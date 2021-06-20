Resultados de las carreras del sábado 19 de junio en La Plata

1
ARTWORK, 55, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
2
Egnaton, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
6,30
5 cps
3
Buen Belga, 55, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
4,30
2 1/2 cps
4
Super Allie, 55, M.N.Ferreyra
(11)
0
12,05
2 1/2 cps
5
Buen Argentino, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(5)
0
67,65
4 cps
6
Anshar, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
7,25
3 cps
7
Lindo Universo, 55, E.G.Ortega T.
(13)
0
20,10
1 cpo
8
Life Improved, 55, Jorge Peralta
(6)
0
6,05
5 cps
9
Valiente Emperor, 55, J.Rivarola
(14)
0
31,20
4 cps
10
Hard Better, 55, P.Sotelo
(9)
0
172,45
1 cpo
11
El Galardon, 55, R.Techera
(12)
0
41,70
4 cps
12
Titi Blues, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(15)
0
14,85
3/4 cpo
13
Fibroso Chico, 55, K.Banegas
(16)
0
29,15
3 cps
14
Maestro De Tango, 55, L.Comas
(4)
0
207,10
5 cps
15
Pajaro Cantor, 55, L.N.Garcia
(2)
0
225,75
7 cps
ú
Aerosprinter, 55, G.Hahn
(3)
0
49,75
s.a.