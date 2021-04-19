Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
INDIAN BEACH, 57, W.Pereyra
(15)
0
2
Alberoni, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
2,65
1 cpo
3
Hold The Door, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
0
4,60
cza
4
Matchmaze, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
0
9,20
1 1/2 cpo
5
Aereo Bam, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(13)
0
15,90
1 1/2 cpo
6*
Mister Melo, 53, L.Ramallo
(11)
0
27,50
1 1/2 cpo
7
El Incohero, 57, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
17,50
1/2 cpo
8
Great Pasmence, 53, A.I.Romay
(12)
0
68,75
3/4 cpo
9
Maquinador, 57, D.R.Gomez
(10)
0
38,30
1 cpo
10
Empor, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(8)
0
78,25
1/2 cpo
11
Arte Digital, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(9)
0
97,30
pzo
12
Samandriel, 57, B.Enrique
(6)
0
3,40
3 cps
13
Pindariano, 57, L.Comas
(4)
0
85,10
s.a.
úX
Jugado Rye, 57, I.Zapata
(5)
0
329,65
(*) Largó mal (X) Rodó
comentar