cpo
4
Super Giaco, 55, A.Giannetti
(4)
0
4,15
1/2 cpo
5
Loan Shark, 55, J.Noriega
(2)
0
10,60
4 cps
6
Cumulo, 55, B.Enrique
(5)
0
23,00
1/2 cpo
7
Cima Of Love, 55, E.Siniani
(7)
0
30,50
1 cpo
8
Feel The Way, 56, J.Villagra
(8)
0
8,65
2 cps
ú
Superador Action, 55, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
35,15
23 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SANTO DIOS $ 1,40, 1,85 y 1,10. Es Besuqueiro $ 2,75 y 1,35. Te Vuelvo A Ver $ 2,15. EXACTA $ 241,50. TRIFECTA $ 806,00. DOBLE $ 467,50. CUATERNA $ 1.857,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 0s0c. Cuidador: A.F.Gaitan D.. Stud: Hs. Pozo De Luna. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Easing Along y Suffrage
QUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SARMATICA, 56, O.Alderete
(4)
0
2
Zulu Love, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
0
2,40
5 cps
3
Soy Buscada, 56, M.Valle
(1)
0
5,65
2 1/2 cps
4
My Espartana, 56, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
11,55
5 cps
5
Bond To Me, 52, R.Bascuñan
(7)
0
38,05
cza
6
Canossa, 56, O.Villarroel
(2)
0
42,70
8 cps
ú
Born A Star, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
0
65,35
cza
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SARMATICA $ 2,05 y 1,10. Zulu Love $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 151,50. TRIFECTA $ 192,00. DOBLE $ 150,00. TRIPLO $ 1.452,50. CUATERNA CON JACKPOT $ 1.195,00.No Corrió: (8) Calatea. Tiempo: 1'36s13c. Cuidador: E.R.Bortule. Stud: Hs. Tiveres. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Most Improved y Sutri
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
DON JUPITER, 57, L.Galdeano
(2)
0
2X
Semaforo Plus, 54, F.Correa
(1)
0
8,15
1/2 cza
3
Capo Beach, 57, A.Giannetti
(5)
0
1,60
pzo
4
Free Express, 54, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
3,60
2 cps
5
Perfect Score, 53, R.Bascuñan
(4)
0
15,40
3/4 cpo
6
Tradizion Way, 54, G.Bellocq
(3)
0
15,70
7 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: DON JUPITER $ 4,40 y 1,90. Semaforo Plus $ 3,40. EXACTA $ 721,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.052,00. DOBLE $ 280,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s64c. Cuidador: E.R.Bortule. Stud: Cuatro Zetas. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Orpen y Doña Fatal
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VERDE PIPIAN, 55, E.Ortega P.
(1)
0
2
Polvorada, 55, J.Villagra
(4)
0
1,95
3 1/2 cps
3
Baby Boomer, 55, A.Giannetti
(7)
0
18,65
1/2 cza
4
Watering Place, 55, J.Noriega
(3)
0
6,15
1/2 pzo
5
Hit Emerit, 55, L.Balmaceda
(8)
0
8,35
3 1/2 cps
6
Paliza Salvaje, 55, F.Coria
(6)
0
4,65
5 cps
7
Bom Tina, 55, R.R.Barrueco
(5)
0
4,60
2 1/2 cps
8
Linda Ane, 55, O.Alderete
(2)
0
39,75
3/4 cpo
ú*
Estrella Universal, 55, P.Carrizo
(9)
0
51,35
3 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: VERDE PIPIAN $ 8,35, 1,95 y 1,50. Polvorada $ 1,30 y 1,15. Baby Boomer $ 1,80. EXACTA $ 639,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.581,00. DOBLE $ 2.275,00. TRIPLO ESPECIAL $ 2.185,00. CUATERNA $ 2.060,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'26s86c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Hs. Pozo De Luna. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Via Maya
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1800 METROSClasico Macon (l) - L
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LORD OF LORDS, 57, J.Villagra
(4)
0
2
Master Johnny, 59, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
1,60
5 cps
3
El Ultimo Guapo, 50, M.Valle
(5)
0
6,35
3 cps
4
Teodisio Joy, 57, E.Ortega P.
(3)
0
4,60
1/2 cza
5
Expresivo Good, 48, E.G.Ortega T.
(2)
0
8,25
11 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LORD OF LORDS $ 3,10 y 4,85. Master Johnny $ 2,30. EXACTA $ 187,50. TRIFECTA $ 333,00. DOBLE $ 1.310,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'52s2c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: Mamina. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Master Of Hounds y Nabeela
NOVENA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LUMINOSO DUBAI, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
2
Devil Camp, 55, G.J.Garcia
(5)
0
5,85
1 1/2 cpo
3
Parmense, 54, E.Talaverano
(4)
0
8,05
1 1/2 cpo
4
Global Poderoso, 57, A.Giannetti
(2)
0
2,40
1 1/2 cpo
5
Salazares, 56, D.Ramella
(1)
0
49,90
2 cps
6
Le Procope, 54, I.Monasterolo
(10)
0
22,00
1 cpo
7
Dolce Joy, 57, A.Domingos
(9)
0
4,40
4 cps
8
Don Gotico, 52, R.Frias
(8)
0
13,70
6 cps
ú
Sidney Seiter, 54, O.Alderete
(3)
0
48,50
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LUMINOSO DUBAI $ 3,85, 2,80 y 2,45. Devil Camp $ 4,20 y 3,50. Parmense $ 3,10. EXACTA $ 532,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.584,00. DOBLE $ 435,00. TRIPLO $ 3.950,00.No corrieron: (7) Champ Freud y (11) Four Talent. Tiempo: 2'4s26c. Cuidador: M.Rodriguez. Stud: J.w.j.b.. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de E Dubai y Lignify
DECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROSClasico General Las Heras (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUEEN PLUM, 60, R.Blanco
(1)
0
2
Asturianisima, 60, D.Ramella
(7)
0
10,70
2 cps
3
Bless Candy, 60, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
5,25
3/4 cpo
4
Sofrita, 58, L.Balmaceda
(6a)
0
1,70
1/2 cpo
5
Huasanga, 58, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
1,70
1/2 cpo
6
Atrevida Tanto, 58, A.O.Lopez
(5)
0
2,90
1/2 cpo
7
La Bautismal, 58, B.Enrique
(4)
0
23,60
1/2 cpo
ú
Testarda, 58, A.Domingos
(3)
0
24,10
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: QUEEN PLUM $ 9,95 y 3,30. Asturianisima $ 3,95. EXACTA $ 1.563,00. TRIFECTA $ 5.230,00. DOBLE $ 3.650,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'22s81c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: S. M. De Araras. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Orpen y Que Felicidad
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PINTA MILONGUERA, 57, M.Aserito
(3)
0
2
Nimia Rye, 57, A.Domingos
(1)
0
3,25
2 cps
3
Eladia Vuelve, 50, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
0
2,75
1 1/2 cpo
4
Miss Chunga, 50, E.Suarez
(4)
0
6,10
1 cpo
5
Kalivia, 54, M.La Palma
(6)
0
5,10
2 1/2 cps
6
Dickinson, 52, R.Frias
(7)
0
3,55
1/2 cpo
ú
Elisa Gal, 54, K.Banegas
(2)
0
15,65
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: PINTA MILONGUERA $ 16,85 y 1,80. Nimia Rye $ 2,25. EXACTA $ 1.588,50. TRIFECTA $ 4.443,00. DOBLE $ 8.195,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 111.110,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 217.780,00. CADENA CON JACKPOT $ 241.961,25. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'5s99c. Cuidador: I.I.Cordoba. Stud: Stud La Silvia. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Cima De Triomphe y Star Emerald
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUEEN ZENOBIA, 57, L.Cabrera
(3)
0
2
Inthename Of Love (brz), 50, R.Bascuñan
(6)
0
3,35
3/4 cpo
3
De Rojo Carmesi, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
0
7,85
2 cps
3
Aspera Mal, 54, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
2,70
1/2 cpo
5
Joy Puzzy, 54, J.Villagra
(4)
0
6,35
4 cps
6
Directora De Escuela, 57, C.Velazquez
(8)
0
4,65
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: QUEEN ZENOBIA $ 3,70 y 3,00. Inthename Of Love $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 426,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.334,00. DOBLE $ 4.085,00.No corrieron: (1) La Barbra y (2) Donde Estas. Tiempo: 1'11s30c. Cuidador: D.A.Bordon. Stud: Rubio B.. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Zensational y Queen Pasion
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HEAVY LOVE, 57, G.J.Garcia
(2)
0
2
Tenten Go, 52, R.Frias
(1)
0
10,25
1 1/2 cpo
3*
Codi Strac, 55, A.Castro
(9)
0
4,75
2 cps
4
Best Million, 57, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
9,60
1 1/2 cpo
5
Val Tauro, 55, M.Valle
(3)
0
10,75
1 cpo
6
Santiagueñito, 53, A.I.Romay
(10)
0
34,60
2 1/2 cps
7
Arena Valiosa, 55, R.R.Barrueco
(7)
0
8,75
1 1/2 cpo
8
Candy Club, 52, R.Bascuñan
(12)
0
12,30
3/4 cpo
9
See The Sky, 55, P.Carrizo
(4)
0
11,15
pzo
10
Say You, 57, A.Domingos
(6)
0
7,75
3 cps
ú
Elevador, 51, J.Espinoza
(11)
0
20,85
10 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: HEAVY LOVE $ 2,25, 2,50 y 1,90. Tenten Go $ 3,85 y 2,50. Codi Strac $ 1,70. IMPERFECTA $ 517,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 10.224,50. DOBLE $ 490,00.No Corrió: (8) Dark Shine. Tiempo: 1'22s15c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Herencia Eterna (tdl). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Manipulator y Mizzenway
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
REMOTICO, 56, E.Ortega P.
(13)
0
2
Spirit Of Light, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
0
3,45
2 1/2 cps
3
Expensive Gift, 56, J.Noriega
(9)
0
10,20
1 1/2 cpo
4
Valeriano Joy, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
0
13,55
1 cpo
5
Perforador, 56, W.Moreyra
(2)
0
7,95
4 cps
6
Magnet Curl, 52, R.Bascuñan
(14)
0
25,00
1/2 pzo
7X
The Talisman, 56, L.Balmaceda
(1)
0
13,30
pzo
8
Big Scape, 56, D.E.Arias
(7)
0
52,40
cza
9
Fone, 56, M.Valle
(11)
0
21,75
1 cpo
10
Scudetto, 56, K.Banegas
(10)
0
10,20
2 1/2 cps
11
Caro Key, 56, O.Alderete
(12)
0
16,70
3 cps
12
Fino Scat, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
0
78,70
3/4 cpo
ú
Soy Mapuche, 56, A.Giannetti
(6)
0
4,80
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Saltó al largar
Dividendos: REMOTICO $ 3,90, 1,90 y 1,40. Spirit Of Light $ 1,90 y 1,60. Expensive Gift $ 2,75. IMPERFECTA $ 3562,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 16.528,00. DOBLE FINAL $ 2.412,50. TRIPLO $ 7.690,00. CUATERNA $ 153.575,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 836.419,00, a placé $ 1.834,00. No Corrió: (5) Bos Taurus. Tiempo: 1'38s43c. Cuidador: E.Martin Ferro. Stud: Castañon. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Remote y Zetic. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 49.425.460.

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados