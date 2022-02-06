Turf |
06 de febrero de 2022 - 08:02

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del sábado 5 de febrero en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de San Isidro del 05/02/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
turf">
PRIMERA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
HEDY, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
2
Encarrilado, 56, O.Alderete
(1)
2,30
1 1/2 cpo
3
Peru City, 56, B.Enrique
(2)
16,50
1/2 cpo
4
Real Fiction, 56, E.Ortega P.
(4)
52,70
5 cps
5
Fennan Boy, 56, J.Noriega
(9)
2,50
3 cps
6
Otello Embrujado, 56, E.Talaverano
(10)
7,40
2 1/2 cps
7
Perfect Runner, 56, F.Barroso
(7)
10,30
2 1/2 cps
8
Reminder, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(11)
15,35
5 cps
ú*
Spectacular Flesh, 55, F.Correa
(8)
266,55
23 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: HEDY $ 6,25, 1,50 y 1,10. Encarrilado $ 1,85 y 1,35. Peru City $ 2,80. EXACTA $ 932,50. TRIFECTA $ 6.247,50.No corrieron: (5) Rey Ñoqui y (6) Walden Dos. Tiempo: 2'0s64c. Cuidador: R.A.Cardon. Stud: La Tinuca. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Interaction y Happy Year
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAJA CANDY, 56, M.Aserito
(7)
2
Edonis, 56, A.Giannetti
(1)
3,35
1/2 cpo
3
Super Funny, 56, R.Blanco
(8)
8,00
4 cps
4
Elmasa, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
5,35
1 cpo
5
Perfect Foggy, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
11,85
cza
6
Shana Tova, 52, E.Candia G.
(5)
32,45
1 1/2 cpo
7
Night Frame, 56, E.Ortega P.
(2)
7,80
2 cps
ú
Vale Boone, 56, L.Balmaceda
(6)
24,55
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MAJA CANDY $ 23,30, 4,85 y 3,40. Edonis $ 1,40 y 1,35. Super Funny $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 2.632,50. TRIFECTA $ 14.522,50. DOBLE $ 5.010,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'1s71c. Cuidador: F.R.Cacciabue. Stud: El Reto. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Master Of Hounds y Ever Candy
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
STRONG SOUL, 56, E.Talaverano
(8)
2
El Turquito, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(10)
8,70
2 1/2 cps
3
Fall Looks, 56, G.J.Garcia
(7)
14,95
1/2 cza
4*
The Botanist, 56, O.Alderete
(6)
2,15
1/2 pzo
5X
Manolo Star, 52, R.Villegas
(4)
16,00
1 1/2 cpo
6+
Rey Seattle, 56, F.Coria
(5)
7,25
pzo
7
Grand Hit, 56, S.Piliero
(2)
53,65
pzo
8
Meydar, 56, M.La Palma
(11)
74,35
2 1/2 cps
9
Wunder Boss, 56, M.Valle
(12)
35,35
3 cps
10
El Black, 56, M.Aserito
(3)
18,30
3 cps
ú
Aero Money, 52, A.Allois
(1)
135,05
21 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Largó cruzado (+) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: STRONG SOUL $ 1,95, 1,70 y 1,65. El Turquito $ 2,75 y 2,05. Fall Looks $ 3,25. IMPERFECTA $ 565,00. TRIFECTA $ 6.625,00. DOBLE $ 1.992,50.No Corrió: (9) Charete. Tiempo: 59s62c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: Aladino. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Sir Winsalot y Solitaria Rye
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
AS DE LUNA, 53, R.Bascuñan
(1)
2
Rue Des Moulins, 56, J.Villagra
(8)
4,70
1 1/2 cpo
3
Libius, 56, O.Alderete
(11)
10,70
cza
4
Sweet Magic, 56, G.J.Garcia
(12)
6,15
4 cps
5
Bechamel Song, 52, T.Baez
(3)
3,50
1/2 cza
6
Helluva Win, 56, E.Ortega P.
(2)
18,60
3 1/2 cps
7
Basko Iñaki, 52, E.Candia G.
(9)
31,80
2 cps
8
Don Winca, 56, A.I.Romay
(7)
55,65
2 cps
9
Kaisers, 56, J.M.Sanchez
(4)
95,75
5 cps
10
Distinto Hit, 56, F.Coria
(10)
120,65
1/2 pzo
ú
Solo Por Hoy, 56, S.Piliero
(6)
40,20
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: AS DE LUNA $ 75,70, 13,80 y 8,35. Rue Des Moulins $ 1,85 y 1,55. Libius $ 2,15. IMPERFECTA $ 4.580,00. TRIFECTA $ 325.745,00. DOBLE $ 4.912,50. CUATERNA $ 375.000,00 No Corrió: (5) Pedrito Jal. Tiempo: 59s5c. Cuidador: J.C.Borda. Stud: Cañada Negra. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Angiolo y De Asturias
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CALATEA, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
2
Joy Rodhesia, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
2,80
1/2 pzo
3
Best Antonia, 53, L.Brigas
(3)
5,40
6 cps
4
Bienvenida Mia, 57, M.La Palma
(7)
15,20
2 1/2 cps
5
La Licha, 57, E.Ortega P.
(8)
3,75
3/4 cpo
6
Eunike Eclipse, 57, M.Valle
(4)
3,15
pzo
7
Moleka, 53, A.Allois
(6)
80,25
5 cps
ú*
Avispa Reina, 57, L.Franco
(1)
9,80
11 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: CALATEA $ 5,65, 3,80 y 1,55. Joy Rhodesia $ 2,00 y 1,20. Best Antonia $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 1.267,50. TRIFECTA $ 13.442,50. DOBLE $ 14.620,00. TRIPLO $ 91.577,050. CUATERNA $ 189.524,00 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s55c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: La Manija. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Orpen y Chloris
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SUBIR SALARIOS, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
2
Flesh Compadron, 57, I.Monasterolo
(3)
11,10
1/2 cpo
3
Hurry Harry, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
4,65
1 1/2 cpo
4
Noble City, 57, B.Enrique
(11)
23,35
1 cpo
5
Red Joy, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
3,55
1/2 pzo
6
Marcho, 57, L.Vai
(4)
7,25
pzo
7
Riky Power, 57, M.Gonzalez
(8)
32,15
4 cps
8
Jugador De Cartas, 54, R.Bascuñan
(2)
34,55
pzo
9
Futuro Rey, 57, O.Alderete
(10)
5,70
1/2 pzo
10
Amiguito Dandi, 57, C.Velazquez
(1)
26,20
4 cps
11*
The Jordan, 53, R.Villegas
(12)
10,45
3/4 cpo
12
El Ultimo Guapo, 57, M.Valle
(9)
31,95
1/2 pzo
ú
El Ristreto, 57, L.Balmaceda
(13)
5,90
3 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: SUBIR SALARIOS $ 7,20, 4,15 y 2,40. Flesh Compadron $ 5,00 y 3,50. Hurry Hurry $ 2,50. IMPERFECTA $ 5.450,00. TRIFECTA $ 31.707,50. DOBLE $ 5.077,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s11c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: Aladino. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Cosmic Trigger y Doña Dada
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
KILLINGTHEFIELD, 57, M.Valle
(3a)
2
Zafirah, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
5,05
pzo
3
Antimony, 57, A.Giannetti
(1)
4,55
2 1/2 cps
4
Sarmatica, 57, O.Alderete
(2)
2,75
pzo
5
Arde La Isla, 57, W.Pereyra
(3)
3,40
5 cps
6
Tan Pizpireta, 57, L.Balmaceda
(4)
27,15
2 1/2 cps
7
Vicuna Mackenna, 53, R.Villegas
(5)
14,05
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Jane Doe, 57, R.Blanco
(7)
3,40
1 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: KILLINGTHEFIELD $ 3,40 y 2,30. Zafirah $ 2,40. EXACTA $ 647,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.570,00. DOBLE $ 900,00. APUESAT TRIPLO $ 20.780,00. CUATERNA $ 1.500.000,00 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'22s89c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Don Valentino. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Kill Me Now
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ENJOY BOMB, 53, R.Bascuñan
(7)
2
Decapolis, 56, O.Alderete
(3)
2,15
v.m.
3
Aerowoman, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
3,65
3 1/2 cps
4
La Alta Gama, 53, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
6,90
1 1/2 cpo
5
Harmony Trigger, 56, B.Enrique
(2)
4,05
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ENJOY BOMB $ 2,80 y 1,10. Decapolis $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 590,00. TRIFECTA $ 820,00. DOBLE $ 585,00.No corrieron: (5) Martina Franca y (6) Star Show. Tiempo: 58s94c. Cuidador: J.L.Acuña. Stud: Nuova Storia (tan). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Hit It A Bomb y Enjoy Roma
NOVENA CARRERA- 2200 METROSClasico Juan Shaw (g. Ii) - GRUPO II
Pag.
Dist.
1
MOYVORE ROSE, 55, B.Enrique
(5)
2
Emerit Craf, 60, R.Blanco
(3)
10,40
3/4 cpo
3
Joy Neverland, 60, M.Valle
(4)
4,15
1 1/2 cpo
4
Henestrosa, 60, E.Ortega P.
(2)
7,25
1/2 pzo
5
Wild Ones, 60, G.Bonasola
(6)
6,95
3 cps
6
Bononia, 60, W.Moreyra
(9)
2,90
4 cps
7
Sinsa Dong, 60, L.Balmaceda
(8)
13,75
3/4 cpo
8
Foolin, 60, I.Monasterolo
(7)
6,40
2 cps
ú
Bianca Jay, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
7,15
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
Dividendos: MOYVORE ROSE $ 6,95, 4,20 y 2,05. Emerit Craf $ 4,65 y 2,80. Joy Neverland $ 2,95. EXACTA $ 3.420,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 68.560,00. DOBLE $ 1.372,50. TRIPLO $ 11.325,00. CUATERNA $ 66.665,00 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'14s97c. Cuidador: C.D.Etchechoury. Stud: Comalal. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de City Banker y Lady Of Moyvore
DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LOGICAL SONG (BRZ), 56, A.Giannetti
(4)
2
Gringo Guerrero, 56, W.Moreyra
(10)
13,80
1 1/2 cpo
3*
Yo No Sabia, 56, G.Bonasola
(6)
5,00
2 cps
4
Burnaby, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
4,55
2 1/2 cps
5
Lago Moreno, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
13,15
1 cpo
6X
Fix Felix, 56, A.I.Romay
(3)
1,90
1/4 cpo
7
Grisolado, 56, J.Noriega
(7)
15,65
4 cps
ú
Tour De Dan, 56, C.Velazquez
(8)
12,40
3 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: LOGICAL SONG $ 4,10, 9,90 y 2,90. Gringo Guerrero $ 4,30 y 1,65. Yo No Sabia $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 2.785,00. TRIFECTA $ 24.157,50. DOBLE $ 3.687,50.No corrieron: (1) Amiguito Cat y (5) Te Vuelvo A Ver. Tiempo: 1'35s48c. Cuidador: C.D.Etchechoury. Stud: Stud Rdi. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Drosselmeyer y Fugazi
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROSPremio: Gran Premio Miguel Alfredo Martinez De Hoz (g. I) - GRUPO I
Pag.
Dist.
1
DALBORNELL, 60, W.Pereyra
(9)
2
Sandino Ruler, 60, J.Noriega
(5)
2,75
1/2 cpo
3
Vespaciano, 56, A.Giannetti
(8)
5,85
6 cps
4
Zillion Stars, 60, W.Moreyra
(6)
4,35
1 1/2 cpo
5*
Pelo Platinado, 56, E.Talaverano
(2)
4,75
1 1/2 cpo
6X
Forever Young, 60, A.Cabrera
(3)
59,60
1 1/2 cpo
7
Joy Filoso, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
18,05
3/4 cpo
8
Gigahertz, 60, L.Vai
(10)
17,00
4 cps
9+
Pepe Joy, 60, J.Villagra
(4)
10,45
1 1/2 cpo
ú**
Bamb Craf, 60, R.Blanco
(1)
5,40
10 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado (**) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: DALBORNELL $ 10,85, 3,25 y 2,20. Sandino Ruler $ 2,25 y 2,55. Vespaciano $ 2,70. EXACTA $ 2.395,50. TRIFECTA Extra $ 39.825,00. DOBLE $ 4.385,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'59s67c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: Ferre. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Don Valiente y Bilboa
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE SILVINA, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
2
Vicky Fizz, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
8,60
2 1/2 cps
3
Master Song, 53, R.Bascuñan
(4)
3,25
2 cps
4
Asian Maria, 55, F.Barroso
(1)
7,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Earthrise, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
35,80
cza
6
Suspira Limeña, 54, A.Giannetti
(5)
10,65
1/2 pzo
ú
Cardiatica, 56, C.Velazquez
(3)
19,95
9 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: CHE SILVINA $ 2,20 y 1,10. Vicky Fizz $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 530,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 2.455,00. DOBLE $ 1.442,50. TRIPLO $ 32.960,00. CUATERNA $ 156.250,00 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'1s53c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Don Valentino. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Greenspring y Etiquetada
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
VERDE PIPIAN, 56, E.Ortega P.
(6)
2*
Mas Mora, 56, B.Enrique
(2)
8,40
4 cps
3
Sexy Chick, 56, J.Noriega
(8)
15,50
3 1/2 cps
4
La Moore, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
1,75
3/4 cpo
5
Ivanka, 56, L.Vai
(3)
10,50
2 1/2 cps
6
Mi Boquita Rye, 56, F.Barroso
(4)
13,40
3 cps
7
Ballado`s Beach, 56, A.Giannetti
(1)
4,30
2 cps
ú
Pureza Kit, 56, M.Valle
(5)
23,85
4 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: VERDE PIPIAN $ 6,00, 2,25 y 3,85. Mas Mora $ 4,80 y 5,75. Sexy Chick $ 4,15. EXACTA $ 2.475,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 45.450,00. DOBLE $ 265,00. CUATERNA $ 317.554,00 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'35s80c. Cuidador: E.Martin Ferro. Stud: Hs. Pozo De Luna. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Via Maya
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALBORERI, 56, E.Ortega P.
(1)
2
Reina De La Noche, 56, O.Alderete
(8)
4,30
cza
3
Look The Sky, 56, L.Vai
(2)
3,80
2 1/2 cps
4
Master Of Dreams, 56, L.Brigas
(4)
18,05
1/2 cpo
5
Limitless Prize, 56, I.Monasterolo
(7)
5,15
4 cps
6
Sweet Relief, 56, F.Coria
(6)
9,00
7 cps
7
Que Me Cuiden, 56, M.La Palma
(5)
73,55
1 1/2 cpo
8
Grace`s Secret, 56, M.Valle
(10)
6,95
1/2 cpo
9
Express Fantasy, 56, A.I.Romay
(3)
81,00
6 cps
ú
Piovigginare, 56, S.Piliero
(11)
20,80
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ALBORERI $v2,45, 1,30 y 1,10. Reina de la Noche $ 1,50 y 1,10. Look The Sky $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 390,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 3.400,00. DOBLE $ 480,00 .No Corrió: (9) Amazona De Frente. Tiempo: 58s94c. Cuidador: N.A.Gaitan. Stud: Los Patrios. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Angiolo y Ipacarai
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
AUSTRALIAN DREAM, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
2
Alpha Sky, 56, I.Monasterolo
(9)
6,95
10 cps
3
Dama Esperada, 54, C.Perez G.
(7)
3,20
1 cpo
4
Alandria, 56, E.Ortega P.
(1)
3,65
cza
5
Mar De Flores, 54, F.Correa
(11)
10,95
2 cps
6
Lady Del Mar, 56, L.Vai
(4)
117,65
1 cpo
7
Flitzi, 56, O.Alderete
(2)
21,35
cza
8
Seek Guess, 56, B.Enrique
(6)
29,60
cza
9
Primavera Pat, 53, R.Bascuñan
(5)
39,95
2 cps
10
Romper Cadenas, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
7,05
2 cps
ú
Bring Luck, 56, F.Coria
(10)
23,05
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: AUSTRALIAN DREAM $ 3,30, 2,30 y 1,10. Alpha Sky $ 3,20 y 1,25. Dama Esperada $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 1.330,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 16.852,50. DOBLE PLUS $ 4.760,00. TRIPLO $ 8.250,00. CUATERNA $ 6.185,00 QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 62.482,50. a placé $ 370,00. $ 83.874.502,00 No Corrió: (12) Srta Command. Tiempo: 58s62c. Cuidador: M.A.Gomez. Stud: Mamina. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Angiolo y Foolish Dream

