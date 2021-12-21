Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

1
DAISY DUKE, 56, G.Calvente
(12)
2
Glory Bomb, 56, W.Moreyra
(10)
4,10
pzo
3
Ni La Ven, 56, J.Villagra
(5)
3,30
1 1/2 cpo
4
Shuttle Gold, 56, M.Valle
(4)
7,65
3/4 cpo
5
Atlantic Greeley, 52, L.Brigas
(7)
18,90
1 1/2 cpo
6
Doutrinadora, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
7,55
4 cps
6
Triunfo Celeste, 56, I.Monasterolo
(2)
9,85
3/4 cpo
8
Equal Title, 57, F.Corrales
(8)
110,65
emp.
9
Music Mani, 56, B.Enrique
(3)
131,45
1 cpo
10
Chajarina, 54, M.Monte
(6)
64,55
1 1/2 cpo
11
Klasuda Sangre, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
12,25
6 cps
ú
Miss Winsalot, 56, M.Alfaro
(11)
129,55
3/4 cpo
