Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

1*
MOUNT FOLIE, 7, M.Aserito
(12)
57220
2
Sobrecargada, 7, J.Rivarola
(13)
16612
17,05
2 1/2 cps
3
Candy Sun, 7, M.Valle
(7)
4825
58,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Delirante Crazy, 3, R.Frias
(16)
6534
43,35
1 1/2 cpo
5
Bety Presi, 5, L.Balmaceda
(4)
37025
7,65
1 cpo
6
Mar Y Pesca, 5, F.Correa
(14)
50578
5,60
1 1/2 cpo
7X
Fermina Daza, 7, W.Pereyra
(10)
149073
1,90
1/2 cpo
8
Decanas Sembradora, 7, A.Paez
(15)
21137
13,40
1 1/2 cpo
9
Traviesa Reward, , E.Martinez
(5)
20750
13,65
2 1/2 cps
10
Wood Surge, 7, B.Enrique
(1)
7901
35,85
8 cps
11+
Condesa Milagrosa, 7, L.Vai
(11)
1977
143,30
4 cps
12**
Fatmagul, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(9)
2004
141,35
1/2 pzo
13
Not War, 5, R.Alzamendi
(3)
1186
238,75
2 cps
14
Darlingtonia, 5, M.La Palma
(8)
10098
28,05
1/2 cpo
15/
Bandahlina, 7, L.Cabrera
(2)
6046
46,85
9 cps
ú/
Mi Mistura, 7, G.J.Garcia
(6)
1979
143,10
s.a.