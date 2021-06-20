20 de junio de 2021 - 02:06

Resultados de las carreras del sábado 19 de junio en La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del sábado 19 de junio en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 19/6/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALARICO DUX, 56, J.Gonzalez
(3)
0
2
Efelante, 56, O.Arias
(5)
0
11,50
3 cps
3
Osimo, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
1,70
pzo
4
Cuscurro, 52, M.Alfaro
(8)
0
7,45
hco
5
Biogenesis, 56, R.Villagra
(7)
0
98,05
1/2 cpo
6
Money Tramp, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
37,95
2 cps
7
Midland King, 56, M.J.Lopez
(9)
0
44,60
1 1/2 cpo
8
Mr Aloy, 54, J.Osuna
(12)
0
7,95
2 1/2 cps
9
Embocator, 56, C.Velazquez
(10)
0
4,15
2 1/2 cps
10
John Daniels, 56, L.Comas
(11)
0
99,99
5 cps
11
Twin Kiss, 54, J.Yalet (h)
(2)
0
64,30
2 1/2 cps
ú
El De Invi, 56, K.Banegas
(1)
0
15,80
pzo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ALARICO DUX $ 12,10, 4,75 y 2,65. Efelante $ 4,70 y 2,60. Osimo $ 2,80. IMPERFECTA $ 1.722,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.731,00.No Corrió: (13) Look At Me. Tiempo: 1'0s2c. Cuidador: M.F.De Rose. Stud: St. El Galpon (sr). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Dado Vuelta y Bom Puebla
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAXIMO FILOSO, 54, M.A.Sosa
(12)
0
2
Kiss Me Now, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(10)
0
2,15
2 cps
3
Sello Divino, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
4,85
pzo
4
Estrategia Way, 57, K.Banegas
(5)
0
36,25
1 cpo
5
Inexplorado, 57, G.Hahn
(1)
0
4,10
pzo
6
Persa Letal, 57, M.Delli Q.
(9)
0
49,85
1 1/2 cpo
7
Best Prince, 53, L.Ramallo
(3)
0
102,95
cza
8
Que Plane, 57, B.Enrique
(6)
0
10,05
8 cps
9*
Don Manete, 53, E.Suarez
(7)
0
168,70
5 cps
10
Equal Nip, 57, M.J.Lopez
(8)
0
337,45
3 cps
11
Patin Mak, 57, G.Mansilla
(14)
0
11,95
4 cps
12
Super Fugaz, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
0
82,05
2 1/2 cps
úX
Savings Bank, 57, L.Vai
(13)
0
5,75
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó al rato (X) Largó al rato
Dividendos: MAXIMO FILOSO $ 20,65, 4,40 y 2,20. Kiss Me Now $ 1,75 y 1,35. Sello Divino $ 2,20. IMPERFECTA $ 957,00. TRIFECTA $ 5.305,50. DOBLE $ 2.985,00.No Corrió: (11) Super Ti. Tiempo: 1'7s5c. Cuidador: A.A.Diaz. Stud: Los Tikis (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Filoso Emperor y Mad Corsaria
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SHAILENHA, 57, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
2
Siempre Te Amare, 57, O.Arias
(7)
0
15,60
1 cpo
3
Coquet Nistel, 57, G.Hahn
(4)
0
1,85
cza
4
Catch The Sale, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
5,45
1 cpo
5
Noche De Guirnaldas, 57, E.Siniani
(3)
0
4,65
2 cps
6
Joy Copelia, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
3,50
2 1/2 cps
ú
Par Devant, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
0
19,50
cza
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SHAILENHA $ 17,15 y 5,50. Siempre Te Amare $ 6,75. EXACTA $ 2.452,50. TRIFECTA $ 7.303,50. DOBLE $ 6.223,00.No Corrió: (8) Tremenda Potranca. Tiempo: 1'24s86c. Cuidador: D.C.Pereyra. Stud: El Capricho. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Sebi Halo y Mahaly
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
TARANO, 57, F.Menendez
(4)
0
2
Rock Buddha, 57, C.Cuellar
(6)
0
7,05
2 1/2 cps
3
Araguari, 57, D.R.Gomez
(3)
0
2,45
3 cps
4
Forty Parko, 57, F.Aguirre
(1)
0
35,50
1 cpo
5
J Be Zayat, 57, M.J.Lopez
(10)
0
9,65
1/2 pzo
6
Plebeyo Hero, 57, D.Gauna
(14)
0
7,70
hco
7
Don Rosendo, 54, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
4,50
2 cps
8
En Buena Ley, 53, M.Alfaro
(8)
0
42,50
2 cps
9
Ree Suavecito, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(9)
0
60,10
1 cpo
10
Money Dreams, 57, K.Banegas
(12)
0
6,75
4 cps
11
Suerte Macho, 57, R.Villagra
(13)
0
73,80
12 cps
ú
Trapa Ilustrante, 54, E.Ferreira P.
(11)
0
17,75
13 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: TARANO $ 9,15, 2,80 y 1,50. Rock Buddha $ 3,50 y 2,05. Araguari $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 769,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.897,00. DOBLE $ 2.961,00. TRIPLO $ 72.826,00. CUATERNA $ 626.197,50.No corrieron: (2) Tomicho y (5) Flecote. Tiempo: 1'7s19c. Cuidador: A.A.Diaz. Stud: Los Tikis (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Ritual Gaucho y Daga Pampa
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SILBAR BAJITO, 57, W.Pereyra
(14)
0
2
Daicomyo, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
0
2,15
1 cpo
3
Bolgheri Van, 57, K.Banegas
(3)
0
6,50
7 cps
4
Ranch Unico, 57, D.R.Gomez
(4)
0
28,95
1 1/2 cpo
5
Majaguo, 53, M.Alfaro
(9)
0
30,50
pzo
6
Ever Plin Plin, 54, A.I.Romay
(5)
0
5,50
hco
7
Notable King, 53, U.Chaves
(13)
0
152,35
6 cps
8
Khalifa Joy, 57, S.Piliero
(12)
0
93,50
3 cps
9
Machiñio, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(16)
0
30,00
cza
10
Ree Ilimitado, 57, M.J.Lopez
(2)
0
21,75
v.m.
11
Namoradeiro (uru), 54, Y.Diestra
(6)
0
49,25
4 cps
ú
Ritmo Y Viento, 54, F.Roldan
(11)
0
57,55
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SILBAR BAJITO $ 2,55, 1,35 y 1,50. Daicomyo $ 1,40 y 1,20. Bolghieri Van $ 1,90. IMPERFECTA $ 78,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 4.918,50. DOBLE $ 861,00.No corrieron: (1) Fast Happy, (7) Canchero, (10) Infatuado y (15) Rocco Lampone. Tiempo: 1'13s31c. Cuidador: J.D.Staiano. Stud: Mili Y Dylan. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sidney`s Candy y Silver Sale
SEXTA CARRERA- 1500 METROSClasico Pedro Goenaga (g. Ii) - GRUPO II
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ACROSS THE GULCH, 55, G.Hahn
(2)
0
2
El Informado, 55, W.Aguirre
(4)
0
7,05
1/2 cza
3
Que Suertudo, 55, J.Villagra
(6)
0
8,55
6 cps
4
Santos Davos, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
1,75
3 cps
5
Jobetto, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
5,95
3 cps
6
Retracto, 55, N.Ortiz
(5a)
0
27,95
5 cps
7
Hit Top, 55, B.Enrique
(3)
0
16,50
hco
ú
El Pacino, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(5)
0
27,95
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ACROSS THE GULCH $3,25 y 2,80. El Informado $ 3,05. EXACTA $ 151,00. TRIFECTA $ 931,30. DOBLE $ 233,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'31s62c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tio Rodolfo. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Fedra Gulch
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL TERRAQUEO, 56, B.Enrique
(10)
0
2
Rey Milo, 56, P.Diestra (h)
(12)
0
13,90
pzo
3
El Jet Set, 56, M.Valle
(1)
0
2,30
6 cps
4
Rey Y Señor, 56, A.Giorgis
(4)
0
35,00
2 1/2 cps
5
Potro Rewording, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
31,10
3/4 cpo
6
Gran Chiquilin, 56, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
3,55
1 cpo
7
Dulok, 56, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
44,90
3 cps
8
All Strategy, 54, J.Yalet (h)
(3)
0
317,45
1/2 cpo
9
El Guaba, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
4,50
2 1/2 cps
10
Orejano, 56, R.Alzamendi
(13)
0
68,20
1 cpo
11
Striper Alberto, 56, C.Sandoval
(2)
0
159,35
1 1/2 cpo
12
Dado Lihuen, 53, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
13,20
1/2 cpo
ú
Pope Blood, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(9)
0
128,15
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EL TERRAQUEO $ 4,55, 3,35 y 1,90. Rey Milo $ 7,35 y 2,55. El Jet Set $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 786,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.935,50. DOBLE $ 322,00. TRIPLO $ 1.178,00. CUATERNA $ 16.592,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s92c. Cuidador: D.L.Nozza. Stud: Indio Ona. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Aspire y Tierra Escondida
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ARTWORK, 55, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
2
Egnaton, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
6,30
5 cps
3
Buen Belga, 55, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
4,30
2 1/2 cps
4
Super Allie, 55, M.N.Ferreyra
(11)
0
12,05
2 1/2 cps
5
Buen Argentino, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(5)
0
67,65
4 cps
6
Anshar, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
7,25
3 cps
7
Lindo Universo, 55, E.G.Ortega T.
(13)
0
20,10
1 cpo
8
Life Improved, 55, Jorge Peralta
(6)
0
6,05
5 cps
9
Valiente Emperor, 55, J.Rivarola
(14)
0
31,20
4 cps
10
Hard Better, 55, P.Sotelo
(9)
0
172,45
1 cpo
11
El Galardon, 55, R.Techera
(12)
0
41,70
4 cps
12
Titi Blues, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(15)
0
14,85
3/4 cpo
13
Fibroso Chico, 55, K.Banegas
(16)
0
29,15
3 cps
14
Maestro De Tango, 55, L.Comas
(4)
0
207,10
5 cps
15
Pajaro Cantor, 55, L.N.Garcia
(2)
0
225,75
7 cps
ú
Aerosprinter, 55, G.Hahn
(3)
0
49,75
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ARTWORK $ 2,75, 1,50 y 1,50. Egnaton $ 3,05 y 2,15. Buen Belga $ 2,30. IMPERFECTA $ 324,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 9.544,00. DOBLE $ 431,00. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 1.449.086,00 . con 5 Aciertos $ 10.316,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s39c. Cuidador: H.O.Pastorino. Stud: Arroyo De Luna. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Orpen y Artistica
NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EMPIRIC TWICE, 57, R.M.Torres
(8)
0
2
You Can Dance, 53, L.Ramallo
(4)
0
21,50
3/4 cpo
3
Media Docena, 54, R.Frias
(1)
0
7,70
3/4 cpo
4
Zenda Rock, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
4,25
1 1/2 cpo
5
Sisi Emperatriz, 54, F.Roldan
(13)
0
11,15
6 cps
6
Victorian Tennessee, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(12)
0
8,85
1 cpo
7
Rugheta, 54, M.A.Sosa
(11)
0
9,25
1/2 pzo
8
Tollander, 57, Jorge Peralta
(6)
0
2,10
cza
9*
Austa, 57, A.Cabrera
(3)
0
26,65
cza
10
Exchange Spark, 53, U.Chaves
(5)
0
11,15
1 1/2 cpo
11
Campana True, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
0
49,50
7 cps
ú
Spring Amazon, 57, F.Juri
(9)
0
54,30
2 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: EMPIRIOC TWICE $ 33,75, 11,95 y 4,60. You Can Dance $ 10,40 y 4,25. Media Docena $ 2,55. IMPERFECTA $ 10.870,00. TRIFECTA $ 215.614,00 . DOBLE $ 4.865,00.No Corrió: (10) Permissive Soul. Tiempo: 59s99c. Cuidador: R.N.Coz. Stud: El Tambito (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Emperor Richard y La Laiza
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GARUA FINITA, 56, B.Enrique
(16)
0
2
Great Capri, 56, J.Rivarola
(9)
0
58,40
6 cps
3
Diama Key, 56, A.Cabrera
(12)
0
5,65
1/2 cpo
4
Amiguita Mue, 56, R.Techera
(8)
0
21,00
1 cpo
5
Bassagoda, 56, Jorge Peralta
(5)
0
20,50
1 cpo
6
Sala Rock, 56, M.Delli Q.
(2)
0
4,65
1 cpo
7
Aletargada Fun, 56, K.Banegas
(7)
0
5,65
3 cps
8
Charlotte Flame, 52, U.Chaves
(1)
0
38,30
1 1/2 cpo
9
Abbie Song, 56, R.Blanco
(3)
0
6,95
1/2 pzo
10
Lady Aspire, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(13)
0
97,60
3 cps
11
Super Liga, 56, E.Siniani
(11)
0
11,25
3 cps
12
The Brunette, 56, A.O.Lopez
(14)
0
282,25
4 cps
13
Tempesta De Oro, 56, O.Arias
(15)
0
211,20
10 cps
ú
Oleanna, 56, L.N.Garcia
(4)
**********
0,00
16 cps
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: GARUA FINITA $ 2,30, 1,45 y 1,30. Great Capri $ 12,00 y 5,70. Diama Key $ 2,75. IMPERFECTA $ 1.465,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 83.201,00. DOBLE $ 6.230,00. TRIPLO $ 14.614,00. CUATERNA $ 116.123,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 122.587,00. Con 4 Aciertos $ 279,50.No corrieron: (6) Igualada Planet y (10) Cima Brijilda. Tiempo: 1'14s4c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Tomate. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Winning Prize y Foggy In The Rye
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VALFRIDO JOY, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(11)
0
2
Empirico Lu, 57, E.Siniani
(1)
0
10,90
2 1/2 cps
3
Alrescoldo, 57, B.Enrique
(6)
0
5,20
cza
4
Rio De Noche, 54, M.A.Sosa
(8)
0
14,30
cza
5
Vivir Mejor, 57, M.Asconiga
(3)
0
12,40
3/4 cpo
6
Olimpic Dreams, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
4,35
v.m.
7
Allens Cash, 54, A.I.Romay
(2)
0
8,00
cza
8
Latin Wood, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(9)
0
44,25
pzo
9
Ragner, 52, R.Bascuñan
(12)
0
2,65
2 cps
10
Santina Letal, 55, R.M.Torres
(5)
0
31,05
4 cps
11
Dastan, 54, J.Osuna
(4)
0
42,70
1/2 cpo
ú
Cazadero, 54, E.Martinez
(7)
0
54,20
8 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: VALFRIDO JOY $ 7,55, 3,00 y 1,90. Empirico Lu $ 4,15 y 2,30. Alrescoldo $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 766,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.840,50. DOBLE $ 354,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s88c. Cuidador: A.R.Godoy. Stud: Par De Ases. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Fortify y Stormy Vagrant
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LISTORTI, 57, K.Banegas
(10)
0
2
Pintita Seattle, 57, J.Rivarola
(11)
0
56,90
2 1/2 cps
3
Outer Bank, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
0
9,80
1 1/2 cpo
4
Meridio, 57, B.Enrique
(12)
0
5,10
pzo
5
Morenon, 57, L.Vai
(8)
0
9,75
hco
6
Eclipse Rojo, 57, M.J.Lopez
(7)
0
23,10
1 cpo
7
Don Namos, 57, O.Arias
(6)
0
42,00
1 cpo
8
Black Russian, 54, A.I.Romay
(2)
0
13,75
3 cps
9
Incasico Rye, 57, W.Aguirre
(9)
0
3,55
4 cps
10
Euzko Vicente, 57, D.Gauna
(4)
0
10,85
6 cps
11
Strategic Missil, 57, D.R.Gomez
(3)
0
12,45
2 1/2 cps
ú
Great Blue Lake, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
**********
0,00
s.a.
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: LISTORTI $ 18,00, 7,15 y 6,30. Pintita Seattle $ 18,80 y 14,85. Outer Bank $ 4,10. EXACTA $ 5.057,00. TRIFECTA $ 159.305,50. DOBLE $ 11.977,50. TRIPLO $ 21.819,00. CUATERNA $ 1.235.308,00 . Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'41s14c. Cuidador: R.A.Benavidez. Stud: La Victoriosa. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Equal Stripes y Libertywithjustice
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
POTRA SERENA, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
2
Corvina Rubia, 57, A.I.Romay
(5)
0
12,40
1 1/2 cpo
3
La Barceloneta, 57, Jorge Peralta
(11)
0
9,45
1/2 cpo
4
Anessa, 57, S.Piliero
(3)
0
11,80
1 cpo
5
Too Hera, 57, R.Blanco
(12)
0
2,50
1/2 cpo
6
Wine Berry, 57, D.Gomez
(2)
0
79,95
1 1/2 cpo
7
Estrategia Pura, 57, W.Aguirre
(1)
0
11,50
2 1/2 cpo
8
Botega, 57, K.Banegas
(8)
0
4,95
1 cpo
9
Ness Sea, 57, E.Retamozo
(9)
0
24,20
1/2 cpo
10
Linda Rimout, 57, L.Ramallo
(13)
0
6,70
2 cps
11
Juana Canela, 57, M.J.Lopez
(10)
0
149,15
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Topada Letal, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(4)
0
74,20
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: POTRA SERENA $ 4,70, 3,75 y 2,20. Corvina Rubia $ 4,65 y 2,80. La Barceloneta $ 2,40. IMPERFECTA $ 1.009,00. TRIFECTA $ 86.366,00. DOBLE $ 12.065,00.No Corrió: (7) As You Are. Tiempo: 1'0s88c. Cuidador: R.H.Tavagnutti. Stud: Martin Y Nicolas (mdp). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Manipuler y Potri Vero
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA CUÑADITA, 56, W.Pereyra
(16)
0
2
Icily Dubai, 56, E.Siniani
(5)
0
7,10
8 cps
3
Expressive Tilly, 56, A.Marinhas
(8)
0
18,75
cza
4
Most Happy, 56, M.J.Lopez
(13)
0
6,95
4 cps
5
Bienvenida Mia, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(3)
0
27,30
1/2 cpo
6
Scorpiana, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(2)
0
4,95
1 cpo
7
Dublank, 56, B.Enrique
(7)
0
10,25
pzo
8
Versera De Lujo, 54, L.M.Fer`dez
(14)
0
143,00
8 cps
9
Juana De Oro, 52, Jose Gomez
(10)
0
8,05
1 cpo
10
La Zaga, 54, J.Yalet (h)
(9)
0
124,95
1 cpo
11
South Chismosa, 56, O.Arias
(11)
0
205,70
1 cpo
12
La Bolt, 56, M.Asconiga
(12)
0
135,60
1 cpo
13
Talentosa Mia, 56, F.Juri
(15)
0
49,60
4 cps
14
Partitura Fast, 56, A.O.Lopez
(4)
0
38,25
1/2 cpo
ú
Icy Joya, 53, E.Ferreira P.
(1)
0
101,45
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA CUÑADITA $. Icily Dubai $. Expressive Tilly $. IMPERFECTA $ 397,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 23.932,50. DOBLE $ 1.060,00. TRIPLO $ 15.109,50. CUATERNA $ 169.200,00. No Corrió: (6) Minera Knock. Tiempo: 1'13s30c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Garabo. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Equal Stripes y Incasic. RECAUDACIÓN: $35.138.624.

