Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

DECIMOSEXTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS

Pag. Dist. 1 ARCHIMAGA, 57, S.Piliero (3) 2 Inside You, 53, T.Baez (8) 2,25 1/2 cpo 3 Going Up, 57, F.Coria (16) 5,00 4 cps 4 Peluca Rye, 57, M.Aserito (1) 7,75 1 1/2 cpo 5 Dolce Madonna, 53, E.Suarez (13) 11,55 2 cps 6 Amiga Afortunada, 57, W.Pereyra (9) 9,80 6 cps 7 Improved Wolf, 57, B.Enrique (12) 13,70 hco 8 Pilona Island, 57, W.Moreyra (5) 14,90 4 cps 9 Sail Global, 53, F.J.Lavigna (14) 24,75 hco ú* Nobleza Dubai, 57, G.J.Garcia (10) 5,60 - - - - - (*) Desmontó

Dividendos: ARCHIMAGA $ 6,35, 3,00 y 1,60. Inside You $ 2,10 y 1,15. Goig Up $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA ú $ 1.075,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 88.235,00. DOBLE PLUS $ 68.800,00. TRIPLO $ 150.000,00. CUATERNA $ 750.000,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 751.462,64 , a placé $ 5.930,00.No corrieron: (2) Interluck, (4) La Cantero, (6) Doña Elvira, (7) Zensationallie, (11) Ya No Ser y (15) In Favor. Tiempo: 1'18s75c. Cuidador: M.D.Giles. Stud: Hs. San Antonio. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de El Tanuca y Shy Baticuev. RECAUDACIÓN: 59.413.032.