Para celebrar el Día de Los Beatles, sus 15 mejores canciones

Se festeja un 10 de julio en recuerdo del regreso triunfante a Liverpool de la banda tras su gira estadounidense en 1964, justo a tiempo para la premiere de su película A Hard Day's Night
15 | A Hard Day's Night
14 | While My Guitar Gently Weeps
13 | Revolution
12 | She Said She Said
11 | I Feel Fine
10 | Don't Let Me Down
09 | You've Got To Hide Your Love Away
08 | I'm Only Sleeping
07 | Eleanor Rigby
06 | I Am the Walrus
05 | Strawberry Fields Forever
04 | In My Life
03 | She's Leaving Home
02 | Tomorrow Never Knows
01 | A Day in the Life
