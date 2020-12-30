Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 FLORIANOPOLIS, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (14) 0 2 Lay Out, 57, J.Villagra (5) 0 7,50 2 cps 3 Morning Glory, 57, F.L.Goncalves (6) 0 3,00 1 1/2 cpo 4 Domitilla, 57, E.Siniani (12) 0 5,25 1 cpo 5 Jasy Nov, 57, G.Hahn (2) 0 7,70 2 cps 6 War Of Empires, 53, M.A.Sosa (3) 0 99,99 3/4 cpo 7 Eneide, 57, W.Aguirre (10) 0 8,70 5 cps 8 Becky Boop, 57, M.J.Lopez (15) 0 26,85 2 1/2 cps 9 Legiona Cane, 57, D.R.Gomez (4) 0 6,70 2 cps 10 Vunipola, 59, W.Maturan (11) 0 20,85 2 cps ú Perfect In, 57, A.Marinhas (7) 0 58,00 15 cps - - - 0

Dividendos: FLORIANOPOLIS $ 4,20, 2,35 y 1,35. Lay Out $ 4,45 y 2,70. Morning Glory $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 745,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 15.288,00. DOBLE $ 3.320,00. TRIPLO $ 6.331,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 30.114,00. No corrieron: (1) Nail Her, (8) Escapada City, (9) Freudina y (13) Magical Love. Tiempo: 1'39s57c. Cuidador: M.A.Arce. Stud: V. H. A.. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Endorsement y Flower Tim. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 28.454.023.