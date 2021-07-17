Turf
17 de julio de 2021 - 22:07

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del sábado 17 de julio

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 17/07/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
COOL BERRY, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
2
Vamos A Andar, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
0
4,40
7 cps
3
Nueva Sprinter, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(1)
0
34,00
2 1/2 cps
4
Keyra, 57, J.Villagra
(3)
0
1,70
9 cps
5
Spring Bella, 57, C.Montoya
(5)
0
10,55
cza
6
Scorpiana, 57, E.G.Ortega T.
(6)
0
5,75
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: COOL BERRY $ 3,40 y 1,55. Vamos A Andar $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 420,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.542,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s63c. Cuidador: C.Caceres. Stud: Elsie. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Grand Reward y Twinberry
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
THE RICHMOND, 57, I.Monasterolo
(8)
0
2
Puyol Joy, 55, A.Castro
(5)
0
3,60
cza
3
Vitico Joy, 55, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
4,80
8 cps
4
Lapatium, 57, L.Galdeano
(1)
0
6,30
1 1/2 cpo
5
Fall Away, 57, D.A.Gomez
(3)
0
10,20
1/2 cpo
6*
Top Rimoute, 57, E.Torres
(7)
0
17,50
2 1/2 cps
7
Medaglia D`argento, 57, P.Carrizo
(6)
0
24,10
2 1/2 cps
8
Catanazo, 57, J.Noriega
(4)
0
9,70
1 1/2 cpo
úX
Shakiro, 57, W.Pereyra
(9)
0
2,75
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Desmontó
Dividendos: THE RICHMOND $ 18,15, 5,50 y 2,55. Puyol Joy $ 4,95 y 2,35. Vitico Joy $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 2.920,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.819,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.620,00, a placé $ 142,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'21s91c. Cuidador: G.E.Scarpello. Stud: B Y B. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Horse Greeley y The Charming One
TERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE EVASORA, 56, R.Blanco
(1)
0
2
At A Glance, 56, J.Villagra
(4)
0
5,00
1/2 cpo
3
Muy Maga, 56, I.Monasterolo
(2)
0
10,55
3 cps
4
Dark Toy, 55, F.Quinteros
(6)
0
5,60
2 1/2 cps
5
La Grand Plata, 56, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
7,05
1/2 cpo
6
Furiosa Kali, 56, G.Calvente
(5)
0
3,05
6 cps
ú
Babel Song, 56, C.Montoya
(3)
0
22,20
21 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CHE EVASORA $ 2,45 y 1,85. At A Glance $ 3,10. EXACTA $ 515,00. EXACTA $ 515,00. TRIFECTA $ 887,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.447,50, a placé $ 600,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 10s21c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: Montana. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Greenspring y Thundery Malice
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SHADES OF ROSE, 57, R.Blanco
(7)
0
2
Sasha Halo, 57, K.Banegas
(8)
0
3,45
1 1/2 cpo
3
Sales Talk, 57, J.Villagra
(9)
0
2,90
2 1/2 cps
4
Marina Da Gloria, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
8,85
4 cps
5
Miss Aretha, 55, C.Velazquez
(5)
0
18,00
4 cps
6
Suspensa, 57, L.Balmaceda
(2)
0
26,00
1/2 cpo
7
Emma Spring, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(4)
0
29,05
1/2 cpo
8
Joy Bee, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
10,25
1 1/2 cpo
9
Sor Blan, 57, W.Moreyra
(10)
0
13,80
2 1/2 cps
ú
Locasa Ruler, 54, A.Coronel E.
(1)
0
78,50
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SHADES OF ROSE $ 4,85, 1,70 y 1,30. Sasha Halo $ 1,45 y 1,15. Sales Talk $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 302,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 3.012,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 440,00, a placé $ 120,00. PICK 4 $ 22.451,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 53s95c. Cuidador: N.A.Gaitan. Stud: Los Patrios. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Sebi Halo y Bellrose
QUINTA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BALSAMIC, 55, A.Castro
(4)
0
2
Tm Adolfo, 54, M.Valle
(2)
0
6,95
3 cps
3*
Ordenadisimo, 55, I.Monasterolo
(6)
0
4,30
3 cps
4X
Serties Moon, 54, C.Montoya
(5)
0
8,70
1/2 pzo
5+
Mister Melo, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
35,85
6 cps
6
Nostalgique, 52, R.Frias
(1)
0
11,35
4 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: BALSAMIC $ 1,25 y 1,40. TM Adolfo $ 2,45. EXACTA $ 175,00. TRIFECTA $ 226,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 250,00, a placé $ 147,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'3s23c. Cuidador: R.A.Gonzalez. Stud: S. De B.. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Equal Stripes y Bambali
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MR.PROUD, 54, R.Frias
(9)
0
2
Luminista, 57, M.Valle
(5)
0
2,15
2 cps
3
Bendaval Rye, 57, E.Talaverano
(4)
0
4,80
cza
4
Quedate Tranquilo, 57, M.J.Lopez
(10)
0
8,65
1/2 cpo
5
Pronto Deseo, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
9,65
hco
6
Nammos, 55, L.Cabrera
(8)
0
29,50
1/2 cpo
7
Gordito Golpista, 56, E.Martinez
(1)
0
35,35
4 cps
8
Te Vi Campeon, 54, A.Cabrera
(2)
0
13,10
3 cps
ú
Divisado, 57, L.Vai
(3)
0
4,80
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MR. PROUD $ 3,90, 2,40 y 1,10. Luminista $ 2,15 y 1,20. Bendaval Rye $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 235,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 2.414,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 177,50, a placé $ 55,00. TRIPLO $ 1.610,00. PICK 4 $ 2.093,00.No Corrió: (6) J Be Iguana. Tiempo: 1'23s35c. Cuidador: D.Peña. Stud: Rompe Paga. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Master Of Hounds y Alondra Real
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSClasico Diamond Jubilee
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LUTHIER BLUES, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
2
Lorenzo Rye, 60, L.Cabrera
(8)
0
5,30
5 cps
3
Sanson Greeley, 60, Jorge Peralta
(2)
0
3,35
hco
4
Dale Gaucho, 60, G.Calvente
(3)
0
6,60
3 cps
5
El Sabio Lucho, 60, F.Coria
(1)
0
12,30
3 cps
6
Jack Of Hearts, 60, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
9,40
7 cps
ú*
Caligrafico, 60, R.Frias
(4)
0
79,75
5 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: LUTHIER BLUES $ 2,30 y 1,25. Lorenzo Rye $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 320,00. TRIFECTA $ 476,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 270,00, a placé $ 180,00. 5 Y 6 POZO MAX: con 6 aciertos $ 83.600,00, con 5 aciertos $ 504,00.No Corrió: (6) Fondo Tropical. Tiempo: 53s45c. Cuidador: Gonzalo Sarno. Stud: Kirby`s (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Le Blues y House Rules
OCTAVA CARRERA- 2500 METROSClasico Ignacio E Ignacio F. Correas (g. Ii) - GRUPO II
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HENESTROSA, 60, E.Ortega P.
(3)
0
2*
Marquesa Key, 57, L.Balmaceda
(8)
0
2,45
3/4 cpo
3
Soviet Catch, 57, A.Cabrera
(2)
0
4,25
cza
4
Jazz Bass, 57, P.Carrizo
(1)
0
9,75
1 cpo
5
Gamble Rules, 60, J.Noriega
(4)
0
3,95
1 1/2 cpo
6
Joy Revolucionaria, 60, J.Villagra
(6)
0
26,65
3 cps
7
Miss Eder, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
4,40
3 cps
ú
Just You, 60, C.Velazquez
(5)
0
29,05
13 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Dist. molestó
Dividendos: HENESTROSA $ 13,65 y 3,40. Marquesa Key $ 2,30. EXACTA $ 1.482,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.474,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.140,00, a placé $ 55,00. TRIPLO $ 4.930,00. PICK POZO MAX $ 9.185,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'35s71c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Hs. Pozo De Luna. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Happy Queen
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PELLEGATI, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
2
Tensado Craf, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
0
3,70
1 1/2 cpo
3
Jump Higher, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
10,70
2 1/2 cps
4
Super Creativo, 57, J.Noriega
(8)
0
3,05
1 1/2 cpo
5
Spirit Of Liberty, 56, E.Martinez
(9)
0
21,35
6 cps
6
Canicatti, 57, I.Monasterolo
(3)
0
8,40
1 cpo
7
Campion, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(4)
0
45,00
3/4 cpo
8
Ibitalent, 56, M.Gonzalez
(1)
0
58,20
9 cps
9
Valid Oro, 55, L.Vai
(2)
0
185,15
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Triky, 56, S.Toscani
(10)
0
315,20
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: PELLEGATI $ 2,70, 1,40 y 1,25. Tensado Craf $ 1,55 y 1,35. Jump Higher $ 1,60. IMPERFECTA $ 207,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.704,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.107,50, a placé $ 260,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'22s20c. Cuidador: J.C.Et`choury (h). Stud: Rubio B.. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Manipulator y Profuga
DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BALA DE ORO, 54, C.Perez G.
(4)
0
2
Vitolia, 54, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
4,85
3 cps
3
Regine`s Jane, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
0
4,00
3 cps
4
Natamora, 54, R.R.Barrueco
(6)
0
2,55
2 1/2 cps
5
Indicada Girl, 54, R.Frias
(1)
0
12,85
5 cps
6
Checky Key, 57, R.Blanco
(3)
0
2,40
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: BALA DE ORO $ 22,35 y 4,75. Vitolia $ 4,55. EXACTA $ 2.565,00. TRIFECTA $ 6.055,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.950,00, a placé $ 247,50. PICK 4 $ 27.726,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'35s18c. Cuidador: J.S.Maldotti. Stud: Rubi I. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Suggestive Boy y Balada Para Unloco
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
AMIGUITO LUNATICO, 54, J.Noriega
(4)
0
2
Summit Embrujado, 55, F.Coria
(7)
0
6,80
4 cps
3
Valledolmo, 57, I.Monasterolo
(2)
0
7,25
3 cps
4
Mem`s Neartic, 57, A.Cabrera
(5)
0
14,25
1 1/2 cpo
5
Don Soñador, 57, E.Siniani
(1)
0
10,95
v.m.
6
Scudetto, 57, K.Banegas
(9)
0
3,15
pzo
7
Il Matterello, 55, E.Retamozo
(6)
0
5,00
1 1/2 cpo
8
Che Mariscal, 57, P.Carrizo
(3)
0
7,25
pzo
ú
Selenium Halo, 54, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
16,95
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: AMIGUITO LUNATICO $ 4,40, 2,60 y 1,45. Summit Embrujado $ 3,25 y 3,35. Valledolmo $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 1.372,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.510,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.385,00, a placé $ 1.315,00. TRIPLO 14.730,00 Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s27c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: Hs. Y St. Don Nico. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Todo Un Amiguito y Lunaria Seattle
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PINTA QUE MATA, 55, J.Villagra
(7)
0
2
Dixie Zen, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
1,90
1 cpo
3
Al Maestro, 57, G.Villalba
(4)
0
23,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Lebruno, 57, G.Calvente
(9)
0
12,65
1 1/2 cpo
5
Lost Number, 57, F.Barroso
(8)
0
6,95
4 cps
6
Rock Festival, 57, G.J.Garcia
(10)
0
57,10
3 cps
7
Selective Search, 55, E.Torres
(11)
0
74,40
1 cpo
8
Celtics, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
43,05
cza
9
Un Capricho, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
9,45
1/2 cpo
10*
Fantasearte, 57, E.Siniani
(6)
0
9,10
2 cps
ú
Hold The Gold, 57, P.Carrizo
(5)
0
3,85
3 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: PINTA QUE MATA $ 17,65, 2,75 y 3,40. Dixie Zen $ 1,50 y 1,30. Al Maestro $ 2,35. IMPERFECTA $ 557,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 38.572,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.527,50, a placé $ 110,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'22s81c. Cuidador: G.E.Romero. Stud: El Chuchi (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Pelicula
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL REY AZTECA, 54, C.Perez G.
(1)
0
2
Potro Viny, 56, E.Ferreira P.
(9)
0
3,00
3/4 cpo
3
Amaretto, 57, P.Carrizo
(4)
0
6,85
1/2 cpo
4
Cel Seattle, 57, K.Banegas
(14)
0
11,65
2 cps
5
Gran Prestamista, 57, W.Pereyra
(12)
0
5,40
1 cpo
6*
El Paciente, 54, D.A.Gomez
(13)
0
19,85
1 1/2 cpo
7X
Hello My Boy, 52, M.Giuliano C.
(6)
0
30,65
1/2 cza
8
Spiritual Cause, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
0
6,10
1 1/2 cpo
9
Apache De Vuelta, 55, F.Coria
(3)
0
14,35
pzo
10
Splendor Lady, 51, M.Alfaro
(10)
0
84,00
1 cpo
11
Quick Mojito, 54, O.Arias
(8)
0
4,00
1 cpo
12
Mitornisho, 56, M.Aserito
(5)
0
42,20
6 cps
ú
Takuaree, 56, M.Gonzalez
(11)
0
56,90
9 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó frío
Dividendos: EL REY AZTECA $ 45,50, 8,30 y 5,70. Potro Viny $ 2,75 y 2,55. Amaretto $ 2,45. IMPERFECTA $ 3.072,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 210.848,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 40.765,00, a placé $ 565,00. TRIPLO $ 250.805,00. PICK 4 $ 333.450,00. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos y con 5 aciertos $ 899.958,00 . No Corrió: (2) Urbanscape. Tiempo: 1'11s22c. Cuidador: J.L.Lopez. Stud: Atilio Ismael (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Empire Aztec y Años Despue. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 52.435.801.

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados