Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de San Isidro del 13/09/2023 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ENCHANTED TALES, 56, E.Ortega P.
(8)
2
Andalusia, 56, J.Villagra
(6)
1,95
4 cps
3
Marburg, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(10)
6,70
2 1/2 cps
4
Sta Agustina, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
13,95
1/2 cza
5*
More Than Friend, 53, H.Dyke
(11)
30,85
7 cps
6
Austin Texas, 56, B.Enrique
(3)
5,95
3 cps
6
Briol Hit, 54, F.J.Lavigna
(4)
18,55
emp.
8X
Loboutin, 56, J.Medina
(12)
77,60
pzo
ú+
Gambita De Dama, 56, F.Coria
(5)
25,75
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores (X) Se escapó de los partidores (+) Largó frío
Dividendos: ENCHANTED TALES $ 2,25, 1,10 y 1,10. Andalucia $ 1,10 y 1,10. Marburg $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 400,00. TRIFECTA $.No corrieron: (2) Music Baby, (7) Vision Portuaria y (9) Fantastic Life. Tiempo: 1'5s18c. Cuidador: C.A.Firmin Didot. Stud: Christine Firmin Didot. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Il Campione y Dance Card
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CIMA OF LOVE, 57, S.Barrionuevo
(3)
2
Pituco Bazko, 54, F.J.Lavigna
(1)
10,90
2 1/2 cps
3
Joe Who, 57, M.Aserito
(8)
3,70
pzo
4
Juan De La Cruz, 57, B.Enrique
(5)
4,20
cza
5
Pour Plaisir, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(7)
6,90
7 cps
6
Call Me Boone, 57, J.Leonardo
(6)
11,65
1 cpo
7
Luca Brassi, 57, S.Piliero
(2)
10,40
10 cps
ú*
David Hero, 53, T.Baez
(4)
137,00
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: CIMA OF LOVE $ 1,80, 1,10 y 1,10. Pituco Bazko $ 1,10 y 1,10. Joe Who $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 7.040,00. TRIFECTA $ 23.410,00. DOBLE $ 3.980,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s90c. Cuidador: J.A.Fren. Stud: Tradicion. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Love Me Lady
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
IT`S LOVE, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(12)
2
La Paloma Azul, 56, L.Balmaceda
(11)
6,10
1 1/2 cpo
3
Bunga Tea, 53, U.Chaves
(4)
9,25
1 1/2 cpo
4
The New Star, 56, R.Alzamendi
(7)
12,45
3/4 cpo
5*
Amiguita Impactante, 53, H.Dyke
(6)
37,55
1 1/2 cpo
6
Amiguita Ita, 52, R.Salazar
(3)
75,35
1/2 cza
7
La Santificada, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(2)
8,90
4 cps
8
Conducta Ejemplar, 56, E.Candia G.
(9)
33,90
4 cps
9
Melodia Seattle, 56, J.Villagra
(1)
3,25
1/2 cpo
ú
Cheru Chicharra, 56, F.Coria
(8)
15,25
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: IT'S LOVE $ 1,75, 1,30 y 1,10. La Paloma Azul $ 2,35 y 1,10. Bunga Tea $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 1.460,00. TRIFECTA $ 10.300,00. DOBLE $ 960,00.No corrieron: (5) Doble Alpha y (10) La Oasis. Tiempo: 1'5s73c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: La Natividad. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Cosmic Trigger y It Looks Fine
CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
AL MUFTI, 55, J.Paoloni
(6)
2
Che Parejero, 53, C.Romagnoli
(4)
19,00
hco
3
Frente Electoral, 57, O.Alderete
(9)
4,55
1 cpo
4
Tigre Emperador, 54, A.Allois
(7)
28,10
7 cps
5
Indio Arena, 53, L.Recuero
(5)
32,45
3/4 cpo
6
Crono Joy, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
2,90
4 cps
7
She`s My Dream, 51, A.B.Valdez
(1)
12,80
14 cps
ú*
Sand Pepe, 57, Jorge Peralta
(2)
2,05
cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: AL MUFTI $ 8,10, 3,90 y 3,15. Che Parejero $ 3,05 y 2,35. Frente Electoral $ 3,80. EXACTA $ 8.200,00. TRIFECTA $ 56.710,00. DOBLE $ 2.720,00. CUATERNA $ 68.570,00.No corrieron: (3) Bricio y (10) Rene. Tiempo: 1'10s98c. Cuidador: J.C.Cima. Stud: Serodino (rº). El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Manipulator y Olinka
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRANJERA PRIZE, 51, E.Suarez
(9)
2
Boca Pasion, 57, G.Bellocq
(6)
18,75
2 1/2 cps
3
Emma Apollonia, 55, F.J.Lavigna
(3)
5,75
1 1/2 cpo
4
Triti, 57, F.Coria
(7)
13,55
cza
5
Powerful Soul, 53, L.Armoha
(2)
17,20
cza
6
Sofia Seattle, 57, S.Piliero
(1)
22,65
4 cps
7
Intercandy, 53, L.Recuero
(10)
2,80
1 1/2 cpo
8
Flitzi, 57, G.Borda
(4)
7,15
3/4 cpo
9
House Hill, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
2,70
12 cps
ú
Gitanilla, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
8,00
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: GRANJERA PRIZE $ 12,00, 4,50 y 2,55. Boca Pasion $ 5,85 y 2,90. Emma Apollonia $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 64.570,00. TRIFECTA $ 250.000,00. DOBLE $ 34.530,00. CUATERNA JACKOT $ 56.757,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s63c. Cuidador: R.A.Arredondo. Stud: Los Jazmines. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Mount Prize y La Taipan
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOUTHERN CANDY, 57, B.Enrique
(7)
2
Que Fantastico, 57, P.Carrizo
(1)
7,30
1/2 cpo
3
Bailarin Dubai, 53, C.Romagnoli
(6)
2,15
4 cps
4
El Zaguan, 57, F.Corrales
(9)
41,15
4 cps
5
Libero City, 57, L.Balmaceda
(2)
23,70
2 cps
6
De Taquito, 57, F.Coria
(8)
2,80
4 cps
7*
Encarnizado, 57, M.J.Lopez
(5)
84,25
1 cpo
8
Berry Pequeño, 55, L.Franco
(3)
15,35
2 1/2 cps
ú
Catcher John, 57, A.Paez
(4)
4,30
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Corrió desestribado
Dividendos: SOUTHERN CANDY $ 6,75, 4,05 y 1,35. Que Fantastico $ 4,85 y 1,55. Bailarin Dubai $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 12.640,00. TRIFECTA $ 67.770,00. DOBLE $ 20.880,00. CUATERNA $ 1.000.000,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s79c. Cuidador: R.R.Sillem. Stud: La Pilar (lp). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Southern Cat y Legal Candy
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TELUS CHIQUITIN, 53, P.Capra (h)
(1)
2
Gran Class, 57, I.Monasterolo
(8)
6,30
3 cps
3
Louvre Gal, 53, L.Armoha
(9)
16,35
1/2 pzo
4
Capocha D`oro, 57, Jorge Peralta
(3)
3,30
1/2 cza
5
Alberich, 57, R.Bascuñan
(6)
3,95
pzo
6
Master Of Change, 57, P.Carrizo
(5)
44,00
3 1/2 cps
7
No Place, 57, A.Paez
(10)
12,35
1/2 pzo
8
Funky Boone, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(4)
10,25
cza
9*
Tinto Y Soda, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(7)
6,00
5 cps
ú
Pitolo, 57, F.Coria
(11)
17,70
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: TELUS CHIQUITIN $ 3,60, 1,50 y 1,15. Gran Class $ 2,85 y 1,65. Louvre Gal $ 3,30. EXACTA $ 7.560,00. TRIFECTA $ 261.180,00. DOBLE $ 7.830,00.No Corrió: (2) Set And Match. Tiempo: 1'11s42c. Cuidador: E.G.Sala. Stud: Los Complicados (gguay). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Montelu y Gualeya Clau
OCTAVA CARRERA- 2400 METROSPremio: Clásico Domingo Faustino Sarmiento (l) - L
Pag.
Dist.
1
BEST GALANO, 54, I.Monasterolo
(6)
2
The Cyclone, 54, A.Giannetti
(1)
1,95
3 1/2 cps
3
Don Galeon, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
2,30
1/2 pzo
4
Gadzooks, 56, E.Siniani
(4)
4,80
3 cps
5*
Rey Ñoqui, 51, J.Leonardo
(2)
9,80
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: BEST GALANO $ 4,50 y 1,35. The Cyclone $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 1.830,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 10.060,00. DOBLE $ 9.490,00. TRIPLO $ 61.530,00. CUATERNA $ 500.000,00. QUINTUPLO $ 1.094.212,80 .No Corrió: (5) Memo Spring. Tiempo: 2'27s35c. Cuidador: R.Pellegatta. Stud: Egalite De 9. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Galan De Cine y Best Number
NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ES DESEADO, 52, T.Baez
(8)
2
Señor Chispa, 52, C.Romagnoli
(2)
1,60
1 1/2 cpo
3
Dr Julio, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
7,85
2 1/2 cps
4*
Idolo Marino, 56, A.Castro
(9)
12,80
1 cpo
5
Tio Pepe Candy, 56, P.Carrizo
(1)
7,30
1/2 cpo
6
Que Temple, 56, L.Noriega
(10)
7,15
2 1/2 cps
ú
El Brandon, 52, A.B.Valdez
(4)
19,25
cza
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: EL DESEADO $ 3,00 y 1,25. Señor Chispa $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.970,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.120,00. DOBLE $ 2.500,00.No corrieron: (5) Pesetero Inca, (6) Casi Casi Pipita y (7) White Coats. Tiempo: 1'4s41c. Cuidador: J.D.Ruvelli. Stud: El Tigre De Areco. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Il Campione y Strong Desire
DECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1*
BELLO BEETHOVEN, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
2
Mr Pantoja, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
1,50
1 1/2 cpo
3
Gringo Boy, 54, J.Flores
(8)
10,60
5 cps
4
Global Nortico, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(4)
9,15
1 cpo
5
Muiño, 53, T.Baez
(2)
5,15
2 cps
6
Better Moises, 54, L.Armoha
(3)
7,60
5 cps
úX
Penitenti, 57, A.Paez
(7)
21,55
1 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó frío
Dividendos: BELLO BEETHOVEN $ 4,00 y 1,10. Mr Pantoja $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.890,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 9.270,00. DOBLE $ 3.760,00. CUATERNA $ 135.290,00.No Corrió: (1) Need You Perfect. Tiempo: 2s50c. Cuidador: M.E.Carezzana. Stud: Vir - Mar (r.iv). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Internet Law
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BAMBINO DUKE, 56, J.Ricardo
(3)
2
Puntero De Luz, 56, W.Pereyra
(5)
5,70
1 1/2 cpo
3*
Tamarac, 56, M.La Palma
(1)
5,25
3 1/2 cps
4
Alegroniano, 53, L.Armoha
(6)
4,50
3 1/2 cps
5
Skalibrado, 56, R.Bascuñan
(2)
16,95
cza
6
Es Asombroso, 53, H.Dyke
(4)
44,10
3/4 cpo
7
Galan De Noche, 56, L.Balmaceda
(8)
5,35
3/4 cpo
8X
Sexy Por Foto, 56, F.Coria
(11)
0,00
16 cps
ú+
Security Day, 52, L.Recuero
(10)
0,00
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores (X) Largó cruzado (+) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: BAMBINO DUKE $ 2,00, 1,55 y 1,25. Puntero De Luz $ 1,75 y 1,25. Tamarac $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 2.850,00. TRIFECTA $ 19.860,00. DOBLE $ 3.690,00.No corrieron: (7) Windy Storm y (9) Mr John Wick. Tiempo: 1'3s64c. Cuidador: P.E.Molina. Stud: La Narcisa (dol). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Lenovo y Barbera D`asti
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BUKET BOMB, 53, L.Recuero
(3)
2*
Sexy Blue, 53, L.Armoha
(10)
4,65
5 cps
3
Culturada, 57, G.Borda
(4)
1,90
3/4 cpo
4
Gossip Queen, 54, A.Allois
(5)
32,25
1/2 cpo
5
Danzarina Rye, 54, S.Conti
(9)
4,85
1 1/2 cpo
6
Wing Royale, 57, J.Ricardo
(7)
17,60
1/2 pzo
7
Arkadia, 53, P.Capra (h)
(6)
37,40
1 1/2 cpo
8
Vida Huracanada, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
16,70
1/2 cpo
9
Trapisondera, 57, R.Valle
(2)
9,10
6 cps
ú
Custodia Libre, 57, F.Menendez
(8)
41,95
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: BUKET BOMB $ 4,55, 2,85 y 1,75. Sexy Blue $ 1,60 y 1,25. Culturada $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 6.570,00. TRIFECTA $ 12.120,00. DOBLE $ 3.100,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 380.275,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s42c. Cuidador: N.A.Gaitan. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Hit It A Bomb y Bouquet Nistel
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LETRA DE TANGO, 57, M.Aserito
(9)
2
Tu Cala, 57, I.Monasterolo
(7)
3,40
1/2 cpo
3
Erinias, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(6)
2,10
3/4 cpo
4*
Ixchel, 53, C.Romagnoli
(3)
7,30
pzo
5
Taylor Again, 57, F.Coria
(1)
14,95
emp.
5
Pit Lane, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(2)
7,80
1/2 cpo
7
La Pipi Key, 57, D.E.Arias
(8)
44,60
9 cps
úX
Louisiana Lady, 57, L.Balmaceda
(5)
4,30
20 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: LETRA DE TANGO $ 8,25, 3,40 y 1,10. Tu Cala $ 1,75 y 1,10. Erinias $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 14.350,00. TRIFECTA $ 34.610,00. DOBLE $ 10.340,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 104.425,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 322.947,50.No Corrió: (4) La Buta Tex. Tiempo: 1'11s43c. Cuidador: F.R.Cacciabue. Stud: El Trebol. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Le Blues y Seductive Voice
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BILL COLLINS, 57, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
2
Oxidado, 53, L.Recuero
(2)
2,00
1 cpo
3
Giaco Smart, 59, M.Giles
(9)
20,90
1 1/2 cpo
4
Rocco Lampone, 57, E.Siniani
(7)
8,00
3 cps
5
Night Dancer, 57, M.La Palma
(11)
3,35
3 1/2 cps
6
Edipo Rey, 57, L.Vai
(4)
9,35
1 1/2 cpo
7
Recarano, 57, F.Correa
(1)
5,60
pzo
8
Es Un Delirio, 57, A.Castro
(8)
8,30
1/2 cpo
9
Leed The Way, 57, A.Paez
(5)
102,05
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Azafranada, 52, M.Alfaro
(6)
33,75
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: BILL COLLINS $ 15,35, 3,20 y 1,80. Oxidado $ 1,90 y 1,55. Giaco Smart $ 2,25. EXACTA $ 6.170,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 200.000,00. DOBLE $ 51.350,00. QUINTUPLO $ 1.574.899,20 .No Corrió: (10) Must Be Beauty. Tiempo: 1'11s52c. Cuidador: H.E.Voeffray. Stud: St. Don Diego. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Pandereta
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DOMINGAS, 55, F.L.Gonçalves
(8)
2
Eightpenny, 57, W.Pereyra
(9)
3,60
1 cpo
3
Grand Banker, 53, L.Chavez
(10)
12,60
3/4 cpo
4
Elleonore, 54, L.Armoha
(5)
4,15
3/4 cpo
5
Jet Rush, 55, J.Espinoza
(11)
4,55
1 1/2 cpo
6
Gala Dorada, 57, S.Barrionuevo
(12)
23,40
1/2 cpo
7
Vota Online, 53, P.Capra (h)
(7)
16,30
1/2 cza
8
Queen Of Sky, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(13)
3,35
1/2 cpo
9
Seek The Fame, 55, R.Tarragona
(1)
50,90
cza
10*
Miss Ward, 57, A.Marinhas
(2)
13,20
3/4 cpo
11
Bella Centolla Jet, 55, L.Balmaceda
(6)
150,55
12 cps
ú
Dada Garufa, 57, F.Corrales
(4)
202,90
8 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: DOMINGAS $ 6,65, 3,75 y 1,95. Eightpenny $ 2,30 y 1,55. Grand Banker $ 3,05. IMPERFECTA $ 2.720,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 116.810,00. DOBLE PLUS $ 78.050,00. TRIPLO $ 963.025,00. CUATERNA $ 4.000.000,00.No Corrió: (3) Charito Azuleña. Tiempo: 1'24s33c. Cuidador: J.L.Cervantes. Stud: Juanjo (tuc). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Dorf. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 139.623.378.

