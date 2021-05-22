Turf
22 de mayo de 2021

Resultados de las carreras del viernes 21 de mayo en San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del viernes 21 de mayo en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 21/5/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA MAS TIGRA, 56, P.Capra
(7)
0
2
Filha Do Farao, 57, G.J.Garcia
(13)
0
18,15
3 cps
3
Ruperta Candy, 55, J.Rivarola
(11)
0
5,80
2 cps
4
Jennifer Plus, 55, B.Enrique
(6)
0
2,65
3 cps
5
Star Rose, 57, L.Cabrera
(9)
0
5,80
1 1/2 cpo
6
Spice Lady, 57, J.Leonardo
(3)
0
14,20
pzo
7
Conilusao, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(4)
0
20,10
1 1/2 cpo
8
Fiera De Macabu, 55, O.Arias
(1)
0
104,10
4 cps
9
Harsil, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
0
52,65
4 cps
10
Che Diva, 57, M.Aserito
(10)
0
105,85
1/2 cpo
ú
Montis Miss, 55, A.Paez
(5)
0
99,70
3 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA MAS TIGRE $ 3,30, 3,40 y 2,00. Filha Do Farao $ 8,60 y 1,35. Ruperta Candy $ 1,35. IMPERFECTA $ 992,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.652,00.No corrieron: (2) Mazzola y (12) Luz Verde. Tiempo: 1'4s74c. Cuidador: V.M.Saunders. Stud: Bajo Los Tres Palos. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de The Leopard y The Best Sing
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL DISTANTE, 54, M.Valle
(1a)
0
2
Codi Strac, 55, A.Castro
(6)
0
4,30
1/2 cpo
3
Che Paisano, 55, G.J.Garcia
(8)
0
8,50
1/2 pzo
4
Vader Rye, 57, E.Talaverano
(9)
0
1,55
2 cps
5
Magician Ray, 52, L.Vai
(2)
0
32,40
3 cps
6*
Amiguito Miguel, 50, J.Espinoza
(4)
0
18,60
3 cps
7
Tesoro Millonario, 57, G.Bonasola
(3)
0
17,30
4 cps
8
Il Gelato, 57, Jorge Peralta
(7)
0
12,30
cza
9
Best Million, 57, E.Ruarte
(1)
0
6,40
8 cps
úX
Stackerman, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(5)
0
13,70
0 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores (X) Desmontó
Dividendos: EL DISTANTE $ 6,40, 3,85 y 1,65. Codi Strac $ 3,00 y 1,70. Che Paisano $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 727,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.668,00. DOBLE $ 757,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'35s40c. Cuidador: M.A.Gomez. Stud: Akokocho. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Wood Be Willing y Destinataria
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INTER PASION, 57, J.E.Perez
(8)
0
2
Anzan Boy, 57, A.Paez
(14)
0
2,90
cza
3
Too Fast, 57, C.Montoya
(9)
0
31,00
7 cps
4
Boca El Virrey, 55, M.Aserito
(4)
0
8,05
1 1/2 cpo
5
Puerto De Niza, 57, F.E.Coronel
(12)
0
5,25
1/2 cza
6
Ciudad Brava, 53, R.Garcia
(1)
0
53,90
2 cps
7
Teodoro Joy, 57, G.Bellocq
(3)
0
11,15
1 1/2 cpo
8
Guampaseca, 55, G.Bonasola
(13)
0
14,25
1/2 pzo
9
Niko Carson`s, 57, E.Ruarte
(7)
0
20,95
4 cps
10
Seattle Ness, 57, L.Vai
(5)
0
10,90
1/2 cza
11*
Sopampa Nov, 55, F.Barroso
(11)
0
12,25
3 1/2 cps
12
Merello City, 57, J.Leonardo
(6)
0
26,85
1/2 cpo
ú
Abri Los Ojos, 55, N.Villarreta
(10)
0
42,40
pzo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: INTER PASION 3,55, 1,55 y 1,55. Anzan Boy $ 1,40 y 1,40. Too Fast $ 2,60. IMPERFECTA $ 327,50. TRIFECTA $ 4.311,00. DOBLE $ 3.230,00.No Corrió: (2) Quagmire. Tiempo: 1'9s99c. Cuidador: R.J.Perez. Stud: La Vieja (bv). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Interaction y Reality Holt
CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOY HOLANDES, 57, F.E.Coronel
(9)
0
2
Paciente Zero, 57, L.Vai
(3)
0
5,75
1 cpo
3
Amaretto, 57, E.Ruarte
(10)
0
10,45
4 cps
4
Libre De Espiritu, 57, A.Paez
(12)
0
6,00
7 cps
5
Gorilon, 57, M.Aserito
(8)
0
37,95
1 cpo
6
Informe Costly, 55, N.Villarreta
(7)
0
57,80
1/2 pzo
7
Aperol Spritz, 55, G.Bonasola
(4)
0
31,20
hco
8
Loquito Nelson, 54, C.Perez G.
(2)
0
145,10
7 cps
9
Get Busy, 57, R.Alzamendi
(13)
0
32,75
1 1/2 cpo
10
My Intense Boy, 57, L.Noriega
(11)
0
18,75
3/4 cpo
11
Grande Pato, 57, J.Leonardo
(6)
0
8,85
3/4 cpo
12
Apache De Vuelta, 57, R.M.Torres
(14)
0
10,70
1/2 cpo
ú
Bejacity, 54, E.Suarez
(1)
0
110,00
16 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SOY HOLANDES $ 2,10, 1,45 y 1,30. Paciente Zero $ 1,95 y 1,60. Amaretto $ 2,85. IMPERFECTA $ 315,00. TRIFECTA $ 923,00. DOBLE $ 757,50. CUATERNA $ 7.547,00.No Corrió: (5) Magic Cat. Tiempo: 1'10s66c. Cuidador: M.Rodriguez. Stud: Don Tomas I I (gchu). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Netherland
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VUPT, 55, I.Monasterolo
(3)
0
2
Loba Salvaje, 55, G.J.Garcia
(6)
0
25,70
1 1/2 cpo
3
Tendy Vera, 55, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
5,15
1/2 pzo
4
Lady Vaga, 55, C.Velazquez
(13)
0
2,80
1 1/2 cpo
5
Last Dinamit, 55, J.Noriega
(8)
0
3,90
cza
6
La Exploradora, 55, G.Bonasola
(1)
0
32,70
1/2 pzo
7
Star Show, 55, O.Alderete
(2)
0
4,00
pzo
8
Eau Claire, 55, J.Villagra
(10)
0
9,75
4 cps
9
No More Rye, 55, B.Enrique
(7)
0
16,50
2 cps
10
Furiosa Deccana, 55, A.Paez
(14)
0
90,30
2 1/2 cps
11
Twilight Cat, 55, K.Banegas
(11)
0
23,05
pzo
12
Solita Vas, 55, W.Moreyra
(12)
0
36,10
16 cps
ú*
Joy Filosa, 55, J.Rivarola
(4)
0
38,75
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: VUPT $ 48,20, 15,25 y 6,70. Loba Salvaje $ 7,35 y 3,30. Tendy Vera $ 2,00. IMPERFECTA $ 19.147,50. TRIFECTA $ 89.784,29 . DOBLE $ 5.822,50. TRIPLO $ 33.485,00. CUATERNA CON JACKPOT $ 73.657,00.No Corrió: (9) Xassarina. Tiempo: 1'12s62c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: Quereuquen. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Global Hunter y Vuarnet
SEXTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MACHILDA, 57, I.Monasterolo
(8)
0
2
Mienteme, 57, L.Cabrera
(7)
0
6,15
1 cpo
3
Sidney`s Halo, 57, A.Giannetti
(11)
0
4,10
hco
4
Pretty Puppet, 55, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
3,20
3 cps
5
Ree Guapa, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(5)
0
9,60
3 1/2 cps
6
Condesa Milagrosa, 53, J.Espinoza
(10)
0
158,60
5 cps
7
Mad Gala, 55, Jorge Peralta
(6)
0
30,70
3 cps
8
Visa Lance, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
0
4,70
3 cps
9
Otra Reina, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(12)
0
7,90
2 cps
10
Inigualable, 55, M.Aserito
(1)
0
36,70
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Tia Vated, 55, N.Villarreta
(3)
0
121,30
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MACHILDA $ 5,10, 2,25 y 1,35. Mienteme $ 2,00 y 1,35. Sidney's Halo $ 1,25. IMPERFECTA $ 417,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.553,00. DOBLE $ 2.615,00.No corrieron: (4) Dorita Circle y (13) Lady Dart. Tiempo: 1'13s49c. Cuidador: F.E.Ortiz. Stud: Buqui Chala (r. Iv). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Fhurter y Mili Sureña
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUE SUERTUDO, 55, J.Villagra
(12)
0
2
Facu B, 55, W.Aguirre
(1)
0
4,35
5 cps
3
Celebre Johan, 55, A.Cabrera
(14)
0
4,30
3 cps
4
Sweet Lake, 55, L.Balmaceda
(2)
0
33,70
2 1/2 cps
5
Cimanov, 55, O.Alderete
(4)
0
63,55
2 cps
6
Sweet Magic, 55, W.Moreyra
(5)
0
29,25
3/4 cpo
7
Talentoso Doctor, 55, K.Banegas
(11)
0
6,95
3/4 cpo
8*
Forasteiro, 55, E.Ortega P.
(8)
0
5,50
4 cps
9X
Babel River, 55, R.Alzamendi
(10)
0
80,00
1 cpo
10
Improved Warrior, 55, M.J.Lopez
(6)
0
23,75
2 cps
11
Filoso Lee, 55, L.Vai
(13)
0
21,25
3 cps
ú
Quantum, 55, B.Enrique
(7)
0
9,95
4 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: QUE SUERTUDO $ 3,40, 1,65 y 1,55. Facu B $. Celebre Johan $ 1,95. IMPERFECTA $ 425,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.407,00. DOBLE $ 505,00. TRIPLO $ 31.250,00. CUATERNA $ 39.473,50.No corrieron: (3) The Lawyer`s Fantasy y (9) Vegano Dark. Tiempo: 1'11s95c. Cuidador: O.F.Labanca. Stud: La Morocha. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Cityscape y Stormy Eminente
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
NICE DUBAI, 57, J.Noriega
(5)
0
2
Just You, 57, C.Velazquez
(7)
0
8,05
1 cpo
3
Arena Valiosa, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(4)
0
11,85
2 1/2 cps
4
Kibitz, 57, C.Montoya
(2)
0
11,05
5 cps
5X
Honey Moon, 57, A.Coronel E.
(6)
0
4,85
pzo
6
Decanas Sembradora, 54, A.Paez
(8)
0
24,30
15 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: NICE DUBAI $ 1,95 y 1,20. Just You $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 154,50. TRIFECTA $ 433,00. DOBLE $ 312,50.No corrieron: (1) Che Gaviota, (3) Oriental Beauty y (4a) Es Patriota. Tiempo: 1'37s57c. Cuidador: S.L.Carezzana. Stud: Chazon De Oro. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de E Dubai y Must Be Nice
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROSClasico Snow Figure
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
IN THE SKY (BRZ), 60, A.Giannetti
(1)
0
2
Nasya, 59, I.Monasterolo
(7)
0
5,35
2 cps
3
Testarda, 55, M.Valle
(5)
0
8,95
3 1/2 cps
4
Dona Bugra, 54, A.Cabrera
(4)
0
2,75
1/2 pzo
5
Turista, 56, E.Siniani
(3)
0
4,60
1/2 cza
6
Julia Key, 53, L.Balmaceda
(6)
0
13,75
6 cps
ú
Sweet Golden, 51, C.Montoya
(2)
0
13,15
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: IN THE SKY $ 2,45 y 1,95. Nasya $ 2,45. EXACTA $ 2,45. TRIFECTA $ 1.335,00. DOBLE $ 247,50. TRIPLO $ 1.172,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s86c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Stud Rdi. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Agnes Gold y Super Duda
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RAPALE, 57, C.Montoya
(9)
0
2
Diaman Nistel, 57, J.Villagra
(8)
0
3,35
v.m.
3
Imprevisora, 57, C.Velazquez
(2)
0
4,40
3 cps
4
Bella Y Romantica, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(4)
0
15,20
1/2 cza
5
Muy Picara, 57, G.Bonasola
(3)
0
5,10
3 1/2 cps
6
Gota De Sol, 53, J.Espinoza
(7)
0
10,85
1 cpo
7
Elue, 57, M.Valle
(6)
0
6,25
cza
8
Depende, 57, R.Frias
(1)
0
7,60
2 cps
ú*
La Blanquiceleste, 57, E.Retamozo
(5)
0
18,80
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: RAPALE $ 4,75, 2,05 y 1,25. Diaman Nistel $ 1,55 y 1,10. Imprevisora $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 525,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.673,00. DOBLE $ 1.125,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'9s89c. Cuidador: A.C.Glades. Stud: The Guante. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Interaction y Chorister Rye
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DONOR JOY, 57, F.Coria
(8)
0
2
Amperyon, 57, Jorge Peralta
(10)
0
30,10
cza
3
Etruscus, 57, G.Hahn
(6)
0
5,10
1/2 cza
4
Wallander, 57, C.Velazquez
(9)
0
3,15
3/4 cpo
5
Ritmo Capanga, 57, G.Bonasola
(11)
0
5,70
1/2 cpo
6
Cyber Cafe, 54, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
6,65
cza
7*
Pollini, 57, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
4,95
3 cps
8
Grand Modesto, 57, L.Noriega
(12)
0
26,20
5 cps
9
Arcadian Chief, 57, B.Enrique
(14)
0
14,55
1 cpo
10
Gazzetto, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
0
9,85
cza
11
Shades Of Mystic, 57, G.J.Garcia
(3)
0
23,75
1 cpo
ú
Master Of Light, 57, K.Banegas
(2)
0
35,50
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: DONOR JOY $ 12,00, 4,50 y 2,35. Amperyon $ 13,35 y 5,80. Etruscus $ 1,60. IMPERFECTA $ 7.277,50. TRIFECTA $ 44.896,00. DOBLE $ 3.935,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 30.090,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 26.252,50. CADENA CON JACKPOT $ 22.691,25.No corrieron: (4) Bolt Cat y (13) Dipinto. Tiempo: 1'11s10c. Cuidador: L.M.Pera. Stud: Las 3 Semillas (sr). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Fortify y Stormy Dove
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
SELECTA VA, 50, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
0
2X
Castelina, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(4)
0
10,35
1 cpo
3
Senora Liz, 57, A.O.Lopez
(11)
0
5,90
2 cps
4
Pure Granada, 57, M.Aserito
(2)
0
4,70
2 cps
5
Magia Cat, 53, U.Chaves
(12)
0
8,65
1 1/2 cpo
6
Kim Stripes, 57, G.Villalba
(7)
0
3,70
1 1/2 cpo
7
Corrida Bancaria, 52, R.Frias
(1)
0
20,05
cza
8+
Star Rain, 55, E.Torres
(3)
0
92,55
pzo
9
Belna, 54, O.Alderete
(14)
0
4,20
2 cps
10
Expulsora, 56, C.Benitez
(6)
0
1,05
3 cps
11
True Silvia, 53, E.Suarez
(9)
0
72,90
2 cps
12
Dancing Street, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(8)
0
27,00
1 cpo
ú
Aureola Borealis, 54, A.I.Romay
(10)
0
32,00
8 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: SELECTA VA $ 10,85, 3,85 y 2,60. Castellina $ 4,15 y 2,95. Senora Liz $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 2.555,00. TRIFECTA $ 48.987,00. DOBLE $ 7.805,00.No Corrió: (13) Curiosa Grace. Tiempo: 1'12s50c. Cuidador: J.M.Donadio. Stud: Esece. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Valid Stripes y Seltz
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SPYDER, 57, I.Monasterolo
(11)
0
2
Caloventor, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
0
3,65
1/2 cpo
3
Yon Lake, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
0
3,85
3 cps
4
Mufasa, 53, J.Espinoza
(12)
0
6,40
3 cps
5
Blanco Berry, 57, R.Alzamendi
(14)
0
48,05
1/2 cpo
6
Astros, 57, J.E.Perez
(16)
0
9,45
cza
7
Baltistan, 57, G.Villalba
(10)
0
9,25
3 1/2 cps
8
Señor Patito, 54, L.Garcia
(5)
0
71,45
cza
9*
Tropicano, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(3)
0
7,95
1/2 pzo
10
Cocotero, 57, M.Aserito
(13)
0
9,20
7 cps
11
Al Jadeed, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(15)
0
137,85
pzo
12
El Copion, 57, C.Cuellar
(8)
0
57,35
2 cps
13
Galup Boy, 57, G.Bellocq
(6)
0
21,85
1/2 cpo
14
Miletus, 57, G.J.Garcia
(7)
0
21,65
4 cps
15
Salvador Top, 57, K.Banegas
(2)
0
100,65
2 1/2 cps
úX
Buen Sabor, 54, R.Frias
(4)
0
61,80
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: SPYDER $ 8,55, 2,80 y 2,35. Spyder $ 1,85 y 1,40. Yon Lake $ 2,00. IMPERFECTA $ 1.187,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.110,00. DOBLE $ 5.342,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'20s6c. Cuidador: G.H.Degregorio. Stud: La Vaca (gchu). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Strategic Prince y Suska
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FORTALEZA VIV, 57, D.R.Gomez
(10)
0
2
Midriasis, 54, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
2,15
pzo
3
Bruja Cayetana, 57, G.Bellocq
(15)
0
4,75
6 cps
4
Maria Candy, 53, J.Espinoza
(8)
0
36,35
1 cpo
5
Topeka, 57, E.Retamozo
(9)
0
10,70
2 cps
6
Stormy Petitera, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(3)
0
196,70
1/2 cza
7
Dulce Freud, 57, P.Carrizo
(16)
0
8,65
1/2 cpo
8
Party Doll, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
0
6,45
3 cps
9
Señora Curiosa, 54, J.Cubilla
(5)
0
28,60
1 1/2 cpo
10
Reina Valida, 54, R.Frias
(2)
0
22,50
5 cps
11
India Gala, 57, R.Alzamendi
(14)
0
155,40
pzo
12
Kasia, 57, O.Alderete
(4)
0
17,75
2 1/2 cps
13
La Tumbera, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
0
7,80
3 cps
14
Perica Runner, 57, C.Montoya
(12)
0
150,80
2 cps
ú
Sirena Fizz, 57, O.Villarroel
(11)
0
210,85
3 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: FORTALEZA VIV $ 14,80, 3,00 y 1,55. Midriasis $ 1,55 y 1,45. Bruja Cayetana $ 1,35. IMPERFECTA $ 797,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 375.000,00. DOBLE FINAL $ 57.112,50. TRIPLO $ 712.260,00. CUATERNA $ 1.288.569,60 . QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 806.725,00, a placé $ 3.839,00. No Corrió: (13) Lady Ines. Tiempo: 1'20s17c. Cuidador: N.E.Bustos. Stud: Vacaquincho. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Inter Red y Shy Vividor. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 40.386.447 .

