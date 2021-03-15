Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
INAUDITO DUBAI, 57, G.Hahn
(13)
0
2
Ever Plin Plin, 53, A.I.Romay
(5)
0
9,75
2 1/2 cps
3
The Black Legend, 53, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
5,45
1 cpo
4
Pachito Best, 57, A.Giorgis
(14)
0
28,40
1 cpo
5
West Tin, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(11)
0
210,80
3 cps
6
Maragato Zen, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(1)
0
51,65
1 1/2 cpo
7
Colorete Ness, 57, R.Villagra
(4)
0
22,85
1/2 pzo
8
Cafe Tennessee, 57, R.Acuña C.
(3)
0
5,70
1/2 pzo
9
Memphis Talk, 57, O.Arias
(9)
0
13,15
3/4 cpo
10
Giant`s Chichila, 54, L.N.Garcia
(12)
0
17,10
8 cps
11
Catedratico Guapo, 57, D.E.Arias
(2)
0
28,05
2 cps
12
Atomic Hero, 53, U.Chaves
(10)
0
98,95
pzo
ú
Loquito Mail, 57, C.Sandoval
(8)
0
203,15
3 cps
