El nuevo servicio de la firma de la manzana tiene un valor de 4,99 dólares al mes y a continuación te contamos todos los títulos que están disponibles
Apple Arcade estará disponible en más de 150 países desde este 19 de septiembre y el plan familiar costará 4,99 dólares al mes, anunció la compañía en su tradicional evento anual en Cupertino, Estados Unidos.
El servicio incluirá un mes de prueba gratuito y permitirá acceder a más de 100 juegos electrónicos disponibles en la App Store.
De esta manera, los "gamers" podrán suscribirse al servicio para acceder a la cartera completa de videojuegos de la empresa sin tener que pagar por cada título que quieran probar, tendrán acceso inmediato a los nuevos juegos que salgan en la tienda digital y podrán descargarlos para jugar sin conexión a internet.
Oceanhorn 2
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Lego Brawls
Frogger in Toy Town
Ballistic Baseball
ChuChu Rocket! Universe
Pac-Man Party Royale
Rayman Mini
Shinsekai Into the Depths
Hot Lava
Dodo Peak
Mutazione
Over the Alps
Assemble with Care
Grindstone
Overland
Cat Quest II
Mini Motorways
Don't Bug Me!
Spaceland
The Pinball Wizard
tint.
Spek.
Projection: First Light
Speed Demons
Big Time Sports
Dead End Job
Cricket Through the Ages
Bleak Sword
Exit the Gungeon
Agent Intercept
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
What the golf?
The Bradwell Conspiracy
Card of Darkness
Motivos
Projection: First Light
Stellar Commanders
Where Cards Fall
Punch Planet
Sneaky Sasquatch
Operator 41
Red Reign
Various Daylife
King's League II
The Enchanted World
Explottens
Spelldrifter
The Get Out Kids
Super Impossible Road
Way of the Turtle
Lifeside
Neo Cab
Skate City
Mundo encantado
Word Laces
Dear Reader
ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
Tangle Tower
The Pathless
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
Dread Nautical
Beyond a Steel Sky
No Way Home
Lega Arthouse, Cardpocalypse
