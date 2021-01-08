Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

It`s Crazy Dream , 53, A.I.Romay

Luisiño Do Brasil , 57, W.Aguirre

ALWAYS ME , 57, F.Coria

TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 INAMBU KEY, 57, B.Enrique (3) 0 2 Brujo Copado, 57, G.Hahn (4) 0 3,85 5 cps 3 Bluper, 53, F.Correa (5) 0 13,55 1/2 pzo 4 Planet Louis, 57, O.Alderete (1) 0 9,95 2 1/2 cps 5 Magic Friend, 57, Jorge Peralta (6) 0 3,10 1/2 cza 6 Thunder Asiatico, 57, W.Pereyra (2) 0 8,45 4 cps ú Minowil, 57, P.Diestra (h) (7) 0 10,70 1 1/2 cpo - - - 0 Dividendos: INAMBU KEY $ 2,30 y 1,50. Brujo Copado $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 108,50. TRIFECTA $ 375,00. DOBLE $ 260,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 58s74c. Cuidador: E.A.Cocco. Stud: El Colorado (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Key Deputy y Martineta Cat CUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 SET MATCH, 57, D.E.Arias (6) 0 2 El Ultimo Cafe, 57, E.Siniani (5) 0 5,20 2 1/2 cps 3 Azor Catalan, 57, O.Alderete (7) 0 3,15 1 1/2 cpo 4 Mister Melo, 57, M.N.Ferreyra (3) 0 4,05 3 cps 5 Siquta, 55, J.Rivarola (8) 0 23,80 7 cps 6 Honor Al Tano, 53, L.Paredes (10) 0 11,50 8 cps 7 Hoy Me Toca, 57, L.Comas (2) 0 54,25 14 cps ú Sabat Stripes, 53, M.A.Sosa (1) 0 76,20 - - - 0 Dividendos: SET MATCH $ 2,05 y 1,10. El Ultimo Cafe $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 50,00. . TRIFECTA $ 68,75. DOBLE $ 81,50. TRIPLO $ 1.148,50. CUATERNA $ 3988,00.No corrieron: (4) Esta Buenisimo y (9) Gran Gag. Tiempo: 1'40s46c. Cuidador: R.O.Babera. Stud: Lueve. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sidney`s Candy y Soy Altruista QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 LA CHE COPADA, 56, G.Bellocq (12) 0 2 Mi Bella Baska, 54, J.Rivarola (7) 0 39,75 1 cpo 3 Lady Of May, 56, Jorge Peralta (3) 0 13,25 1 cpo 4 Honra Hera, 56, E.Siniani (5) 0 11,05 3/4 cpo 4 Bonita Emperatriz, 56, K.Banegas (8) 0 2,05 4 cps 5 Luna Coplera, 56, G.Hahn (1) 0 2,55 pzo 6 Reflectora Lider, 52, M.Alfaro (9) 0 93,90 2 1/2 cps 7* Miss Pin Up, 53, L.Paiz (10) 0 45,45 1 cpo 8 Isla Portal, 56, A.Marinhas (11) 0 16,20 3 cps 10 Low Philly, 52, J.R.Benitez V. (4) 0 40,50 4 cps úX Eterna Brujita, 56, B.Enrique (6) 0 20,65 1/2 cpo - - - 0 - - (*) Largó retrasado (X) Largó retrasado Dividendos: LA CHE COPADA $ 6,15, 3,00 y 3,10. Mi Bella Baska $ 7,65 y 3,90. Lady Of May $ 4,05. IMPERFECTA $ 1.337,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 50.443,75. DOBLE $ 298,50.No corrieron: (2) Romantic Girl y (13) Sainte Victoire. Tiempo: 1'1s24c. Cuidador: G.R.Siri. Stud: Tiroloco (tan). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de El Copado y Che Valita SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 GUAPO COMO YO, 56, M.J.Lopez (4) 0 2 Redford Key, 56, M.N.Ferreyra (1) 0 2,25 6 cps 3 Alto Bermejo, 52, M.A.Sosa (5) 0 4,70 8 cps 4 Le Petit Lechon, 52, M.Alfaro (3) 0 10,70 1 1/2 cpo 5 Master Charm, 56, D.R.Gomez (6) 0 2,35 s.a. - - - 0 Dividendos: GUAPO COMO YO $ 4,55. EXACTA $ 194,50. TRIFECTA $ 292,50. DOBLE $ 519,00.No corrieron: (2) Testarda y (7) Oxidado. Tiempo: 1'26s27c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: La Media Res (az). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Por Ti Si SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 AGREGADO CULTURAL, 57, G.Hahn (6) 0 2 Star Leader, 57, M.N.Ferreyra (1) 0 22,95 2 cps 2 Cosecharas Tu Siembra, 57, W.Aguirre (4) 0 2,10 emp. 4 El De La Tierra, 57, D.E.Arias (7) 0 5,05 1 cpo 5 Borrachin Carson`s, 51, M.Alfaro (5) 0 32,30 6 cps 6 El Vivido, 57, L.Go`lez (2) 0 13,40 pzo 7 El Tenedor, 55, J.Rivarola (8) 0 12,30 7 cps ú Rockabilly, 57, W.Pereyra (3) 0 3,65 2 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: AGREGADO CULTURAL $ 4,50 y 2,05. Stear Leader $ 3,50. Cosecharas Tu Siembra $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 667,00. EXACTA $ 63,50. TRIFECTA $ 790,75. TRIFECTA $ 330,25. DOBLE $ 324,00. TRIPLO $ 1.798,00. CUATERNA $ 7.021,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s34c. Cuidador: L.M.Romero. Stud: 27 De Abril. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Water Power y Mi Diplomatica OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 DANZA VIOLENTA, 57, B.Enrique (6) 0 2 Godess Master, 55, J.Rivarola (12) 0 19,35 2 cps 3 True Inka, 57, E.Siniani (13) 0 2,95 1 1/2 cpo 4 Stormy Magica, 53, J.R.Benitez V. (10) 0 10,80 pzo 5 Seattle Back, 57, G.Hahn (2) 0 17,85 2 cps 6 Sport Hera, 57, F.Aguirre (15) 0 48,45 3 cps 7 Lamboc, 55, F.Menendez (7) 0 24,45 1 1/2 cpo 8 Inspiradisima Prince, 57, D.R.Gomez (4) 0 28,00 v.m. 9 Grillita Bob, 57, F.L.Goncalves (14) 0 14,15 3/4 cpo 10 Kismara, 53, A.I.Romay (1) 0 99,99 1/2 cpo 11 Big Nistel, 57, A.Cabrera (8) 0 2,05 3 cps 12 Lauren Kal, 53, R.Villegas (11) ********** 0,00 5 cps 13 Ultraliberal, 53, M.A.Sosa (16) 0 99,99 13 cps 14 Enlozada Kal, 57, D.Gauna (5) 0 99,99 3/4 cpo ú Luz Cuyana, 57, K.Banegas (9) 0 31,50 1 1/2 cpo - - - ********** Dividendos: DANZA VIOLENTA $ 6,65, 4,00 y 2,45. Godess Master $ 9,45 y 5,00. True Inka $ 2,00. IMPERFECTA $ 656,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.438,00. DOBLE $ 389,50. CADENA CON 6 Aciertos $ 87.978,25. con 5 Aciertos $ 712,25.No Corrió: (3) Indistintamente. Tiempo: 1'15s36c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Facundito. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Violence y Danza Gaucha NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 GOBIERNO DIGNO, 57, D.E.Arias (12) 0 2 Master Brujo, 53, N.Lacorte (1) 0 2,30 1 cpo 3 Elquetejedi, 53, M.Giuliano C. (5) 0 12,20 2 cps 4 Jumbalayo, 55, F.Menendez (3) 0 16,05 1 cpo 5 Noquere, 57, G.Hahn (10) 0 8,60 4 cps 6 Equal Courage, 57, W.Aguirre (11) 0 3,65 1 1/2 cpo 7 Sapukay, 57, O.Arias (2) 0 8,00 pzo 8 Asesi, 53, M.A.Sosa (6) 0 12,55 4 cps 9 Master Of Time, 56, L.Paiz (7) 0 14,30 cza ú Admirably Boy, 57, A.Cabrera (8) 0 65,30 29 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: GOBIERNO DIGNO $ 7,50, 2,80 y 1,70. Masster Brujo $ 1,45 y 1,15. Elquetejedi $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 307,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.123,00. DOBLE $ 421,50.No corrieron: (4) Mad Berry y (9) Roman Oak. Tiempo: 1'26s66c. Cuidador: M.E.Goicoechea. Stud: Nano. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Freud y Dixie Mariposa DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 LA LINDA MALCRIADA, 56, F.Coria (3) 0 2 Nota Al Pie, 52, J.R.Benitez V. (7) 0 8,65 8 cps 3 Paloma De Lagos, 53, F.Roldan (10) 0 45,10 1 1/2 cpo 4 Freeling, 56, W.Pereyra (11) 0 13,35 6 cps 5 Wi, 52, A.I.Romay (13) 0 6,10 1/2 pzo 6 Sipana Jet, 54, M.La Palma (9) 0 18,55 cza 7 Luna Cayetana, 54, J.C.Diestra (h) (4) 0 6,55 1 cpo 8 Misionera Clear, 52, M.A.Sosa (1) 0 25,15 4 cps 9 La Chonita, 56, F.Arreguy (h) (12) 0 43,55 1 cpo 10 Alegra Band, 56, M.Delli Q. (8) 0 42,20 4 cps 11 Emma Passion, 56, B.Enrique (5) 0 39,45 6 cps ú* Costa India, 54, L.Paiz (6) 0 23,35 5 cps - - - 0 - - (*) Largó retrasado Dividendos: LA LINDA MALCRIADA $ 1,50, 1,10 y 1,10. Nota al pie $ 1,10 y 1,10. Paloma De Lagos $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 53,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 13.513,50. DOBLE $ 132,00. TRIPLO $ 1.351,00. CUATERNA $ 8.776,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 7.659,50. Con 4 Aciertos $ 86,75.No Corrió: (2) Tempranera Hunter. Tiempo: 1'0s41c. Cuidador: E.N.Ferrero. Stud: Masama. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Endorsement y La Mandaparte UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 FIESTERA ASIATICA, 57, D.R.Gomez (8) 0 2 Magic Sam, 55, J.Rivarola (3) 0 8,30 1 1/2 cpo 3 Lunera Mia, 54, F.Roldan (12) 0 4,45 2 1/2 cps 4 Lenushka, 57, M.Asconiga (11) 0 25,45 1 cpo 5 Smarty Nistel, 53, L.Paiz (7) 0 17,05 3 cps 6 Trust In Peace, 57, F.L.Goncalves (2) 0 3,55 1 1/2 cpo 7 The Best Island, 57, W.Pereyra (9) 0 2,60 2 cps 8 La Potralo, 57, E.Siniani (6) 0 7,70 4 cps 9 Sousa, 54, R.Villegas (10) 0 74,95 1 cpo 10 Porteñita Night, 57, P.Diestra (h) (4) 0 16,15 7 cps ú Serpentinne, 54, D.E.Arias (1) 0 28,45 3 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: FIESTERA ASIATICA $ 23,10, 7,55 y 3,35. Magic Sam $ 3,50 y 1,80. Lunera Mia $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 1.912,00. TRIFECTA $ 7.316,00. DOBLE $ 3.515,00.No Corrió: (5) La Soberania. Tiempo: 1'5s69c. Cuidador: L.H.Dominguez. Stud: El Numero 1. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Fiestera Glory DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Especial Iniciacion Gan Pag. Dist. 1 CANDY BOSS, 55, L.Vai (5) 0 2 Lofoten, 55, M.J.Lopez (3) 0 2,45 cza 3 El Pifano, 55, F.Arreguy (h) (2) 0 6,20 3 cps 4 El Pacino, 55, N.Ortiz (10) 0 20,20 5 cps 5 Aquilesius, 55, J.C.Diestra (h) (7) 0 14,25 2 cps 6 Storm Maipo, 55, P.Diestra (h) (1) 0 3,55 5 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: CANDY BOSS $ 2,35 y 1,40. Lofuten $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 55,00. TRIFECTA $ 51,50. DOBLE $ 445,00. TRIPLO $ 2.961,00. CUATERNA $ 18.636,00.No corrieron: (4) Crazy Hit, (6) The Cafe Concert, (8) Wild Punch y (9) El Eclesiastico. Tiempo: 1'0s67c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: El Basti. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Holy Boss y Candy Kisses DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 UNA GOTA BUENA, 57, D.E.Arias (10) 0 2 Vernix, 57, F.L.Goncalves (9) 0 6,90 1 cpo 3 Virgin Spring, 53, M.A.Sosa (2) 0 2,80 1/2 cza 4 Fantasy Letal, 57, P.Diestra (h) (12) 0 4,35 2 cps 5 Alma Eva, 53, H.Alegre (8) 0 36,60 2 cps 6 Clarita Tub, 55, F.Menendez (5) 0 10,10 1/2 cpo 7 La Linda Y Fatal, 57, M.Aserito (3) 0 8,20 2 1/2 cps 8 Sevi Gambeta, 57, G.Hahn (7) 0 25,35 9 cps 9 Wine Berry, 55, J.Rivarola (13) 0 28,85 1/2 cpo 10 Ma Isolina, 57, J.C.Diestra (h) (4) 0 18,70 3/4 cpo 11 Sand Beauty, 57, A.Cabrera (1) 0 20,75 2 cps ú Che Madona, 57, G.Mansilla (6) 0 24,15 1 cpo - - - 0 Dividendos: UNA GOTA BUENA $ 5,10, 3,60 y 1,95. Vernix $ 4,10 y 2,40. Virgin Spring $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 164,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.413,00. DOBLE $ 131,50.No Corrió: (11) Destress. Tiempo: 1'0s12c. Cuidador: M.E.Goicoechea. Stud: Don Marcelo (ctes). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Global Hunter y Mucha Gota Key DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 SOL DI ROMA, 57, G.Hahn (10) 0 2 Juan Sarambi, 57, F.L.Goncalves (4) 0 6,75 1 1/2 cpo 3 Potri Stra, 53, M.A.Sosa (2) 0 17,90 3 cps 4 The Turk, 57, C.Sandoval (16) 0 27,35 3 cps 5 Mambo Mix, 57, E.Siniani (1a) 0 2,90 1 cpo 6 Anello, 57, K.Banegas (8) 0 6,75 3 cps 7 Rock Buddha, 57, F.Aguirre (15) 0 99,99 v.m. 8 Liberty Icon, 57, W.Aguirre (1) 0 2,90 1 cpo 9 Mount Shine, 57, D.E.Arias (11) 0 5,65 1/2 cza 10 Dreamking, 55, L.M.Fer`dez (5) 0 11,60 2 1/2 cps 11 Armonioso Catcher, 55, J.Rivarola (6) 0 29,30 hco 12 Our Fan, 51, R.Villegas (9) 0 91,15 hco 13 Love Is Blue, 55, S.Piliero (7) 0 99,99 3 cps 14 Sol Naciente, 51, J.R.Benitez V. (6a) 0 29,30 1/2 cpo 15 Take Care Van, 57, B.Enrique (13) 0 8,40 1/2 cpo 16 Forty Parko, 57, N.Ortiz (3) 0 66,65 1/2 cpo ú Forchetto Nak, 55, F.Menendez (14) 0 41,95 3/4 cpo - - - 0 Dividendos: SOL DI ROMA $ 5,50, 2,80 y 2,55. Juan Sarambi $ 3,40 y 3,05. Potri Srta $ 6,90. IMPERFECTA $ 1.150,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 348,000,00. DOBLE $ 4.505,00. 