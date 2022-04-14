Turf |
14 de abril de 2022 - 06:04

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de San Isidro del 13/04/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
carrera">
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CLARO SANTINO, 57, B.Enrique
(13)
2*
Dominante Scape, 57, M.Aserito
(12)
12,00
2 1/2 cps
3
Rene, 57, E.Torres
(5)
9,25
1 1/2 cpo
4
Leon Candy, 54, F.Quinteros
(10)
3,65
1 cpo
5
For Runner, 53, A.Allois
(2)
5,80
1/2 cza
6
Acovachado, 57, I.Monasterolo
(9)
3,40
hco
7
Candy Gato, 53, R.Villegas
(3)
25,15
2 cps
8
Soy De Tala, 53, L.Recuero
(14)
142,70
1/2 cpo
9
Desvio Atencion, 53, G.Borda
(6)
15,25
3 1/2 cps
10
Travelling Band, 57, L.Vai
(7)
80,05
3/4 cpo
11
Don Sujeto, 57, O.Alderete
(15)
23,30
3/4 cpo
12X
Inter You, 57, G.Sediari
(4)
54,15
2 1/2 cps
13
Ten Boy, 57, E.Ortega P.
(11)
14,40
1/2 cpo
ú
Eurito, 57, L.Tello E.
(8)
47,00
4 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó frío
Dividendos: CLARO SANTINO $ 3,70, 2,20 y 1,65. Dominante Scape $ 10,05 y 5,15. Rene $ 3,70. IMPERFECTA $ 2.335,00. TRIFECTA $ 63.517,50.No corrieron: (1) Oso Arturo y (16) Dolcelatto. Tiempo: 1'12s50c. Cuidador: H.R.A.Faget. Stud: El Lufi. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Claro Oscuro y Cabanella
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
COSTA GOLD, 57, A.Coronel E.
(2)
2
Dame De La Garde, 57, A.Castro
(4)
26,45
2 1/2 cps
2
Ros Grande Nis, 53, E.Suarez
(7)
2,50
emp.
4
Bruja Cayetana, 57, A.Paez
(6)
5,05
1/2 cpo
5
Barzelletta, 57, M.Fernandez
(3)
5,35
cza
6
Red Pin, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
6,85
2 1/2 cps
7
Corrida Bancaria, 52, G.Tempesti V.
(8)
11,50
1/2 cpo
ú
Aureola Borealis, 57, M.Giles
(9)
32,40
14 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: COSTA GOLD $ 2,50, 1,20 y 1,25. Dame De La Garde $ 1,45 y 1,90. Ros Grande Ros $ 1,10 y 1,55. EXACTA $ 865,00, y $ 182,50. TRIFECTA $ 3.247,50, y $ 1.715,00. DOBLE $ 410,00.No Corrió: (1) Divertida Queen. Tiempo: 1'5s72c. Cuidador: L.A.Sanchez. Stud: Costa Del Rio. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Violence y Song Of Gold
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TENNESSEE RYE, 57, M.Aserito
(5)
2
Fiesthera, 51, D.Lencinas
(2)
8,30
cza
3
Lady Godiva, 53, E.Suarez
(10)
3,35
3/4 cpo
4
Candygram, 53, T.Baez
(9)
7,80
3/4 cpo
5
Trip To Veneza, 57, P.Carrizo
(7)
4,35
5 cps
6
Tierna Melodia, 53, F.Gimenez
(11)
44,60
cza
7
Esha, 57, E.Ruarte
(8)
16,70
7 cps
8
Master Print, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
12,00
3 cps
ú*
Dona Callas, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
2,75
25 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: TENNESSEE RYE $ 5,75, 2,55 y 1,70. Fiesthera $ 3,05 y 1,65. Lady Godiva $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 3.220,00. TRIFECTA $ 30.160,00. DOBLE $ 1.100,00.No corrieron: (3) Catch The Dancer y (4) India Rosenda. Tiempo: 1'38s99c. Cuidador: M.P.Dussol. Stud: Las Dos Nadias (cdu). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Catcher In The Rye y Stormy Tesis
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CRAZY TRAV, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
2
Warner, 57, G.Sediari
(7)
3,65
2 1/2 cps
3
Star Perico, 57, D.E.Arias
(1)
8,20
1/2 cpo
4
Hot Sauce (brz), 55, E.Torres
(8)
4,90
3/4 cpo
5
Urban Ruler, 51, G.Borda
(5)
5,75
1/2 pzo
6*
Es Un Delirio, 57, E.Ortega P.
(3)
9,65
1 1/2 cpo
7
Forty Paton, 53, F.Caceres
(6)
26,50
4 cps
8X
Perico Star, 53, G.Tempesti V.
(4)
16,30
1/2 pzo
9
Odyseo, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
19,15
3 cps
ú+
Prosecco, 57, M.Aserito
(10)
6,10
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: CRAZY TRAV $ 3,50, 3,05 y 2,35. Warner $ 2,20 y 1,45. Star Perico $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 895,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.062,50. DOBLE $ 2.260,00. CUATERNA $ 32.257,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'4s74c. Cuidador: C.C.Cabrera. Stud: Don Jose (cdu). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de El Loco Trav y Emi Educada
QUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CREEVY, 51, G.Borda
(6)
2
Empress Boy, 53, L.Recuero
(8)
3,65
3 1/2 cps
3
Taipiro, 57, A.Paez
(7)
6,70
3/4 cpo
4
Bombon Chuck, 53, A.B.Valdez
(9)
14,60
2 1/2 cps
5
Coctel, 55, E.Ortega P.
(3)
4,10
3/4 cpo
6
Kiska Sea, 56, F.Correa
(4)
12,30
1/2 cza
7
Max Joy, 58, E.Ruarte
(5)
3,90
1 1/2 cpo
8
Mango Point, 57, G.J.Garcia
(10)
3,10
7 cps
ú
Festival In Rio, 57, F.Coria
(2)
31,85
pzo
-
-
-
Dividendos: CREEVY $ 19,65, 7,60 y 3,35. Empress Boy $ 2,20 y 1,60. Taipiro $ 2,50. EXACTA $ 6.260,00. TRIFECTA $ 72.060,00. DOBLE $ 16.720,00. TRIPLO $ 62.500,00. CUATERNA JACKPOT $ 88.590,00.No corrieron: (1) Maroon y (11) Rey De Harpe. Tiempo: 1'38s11c. Cuidador: I.I.Cordoba. Stud: El Leon De La Paz Chica (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Coral Stone
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LLUVIA ECOLOGICA, 56, G.J.Garcia
(8)
2
Legit Love (brz), 56, M.La Palma
(12)
2,70
1 1/2 cpo
3
Turn To Gold, 56, A.Cabrera
(5)
5,90
3 1/2 cps
4
Quiet Philly, 54, F.Correa
(10)
22,55
1/2 cpo
5
Marina De Santiago, 57, M.Aserito
(2)
42,35
1/2 cpo
6
No Te La Pierdas, 53, J.Espinoza
(4)
73,05
3 cps
7
Your Empress, 56, J.Villagra
(7)
8,85
1 1/2 cpo
8
Shy Catalina, 56, S.Barrionuevo
(1)
69,20
3 cps
9
Fantastica Reina, 52, G.Borda
(9)
22,50
1 cpo
10
Gitanilla, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
6,70
9 cps
ú
Kokyo, 56, L.Balmaceda
(6)
6,70
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: LLUVIA ECOLOGICA $ 2,60, 1,60 y 1,20. Legit Love $ 1,70 y 1,50. Turn To Gold $ 1,55. IMPERFECTA $ 420,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.527,50. DOBLE $ 5.562,50.No Corrió: (11) Una Pandita. Tiempo: 1'24s12c. Cuidador: J.J.Etchechoury. Stud: Italman. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Ecologo y Shower Star
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1*
LA QUE MANDA, 52, G.Borda
(9)
2
La Tiger, 52, L.Brigas
(12)
4,35
4 cps
3
Queen Amira, 56, M.Valle
(10)
4,85
2 cps
4X
Valentra, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
5,30
2 1/2 cps
5
La Rubia Sant, 54, F.Correa
(3)
11,00
1 cpo
6+
Manicura Rusa, 56, I.Monasterolo
(2)
3,55
1 cpo
7**
Skoltada, 56, J.Espinoza
(5)
29,80
2 1/2 cps
8/
Love You, 56, L.Balmaceda
(8)
137,05
1/2 pzo
9/
La Scala Embrujada, 56, G.J.Garcia
(6)
42,45
2 1/2 cps
10
Southern Spirit, 52, R.Ortiz
(11)
80,55
12 cps
ú/
Posh Lake, 56, A.Paez
(4)
40,80
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado (**) Largó cruzado (/) Ligó suelta (/) Largó frío (/) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: LA QUE MANDA $ 2,60, 1,70 y 1,25. La Tiger $ 1,95 y 1,25. Queen Amira $ 1,70. IMPERFECTA $ 580,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.267,50. DOBLE $ 255,00. TRIPLO $ 36.360,00. CUATERNA $ 200.000,00.No Corrió: (1) Señora Optimista. Tiempo: 1'23s78c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: El Basti. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Safety Check y Gazelle Belle
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LABICUM, 56, G.Hahn
(1)
2
Weekend Fun, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
1,85
2 cps
3
Intent, 56, G.J.Garcia
(10)
8,35
2 1/2 cps
4
Gran Simulador, 56, A.Paez
(4)
10,30
1 1/2 cpo
5
Don Teobaldo, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
3,65
2 cps
6
The Lawyer`s Fantasy, 52, F.J.Lavigna
(11)
32,65
3 1/2 cps
7
Quattrocento, 56, A.Cabrera
(5)
5,90
1 cpo
8
Forever Thief, 56, J.Leonardo
(6)
49,65
9 cps
ú
Global Joker, 56, L.Tello E.
(2)
28,95
10 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: LABICUM $ 5,15, 2,05 y 1,55. Weekend Fun $ 1,25 y 1,15. Intent $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 530,00. TRIFECTA $ 5.047,50. DOBLE $ 1.510,00.No corrieron: (8) Fury Tech y (9) Cravings For Beer. Tiempo: 1'24s10c. Cuidador: M.L.Castellazzi. Stud: La Peladilla. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Little Goose Girl
NOVENA CARRERA- 1800 METROSPremio: Handicap El Virtuoso
Pag.
Dist.
1
MARET, 53, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
2
Brullemail, 51, M.Valle
(3)
3,50
1/2 cpo
3
The Talisman, 59, J.Villagra
(5)
2,15
1 1/2 cpo
4
El Darwin, 51, W.Pereyra
(6)
11,20
3/4 cpo
5
Movie Like, 51, R.Frias
(1)
12,95
9 cps
6
Marignac, 61, A.Giannetti
(4)
2,85
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MARET $ 4,75 y 1,65. Brullemail $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 1.205,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.125,00. DOBLE $ 1.575,00. TRIPLO $ 25.805,00. CUATERNA $ 47.615,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'47s82c. Cuidador: N.G.Ricchi. Stud: La Norteamericana (rº). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Master Of Hounds y Brannyika
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROSClasico Vale Dori
Pag.
Dist.
1
SALSA DANCE, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
2
Mopsopia, 53, M.Valle
(2)
10,50
3 cps
3*
Perfecta Miranda, 59, A.I.Romay
(4)
3,10
1/2 cpo
4
Ya Li, 52, G.Borda
(7)
13,10
2 cps
5X
Coriane, 55, R.Blanco
(3)
3,55
3/4 cpo
6
Entity, 52, L.Balmaceda
(6)
10,50
2 1/2 cps
ú
Whisky Chaser, 53, W.Pereyra
(5)
2,10
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: SALSA DANCE $ 7,60 y 3,65. Mopsopia $ 5,90. EXACTA $ 3.862,50. TRIFECTA Extra $ 38.965,00. DOBLE $ 1.920,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s32c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Friends. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Winning Prize y Sambadonna
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE MARGINAL, 52, G.Borda
(8)
2
Bien Rumbeao, 56, B.Enrique
(3)
3,80
1/2 pzo
3
Bailar Con La Masfe, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
3,95
3 1/2 cps
4
Jaque Al Rey, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
7,50
2 cps
5*
Global Dandy, 56, A.Giannetti
(10)
5,20
hco
6
Mclain, 56, E.Ortega P.
(5)
10,15
pzo
7
Destabilizer, 56, C.Velazquez
(2)
21,15
2 1/2 cps
8
Pure Zen, 56, L.Vai
(7)
30,85
1 cpo
9
Don Dido, 56, L.Balmaceda
(4)
12,00
2 1/2 cps
ú
Candy Boss, 56, R.Blanco
(6)
12,40
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: CHE MARGINAL $ 3,40, 1,45 y 1,10. Bien Rumbeao $ 1,25 y 1,10. Bailar Con La Masfe $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.075,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.110,00. DOBLE $ 2.117,50. CUATERNA $ 166.665,00No Corrió: (11) Mingo Hero. Tiempo: 1'22s68c. Cuidador: M.L.Castellazzi. Stud: La Peladilla. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Greenspring y Marie Magdaleine
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
APERTURA SOLAR, 56, E.Ortega P.
(9a)
2*
Global Filly, 56, L.Vai
(8)
10,45
1 cpo
3X
Spacial Queen, 56, W.Pereyra
(7)
9,20
cza
4
La Mignonne, 52, G.Borda
(4)
34,80
1/2 pzo
5+
Cuequita Seiver, 52, J.Espinoza
(6)
16,30
1/2 pzo
6
La Mejor Paga, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
6,15
pzo
7
Lady Vaga, 56, J.Villagra
(1)
4,05
2 1/2 cps
8
Saragossa Girl, 56, A.Giannetti
(5)
2,10
5 cps
9
Alma Angelical, 56, W.Moreyra
(9)
3,80
3 1/2 cps
ú**
Cautiva Cat, 56, L.Balmaceda
(3)
29,00
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Largó cruzado (+) Ligó suelta (**) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: APERTURA SOLAR $ 3,80, 2,05 y 1,35. Global Filly $ 5,45 y 3,85. Spacial Queen $ 2,45. EXACTA $ 1.825,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 30.220,00. DOBLE $ 980,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s88c. Cuidador: N.A.Gaitan. Stud: Los Patrios. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Angiolo y Interfolia
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
INCURSORA, 57, C.Velazquez
(5)
2
Chamarrera, 57, M.Aserito
(4)
7,95
pzo
3
Belleza Ricotera, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
2,70
pzo
4
Campeona, 53, S.Conti
(8)
3,15
1/2 pzo
5
Salsa Casino, 57, B.Enrique
(7)
6,30
1 1/2 cpo
6
Mardis Gras, 53, G.Borda
(11)
8,90
2 1/2 cps
7
Causa Noble, 53, T.Baez
(2)
35,50
4 cps
8
Baska Voda, 57, R.Blanco
(9)
8,95
3/4 cpo
9
Es Una Princesa, 57, A.Coronel E.
(10)
31,65
3 1/2 cps
ú
Bruja De Areco, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
10,05
12 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: INCURSORA $ 7,85, 3,65 y 2,20. Chamarrera $ 4,05 y 2,95. Belleza Ricotera $ 2,50. EXACTA $ 3.380,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 20.145,00. DOBLE $ 1.292,50. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 30.000,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 222.220,00.No Corrió: (1) Estrella Best. Tiempo: 1'11s60c. Cuidador: J.I.Etchechoury. Stud: Rubio B.. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Lizard Island y Equal Pretty
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MALIBU SPRING, 53, G.Borda
(10)
2
Pensar En Vos, 53, T.Baez
(1)
28,60
4 cps
3
Inteligente, 57, A.Giannetti
(6)
5,45
1 1/2 cpo
4
Vitico Joy, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
2,95
cza
5
Mago Chocolate, 57, M.Aserito
(4)
14,65
3 cps
6
Jolly Night, 57, O.Alderete
(8)
8,60
5 cps
7
Amigo Claro, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
11,65
3 1/2 cps
8
Profesor Fitz, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(5)
29,55
pzo
9
Lucky Heartland, 57, A.Coronel E.
(2)
12,00
11 cps
ú
Catanazo, 57, J.Noriega
(3)
5,85
9 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MALIBU SPRING $ 2,75, 3,15 y 1,65. Pensar En Vos $ 8,95 y 3,00. Inteligente $ 2,35. EXACTA $ 4.515,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 68.485,00. DOBLE $ 1.445,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 116.846,00.No Corrió: (11) Solid Snake. Tiempo: 1'10s21c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: El Irlandes. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Greenspring y Matsumura
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ENTRE AMIGOS, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
2
Level One, 52, A.Allois
(1)
17,65
2 cps
3
Back Story, 56, W.Moreyra
(9)
2,55
1/2 pzo
4
Rio Bravo Scat, 56, B.Enrique
(11)
4,45
pzo
5
Don Radar, 52, G.Borda
(6)
3,15
1/2 pzo
6
Don Augurio, 56, A.Paez
(3)
14,75
5 cps
7
Super Mar, 56, A.Cabrera
(7)
5,50
2 cps
8
Greeley For Sale, 56, F.Coria
(2)
13,25
2 cps
9
Mission Dubai, 56, M.Valle
(5)
11,35
4 cps
ú
Keyport, 56, L.Balmaceda
(4)
38,60
18 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ENTRE AMIGOS $ 19,80, 8,25 y 3,25. Level One $ 6,90 y 3,85. Back Story $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 28.520,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 109.340,00. DOBLE $ 6.252,50.No Corrió: (10) Kyrov. Tiempo: 1'23s98c. Cuidador: D.J.Perez Chiama. Stud: Bettyluc`s (gguay). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Safety Check y Ivory Flower
DECIMOSEXTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ARCHIMAGA, 57, S.Piliero
(3)
2
Inside You, 53, T.Baez
(8)
2,25
1/2 cpo
3
Going Up, 57, F.Coria
(16)
5,00
4 cps
4
Peluca Rye, 57, M.Aserito
(1)
7,75
1 1/2 cpo
5
Dolce Madonna, 53, E.Suarez
(13)
11,55
2 cps
6
Amiga Afortunada, 57, W.Pereyra
(9)
9,80
6 cps
7
Improved Wolf, 57, B.Enrique
(12)
13,70
hco
8
Pilona Island, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
14,90
4 cps
9
Sail Global, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(14)
24,75
hco
ú*
Nobleza Dubai, 57, G.J.Garcia
(10)
5,60
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: ARCHIMAGA $ 6,35, 3,00 y 1,60. Inside You $ 2,10 y 1,15. Goig Up $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA ú $ 1.075,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 88.235,00. DOBLE PLUS $ 68.800,00. TRIPLO $ 150.000,00. CUATERNA $ 750.000,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 751.462,64 , a placé $ 5.930,00.No corrieron: (2) Interluck, (4) La Cantero, (6) Doña Elvira, (7) Zensationallie, (11) Ya No Ser y (15) In Favor. Tiempo: 1'18s75c. Cuidador: M.D.Giles. Stud: Hs. San Antonio. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de El Tanuca y Shy Baticuev. RECAUDACIÓN: 59.413.032.

