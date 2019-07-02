Diez películas imperdibles sobre ovnis y extraterrestres

Todo los de 2 de julio se celebra el Día Mundial del Ovni, en homenaje a una supuesta nave espacial que se estrelló en el desierto de Nuevo México el 2 de julio de 1947, hecho mundialmente conocido como "Caso Roswell"
Close Encounters of the Third Kind | 1977 | Steven Spielberg
The Day the Earth Stood Still | 1951 | Robert Wise
Arrival | 2016 | Denis Villeneuve
Cocoon | 1985 | Ron Howard
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial | 1982 | Steven Spielberg
District 9 | 2009 | Neill Blomkamp
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005 | Garth Jennings
Independence Day | 1996 | Roland Emmerich
Mars Attacks! | 1996 | Tim Burton
Starman | 1984 | John Carpenter
