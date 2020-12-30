Turf |
30 de diciembre de 2020 - 01:12

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del martes 29 de diciembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 29/12/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INDIE SOUL, 57, G.Hahn
(9)
0
2
Another Red, 53, A.I.Romay
(14)
0
11,55
3 cps
3
Lan Cursi, 53, R.Frias
(7)
0
71,00
cza
4
Secretaria Icon, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
0
1,30
1 cpo
5
Sobrevivir, 57, D.E.Arias
(6)
0
25,80
1 1/2 cpo
6
Improveds Femme, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(11)
0
4,55
pzo
7
Sobervia, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
0
61,00
1 cpo
8
Sil Top, 53, M.A.Sosa
(5)
0
49,75
1 cpo
9
Mashonaland, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(13)
0
31,15
3/4 cpo
10
Russian India, 57, W.Aguirre
(3)
0
47,80
3/4 cpo
11
Palma De Oro, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(8)
0
8,40
1 cpo
ú
Remote Bullet, 54, Y.Diestra
(4)
0
99,45
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: INDIE SOUL $ 19,75, 6,05 y 9,50. Another Red $ 3,65 y 7,05. Lan Cursi $ 38,15. IMPERFECTA $ 840,00. TRIFECTA $ 29.692,00.No corrieron: (2) Potra Zen y (10) Victorian Tennessee. Tiempo: 1'4s99c. Cuidador: H.J.A.Torres. Stud: Ferre. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Emperor Richard y Indian Clue
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
IVAN ZELINA, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
0
2
Oringo Joy, 57, J.Noriega
(6)
0
2,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
Tuvo Suerte, 55, F.Menendez
(11)
0
8,75
3 cps
4
Ever Plin Plin, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(15)
0
31,50
2 cps
5
Todos A Combatir, 53, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
8,10
1 cpo
6
Legionario Fast, 53, R.Villegas
(4)
0
28,45
3/4 cpo
7
Viejo Coco, 57, G.Hahn
(3)
0
26,85
1 cpo
8
Happy Chuck, 54, Y.Diestra
(2)
0
24,10
1 cpo
9
Michelu, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(14)
0
56,20
8 cps
10
Buscandote, 57, A.Morua
(12)
0
229,25
1 1/2 cpo
11
Cachi Chuck, 57, W.Maturan
(10)
0
256,20
2 cps
12
Zingo, 57, J.Da Silva
(13)
0
12,50
2 1/2 cps
13
Best Trebolar, 57, D.E.Arias
(16)
0
9,50
1/2 cpo
ú
Got Chance, 57, D.R.Gomez
(9)
0
498,30
11 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: IVAN ZELINA $ 2,90, 1,35 y 1,15. Oringo Joy $ 2,15 y 1,45. Tuvo Suerte $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 45,50. Quintex $ 9.338,25. DOBLE $ 328,00.No corrieron: (1) Pokemon Filoso y (8) Don Silvester. Tiempo: 1'12s65c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Facundito. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Violence y In The Bar
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
D`OR VAN, 57, W.Aguirre
(7)
0
2
Equal Ilusion, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
1,70
8 cps
3
Maddison, 57, L.Vai
(3)
0
11,80
1 cpo
4
Ramses O, 57, J.Da Silva
(1)
0
7,40
3 cps
5
El Encuestado, 53, J.Roman
(4)
0
23,85
6 cps
6
Gattolo, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
7,90
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Dipinto, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
0
5,70
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: D`OR VAN $ 4,10 y 1,90. Equal Ilusi n $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 114,00. TRIFECTA $ 287,50. DOBLE $ 105,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'22s84c. Cuidador: A.A.Saavedra. Stud: El Establo. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Van Nistelrooy y Gold Fitz
CUARTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
POR OTROS AIRES, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
2
Emperor King, 57, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
1,80
3 cps
3
Francisco, 50, F.Roldan
(11a)
0
1,80
1/2 cpo
4
Suban El Volumen, 57, J.Noriega
(4)
0
2,60
1 cpo
5
Noquere, 55, G.Hahn
(10)
0
20,65
6 cps
6
Leon Del Cabo, 57, W.Aguirre
(5)
0
7,80
3 cps
7
Honor A Mi Hermano, 55, L.Cabrera
(7)
0
47,70
5 cps
8
Señalado Shot, 55, E.Siniani
(9)
0
160,10
7 cps
9*
Ree Lunatico, 55, A.O.Lopez
(3)
0
151,40
2 1/2 cps
úX
Quake Risk, 51, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
46,20
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado (X) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: POR OTROS AIRES $4,45, 1,15 y 1,10. Emperor King $ 1,10 y 1,10. Suban El Volumen $ 1,10. EXACTA $. TRIFECTA $ 135,50. DOBLE $ 287,50. TRIPLO $ 678,50. CUATERNA $ 10.901,90.No corrieron: (2) Rockero y (8) Gaspy. Tiempo: 1'30s35c. Cuidador: C.A.Davila. Stud: Ferre. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Lizard Island y New Berry
QUINTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA BARCELONETA, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
2
Magali Hot, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
4,95
1 1/2 cpo
3
Emma Princess, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(11)
0
17,40
cza
4
Vidina, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(10)
0
15,15
1 cpo
5
Rocanara, 57, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
4,70
2 cps
6
Mireyita, 54, F.Roldan
(5)
0
5,10
1 1/2 cpo
7
Nueva Sensacion, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(1)
0
57,20
2 cps
8
Milonga Del Angel, 57, A.Cabrera
(12)
0
37,15
3 cps
9
Linda Catalina, 53, R.Villegas
(4)
0
45,70
2 cps
10
Ligera Saam, 57, D.E.Arias
(2)
0
7,20
1 cpo
11
Bordadita Pampa, 57, D.R.Gomez
(14)
0
8,20
2 cps
12
La Murillo, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(13)
0
52,90
3/4 cpo
ú
Empapada, 57, C.Sandoval
(9)
**********
0,00
3 cps
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: LA BARCELONETA $ 3,20, 2,40 y 2,55. Magali Hot $ 3,15 y 2,50. Emma Princess $ 3,70. IMPERFECTA $ 91,50. CUATRIFECTA $. DOBLE $ 244,00.No Corrió: (8) Lealtad Infinita. Tiempo: 5s56c. Cuidador: A.O.Martinez. Stud: Las 5 Estrellas (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Global Hunter y Geometrica
SEXTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EVO REVOLTOSO, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(2)
0
2
El Fachero, 56, M.J.Lopez
(7)
0
7,60
7 cps
3
Ambientalista, 52, A.I.Romay
(9)
0
6,80
2 1/2 cps
4
Dulok, 54, J.Rivarola
(11)
0
51,10
2 cps
5
Sell Side, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
0
4,05
1 cpo
6
Capitan Guillote, 52, M.A.Sosa
(8)
0
77,50
2 1/2 cps
7
Doky Blood, 53, F.Roldan
(6)
0
28,70
3/4 cpo
8
Roman Craf, 56, W.Aguirre
(10)
0
14,70
3 cps
9
Navascues, 56, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
57,15
10 cps
ú
Ojo Con Ellos, 56, G.Hahn
(3)
0
31,35
15 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EVO REVOLTOSO $ 1,45, 1,35 y 1,10. El Fachero $ 1,75 y 1,20. Ambientalista $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 78,00. TRIFECTA $ 177,00. DOBLE $ 69,00.No corrieron: (1) Sipanero Class y (12) All Strategy. Tiempo: 1'5s56c. Cuidador: J.Ramallo. Stud: C. S. N. E.. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Evocado y Vigee
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MARIA CHUCHENA, 56, L.Vai
(5)
0
2
Incasita, 56, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
5,50
pzo
3
Acceptability, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
0
1,65
2 cps
4
Por Que Negar, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
0
3,15
2 cps
5
Honor A Pomona, 56, E.Siniani
(4)
0
30,00
1 cpo
6
Casa Embrujada, 52, N.Villarreta
(6)
0
36,70
2 1/2 cps
7
Rita En Greeley, 56, C.Velazquez
(2)
0
23,20
5 cps
8
Negociacion, 52, M.A.Sosa
(1)
0
19,60
3 cps
ú*
Candy Tulum, 56, J.Leonardo
(7)
0
24,85
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: MARIA CHUCHENA $ 9,55, 3,00 y 1,85. Incasita $ 5,20 y 4,10. Acceotability $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 459,00. TRIFECTA $ 923,25. DOBLE $ 331,50. TRIPLO $ 829,50. CUATERNA $ 6.208,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'18s49c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: Hs. Pozo De Luna. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Interaction y Miss Atorranta
OCTAVA CARRERA- 800 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ARAGONE, 55, W.Pereyra
(12)
0
2
Lofoten, 55, M.J.Lopez
(7)
0
11,00
1 1/2 cpo
3
South Chuck, 55, P.Diestra (h)
(10)
0
8,10
1 1/2 cpo
4
Flor De Balinoti, 55, J.C.Diestra (h)
(6)
0
4,00
2 cps
5
The Cafe Concert, 55, M.Delli Q.
(5)
0
6,80
2 cps
6
Purrete Prize, 55, M.Aserito
(2)
0
43,75
4 cps
7
Up Rate, 55, J.Rivarola
(1)
0
21,95
pzo
8
Fuyi Shock, 55, W.Aguirre
(11)
0
32,40
pzo
ú
El Pacino, 55, N.Ortiz
(9)
0
104,95
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ARAGONE $1,45, 1,60 y 1,15. Lofoten $ 3,25 y 1,80. South Chuck $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 113,00. TRIFECTA $ 245,25. DOBLE $ 227,00. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 30.729,50. con 5 Aciertos $ 244,50.No corrieron: (3) Sapiron, (4) Que Banana y (8) El Pifano. Tiempo: 45s42c. Cuidador: A.R.Godoy. Stud: Par De Ases. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Angiolo y I-moon
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ROSHALDE, 52, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
2
Seiter Ruler, 56, J.Da Silva
(13)
0
2,80
2 1/2 cps
3
Charlotte Flame, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(16)
0
9,70
6 cps
4
Interfizz, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(15)
0
8,60
1 1/2 cpo
5
Most Happy, 56, M.J.Lopez
(5)
0
3,20
1 1/2 cpo
6
Scorpiana, 56, C.Velazquez
(3)
0
10,15
1/2 cpo
7
Guirgal, 53, F.Roldan
(8)
0
32,25
1/2 cpo
8
Peluca Suave, 56, P.Sotelo
(4)
0
114,20
3/4 cpo
9
Great Gaucha, 56, M.A.Sosa
(10)
**********
0,00
1/2 cza
10
Play Canaria, 56, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
22,50
2 1/2 cps
11
Sama Girl, 52, M.Giuliano C.
(11)
0
42,55
4 cps
12
Junia, 56, D.E.Arias
(2)
0
27,65
2 cps
13
Romaly, 54, J.L.Fernandez
(1)
0
161,90
11 cps
ú
Jericoacoara, 56, W.Pereyra
(9)
0
11,25
4 cps
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: ROSHALDE $ 6,55, 2,90 y 1,35. Seiter Ruler $ 1,35 y 1,10. Charlotte Flame $ 1,55. IMPERFECTA $ 123,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 5.291,50. DOBLE $ 281,50. CUATERNA $ 12.456,00.No corrieron: (12) Dona Gran Fe y (14) Perugia Top Key. Tiempo: 1'12s34c. Cuidador: E.O.Martucci. Stud: Rodolfo Pedro. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Manipulator y Outwalk
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ISLAND OF LOVE, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
0
2
Alta Sociedad, 57, M.J.Lopez
(13)
0
5,10
2 1/2 cps
3
King Exocet, 54, R.Frias
(2)
0
8,80
cza
4
Que Presuroso, 57, W.Alvarez
(5)
0
20,90
pzo
5
Aragonito, 57, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
3,35
v.m.
6
Heatcliff, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
0
15,10
3 cps
7
Quien Quiera, 53, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
24,15
2 1/2 cps
8
Sugar Lovell, 53, M.Alfaro
(6)
0
27,75
3 cps
9
La Rompe Carro, 55, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
6,45
3 cps
ú
Mic Benton, 53, F.Roldan
(3)
0
85,15
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ISLAND OF LOVE $ 2,30, 1,45 y 2,85. Alta Sociedad $ 2,15 y 2,35. King Exocet. IMPERFECTA $ 81,00. TRIFECTA $ 318,25. DOBLE $. 416,50.No corrieron: (8) Kind Rye, (9) Broken Dream y (11) Que Barbario. Tiempo: 59s92c. Cuidador: A.O.Marozzi. Stud: Don Geronimo. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Lizard Island y Embracing Love
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
WARRY NEGRO, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(13)
0
2
Regalito Salo, 53, U.Chaves
(11)
0
9,20
1/2 cpo
3
Quijotero, 57, D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
4,30
cza
4
El Incohero, 55, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
15,00
1 1/2 cpo
5
Elegante Jack, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(8)
0
18,90
1 1/2 cpo
6
Great Chacarero, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
27,40
1 cpo
7
Logy Hero, 59, W.Maturan
(14)
0
136,25
1/2 cpo
8
Lavorativo, 57, W.Aguirre
(4)
0
1,75
1 1/2 cpo
9
Loquito Mail, 57, C.Sandoval
(6)
0
338,90
4 cps
10
Jazz Dubai, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(5)
0
138,65
1 1/2 cpo
11
Contrapunto, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(16)
0
13,00
1/2 pzo
12
Endorshalo, 53, L.Ramallo
(15)
0
28,90
3/4 cpo
13
Galateo, 57, D.E.Arias
(9)
0
30,10
3/4 cpo
14
Ritmo Y Viento, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
28,55
1 cpo
ú
Profesor Thom, 53, R.Villegas
(1)
0
95,55
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: WARRY NEGRO $ 8,60, 3,55 y 1,60. Regalito Salo $ 4,15 y 2,15. Quijotero $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 409,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 141.949,25. DOBLE $ 1.687,50. TRIPLO $ 11.150,00. CUATERNA $ 24.466,00. Quintuplo con 5 Aciertos $ 181.673,25. Con 4 Aciertos $ 587,25.No Corrió: (12) Daicomyo. Tiempo: 1'12s78c. Cuidador: V.Vega. Stud: La Dominga. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Dont Worry y La Gata Negra
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SIRO HALO, 56, E.Siniani
(1)
0
2
Embocator, 56, C.Velazquez
(11)
0
8,05
1 1/2 cpo
3
Blessed Dream, 56, D.R.Gomez
(12)
0
4,85
1 1/2 cpo
4
On Your Side, 56, M.Asconiga
(10)
0
18,35
hco
5
Encant City, 56, D.E.Arias
(7)
0
5,80
3 cps
6
Preso Vip, 56, L.Cabrera
(5)
0
8,75
pzo
7
Horse Key, 54, J.Rivarola
(2)
0
3,50
pzo
8
Classic Johan, 56, M.J.Lopez
(6)
0
33,05
2 1/2 cps
8
Ojo Martin, 56, M.Delli Q.
(3)
0
99,99
2 cps
10
Che Sununu, 56, G.Hahn
(8)
0
23,45
2 1/2 cps
ú
Blocked Van, 56, O.Gomez
(9)
0
25,40
11 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SIRO HALO $ 3,15, 2,15 y 1,70. Embocator $ 2,80 y 1,85. Blessed Dream $ 2,10. EXACTA $ 187,50. TRIFECTA $ 605,75. DOBLE $ 632,00.No Corrió: (4) Mem`s Capote. Tiempo: 1'5s0c. Cuidador: J.A.Caceres. Stud: Don Hilario (az). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Sebi Halo y Isthelliza
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 2000 METROSClasico Clausura (g. Ii) - GRUPO II
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ASIATIC TILL, 60, J.Da Silva
(13)
0
2
Special Dubai, 60, G.Calvente
(5)
0
2,15
1 cpo
3
Guest Seattle, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
2,65
1 cpo
4
Scotch And Soda, 60, W.Pereyra
(3)
0
9,95
1/2 cpo
5
Australis Cheeky, 60, W.Aguirre
(10)
0
21,05
1 1/2 cpo
6
Elmaestrodelarte, 60, J.Noriega
(12)
0
12,25
4 cps
7
El Casador, 60, F.Menendez
(7)
0
11,95
2 1/2 cps
ú
Tellem, 60, M.N.Ferreyra
(6)
0
75,60
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ASIATIC TILL $ 4,40 y 1,55. Special Dubai $ 1,30. IMPERFECTA $ 35,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 1.262,50. DOBLE $ 211,00. TRIPLO $ 4.833,00. CUATERNA $ 44.185,50.No corrieron: (1) Sumba Wells, (4) Perverso Dubai, (8) Gift Of Virtue, (9) Catcher The Way y (11) Sidney Lima. Tiempo: 2'6s24c. Cuidador: E.C.Tadei. Stud: Anaxor. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Asiatic Boy y Tilly Glory
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VA LIZA, 54, J.Villagra
(10)
0
2
Little Empress, 58, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
0
4,10
1 cpo
3
Mic Arribada, 51, F.Roldan
(5)
0
23,05
3/4 cpo
4
La Chunguera, 50, A.I.Romay
(3)
0
32,25
1 cpo
5
Cara Michigan, 52, J.Roman
(9)
0
99,99
1/2 cpo
6
Badalunera, 54, F.L.Goncalves
(14)
0
8,90
1/2 cpo
7
Chavala Vic, 54, E.Siniani
(7)
0
6,75
2 cps
8
Grandiosa Ilusion, 52, J.Rivarola
(2)
0
3,20
2 1/2 cps
9
Deseo Prohibido, 54, W.Aguirre
(13)
0
23,05
4 cps
10
Soy Rufina, 50, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
19,30
3/4 cpo
11
Baska Garufa, 54, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
43,95
1 1/2 cpo
12
Organica Inc, 56, M.J.Lopez
(1)
0
8,55
5 cps
ú
Go Tampa, 50, M.Giuliano C.
(8)
0
52,35
17 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: VA LIZA $ 4,10, 3,20 y 2,90. Little Empress $ 2,60 y 3,65. Mic Arribada $ 4,40. IMPERFECTA $ 86,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 3.297,50. DOBLE $. 421,50.No Corrió: (4) Kostelnicka. Tiempo: 1'19s29c. Cuidador: M.A.Diaz. Stud: St. Los Corrales S. A.. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Lizard Island y Thundery Va
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FLORIANOPOLIS, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(14)
0
2
Lay Out, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
0
7,50
2 cps
3
Morning Glory, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
3,00
1 1/2 cpo
4
Domitilla, 57, E.Siniani
(12)
0
5,25
1 cpo
5
Jasy Nov, 57, G.Hahn
(2)
0
7,70
2 cps
6
War Of Empires, 53, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
99,99
3/4 cpo
7
Eneide, 57, W.Aguirre
(10)
0
8,70
5 cps
8
Becky Boop, 57, M.J.Lopez
(15)
0
26,85
2 1/2 cps
9
Legiona Cane, 57, D.R.Gomez
(4)
0
6,70
2 cps
10
Vunipola, 59, W.Maturan
(11)
0
20,85
2 cps
ú
Perfect In, 57, A.Marinhas
(7)
0
58,00
15 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: FLORIANOPOLIS $ 4,20, 2,35 y 1,35. Lay Out $ 4,45 y 2,70. Morning Glory $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 745,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 15.288,00. DOBLE $ 3.320,00. TRIPLO $ 6.331,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 30.114,00. No corrieron: (1) Nail Her, (8) Escapada City, (9) Freudina y (13) Magical Love. Tiempo: 1'39s57c. Cuidador: M.A.Arce. Stud: V. H. A.. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Endorsement y Flower Tim. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 28.454.023.

