Turf |
15 de marzo de 2021 - 01:03

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del domingo 14 de marzo.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 14/3/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ANTIGONA MORA, 53, U.Chaves
(7)
0
2
Kalinda, 57, D.Mansilla
(3)
0
9,45
9 cps
3
Plus Reward, 57, M.A.Sosa
(5)
0
15,20
1 cpo
4
Recit Intellect, 57, R.Villagra
(9)
0
8,60
8 cps
5
Glad Filly, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
0
3,25
3/4 cpo
6
Sexuality, 55, L.Caceres
(6)
0
30,70
6 cps
7
Gata Glamorosa, 57, F.Menendez
(2)
0
172,65
2 1/2 cps
8
Ninguna Igual, 55, R.L.Garcia
(8)
0
18,85
1 1/2 cpo
ú
La Copetuda, 57, J.Leonardo
(4)
0
6,35
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ANTIGONA MORA $ 1,75, 1,10 y 1,10. Kalinda $ 2,75 y 1,10. Plus Reward $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 93,50. TRIFECTA $ 465,75. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s93c. Cuidador: R.E.G.Herrera. Stud: Varon Pi. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Lujo Moro y Just Fine
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
REGALITO SALO, 53, M.A.Sosa
(9)
0
2
Viejo Coco, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
0
8,25
4 cps
3
Algo De Ellos, 57, D.E.Arias
(10)
0
7,35
cza
4
Morritos Freude, 57, M.Valle
(8)
0
3,70
3 cps
5
Michelu, 57, J.Rivarola
(12)
0
15,75
1 1/2 cpo
6
Roman Rose Parole, 57, L.Paredes
(13)
0
72,50
1/2 cpo
7
Expected Avion, 57, N.Ortiz
(3)
0
101,70
2 1/2 cps
8
Jazz Dubai, 54, A.Castro
(5)
0
13,05
1 1/2 cpo
9
Jose Best, 57, M.J.Lopez
(11)
0
39,70
12 cps
10
Hilarion, 53, U.Chaves
(4)
0
85,25
12 cps
ú*
Macho Y Bocha, 57, R.Villagra
(6)
0
15,05
0 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: REGALITO SALO $ 1,55, 1,25 y 1,10. Viejo Coco $ 1,80 y 1,10. Algo De Ellos $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 54,00. TRIFECTA $ 200,00. DOBLE $ 37,00.No corrieron: (1) Pelado Arce y (2) Great Chacarero. Tiempo: 1'13s56c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: El Recuerdo (r.iv). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sport Leader y Pausada Pley
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SIXTIES ROLO, 57, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
2
Wolf Cap, 57, L.Cabrera
(8)
0
11,50
2 cps
3
Rio De Noche, 57, J.Rivarola
(4)
0
7,25
pzo
4
Vivir Mejor, 57, F.Roldan
(5)
0
4,10
cza
5
Intenable, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
0
9,55
1 cpo
6
Perfeto, 57, G.Sediari
(3)
0
1,70
1 cpo
7
Murguero Key, 57, C.Menendez
(2)
0
8,65
5 cps
ú
Nole, 57, D.E.Arias
(1)
0
15,20
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SIXTIES ROLO $ 15,55 y 5,30. Wolf Cap $ 5,50. EXACTA $ 2.167,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.882,00. DOBLE $ 409,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s56c. Cuidador: G.F.Anriquez. Stud: Bingo Horse. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sixties Icon y Pronta Fortuna
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CIMAS BOY, 57, G.Sediari
(2)
0
2
Seven Rays, 57, W.Pereyra
(12)
0
3,15
cza
3
Corazon Perfecto, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(4)
0
24,95
2 cps
4
Esta Vuelta, 53, C.Menendez
(10)
0
8,60
1/2 pzo
5
Año Patrio, 53, A.I.Romay
(9)
0
9,60
2 cps
6
Back Reward, 57, J.Leonardo
(3)
0
10,20
cza
7
Dulzon Nak, 57, F.Coria
(5)
0
9,30
2 1/2 cps
8
Koleston, 55, A.Castro
(11)
0
4,95
pzo
9
Panchita Cunes, 55, A.Giorgis
(7)
0
91,05
3 cps
10
Riverview, 57, N.Ortiz
(8)
0
77,98
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Eterno Jose, 57, G.Hahn
(6)
0
19,85
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CIMAS BOY $ 3,00, 1,25 y 1,20. Seven Rays $ 1,40 y 1,15. Corazon Perfecto $ 4,40. EXACTA $ 138,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.129,75. DOBLE $ 861,50. TRIPLO $ 3.659,00. CUATERNA $ 4.207,80.No Corrió: (1) Perfect Woman. Tiempo: 59s50c. Cuidador: S.E.Ortiz. Stud: Caro Y Kathy (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Hidden Virginia
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RASTAFARI, 53, M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
2
Perico Forever, 57, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
5,95
5 cps
3
Señor Peletero, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
4,35
3/4 cpo
4
Todos A Combatir, 53, A.I.Romay
(8)
0
4,35
2 cps
5
Assurance, 57, F.Coria
(2)
0
5,30
1/2 cza
6
Sigo Viaje, 57, A.Giorgis
(5)
0
3,50
2 cps
7
Al Batal, 57, J.Leonardo
(6)
0
24,10
1 cpo
ú
Nocturno Cat, 57, O.Arias
(1)
0
19,75
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: RASTAFARI $ 5,95 y 1,95. Perico Forever $ 3,45. EXACTA $ 264,50. TRIFECTA $ 855,25. DOBLE $ 766,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 58s95c. Cuidador: M.R.Pilaria. Stud: El Pugui (dol). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Dado Vuelta y Rasta Glory
SEXTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EMPEROR KING, 51, M.Valle
(1)
0
2
One Samurai, 54, L.Cabrera
(8)
0
2,55
hco
3
Por Otros Aires, 56, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
3,00
5 cps
4
Don Patroncito, 52, R.Frias
(2)
0
18,15
pzo
5
Radius Day, 54, W.Aguirre
(9)
0
6,05
1 1/2 cpo
6
Grand Soho, 54, A.Castro
(4)
0
29,85
1/2 cpo
7
Vindy, 54, L.Balmaceda
(6)
0
7,05
5 cps
ú
Curandera Island, 51, J.R.Benitez V.
(7)
0
29,45
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EMPEROR KING $ 4,15 y 1,70. One Samurai $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 207,50. TRIFECTA $ 214,00. DOBLE $ 322,00.No Corrió: (3) Gallo Emplumado. Tiempo: 1'29s83c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Garabo. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Equal Stripes y Enjoy Love
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INAUDITO DUBAI, 57, G.Hahn
(13)
0
2
Ever Plin Plin, 53, A.I.Romay
(5)
0
9,75
2 1/2 cps
3
The Black Legend, 53, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
5,45
1 cpo
4
Pachito Best, 57, A.Giorgis
(14)
0
28,40
1 cpo
5
West Tin, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(11)
0
210,80
3 cps
6
Maragato Zen, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(1)
0
51,65
1 1/2 cpo
7
Colorete Ness, 57, R.Villagra
(4)
0
22,85
1/2 pzo
8
Cafe Tennessee, 57, R.Acuña C.
(3)
0
5,70
1/2 pzo
9
Memphis Talk, 57, O.Arias
(9)
0
13,15
3/4 cpo
10
Giant`s Chichila, 54, L.N.Garcia
(12)
0
17,10
8 cps
11
Catedratico Guapo, 57, D.E.Arias
(2)
0
28,05
2 cps
12
Atomic Hero, 53, U.Chaves
(10)
0
98,95
pzo
ú
Loquito Mail, 57, C.Sandoval
(8)
0
203,15
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: INAUDITO DUBAI $ 1,55, 1,15 y 1,10. Ever Plin Plin $ 2,45 y 1,10. The Black Legend $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 57,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 2.135,50. DOBLE $ 70,00. CUATERNA $ 5.841,00.No Corrió: (6) Goteado. Tiempo: 1'13s55c. Cuidador: M.L.Castellazzi. Stud: La Peladilla. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de E Dubai y Inalterada
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROSClasico Arturo A. Bullrich (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EMPEÑOSA RIMOUT, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
2
La Murguita, 60, B.Enrique
(1a)
0
5,75
pzo
3
Royal Vision, 60, W.Moreyra
(5)
0
4,40
hco
4
Atrevida Tanto, 58, A.O.Lopez
(7)
0
3,55
10 cps
5
Verita, 60, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
0
6,05
2 cps
6
Turista, 58, E.Siniani
(9)
0
30,25
1 1/2 cpo
7
Por Que Negar, 58, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
24,10
1 cpo
8
Indomita Seattle, 60, P.Carrizo
(3)
0
4,30
3/4 cpo
ú
Grand Splendid, 60, D.E.Arias
(1)
0
5,75
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EMPEÑOSA RIMOUT $ 4,15 y 2,45. La Murguita $ 2,55. EXACTA $ 190,50. TRIFECTA $ 839,785. DOBLE $ 355,00. CADENA Con 6 Aciertos $ 150.021,50. con 5 Aciertos $ 1.071,50.No Corrió: (4) Lady Otoñal. Tiempo: 1'11s82c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Parque Patricios. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Remote y Empeñosa Gulch
NOVENA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PULPO AZTECA, 53, M.A.Sosa
(13)
0
2
Carnaval Porteño Key, 57, C.Menendez
(10)
0
6,45
3 cps
3
Mambo Mix, 53, N.Lacorte
(8)
0
3,45
v.m.
4
Mount Shine, 57, P.Carrizo
(9)
0
7,55
1/2 cpo
5
Doctor Best, 53, F.Menendez
(5)
0
147,05
hco
6
En Cuestion, 57, L.Comas
(6)
0
61,95
2 1/2 cps
7
Deep, 53, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
24,10
2 cps
8
Montalcino, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
0
103,05
5 cps
9*
Elepants, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(11)
0
2,80
cza
10
Cholito Mio, 53, A. Portillo O.
(2)
0
16,40
3/4 cpo
11
Señor De La Flor, 57, J.Rivarola
(7)
0
63,80
3 cps
ú
Champi Zeta, 57, D.E.Arias
(3)
0
12,20
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: PULPO AZTECA $ 4,45, 2,10 y 1,95. Carnaval Porteño Key $ 3,10 y 1,60. Mambo Mix $ 1,75. IMPERFECTA $ 183,50. TRIFECTA $ 951,50. DOBLE $ 538,00. TRIPLO $ 922,00. CUATERNA $ 5.550,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 16.324,00. con 4 Aciertos $ 176,50.No Corrió: (12) Heredero Pedro. Tiempo: 1'19s3c. Cuidador: M.A.Forchetti. Stud: Chacabuco. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Empire Aztec y Pulpera Parade
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VERNIX, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
2
Susan Island, 53, A.I.Romay
(8)
0
3,55
6 cps
3
Rocanara, 57, B.Enrique
(12)
0
2,65
1/2 cpo
4
Vision Perfecta, 57, N.Ortiz
(7)
**********
0,00
2 cps
5
Nueva Sensacion, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
5,90
1/2 cpo
6
Costa Ascasubi, 57, G.Hahn
(3)
0
8,25
3 cps
7
Lovely True, 57, R.Villegas
(11)
0
34,65
1 cpo
8
Exclusiva, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(4)
0
71,90
pzo
9
Kissing A Lady, 57, D.E.Arias
(5)
0
11,45
1 cpo
ú
Verdana Beach, 57, L.Comas
(1)
0
188,15
23 cps
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: VERNIX $ 3,40, 1,65 y 1,25. Susan Island $ 1,85 y 1,25. Rocanara $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 78,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 18.720,00. DOBLE $ 817,50.No corrieron: (2) Dulce Cantora, (10) Barbara Nistel y (13) Via Margherita. Tiempo: 1'12s42c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: Hs. Gran Amigo (mdp). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Portal Del Alto y Vernita Green
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHECKY KEY, 56, L.Cabrera
(3)
0
2
Immacolata, 56, G.Hahn
(8)
0
3,00
7 cps
3
Mas Castañon, 56, D.E.Arias
(3a)
0
2,15
hco
4
Banderetta, 56, M.Valle
(10)
0
132,40
3 cps
5
Señora De Las Flores, 56, O.Arias
(14)
0
9,70
3 cps
6
Parda, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(9)
0
105,15
1/2 cpo
7
You Drive Me Crazy, 56, F.Coria
(11)
0
36,55
1/2 cpo
8
Compacta Vega, 56, N.Ortiz
(2)
0
53,50
1/2 cza
9
Duqueza Boy, 56, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
10,40
pzo
10
Discepola, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
11,40
5 cps
11
Dublank, 56, B.Enrique
(12)
0
7,00
4 cps
12
High Rate, 54, F.Menendez
(13)
0
37,90
pzo
13
Dona Gran Fe, 56, M.J.Lopez
(5)
0
142,10
1 cpo
ú
Memory Card, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
13,40
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CHEKY KEY $ 2,15, 1,45 y 1,20. Immacolata $ 1,85 y 1,55. Banderetta $ 4,95. IMPERFECTA $ 192,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 48.202,50. DOBLE $ 730,00. TRIPLO $ 1.951,50. CUATERNA $ 10.084,50. No Corrió: (7) Soy De Renatta. Tiempo: 1'26s14c. Cuidador: L.F.Gaitan. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Key Deputy y Potri Chec. RECAUDACIÓN: $17.516.209. .

