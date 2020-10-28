Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Play To Me , 5, C.Benitez

SEGUNDA CARRERA- 2000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 CAMILY HALO, 7, W.Pereyra (4) 115859 2 Slew Ambition, 7, A.Cabrera (5) 64136 2,80 9 cps 3 Estrella Up, 7, A.Giannetti (7) 38209 4,70 4 cps 4 Virgen Turca, 5, F.Correa (1) 5674 31,65 6 cps 5 Mariah`s Choice, 7, G.Bellocq (8) 18804 9,55 1/2 cpo 6 Blanca Cautiva, 3, R.Frias (2) 3008 59,70 14 cps 7 Prontiana Jones, , F.Menendez (6) 4628 38,80 1 1/2 cpo ú* Shake It All, 3, M.Lammens (3) 927 193,75 16 cps - - - 251247 - - (*) Largó retrasado

Dividendos: CAMILY HALO $ 1,55, 1,10 y 1,10. Slew Ambition $ 1,10 y 1,10. Estrella Up $ 4,70. EXACTA $ 43,50. TRIFECTA Extra $ 195,00. DOBLE $ 169,50.No Corrió: (9) Notable Vision. Tiempo: 2'5s58c. Cuidador: G.E.Moussou. Stud: Don Ali (gchu). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Expressive Halo y Naima TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 COLOMBINA INCA, , W.Pereyra (9) 26492 2 Cool Diva, , W.Moreyra (10) 65025 3,30 1/2 pzo 3 La Clandestina, 7, P.Carrizo (5) 38318 5,60 3 cps 4 Gota De Sol, 7, C.Velazquez (3) 54325 3,95 3/4 cpo 5 Leafy, , B.Enrique (1) 7918 27,10 2 cps 6 Bella Docta, 7, G.Bonasola (4) 20244 10,60 3/4 cpo 7 Black Pretty, 7, A.Giannetti (8) 10729 20,00 3 1/2 cps 8* Berry Star, 2, R.Frias (7) 3377 63,55 3 cps 9 Allegresha, 7, E.Ortega P. (2) 70355 3,05 1/2 pzo ú Emmalua, , A.Paez (6) 2622 81,85 3 cps - - - 299404 - - (*) Hocicó Dividendos: COLOMBINA INCA $ 8,10, 4,80 y 2,70. Cool Diva $ 2,75 y 1,45. La Clandestina $ 1,90. EXACTA $ 332,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.499,00. DOBLE $ 94,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s95c. Cuidador: J.S.Maldotti. Stud: Garabo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Incasico y Bolola CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 NOSTALGIA PURA (URU), 7, C.Velazquez (6) 116271 2 Fray Ventos, 7, G.Bonasola (9) 64758 3,95 3 cps 3* Casual Bold, 7, G.J.Garcia (4) 72055 3,55 5 cps 4 Porto Venere, 7, M.Valle (3) 22147 11,55 3 cps 5 Edipo Rey, 7, J.Leonardo (7) 14093 18,15 3 1/2 cps 6 El Luracatao, 7, E.Ortega P. (8) 52203 4,90 6 cps 7 Just Luck, 7, S.Piliero (10) 4835 52,90 2 cps 8 Van Carry Van, 5, M.La Palma (5) 3893 65,70 pzo 9 Verso Catalan, 7, K.Banegas (1) 7175 35,65 2 cps ú Bluehero, 7, L.Ferreyra (2) 1569 163,05 9 cps - - - 359001 - - (*) Se escapó de los partidores Dividendos: NOSTALGIA PURA $ 2,20, 1,15 y 1,10. Fray Ventos $ 1,35 y 1,10. Casual Bold $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 76,00. TRIFECTA $ 277,50. DOBLE $ 238,50. CUATERNA $ 6.466,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s20c. Cuidador: J.L.Correa Aranha. Stud: Hs. Phillipson. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Brilliant Speed y Eficaz QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 EL ADECUADO, 7, K.Banegas (11) 102926 2 Colorido, 5, D.Diaz (4) 69088 3,65 6 cps 3 No Me Reproches, 5, F.Correa (9) 1734 145,45 3 cps 4 Uligood, , C.Perez G. (5) 4393 57,40 1 cpo 5 Wanted Moro, 7, W.Moreyra (1) 30566 8,25 2 cps 6 Don Pin, 7, J.M.Sanchez (7) 32963 7,65 5 cps 7 Raid, 5, A.Castro (6) 1890 133,40 4 cps 8 Quick Joe, 7, M.Valle (10) 10776 23,40 3 cps 9 Brujo Emperor, 7, P.Carrizo (2) 32963 7,65 1 cpo ú* Selenio Plus, 7, A.Giannetti (3) 66360 3,80 s.a. - - - 353660 - - (*) Largó al rato Dividendos: EL ADECUADO $ 2,45, 1,55 y 1,25. Colorido $ 1,60 y 1,30. No Me Reproches $ 5,45. EXACTA $ 85,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.715,00. DOBLE $ 72,00. CUATERNA JACKPOT $ 1.715,00.No Corrió: (8) Lost Passport. Tiempo: 1'26s28c. Cuidador: D.Olivera. Stud: Pergamino. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Freud y Fairish SEXTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 CURIOSA GRACE, 7, J.Leonardo (2) 7222 2 Ruperta Candy, 5, G.J.Garcia (12) 33082 10,25 3 cps 3 Dancing Street, , E.Retamozo (4) 2576 131,65 1 cpo 4 Joy Beloved, 7, F.L.Goncalves (9) 150706 2,25 1 1/2 cpo 5 Traela A Casa, 7, L.Cabrera (1) 178468 1,90 1/2 cza 6 Sonido Informatico, 7, G.Bellocq (3) 5080 66,75 cza 7 Mundana, 7, L.Franco (10) 5177 65,50 3/4 cpo 8 Naiara Saam, , J.Rivarola (14) 3081 110,05 4 cps 9 Numma, 5, A.Castro (6) 43473 7,80 1 1/2 cpo 10 Tongas, 7, R.R.Barrueco (5) 11417 29,70 8 cps 11 Illinois Luck, 5, A.Paez (15) 10646 31,85 8 cps 12 Diosa Alpha, 7, R.M.Torres (7) 2896 117,10 1/2 cpo 13 Star Rose, 7, W.Pereyra (13) 21394 15,85 3/4 cpo ú Ginebra Fizz, 5, F.Correa (8) 889 381,50 s.a. - - - 476106 Dividendos: CURIOSA GRACE $ 46,95, 17,40 y 8,20. Ruperta Candy $ 5,10 y 3,20. Dancing Street $ 18,60. IMPERFECTA $ 4.122,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 202.335,00. DOBLE $ 2.343,00.No Corrió: (11) Duquesa Mak. Tiempo: 1'20s5c. Cuidador: V.M.Saunders. Stud: Los Gordos Bellos. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Curioso Slam y Rosa Plateada SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 SAROOKH, 7, W.Pereyra (1) 63000 2* Doña Tallada, 7, J.Leonardo (7) 5986 55,25 1 1/2 cpo 3 Aftermath, 7, W.Moreyra (2) 78750 4,20 1 1/2 cpo 4 Muzdaheera, 7, L.Cabrera (3) 67500 4,90 cza 5 La Golden, , E.Retamozo (10) 8762 37,75 pzo 6 Giria Latina, 7, R.R.Barrueco (8) 13753 24,05 8 cps 7 Elena Augusta, 7, E.Ortega P. (11) 143805 2,30 2 1/2 cps 8 Nudara, 7, P.Carrizo (5) 2405 137,55 4 cps 9 House Of Cards, 3, R.Frias (9) 2334 141,70 hco 10X La Negra Toribia, 7, M.Valle (6) 63000 5,25 13 cps ú D`coalsack, 7, K.Banegas (4) 13391 24,70 pzo - - - 462686 - - (*) Se escapó de los partidores (X) Se escapó de los partidores Dividendos: SAROOKH $ 5,25, 3,75 y 2,35. Doña Tallada $ 10,85 y 4,60. Aftermath $ 2,30. EXACTA $ 3.114,00. TRIFECTA $ 15.967,00. DOBLE $ 6.175,00. TRIPLO ESPECIAL $ 150.370,00. CUATERNA $ 35.349,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 246.545,86 , a placé $ 1.043,75. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s89c. Cuidador: H.A.Mascetti. Stud: Los Pateros (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Sarkha OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1* REINA AWE , 7, J.Leonardo (3) 131606 2 Dancepack, 7, E.Ortega P. (7) 48087 7,80 10 cps 3 Giustiniana, 7, W.Moreyra (8) 110317 3,40 3/4 cpo 4 Miss Saba, 7, M.Aserito (12) 4849 77,35 cza 5 Amiguita Lunatica, , S.Barrionuevo (2) 45190 8,30 2 1/2 cps 6 Sasha Empire, , E.Martinez (5) 6933 54,10 cza 7 La Gran Inesperada, 7, A.Cabrera (10) 120992 3,10 1/2 pzo 8 Fabiana Flosi, 7, G.Bonasola (11) 30744 12,20 1 cpo 9 Master Print, 7, S.Piliero (6) 2559 146,55 5 cps 10 India Gala, 7, F.Corrales (9) 9742 38,50 2 cps 11 City Lagoon, 7, L.Ferreyra (4) 1979 189,50 4 cps ú She Dubai, 7, E.Ruarte (1) 12440 30,15 1 1/2 cpo - - - 525439 - - (*) Indócil en los partidores Dividendos: REINA AWE $ 2,85, 1,70 y 1,30. Dancepack $ 3,15 y 1,90. Giustiniana $ 1,25. IMPERFECTA $ 205,00. TRIFECTA $ 670,50. DOBLE $ 346,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'26s9c. Cuidador: M.A.J.Velazco. Stud: Santa Enriqueta. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Emperor Richard y Bengal Awe NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 LAST PENNY, 7, B.Enrique (10) 32893 2 Soy Verdadera, 7, P.Carrizo (5) 118962 3,00 3/4 cpo 3 Secretariata, 7, W.Pereyra (13) 96456 3,70 1 cpo 4 Espiritu Informante, 5, A.Paez (7) 35161 10,15 1/2 cza 5 Form Star, , S.Barrionuevo (11) 83973 4,25 2 1/2 cps 6 J Be Iguana, 7, J.M.Sanchez (9) 18116 19,70 1 cpo 7 Noble Seattle, 7, M.Aserito (12) 22804 15,65 1 cpo 8 Glamour Key, 5, A.Castro (8) 19772 18,05 1/2 cpo 9 Pear N Cider, 7, G.J.Garcia (3) 59481 6,00 4 cps 10 Locasa Girl, 3, R.Frias (6) 8120 43,95 5 cps ú* Dear Marie, 5, G.Villalba (4) 2387 149,50 9 cps - - - 498125 - - (*) Largó frío Dividendos: LAST PENNY $ 10,85, 3,15 y 1,60. Soy Verdadera $ 2,20 y 1,55. Secretariata $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 599,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 5.274,00. DOBLE $ 585,50. TRIPLO $ 32.820,00.No corrieron: (1) Temisa y (2) Ascension. Tiempo: 1'5s62c. Cuidador: J.O.Gonzalez. Stud: Hs. El Angel De Venecia (lf). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Lasting Love DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 ESTABA INTACTO, 7, G.J.Garcia (10) 131549 2 Wave Seattle, 7, L.Vai (1) 8453 49,80 1/2 pzo 3 Salemi, 5, B.Enrique (13) 91513 4,60 4 cps 4 Bobby Jones, 7, F.L.Goncalves (4) 227545 1,85 1/2 cpo 5 Infinit, 7, K.Banegas (14) 24474 17,20 1 cpo 6 Que Big Bang, 1, M.Alfaro (3) 12436 33,85 5 cps 7 Amperimetro, 7, W.Pereyra (2) 35826 11,75 1/2 cpo 8* El Sensible, 5, M.Asconiga (9) 3342 125,95 2 1/2 cps 9 Lucky San, 2, R.Frias (6) 2536 166,00 1/2 cza 10 Edinburgo, 5, F.Coria (8) 2239 188,00 10 cps 11 Copper John, 8, F.Calvente (7) 39159 10,75 6 cps 12 Luz De Atlantic, 7, M.N.Ferreyra (12) 6066 69,40 5 cps ú Distruttore, 5, A.Castro (11) 2684 156,85 5 cps - - - 587822 - - (*) Largó cruzado Dividendos: ESTABA INTACTO $ 3,20, 1,65 y 1,40. Wave Seattle $ 7,75 y 3,40. Salemi $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 419,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.202,00. DOBLE $ 335,50.No Corrió: (5) Vallecano Inc. Tiempo: 1'12s30c. Cuidador: O.F.Labanca. Stud: Don Arnaldo B (cba). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Lizard Island y Dattts Zoey Baby UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 BARON THYSSEN, , F.Menendez (2) 103511 2 Estimado Informe, 7, K.Banegas (7) 128157 3,15 3 1/2 cps 3 Ser Gioveto, , J.Rivarola (13) 39194 10,30 cza 4 Home Depot, 7, J.M.Sanchez (8) 8700 46,40 3 cps 5 Watch The Runner, 7, L.Vai (1) 45359 8,90 1 cpo 6 Mengostilskms (uru), 7, L.Balmaceda (12) 31913 12,65 1 1/2 cpo 7 El Rosquillero, 5, M.Aserito (4) 2496 161,75 2 cps 8 Lord Conic, 3, C.Perez G. (14) 2930 137,80 1 1/2 cpo 9 Illegallo, 7, G.J.Garcia (9) 83236 4,85 1/2 pzo 10 Logging On, 7, F.L.Goncalves (10) 79939 5,05 2 1/2 cps 11 Vagabundo Jet, 5, E.Ortega P. (5) 27003 14,95 1 cpo ú Forty Prado, 5, M.Valle (11) 11617 34,75 2 1/2 cps - - - 564055 Dividendos: BARON THYSSEN $ 3,90, 2,35 y y 1,60. Estimado Informe $ 3,90 y 3,85. Ser Gioveto $ 2,15. IMPERFECTA $ 419,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.728,00. DOBLE $ 171,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 10.067,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 10.869,30.No corrieron: (3) Metegoles y (6) Mad Berry. Tiempo: 1'11s82c. Cuidador: R.E.Sander. Stud: El Labuelo (vguay). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Manipulator y Southern Eyes DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1* MOUNT FOLIE , 7, M.Aserito (12) 57220 2 Sobrecargada, 7, J.Rivarola (13) 16612 17,05 2 1/2 cps 3 Candy Sun, 7, M.Valle (7) 4825 58,70 1 1/2 cpo 4 Delirante Crazy, 3, R.Frias (16) 6534 43,35 1 1/2 cpo 5 Bety Presi, 5, L.Balmaceda (4) 37025 7,65 1 cpo 6 Mar Y Pesca, 5, F.Correa (14) 50578 5,60 1 1/2 cpo 7X Fermina Daza, 7, W.Pereyra (10) 149073 1,90 1/2 cpo 8 Decanas Sembradora, 7, A.Paez (15) 21137 13,40 1 1/2 cpo 9 Traviesa Reward, , E.Martinez (5) 20750 13,65 2 1/2 cps 10 Wood Surge, 7, B.Enrique (1) 7901 35,85 8 cps 11+ Condesa Milagrosa, 7, L.Vai (11) 1977 143,30 4 cps 12** Fatmagul, 7, R.R.Barrueco (9) 2004 141,35 1/2 pzo 13 Not War, 5, R.Alzamendi (3) 1186 238,75 2 cps 14 Darlingtonia, 5, M.La Palma (8) 10098 28,05 1/2 cpo 15/ Bandahlina, 7, L.Cabrera (2) 6046 46,85 9 cps ú/ Mi Mistura, 7, G.J.Garcia (6) 1979 143,10 s.a. - - - 394944 - - (*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Ligó suelta (**) Largó retrasado (/) Largó frío (/) Corrió desestribado Dividendos: MOUNT FOLIE $ 4,95, 3,60 y 3,50. Sobrecarga $ 5,20 y 3,10. Candy Sun $ 8,50. IMPERFECTA $ 809,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 158.756,00 . DOBLE $ 439,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'20s10c. Cuidador: H.D.Garcia. Stud: La Menchada (cdu). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Mount Nelson y Incurable Folie DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 MUÑECA EMMA, 7, L.Noriega (14) 67796 2 Doncella Rew, , S.Barrionuevo (11) 127683 3,00 7 cps 3 Belleza Asiatica, 7, N.Fernandez (4) 114343 3,35 pzo 4 Garota Dourada, 5, J.Noriega (15) 40968 9,35 9 cps 5 Luk Odisea, 7, G.Sediari (10) 16654 23,00 2 cps 6 Any Flesh, 7, B.Enrique (2) 72274 5,30 1/2 pzo 7 Ipa, 7, L.Balmaceda (9) 61288 6,25 1 cpo 8 Piazzola, 7, R.Alzamendi (13) 5247 73,00 3 cps 9 Endondy, 7, E.Ruarte (8) 4311 88,85 1 1/2 cpo 10 Otra Reina, 3, L.Chaparro (6) 20429 18,75 2 1/2 cps 11 Harsil, 7, S.Piliero (16) 1017 376,80 9 cps 12 Passion Way, 3, R.Frias (3) 795 481,75 3 cps ú Confidential Dream, , M.Aserito (7) 2253 170,00 13 cps - - - 535060 Dividendos: MUÑECA EMMA $ 5,65, 1,90 y 1,10. Doncella Rew $ 1,75 y 1,10. Belleza Asiatica $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 250,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 6.991,50. DOBLE FINAL $ 5.955,00. TRIPLO $ 59.430,00. CUATERNA $ 49.222,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 62.434,00, a placé $ 581,50. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 26.641.355. 