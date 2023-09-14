Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

Call Me Boone , 57, J.Leonardo

Joe Who , 57, M.Aserito

CIMA OF LOVE , 57, S.Barrionuevo

TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 IT`S LOVE, 56, F.L.Gonçalves (12) 2 La Paloma Azul, 56, L.Balmaceda (11) 6,10 1 1/2 cpo 3 Bunga Tea, 53, U.Chaves (4) 9,25 1 1/2 cpo 4 The New Star, 56, R.Alzamendi (7) 12,45 3/4 cpo 5* Amiguita Impactante, 53, H.Dyke (6) 37,55 1 1/2 cpo 6 Amiguita Ita, 52, R.Salazar (3) 75,35 1/2 cza 7 La Santificada, 56, R.R.Barrueco (2) 8,90 4 cps 8 Conducta Ejemplar, 56, E.Candia G. (9) 33,90 4 cps 9 Melodia Seattle, 56, J.Villagra (1) 3,25 1/2 cpo ú Cheru Chicharra, 56, F.Coria (8) 15,25 3/4 cpo - - - - - (*) Largó frío

Dividendos: IT'S LOVE $ 1,75, 1,30 y 1,10. La Paloma Azul $ 2,35 y 1,10. Bunga Tea $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 1.460,00. TRIFECTA $ 10.300,00. DOBLE $ 960,00.No corrieron: (5) Doble Alpha y (10) La Oasis. Tiempo: 1'5s73c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: La Natividad. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Cosmic Trigger y It Looks Fine CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 AL MUFTI, 55, J.Paoloni (6) 2 Che Parejero, 53, C.Romagnoli (4) 19,00 hco 3 Frente Electoral, 57, O.Alderete (9) 4,55 1 cpo 4 Tigre Emperador, 54, A.Allois (7) 28,10 7 cps 5 Indio Arena, 53, L.Recuero (5) 32,45 3/4 cpo 6 Crono Joy, 57, B.Enrique (8) 2,90 4 cps 7 She`s My Dream, 51, A.B.Valdez (1) 12,80 14 cps ú* Sand Pepe, 57, Jorge Peralta (2) 2,05 cps - - - - - (*) Desmontó Dividendos: AL MUFTI $ 8,10, 3,90 y 3,15. Che Parejero $ 3,05 y 2,35. Frente Electoral $ 3,80. EXACTA $ 8.200,00. TRIFECTA $ 56.710,00. DOBLE $ 2.720,00. CUATERNA $ 68.570,00.No corrieron: (3) Bricio y (10) Rene. Tiempo: 1'10s98c. Cuidador: J.C.Cima. Stud: Serodino (rº). El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Manipulator y Olinka QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 GRANJERA PRIZE, 51, E.Suarez (9) 2 Boca Pasion, 57, G.Bellocq (6) 18,75 2 1/2 cps 3 Emma Apollonia, 55, F.J.Lavigna (3) 5,75 1 1/2 cpo 4 Triti, 57, F.Coria (7) 13,55 cza 5 Powerful Soul, 53, L.Armoha (2) 17,20 cza 6 Sofia Seattle, 57, S.Piliero (1) 22,65 4 cps 7 Intercandy, 53, L.Recuero (10) 2,80 1 1/2 cpo 8 Flitzi, 57, G.Borda (4) 7,15 3/4 cpo 9 House Hill, 57, W.Pereyra (5) 2,70 12 cps ú Gitanilla, 57, B.Enrique (8) 8,00 2 cps - - - Dividendos: GRANJERA PRIZE $ 12,00, 4,50 y 2,55. Boca Pasion $ 5,85 y 2,90. Emma Apollonia $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 64.570,00. TRIFECTA $ 250.000,00. DOBLE $ 34.530,00. CUATERNA JACKOT $ 56.757,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s63c. Cuidador: R.A.Arredondo. Stud: Los Jazmines. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Mount Prize y La Taipan SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 SOUTHERN CANDY, 57, B.Enrique (7) 2 Que Fantastico, 57, P.Carrizo (1) 7,30 1/2 cpo 3 Bailarin Dubai, 53, C.Romagnoli (6) 2,15 4 cps 4 El Zaguan, 57, F.Corrales (9) 41,15 4 cps 5 Libero City, 57, L.Balmaceda (2) 23,70 2 cps 6 De Taquito, 57, F.Coria (8) 2,80 4 cps 7* Encarnizado, 57, M.J.Lopez (5) 84,25 1 cpo 8 Berry Pequeño, 55, L.Franco (3) 15,35 2 1/2 cps ú Catcher John, 57, A.Paez (4) 4,30 2 1/2 cps - - - - - (*) Corrió desestribado Dividendos: SOUTHERN CANDY $ 6,75, 4,05 y 1,35. Que Fantastico $ 4,85 y 1,55. Bailarin Dubai $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 12.640,00. TRIFECTA $ 67.770,00. DOBLE $ 20.880,00. CUATERNA $ 1.000.000,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s79c. Cuidador: R.R.Sillem. Stud: La Pilar (lp). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Southern Cat y Legal Candy SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 TELUS CHIQUITIN, 53, P.Capra (h) (1) 2 Gran Class, 57, I.Monasterolo (8) 6,30 3 cps 3 Louvre Gal, 53, L.Armoha (9) 16,35 1/2 pzo 4 Capocha D`oro, 57, Jorge Peralta (3) 3,30 1/2 cza 5 Alberich, 57, R.Bascuñan (6) 3,95 pzo 6 Master Of Change, 57, P.Carrizo (5) 44,00 3 1/2 cps 7 No Place, 57, A.Paez (10) 12,35 1/2 pzo 8 Funky Boone, 57, R.R.Barrueco (4) 10,25 cza 9* Tinto Y Soda, 57, F.L.Gonçalves (7) 6,00 5 cps ú Pitolo, 57, F.Coria (11) 17,70 1 1/2 cpo - - - - - (*) Indócil en los partidores Dividendos: TELUS CHIQUITIN $ 3,60, 1,50 y 1,15. Gran Class $ 2,85 y 1,65. Louvre Gal $ 3,30. EXACTA $ 7.560,00. TRIFECTA $ 261.180,00. DOBLE $ 7.830,00.No Corrió: (2) Set And Match. Tiempo: 1'11s42c. Cuidador: E.G.Sala. Stud: Los Complicados (gguay). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Montelu y Gualeya Clau OCTAVA CARRERA- 2400 METROSPremio: Clásico Domingo Faustino Sarmiento (l) - L Pag. Dist. 1 BEST GALANO, 54, I.Monasterolo (6) 2 The Cyclone, 54, A.Giannetti (1) 1,95 3 1/2 cps 3 Don Galeon, 56, W.Pereyra (3) 2,30 1/2 pzo 4 Gadzooks, 56, E.Siniani (4) 4,80 3 cps 5* Rey Ñoqui, 51, J.Leonardo (2) 9,80 7 cps - - - - - (*) Desmontó Dividendos: BEST GALANO $ 4,50 y 1,35. The Cyclone $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 1.830,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 10.060,00. DOBLE $ 9.490,00. TRIPLO $ 61.530,00. CUATERNA $ 500.000,00. QUINTUPLO $ 1.094.212,80 .No Corrió: (5) Memo Spring. Tiempo: 2'27s35c. Cuidador: R.Pellegatta. Stud: Egalite De 9. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Galan De Cine y Best Number NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 ES DESEADO, 52, T.Baez (8) 2 Señor Chispa, 52, C.Romagnoli (2) 1,60 1 1/2 cpo 3 Dr Julio, 56, W.Pereyra (3) 7,85 2 1/2 cps 4* Idolo Marino, 56, A.Castro (9) 12,80 1 cpo 5 Tio Pepe Candy, 56, P.Carrizo (1) 7,30 1/2 cpo 6 Que Temple, 56, L.Noriega (10) 7,15 2 1/2 cps ú El Brandon, 52, A.B.Valdez (4) 19,25 cza - - - - - (*) Largó frío Dividendos: EL DESEADO $ 3,00 y 1,25. Señor Chispa $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.970,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.120,00. DOBLE $ 2.500,00.No corrieron: (5) Pesetero Inca, (6) Casi Casi Pipita y (7) White Coats. Tiempo: 1'4s41c. Cuidador: J.D.Ruvelli. Stud: El Tigre De Areco. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Il Campione y Strong Desire DECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1* BELLO BEETHOVEN, 57, J.Villagra (6) 2 Mr Pantoja, 57, W.Pereyra (5) 1,50 1 1/2 cpo 3 Gringo Boy, 54, J.Flores (8) 10,60 5 cps 4 Global Nortico, 57, R.R.Barrueco (4) 9,15 1 cpo 5 Muiño, 53, T.Baez (2) 5,15 2 cps 6 Better Moises, 54, L.Armoha (3) 7,60 5 cps úX Penitenti, 57, A.Paez (7) 21,55 1 cpo - - - - - (*) Largó frío (X) Largó frío Dividendos: BELLO BEETHOVEN $ 4,00 y 1,10. Mr Pantoja $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.890,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 9.270,00. DOBLE $ 3.760,00. CUATERNA $ 135.290,00.No Corrió: (1) Need You Perfect. Tiempo: 2s50c. Cuidador: M.E.Carezzana. Stud: Vir - Mar (r.iv). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Internet Law UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 BAMBINO DUKE, 56, J.Ricardo (3) 2 Puntero De Luz, 56, W.Pereyra (5) 5,70 1 1/2 cpo 3* Tamarac, 56, M.La Palma (1) 5,25 3 1/2 cps 4 Alegroniano, 53, L.Armoha (6) 4,50 3 1/2 cps 5 Skalibrado, 56, R.Bascuñan (2) 16,95 cza 6 Es Asombroso, 53, H.Dyke (4) 44,10 3/4 cpo 7 Galan De Noche, 56, L.Balmaceda (8) 5,35 3/4 cpo 8X Sexy Por Foto, 56, F.Coria (11) 0,00 16 cps ú+ Security Day, 52, L.Recuero (10) 0,00 1 1/2 cpo - - - - - (*) Indócil en los partidores (X) Largó cruzado (+) Largó cruzado Dividendos: BAMBINO DUKE $ 2,00, 1,55 y 1,25. Puntero De Luz $ 1,75 y 1,25. Tamarac $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 2.850,00. TRIFECTA $ 19.860,00. DOBLE $ 3.690,00.No corrieron: (7) Windy Storm y (9) Mr John Wick. Tiempo: 1'3s64c. Cuidador: P.E.Molina. Stud: La Narcisa (dol). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Lenovo y Barbera D`asti DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 BUKET BOMB, 53, L.Recuero (3) 2* Sexy Blue, 53, L.Armoha (10) 4,65 5 cps 3 Culturada, 57, G.Borda (4) 1,90 3/4 cpo 4 Gossip Queen, 54, A.Allois (5) 32,25 1/2 cpo 5 Danzarina Rye, 54, S.Conti (9) 4,85 1 1/2 cpo 6 Wing Royale, 57, J.Ricardo (7) 17,60 1/2 pzo 7 Arkadia, 53, P.Capra (h) (6) 37,40 1 1/2 cpo 8 Vida Huracanada, 57, B.Enrique (1) 16,70 1/2 cpo 9 Trapisondera, 57, R.Valle (2) 9,10 6 cps ú Custodia Libre, 57, F.Menendez (8) 41,95 1 1/2 cpo - - - - - (*) Largó frío Dividendos: BUKET BOMB $ 4,55, 2,85 y 1,75. Sexy Blue $ 1,60 y 1,25. Culturada $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 6.570,00. TRIFECTA $ 12.120,00. DOBLE $ 3.100,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 380.275,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s42c. Cuidador: N.A.Gaitan. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Hit It A Bomb y Bouquet Nistel DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 LETRA DE TANGO, 57, M.Aserito (9) 2 Tu Cala, 57, I.Monasterolo (7) 3,40 1/2 cpo 3 Erinias, 57, F.L.Gonçalves (6) 2,10 3/4 cpo 4* Ixchel, 53, C.Romagnoli (3) 7,30 pzo 5 Taylor Again, 57, F.Coria (1) 14,95 emp. 5 Pit Lane, 57, R.R.Barrueco (2) 7,80 1/2 cpo 7 La Pipi Key, 57, D.E.Arias (8) 44,60 9 cps úX Louisiana Lady, 57, L.Balmaceda (5) 4,30 20 cps - - - - - (*) Ligó suelta (X) Cruzó al tranco Dividendos: LETRA DE TANGO $ 8,25, 3,40 y 1,10. Tu Cala $ 1,75 y 1,10. Erinias $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 14.350,00. TRIFECTA $ 34.610,00. DOBLE $ 10.340,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 104.425,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 322.947,50.No Corrió: (4) La Buta Tex. Tiempo: 1'11s43c. Cuidador: F.R.Cacciabue. Stud: El Trebol. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Le Blues y Seductive Voice DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 BILL COLLINS, 57, E.G.Ortega T. (3) 2 Oxidado, 53, L.Recuero (2) 2,00 1 cpo 3 Giaco Smart, 59, M.Giles (9) 20,90 1 1/2 cpo 4 Rocco Lampone, 57, E.Siniani (7) 8,00 3 cps 5 Night Dancer, 57, M.La Palma (11) 3,35 3 1/2 cps 6 Edipo Rey, 57, L.Vai (4) 9,35 1 1/2 cpo 7 Recarano, 57, F.Correa (1) 5,60 pzo 8 Es Un Delirio, 57, A.Castro (8) 8,30 1/2 cpo 9 Leed The Way, 57, A.Paez (5) 102,05 1 1/2 cpo ú Azafranada, 52, M.Alfaro (6) 33,75 7 cps - - - Dividendos: BILL COLLINS $ 15,35, 3,20 y 1,80. Oxidado $ 1,90 y 1,55. Giaco Smart $ 2,25. EXACTA $ 6.170,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 200.000,00. DOBLE $ 51.350,00. QUINTUPLO $ 1.574.899,20 .No Corrió: (10) Must Be Beauty. Tiempo: 1'11s52c. Cuidador: H.E.Voeffray. Stud: St. Don Diego. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Pandereta DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 DOMINGAS, 55, F.L.Gonçalves (8) 2 Eightpenny, 57, W.Pereyra (9) 3,60 1 cpo 3 Grand Banker, 53, L.Chavez (10) 12,60 3/4 cpo 4 Elleonore, 54, L.Armoha (5) 4,15 3/4 cpo 5 Jet Rush, 55, J.Espinoza (11) 4,55 1 1/2 cpo 6 Gala Dorada, 57, S.Barrionuevo (12) 23,40 1/2 cpo 7 Vota Online, 53, P.Capra (h) (7) 16,30 1/2 cza 8 Queen Of Sky, 57, R.R.Barrueco (13) 3,35 1/2 cpo 9 Seek The Fame, 55, R.Tarragona (1) 50,90 cza 10* Miss Ward, 57, A.Marinhas (2) 13,20 3/4 cpo 11 Bella Centolla Jet, 55, L.Balmaceda (6) 150,55 12 cps ú Dada Garufa, 57, F.Corrales (4) 202,90 8 cps - - - - - (*) Largó mal Dividendos: DOMINGAS $ 6,65, 3,75 y 1,95. Eightpenny $ 2,30 y 1,55. Grand Banker $ 3,05. IMPERFECTA $ 2.720,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 116.810,00. DOBLE PLUS $ 78.050,00. TRIPLO $ 963.025,00. CUATERNA $ 4.000.000,00.No Corrió: (3) Charito Azuleña. Tiempo: 1'24s33c. Cuidador: J.L.Cervantes. Stud: Juanjo (tuc). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Dorf. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 139.623.378. BILL COLLINS. 