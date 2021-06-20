Resultados de las carreras del sábado 19 de junio en La Plata

ACROSS THE GULCH , 55, G.Hahn

SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 EL TERRAQUEO, 56, B.Enrique (10) 0 2 Rey Milo, 56, P.Diestra (h) (12) 0 13,90 pzo 3 El Jet Set, 56, M.Valle (1) 0 2,30 6 cps 4 Rey Y Señor, 56, A.Giorgis (4) 0 35,00 2 1/2 cps 5 Potro Rewording, 53, M.A.Sosa (6) 0 31,10 3/4 cpo 6 Gran Chiquilin, 56, W.Pereyra (11) 0 3,55 1 cpo 7 Dulok, 56, J.Rivarola (8) 0 44,90 3 cps 8 All Strategy, 54, J.Yalet (h) (3) 0 317,45 1/2 cpo 9 El Guaba, 56, F.L.Goncalves (5) 0 4,50 2 1/2 cps 10 Orejano, 56, R.Alzamendi (13) 0 68,20 1 cpo 11 Striper Alberto, 56, C.Sandoval (2) 0 159,35 1 1/2 cpo 12 Dado Lihuen, 53, A.I.Romay (7) 0 13,20 1/2 cpo ú Pope Blood, 56, R.L.Gonzalez (9) 0 128,15 7 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: EL TERRAQUEO $ 4,55, 3,35 y 1,90. Rey Milo $ 7,35 y 2,55. El Jet Set $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 786,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.935,50. DOBLE $ 322,00. TRIPLO $ 1.178,00. CUATERNA $ 16.592,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s92c. Cuidador: D.L.Nozza. Stud: Indio Ona. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Aspire y Tierra Escondida OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 ARTWORK, 55, W.Aguirre (8) 0 2 Egnaton, 55, F.L.Goncalves (10) 0 6,30 5 cps 3 Buen Belga, 55, W.Pereyra (1) 0 4,30 2 1/2 cps 4 Super Allie, 55, M.N.Ferreyra (11) 0 12,05 2 1/2 cps 5 Buen Argentino, 55, L.M.Fer`dez (5) 0 67,65 4 cps 6 Anshar, 55, F.Arreguy (h) (7) 0 7,25 3 cps 7 Lindo Universo, 55, E.G.Ortega T. (13) 0 20,10 1 cpo 8 Life Improved, 55, Jorge Peralta (6) 0 6,05 5 cps 9 Valiente Emperor, 55, J.Rivarola (14) 0 31,20 4 cps 10 Hard Better, 55, P.Sotelo (9) 0 172,45 1 cpo 11 El Galardon, 55, R.Techera (12) 0 41,70 4 cps 12 Titi Blues, 55, R.L.Gonzalez (15) 0 14,85 3/4 cpo 13 Fibroso Chico, 55, K.Banegas (16) 0 29,15 3 cps 14 Maestro De Tango, 55, L.Comas (4) 0 207,10 5 cps 15 Pajaro Cantor, 55, L.N.Garcia (2) 0 225,75 7 cps ú Aerosprinter, 55, G.Hahn (3) 0 49,75 s.a. - - - 0 Dividendos: ARTWORK $ 2,75, 1,50 y 1,50. Egnaton $ 3,05 y 2,15. Buen Belga $ 2,30. IMPERFECTA $ 324,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 9.544,00. DOBLE $ 431,00. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 1.449.086,00 . con 5 Aciertos $ 10.316,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s39c. Cuidador: H.O.Pastorino. Stud: Arroyo De Luna. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Orpen y Artistica NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 EMPIRIC TWICE, 57, R.M.Torres (8) 0 2 You Can Dance, 53, L.Ramallo (4) 0 21,50 3/4 cpo 3 Media Docena, 54, R.Frias (1) 0 7,70 3/4 cpo 4 Zenda Rock, 57, W.Pereyra (2) 0 4,25 1 1/2 cpo 5 Sisi Emperatriz, 54, F.Roldan (13) 0 11,15 6 cps 6 Victorian Tennessee, 53, E.G.Ortega T. (12) 0 8,85 1 cpo 7 Rugheta, 54, M.A.Sosa (11) 0 9,25 1/2 pzo 8 Tollander, 57, Jorge Peralta (6) 0 2,10 cza 9* Austa, 57, A.Cabrera (3) 0 26,65 cza 10 Exchange Spark, 53, U.Chaves (5) 0 11,15 1 1/2 cpo 11 Campana True, 57, G.Hahn (7) 0 49,50 7 cps ú Spring Amazon, 57, F.Juri (9) 0 54,30 2 cps - - - 0 - - (*) Largó mal Dividendos: EMPIRIOC TWICE $ 33,75, 11,95 y 4,60. You Can Dance $ 10,40 y 4,25. Media Docena $ 2,55. IMPERFECTA $ 10.870,00. TRIFECTA $ 215.614,00 . DOBLE $ 4.865,00.No Corrió: (10) Permissive Soul. Tiempo: 59s99c. Cuidador: R.N.Coz. Stud: El Tambito (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Emperor Richard y La Laiza DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 GARUA FINITA, 56, B.Enrique (16) 0 2 Great Capri, 56, J.Rivarola (9) 0 58,40 6 cps 3 Diama Key, 56, A.Cabrera (12) 0 5,65 1/2 cpo 4 Amiguita Mue, 56, R.Techera (8) 0 21,00 1 cpo 5 Bassagoda, 56, Jorge Peralta (5) 0 20,50 1 cpo 6 Sala Rock, 56, M.Delli Q. (2) 0 4,65 1 cpo 7 Aletargada Fun, 56, K.Banegas (7) 0 5,65 3 cps 8 Charlotte Flame, 52, U.Chaves (1) 0 38,30 1 1/2 cpo 9 Abbie Song, 56, R.Blanco (3) 0 6,95 1/2 pzo 10 Lady Aspire, 52, E.G.Ortega T. (13) 0 97,60 3 cps 11 Super Liga, 56, E.Siniani (11) 0 11,25 3 cps 12 The Brunette, 56, A.O.Lopez (14) 0 282,25 4 cps 13 Tempesta De Oro, 56, O.Arias (15) 0 211,20 10 cps ú Oleanna, 56, L.N.Garcia (4) ********** 0,00 16 cps - - - ********** Dividendos: GARUA FINITA $ 2,30, 1,45 y 1,30. Great Capri $ 12,00 y 5,70. Diama Key $ 2,75. IMPERFECTA $ 1.465,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 83.201,00. DOBLE $ 6.230,00. TRIPLO $ 14.614,00. CUATERNA $ 116.123,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 122.587,00. Con 4 Aciertos $ 279,50.No corrieron: (6) Igualada Planet y (10) Cima Brijilda. Tiempo: 1'14s4c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Tomate. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Winning Prize y Foggy In The Rye UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 VALFRIDO JOY, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (11) 0 2 Empirico Lu, 57, E.Siniani (1) 0 10,90 2 1/2 cps 3 Alrescoldo, 57, B.Enrique (6) 0 5,20 cza 4 Rio De Noche, 54, M.A.Sosa (8) 0 14,30 cza 5 Vivir Mejor, 57, M.Asconiga (3) 0 12,40 3/4 cpo 6 Olimpic Dreams, 57, F.L.Goncalves (10) 0 4,35 v.m. 7 Allens Cash, 54, A.I.Romay (2) 0 8,00 cza 8 Latin Wood, 53, E.G.Ortega T. (9) 0 44,25 pzo 9 Ragner, 52, R.Bascuñan (12) 0 2,65 2 cps 10 Santina Letal, 55, R.M.Torres (5) 0 31,05 4 cps 11 Dastan, 54, J.Osuna (4) 0 42,70 1/2 cpo ú Cazadero, 54, E.Martinez (7) 0 54,20 8 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: VALFRIDO JOY $ 7,55, 3,00 y 1,90. Empirico Lu $ 4,15 y 2,30. Alrescoldo $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 766,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.840,50. DOBLE $ 354,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s88c. Cuidador: A.R.Godoy. Stud: Par De Ases. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Fortify y Stormy Vagrant DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 LISTORTI, 57, K.Banegas (10) 0 2 Pintita Seattle, 57, J.Rivarola (11) 0 56,90 2 1/2 cps 3 Outer Bank, 57, E.Siniani (5) 0 9,80 1 1/2 cpo 4 Meridio, 57, B.Enrique (12) 0 5,10 pzo 5 Morenon, 57, L.Vai (8) 0 9,75 hco 6 Eclipse Rojo, 57, M.J.Lopez (7) 0 23,10 1 cpo 7 Don Namos, 57, O.Arias (6) 0 42,00 1 cpo 8 Black Russian, 54, A.I.Romay (2) 0 13,75 3 cps 9 Incasico Rye, 57, W.Aguirre (9) 0 3,55 4 cps 10 Euzko Vicente, 57, D.Gauna (4) 0 10,85 6 cps 11 Strategic Missil, 57, D.R.Gomez (3) 0 12,45 2 1/2 cps ú Great Blue Lake, 57, W.Pereyra (1) ********** 0,00 s.a. - - - ********** Dividendos: LISTORTI $ 18,00, 7,15 y 6,30. Pintita Seattle $ 18,80 y 14,85. Outer Bank $ 4,10. EXACTA $ 5.057,00. TRIFECTA $ 159.305,50. DOBLE $ 11.977,50. TRIPLO $ 21.819,00. CUATERNA $ 1.235.308,00 . Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'41s14c. Cuidador: R.A.Benavidez. Stud: La Victoriosa. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Equal Stripes y Libertywithjustice DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 POTRA SERENA, 57, W.Pereyra (6) 0 2 Corvina Rubia, 57, A.I.Romay (5) 0 12,40 1 1/2 cpo 3 La Barceloneta, 57, Jorge Peralta (11) 0 9,45 1/2 cpo 4 Anessa, 57, S.Piliero (3) 0 11,80 1 cpo 5 Too Hera, 57, R.Blanco (12) 0 2,50 1/2 cpo 6 Wine Berry, 57, D.Gomez (2) 0 79,95 1 1/2 cpo 7 Estrategia Pura, 57, W.Aguirre (1) 0 11,50 2 1/2 cpo 8 Botega, 57, K.Banegas (8) 0 4,95 1 cpo 9 Ness Sea, 57, E.Retamozo (9) 0 24,20 1/2 cpo 10 Linda Rimout, 57, L.Ramallo (13) 0 6,70 2 cps 11 Juana Canela, 57, M.J.Lopez (10) 0 149,15 1 1/2 cpo ú Topada Letal, 57, M.N.Ferreyra (4) 0 74,20 1 1/2 cpo - - - 0 Dividendos: POTRA SERENA $ 4,70, 3,75 y 2,20. Corvina Rubia $ 4,65 y 2,80. La Barceloneta $ 2,40. IMPERFECTA $ 1.009,00. TRIFECTA $ 86.366,00. DOBLE $ 12.065,00.No Corrió: (7) As You Are. Tiempo: 1'0s88c. Cuidador: R.H.Tavagnutti. Stud: Martin Y Nicolas (mdp). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Manipuler y Potri Vero DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 LA CUÑADITA, 56, W.Pereyra (16) 0 2 Icily Dubai, 56, E.Siniani (5) 0 7,10 8 cps 3 Expressive Tilly, 56, A.Marinhas (8) 0 18,75 cza 4 Most Happy, 56, M.J.Lopez (13) 0 6,95 4 cps 5 Bienvenida Mia, 56, R.L.Gonzalez (3) 0 27,30 1/2 cpo 6 Scorpiana, 52, E.G.Ortega T. (2) 0 4,95 1 cpo 7 Dublank, 56, B.Enrique (7) 0 10,25 pzo 8 Versera De Lujo, 54, L.M.Fer`dez (14) 0 143,00 8 cps 9 Juana De Oro, 52, Jose Gomez (10) 0 8,05 1 cpo 10 La Zaga, 54, J.Yalet (h) (9) 0 124,95 1 cpo 11 South Chismosa, 56, O.Arias (11) 0 205,70 1 cpo 12 La Bolt, 56, M.Asconiga (12) 0 135,60 1 cpo 13 Talentosa Mia, 56, F.Juri (15) 0 49,60 4 cps 14 Partitura Fast, 56, A.O.Lopez (4) 0 38,25 1/2 cpo ú Icy Joya, 53, E.Ferreira P. (1) 0 101,45 6 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: LA CUÑADITA $. Icily Dubai $. Expressive Tilly $. IMPERFECTA $ 397,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 23.932,50. DOBLE $ 1.060,00. TRIPLO $ 15.109,50. CUATERNA $ 169.200,00. No Corrió: (6) Minera Knock. Tiempo: 1'13s30c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Garabo. 