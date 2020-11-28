Turf |
28 de noviembre de 2020 - 01:11

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del viernes 27 de noviembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 27/11/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ETRUSCUS, 53, R.Villegas
(3)
0
2
Matchmaze, 57, W.Aguirre
(7)
0
3,40
2 cps
3
Lavorativo, 57, B.Enrique
(10)
0
1,50
2 cps
4
Legionario Fast, 57, A.Cabrera
(5a)
0
125,15
11 cps
5
El De La Luna, 53, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
369,35
1 1/2 cpo
6
Great Pasmence, 53, L.Chaparro
(4)
0
30,55
1/2 pzo
7
Iron Prince, 55, A.Castro
(2)
0
40,05
5 cps
8
Red Autentico, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(9)
0
369,35
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Cabaretero Fast, 54, F.Menendez
(5)
0
6,10
23 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ETRUSCUS $ 4,75 y 2,35. Matchmaze $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 202,00. TRIFECTA $ 289,00.No corrieron: (1) Filoso Bannetton y (8) Silva Rafa. Tiempo: 1'23s28c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Vieja Corona (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de E Dubai y Eastbourne
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SUERTE ORDENADA, 57, D.E.Arias
(9)
0
2
Bandida Best, 57, M.Giuliano C.
(6)
0
5,35
3 cps
3
Minera Dubai, 57, J.R.Benitez V.
(14)
0
1,85
cza
4
Saioa, 57, G.Sediari
(3)
0
14,85
3 cps
5
Olivia Pope, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
7,60
2 cps
6
Ree Guapa, 57, J.Rivarola
(11)
0
20,10
cza
7
Recit Intellect, 57, D.R.Gomez
(13)
0
14,50
3 cps
8
La Colosal, 57, A.Giorgis
(5)
0
27,75
1 cpo
9
Sexuality, 55, F.Aguirre
(12)
0
177,45
3 cps
10
Rio Barcelona, 57, R.Villagra
(7)
0
28,10
3 cps
ú
Inigualable, 55, L.Noriega
(1)
0
11,30
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SUERTE ORDENADA $ 5,40, 2,05 y 1,30. Bandida Best $ 2,60 y 1,30. Minera Dubai $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 125,00. Quintex $ 38.925,75. DOBLE $ 464,00.No corrieron: (2) Linda Melenita, (4) Conilusao y (8) Batisfera. Tiempo: 1'5s29c. Cuidador: F.H.Mentucci. Stud: El Barrial (riv). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Lucky Island y Pure Orderly
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROSClasico Asociacion Cooperativa De Criadores De Caballos De Sangre Pura De Carrera (l) - L
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EMPEÑOSA RIMOUT, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
2
Mira Quien Viene, 60, O.Alderete
(2)
0
4,20
pzo
3
Xeneize, 56, E.Siniani
(1a)
0
11,70
13 cps
4
Pipa De Agua, 56, F.Menendez
(1)
0
11,70
7 cps
5
Ke Ragazza, 56, R.Villegas
(4)
0
18,50
14 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EMPEÑOSA RIMOUT $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 20,50. TRIFECTA $ 8,25. DOBLE $ 112,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'3s72c. Cuidador: R.M.San Millan. Stud: Parque Patricios. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Remote y Empeñosa Gulch
CUARTA CARRERA- 800 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SANTOS DAVOS, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
2
Aragone, 55, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
3,95
5 cps
3
Emm Vago, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
5,40
4 cps
4
Bello Snow, 55, G.Hahn
(6)
0
19,55
2 cps
5
Fuyi Shock, 55, W.Aguirre
(4)
0
11,65
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SANTOS DAVOS $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 27,50. TRIFECTA $ 35,00. DOBLE $ 19,00. TRIPLO $ 140,50. CUATERNA $ 1.405,50.No Corrió: (3) El Eclesiastico. Tiempo: 45s26c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: S. De B.. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Sebi Halo y Tanandava
QUINTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ELEGANTE FREUD, 53, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
2
Grand Modesto, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
7,75
3 cps
3
Orpheo, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
0
8,00
2 1/2 cps
4
Perfeto, 57, G.Sediari
(13)
0
29,75
3/4 cpo
5
Planet Louis, 57, O.Alderete
(11)
0
2,30
pzo
6
Don Villarino, 53, F.Roldan
(4)
0
192,30
1 cpo
7
Clonado, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
0
4,05
pzo
8
Latin Wood, 57, J.Gonzalez
(2)
0
120,00
1/2 cpo
9
Shadow Hunter, 57, M.J.Lopez
(12)
0
13,35
3/4 cpo
10
Chocolate En Rama, 57, A.Cabrera
(6)
0
30,65
3/4 cpo
11
Pleasant Rate, 53, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
11,60
2 1/2 cps
12
Most Peluquero, 57, F.Coria
(14)
0
13,00
2 cps
13
Seguro Chuck, 57, R.Villagra
(3)
0
164,55
3 cps
ú*
Staples, 57, C.Velazquez
(9)
0
10,05
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) No largó
Dividendos: ELEGANTE FREUD $ 29,55, 9,85 y 5,80. Grand Modesto $ 3,10 y 2,85. Orpheo $ 7,10. IMPERFECTA $ 645,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 157.965,75. DOBLE $ 316,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'4s41c. Cuidador: H.M.Martinez. Stud: Wary. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Freud y Finura Sam
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Especial Jockey Club De Mendoza
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EOLIA CAT, 60, G.Hahn
(3)
0
2
Stonecharly, 60, R.L.Garcia
(7)
0
4,30
1 1/2 cpo
3
Candy Beer, 60, C.Montoya
(5)
0
3,10
1/2 cpo
4
Royal Digger, 60, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
3,95
5 cps
5
Sebi Moro, 60, J.Villagra
(4a)
0
4,00
2 1/2 cps
6
Indy Award, 60, D.E.Arias
(1)
0
7,45
6 cps
7
El Encuestado, 60, J.Roman
(6)
0
13,90
pzo
ú
Orpen Full, 60, F.Calvente
(4)
0
4,00
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EOLIA CAT $ 7,35, y 4,15. Stonecharly $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 315,50. TRIFECTA $747,00. DOBLE $ 2.728,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s55c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: El Leon (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Hurricane Cat y Roman Gale
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VA LIZA, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
0
2
Tete`s Night, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
0
52,00
3 cps
3
Easter Song, 57, Jorge Peralta
(4)
0
5,70
1/2 pzo
4
Badalunera, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
2,15
2 1/2 cps
5
Yoga Rave, 57, A.Marinhas
(8)
0
3,85
1 cpo
6
Buscada Stripes, 52, J.Yalet (h)
(3)
0
16,30
2 cps
7
La Chunguera, 57, E.Siniani
(2)
0
4,45
2 1/2 cps
8
Miss Jewels, 52, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
26,20
6 cps
ú
Dubai Heat, 50, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
58,30
17 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: VA LIZA $ 7,50, 3,90 y 3,25. Tete`s Night $ 15,70 y 9,55. Easter Song $ 5,10. EXACTA $ 1.246,00. TRIFECTA $ 5.192,00. DOBLE $ 493,00. APEUSTA TRIPLO $ 14.387,50. CUATERNA $ 36.275,50.No corrieron: (5) Amazing Queen y (5a) Lovely Surge. Tiempo: 1'17s79c. Cuidador: M.A.Diaz. Stud: St. Los Corrales S. A.. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Lizard Island y Thundery Va
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SEÑOR ROSENDO, 57, G.Hahn
(10)
0
2
Dreamking, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(3)
0
14,40
2 cps
3
Deep, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
0
4,30
hco
4
Que Asombroso, 57, W.Aguirre
(14)
0
4,05
3/4 cpo
5
Mount Shine, 57, D.E.Arias
(8)
0
8,45
pzo
6
Forchetto Nak, 54, F.Menendez
(16)
0
6,45
5 cps
7
Lucky Moro, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(13)
0
63,00
2 cps
8
Che Catalan, 57, D.R.Gomez
(5)
0
12,65
1 1/2 cpo
9
Zensation, 53, J.Yalet (h)
(1)
0
80,35
pzo
10
Persa Letal, 57, M.Delli Q.
(4)
0
33,30
pzo
11
Best Prince, 53, R.Villegas
(7)
0
78,75
2 1/2 cps
12
Viajero Letal, 53, J.Rivarola
(12)
0
232,70
2 1/2 cps
13
Champ Runner, 57, F.Vilches
(9)
0
2,70
cza
ú
Loyal Boy, 57, J.Oger
(15)
0
168,65
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SEÑOR ROSENDO $ 23,80, 8,55 y 4,00. Dreamking $ 5,65 y 29,95. Deep $ 1,90. IMPERFECTA $ 1.202,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 76.765,50. DOBLE $ 2.566,00. CADENA CON 6 Aciertos $ 201.138,00. con 5 Aciertos $ 1.426,25.No corrieron: (2) Consiglieri y (11) Life Victorioso. Tiempo: 1'12s99c. Cuidador: S.M.S.Leva. Stud: Lucas Y Agus. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Seattle Hoofer y La Rosada
NOVENA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LAMEGO, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
2
El Casador, 54, F.Menendez
(6)
0
4,40
3/4 cpo
3
Gaspy, 57, W.Aguirre
(3)
0
2,30
4 cps
4
Señalado Shot, 51, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
60,90
4 cps
5
Rishikesh, 54, J.Leonardo
(2)
0
6,60
6 cps
6
Camino A La Gloria, 52, J.Yalet (h)
(5)
0
205,75
5 cps
7
Katai, 55, J.Oger
(1)
0
10,15
2 1/2 cps
ú
Tinkerboy, 57, K.Banegas
(8)
0
17,60
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LAMEGO $ 2,40 y 1.50. El Casador $ 2,60. EXACTA $ 158,50. TRIFECTA $ 162,50. DOBLE $ 835,00.No Corrió: (9) Santiagueñito. Tiempo: 1'31s27c. Cuidador: E.A.Corsiglia. Stud: Flor De Liz (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Grand Reward y Magic Number
DECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SARDELLI, 57, F.Coria
(12)
0
2
Koleston, 57, D.Diaz
(13)
0
2,85
1/2 pzo
3
Año Patrio, 54, M.La Palma
(6)
0
8,25
1 cpo
4
Dulzon Nak, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
0
6,80
3/4 cpo
5
Maybe K, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
0
9,30
hco
6
Don Orpen, 57, D.E.Arias
(4)
0
7,95
1 1/2 cpo
7
Samaras, 57, J.Leonardo
(3)
0
6,70
1 1/2 cpo
8
Iru Fushi, 53, R.Villegas
(10)
0
72,00
1/2 cza
9
Super Tiger, 57, R.M.Torres
(9)
0
47,40
3/4 cpo
10
Inter Dream, 57, M.Delli Q.
(14)
0
4,90
2 cps
ú
Emerson Black, 55, J.Rivarola
(5)
0
46,75
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SARDELLI $ 7,40, 3,15 y 1,70. Año Patrio $ 1,65 y 1,15. Koleston $ 1,35. IMPERFECTA $ 149,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 20.037,00. DOBLE $ 276,00. APUETA TRIPLO $ 17.982,00. CUATERNA $ 97.719,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 235.133,50. con 4 Aciertos $ 1.017,50.No corrieron: (2) Green Mill, (8) Apolo Crit y (11) Lungotevere. Tiempo: 1'5s64c. Cuidador: O.N.Martinez U.. Stud: Rosildie. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Zensational y Smashing Glory
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FORTY DE TRIOMPHE, 56, D.R.Gomez
(5)
0
2
Siro Halo, 56, J.Gonzalez
(10)
0
6,00
hco
3
Advantage On, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
0
3,50
5 cps
4
Verificacion Letal, 56, Jorge Peralta
(3)
0
1,75
1 cpo
5
El De Laguna, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
0
8,00
2 cps
6
Son Eminence, 56, D.E.Arias
(7)
0
12,50
pzo
7
Dulok, 54, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
23,30
2 cps
8
Rubio Sipan, 56, L.Comas
(11)
0
99,99
pzo
9
Electro Way, 56, W.Aguirre
(1)
0
62,90
13 cps
ú
Manifiesto Yon, 53, F.Menendez
(2)
0
82,05
20 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: FORTY DE TRIOMPHE $ 10,25, 5,00 y 3,60. Siro Halo $ 2,85 y 1,90. Advantage On $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 506,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.905,00. DOBLE $ 10.577,50.No corrieron: (9) Preso Vip y (12) Mem`s Capote. Tiempo: 1'5s91c. Cuidador: N.F.Pastor. Stud: Stud Aitue. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Forty Particula
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FANGO NEGRO, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
0
2
Matrix Joy, 56, J.Noriega
(1)
0
3,15
6 cps
3
Punto Y Banker, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
6,20
2 cps
4
Remotico, 56, E.Ortega P.
(8)
0
5,75
4 cps
5
Personal Skill, 56, A.Domingos
(4)
0
10,70
3 cps
6
Sillero Fast, 56, A.Cabrera
(7)
0
41,05
5 cps
7
Anochecido Song, 56, J.Da Silva
(6)
0
18,70
5 cps
ú
Angel Del Cielo, 56, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
5,70
8 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: FANGO NEGRO $ 2,50 y 1,95. Matrix Joy $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 121,00. TRIFECTA $ 254,25. DOBLE $ 456,00. TRIPLO $ 10.244,00. CUATERNA $ 40.858,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'3s74c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: Quereuquen. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Sidney`s Candy y Fancy Yankee
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CANDY BILLION, 56, Jorge Peralta
(2)
0
2
Horse Key, 54, J.Rivarola
(11)
0
5,65
2 cps
3
Sell Side, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(3)
0
13,35
cza
4
Ambientalista, 56, F.Coria
(8)
0
7,05
v.m.
5
Gran Net, 56, R.Techera
(9)
0
18,25
1 cpo
6
Roman Craf, 56, W.Aguirre
(7)
0
21,35
4 cps
7
Che Sununu, 56, G.Hahn
(12)
0
12,45
2 1/2 cps
8
Admirado Song, 56, M.Medina
(6)
0
42,10
2 cps
9
Audubon, 56, M.Delli Q.
(1)
0
2,20
1 1/2 cpo
10
Asiriano, 53, F.Menendez
(4)
0
8,35
1 1/2 cpo
11
Cafe Hipico, 56, R.Frias
(5)
0
7,55
5 cps
ú
Prisionero Plus, 52, M.A.Sosa
(10)
0
111,25
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CANDY BILLION $ 13,55, 5,30 y 4,55. Horse Key $ 2,70 y 1,80. Sell Side $ 4,70. EXACTA $ 796,50. TRIFECTA $ 6.582,00. DOBLE $ 515,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s98c. Cuidador: A.O.Martinez. Stud: Don Chagua (tan). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Señor Candy y Beautiful Star
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL HUMORISTA, 57, W.Aguirre
(3)
0
2
Fly D` Verdad, 52, F.Menendez
(16)
0
5,45
1 cpo
3
The Turk, 57, C.Sandoval
(12)
0
45,80
3 cps
4
Don Lagos, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
34,70
2 cps
5
Black Russian, 57, A.O.Lopez
(7)
0
36,25
hco
6
Savings Bank, 53, L.Ramallo
(8)
0
12,55
2 cps
7
Vendiez, 57, K.Banegas
(1)
0
8,65
cza
8
Brio Cause, 53, J.Yalet (h)
(5)
0
184,80
1 1/2 cpo
9
Blackbird, 53, R.Villegas
(9)
0
182,25
1 cpo
10
Spitz, 53, M.A.Sosa
(14)
0
24,35
1 cpo
11
Strategic Missil, 57, D.R.Gomez
(10)
0
12,50
2 cps
12
Recit King, 57, F.Aguirre
(13)
0
358,25
15 cps
13
Intentado, 57, N.Ortiz
(15)
0
34,25
17 cps
ú
Gym Gratis, 57, A.Cabrera
(11)
0
5,05
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EL HUMORISTA $ 1,75, 1,15 y 1,10. Fly D`Verdad $ 1,60 y 1,30. The Turk $ 2,60. IMPERFECTA $ 435,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 48.749,00. DOBLE $ 4.075,00. TRIPLO $ 4.155,00. CUATERNA $ 58.636,50. No corrieron: (4) Sixties Che y (6) Duda Best. Tiempo: 1'13s26c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Mayflower. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Emperor Richard y Humorles. RECAUDACIÓN:$ 24.735.354. .

