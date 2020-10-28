28 de octubre de 2020 - 23:10

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del miércoles 28 de octubre

﻿
Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 28/10/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
UNIVERSO PLUS, 5, J.Rivarola
(5)
12945
2
Cut Boy, 7, B.Enrique
(11)
59239
2,95
hco
3
Quagmire, 7, W.Pereyra
(13)
18995
9,20
pzo
4
Che Clasico, 7, R.Blanco
(4)
10464
16,70
1/2 pzo
5
Don Califa, , M.La Palma
(8)
8504
20,55
2 cps
6
Dy Maria, 5, G.J.Garcia
(16)
16486
10,60
2 cps
7
Luky King, 7, F.Corrales
(6)
837
208,80
1 cpo
8
Don Namos, 3, R.Frias
(15)
62413
2,80
1 1/2 cpo
9
Wolverine Xlakah, 7, G.Bellocq
(1)
1163
150,30
2 cps
10*
Caminante Real, 7, G.Villalba
(2)
9550
18,30
6 cps
11
Fucile, 7, L.Vai
(14)
23301
7,50
1 1/2 cpo
12
Expresivo Good, 7, P.Carrizo
(9)
1697
103,00
7 cps
13
Play To Me, 5, C.Benitez
(3)
3016
57,95
pzo
ú
Express Winner, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(10)
16107
10,85
1 cpo
-
-
-
244717
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: UNIVERSO PLUS $ 13,50, 3,45 y 2,30. Cut Boy $ 2,50 y 2,35. Quagmire $ 2,65. IMPERFECTA $ 347,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.186,50.No corrieron: (7) Consolame Julian y (12) Master Of Universe. Tiempo: 2'5s56c. Cuidador: A.A.Arrospide. Stud: La Buena Estrella. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Best Bob y Batty Plus
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CAMILY HALO, 7, W.Pereyra
(4)
115859
2
Slew Ambition, 7, A.Cabrera
(5)
64136
2,80
9 cps
3
Estrella Up, 7, A.Giannetti
(7)
38209
4,70
4 cps
4
Virgen Turca, 5, F.Correa
(1)
5674
31,65
6 cps
5
Mariah`s Choice, 7, G.Bellocq
(8)
18804
9,55
1/2 cpo
6
Blanca Cautiva, 3, R.Frias
(2)
3008
59,70
14 cps
7
Prontiana Jones, , F.Menendez
(6)
4628
38,80
1 1/2 cpo
ú*
Shake It All, 3, M.Lammens
(3)
927
193,75
16 cps
-
-
-
251247
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: CAMILY HALO $ 1,55, 1,10 y 1,10. Slew Ambition $ 1,10 y 1,10. Estrella Up $ 4,70. EXACTA $ 43,50. TRIFECTA Extra $ 195,00. DOBLE $ 169,50.No Corrió: (9) Notable Vision. Tiempo: 2'5s58c. Cuidador: G.E.Moussou. Stud: Don Ali (gchu). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Expressive Halo y Naima
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
COLOMBINA INCA, , W.Pereyra
(9)
26492
2
Cool Diva, , W.Moreyra
(10)
65025
3,30
1/2 pzo
3
La Clandestina, 7, P.Carrizo
(5)
38318
5,60
3 cps
4
Gota De Sol, 7, C.Velazquez
(3)
54325
3,95
3/4 cpo
5
Leafy, , B.Enrique
(1)
7918
27,10
2 cps
6
Bella Docta, 7, G.Bonasola
(4)
20244
10,60
3/4 cpo
7
Black Pretty, 7, A.Giannetti
(8)
10729
20,00
3 1/2 cps
8*
Berry Star, 2, R.Frias
(7)
3377
63,55
3 cps
9
Allegresha, 7, E.Ortega P.
(2)
70355
3,05
1/2 pzo
ú
Emmalua, , A.Paez
(6)
2622
81,85
3 cps
-
-
-
299404
-
-
(*) Hocicó
Dividendos: COLOMBINA INCA $ 8,10, 4,80 y 2,70. Cool Diva $ 2,75 y 1,45. La Clandestina $ 1,90. EXACTA $ 332,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.499,00. DOBLE $ 94,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s95c. Cuidador: J.S.Maldotti. Stud: Garabo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Incasico y Bolola
CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOSTALGIA PURA (URU), 7, C.Velazquez
(6)
116271
2
Fray Ventos, 7, G.Bonasola
(9)
64758
3,95
3 cps
3*
Casual Bold, 7, G.J.Garcia
(4)
72055
3,55
5 cps
4
Porto Venere, 7, M.Valle
(3)
22147
11,55
3 cps
5
Edipo Rey, 7, J.Leonardo
(7)
14093
18,15
3 1/2 cps
6
El Luracatao, 7, E.Ortega P.
(8)
52203
4,90
6 cps
7
Just Luck, 7, S.Piliero
(10)
4835
52,90
2 cps
8
Van Carry Van, 5, M.La Palma
(5)
3893
65,70
pzo
9
Verso Catalan, 7, K.Banegas
(1)
7175
35,65
2 cps
ú
Bluehero, 7, L.Ferreyra
(2)
1569
163,05
9 cps
-
-
-
359001
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: NOSTALGIA PURA $ 2,20, 1,15 y 1,10. Fray Ventos $ 1,35 y 1,10. Casual Bold $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 76,00. TRIFECTA $ 277,50. DOBLE $ 238,50. CUATERNA $ 6.466,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s20c. Cuidador: J.L.Correa Aranha. Stud: Hs. Phillipson. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Brilliant Speed y Eficaz
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL ADECUADO, 7, K.Banegas
(11)
102926
2
Colorido, 5, D.Diaz
(4)
69088
3,65
6 cps
3
No Me Reproches, 5, F.Correa
(9)
1734
145,45
3 cps
4
Uligood, , C.Perez G.
(5)
4393
57,40
1 cpo
5
Wanted Moro, 7, W.Moreyra
(1)
30566
8,25
2 cps
6
Don Pin, 7, J.M.Sanchez
(7)
32963
7,65
5 cps
7
Raid, 5, A.Castro
(6)
1890
133,40
4 cps
8
Quick Joe, 7, M.Valle
(10)
10776
23,40
3 cps
9
Brujo Emperor, 7, P.Carrizo
(2)
32963
7,65
1 cpo
ú*
Selenio Plus, 7, A.Giannetti
(3)
66360
3,80
s.a.
-
-
-
353660
-
-
(*) Largó al rato
Dividendos: EL ADECUADO $ 2,45, 1,55 y 1,25. Colorido $ 1,60 y 1,30. No Me Reproches $ 5,45. EXACTA $ 85,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.715,00. DOBLE $ 72,00. CUATERNA JACKPOT $ 1.715,00.No Corrió: (8) Lost Passport. Tiempo: 1'26s28c. Cuidador: D.Olivera. Stud: Pergamino. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Freud y Fairish
SEXTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CURIOSA GRACE, 7, J.Leonardo
(2)
7222
2
Ruperta Candy, 5, G.J.Garcia
(12)
33082
10,25
3 cps
3
Dancing Street, , E.Retamozo
(4)
2576
131,65
1 cpo
4
Joy Beloved, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
150706
2,25
1 1/2 cpo
5
Traela A Casa, 7, L.Cabrera
(1)
178468
1,90
1/2 cza
6
Sonido Informatico, 7, G.Bellocq
(3)
5080
66,75
cza
7
Mundana, 7, L.Franco
(10)
5177
65,50
3/4 cpo
8
Naiara Saam, , J.Rivarola
(14)
3081
110,05
4 cps
9
Numma, 5, A.Castro
(6)
43473
7,80
1 1/2 cpo
10
Tongas, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(5)
11417
29,70
8 cps
11
Illinois Luck, 5, A.Paez
(15)
10646
31,85
8 cps
12
Diosa Alpha, 7, R.M.Torres
(7)
2896
117,10
1/2 cpo
13
Star Rose, 7, W.Pereyra
(13)
21394
15,85
3/4 cpo
ú
Ginebra Fizz, 5, F.Correa
(8)
889
381,50
s.a.
-
-
-
476106
Dividendos: CURIOSA GRACE $ 46,95, 17,40 y 8,20. Ruperta Candy $ 5,10 y 3,20. Dancing Street $ 18,60. IMPERFECTA $ 4.122,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 202.335,00. DOBLE $ 2.343,00.No Corrió: (11) Duquesa Mak. Tiempo: 1'20s5c. Cuidador: V.M.Saunders. Stud: Los Gordos Bellos. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Curioso Slam y Rosa Plateada
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SAROOKH, 7, W.Pereyra
(1)
63000
2*
Doña Tallada, 7, J.Leonardo
(7)
5986
55,25
1 1/2 cpo
3
Aftermath, 7, W.Moreyra
(2)
78750
4,20
1 1/2 cpo
4
Muzdaheera, 7, L.Cabrera
(3)
67500
4,90
cza
5
La Golden, , E.Retamozo
(10)
8762
37,75
pzo
6
Giria Latina, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(8)
13753
24,05
8 cps
7
Elena Augusta, 7, E.Ortega P.
(11)
143805
2,30
2 1/2 cps
8
Nudara, 7, P.Carrizo
(5)
2405
137,55
4 cps
9
House Of Cards, 3, R.Frias
(9)
2334
141,70
hco
10X
La Negra Toribia, 7, M.Valle
(6)
63000
5,25
13 cps
ú
D`coalsack, 7, K.Banegas
(4)
13391
24,70
pzo
-
-
-
462686
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores (X) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: SAROOKH $ 5,25, 3,75 y 2,35. Doña Tallada $ 10,85 y 4,60. Aftermath $ 2,30. EXACTA $ 3.114,00. TRIFECTA $ 15.967,00. DOBLE $ 6.175,00. TRIPLO ESPECIAL $ 150.370,00. CUATERNA $ 35.349,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 246.545,86 , a placé $ 1.043,75. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s89c. Cuidador: H.A.Mascetti. Stud: Los Pateros (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Sarkha
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
REINA AWE, 7, J.Leonardo
(3)
131606
2
Dancepack, 7, E.Ortega P.
(7)
48087
7,80
10 cps
3
Giustiniana, 7, W.Moreyra
(8)
110317
3,40
3/4 cpo
4
Miss Saba, 7, M.Aserito
(12)
4849
77,35
cza
5
Amiguita Lunatica, , S.Barrionuevo
(2)
45190
8,30
2 1/2 cps
6
Sasha Empire, , E.Martinez
(5)
6933
54,10
cza
7
La Gran Inesperada, 7, A.Cabrera
(10)
120992
3,10
1/2 pzo
8
Fabiana Flosi, 7, G.Bonasola
(11)
30744
12,20
1 cpo
9
Master Print, 7, S.Piliero
(6)
2559
146,55
5 cps
10
India Gala, 7, F.Corrales
(9)
9742
38,50
2 cps
11
City Lagoon, 7, L.Ferreyra
(4)
1979
189,50
4 cps
ú
She Dubai, 7, E.Ruarte
(1)
12440
30,15
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
525439
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: REINA AWE $ 2,85, 1,70 y 1,30. Dancepack $ 3,15 y 1,90. Giustiniana $ 1,25. IMPERFECTA $ 205,00. TRIFECTA $ 670,50. DOBLE $ 346,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'26s9c. Cuidador: M.A.J.Velazco. Stud: Santa Enriqueta. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Emperor Richard y Bengal Awe
NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LAST PENNY, 7, B.Enrique
(10)
32893
2
Soy Verdadera, 7, P.Carrizo
(5)
118962
3,00
3/4 cpo
3
Secretariata, 7, W.Pereyra
(13)
96456
3,70
1 cpo
4
Espiritu Informante, 5, A.Paez
(7)
35161
10,15
1/2 cza
5
Form Star, , S.Barrionuevo
(11)
83973
4,25
2 1/2 cps
6
J Be Iguana, 7, J.M.Sanchez
(9)
18116
19,70
1 cpo
7
Noble Seattle, 7, M.Aserito
(12)
22804
15,65
1 cpo
8
Glamour Key, 5, A.Castro
(8)
19772
18,05
1/2 cpo
9
Pear N Cider, 7, G.J.Garcia
(3)
59481
6,00
4 cps
10
Locasa Girl, 3, R.Frias
(6)
8120
43,95
5 cps
ú*
Dear Marie, 5, G.Villalba
(4)
2387
149,50
9 cps
-
-
-
498125
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: LAST PENNY $ 10,85, 3,15 y 1,60. Soy Verdadera $ 2,20 y 1,55. Secretariata $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 599,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 5.274,00. DOBLE $ 585,50. TRIPLO $ 32.820,00.No corrieron: (1) Temisa y (2) Ascension. Tiempo: 1'5s62c. Cuidador: J.O.Gonzalez. Stud: Hs. El Angel De Venecia (lf). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Lasting Love
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ESTABA INTACTO, 7, G.J.Garcia
(10)
131549
2
Wave Seattle, 7, L.Vai
(1)
8453
49,80
1/2 pzo
3
Salemi, 5, B.Enrique
(13)
91513
4,60
4 cps
4
Bobby Jones, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
227545
1,85
1/2 cpo
5
Infinit, 7, K.Banegas
(14)
24474
17,20
1 cpo
6
Que Big Bang, 1, M.Alfaro
(3)
12436
33,85
5 cps
7
Amperimetro, 7, W.Pereyra
(2)
35826
11,75
1/2 cpo
8*
El Sensible, 5, M.Asconiga
(9)
3342
125,95
2 1/2 cps
9
Lucky San, 2, R.Frias
(6)
2536
166,00
1/2 cza
10
Edinburgo, 5, F.Coria
(8)
2239
188,00
10 cps
11
Copper John, 8, F.Calvente
(7)
39159
10,75
6 cps
12
Luz De Atlantic, 7, M.N.Ferreyra
(12)
6066
69,40
5 cps
ú
Distruttore, 5, A.Castro
(11)
2684
156,85
5 cps
-
-
-
587822
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: ESTABA INTACTO $ 3,20, 1,65 y 1,40. Wave Seattle $ 7,75 y 3,40. Salemi $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 419,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.202,00. DOBLE $ 335,50.No Corrió: (5) Vallecano Inc. Tiempo: 1'12s30c. Cuidador: O.F.Labanca. Stud: Don Arnaldo B (cba). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Lizard Island y Dattts Zoey Baby
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BARON THYSSEN, , F.Menendez
(2)
103511
2
Estimado Informe, 7, K.Banegas
(7)
128157
3,15
3 1/2 cps
3
Ser Gioveto, , J.Rivarola
(13)
39194
10,30
cza
4
Home Depot, 7, J.M.Sanchez
(8)
8700
46,40
3 cps
5
Watch The Runner, 7, L.Vai
(1)
45359
8,90
1 cpo
6
Mengostilskms (uru), 7, L.Balmaceda
(12)
31913
12,65
1 1/2 cpo
7
El Rosquillero, 5, M.Aserito
(4)
2496
161,75
2 cps
8
Lord Conic, 3, C.Perez G.
(14)
2930
137,80
1 1/2 cpo
9
Illegallo, 7, G.J.Garcia
(9)
83236
4,85
1/2 pzo
10
Logging On, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
79939
5,05
2 1/2 cps
11
Vagabundo Jet, 5, E.Ortega P.
(5)
27003
14,95
1 cpo
ú
Forty Prado, 5, M.Valle
(11)
11617
34,75
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
564055
Dividendos: BARON THYSSEN $ 3,90, 2,35 y y 1,60. Estimado Informe $ 3,90 y 3,85. Ser Gioveto $ 2,15. IMPERFECTA $ 419,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.728,00. DOBLE $ 171,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 10.067,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 10.869,30.No corrieron: (3) Metegoles y (6) Mad Berry. Tiempo: 1'11s82c. Cuidador: R.E.Sander. Stud: El Labuelo (vguay). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Manipulator y Southern Eyes
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
MOUNT FOLIE, 7, M.Aserito
(12)
57220
2
Sobrecargada, 7, J.Rivarola
(13)
16612
17,05
2 1/2 cps
3
Candy Sun, 7, M.Valle
(7)
4825
58,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Delirante Crazy, 3, R.Frias
(16)
6534
43,35
1 1/2 cpo
5
Bety Presi, 5, L.Balmaceda
(4)
37025
7,65
1 cpo
6
Mar Y Pesca, 5, F.Correa
(14)
50578
5,60
1 1/2 cpo
7X
Fermina Daza, 7, W.Pereyra
(10)
149073
1,90
1/2 cpo
8
Decanas Sembradora, 7, A.Paez
(15)
21137
13,40
1 1/2 cpo
9
Traviesa Reward, , E.Martinez
(5)
20750
13,65
2 1/2 cps
10
Wood Surge, 7, B.Enrique
(1)
7901
35,85
8 cps
11+
Condesa Milagrosa, 7, L.Vai
(11)
1977
143,30
4 cps
12**
Fatmagul, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(9)
2004
141,35
1/2 pzo
13
Not War, 5, R.Alzamendi
(3)
1186
238,75
2 cps
14
Darlingtonia, 5, M.La Palma
(8)
10098
28,05
1/2 cpo
15/
Bandahlina, 7, L.Cabrera
(2)
6046
46,85
9 cps
ú/
Mi Mistura, 7, G.J.Garcia
(6)
1979
143,10
s.a.
-
-
-
394944
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Ligó suelta (**) Largó retrasado (/) Largó frío (/) Corrió desestribado
Dividendos: MOUNT FOLIE $ 4,95, 3,60 y 3,50. Sobrecarga $ 5,20 y 3,10. Candy Sun $ 8,50. IMPERFECTA $ 809,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 158.756,00 . DOBLE $ 439,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'20s10c. Cuidador: H.D.Garcia. Stud: La Menchada (cdu). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Mount Nelson y Incurable Folie
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MUÑECA EMMA, 7, L.Noriega
(14)
67796
2
Doncella Rew, , S.Barrionuevo
(11)
127683
3,00
7 cps
3
Belleza Asiatica, 7, N.Fernandez
(4)
114343
3,35
pzo
4
Garota Dourada, 5, J.Noriega
(15)
40968
9,35
9 cps
5
Luk Odisea, 7, G.Sediari
(10)
16654
23,00
2 cps
6
Any Flesh, 7, B.Enrique
(2)
72274
5,30
1/2 pzo
7
Ipa, 7, L.Balmaceda
(9)
61288
6,25
1 cpo
8
Piazzola, 7, R.Alzamendi
(13)
5247
73,00
3 cps
9
Endondy, 7, E.Ruarte
(8)
4311
88,85
1 1/2 cpo
10
Otra Reina, 3, L.Chaparro
(6)
20429
18,75
2 1/2 cps
11
Harsil, 7, S.Piliero
(16)
1017
376,80
9 cps
12
Passion Way, 3, R.Frias
(3)
795
481,75
3 cps
ú
Confidential Dream, , M.Aserito
(7)
2253
170,00
13 cps
-
-
-
535060
Dividendos: MUÑECA EMMA $ 5,65, 1,90 y 1,10. Doncella Rew $ 1,75 y 1,10. Belleza Asiatica $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 250,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 6.991,50. DOBLE FINAL $ 5.955,00. TRIPLO $ 59.430,00. CUATERNA $ 49.222,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 62.434,00, a placé $ 581,50. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 26.641.355. No corrieron: (1) Vereda Florida, (5) Recit Ghan y (12) Oyente Prize. Tiempo: 1'12s95c. Cuidador: M.M.Garrido. Stud: El 26. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Greenspring y Jenny`s Halo

