Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

FOR EVER PAZ , 57, M.Aserito

OCTAVA CARRERA- 1600 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 BIRTWISTLE, 55, S.Barrionuevo (5) 12356 2 Arboris, 56, P.Carrizo (2) 11307 21,20 1 1/2 cpo 3 Quiet Strike, 57, Jorge Peralta (9) 73756 3,25 1 1/2 cpo 4 Pura Timidez, 55, E.Ortega P. (6) 70502 3,40 1/2 cpo 5 Ilusion Star, 57, E.Siniani (1) 50465 4,75 3 cps 6 Mucho Mate, 56, C.Velazquez (8) 49939 4,80 v.m. 7 El Sebastiano, 57, L.Cabrera (3) 25914 9,25 11 cps 8 New Ninon, 51, M.Alfaro (4) 3198 74,95 3/4 cpo ú Pancho Filoso, 57, G.Villalba (7) 39951 6,00 17 cps - - - 337388 Dividendos: BIRTWISTLE $ 19,40, 4,95 y 2,55. Arboris $ 9,65 y 4,25. Quiet Strike $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 15.985,00. TRIFECTA $ 16.556,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.722,50, a placé $ 2.047,50. TRIPLO $ 10.012,50. PICK POZO MAX $ 75.217,50 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'37s57c. Cuidador: D.E.Irigoyen. Stud: Don Antonio. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y It`s A Lady NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 EVANGEL RIM, 57, O.Roncoli (4) 83452 2 Corvina Rubia, 54, G.J.Garcia (1) 56430 5,25 3/4 cpo 3 La Express Runner, 56, C.Cuellar (6) 20361 14,55 1 1/2 cpo 4 Dama Queen, 57, O.Arias (8) 51079 5,80 2 cps 5 Sol De Dubai, 57, F.Coria (9) 141074 2,10 3 cps 6 Besame Mucho, 55, J.Noriega (5) 17427 17,00 1 1/2 cpo 7 Iness Champ, 57, F.Aguirre (7) 10793 27,45 8 cps 8* Aitena, 57, F.L.Goncalves (2) 29626 10,00 7 cps ú Caida Libre, 54, S.Barrionuevo (3) 3201 92,55 4 cps - - - 413442 - - (*) Largó frío Dividendos: EVANGEL RIM $ 3,55, 1,50 y 1,35. Corvina Rubia $ 2,60 y 1,65. La Express Runner $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 1.355,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.429,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.252,50, a placé $ 677,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s49c. Cuidador: N.D.Noya. Stud: El Hangar. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Remote y Evangel Glory DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 AMIGUITA ENGRI, 56, L.Noriega (10) 147667 2* Clear Bless, 56, G.J.Garcia (5) 19209 12,30 1 1/2 cpo 3 Portalita, 52, U.Chaves (8) 4113 57,45 3/4 cpo 4 Troyana Del Sol, 56, C.Velazquez (6) 38732 6,10 1 1/2 cpo 5 La Nicanora, 56, A.Paez (1) 49741 4,75 3/4 cpo 6 Reina For Sale, 56, F.L.Goncalves (4) 26547 8,90 pzo 7 Strategic Thought, 56, G.Calvente (7) 43352 5,45 3 cps ú You Drive Me Crazy, 52, A.I.Romay (9) 7053 33,50 6 cps - - - 336414 - - (*) Largó frío Dividendos: AMIGUITA ENGRI $ 1,60 y 1,50. Clear Bless $ 4,50. IMPERFECTA $ 510,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 9.140,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 255,00, a placé $ 395,00. PICK 4 $ 15.841,00.No corrieron: (2) Bella Talent y (3) Gharbiya. Tiempo: 1'11s72c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: Hs. Y St. Don Nico. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Todo Un Amiguito y Amiguita Engrillada UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Handicap Lord Wembley Gan Pag. Dist. 1 INDOMITO ROMAN, 59, F.L.Goncalves (5) 96705 2 Monje Rojo, 55, W.Aguirre (1) 55554 4,70 3 cps 3 Storm Rider, 57, J.Noriega (7) 94946 2,75 1 1/2 cpo 4 Zero Tolerance, 57, L.Cabrera (6) 27341 9,55 2 cps 5* Agregado Cultural, 55, G.Hahn (2) 12316 21,20 2 cps 6X Lannister, 56, G.J.Garcia (3) 25724 10,15 6 cps ú Red Surge, 58, G.Calvente (4) 51703 5,05 3 cps - - - 364289 - - (*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado Dividendos: INDOMITO ROMAN $ 2,70 y 1,15. Monje Rojo $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 390,00. TRIFECTA $ 276,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 145,00, a placé $ 62,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 54s22c. Cuidador: L.D.Racco. Stud: Campitello. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Indomita DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 JUSTINA SLAM, 57, P.Diestra (h) (3) 101722 2 South Dulcinea, 55, F.L.Goncalves (6) 32834 7,90 1 1/2 cpo 3 Frost Flower, 53, A.I.Romay (5) 15125 17,15 4 cps 4 Vivi Money, 55, F.Menendez (9) 20669 12,55 2 cps 5 Luk Odisea, 56, O.Arias (8) 34130 7,60 pzo 6 Proud Star, 57, K.Banegas (7) 71066 3,65 3 cps ú Kim Stripes, 57, F.Coria (1) 86464 3,00 5 cps - - - 362010 Dividendos: JUSTINA SLAM $ 2,55 y 1,80. South Dulcinea $ 3,10. EXACTA $ 905,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.785,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 280,00, a placé $ 357,50. TRIPLO $ 945,00. PICK 4 $ 1.288,00.No corrieron: (2) Bindi y (4) Meydana. Tiempo: 56s56c. Cuidador: M.R.Olivera. Stud: La Sureña (sr). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Fire Slam y Ginny Tonick DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 BORO TRUTH, 57, O.Arias (2) 133852 2 El Chiflon, 57, C.Benitez (3) 39145 5,30 3/4 cpo 3 Millonario, 55, K.Banegas (4) 62870 3,30 9 cps 4 Pitotoy, 55, M.La Palma (7) 20143 10,30 3 cps 5* Sabat Stripes, 55, F.Menendez (6) 5187 40,00 4 cps 6 Iron Prince, 54, W.Aguirre (8) 11526 18,00 1 1/2 cpo 7 Bosser, 54, S.Barrionuevo (5) 5787 35,85 2 cps úX Sex Cause, 55, L.Balmaceda (9) 11095 18,70 s.a. - - - 289605 - - (*) Largó frío (X) Cruzó al tranco Dividendos: BORO TRUTH $ 1,55 y 1,20. El Chiflon $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 162,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 650,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 227,50, a placé $ 157,50. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 10.379,0, con 5 aciertos $ 252,00.No corrieron: (1) Giant`s Macho One y (10) Amiguito Leñero. Tiempo: 1'24s64c. Cuidador: G.R.Veliz. Stud: Raul Y Lidia (sr). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Borravino y The Truth DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 FASTEED CANDY, 57, M.R.Nuñez (5) 65613 2 Hello My Boy, 53, M.A.Sosa (3) 31299 22,85 1 1/2 cpo 3 Inventado Glory, 55, A.Castro (1) 89398 8,00 hco 4 Jaspeado Blue, 53, A.I.Romay (8) 140232 5,10 pzo 5 Que Apasionado, 57, F.E.Coronel (7) 39296 18,20 cza 6 Total Jump, 57, F.L.Goncalves (9) 242434 2,95 2 cps 7 Dolce Via, 56, G.J.Garcia (2) 17594 40,65 3/4 cpo 8 My Freud, 55, M.Valle (12) 36120 19,80 3/4 cpo 9* Sello Divino, 55, W.Aguirre (6) 45265 15,80 cza 10 Rayo Letal, 57, L.Cabrera (11) 55226 12,95 3/4 cpo 11 Barman Key, 52, R.Frias (10) 11629 61,50 pzo 12 More Than Ever, 57, F.Coria (13) 32657 21,90 4 cps 13 Lucky Improved, 55, W.Pereyra (4) 29072 24,60 3/4 cpo úX El Catalano, 57, K.Banegas (14) 155474 4,60 - - - 991308 - - (*) Largó frío (X) Desmontó Dividendos: FASTEED CANDY $ 15,45, 4,80 y 3,10. Hello My Boy $ 6,75 y 5,00. Inventado Glory $ 2,95. IMPERFECTA $ 2.742,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 599.416,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 1.225,00, a placé $ 395,00. TRIPLO $ 6.740,00. PICK 4 $ 8.405,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 57s50c. Cuidador: M.P.Albe. Stud: Ombu Viejo (gchu). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Ap Candy y Fast Roa. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 29.228.167 . BORO TRUTH. El Chiflon. IMPERFECTA. CUATRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertoscon 5 aciertos.No corrieron: (1) Giant`s Macho One y (10) Amiguito Leñero1'24s64c.G.R.Veliz.Raul Y Lidia (sr). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Borravino y The Truth JUSTINA SLAM. South Dulcinea. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. TRIPLO. PICK 4.No corrieron: (2) Bindi y (4) Meydana56s56c.M.R.Olivera.La Sureña (sr). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Fire Slam y Ginny Tonick INDOMITO ROMAN. Monje Rojo. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. Corrieron todos54s22c.L.D.Racco.Campitello. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Indomita AMIGUITA ENGRI. Clear Bless. IMPERFECTA. CUATRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. PICK 4.No corrieron: (2) Bella Talent y (3) Gharbiya1'11s72c.J.F.Saldivia.Hs. Y St. Don Nico. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Todo Un Amiguito y Amiguita Engrillada EVANGEL RIM. Corvina Rubia. La Express Runner. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. Corrieron todos56s49c.N.D.Noya.El Hangar. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Remote y Evangel Glory BIRTWISTLE. Arboris. Quiet Strike. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. TRIPLO. PICK POZO MAXCorrieron todos1'37s57c.D.E.Irigoyen.Don Antonio. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y It`s A Lady

FOR EVER PAZ. Perfect Martini. Play The Match. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertoscon 5 aciertos. Corrieron todos55s64c.F.Villa.St. Hs. Los Desagues. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Ever Peace y Siembra Paz