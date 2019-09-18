El servicio incluirá un mes de prueba gratuito y permitirá acceder a más de 100 juegos electrónicos disponibles en la App Store.

De esta manera, los "gamers" podrán suscribirse al servicio para acceder a la cartera completa de videojuegos de la empresa sin tener que pagar por cada título que quieran probar, tendrán acceso inmediato a los nuevos juegos que salgan en la tienda digital y podrán descargarlos para jugar sin conexión a internet.

Los títulos que incluye:

Oceanhorn 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Lego Brawls

Frogger in Toy Town

Ballistic Baseball

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Pac-Man Party Royale

Rayman Mini

Shinsekai Into the Depths

Hot Lava

Dodo Peak

Mutazione

Over the Alps

Assemble with Care

Grindstone

Overland

Cat Quest II

Mini Motorways

Don't Bug Me!

Spaceland

The Pinball Wizard

tint.

Spek.

Projection: First Light

Speed Demons

Big Time Sports

Dead End Job

Cricket Through the Ages

Bleak Sword

Exit the Gungeon

Agent Intercept

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

What the golf?

The Bradwell Conspiracy

Card of Darkness

Motivos

Stellar Commanders

Where Cards Fall

Punch Planet

Sneaky Sasquatch

Operator 41

Red Reign

Various Daylife

King's League II

The Enchanted World

Explottens

Spelldrifter

The Get Out Kids

Super Impossible Road

Way of the Turtle

Lifeside

Neo Cab

Skate City

Mundo encantado

Word Laces

Dear Reader

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree

Tangle Tower

The Pathless

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Dread Nautical

Beyond a Steel Sky

No Way Home

Lega Arthouse, Cardpocalypse