Resultados de las carreras del viernes 21 de mayo en San Isidro

1
FORTALEZA VIV, 57, D.R.Gomez
(10)
0
2
Midriasis, 54, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
2,15
pzo
3
Bruja Cayetana, 57, G.Bellocq
(15)
0
4,75
6 cps
4
Maria Candy, 53, J.Espinoza
(8)
0
36,35
1 cpo
5
Topeka, 57, E.Retamozo
(9)
0
10,70
2 cps
6
Stormy Petitera, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(3)
0
196,70
1/2 cza
7
Dulce Freud, 57, P.Carrizo
(16)
0
8,65
1/2 cpo
8
Party Doll, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
0
6,45
3 cps
9
Señora Curiosa, 54, J.Cubilla
(5)
0
28,60
1 1/2 cpo
10
Reina Valida, 54, R.Frias
(2)
0
22,50
5 cps
11
India Gala, 57, R.Alzamendi
(14)
0
155,40
pzo
12
Kasia, 57, O.Alderete
(4)
0
17,75
2 1/2 cps
13
La Tumbera, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
0
7,80
3 cps
14
Perica Runner, 57, C.Montoya
(12)
0
150,80
2 cps
ú
Sirena Fizz, 57, O.Villarroel
(11)
0
210,85
3 1/2 cps
