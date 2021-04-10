Resultados de las carreras del viernes 9 de abril en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Keep Moving , 57, A.Domingos

SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 PRINCESA WILD, 57, A.Domingos (7) 39788 2 Doña Delia, 55, F.L.Goncalves (2) 68082 4,50 7 cps 3 Wind Turbine, 53, Jose Gomez (9) 8159 37,55 5 cps 4 Grand Centolla, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (5) 88803 3,45 1 1/2 cpo 5 Pakleni, 51, F.Roldan (12) 5145 59,55 2 cps 6 Tavasca, 57, L.Vai (6) 35833 8,55 1/2 cpo 7 Bailarina Maria, 57, E.Talaverano (10) 23842 12,85 cza 8 India Combativa, 55, W.Aguirre (3) 3370 90,90 2 cps 9 Kanola, 57, W.Moreyra (1) 120145 2,55 2 cps 10 La Intimacion, 57, J.C.Diestra (h) (8) 9242 33,15 5 cps ú Sobervia, 53, U.Chaves (11) 24807 12,35 1/2 cpo - - - 427217 Dividendos: PRINCESA WILD $ 7,70, 2,85 y 2,35. Doña Delia $ 1,45 y 2,75. Wind Turbine $ 5,50. IMPERFECTA $ 750,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 174.707,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 497,50, a placé $ 135,00. TRIPLO $ 3.537,50. PICK 4 $ 46.435,00.No Corrió: (4) Maha Oro. Tiempo: 1'11s44c. Cuidador: R.A.Cardon. Stud: Ilusion (r. Iv). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Señor Candy y Wild Vision SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 AMIGUITO CARLOSDANTE, 57, E.Ortega P. (2) 148845 2 City The Glory, 57, W.Aguirre (3) 55052 3,65 4 cps 3 Sr Toing, 57, F.L.Goncalves (6) 51523 3,90 9 cps 4 Gran Bayard, 57, M.Aserito (4) 16403 12,25 5 cps 5 Campano Zam, 52, F.Menendez (5) 9434 21,30 4 cps 6 Espantahero, 50, U.Chaves (1) 3948 50,90 17 cps - - - 285206 Dividendos: AMIGUITO CARLOSDANTE $ 1,35 y 1,45. City And Glory $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 207,50. TRIFECTA $ 150,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 387,50, a placé $ 120,00. 5 y 6 POZO MAX: con 6 aciertos $ 2.356.899,00, con 5 aciertos $ 924,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'39s98c. Cuidador: G.E.Romero. Stud: Tramo 20 (sgo. Del E.). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Dynamix y Amiguita Cantora OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 DOÑA TITA, 55, K.Banegas (5) 43853 2 Happy Cross, 57, G.Calvente (1) 54932 4,75 3 cps 3 Arkinda, 55, F.Arreguy (h) (10) 118603 2,20 1 1/2 cpo 4 Mia En Septiembre, 56, P.Carrizo (7) 33668 7,75 1/2 cza 5 Srta. Aymara, 55, A.Domingos (9) 30518 8,55 3 cps 6 Satorialsplendor, 55, E.Ortega P. (6) 13178 19,80 6 cps 7 La Hija E`zevi, 55, F.L.Goncalves (8) 39836 6,55 cza 8 Emma Girl, 55, W.Pereyra (3) 8091 32,25 cza 9 Leucita Lin, 55, J.Noriega (4) 16834 15,50 1 1/2 cpo ú Baby Stripes, 56, G.J.Garcia (2) 3784 68,95 1 1/2 cpo - - - 363298 Dividendos: DOÑA TITA $ 5,95, 1,60 y 1,10. Happy Cross $ 1,60 y 1,10. Arkinda $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 887,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.520,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 545,00, a placé $ 360,00. TRIPLO $ 3.635,00. PICK 4 $ 6.560,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s3c. Cuidador: M.F.Alvarez. Stud: Don Valentino. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Hurricane Cat y Aicega NOVENA CARRERA- 1600 METROSPremio: Handicap Jacinto Rafael Herrera Gan Pag. Dist. 1 GLOBAL BONITA, 55, B.Enrique (4) 39527 2 Codiciar, 57, A.Cabrera (2) 150204 1,75 cza 3 Llamas De Acero, 58, R.R.Barrueco (6) 34815 7,55 2 1/2 cps 4 Legiona Cane, 55, E.Ortega P. (7) 59069 4,45 3/4 cpo 5 Domitilla, 56, F.L.Goncalves (3) 43091 6,10 2 1/2 cps 6 Doña Capanga, 57, W.Pereyra (1) 34137 7,70 pzo ú Dama De Trebol, 53, F.Roldan (5) 5016 52,40 2 1/2 cps - - - 365860 Dividendos: GLOBAL BONITA $ 6,65 y 2,35. Codiciar $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 642,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.391,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 2.520,00, a placé $ 100,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'38s74c. Cuidador: H.A.Vela. Stud: El Tato (sfe). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Global Hunter y Playa Bonita DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 FUNGUERA, 57, C.Velazquez (1) 138583 2 Formula E, 57, E.Siniani (3) 39414 5,45 1 cpo 3 Blue Orchid, 57, W.Moreyra (5) 51144 4,20 7 cps 4 Run For A Cause, 55, P.Carrizo (4) 10204 21,05 13 cps 4 Shad Derby, 57, F.L.Goncalves (6) 59668 3,60 emp. - - - 299013 Dividendos: FUNGUERA $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 207,50. TRIFECTA $ 244,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 690,00, a placé $ 600,00. TRIPLO $ 5.117,50. PICK 4 $ 6.896,00.No Corrió: (2) A Pura Fiesta. Tiempo: 1'39s34c. Cuidador: D.Peña. Stud: Vacacion. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Fungosa UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 SEXY HORSE, 57, L.Vai (6) 111364 2 Ilxer, 57, K.Banegas (1) 39773 6,30 9 cps 3 Mr Ruler, 52, M.Sosa (7) 16817 14,90 1 1/2 cpo 4 Apache De Vuelta, 55, F.Coria (2) 70583 3,55 3 cps 5 Gran Foras, 57, M.Aserito (3) 21884 11,45 v.m. 6 Ezra, 54, R.R.Barrueco (5) 26376 9,50 1 cpo ú Mount Shine, 57, P.Carrizo (4) 64248 3,90 11 cps - - - 351043 Dividendos: SEXY HORSE $ 2,25 y 1,60. Ilxer $ 2,65. EXACTA $ 717,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.151,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 200,00, a placé $ 82,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s99c. Cuidador: E.D.Zuin. Stud: Arroyo Cabral (v. M). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Sexy Stripes DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1800 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 POTRO LINDO, 56, J.Noriega (4) 28979 2 Italian Express, 56, K.Banegas (2) 76010 3,05 1/2 cpo 3 Schreck, 56, A.Domingos (7) 42538 5,45 6 cps 4 Monselice, 56, F.L.Goncalves (5) 89166 2,60 3 cps 5 Valledolmo, 56, I.Monasterolo (6) 19319 12,00 11 cps 6 Nik Rye, 53, R.Frias (1) 69203 3,35 25 cps - - - 325215 Dividendos: POTRO LINDO $ 8,00 y 2,65. Italian Express $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 1.675,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.875,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 982,50, a placé $ 77,50.No Corrió: (3) Moon Vision. Tiempo: 1'49s84c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: Rubi I. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Equal Talent y Blidn Love DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 MOCHILA, 57, G.Calvente (8) 193211 2 Staryu, 57, J.Noriega (6) 37884 10,20 3 cps 3 Joy Murcialist, 55, A.Domingos (3) 53299 7,25 2 cps 4 Kiss With Style, 57, E.Ortega P. (1) 84928 4,55 cza 5 Aripuana, 54, M.Valle (5) 38260 10,10 1/2 cpo 6 Nuevo Amor, 51, A.I.Romay (4) 66055 5,85 2 1/2 cps ú Sos Muy Bonita, 55, F.L.Goncalves (7) 64945 5,95 4 cps - - - 538581 Dividendos: MOCHILA $ 2,00 y 2,30. Staryu $ 4,30. EXACTA $ 857,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.924,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 972,50, a placé $ 637,50. TRIPLO $ 5.530,00. PICK 4 $ 4.695,00.No corrieron: (2) Arabian Will y (6a) Tormentosa Slam. Tiempo: 56s50c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: La Nora. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Pone La Firma DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Handicap Interprete Gan Pag. Dist. 1 MARTELL, 57, F.L.Goncalves (5) 147772 2 Sandyman, 62, B.Enrique (4) 110829 3,40 1 1/2 cpo 3 Memorado, 56, G.Calvente (3) 26077 14,45 1/2 cpo 4 Hutchence, 57, W.Pereyra (2) 71775 5,25 5 cps 5 Santana Do Ipanema, 52, F.Roldan (7) 23699 15,90 3/4 cpo 6 Crossonly, 59, M.Valle (10) 76902 4,90 6 cps 7 Polarized, 57, G.J.Garcia (8) 59342 6,35 v.m. 8 Star Option, 53, A.I.Romay (9) 8078 46,65 7 cps ú Sobre Paga, 52, C.Montoya (6) 3712 101,50 4 cps - - - 528186 Dividendos: MARTELL $ 2,55, 1,25 y 1,40. Sandyman $ 1,40 y 1,90. Memorado $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 292,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 4.125,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 202,50, a placé $ 95,00. 5 y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 66.112,00, con 5 aciertos $ 474,00.No Corrió: (1) Mr Reward. Tiempo: 1'10s92c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Aladino. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Ilusor y Mani Corsa DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 SCUDETTO, 56, K.Banegas (15) 162744 2 Cuando Castaño, 56, F.Coria (5) 32077 17,25 7 cps 3 Hadeed, 52, M.A.Sosa (4) 9952 55,60 1 1/2 cpo 4 Back To Rate, 56, J.Noriega (14) 65483 8,45 1 cpo 5 Fury Corsa, 52, A.I.Romay (8) 65872 8,40 pzo 6 Puro Halo, 56, B.Enrique (11) 111784 4,95 2 cps 7 Mathysse, 56, C.Montoya (12) 4905 112,80 1 1/2 cpo 8 O`neill Circle, 56, W.Moreyra (7) 14134 39,15 6 cps 9 Amiguito Dandi, 56, W.Pereyra (2) 263490 2,10 5 cps 10 Quiero Fama, 56, E.Siniani (6) 30403 18,20 4 cps ú Loco Banana, 56, M.Aserito (13) 13317 41,55 4 cps - - - 774160 Dividendos: SCUDETTO $ 3,40, 2,05 y 1,55. Cuando Castaño $ 5,55 y 2,80. Hadeed $ 3,60. IMPERFECTA $ 1.012,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 146.254,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 680,00, a placé $ 1.175,00. TRIPLO $ 1.860,00. PICK 4 $ 23.710,00. No corrieron: (1) Equal Prince, (3) Dixie Zen, (9) Un Capricho y (10) Amigo Intimo. Tiempo: 1'24s86c. Cuidador: E.C.Tadei. Stud: Anaxor. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Storm Play y Hereditar. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 31.721958. MARTELL. Sandyman. Memorado. IMPERFECTA. CUATRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. 5 y 6: con 6 aciertoscon 5 aciertos.No Corrió: (1) Mr Reward1'10s92c.L.R.Cerutti.Aladino. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Ilusor y Mani Corsa MOCHILA. Staryu. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. TRIPLO. PICK 4.No corrieron: (2) Arabian Will y (6a) Tormentosa Slam56s50c.M.A.Cafere.La Nora. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Pone La Firma POTRO LINDO. Italian Express. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé.No Corrió: (3) Moon Vision1'49s84c.J.F.Saldivia.Rubi I. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Equal Talent y Blidn Love SEXY HORSE. Ilxer. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. Corrieron todos1'13s99c.E.D.Zuin.Arroyo Cabral (v. M). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Sexy Stripes FUNGUERA. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. TRIPLO. PICK 4.No Corrió: (2) A Pura Fiesta1'39s34c.D.Peña.Vacacion. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Fungosa GLOBAL BONITA. Codiciar. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. Corrieron todos1'38s74c.H.A.Vela.El Tato (sfe). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Global Hunter y Playa Bonita DOÑA TITA. Happy Cross. Arkinda. IMPERFECTA. CUATRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. TRIPLO. PICK 4. Corrieron todos56s3c.M.F.Alvarez.Don Valentino. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Hurricane Cat y Aicega AMIGUITO CARLOSDANTE. City And Glory. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. 5 y 6 POZO MAX: con 6 aciertoscon 5 aciertos. Corrieron todos1'39s98c.G.E.Romero.Tramo 20 (sgo. Del E.). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Dynamix y Amiguita Cantora PRINCESA WILD. Doña Delia. Wind Turbine. IMPERFECTA. CUATRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé. TRIPLO. PICK 4.No Corrió: (4) Maha Oro1'11s44c.R.A.Cardon.Ilusion (r. Iv). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Señor Candy y Wild Vision

SILKY ROSE. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE a ganadora placé.No corrieron: (4) Seek Your Life, (5) Expresa Champ y (6) Tavulia2'5s18c.J.B.Udaondo.Santa Ines. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Catcher In The Rye y Siberian Rose