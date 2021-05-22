Resultados de las carreras del viernes 21 de mayo en San Isidro

Just You , 57, C.Velazquez

NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROSClasico Snow Figure Gan Pag. Dist. 1 IN THE SKY (BRZ), 60, A.Giannetti (1) 0 2 Nasya, 59, I.Monasterolo (7) 0 5,35 2 cps 3 Testarda, 55, M.Valle (5) 0 8,95 3 1/2 cps 4 Dona Bugra, 54, A.Cabrera (4) 0 2,75 1/2 pzo 5 Turista, 56, E.Siniani (3) 0 4,60 1/2 cza 6 Julia Key, 53, L.Balmaceda (6) 0 13,75 6 cps ú Sweet Golden, 51, C.Montoya (2) 0 13,15 3/4 cpo - - - 0 Dividendos: IN THE SKY $ 2,45 y 1,95. Nasya $ 2,45. EXACTA $ 2,45. TRIFECTA $ 1.335,00. DOBLE $ 247,50. TRIPLO $ 1.172,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s86c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Stud Rdi. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Agnes Gold y Super Duda DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 RAPALE, 57, C.Montoya (9) 0 2 Diaman Nistel, 57, J.Villagra (8) 0 3,35 v.m. 3 Imprevisora, 57, C.Velazquez (2) 0 4,40 3 cps 4 Bella Y Romantica, 53, E.G.Ortega T. (4) 0 15,20 1/2 cza 5 Muy Picara, 57, G.Bonasola (3) 0 5,10 3 1/2 cps 6 Gota De Sol, 53, J.Espinoza (7) 0 10,85 1 cpo 7 Elue, 57, M.Valle (6) 0 6,25 cza 8 Depende, 57, R.Frias (1) 0 7,60 2 cps ú* La Blanquiceleste, 57, E.Retamozo (5) 0 18,80 s.a. - - - 0 - - (*) Cruzó al tranco Dividendos: RAPALE $ 4,75, 2,05 y 1,25. Diaman Nistel $ 1,55 y 1,10. Imprevisora $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 525,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.673,00. DOBLE $ 1.125,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'9s89c. Cuidador: A.C.Glades. Stud: The Guante. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Interaction y Chorister Rye UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 DONOR JOY, 57, F.Coria (8) 0 2 Amperyon, 57, Jorge Peralta (10) 0 30,10 cza 3 Etruscus, 57, G.Hahn (6) 0 5,10 1/2 cza 4 Wallander, 57, C.Velazquez (9) 0 3,15 3/4 cpo 5 Ritmo Capanga, 57, G.Bonasola (11) 0 5,70 1/2 cpo 6 Cyber Cafe, 54, A.I.Romay (1) 0 6,65 cza 7* Pollini, 57, E.Ortega P. (5) 0 4,95 3 cps 8 Grand Modesto, 57, L.Noriega (12) 0 26,20 5 cps 9 Arcadian Chief, 57, B.Enrique (14) 0 14,55 1 cpo 10 Gazzetto, 57, K.Banegas (7) 0 9,85 cza 11 Shades Of Mystic, 57, G.J.Garcia (3) 0 23,75 1 cpo ú Master Of Light, 57, K.Banegas (2) 0 35,50 1 1/2 cpo - - - 0 - - (*) Ligó suelta Dividendos: DONOR JOY $ 12,00, 4,50 y 2,35. Amperyon $ 13,35 y 5,80. Etruscus $ 1,60. IMPERFECTA $ 7.277,50. TRIFECTA $ 44.896,00. DOBLE $ 3.935,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 30.090,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 26.252,50. CADENA CON JACKPOT $ 22.691,25.No corrieron: (4) Bolt Cat y (13) Dipinto. Tiempo: 1'11s10c. Cuidador: L.M.Pera. Stud: Las 3 Semillas (sr). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Fortify y Stormy Dove DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1* SELECTA VA, 50, E.G.Ortega T. (5) 0 2X Castelina, 54, J.R.Benitez V. (4) 0 10,35 1 cpo 3 Senora Liz, 57, A.O.Lopez (11) 0 5,90 2 cps 4 Pure Granada, 57, M.Aserito (2) 0 4,70 2 cps 5 Magia Cat, 53, U.Chaves (12) 0 8,65 1 1/2 cpo 6 Kim Stripes, 57, G.Villalba (7) 0 3,70 1 1/2 cpo 7 Corrida Bancaria, 52, R.Frias (1) 0 20,05 cza 8+ Star Rain, 55, E.Torres (3) 0 92,55 pzo 9 Belna, 54, O.Alderete (14) 0 4,20 2 cps 10 Expulsora, 56, C.Benitez (6) 0 1,05 3 cps 11 True Silvia, 53, E.Suarez (9) 0 72,90 2 cps 12 Dancing Street, 53, M.Giuliano C. (8) 0 27,00 1 cpo ú Aureola Borealis, 54, A.I.Romay (10) 0 32,00 8 cps - - - 0 - - (*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado Dividendos: SELECTA VA $ 10,85, 3,85 y 2,60. Castellina $ 4,15 y 2,95. Senora Liz $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 2.555,00. TRIFECTA $ 48.987,00. DOBLE $ 7.805,00.No Corrió: (13) Curiosa Grace. Tiempo: 1'12s50c. Cuidador: J.M.Donadio. Stud: Esece. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Valid Stripes y Seltz DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1300 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 SPYDER, 57, I.Monasterolo (11) 0 2 Caloventor, 53, E.G.Ortega T. (1) 0 3,65 1/2 cpo 3 Yon Lake, 57, B.Enrique (9) 0 3,85 3 cps 4 Mufasa, 53, J.Espinoza (12) 0 6,40 3 cps 5 Blanco Berry, 57, R.Alzamendi (14) 0 48,05 1/2 cpo 6 Astros, 57, J.E.Perez (16) 0 9,45 cza 7 Baltistan, 57, G.Villalba (10) 0 9,25 3 1/2 cps 8 Señor Patito, 54, L.Garcia (5) 0 71,45 cza 9* Tropicano, 57, R.R.Barrueco (3) 0 7,95 1/2 pzo 10 Cocotero, 57, M.Aserito (13) 0 9,20 7 cps 11 Al Jadeed, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (15) 0 137,85 pzo 12 El Copion, 57, C.Cuellar (8) 0 57,35 2 cps 13 Galup Boy, 57, G.Bellocq (6) 0 21,85 1/2 cpo 14 Miletus, 57, G.J.Garcia (7) 0 21,65 4 cps 15 Salvador Top, 57, K.Banegas (2) 0 100,65 2 1/2 cps úX Buen Sabor, 54, R.Frias (4) 0 61,80 1 cpo - - - 0 - - (*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta Dividendos: SPYDER $ 8,55, 2,80 y 2,35. Spyder $ 1,85 y 1,40. Yon Lake $ 2,00. IMPERFECTA $ 1.187,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.110,00. DOBLE $ 5.342,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'20s6c. Cuidador: G.H.Degregorio. Stud: La Vaca (gchu). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Strategic Prince y Suska DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 FORTALEZA VIV, 57, D.R.Gomez (10) 0 2 Midriasis, 54, A.I.Romay (6) 0 2,15 pzo 3 Bruja Cayetana, 57, G.Bellocq (15) 0 4,75 6 cps 4 Maria Candy, 53, J.Espinoza (8) 0 36,35 1 cpo 5 Topeka, 57, E.Retamozo (9) 0 10,70 2 cps 6 Stormy Petitera, 57, R.R.Barrueco (3) 0 196,70 1/2 cza 7 Dulce Freud, 57, P.Carrizo (16) 0 8,65 1/2 cpo 8 Party Doll, 53, E.G.Ortega T. (7) 0 6,45 3 cps 9 Señora Curiosa, 54, J.Cubilla (5) 0 28,60 1 1/2 cpo 10 Reina Valida, 54, R.Frias (2) 0 22,50 5 cps 11 India Gala, 57, R.Alzamendi (14) 0 155,40 pzo 12 Kasia, 57, O.Alderete (4) 0 17,75 2 1/2 cps 13 La Tumbera, 57, B.Enrique (1) 0 7,80 3 cps 14 Perica Runner, 57, C.Montoya (12) 0 150,80 2 cps ú Sirena Fizz, 57, O.Villarroel (11) 0 210,85 3 1/2 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: FORTALEZA VIV $ 14,80, 3,00 y 1,55. Midriasis $ 1,55 y 1,45. Bruja Cayetana $ 1,35. IMPERFECTA $ 797,50. 