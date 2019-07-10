Espectáculos |
10 de julio de 2019 - 08:07

Para celebrar el Día de Los Beatles, sus 15 mejores canciones

Se festeja un 10 de julio en recuerdo del regreso triunfante a Liverpool de la banda tras su gira estadounidense en 1964, justo a tiempo para la premiere de su película A Hard Day's Night

15 | A Hard Day's Night

The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night

14 | While My Guitar Gently Weeps

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

13 | Revolution

The Beatles - Revolution

12 | She Said She Said

She Said She Said

11 | I Feel Fine

I Feel Fine

10 | Don't Let Me Down

The Beatles - Don't Let Me Down

09 | You've Got To Hide Your Love Away

You've Got To Hide Your Love Away

08 | I'm Only Sleeping

I'm Only Sleeping

07 | Eleanor Rigby

The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby

06 | I Am the Walrus

I Am The Walrus

05 | Strawberry Fields Forever

Strawberry Fields Forever

04 | In My Life

In My Life

03 | She's Leaving Home

She's Leaving Home

02 | Tomorrow Never Knows

The Beatles- Tomorrow Never Knows

01 | A Day in the Life

A Day in the Life

