21 de diciembre de 2021 - 07:12

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del lunes 20 de diciembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 20/12/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BIEN RENZO, 57, A.Marinhas
(6)
2
Ganamos Todos, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
1,45
6 cps
3
Malraux, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
6,30
1 1/2 cpo
4
Dragatus, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
4,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Boro Truth, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
11,30
1/2 cza
6
Guga, 57, A.Giorgis
(5)
92,00
1/2 cza
7
Mystogan, 57, E.Torres
(2)
73,20
1 cpo
ú
Beato Fast, 55, R.Frias
(7)
24,30
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: BIEN RENZO $ 5,20, 1,50 y 1,50. Ganamos Todos $ 1,25 y 1,15. Malraux $ 3,10. EXACTA $ 410,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.470,00.No Corrió: (8) Cebreiro. Tiempo: 1'24s68c. Cuidador: J.J.Marinhas. Stud: Sauce Grande. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Portal Del Alto y Bien Peinada
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ENDORMOON, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
2
Che Campeon, 57, M.Valle
(7)
8,60
2 1/2 cps
3
Persian Rye, 53, L.Brigas
(5)
10,25
2 cps
4
Golden Beer, 55, R.Frias
(10)
10,90
cza
5
Quedate Tranquilo, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(2)
4,80
1 cpo
6
Ledecky, 51, R.Villegas
(11)
7,35
3 cps
7
El Rosquillero, 53, M.Alfaro
(9)
149,15
3/4 cpo
8
Palmer, 57, F.Coria
(3)
4,60
2 1/2 cps
9
Domino Joy, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(6)
17,60
cza
ú*
Prefect, 57, E.Torres
(4)
120,80
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: ENDORMOON $ 2,20, 1,70 y 1,45. Che Campeon $ 3,50 y 2,05. Persian Rye $ 2,55. IMPERFECTA $ 1.255,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 20.762,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 937,50, a placé $ 690,00.No Corrió: (1) Gritalo Blue. Tiempo: 1'11s36c. Cuidador: H.A.Vela. Stud: La Plegaria. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Endorsement y Fog Moon
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ACCIONADOR, 53, M.Monte
(7)
2
Rey Rye, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
4,60
5 cps
3
Barack Cat, 55, C.Perez G.
(9)
15,00
2 1/2 cps
4
Mezcla Rara (uru), 53, E.Candia G.
(8)
63,15
1 1/2 cpo
5
Tothemoonandback, 53, E.Suarez
(2)
15,75
cza
6
Amiguito Miguel, 57, M.Valle
(6)
14,10
15 cps
7
Nada Especial, 54, I.Monasterolo
(1)
51,95
3 cps
8
Quit Boy, 57, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
15,75
5 cps
9*
Music Major, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
9,75
1/2 cpo
úX
Soy Exultante, 57, J.Noriega
(4)
5,05
14 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: ACCIONADOR $ 5,80, 1,75 y 1,20. Rey Rye $ 1,60 y 1,15. Barack Cat $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 595,00. TRIFECTA $ 8.302,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 525,00, a placé $ 55,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s61c. Cuidador: A.C.Glades. Stud: Le Fragole. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de E Dubai y Acepticada
CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL MUSICO DIGITAL, 57, J.Villagra
(8)
2
Gate Money, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
3,75
1 1/2 cpo
3
El Haka, 57, E.Torres
(9)
50,10
hco
4
Es Bocha, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(10)
7,30
1 1/2 cpo
5
Cape Stripes, 57, R.Alzamendi
(12)
67,65
3/4 cpo
6
Al Maestro, 57, Jorge Peralta
(7)
2,65
1/2 cpo
7
Impress Me, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(11)
3,65
1/2 cpo
8
The Cat Is Guzmi, 53, R.Villegas
(2)
39,20
1 1/2 cpo
9
Anisado Song, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
20,70
cza
10
Lucas Icy, 53, E.Candia G.
(3)
80,75
3/4 cpo
ú
Right On, 57, J.Leonardo
(4)
38,10
11 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: EL MUSICO DIGITAL $ 5,25, 3,20 y 2,50. Gate Money $ 2,50 y 1,70. El Haka $ 7,05. IMPERFECTA $ 580,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 55.105,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1707,50, a placé $ 242,50. PICK 4 $ 35.390,00.No Corrió: (5) Reybabel. Tiempo: 1'8s39c. Cuidador: G.E.Romero. Stud: Divina Creacion (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Lenovo y Music Mind Ex Neveh
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHUCK GAL, 56, M.Valle
(8)
2
Kuro, 57, J.Diestra
(5)
6,55
3/4 cpo
3*
Apocalyps, 56, B.Enrique
(7)
2,65
3 cps
4
The Wild Talent, 56, D.Ramella
(4)
20,65
4 cps
5
El Aludido, 56, Jorge Peralta
(1)
7,95
5 cps
6X
Che Bandido, 56, M.Aserito
(6)
59,50
3 cps
ú
Hit Bar, 56, G.Hahn
(3)
8,95
4 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Largó frío
Dividendos: CHUCK GAL $ 1,75 y 1,30. Kuro $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 415,00. TRIFECTA $ 862,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 365,00, a placé $ 210,00.No corrieron: (2) Warrand y (5a) Terms Rimout. Tiempo: 57s17c. Cuidador: C.M.Diestra. Stud: La Catedral (tan). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Chuck Berry y Galaxy Queen
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DAISY DUKE, 56, G.Calvente
(12)
2
Glory Bomb, 56, W.Moreyra
(10)
4,10
pzo
3
Ni La Ven, 56, J.Villagra
(5)
3,30
1 1/2 cpo
4
Shuttle Gold, 56, M.Valle
(4)
7,65
3/4 cpo
5
Atlantic Greeley, 52, L.Brigas
(7)
18,90
1 1/2 cpo
6
Doutrinadora, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
7,55
4 cps
6
Triunfo Celeste, 56, I.Monasterolo
(2)
9,85
3/4 cpo
8
Equal Title, 57, F.Corrales
(8)
110,65
emp.
9
Music Mani, 56, B.Enrique
(3)
131,45
1 cpo
10
Chajarina, 54, M.Monte
(6)
64,55
1 1/2 cpo
11
Klasuda Sangre, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
12,25
6 cps
ú
Miss Winsalot, 56, M.Alfaro
(11)
129,55
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: DAISY DUKE $ 3,35, 1,65 y 1,20. Glory Bomb $ 2,45 y 1,70. Ni La Ven $ 1,60. IMPERFECTA $ 8,95. CUATRIFECTA $ 4.082,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 405,00, a placé $ 115,00. TRIPLO $ 3.635,00. PICK 4 $ 25.805,00.No Corrió: (13) Synced Up. Tiempo: 1'20s43c. Cuidador: M.A.Suarez. Stud: Juan Antonio (bv). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Cosmic Trigger y Nile Empress
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BOURGESS, 57, L.Noriega
(9)
2
Agus Slam, 55, M.La Palma
(6)
51,00
7 cps
3*
J Be Zayat, 51, R.Villegas
(4)
4,30
3/4 cpo
4
Capitelio, 55, A.Castro
(10)
3,45
2 cps
5
Edipo Rey, 57, J.Leonardo
(3)
6,80
3 cps
6
Winzi, 57, R.Alzamendi
(2)
23,60
cza
7
Buckley, 55, C.Perez G.
(8)
6,15
3 cps
8
Aguilero, 57, A.Paez
(7)
3,95
13 cps
ú
Dancero De Oro, 55, M.Aserito
(1)
15,55
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: BOURGESS $ 5,35, 3,20 y 2,75. Agus Slam $ 17,85 y 7,65. J Be Zayat $ 5,30 EXACTA $ 15.792,50. TRIFECTA $ 49.307,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.630,00, a placé $ 1.402,50. 5 Y 6 POZO MAX: con 6 aciertos $ 1.308.410 , con 5 aciertos $ 12.245,00.No Corrió: (5) Egorian. Tiempo: 1'13s16c. Cuidador: F.M.Sanchez M.. Stud: Fefe - Toto. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Easily Swayed
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUE MAQUINITA, 57, G.Quinteros
(9)
2*
La Tamborilera, 57, W.Moreyra
(6)
1,55
3 cps
3
Señora De Strip, 57, F.Coria
(1)
6,25
pzo
4X
Traviesa Reward, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(2)
72,40
3/4 cpo
5+
Silver Emper, 55, C.Perez G.
(5)
10,20
3 cps
6
Schanel, 57, J.Rivarola
(10)
21,10
cza
7**
Silvia Raquel, 53, S.Arias
(4)
14,10
3/4 cpo
8
Revi Boom, 57, A.Giorgis
(8)
24,95
3 cps
9
Biyou, 53, E.Candia G.
(7)
11,25
3 cps
ú/
Sere Famosa, 53, L.Brigas
(11)
32,00
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado (+) Ligó suelta (**) Largó cruzado (/) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: QUE MAQUINITA $ 4,85, 1,75 y 1,50. La Tamborilera $ 1,25 y 1,35. Señora De Strip $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 440,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 33.300,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.157,50, a placé $ 95,00. TRIPLO $ 66.665,00. PICK 4 POZO MAX $ 138.925,00.No Corrió: (3) Sexy Spring. Tiempo: 58s33c. Cuidador: J.G.D` Amore. Stud: Chazon (vm). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Manipulator y Que Conga Cat
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MOST QUICK, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
2
Pasaje Real, 57, A.Castro
(3)
5,40
4 cps
3
Portal De Usasti, 53, R.Villegas
(5)
11,70
2 cps
4
Red Tenderness, 57, D.R.Gomez
(4)
23,25
2 1/2 cps
5
Terrible Cat, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
39,30
6 cps
6
Jiggs, 57, L.Balmaceda
(9)
3,75
5 cps
7
Legendario Blue, 57, J.Villagra
(8)
2,90
1 cpo
ú*
Bio Modesto, 53, L.Brigas
(7)
2,95
4 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Corrió desestribado
Dividendos: MUSIC QUICK $ 9,05 y 5,30. Pasaje Real $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 2.892,50. TRIFECTA $ 11.260,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.055,00, a placé $ 417,50.No Corrió: (6) Holy Prize. Tiempo: 1'12s70c. Cuidador: L.D.Racco. Stud: Cemale. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Most Improved y Body Doshi
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Handicap Hunter`s Moon
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOGUCHI, 63, F.L.Goncalves
(14)
2
Key Topic, 58, W.Moreyra
(15)
3,10
1/2 cpo
3
Mundo Tierno, 55, W.Pereyra
(1)
8,45
3 cps
4
Estimado Informe, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(12)
101,95
cza
5*
Master Of Sound, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(10)
72,65
2 1/2 cps
6
Sancionador, 59, M.Valle
(5)
7,20
4 cps
7
Tears Of Pride, 53, L.Carabajal
(2)
30,65
pzo
8
Teacher Story, 60, A.I.Romay
(13)
10,05
3/4 cpo
9
Indy Award, 57, J.R.Benitez V.
(8)
40,85
1 1/2 cpo
10
One More, 53, Jorge Peralta
(11)
33,85
1/2 cpo
11
Dale Gaucho, 62, B.Enrique
(6)
4,60
3/4 cpo
úX
Romanticon Key, 59, R.Blanco
(3)
15,30
desm cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Desmontó
Dividendos: NOGUCHI $ 3,10, 1,95 y 1,45. Key Topic $ 1,90 y 1,35. Mundo Tierno $ 1,50 IMPERFECTA $ 505,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 57.404,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.150,00, a placé $ 610,00. PICK 4 $ 266.665,00.No corrieron: (4) South Prospect, (7) Ciudadano y (9) Free Fantasy. Tiempo: 57s38c. Cuidador: A.D.Buxmann. Stud: Mi Capricho (s.fe). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Strategic Prince y Nadina
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
PULPIT DUBAI, 57, C.Velazquez
(4)
2
Tensada, 57, R.Blanco
(2)
1,20
4 cps
3
Burlata, 55, A.Paez
(6)
22,90
6 cps
4
Ivory Queen, 53, L.Brigas
(3)
8,60
4 cps
5
Crazy Nov, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
5,85
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: PULPIT DUBAI $ 4,05. EXACTA $ 340,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.087,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 797,50, a placé $ 55,00.No Corrió: (5) Muequita Camp. Tiempo: 1'25s15c. Cuidador: W.S.Gularte. Stud: Mora Juliana. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de E Dubai y Pulpit Lingerie
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
OXBRIDGE, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(11)
2
Mike The Bike, 57, M.Valle
(1)
13,00
4 cps
3
Quiksilver, 57, F.Menendez
(3)
35,45
4 cps
4
Kindly Nak, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
2,90
5 cps
5
Turbo Rash, 53, L.Brigas
(2)
5,35
1/2 cpo
6
El Potro Perfecto, 57, O.Arias
(7)
9,25
2 cps
7
King Exocet, 57, G.Bellocq
(10)
28,20
hco
8*
Stelvio, 51, F.J.Lavigna
(5)
28,30
1 1/2 cpo
9
Tintins Seattle, 57, B.Enrique
(4)
6,70
9 cps
úX
El Rey Azteca, 55, C.Perez G.
(6)
25,80
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Corrió desestribado (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: OXBRIGDGE $ 2,55, 2,10 y 1,80. Mike The Bike $ 5,60 y 7,20. Quicksilver $ 9,90. EXACTA $ 907,50. TRIFECTA $ 25.620,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 657,50, a placé $ 527,50. TRIPLO $ 2.317,50. PICK 4 $ 40.727,50.No Corrió: (9) Informatico Star. Tiempo: 1'12s33c. Cuidador: C.C.Fuentes. Stud: El Aljibe. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Endorsement y Studieuse
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUE TEMPESTAD, 57, E.Talaverano
(3)
2*
Giuliana Shy, 57, M.Valle
(7)
4,60
3/4 cpo
3
Mi Lumia, 55, R.Frias
(10)
3,10
1 1/2 cpo
4
Me Amore, 57, I.Monasterolo
(9)
5,65
v.m.
5
Singarela, 53, L.Brigas
(5)
5,50
1 1/2 cpo
6
Iris Com, 57, Jorge Peralta
(12)
14,40
1/2 cpo
7
Mucha Sardina, 57, J.Noriega
(11)
7,65
cza
8X
Gloria Mistica, 57, J.M.Sanchez
(6)
60,70
3/4 cpo
9
Valiente Guarani, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
42,60
3 cps
10
Missunderstood, 57, D.E.Arias
(1)
17,50
6 cps
11
Soy Talentosa, 57, B.Enrique
(4)
39,35
2 cps
ú
Megafiesta, 57, J.Villagra
(8)
8,50
pzo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: QUE TEMPESTAD $ 17,30, 7,60 y 3,60. Giuliana Shy $ 3,40 y 1,85. Mi Lumia $ 1,15. IMPERFECTA $ 3.275,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 26.252,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.750,00, a placé $ 137,50. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 2.387.108,00 , con 5 aciertos $ 67.417,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s25c. Cuidador: P.N.Iribarne. Stud: Las 4 Reinas. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Horse Greeley y Stormy Matriarch
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
COMANDO SECRETO, 56, F.Coria
(12)
2*
Da Capo Al Fine, 52, A.Allois
(9)
31,25
8 cps
3
Rafeek, 56, W.Moreyra
(3)
7,10
1 cpo
4
Un Buen Faso, 56, B.Enrique
(2)
5,25
1 1/2 cpo
5
Aldeano Hit, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
11,05
1 1/2 cpo
6X
Life Improved, 56, Jorge Peralta
(10)
4,30
3/4 cpo
7+
Que Disgusto, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(11)
4,00
4 cps
8
Bermello, 56, M.Valle
(6)
19,05
1 1/2 cpo
9
Fratello Embrujado, 56, E.Talaverano
(8)
9,70
5 cps
10
Tremendo John, 56, M.J.Lopez
(13)
28,05
21 cps
ú
Ojo Invicto, 54, R.Frias
(1)
22,20
5 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: COMANDO SECRETO $ 4,50, 3,80 y 2,25. Da Capo Al Fine $ 11,10 y 5,90. Rafeek $ 2,50. IMPERFECTA $ 10.805,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 134.165,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 26.060,00, a placé $ 8.730,00. TRIPLO $ 39.350,00. PICK 4 $ 190.870,00.No corrieron: (4) Super Racing y (5) Strategic Vision. Tiempo: 1'25s81c. Cuidador: M.F.Alvarez. Stud: Sixa. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de War Command y South Heale. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 47.956.479.

