Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

1
FASTEED CANDY, 57, M.R.Nuñez
(5)
65613
2
Hello My Boy, 53, M.A.Sosa
(3)
31299
22,85
1 1/2 cpo
3
Inventado Glory, 55, A.Castro
(1)
89398
8,00
hco
4
Jaspeado Blue, 53, A.I.Romay
(8)
140232
5,10
pzo
5
Que Apasionado, 57, F.E.Coronel
(7)
39296
18,20
cza
6
Total Jump, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
242434
2,95
2 cps
7
Dolce Via, 56, G.J.Garcia
(2)
17594
40,65
3/4 cpo
8
My Freud, 55, M.Valle
(12)
36120
19,80
3/4 cpo
9*
Sello Divino, 55, W.Aguirre
(6)
45265
15,80
cza
10
Rayo Letal, 57, L.Cabrera
(11)
55226
12,95
3/4 cpo
11
Barman Key, 52, R.Frias
(10)
11629
61,50
pzo
12
More Than Ever, 57, F.Coria
(13)
32657
21,90
4 cps
13
Lucky Improved, 55, W.Pereyra
(4)
29072
24,60
3/4 cpo
úX
El Catalano, 57, K.Banegas
(14)
155474
4,60
(*) Largó frío (X) Desmontó
