Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de La Plata del 14/03/2023 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LYNDA CAUSA, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(7)
2
Blocked Truth, 57, M.Aserito
(2)
3,65
v.m.
3
Redentor Ev, 57, I.Delli Q.
(9)
36,65
cza
4
Fire In Your Shoes, 57, U.Chaves
(1)
7,20
1 cpo
5
Bien Renzo, 57, A.Marinhas
(8)
2,95
1 cpo
6
Global Star, 57, C.Sandoval
(4)
8,10
2 1/2 cps
7
Emperator, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(3)
5,00
4 cps
8
Engreido San, 57, J.Roman
(6)
28,70
1/2 cpo
ú
Mandarino Dulce, 54, M.J.Lopez
(5)
9,25
5 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: LYNDA CAUSA $ 6,65, 2,20 y 1,35. Blocked Truth $ 1,50 y 1,10. Redentor Ev $ 2,60. EXACTA $ 1.610,00. TRIFECTA $ 59.727,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s7c. Cuidador: G.J.Madrid. Stud: Los Melli. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de True Cause y Caly Lyndon
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROSPremio: Especial Bien Toi
Pag.
Dist.
1
DAR EL ALMA, 60, J.Villagra
(3)
2
Curioso Master, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
2,40
1/2 cpo
3
Amiguito Dandi, 54, B.Enrique
(6)
6,70
4 cps
4
Decretado, 52, D.Lencinas
(5)
5,25
2 1/2 cps
5
Quil Hero, 58, M.A.Sosa
(4)
12,25
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: DAR EL ALMA $ 1,80. EXACTA $ 157,50. TRIFECTA $ 535,00. DOBLE $ 1.390,00.No Corrió: (1) Mister Gree. Tiempo: 1'22s84c. Cuidador: G.J.Frenkel S.. Stud: La Disparada. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Dolore
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SIMONNE, 57, G.Bonasola
(7)
2
Cuequita Seiver, 57, A.Cabrera
(8)
8,85
2 cps
3
Easter Lily, 57, R.Alzamendi
(2)
4,50
1 1/2 cpo
4
Leccion De Blues, 57, G.Borda
(6)
3,80
1/2 cpo
5
Last Dancer, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(3)
5,65
3/4 cpo
6
Very Electric, 57, R.Muñoz
(5)
20,70
1 cpo
ú
Signed, 57, R.Frias
(4)
8,65
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: SIMONNE $ 2,20 y 1,60. Cuequita Seiver $ 5,35. EXACTA $ 757,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.995,00. DOBLE $ 315,00.No Corrió: (1) Most Peinada. Tiempo: 1'23s84c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Friends. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Grand Daddy y Queen`s
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BENEVOLENT, 56, Jorge Peralta
(9)
2
Afortunado Galan, 56, W.Pereyra
(12)
5,05
5 cps
3
Envite Canario, 56, E.Siniani
(11)
25,70
4 cps
4
Que Cuervo, 56, L.Caceres
(10)
20,90
cza
5
Interino Inca, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(4)
1,75
1/2 cpo
6
Dlivery Por Johan, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(2)
17,75
5 cps
7
Alpino Real, 56, F.Caceres
(3)
42,15
1 cpo
8
The Predator, 56, W.Maturan
(1)
123,25
3 cps
9
Guille Rubino, 56, G.Borda
(8)
20,90
pzo
10
Amorestango, 56, A.Coronel E.
(6)
15,00
1/2 cpo
ú
Influential Boy, 56, K.Banegas
(13)
5,85
13 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: BENEVOLENT $ 5,20, 3,35 y 8,65. Afortunado Galan $ 2,75 y 8,65. Envite Canario $ 14,80. IMPERFECTA $ 970,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 134.764,00. DOBLE $ 2.560,00. CUATERNA $ 10.088,00.No corrieron: (5) Luca Changretta y (7) Emm Laburante. Tiempo: 59s17c. Cuidador: M.Hadweh A.. Stud: La Vizcaina (az). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Silent Trigger
QUINTA CARRERA- 2100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
VIVI JURANDO, 55, L.Carabajal
(5)
2
Super Indomito, 54, G.Reynoso
(4)
2,30
2 1/2 cps
3
Kume, 55, L.Colasso
(3)
3,30
1/2 cpo
4
Teodoro Machin, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
6,95
14 cps
5
Back Story, 57, W.Moreyra
(8)
3,30
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: VIVI JURANDO $ 4,70. EXACTA $ 645,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.290,00. DOBLE $ 3.270,00.No corrieron: (1) Super Giaco, (2) Beatle Frances y (6) Osinaga. Tiempo: 2'11s66c. Cuidador: L.M.Carabajal. Stud: Matilda Q. C. (tan). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Jurabas Tu y Vivire
SEXTA CARRERA- 1700 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALDEANA SEIVER, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(7)
2
Mohana, 53, J.Espinoza
(5)
5,20
10 cps
3
Terms Seiver, 56, K.Banegas
(6)
4,75
1/2 cpo
4
It`s Never Too Late, 56, B.Enrique
(2)
9,75
1 1/2 cpo
5
Muero Por Boss, 56, A.Cabrera
(1)
5,25
3/4 cpo
6
Super Chrome, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(4)
19,55
cza
ú
Mas Vigente, 56, P.Carrizo
(3)
21,85
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ALDANA SEIVER $ 1,65 y 1,25. Mohana $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 290,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.040,00. DOBLE $ 690,00. TRIPLO $ 6.295,00. CUATERNA $ 16.660,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'45s47c. Cuidador: H.J.Benesperi. Stud: Blue Comm. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Super Saver y Aldeana Royal

