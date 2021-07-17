Resultados de las carreras de ayer en Palermo

1
EL REY AZTECA, 54, C.Perez G.
(1)
0
2
Potro Viny, 56, E.Ferreira P.
(9)
0
3,00
3/4 cpo
3
Amaretto, 57, P.Carrizo
(4)
0
6,85
1/2 cpo
4
Cel Seattle, 57, K.Banegas
(14)
0
11,65
2 cps
5
Gran Prestamista, 57, W.Pereyra
(12)
0
5,40
1 cpo
6*
El Paciente, 54, D.A.Gomez
(13)
0
19,85
1 1/2 cpo
7X
Hello My Boy, 52, M.Giuliano C.
(6)
0
30,65
1/2 cza
8
Spiritual Cause, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
0
6,10
1 1/2 cpo
9
Apache De Vuelta, 55, F.Coria
(3)
0
14,35
pzo
10
Splendor Lady, 51, M.Alfaro
(10)
0
84,00
1 cpo
11
Quick Mojito, 54, O.Arias
(8)
0
4,00
1 cpo
12
Mitornisho, 56, M.Aserito
(5)
0
42,20
6 cps
ú
Takuaree, 56, M.Gonzalez
(11)
0
56,90
9 cps
comentar