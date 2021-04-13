Turf |
13 de abril de 2021

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del lunes 12 de abril.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 12/04/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ORIENTAL BEAUTY, 57, P.Carrizo
(6)
46731
2
Dona Rye, 57, L.Balmaceda
(3)
26846
2,35
2 cps
3
La Gran Inclan, 55, R.Alzamendi
(1)
3401
18,55
15 cps
4
Blanca Cautiva, 53, E.Suarez
(5)
2983
21,15
1/2 cpo
5
La Momocha, 57, L.Vai
(4)
5462
11,55
2 cps
6
Aquilas, 54, J.Leonardo
(2)
3286
19,20
9 cps
-
-
-
88709
Dividendos: ORIENTAL BEAUTY $ 1,35 y 1,10. Dona Rye $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 105,00. TRIFECTA $ 286,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'38s0c. Cuidador: M.A.Diaz. Stud: Los Vascos (mza). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Stay Thirsty y Orientalia
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SEÑORA CONTADORA, 57, S.Barrionuevo
(7)
110375
2
Fortunate Fire, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
91588
2,35
3 cps
3
Señora Viva, 54, Jorge Peralta
(6)
11541
18,65
2 1/2 cps
4
Magia Cat, 51, U.Chaves
(8)
30969
6,95
1 1/2 cpo
5
Dancing Street, 55, M.La Palma
(2)
9630
22,35
1 1/2 cpo
6
Hey Beauty, 57, G.Bellocq
(3)
21851
9,85
1 cpo
7
Paiquita Hun, 51, A.I.Romay
(4)
6473
33,25
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Looking To Her, 57, C.Cuellar
(1)
19390
11,10
6 cps
-
-
-
301817
Dividendos: SEÑORA CONTADORA $ 1,95 y 1,10. Fortunate Fire $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 327,50. TRIFECTA $ 897,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 140,00, a placé $ 55,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s54c. Cuidador: O.R.Ayude. Stud: La Chichi. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Don Incauto y Special Account
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INDICADA GIRL, 53, R.Frias
(1)
25963
2
Linda Craf, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
24178
8,00
1 1/2 cpo
3
Winny Dubai, 56, W.Moreyra
(9)
110527
1,75
2 1/2 cps
4
Luz Notarial, 54, S.Barrionuevo
(4)
13069
14,80
1 cpo
5
Señorita Roberta, 52, M.A.Sosa
(6)
9389
20,60
pzo
6
Expresa Todo, 56, P.Carrizo
(5)
31971
6,05
2 1/2 cps
7
Alta Mena, 56, G.Calvente
(2)
31971
6,05
4 cps
ú
Pebeta Mia, 56, K.Banegas
(7)
24330
7,95
11 cps
-
-
-
271397
Dividendos: INDICADA GIRL $ 7,45 y 3,40. Linda Craf $ 2,70. EXACTA $ 2.372,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.829,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.075,00, a placé $ 455,00.No Corrió: (3) Hermosisima Lucero. Tiempo: 1'23s48c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Tres Marias. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Intense Stripes
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EXPLOSION DE AMOR, 57, P.Carrizo
(4)
28080
2
A Song For Me, 57, G.Calvente
(10)
101361
2,05
cza
3
Cobija, 57, C.Velazquez
(3)
13537
15,35
3 cps
4
Setina Glory, 57, E.Ortega P.
(9)
51947
4,00
3/4 cpo
5
Avennora, 55, Jorge Peralta
(5)
6961
29,85
3/4 cpo
6
Doña Amiga, 57, O.Arias
(1)
8767
23,70
1 1/2 cpo
7
La Mas Rea, 54, R.Frias
(7)
37105
5,60
3/4 cpo
ú
Dra Seaside, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
43745
4,75
4 cps
-
-
-
291504
Dividendos: EXPLOSION DE AMOR $ 7,40, 1,95 y 1,30. A Song For Me $ 1,20 y 1,25. Cobija $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 360,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.951,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.162,50, a placé $ 105,00. PICK 4 $ 8.163,00.No corrieron: (2) Ashley Secret y (6) Laikka. Tiempo: 55s52c. Cuidador: I.Jaimes. Stud: Las Celinas. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de E Dubai y La Molotov
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CAMP GLORY, 55, Jorge Peralta
(3)
32434
2
Athanea, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
70949
2,40
4 cps
3
Srta. Francesa, 51, M.Valle
(6)
16859
10,10
4 cps
4
Purisima Rye, 51, R.Frias
(7)
94599
1,80
2 cps
5
Gota De Sol, 53, A.I.Romay
(4)
24501
6,95
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
239343
Dividendos: CAMP GLORY $ 5,25. EXACTA $ 645,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.661,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.707,50, a placé $ 285,00.No corrieron: (1) Doña Ubenza y (2) Apapachoa. Tiempo: 1'11s98c. Cuidador: P.F.Paganti. Stud: Ya Veran (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Campanologist y Curiosa Glory
SEXTA CARRERA- 2500 METROSPremio: Handicap Arturo A
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VERTICAL DUBAI, 59, W.Pereyra
(9)
90643
2
Bonifacio Rye, 54, L.Galdeano
(10)
102729
3,00
2 cps
3
Olimpic Hero, 54, F.Quinteros
(1)
25682
12,00
2 cps
4
Mani Boy, 54, I.Monasterolo
(3)
13758
22,40
1/2 cpo
5
Rahue, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
72514
4,25
2 1/2 cps
6
Elmaestrodelarte, 58, J.Noriega
(2)
70042
4,40
2 1/2 cps
7
Seulement Catcher, 56, O.Alderete
(6)
37584
8,20
1/2 cpo
8
Ronin Inc, 53, L.Vai
(4)
2679
115,05
cza
9
Seaxan, 55, A.Castro
(7)
11457
26,90
16 cps
ú
Garabato Nomas, 52, M.Valle
(5)
2309
133,50
7 cps
-
-
-
429396
Dividendos: VERTICAL DUBAI $ 3,40, 1,45 y 1,15. Bonifacio Rye $ 1,80 y 1,20. Olimpic Hero $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 342,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 17.577,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 787,50, a placé $ 330,00. TRIPLO $ 12.780,00. PICK 4 $ 62.737,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'38s1c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: El Asturiano. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de E Dubai y Vedette Start
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FOR EVER PAZ, 57, M.Aserito
(5)
57091
2
Perfect Martini, 54, L.Balmaceda
(8)
8956
25,50
4 cps
3
Play The Match, 57, G.J.Garcia
(7)
86176
2,65
1 1/2 cpo
4
Soy Samurai, 54, C.Velazquez
(9)
17703
12,90
cza
5
Candylejo, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
36249
6,30
3/4 cpo
6
Nocturno Cat, 53, M.A.Sosa
(3)
5871
38,90
2 1/2 cps
7
Pico Blanco Rash, 54, K.Banegas
(4)
47086
4,85
1 1/2 cpo
8*
Sigo Enamorado, 57, M.R.Nuñez
(6)
48077
4,75
4 cps
ú
Pamperito J, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
11863
19,25
3 cps
-
-
-
319070
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: FOR EVER PAZ $ 4,00, 3,10 y 1,60. Perfect Martini $ 9,65 y 14,45. Play The Match $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 3.760,00. TRIFECTA $ 5.105,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 362,50, a placé $ 2.105,00. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 677.466,00 , con 5 aciertos $ 17.811,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 55s64c. Cuidador: F.Villa. Stud: St. Hs. Los Desagues. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Ever Peace y Siembra Paz
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BIRTWISTLE, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(5)
12356
2
Arboris, 56, P.Carrizo
(2)
11307
21,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
Quiet Strike, 57, Jorge Peralta
(9)
73756
3,25
1 1/2 cpo
4
Pura Timidez, 55, E.Ortega P.
(6)
70502
3,40
1/2 cpo
5
Ilusion Star, 57, E.Siniani
(1)
50465
4,75
3 cps
6
Mucho Mate, 56, C.Velazquez
(8)
49939
4,80
v.m.
7
El Sebastiano, 57, L.Cabrera
(3)
25914
9,25
11 cps
8
New Ninon, 51, M.Alfaro
(4)
3198
74,95
3/4 cpo
ú
Pancho Filoso, 57, G.Villalba
(7)
39951
6,00
17 cps
-
-
-
337388
Dividendos: BIRTWISTLE $ 19,40, 4,95 y 2,55. Arboris $ 9,65 y 4,25. Quiet Strike $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 15.985,00. TRIFECTA $ 16.556,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.722,50, a placé $ 2.047,50. TRIPLO $ 10.012,50. PICK POZO MAX $ 75.217,50 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'37s57c. Cuidador: D.E.Irigoyen. Stud: Don Antonio. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y It`s A Lady
NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EVANGEL RIM, 57, O.Roncoli
(4)
83452
2
Corvina Rubia, 54, G.J.Garcia
(1)
56430
5,25
3/4 cpo
3
La Express Runner, 56, C.Cuellar
(6)
20361
14,55
1 1/2 cpo
4
Dama Queen, 57, O.Arias
(8)
51079
5,80
2 cps
5
Sol De Dubai, 57, F.Coria
(9)
141074
2,10
3 cps
6
Besame Mucho, 55, J.Noriega
(5)
17427
17,00
1 1/2 cpo
7
Iness Champ, 57, F.Aguirre
(7)
10793
27,45
8 cps
8*
Aitena, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
29626
10,00
7 cps
ú
Caida Libre, 54, S.Barrionuevo
(3)
3201
92,55
4 cps
-
-
-
413442
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: EVANGEL RIM $ 3,55, 1,50 y 1,35. Corvina Rubia $ 2,60 y 1,65. La Express Runner $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 1.355,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.429,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.252,50, a placé $ 677,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s49c. Cuidador: N.D.Noya. Stud: El Hangar. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Remote y Evangel Glory
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
AMIGUITA ENGRI, 56, L.Noriega
(10)
147667
2*
Clear Bless, 56, G.J.Garcia
(5)
19209
12,30
1 1/2 cpo
3
Portalita, 52, U.Chaves
(8)
4113
57,45
3/4 cpo
4
Troyana Del Sol, 56, C.Velazquez
(6)
38732
6,10
1 1/2 cpo
5
La Nicanora, 56, A.Paez
(1)
49741
4,75
3/4 cpo
6
Reina For Sale, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
26547
8,90
pzo
7
Strategic Thought, 56, G.Calvente
(7)
43352
5,45
3 cps
ú
You Drive Me Crazy, 52, A.I.Romay
(9)
7053
33,50
6 cps
-
-
-
336414
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: AMIGUITA ENGRI $ 1,60 y 1,50. Clear Bless $ 4,50. IMPERFECTA $ 510,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 9.140,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 255,00, a placé $ 395,00. PICK 4 $ 15.841,00.No corrieron: (2) Bella Talent y (3) Gharbiya. Tiempo: 1'11s72c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: Hs. Y St. Don Nico. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Todo Un Amiguito y Amiguita Engrillada
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Handicap Lord Wembley
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INDOMITO ROMAN, 59, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
96705
2
Monje Rojo, 55, W.Aguirre
(1)
55554
4,70
3 cps
3
Storm Rider, 57, J.Noriega
(7)
94946
2,75
1 1/2 cpo
4
Zero Tolerance, 57, L.Cabrera
(6)
27341
9,55
2 cps
5*
Agregado Cultural, 55, G.Hahn
(2)
12316
21,20
2 cps
6X
Lannister, 56, G.J.Garcia
(3)
25724
10,15
6 cps
ú
Red Surge, 58, G.Calvente
(4)
51703
5,05
3 cps
-
-
-
364289
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: INDOMITO ROMAN $ 2,70 y 1,15. Monje Rojo $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 390,00. TRIFECTA $ 276,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 145,00, a placé $ 62,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 54s22c. Cuidador: L.D.Racco. Stud: Campitello. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Indomita
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JUSTINA SLAM, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(3)
101722
2
South Dulcinea, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
32834
7,90
1 1/2 cpo
3
Frost Flower, 53, A.I.Romay
(5)
15125
17,15
4 cps
4
Vivi Money, 55, F.Menendez
(9)
20669
12,55
2 cps
5
Luk Odisea, 56, O.Arias
(8)
34130
7,60
pzo
6
Proud Star, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
71066
3,65
3 cps
ú
Kim Stripes, 57, F.Coria
(1)
86464
3,00
5 cps
-
-
-
362010
Dividendos: JUSTINA SLAM $ 2,55 y 1,80. South Dulcinea $ 3,10. EXACTA $ 905,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.785,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 280,00, a placé $ 357,50. TRIPLO $ 945,00. PICK 4 $ 1.288,00.No corrieron: (2) Bindi y (4) Meydana. Tiempo: 56s56c. Cuidador: M.R.Olivera. Stud: La Sureña (sr). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Fire Slam y Ginny Tonick
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BORO TRUTH, 57, O.Arias
(2)
133852
2
El Chiflon, 57, C.Benitez
(3)
39145
5,30
3/4 cpo
3
Millonario, 55, K.Banegas
(4)
62870
3,30
9 cps
4
Pitotoy, 55, M.La Palma
(7)
20143
10,30
3 cps
5*
Sabat Stripes, 55, F.Menendez
(6)
5187
40,00
4 cps
6
Iron Prince, 54, W.Aguirre
(8)
11526
18,00
1 1/2 cpo
7
Bosser, 54, S.Barrionuevo
(5)
5787
35,85
2 cps
úX
Sex Cause, 55, L.Balmaceda
(9)
11095
18,70
s.a.
-
-
-
289605
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: BORO TRUTH $ 1,55 y 1,20. El Chiflon $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 162,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 650,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 227,50, a placé $ 157,50. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 10.379,0, con 5 aciertos $ 252,00.No corrieron: (1) Giant`s Macho One y (10) Amiguito Leñero. Tiempo: 1'24s64c. Cuidador: G.R.Veliz. Stud: Raul Y Lidia (sr). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Borravino y The Truth
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FASTEED CANDY, 57, M.R.Nuñez
(5)
65613
2
Hello My Boy, 53, M.A.Sosa
(3)
31299
22,85
1 1/2 cpo
3
Inventado Glory, 55, A.Castro
(1)
89398
8,00
hco
4
Jaspeado Blue, 53, A.I.Romay
(8)
140232
5,10
pzo
5
Que Apasionado, 57, F.E.Coronel
(7)
39296
18,20
cza
6
Total Jump, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
242434
2,95
2 cps
7
Dolce Via, 56, G.J.Garcia
(2)
17594
40,65
3/4 cpo
8
My Freud, 55, M.Valle
(12)
36120
19,80
3/4 cpo
9*
Sello Divino, 55, W.Aguirre
(6)
45265
15,80
cza
10
Rayo Letal, 57, L.Cabrera
(11)
55226
12,95
3/4 cpo
11
Barman Key, 52, R.Frias
(10)
11629
61,50
pzo
12
More Than Ever, 57, F.Coria
(13)
32657
21,90
4 cps
13
Lucky Improved, 55, W.Pereyra
(4)
29072
24,60
3/4 cpo
úX
El Catalano, 57, K.Banegas
(14)
155474
4,60
-
-
-
991308
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Desmontó
Dividendos: FASTEED CANDY $ 15,45, 4,80 y 3,10. Hello My Boy $ 6,75 y 5,00. Inventado Glory $ 2,95. IMPERFECTA $ 2.742,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 599.416,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 1.225,00, a placé $ 395,00. TRIPLO $ 6.740,00. PICK 4 $ 8.405,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 57s50c. Cuidador: M.P.Albe. Stud: Ombu Viejo (gchu). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Ap Candy y Fast Roa. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 29.228.167 .

