19 de abril de 2021 - 06:04

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del domingo 18 de abril.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 18/04/2021
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA FRONTY`S, 56, E.Ortega P.
(2)
0
2
Interfizz, 56, F.Menendez
(8)
0
5,05
2 cps
3
Milaphila, 56, P.Sotelo
(6)
0
5,55
2 cps
4
Zensational Dream, 57, E.Siniani
(3a)
0
5,25
3 cps
5
Magayuela, 54, A.Castro
(4)
0
65,30
cza
6
Divertidisima, 53, J.Avendaño
(1)
0
2,00
2 cps
7
Roshalde, 56, F.Coria
(9)
0
6,20
pzo
8
Motonetita, 53, L.Paredes
(3)
0
5,25
5 cps
ú
Angelita Song, 56, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
10,85
12 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA FRONTY´S $ 15,45 y 7,05. Interfizz $ 2,90. EXACTA $ 1.280,50. TRIFECTA $ 6.790,00.No Corrió: (5) Island Song. Tiempo: 1'12s38c. Cuidador: A.O.Vigil. Stud: Buqui Chala (r. Iv). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Fhurter y Mili Sureña
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAS CASTAÑON, 56, A.Cabrera
(8a)
0
2
Linda Casualidad, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
17,80
8 cps
3
Adora Key, 56, D.E.Arias
(8)
0
1,35
1 1/2 cpo
4
Mulan Rye, 56, R.Frias
(10)
0
6,25
2 cps
5
Luna Cayetana, 56, A.O.Lopez
(4)
0
53,60
2 cps
6
Inesperada Cat, 56, K.Banegas
(5)
0
5,00
hco
7
Compacta Vega, 56, N.Ortiz
(9)
0
35,15
1 1/2 cpo
8
Gran Cause, 56, G.Hahn
(2)
0
17,25
hco
9
Ultima Palabra, 56, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
60,45
8 cps
ú*
Duqueza Boy, 56, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
8,10
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: MAS CASTAÑON $ 1,35, 1,15 y 1,10. Linda Casualidad $ 2,80 y 1,10. Mulan Rye $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 141,00. TRIFECTA $ 386,50. DOBLE $ 670,00.No Corrió: (1) Banderetta. Tiempo: 1'24s50c. Cuidador: A.E.Reisenauer. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Mastercraftsman y Miss Castañon
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FANTASY LETAL, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
2
Costa Girl, 53, M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
36,50
4 cps
3
Cattleya Com, 57, E.Ortega P.
(7)
0
3,10
1/2 pzo
4
Joy Cripta, 55, A.Castro
(3)
0
50,35
2 cps
5
Battaglia, 57, E.Siniani
(6)
0
4,20
pzo
6
Bugger Buddha, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
10,15
5 cps
ú*
Sweet Inca, 57, D.E.Arias
(5)
0
3,15
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: FANTASY LETAL $ 2,65 y 1,50. Costa Girl $ 5,85. EXACTA $ 696,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.474,50. DOBLE $ 69,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 58s34c. Cuidador: A.Bustamante D.. Stud: Maria Y Angel (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Don Letal y Fantasy Finder
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SUGGESTIVE BURG, 55, A.Barrios
(4)
0
2
Up Rate, 55, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
20,30
3/4 cpo
3
Portal Green, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
4,60
3 cps
4
Aquilesius, 55, B.Enrique
(7)
0
5,30
1/2 cpo
5
Kukulator, 55, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
1,70
10 cps
6
Terrible Copetin, 55, D.R.Gomez
(6)
0
25,75
3/4 cpo
7
Emiratos, 55, R.Villagra
(1)
0
44,40
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Le Champion, 55, A.Cabrera
(5)
0
68,20
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SUGGESTIVE BURG $ 3,60 y 3,00. Up Rate $ 5,45. EXACTA $ 343,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.220,50. DOBLE $ 198,00. TRIPLO $ 187,50. CUATERNA $ 3.925,00 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s31c. Cuidador: G.A.Sereno. Stud: El Guty. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Suggestive Boy y Burg Aurifera
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ROMAN JULIUS, 58, A.Cabrera
(6)
0
2
Storm Dynamico, 66, G.Hahn
(4)
0
1,50
pzo
3
Vindy, 56, L.Balmaceda
(3)
0
20,10
3 cps
4
Equal Ilusion, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
6,50
1 cpo
5
This Way, 56, A.O.Lopez
(2)
0
12,70
1/2 pzo
6
Akan, 63, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
4,80
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ROMAN JULIUS $ 3,95 y 1,20. Storm Dinamico $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 99,00. TRIFECTA $ 539,50. DOBLE $ 285,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'22s59c. Cuidador: A.E.Reisenauer. Stud: Firmamento. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Top Juliette
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PEPE MASTER, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(4)
0
2
El Gran Profesor, 57, M.Delli Q.
(11)
0
13,15
6 cps
3
Pachito Best, 57, F.Aguirre
(12)
0
3,55
cza
4
Spyder, 57, A.Giorgis
(1)
0
2,20
1 cpo
5
Ever Plin Plin, 53, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
3,15
3/4 cpo
6
Il Romano, 57, W.Aguirre
(3)
0
16,65
3 cps
7
Bendito Champ, 57, F.Menendez
(10)
0
39,20
5 cps
8
Roman Rose Parole, 54, L.Paredes
(8)
0
51,10
4 cps
9
Colorete Ness, 57, R.Villagra
(2)
0
23,45
1/2 pzo
10
Ojo Con El Piru, 54, R.Frias
(5)
0
73,70
7 cps
11
Infatuado, 54, J.Avendaño
(6)
0
80,60
cza
ú
Li Hero, 57, J.Gonzalez
(9)
0
195,80
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: PEPE MASTER $ 10,45, 6,00 y 4,55. El Gran Profesor $ 5,35 y 3,25. Pachito Best $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 1.339,50. TRIFECTA $ 5.899,50. DOBLE $ 1.028,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s36c. Cuidador: P.G.Gomez. Stud: El Pajaro S. V.. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Art Master y Wood Shed
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRAN PRESTAMISTA, 57, B.Enrique
(11)
0
2
Inexplorado, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
0
3,60
2 cps
3
Araguari, 53, U.Chaves
(10)
0
13,60
1/2 cpo
4
Parkour, 57, K.Banegas
(6)
0
3,30
1/2 cpo
5
Ventajero Good, 57, R.Alzamendi
(1)
0
21,40
6 cps
6
Red Beduino, 53, R.Villegas
(9)
0
6,05
2 cps
7
Super Ti, 54, L.Paredes
(4)
0
241,25
1 1/2 cpo
8
Suerte Macho, 57, R.Villagra
(5)
0
50,45
4 cps
9
Super Fugaz, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(12)
0
30,85
2 cps
10
Mak-luhuk, 57, L.Cabrera
(3)
0
8,15
2 cps
ú
Equal Nip, 57, E.Siniani
(2)
0
51,90
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: GRAN PRESTAMISTA $ 3,00, 2,00 y 1,60. Inexplorado $ 1,75 y 1,40. Araguari $ 2,35. EXACTA $ 183,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 2.596,50. DOBLE $ 1.130,00. CUATERNA $ 18.657,00.No Corrió: (8) Surge Jaime. Tiempo: 59s73c. Cuidador: R.A.Garces. Stud: Los Amigos (sr). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Blocked Shot y Miss Castence
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOUTH APTITUDE, 56, B.Enrique
(11)
0
2
El Del Medio, 56, K.Banegas
(1)
0
3,35
cza
3
New Roman, 56, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
4,25
2 1/2 cps
4
El Veloz, 56, W.Aguirre
(10)
0
22,05
2 cps
5
Gran Johan, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(6)
0
62,80
4 cps
6
The Beonery, 52, R.Villegas
(7)
0
5,15
cza
7
Tay Rimout, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(3)
0
17,35
3 cps
8
In The Deep, 56, D.E.Arias
(5)
0
7,55
2 cps
ú
Preso Vip, 56, E.Ortega P.
(4)
0
11,00
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SOUTH APTITUDE $ 3,05, 1,50 y 1,10. El Del Medio $ 1,25 y 1,10. New Roman $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 107,00. TRIFECTA $ 516,00. DOBLE $ 562,50. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 150.151,50, con 5 aciertos $ 1.251,00.No corrieron: (2) Hunter Killer y (9) Alto Bermejo. Tiempo: 1'4s41c. Cuidador: R.A.Garces. Stud: ----------. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de South Kissing y Con Aptitud
NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BLENDER`S CUP, 57, G.Bellocq
(2)
0
2
Kiss Me Now, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
8,65
5 cps
3
Walter For Ever, 57, I.Zapata
(8)
0
10,95
2 1/2 cps
4
Irlandes Best, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(7)
0
4,15
1/2 cpo
5
Well Seattle, 57, M.J.Lopez
(1)
0
6,80
2 1/2 cps
6
Ree Sacado, 53, R.Villegas
(5)
0
6,90
2 cps
7
Tarano, 57, K.Banegas
(12)
0
4,75
pzo
8
Pequeño Dreamer, 58, D.Gauna
(6)
0
58,85
cza
9
Ultra Azorado, 57, J.Rivarola
(4)
0
44,40
pzo
10
Don Manete, 57, G.Hahn
(11)
0
106,30
6 cps
ú
Asesor Vic, 57, F.Menendez
(10)
0
136,20
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: BLENDER´S CUP $ 2,55, 2,80 y 1,75. Kiss Me Now $ 2,85 y 2,60. Walter For Ever $ 2,30. EXACTA $ 173,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 3.156,00. DOBLE $ 312,50. TRIPLO $ 688,00. CUATERNA $ 15.435,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 30.643,00, con 4 aciertos $ 283,00.No Corrió: (9) Que Plane. Tiempo: 1'0s46c. Cuidador: G.R.Siri. Stud: El Apurado (tan). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de El Fanfante y Sunny Cup
DECIMA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
POR OTROS AIRES, 56, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
2
Emperor King, 54, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
2,35
2 cps
3
El Casador, 54, F.Menendez
(1)
0
4,00
4 cps
4
Grand Soho, 54, A.Castro
(2)
0
26,05
3 cps
5
Oro Van, 58, A.Cabrera
(3)
0
3,20
1/2 cpo
6
Bekir, 50, E.G.Ortega T.
(6)
0
26,25
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Estar Mejor, 49, U.Chaves
(4)
0
22,20
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: POR OTROS AIRES $ 3,50 y 1,40. Emperor King $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 78,50. TRIFECTA $ 365,50. DOBLE $ 152,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'29s19c. Cuidador: J.D.Staiano. Stud: Ferre. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Lizard Island y New Berry
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HIT TIFON, 55, W.Aguirre
(5)
0
2
Candyllano, 55, R.Blanco
(7)
0
8,50
3 cps
3
El Acuchillador, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
3,05
5 cps
4
Moon Stormer, 55, A.Cabrera
(6)
0
3,45
pzo
5
Misil Crack, 55, G.Hahn
(4)
0
12,65
2 cps
6
Escape De Paris, 55, A.Castro
(8)
0
25,40
2 1/2 cps
7
Smock Triunfal, 55, M.N.Ferreyra
(3)
0
146,05
10 cps
8
Master Patrick, 55, P.Sotelo
(2)
0
62,80
5 cps
ú
Veloss Seattle, 55, E.Ortega P.
(9)
0
2,80
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: HIT TIFON $ 6,00, 3,70 y 1,35. Candyllano $ 5,30 y 1,70. El Acuchillador $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 663,50. TRIFECTA $ 3.930,00. DOBLE $ 2.702,50. TRIPLO $ 2.530,00. CUATERNA $ 13.213,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s0c. Cuidador: A.A.Saavedra. Stud: El Establo. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Hit It A Bomb y Miss Tramontana
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HONEY GIRL, 53, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
2
Yasy, 57, A.Marinhas
(9)
0
3,80
4 cps
3
Corsa Clarita, 57, E.Siniani
(2)
0
30,65
1 1/2 cpo
4
My Celebrity, 57, K.Banegas
(13)
0
5,35
1 cpo
5
La Chinwina, 57, D.E.Arias
(10)
0
21,20
pzo
6
Infi Sale, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
5,30
1/2 cpo
7
Radmila, 57, L.Cabrera
(8)
0
13,85
1/2 cpo
8
Ree Jerarquica, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
32,75
1 cpo
9
Moreneta, 53, A.I.Romay
(5)
0
11,00
2 cps
10
Fantastic Zen, 53, U.Chaves
(12)
0
9,70
2 1/2 cps
11
Frozen, 57, C.Sandoval
(7)
0
11,05
1 1/2 cpo
12
Candy Special, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(11)
0
17,05
cza
ú*
Naccherina, 57, L.Comas
(4)
0
51,15
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó al rato
Dividendos: HONEY GIRL $ 4,75, 2,60 y 1,50. Yasi $ 1,95 y 1,50. Corsa Clarita $ 3,60. IMPERFECTA $ 167,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 38.381,00. DOBLE $ 2.325,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s54c. Cuidador: G.A.Sereno. Stud: Stud Aitue. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Not For Sale y Dimy Tradition
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INDIAN BEACH, 57, W.Pereyra
(15)
0
2
Alberoni, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
2,65
1 cpo
3
Hold The Door, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
0
4,60
cza
4
Matchmaze, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
0
9,20
1 1/2 cpo
5
Aereo Bam, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(13)
0
15,90
1 1/2 cpo
6*
Mister Melo, 53, L.Ramallo
(11)
0
27,50
1 1/2 cpo
7
El Incohero, 57, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
17,50
1/2 cpo
8
Great Pasmence, 53, A.I.Romay
(12)
0
68,75
3/4 cpo
9
Maquinador, 57, D.R.Gomez
(10)
0
38,30
1 cpo
10
Empor, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(8)
0
78,25
1/2 cpo
11
Arte Digital, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(9)
0
97,30
pzo
12
Samandriel, 57, B.Enrique
(6)
0
3,40
3 cps
13
Pindariano, 57, L.Comas
(4)
0
85,10
s.a.
úX
Jugado Rye, 57, I.Zapata
(5)
0
329,65
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal (X) Rodó
Dividendos: INDIAN BEACH $ 6,05, 2,90 y 2,30. Alberoni $ 1,50 y 1,20. Hold The Door $ 1,90. IMPERFECTA $ 497,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 28.029,00. DOBLE $ 6.835,00. TRIPLO $ 20.479,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 131.874,00. No Corrió: (14) Ant Man. Tiempo: 1'24s61c. Cuidador: M.Domingo. Stud: Mamina. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Treasure Beach y Indianapol. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 24.349.772.

