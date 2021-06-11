Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
DANZA VIOLENTA, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
0
2
Distinguida Zenda, 57, A.Cabrera
(12)
0
5,50
2 cps
3
Catch The Sale, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
13,65
3/4 cpo
4
Siempre Te Amare, 53, L.Ramallo
(3)
0
91,30
3/4 cpo
5
Tremenda Potranca, 57, A.O.Lopez
(10)
0
32,90
2 cps
6
Secretaria Icon, 54, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
62,30
2 cps
7
Virgin Spring, 57, G.Hahn
(8)
0
4,50
1/2 cza
8
Luna Compasiva, 57, F.Coria
(11)
0
9,70
cza
9
Joy Copelia, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
2,30
1 1/2 cpo
10
Callas Forever, 54, F.Roldan
(5)
0
64,70
3/4 cpo
11
Pegasus Island, 57, D.R.Gomez
(6)
0
13,85
28 cps
ú*
Splendid Nistel, 57, M.Delli Q.
(2)
0
8,85
s.a.
