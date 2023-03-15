Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

1
BENEVOLENT, 56, Jorge Peralta
(9)
2
Afortunado Galan, 56, W.Pereyra
(12)
5,05
5 cps
3
Envite Canario, 56, E.Siniani
(11)
25,70
4 cps
4
Que Cuervo, 56, L.Caceres
(10)
20,90
cza
5
Interino Inca, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(4)
1,75
1/2 cpo
6
Dlivery Por Johan, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(2)
17,75
5 cps
7
Alpino Real, 56, F.Caceres
(3)
42,15
1 cpo
8
The Predator, 56, W.Maturan
(1)
123,25
3 cps
9
Guille Rubino, 56, G.Borda
(8)
20,90
pzo
10
Amorestango, 56, A.Coronel E.
(6)
15,00
1/2 cpo
ú
Influential Boy, 56, K.Banegas
(13)
5,85
13 cps
