Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
SEÑOR ROSENDO, 57, G.Hahn
(10)
0
2
Dreamking, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(3)
0
14,40
2 cps
3
Deep, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
0
4,30
hco
4
Que Asombroso, 57, W.Aguirre
(14)
0
4,05
3/4 cpo
5
Mount Shine, 57, D.E.Arias
(8)
0
8,45
pzo
6
Forchetto Nak, 54, F.Menendez
(16)
0
6,45
5 cps
7
Lucky Moro, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(13)
0
63,00
2 cps
8
Che Catalan, 57, D.R.Gomez
(5)
0
12,65
1 1/2 cpo
9
Zensation, 53, J.Yalet (h)
(1)
0
80,35
pzo
10
Persa Letal, 57, M.Delli Q.
(4)
0
33,30
pzo
11
Best Prince, 53, R.Villegas
(7)
0
78,75
2 1/2 cps
12
Viajero Letal, 53, J.Rivarola
(12)
0
232,70
2 1/2 cps
13
Champ Runner, 57, F.Vilches
(9)
0
2,70
cza
ú
Loyal Boy, 57, J.Oger
(15)
0
168,65
1 1/2 cpo
