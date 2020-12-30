Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
WARRY NEGRO, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(13)
0
2
Regalito Salo, 53, U.Chaves
(11)
0
9,20
1/2 cpo
3
Quijotero, 57, D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
4,30
cza
4
El Incohero, 55, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
15,00
1 1/2 cpo
5
Elegante Jack, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(8)
0
18,90
1 1/2 cpo
6
Great Chacarero, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
27,40
1 cpo
7
Logy Hero, 59, W.Maturan
(14)
0
136,25
1/2 cpo
8
Lavorativo, 57, W.Aguirre
(4)
0
1,75
1 1/2 cpo
9
Loquito Mail, 57, C.Sandoval
(6)
0
338,90
4 cps
10
Jazz Dubai, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(5)
0
138,65
1 1/2 cpo
11
Contrapunto, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(16)
0
13,00
1/2 pzo
12
Endorshalo, 53, L.Ramallo
(15)
0
28,90
3/4 cpo
13
Galateo, 57, D.E.Arias
(9)
0
30,10
3/4 cpo
14
Ritmo Y Viento, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
28,55
1 cpo
ú
Profesor Thom, 53, R.Villegas
(1)
0
95,55
3 cps
comentar