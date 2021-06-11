Turf |
11 de junio de 2021 - 00:06

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del jueves 10 de junio.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 10/6/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BE A SINGER, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
0
2
Dom Raul, 57, Jorge Peralta
(4)
0
2,65
v.m.
3
Terremoto Joy, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
0
2,05
1 cpo
4
Catedratico Blue, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(11)
0
13,05
2 1/2 cps
5
Anello, 57, K.Banegas
(5)
0
101,60
cza
6
Go Go Perfect, 54, A.I.Romay
(10)
0
9,75
1/2 pzo
7
Victoriado Ton, 55, N.Villarreta
(9)
0
33,75
1/2 pzo
8
Gordo Ortigoza, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(6)
0
39,25
1/2 cpo
9
Hello My Boy, 57, W.Maturan
(1)
0
19,70
cza
ú
Branding Iron, 57, D.Gauna
(8)
0
104,75
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: BE A SINGER $ 4,45, 1,55 y 1,10. Dom Raul $ 1,10 y 1,10. Terremoto Joy $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 174,50. TRIFECTA $ 540,00.No Corrió: (3) Libre De Culpa. Tiempo: 1'0s15c. Cuidador: M.A.Sosa. Stud: Las Dos P. (r.iv). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Beauty Music
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SEATTLE BACK, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
2
Michonne, 57, C.Velazquez
(1)
0
5,15
cza
3
Justina In Town, 57, M.J.Lopez
(12)
0
59,20
3/4 cpo
4
Bio Shiner, 57, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
1,95
1/2 cza
5
Top Notes, 54, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
27,40
cza
6
Dubai`s Cat, 57, O.Arias
(13)
0
9,70
1/2 cpo
7
Sil Top, 57, F.Coria
(11)
0
19,35
1/2 pzo
8
Emma Princess, 57, D.Gomez
(4)
0
8,45
3/4 cpo
9
De Sondika, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(10)
0
11,20
pzo
10
Mistery Gab Vision, 57, G.Hahn
(3)
0
36,90
1 cpo
11
Bella Alex, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(5)
0
19,60
1 1/2 cpo
12
La Del Feudo, 53, A. Portillo O.
(7)
0
23,45
3 cps
ú
Tia Claudina, 57, A.O.Lopez
(9)
0
323,55
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SEATTLE BACK $ 6,75, 2,15 y 2,10. Michonne $ 2,20 y 1,65. Justina In Town $ 10,30. IMPERFECTA $ 257,00. TRIFECTA $ 8.802,00. DOBLE $ 653,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s96c. Cuidador: M.C.Prestano. Stud: El Cartujo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Seattle Fitz y Star Back
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MR FINNEGAN, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
2
Lider Blue, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(8)
0
5,30
2 cps
3
Quil Hero, 56, M.Delli Q.
(1)
0
24,40
1/2 cza
4
Aymaraes, 56, G.Hahn
(3)
0
4,35
1 1/2 cpo
5
Guepardo Stai, 53, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
7,95
2 1/2 cps
6
Fond Of Him, 56, B.Enrique
(5)
0
2,35
2 cps
ú
Marcus Vinicius, 56, J.Rivarola
(2)
0
23,80
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MR FINNEGAN $ 2,85 y 1,70. Lider Blue $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 232,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.729,00. DOBLE $ 374,00.No Corrió: (4) On Your Side. Tiempo: 1'4s58c. Cuidador: R.A.Cardon. Stud: Sala De Guardia. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Ground Zero
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INPRICE, 53, R.Bascuñan
(4)
0
2
La Murillo, 54, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
3,75
7 cps
3
Instigadora Mix, 57, O.Arias
(12)
0
25,80
1 cpo
4
Linda Catalina, 57, J.Rivarola
(1)
0
55,35
2 cps
5
Bordadita Pampa, 57, D.R.Gomez
(10)
0
43,25
1/2 pzo
6
Cinnamon Cream, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(13)
0
3,10
2 cps
7
Nistel Queen, 54, R.Frias
(2)
0
63,70
1 1/2 cpo
8
Melania, 57, M.J.Lopez
(3)
0
24,30
cza
9
Bell Kal, 57, R.Villagra
(8)
0
60,10
pzo
10
Apercibida, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
8,85
1 cpo
11
Norma Poupee, 54, A.I.Romay
(11)
0
10,20
1/2 cpo
12
Regina Cat, 57, G.Hahn
(9)
0
5,00
5 cps
ú
Walcott, 57, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
20,20
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: INPRICE $ 5,15, 2,00 y 1,60. La Murillo $ 1.85 y 1,55. Instigadora Mix $ 2,80. IMPERFECTA $ 249,00. TRIFECTA $ 7.603,50. DOBLE $ 486,00. TRIPLO $ 1.562,50. CUATERNA $ 9.103,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s88c. Cuidador: N.D.Noya. Stud: Bien De Abajo (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Strategic Prince y Doña Capa
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SELL SIDE, 56, A.Cabrera
(2)
0
2
Master Charm, 56, A.O.Lopez
(3)
0
24,10
2 1/2 cps
3
Anochecido Song, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
0
5,55
1/2 cpo
4
Sillero Fast, 56, E.Ortega P.
(9)
0
33,35
1 cpo
5
Hadeed, 56, G.Hahn
(10)
0
1,90
1 cpo
6
Brabante, 56, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
11,15
1/2 pzo
7
Every Secret, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
6,60
1 1/2 cpo
8
Iztayul, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
4,45
3 cps
9
Bailame Despacio, 54, E.Martinez
(7)
0
37,85
8 cps
ú
Forty De Triomphe, 56, D.R.Gomez
(4)
0
35,65
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SELL SIDE $ 10,05, 3,80 y 1,85. Master Charm $ 4,60 y 2,60. Anochecido Song $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 1.716,00. TRIFECTA $ 25.915,00. DOBLE $ 2.193,00.No Corrió: (1) Lanceado Vega. Tiempo: 1'24s11c. Cuidador: L.C.Bazan. Stud: Pachu. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Sebi Halo y First Face
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
AGUA DEL INCA, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
2
Tia Mecha, 56, M.Valle
(6a)
0
24,35
1 1/2 cpo
3
Luna Española, 53, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
20,60
1 cpo
4
Coqueta Out, 56, E.Ortega P.
(8)
0
14,26
5 cps
5
La Milongueta, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
137,65
3/4 cpo
6
Rabiosa Rye, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
5,85
1/2 pzo
7
Tia Estela, 53, F.Roldan
(6)
0
4,95
3/4 cpo
8
Paloma De Lagos, 54, R.Frias
(3)
0
23,00
2 1/2 cps
9
Divertidisima, 56, Jorge Peralta
(10)
0
14,20
1 1/2 cpo
10
Roshalde, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
53,95
1/2 cpo
11
Magayuela, 52, U.Chaves
(1)
0
202,55
1/2 cza
12
Interfizz, 56, F.Menendez
(13)
0
2,10
1 cpo
ú
Locasa Ruler, 56, E.Siniani
(12)
0
33,15
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: AGUA DEL INCA $ 3,55, 2,45 y 1,50. Tia Mecha $ 2,80 y 1,65. IMPERFECTA $ 148,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.907,00. DOBLE $ 1.086,00.No Corrió: (9) She`s Matilda. Tiempo: 1'24s11c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: La Frontera (mza). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Interaction y Peruvian Nistel
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PORTAL KISSER, 57, E.Ortega P.
(11)
0
2
Not Alone, 54, F.Roldan
(3)
0
13,60
3 cps
3
Bendito Champ, 57, F.Menendez
(13)
0
55,75
cza
4
Algo De Ellos, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
12,10
cza
5
Jagermeist, 57, M.J.Lopez
(12)
0
7,50
3/4 cpo
6
Saviola, 53, U.Chaves
(6)
0
21,25
1 1/2 cpo
7
Aloitador, 57, G.Hahn
(8)
0
773,10
1/2 pzo
8
Canchero, 57, I.Monasterolo
(4)
0
3,05
1/2 pzo
9
Basko Demoledor, 57, W.Aguirre
(10)
0
67,55
2 cps
10
R`shy Boby, 57, Jorge Peralta
(9)
0
19,45
5 cps
11
Mr. Fort, 54, E.Martinez
(1)
0
48,60
1 1/2 cpo
12
Pascualito, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
12,20
6 cps
13
Sol De Parral, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(14)
0
55,45
s.a.
ú
Maestro George, 57, F.Aguirre
(7)
0
40,60
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: PORTAL KISSER $ 2,05, 1,70 y 2,35. Not Alone $ 3,75 y 2,55. Bentido Champ $ 5,05. IMPERFECTA $ 262,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 125.137,50. DOBLE $ 176,00. CUATERNA $ 46.279,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'6s51c. Cuidador: A.R.Cervantes. Stud: Hs. Las Casuarinas. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Portal Del Alto y West Kisser
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MINGLE, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(7)
0
2
Viva Querida, 57, M.La Palma
(9)
0
4,40
hco
3
Sea Kalath, 57, M.Delli Q.
(1)
0
21,45
1 cpo
4
Crecer Volando, 57, B.Enrique
(5)
0
30,05
cza
5
Justina Slam, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(8)
0
2,15
1/2 pzo
6
Luk Odisea, 57, O.Arias
(10)
0
32,95
2 cps
7
Mev Mariu, 57, D.Gauna
(4)
0
39,25
2 1/2 cps
8
Silvette, 57, Jorge Peralta
(3)
0
13,05
1/2 cpo
9
Storm Emi, 57, F.Coria
(11)
0
7,70
2 cps
10
Star In The Sky, 53, J.Roman
(2)
0
5,70
4 cps
ú
Weeding, 53, R.Frias
(6)
0
108,35
14 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MINGLE $ 5,60, 4,10 y 2,80. Viva Querida $ 2,40 y 2,20. Sea Kalath $ 6,75. IMPERFECTA $ 204,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.178,60. DOBLE $ 930,00. CADENA CON 6 ACIERTOS $ 167.904,00. con 5 Aciertos $ 1.301,90.No corrieron: (12) Milonga Letal y (13) Lunera Mia. Tiempo: 1'0s56c. Cuidador: H.O.Granea. Stud: J. R. C.. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Master Of Hounds y Permit
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LUCKY MONDAY, 56, W.Pereyra
(5a)
0
2
Valid Mago, 56, R.Frias
(14)
0
158,60
5 cps
3
Empower Joy, 56, F.Roldan
(5)
0
1,45
2 cps
4
Old Reward, 56, R.Villagra
(12)
0
183,80
1 cpo
5
Tanguero Johan, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(16)
0
12,70
4 cps
6
Violentango, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
101,85
1 1/2 cpo
7
Roman Craf, 56, W.Aguirre
(10)
0
7,65
4 cps
8
Gringo Daniel, 56, E.Ortega P.
(8)
0
21,80
2 1/2 cps
9
Sultan De Brunei, 56, O.Arias
(7)
0
155,00
hco
10
Vasco Gruñon, 56, E.G.Ortega T.
(4a)
0
218,10
2 cps
11
El Chasqui, 56, L.Ramallo
(11)
0
183,80
1 cpo
12
Login, 56, M.Delli Q.
(4)
0
218,10
cza
13
Coco Vega, 56, R.Techera
(9)
0
286,10
4 cps
14
El Toshy, 56, L.N.Garcia
(15)
0
3,90
1 cpo
15
Il Fatto, 56, G.Hahn
(2)
0
14,25
pzo
16
Figurero, 56, A.O.Lopez
(13)
0
12,05
3 cps
17
Merlot, 56, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
78,90
3 cps
ú
Video Creativo, 56, A.I.Romay
(11a)
0
183,80
8 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LUCKY MONDAY $ 1,45, 1,10 y 1,10. Valid Mago $ 1,15 y 1,10. Old Reward $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 78,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 2.920,00. DOBLE $ 1.067,00. CUATERNA $ 4.498,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 61.839,50. con 4 Aciertos $ 316,00.No corrieron: (6) Ando Pato y (15a) Meet Winselot. Tiempo: 1'25s21c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Garabo. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Zensational y Lucky Mamma
DECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DANZA VIOLENTA, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
0
2
Distinguida Zenda, 57, A.Cabrera
(12)
0
5,50
2 cps
3
Catch The Sale, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
13,65
3/4 cpo
4
Siempre Te Amare, 53, L.Ramallo
(3)
0
91,30
3/4 cpo
5
Tremenda Potranca, 57, A.O.Lopez
(10)
0
32,90
2 cps
6
Secretaria Icon, 54, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
62,30
2 cps
7
Virgin Spring, 57, G.Hahn
(8)
0
4,50
1/2 cza
8
Luna Compasiva, 57, F.Coria
(11)
0
9,70
cza
9
Joy Copelia, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
2,30
1 1/2 cpo
10
Callas Forever, 54, F.Roldan
(5)
0
64,70
3/4 cpo
11
Pegasus Island, 57, D.R.Gomez
(6)
0
13,85
28 cps
ú*
Splendid Nistel, 57, M.Delli Q.
(2)
0
8,85
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó al rato
Dividendos: DANZA VIOLENTA $ 7,95, 4,95 y 2,75. Distinguida Zenda $ 3,40 y 2,25. Catch The Sale $ 2,85. EXACTA $ 786,00. TRIFECTA $ 11.790,00. DOBLE $ 1.040,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'18s74c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Facundito. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Violence y Danza Gaucha
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROSPremio: Especial Belle Du Jour
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRAND SPLENDID, 60, E.Ortega P.
(7)
0
2
Harmless, 60, W.Pereyra
(3)
0
2,35
2 cps
3
Out Of Key, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
5,35
hco
4
Florianopolis, 60, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
66,40
7 cps
5
Grandiosa Ilusion, 60, A.O.Lopez
(1)
0
86,80
pzo
5
Let Her Go, 60, R.Villagra
(11)
0
58,25
2 1/2 cps
6
Punta India, 60, G.Hahn
(6)
0
12,40
cza
7
Walnut Leave, 60, B.Enrique
(14)
0
22,65
3 cps
8
Alma Bohemia, 60, F.Menendez
(5)
0
14,75
4 cps
10
Forexcellent, 56, J.R.Benitez V.
(12)
0
124,40
3 cps
11
Island Gold, 60, M.Aserito
(2)
0
51,80
1 1/2 cpo
12
City Honey, 60, A.Cabrera
(8)
0
16,75
1 cpo
13
Doña Capanga, 60, K.Banegas
(10)
0
17,70
1 cpo
ú
Doña Coraje, 56, J.Avendaño
(13)
0
10,00
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: GRAND SPLENDID $ 3,25, 1,40 y 1,15. Harmless $ 1,45 y 1,20. Out Of Key $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 75,00. TRIFECTA $ 315,50. DOBLE $ 1.760,00. TRIPLO $ 3.602,00. CUATERNA $ 37.385,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s97c. Cuidador: C.Caceres. Stud: Elsie. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Grand Reward y Splenda
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ILUSION STAR, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(12)
0
2
King Exocet, 57, G.Bellocq
(1)
0
10,80
1 1/2 cpo
3
Master Brujo, 54, F.Roldan
(2)
0
5,45
2 cps
4
El Muy Mentado, 57, E.Siniani
(13)
0
8,90
cza
5
Rio Alfeo, 57, R.Bascuñan
(6)
0
223,55
2 1/2 cps
6
Que Infernal, 54, A.I.Romay
(11)
0
3,40
1 1/2 cpo
7
Asesi, 57, G.Hahn
(5)
0
18,35
cza
8
Ingolstad, 53, U.Chaves
(7)
0
7,80
3/4 cpo
9
Lemoine, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
15,05
3/4 cpo
10
Rico Moon, 57, K.Banegas
(9)
0
76,60
3/4 cpo
11
Che Artista, 55, G.Villalba
(8)
0
14,05
1 1/2 cpo
12
Fly D` Verdad, 57, M.J.Lopez
(4)
0
4,60
2 cps
ú
Sembra Fitz, 54, R.Villagra
(14)
0
242,70
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ILUSION STAR $ 6,45, 3,25 y 2,10. King Exocet $ 4,15 y 2,80. Master Brujo $ 2,05. IMPERFECTA $ 885,00. TRIFECTA $ 71,816,00. DOBLE $ 1.027,50.No Corrió: (10) El Delineado. Tiempo: 1'6s44c. Cuidador: N.J.Salvati. Stud: Kabian. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Star Dabbler y Invocare
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
THE TURK, 57, G.Hahn
(14)
0
2
Great Blue Lake, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
11,25
1/2 cpo
3
Maravilla Ness, 57, O.Roncoli
(3)
0
33,80
2 1/2 cps
4
Meridio, 54, F.Roldan
(2a)
0
2,65
cza
5
El Feo, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(11)
0
6,75
1/2 cpo
6
Incasico Rye, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
2,65
5 cps
7
Black Russian, 54, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
11,35
1/2 cpo
8
Strategic Missil, 57, D.R.Gomez
(16)
0
13,70
hco
9
Heredero Pedro, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(8)
0
4,80
1 1/2 cpo
10
Blocked Truth, 57, F.Menendez
(9)
0
57,95
1 1/2 cpo
11
Gym Gratis, 57, Jorge Peralta
(13)
0
16,90
5 cps
12
Varys, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(1)
0
199,50
1 cpo
13
Montalcino, 53, U.Chaves
(10)
0
378,30
1/2 cpo
14
Listorti, 57, K.Banegas
(4)
0
25,30
9 cps
15
Rishikesh, 53, J.Bentancourt
(7)
0
9,35
3 cps
ú
El Pillo, 57, R.Alzamendi
(15)
0
225,45
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: THE TURK $ 6,90, 4,40 y 3,70. Great Blue Lake $ 5,10 y 5,35. Maravilla Ness $ 5,25. IMPERFECTA $ 2.230,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 743.697,00 . DOBLE $ 8.250,00. TRIPLO $ 6.927,00 CUATERNA $ 192.604,50. No Corrió: (12) Mimado Knock. Tiempo: 1'26s77c. Cuidador: A.O.Aversa. Stud: Mateo. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de True Cause y Seeker`s Fait. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 30.599.697 .

