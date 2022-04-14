Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

1
LLUVIA ECOLOGICA, 56, G.J.Garcia
(8)
2
Legit Love (brz), 56, M.La Palma
(12)
2,70
1 1/2 cpo
3
Turn To Gold, 56, A.Cabrera
(5)
5,90
3 1/2 cps
4
Quiet Philly, 54, F.Correa
(10)
22,55
1/2 cpo
5
Marina De Santiago, 57, M.Aserito
(2)
42,35
1/2 cpo
6
No Te La Pierdas, 53, J.Espinoza
(4)
73,05
3 cps
7
Your Empress, 56, J.Villagra
(7)
8,85
1 1/2 cpo
8
Shy Catalina, 56, S.Barrionuevo
(1)
69,20
3 cps
9
Fantastica Reina, 52, G.Borda
(9)
22,50
1 cpo
10
Gitanilla, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
6,70
9 cps
ú
Kokyo, 56, L.Balmaceda
(6)
6,70
1 1/2 cpo
comentar