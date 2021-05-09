Resultados de las carreras del sábado 8 de mayo en San Isidro

1
QUITO KEY, 56, R.Blanco
(6)
0
2
Alibaba Song, 56, B.Enrique
(7)
0
2,55
2 cps
3
Don Centurion, 53, R.Frias
(2)
0
10,85
1 1/2 cpo
4
Daredevil, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
26,55
2 1/2 cps
5
True Cima, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
0
41,70
5 cps
6
Boomerang Joy, 56, W.Moreyra
(5)
0
33,70
4 cps
7
Master Singer, 52, J.Espinoza
(10)
0
136,80
3 1/2 cps
8
Cubano Perfecto, 56, W.Pereyra
(9)
0
36,80
2 1/2 cps
9
The Jordan, 56, D.Ramella
(1)
0
76,00
2 1/2 cps
10
Candy Zar, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(12)
0
240,85
s.a.
ú
Cuestion De Calisuar, 56, M.Aserito
(8)
0
499,40
s.a.
comentar