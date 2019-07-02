Espectáculos |
02 de julio de 2019 - 09:07

Diez películas imperdibles sobre ovnis y extraterrestres

Todo los de 2 de julio se celebra el Día Mundial del Ovni, en homenaje a una supuesta nave espacial que se estrelló en el desierto de Nuevo México el 2 de julio de 1947, hecho mundialmente conocido como "Caso Roswell"

Close Encounters of the Third Kind | 1977 | Steven Spielberg

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

The Day the Earth Stood Still | 1951 | Robert Wise

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Arrival | 2016 | Denis Villeneuve

Arrival

Cocoon | 1985 | Ron Howard

Cocoon

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial | 1982 | Steven Spielberg

E.T. el extraterrestre

District 9 | 2009 | Neill Blomkamp

District 9

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005 | Garth Jennings

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Independence Day | 1996 | Roland Emmerich

Independence Day

Mars Attacks! | 1996 | Tim Burton

Mars Attacks! trailer

Starman | 1984 | John Carpenter

Starman

