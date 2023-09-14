Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

1
DOMINGAS, 55, F.L.Gonçalves
(8)
2
Eightpenny, 57, W.Pereyra
(9)
3,60
1 cpo
3
Grand Banker, 53, L.Chavez
(10)
12,60
3/4 cpo
4
Elleonore, 54, L.Armoha
(5)
4,15
3/4 cpo
5
Jet Rush, 55, J.Espinoza
(11)
4,55
1 1/2 cpo
6
Gala Dorada, 57, S.Barrionuevo
(12)
23,40
1/2 cpo
7
Vota Online, 53, P.Capra (h)
(7)
16,30
1/2 cza
8
Queen Of Sky, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(13)
3,35
1/2 cpo
9
Seek The Fame, 55, R.Tarragona
(1)
50,90
cza
10*
Miss Ward, 57, A.Marinhas
(2)
13,20
3/4 cpo
11
Bella Centolla Jet, 55, L.Balmaceda
(6)
150,55
12 cps
ú
Dada Garufa, 57, F.Corrales
(4)
202,90
8 cps
