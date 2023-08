El huracán Idalia tocó tierra con vientos dañinos de 205 km/h

8/30 - #Franklin remains a strong #hurricane WNW of #Bermuda. The eye passed over NOAA buoy 41048 late last night, which reported sustained hurricane-force #winds, a minimum pressure of 955 mb and #seas near 35 ft (10.5 m). The 12 ft seas radii extends to 230 nm from the center. pic.twitter.com/6aZtdUFqqK