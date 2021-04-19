Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Irlandes Best , 53, M.Giuliano C.

Walter For Ever , 57, I.Zapata

Kiss Me Now , 53, E.G.Ortega T.

DECIMA CARRERA- 1500 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 POR OTROS AIRES, 56, E.Ortega P. (5) 0 2 Emperor King, 54, W.Pereyra (7) 0 2,35 2 cps 3 El Casador, 54, F.Menendez (1) 0 4,00 4 cps 4 Grand Soho, 54, A.Castro (2) 0 26,05 3 cps 5 Oro Van, 58, A.Cabrera (3) 0 3,20 1/2 cpo 6 Bekir, 50, E.G.Ortega T. (6) 0 26,25 1 1/2 cpo ú Estar Mejor, 49, U.Chaves (4) 0 22,20 1 1/2 cpo - - - 0 Dividendos: POR OTROS AIRES $ 3,50 y 1,40. Emperor King $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 78,50. TRIFECTA $ 365,50. DOBLE $ 152,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'29s19c. Cuidador: J.D.Staiano. Stud: Ferre. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Lizard Island y New Berry UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 HIT TIFON, 55, W.Aguirre (5) 0 2 Candyllano, 55, R.Blanco (7) 0 8,50 3 cps 3 El Acuchillador, 55, F.Arreguy (h) (1) 0 3,05 5 cps 4 Moon Stormer, 55, A.Cabrera (6) 0 3,45 pzo 5 Misil Crack, 55, G.Hahn (4) 0 12,65 2 cps 6 Escape De Paris, 55, A.Castro (8) 0 25,40 2 1/2 cps 7 Smock Triunfal, 55, M.N.Ferreyra (3) 0 146,05 10 cps 8 Master Patrick, 55, P.Sotelo (2) 0 62,80 5 cps ú Veloss Seattle, 55, E.Ortega P. (9) 0 2,80 7 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: HIT TIFON $ 6,00, 3,70 y 1,35. Candyllano $ 5,30 y 1,70. El Acuchillador $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 663,50. TRIFECTA $ 3.930,00. DOBLE $ 2.702,50. TRIPLO $ 2.530,00. CUATERNA $ 13.213,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s0c. Cuidador: A.A.Saavedra. Stud: El Establo. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Hit It A Bomb y Miss Tramontana DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 HONEY GIRL, 53, M.A.Sosa (3) 0 2 Yasy, 57, A.Marinhas (9) 0 3,80 4 cps 3 Corsa Clarita, 57, E.Siniani (2) 0 30,65 1 1/2 cpo 4 My Celebrity, 57, K.Banegas (13) 0 5,35 1 cpo 5 La Chinwina, 57, D.E.Arias (10) 0 21,20 pzo 6 Infi Sale, 57, W.Pereyra (6) 0 5,30 1/2 cpo 7 Radmila, 57, L.Cabrera (8) 0 13,85 1/2 cpo 8 Ree Jerarquica, 57, A.Cabrera (1) 0 32,75 1 cpo 9 Moreneta, 53, A.I.Romay (5) 0 11,00 2 cps 10 Fantastic Zen, 53, U.Chaves (12) 0 9,70 2 1/2 cps 11 Frozen, 57, C.Sandoval (7) 0 11,05 1 1/2 cpo 12 Candy Special, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (11) 0 17,05 cza ú* Naccherina, 57, L.Comas (4) 0 51,15 s.a. - - - 0 - - (*) Largó al rato Dividendos: HONEY GIRL $ 4,75, 2,60 y 1,50. Yasi $ 1,95 y 1,50. Corsa Clarita $ 3,60. IMPERFECTA $ 167,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 38.381,00. DOBLE $ 2.325,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s54c. Cuidador: G.A.Sereno. Stud: Stud Aitue. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Not For Sale y Dimy Tradition DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 INDIAN BEACH, 57, W.Pereyra (15) 0 2 Alberoni, 57, W.Aguirre (2) 0 2,65 1 cpo 3 Hold The Door, 57, K.Banegas (7) 0 4,60 cza 4 Matchmaze, 53, U.Chaves (1) 0 9,20 1 1/2 cpo 5 Aereo Bam, 57, M.N.Ferreyra (13) 0 15,90 1 1/2 cpo 6* Mister Melo, 53, L.Ramallo (11) 0 27,50 1 1/2 cpo 7 El Incohero, 57, J.Rivarola (3) 0 17,50 1/2 cpo 8 Great Pasmence, 53, A.I.Romay (12) 0 68,75 3/4 cpo 9 Maquinador, 57, D.R.Gomez (10) 0 38,30 1 cpo 10 Empor, 54, J.R.Benitez V. (8) 0 78,25 1/2 cpo 11 Arte Digital, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (9) 0 97,30 pzo 12 Samandriel, 57, B.Enrique (6) 0 3,40 3 cps 13 Pindariano, 57, L.Comas (4) 0 85,10 s.a. úX Jugado Rye, 57, I.Zapata (5) 0 329,65 - - - 0 - - (*) Largó mal (X) Rodó Dividendos: INDIAN BEACH $ 6,05, 2,90 y 2,30. Alberoni $ 1,50 y 1,20. Hold The Door $ 1,90. IMPERFECTA $ 497,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 28.029,00. DOBLE $ 6.835,00. TRIPLO $ 20.479,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 131.874,00. No Corrió: (14) Ant Man. Tiempo: 1'24s61c. Cuidador: M.Domingo. Stud: Mamina. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Treasure Beach y Indianapol. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 24.349.772. HONEY GIRL. Yasi. Corsa Clarita. IMPERFECTA. CUATRIFECTA. DOBLE. Corrieron todos59s54c.G.A.Sereno.Stud Aitue. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Not For Sale y Dimy Tradition HIT TIFON. Candyllano. El Acuchillador. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE. TRIPLO. CUATERNA. Corrieron todos59s0c.A.A.Saavedra.El Establo. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Hit It A Bomb y Miss Tramontana POR OTROS AIRES. Emperor King. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE. Corrieron todos1'29s19c.J.D.Staiano.Ferre. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Lizard Island y New Berry

