Turf |
10 de abril de 2021 - 01:04

Resultados de las carreras del viernes 9 de abril en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del viernes 9 de abril en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 9/4/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
carrera">
PRIMERA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JAZZ BASS, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
56276
2
Nifty, 56, J.Noriega
(4)
12678
9,10
cza
3
Suspira Limeña, 53, R.Frias
(6)
14155
8,15
16 cps
4
Joy Cromada, 56, W.Moreyra
(1)
45242
2,55
4 cps
5
Eunice Way, 56, E.Torres
(5)
7743
14,90
3/4 cpo
6
Capela Craf, 56, E.Ortega P.
(2)
24810
4,65
14 cps
-
-
-
160903
Dividendos: JAZZ BASS $ 2,05 y 1,10. Nifty $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 412,50. TRIFECTA $ 657,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'4s32c. Cuidador: P.E.Sahagian. Stud: Tango Star (cba). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Portal Del Alto y Commander`s Gal
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GIFT OF VIRTUE, 57, W.Pereyra
(3)
56096
2
Master Mago, 57, B.Enrique
(4)
46454
3,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
Wild Mister, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
31628
4,70
2 cps
4
Easy Jhon, 55, K.Banegas
(5)
8259
18,00
3 cps
5
Libertador Sam, 57, E.Ortega P.
(8)
42472
3,50
1/2 cpo
6
Le Procope, 54, I.Monasterolo
(1)
10287
14,45
9 cps
7
Ant Man, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
2398
62,00
5 cps
ú
Portal Prize, 55, O.Alderete
(7)
9233
16,10
17 cps
-
-
-
206827
Dividendos: GIFT OF VIRTUE $ 2,65 y 1,50. Master Mago $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 325,00. TRIFECTA $ 381,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 152,50, a placé $ 87,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'38s97c. Cuidador: M.J.Muñiz. Stud: Los Velezanos (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sidney`s Candy y Gift Of Charity
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MANDATE, 55, W.Moreyra
(1)
3965
2
Menta Fuerte, 55, W.Pereyra
(4)
14108
9,40
2 cps
3
Abrasadora, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
18292
7,25
2 cps
4
Last Dinamit, 55, J.Noriega
(3)
6533
20,30
2 1/2 cps
5
Tendy Vera, 55, E.Ortega P.
(9)
44954
2,95
3/4 cpo
6
Maria Mar, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
25503
5,20
1/2 cpo
7
Star Show, 55, O.Alderete
(6)
15331
8,65
1 1/2 cpo
8
Act Of Faith, 55, L.Cabrera
(5)
24112
5,50
2 cps
9
Sorprendida Key, 55, A.Domingos
(7)
24788
5,35
17 cps
ú
A Todo Ritmo, 55, K.Banegas
(10)
7622
17,40
10 cps
-
-
-
185206
Dividendos: MANDATE $ 33,45, 14,95 y 8,50. Menta Fuerte $ 4,30 y 3,25. Abrasadora $ 4,55. EXACTA $ 8.950,00. TRIFECTA $ 22.355,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 6.917,50, a placé $ 257,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 57s46c. Cuidador: V.P.Tome. Stud: La Kukenes (v.t). La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Master Of Hounds y Syracusa
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUE PRESUMIDO, 55, B.Enrique
(7)
43289
2
Pinhook, 57, G.Calvente
(13)
64452
4,50
1/2 pzo
3
Sapiron, 56, J.C.Diestra (h)
(15)
79461
3,65
4 cps
4
Vecinal Key, 55, F.Coria
(9)
32588
8,90
2 cps
5
El Acuchillador, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
11177
25,95
pzo
6
King Prize, 55, C.Velazquez
(1)
8856
32,75
1 cpo
7
Bello Snow, 55, E.Siniani
(14)
23390
12,40
1/2 cpo
8
Rue Des Moulins, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
62373
4,65
1/2 cpo
9
Aguador De Sevilla, 55, K.Banegas
(2)
21170
13,70
3 cps
10
Abrepuertas, 56, E.Ortega P.
(10)
10624
27,30
1 cpo
11
Rey Alberto, 55, W.Pereyra
(11)
22310
13,00
5 cps
12
Lord Twister, 55, R.Alzamendi
(8)
4085
71,00
1 1/2 cpo
13
Purrete Prize, 56, M.Aserito
(12)
4028
72,00
3/4 cpo
14
Mister Blues, 56, R.Blanco
(4)
10053
28,85
2 cps
ú
Furioso Nistel, 55, A.Domingos
(3)
6460
44,90
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
404315
Dividendos: QUE PRESUMIDO $ 6,70, 3,45 y 2,80. Pinhook $ 3,05 y 1,75. Sapiron $ 2,70. IMPERFECTA $ 867,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 10.152,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 18.127,50, a placé $ 4.530,00. PÌCK 4 $ 90.909,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s58c. Cuidador: F.R.Villarreta. Stud: Crisbela (az). El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Que Vida Buena y Premurosa
QUINTA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SILKY ROSE, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
76230
2
Keep Moving, 57, A.Domingos
(3)
46283
2,80
4 cps
3
Noche De Copas, 54, M.Valle
(1)
40497
3,20
4 cps
4
Emily Queen, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
19199
6,75
14 cps
-
-
-
182209
Dividendos: SILKY ROSE $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 215,00. TRIFECTA $ 121,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 700,00, a placé $ 152,50.No corrieron: (4) Seek Your Life, (5) Expresa Champ y (6) Tavulia. Tiempo: 2'5s18c. Cuidador: J.B.Udaondo. Stud: Santa Ines. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Catcher In The Rye y Siberian Rose
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PRINCESA WILD, 57, A.Domingos
(7)
39788
2
Doña Delia, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
68082
4,50
7 cps
3
Wind Turbine, 53, Jose Gomez
(9)
8159
37,55
5 cps
4
Grand Centolla, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
88803
3,45
1 1/2 cpo
5
Pakleni, 51, F.Roldan
(12)
5145
59,55
2 cps
6
Tavasca, 57, L.Vai
(6)
35833
8,55
1/2 cpo
7
Bailarina Maria, 57, E.Talaverano
(10)
23842
12,85
cza
8
India Combativa, 55, W.Aguirre
(3)
3370
90,90
2 cps
9
Kanola, 57, W.Moreyra
(1)
120145
2,55
2 cps
10
La Intimacion, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(8)
9242
33,15
5 cps
ú
Sobervia, 53, U.Chaves
(11)
24807
12,35
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
427217
Dividendos: PRINCESA WILD $ 7,70, 2,85 y 2,35. Doña Delia $ 1,45 y 2,75. Wind Turbine $ 5,50. IMPERFECTA $ 750,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 174.707,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 497,50, a placé $ 135,00. TRIPLO $ 3.537,50. PICK 4 $ 46.435,00.No Corrió: (4) Maha Oro. Tiempo: 1'11s44c. Cuidador: R.A.Cardon. Stud: Ilusion (r. Iv). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Señor Candy y Wild Vision
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
AMIGUITO CARLOSDANTE, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
148845
2
City The Glory, 57, W.Aguirre
(3)
55052
3,65
4 cps
3
Sr Toing, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
51523
3,90
9 cps
4
Gran Bayard, 57, M.Aserito
(4)
16403
12,25
5 cps
5
Campano Zam, 52, F.Menendez
(5)
9434
21,30
4 cps
6
Espantahero, 50, U.Chaves
(1)
3948
50,90
17 cps
-
-
-
285206
Dividendos: AMIGUITO CARLOSDANTE $ 1,35 y 1,45. City And Glory $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 207,50. TRIFECTA $ 150,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 387,50, a placé $ 120,00. 5 y 6 POZO MAX: con 6 aciertos $ 2.356.899,00, con 5 aciertos $ 924,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'39s98c. Cuidador: G.E.Romero. Stud: Tramo 20 (sgo. Del E.). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Dynamix y Amiguita Cantora
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DOÑA TITA, 55, K.Banegas
(5)
43853
2
Happy Cross, 57, G.Calvente
(1)
54932
4,75
3 cps
3
Arkinda, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(10)
118603
2,20
1 1/2 cpo
4
Mia En Septiembre, 56, P.Carrizo
(7)
33668
7,75
1/2 cza
5
Srta. Aymara, 55, A.Domingos
(9)
30518
8,55
3 cps
6
Satorialsplendor, 55, E.Ortega P.
(6)
13178
19,80
6 cps
7
La Hija E`zevi, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
39836
6,55
cza
8
Emma Girl, 55, W.Pereyra
(3)
8091
32,25
cza
9
Leucita Lin, 55, J.Noriega
(4)
16834
15,50
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Baby Stripes, 56, G.J.Garcia
(2)
3784
68,95
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
363298
Dividendos: DOÑA TITA $ 5,95, 1,60 y 1,10. Happy Cross $ 1,60 y 1,10. Arkinda $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 887,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.520,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 545,00, a placé $ 360,00. TRIPLO $ 3.635,00. PICK 4 $ 6.560,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s3c. Cuidador: M.F.Alvarez. Stud: Don Valentino. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Hurricane Cat y Aicega
NOVENA CARRERA- 1600 METROSPremio: Handicap Jacinto Rafael Herrera
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GLOBAL BONITA, 55, B.Enrique
(4)
39527
2
Codiciar, 57, A.Cabrera
(2)
150204
1,75
cza
3
Llamas De Acero, 58, R.R.Barrueco
(6)
34815
7,55
2 1/2 cps
4
Legiona Cane, 55, E.Ortega P.
(7)
59069
4,45
3/4 cpo
5
Domitilla, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
43091
6,10
2 1/2 cps
6
Doña Capanga, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
34137
7,70
pzo
ú
Dama De Trebol, 53, F.Roldan
(5)
5016
52,40
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
365860
Dividendos: GLOBAL BONITA $ 6,65 y 2,35. Codiciar $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 642,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.391,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 2.520,00, a placé $ 100,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'38s74c. Cuidador: H.A.Vela. Stud: El Tato (sfe). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Global Hunter y Playa Bonita
DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FUNGUERA, 57, C.Velazquez
(1)
138583
2
Formula E, 57, E.Siniani
(3)
39414
5,45
1 cpo
3
Blue Orchid, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
51144
4,20
7 cps
4
Run For A Cause, 55, P.Carrizo
(4)
10204
21,05
13 cps
4
Shad Derby, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
59668
3,60
emp.
-
-
-
299013
Dividendos: FUNGUERA $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 207,50. TRIFECTA $ 244,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 690,00, a placé $ 600,00. TRIPLO $ 5.117,50. PICK 4 $ 6.896,00.No Corrió: (2) A Pura Fiesta. Tiempo: 1'39s34c. Cuidador: D.Peña. Stud: Vacacion. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Fungosa
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SEXY HORSE, 57, L.Vai
(6)
111364
2
Ilxer, 57, K.Banegas
(1)
39773
6,30
9 cps
3
Mr Ruler, 52, M.Sosa
(7)
16817
14,90
1 1/2 cpo
4
Apache De Vuelta, 55, F.Coria
(2)
70583
3,55
3 cps
5
Gran Foras, 57, M.Aserito
(3)
21884
11,45
v.m.
6
Ezra, 54, R.R.Barrueco
(5)
26376
9,50
1 cpo
ú
Mount Shine, 57, P.Carrizo
(4)
64248
3,90
11 cps
-
-
-
351043
Dividendos: SEXY HORSE $ 2,25 y 1,60. Ilxer $ 2,65. EXACTA $ 717,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.151,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 200,00, a placé $ 82,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s99c. Cuidador: E.D.Zuin. Stud: Arroyo Cabral (v. M). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Sexy Stripes
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1800 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
POTRO LINDO, 56, J.Noriega
(4)
28979
2
Italian Express, 56, K.Banegas
(2)
76010
3,05
1/2 cpo
3
Schreck, 56, A.Domingos
(7)
42538
5,45
6 cps
4
Monselice, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
89166
2,60
3 cps
5
Valledolmo, 56, I.Monasterolo
(6)
19319
12,00
11 cps
6
Nik Rye, 53, R.Frias
(1)
69203
3,35
25 cps
-
-
-
325215
Dividendos: POTRO LINDO $ 8,00 y 2,65. Italian Express $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 1.675,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.875,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 982,50, a placé $ 77,50.No Corrió: (3) Moon Vision. Tiempo: 1'49s84c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: Rubi I. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Equal Talent y Blidn Love
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MOCHILA, 57, G.Calvente
(8)
193211
2
Staryu, 57, J.Noriega
(6)
37884
10,20
3 cps
3
Joy Murcialist, 55, A.Domingos
(3)
53299
7,25
2 cps
4
Kiss With Style, 57, E.Ortega P.
(1)
84928
4,55
cza
5
Aripuana, 54, M.Valle
(5)
38260
10,10
1/2 cpo
6
Nuevo Amor, 51, A.I.Romay
(4)
66055
5,85
2 1/2 cps
ú
Sos Muy Bonita, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
64945
5,95
4 cps
-
-
-
538581
Dividendos: MOCHILA $ 2,00 y 2,30. Staryu $ 4,30. EXACTA $ 857,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.924,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 972,50, a placé $ 637,50. TRIPLO $ 5.530,00. PICK 4 $ 4.695,00.No corrieron: (2) Arabian Will y (6a) Tormentosa Slam. Tiempo: 56s50c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: La Nora. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Pone La Firma
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Handicap Interprete
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MARTELL, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
147772
2
Sandyman, 62, B.Enrique
(4)
110829
3,40
1 1/2 cpo
3
Memorado, 56, G.Calvente
(3)
26077
14,45
1/2 cpo
4
Hutchence, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
71775
5,25
5 cps
5
Santana Do Ipanema, 52, F.Roldan
(7)
23699
15,90
3/4 cpo
6
Crossonly, 59, M.Valle
(10)
76902
4,90
6 cps
7
Polarized, 57, G.J.Garcia
(8)
59342
6,35
v.m.
8
Star Option, 53, A.I.Romay
(9)
8078
46,65
7 cps
ú
Sobre Paga, 52, C.Montoya
(6)
3712
101,50
4 cps
-
-
-
528186
Dividendos: MARTELL $ 2,55, 1,25 y 1,40. Sandyman $ 1,40 y 1,90. Memorado $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 292,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 4.125,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 202,50, a placé $ 95,00. 5 y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 66.112,00, con 5 aciertos $ 474,00.No Corrió: (1) Mr Reward. Tiempo: 1'10s92c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Aladino. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Ilusor y Mani Corsa
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SCUDETTO, 56, K.Banegas
(15)
162744
2
Cuando Castaño, 56, F.Coria
(5)
32077
17,25
7 cps
3
Hadeed, 52, M.A.Sosa
(4)
9952
55,60
1 1/2 cpo
4
Back To Rate, 56, J.Noriega
(14)
65483
8,45
1 cpo
5
Fury Corsa, 52, A.I.Romay
(8)
65872
8,40
pzo
6
Puro Halo, 56, B.Enrique
(11)
111784
4,95
2 cps
7
Mathysse, 56, C.Montoya
(12)
4905
112,80
1 1/2 cpo
8
O`neill Circle, 56, W.Moreyra
(7)
14134
39,15
6 cps
9
Amiguito Dandi, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
263490
2,10
5 cps
10
Quiero Fama, 56, E.Siniani
(6)
30403
18,20
4 cps
ú
Loco Banana, 56, M.Aserito
(13)
13317
41,55
4 cps
-
-
-
774160
Dividendos: SCUDETTO $ 3,40, 2,05 y 1,55. Cuando Castaño $ 5,55 y 2,80. Hadeed $ 3,60. IMPERFECTA $ 1.012,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 146.254,00. DOBLE a ganador $ 680,00, a placé $ 1.175,00. TRIPLO $ 1.860,00. PICK 4 $ 23.710,00. No corrieron: (1) Equal Prince, (3) Dixie Zen, (9) Un Capricho y (10) Amigo Intimo. Tiempo: 1'24s86c. Cuidador: E.C.Tadei. Stud: Anaxor. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Storm Play y Hereditar. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 31.721958.

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados