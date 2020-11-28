Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 EL HUMORISTA, 57, W.Aguirre (3) 0 2 Fly D` Verdad, 52, F.Menendez (16) 0 5,45 1 cpo 3 The Turk, 57, C.Sandoval (12) 0 45,80 3 cps 4 Don Lagos, 57, W.Pereyra (2) 0 34,70 2 cps 5 Black Russian, 57, A.O.Lopez (7) 0 36,25 hco 6 Savings Bank, 53, L.Ramallo (8) 0 12,55 2 cps 7 Vendiez, 57, K.Banegas (1) 0 8,65 cza 8 Brio Cause, 53, J.Yalet (h) (5) 0 184,80 1 1/2 cpo 9 Blackbird, 53, R.Villegas (9) 0 182,25 1 cpo 10 Spitz, 53, M.A.Sosa (14) 0 24,35 1 cpo 11 Strategic Missil, 57, D.R.Gomez (10) 0 12,50 2 cps 12 Recit King, 57, F.Aguirre (13) 0 358,25 15 cps 13 Intentado, 57, N.Ortiz (15) 0 34,25 17 cps ú Gym Gratis, 57, A.Cabrera (11) 0 5,05 1/2 cpo - - - 0

Dividendos: EL HUMORISTA $ 1,75, 1,15 y 1,10. Fly D`Verdad $ 1,60 y 1,30. The Turk $ 2,60. IMPERFECTA $ 435,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 48.749,00. DOBLE $ 4.075,00. TRIPLO $ 4.155,00. CUATERNA $ 58.636,50. No corrieron: (4) Sixties Che y (6) Duda Best. Tiempo: 1'13s26c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Mayflower. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Emperor Richard y Humorles. RECAUDACIÓN:$ 24.735.354. .