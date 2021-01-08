Turf |
08 de enero de 2021 - 00:01

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del jueves 7 de enero.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 07/01/2021
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PETITE ITZA, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
2
Milaphila, 56, P.Sotelo
(7)
0
23,50
7 cps
3
Agitando Pañuelos, 56, Jorge Peralta
(6)
0
17,25
1/2 cpo
4
A Tirar Del Carro, 54, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
19,80
cza
5
La Fronty`s, 52, A.I.Romay
(3)
0
8,05
2 cps
6
Saladisima, 56, E.Siniani
(2)
0
21,30
2 cps
7
La Lettre Volee, 56, M.Delli Q.
(4)
0
2,85
2 cps
8
Que Tal Mica, 54, M.La Palma
(9)
0
114,35
6 cps
9
Estrella De Raza, 56, D.Gauna
(12)
0
7,40
1 cpo
10
Bella Amanecida, 52, M.Giuliano C.
(5)
0
113,50
2 cps
ú
Bombita Letal, 52, M.A.Sosa
(11)
0
29,05
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: PETITE ITZA $ 1,85, 2,25 y 1,95. MILAPHILA $ 4,90 y 4,60. Agitando Pañuelos $ 3,45. IMPERFECTA $ 341,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.955,00.No corrieron: (1) Lady Como Tu y (13) Soberana Mia. Tiempo: 59s90c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: La Fia - Cca. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Peten Itza y Petite Niece
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALWAYS ME, 57, F.Coria
(8)
0
2
Que Infernal, 54, F.Roldan
(9)
0
14,20
3 cps
3
Rigoleto, 57, D.E.Arias
(2)
0
5,25
1 1/2 cpo
4
Captifero, 57, G.Hahn
(5)
0
6,45
1 cpo
5
Lemoine, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
9,25
2 cps
6*
Rio Fangio, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(13)
0
3,85
2 cps
7X
Lindo Verano, 57, E.Siniani
(1)
0
20,65
2 1/2 cps
8
El Muy Mentado, 57, A.Cabrera
(12)
0
9,80
4 cps
8
Luisiño Do Brasil, 57, W.Aguirre
(7)
0
38,30
12 cps
9+
It`s Crazy Dream, 53, A.I.Romay
(3)
0
86,70
cza
11**
Black Spirit, 53, Jose Gomez
(6)
0
96,45
20 cps
ú
Dream Lover, 53, M.A.Sosa
(11)
0
3,85
17 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado (X) Largó retrasado (+) Largó retrasado (**) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: ALWAYS ME $ 6,55, 2,75 y 1,80. Que Infernal $ 4,30 y 3,65. Rigoleto $ 2,05. IMPERFECTA $ 446,50. Quintex $ 88.675,00 . DOBLE $ 276.00.No Corrió: (10) Manuelita. Tiempo: 1'0s53c. Cuidador: M.A.Furrer. Stud: Marcelo Y Canty. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Exchange Rate y All Night Dyna
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INAMBU KEY, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
0
2
Brujo Copado, 57, G.Hahn
(4)
0
3,85
5 cps
3
Bluper, 53, F.Correa
(5)
0
13,55
1/2 pzo
4
Planet Louis, 57, O.Alderete
(1)
0
9,95
2 1/2 cps
5
Magic Friend, 57, Jorge Peralta
(6)
0
3,10
1/2 cza
6
Thunder Asiatico, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
8,45
4 cps
ú
Minowil, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(7)
0
10,70
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: INAMBU KEY $ 2,30 y 1,50. Brujo Copado $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 108,50. TRIFECTA $ 375,00. DOBLE $ 260,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 58s74c. Cuidador: E.A.Cocco. Stud: El Colorado (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Key Deputy y Martineta Cat
CUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SET MATCH, 57, D.E.Arias
(6)
0
2
El Ultimo Cafe, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
0
5,20
2 1/2 cps
3
Azor Catalan, 57, O.Alderete
(7)
0
3,15
1 1/2 cpo
4
Mister Melo, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(3)
0
4,05
3 cps
5
Siquta, 55, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
23,80
7 cps
6
Honor Al Tano, 53, L.Paredes
(10)
0
11,50
8 cps
7
Hoy Me Toca, 57, L.Comas
(2)
0
54,25
14 cps
ú
Sabat Stripes, 53, M.A.Sosa
(1)
0
76,20
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SET MATCH $ 2,05 y 1,10. El Ultimo Cafe $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 50,00. . TRIFECTA $ 68,75. DOBLE $ 81,50. TRIPLO $ 1.148,50. CUATERNA $ 3988,00.No corrieron: (4) Esta Buenisimo y (9) Gran Gag. Tiempo: 1'40s46c. Cuidador: R.O.Babera. Stud: Lueve. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sidney`s Candy y Soy Altruista
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA CHE COPADA, 56, G.Bellocq
(12)
0
2
Mi Bella Baska, 54, J.Rivarola
(7)
0
39,75
1 cpo
3
Lady Of May, 56, Jorge Peralta
(3)
0
13,25
1 cpo
4
Honra Hera, 56, E.Siniani
(5)
0
11,05
3/4 cpo
4
Bonita Emperatriz, 56, K.Banegas
(8)
0
2,05
4 cps
5
Luna Coplera, 56, G.Hahn
(1)
0
2,55
pzo
6
Reflectora Lider, 52, M.Alfaro
(9)
0
93,90
2 1/2 cps
7*
Miss Pin Up, 53, L.Paiz
(10)
0
45,45
1 cpo
8
Isla Portal, 56, A.Marinhas
(11)
0
16,20
3 cps
10
Low Philly, 52, J.R.Benitez V.
(4)
0
40,50
4 cps
úX
Eterna Brujita, 56, B.Enrique
(6)
0
20,65
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado (X) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: LA CHE COPADA $ 6,15, 3,00 y 3,10. Mi Bella Baska $ 7,65 y 3,90. Lady Of May $ 4,05. IMPERFECTA $ 1.337,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 50.443,75. DOBLE $ 298,50.No corrieron: (2) Romantic Girl y (13) Sainte Victoire. Tiempo: 1'1s24c. Cuidador: G.R.Siri. Stud: Tiroloco (tan). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de El Copado y Che Valita
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GUAPO COMO YO, 56, M.J.Lopez
(4)
0
2
Redford Key, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(1)
0
2,25
6 cps
3
Alto Bermejo, 52, M.A.Sosa
(5)
0
4,70
8 cps
4
Le Petit Lechon, 52, M.Alfaro
(3)
0
10,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Master Charm, 56, D.R.Gomez
(6)
0
2,35
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: GUAPO COMO YO $ 4,55. EXACTA $ 194,50. TRIFECTA $ 292,50. DOBLE $ 519,00.No corrieron: (2) Testarda y (7) Oxidado. Tiempo: 1'26s27c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: La Media Res (az). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Por Ti Si
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
AGREGADO CULTURAL, 57, G.Hahn
(6)
0
2
Star Leader, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(1)
0
22,95
2 cps
2
Cosecharas Tu Siembra, 57, W.Aguirre
(4)
0
2,10
emp.
4
El De La Tierra, 57, D.E.Arias
(7)
0
5,05
1 cpo
5
Borrachin Carson`s, 51, M.Alfaro
(5)
0
32,30
6 cps
6
El Vivido, 57, L.Go`lez
(2)
0
13,40
pzo
7
El Tenedor, 55, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
12,30
7 cps
ú
Rockabilly, 57, W.Pereyra
(3)
0
3,65
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: AGREGADO CULTURAL $ 4,50 y 2,05. Stear Leader $ 3,50. Cosecharas Tu Siembra $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 667,00. EXACTA $ 63,50. TRIFECTA $ 790,75. TRIFECTA $ 330,25. DOBLE $ 324,00. TRIPLO $ 1.798,00. CUATERNA $ 7.021,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s34c. Cuidador: L.M.Romero. Stud: 27 De Abril. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Water Power y Mi Diplomatica
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DANZA VIOLENTA, 57, B.Enrique
(6)
0
2
Godess Master, 55, J.Rivarola
(12)
0
19,35
2 cps
3
True Inka, 57, E.Siniani
(13)
0
2,95
1 1/2 cpo
4
Stormy Magica, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(10)
0
10,80
pzo
5
Seattle Back, 57, G.Hahn
(2)
0
17,85
2 cps
6
Sport Hera, 57, F.Aguirre
(15)
0
48,45
3 cps
7
Lamboc, 55, F.Menendez
(7)
0
24,45
1 1/2 cpo
8
Inspiradisima Prince, 57, D.R.Gomez
(4)
0
28,00
v.m.
9
Grillita Bob, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(14)
0
14,15
3/4 cpo
10
Kismara, 53, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
99,99
1/2 cpo
11
Big Nistel, 57, A.Cabrera
(8)
0
2,05
3 cps
12
Lauren Kal, 53, R.Villegas
(11)
**********
0,00
5 cps
13
Ultraliberal, 53, M.A.Sosa
(16)
0
99,99
13 cps
14
Enlozada Kal, 57, D.Gauna
(5)
0
99,99
3/4 cpo
ú
Luz Cuyana, 57, K.Banegas
(9)
0
31,50
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: DANZA VIOLENTA $ 6,65, 4,00 y 2,45. Godess Master $ 9,45 y 5,00. True Inka $ 2,00. IMPERFECTA $ 656,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.438,00. DOBLE $ 389,50. CADENA CON 6 Aciertos $ 87.978,25. con 5 Aciertos $ 712,25.No Corrió: (3) Indistintamente. Tiempo: 1'15s36c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Facundito. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Violence y Danza Gaucha
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GOBIERNO DIGNO, 57, D.E.Arias
(12)
0
2
Master Brujo, 53, N.Lacorte
(1)
0
2,30
1 cpo
3
Elquetejedi, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(5)
0
12,20
2 cps
4
Jumbalayo, 55, F.Menendez
(3)
0
16,05
1 cpo
5
Noquere, 57, G.Hahn
(10)
0
8,60
4 cps
6
Equal Courage, 57, W.Aguirre
(11)
0
3,65
1 1/2 cpo
7
Sapukay, 57, O.Arias
(2)
0
8,00
pzo
8
Asesi, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
12,55
4 cps
9
Master Of Time, 56, L.Paiz
(7)
0
14,30
cza
ú
Admirably Boy, 57, A.Cabrera
(8)
0
65,30
29 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: GOBIERNO DIGNO $ 7,50, 2,80 y 1,70. Masster Brujo $ 1,45 y 1,15. Elquetejedi $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 307,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.123,00. DOBLE $ 421,50.No corrieron: (4) Mad Berry y (9) Roman Oak. Tiempo: 1'26s66c. Cuidador: M.E.Goicoechea. Stud: Nano. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Freud y Dixie Mariposa
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA LINDA MALCRIADA, 56, F.Coria
(3)
0
2
Nota Al Pie, 52, J.R.Benitez V.
(7)
0
8,65
8 cps
3
Paloma De Lagos, 53, F.Roldan
(10)
0
45,10
1 1/2 cpo
4
Freeling, 56, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
13,35
6 cps
5
Wi, 52, A.I.Romay
(13)
0
6,10
1/2 pzo
6
Sipana Jet, 54, M.La Palma
(9)
0
18,55
cza
7
Luna Cayetana, 54, J.C.Diestra (h)
(4)
0
6,55
1 cpo
8
Misionera Clear, 52, M.A.Sosa
(1)
0
25,15
4 cps
9
La Chonita, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
0
43,55
1 cpo
10
Alegra Band, 56, M.Delli Q.
(8)
0
42,20
4 cps
11
Emma Passion, 56, B.Enrique
(5)
0
39,45
6 cps
ú*
Costa India, 54, L.Paiz
(6)
0
23,35
5 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: LA LINDA MALCRIADA $ 1,50, 1,10 y 1,10. Nota al pie $ 1,10 y 1,10. Paloma De Lagos $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 53,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 13.513,50. DOBLE $ 132,00. TRIPLO $ 1.351,00. CUATERNA $ 8.776,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 7.659,50. Con 4 Aciertos $ 86,75.No Corrió: (2) Tempranera Hunter. Tiempo: 1'0s41c. Cuidador: E.N.Ferrero. Stud: Masama. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Endorsement y La Mandaparte
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FIESTERA ASIATICA, 57, D.R.Gomez
(8)
0
2
Magic Sam, 55, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
8,30
1 1/2 cpo
3
Lunera Mia, 54, F.Roldan
(12)
0
4,45
2 1/2 cps
4
Lenushka, 57, M.Asconiga
(11)
0
25,45
1 cpo
5
Smarty Nistel, 53, L.Paiz
(7)
0
17,05
3 cps
6
Trust In Peace, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
3,55
1 1/2 cpo
7
The Best Island, 57, W.Pereyra
(9)
0
2,60
2 cps
8
La Potralo, 57, E.Siniani
(6)
0
7,70
4 cps
9
Sousa, 54, R.Villegas
(10)
0
74,95
1 cpo
10
Porteñita Night, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(4)
0
16,15
7 cps
ú
Serpentinne, 54, D.E.Arias
(1)
0
28,45
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: FIESTERA ASIATICA $ 23,10, 7,55 y 3,35. Magic Sam $ 3,50 y 1,80. Lunera Mia $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 1.912,00. TRIFECTA $ 7.316,00. DOBLE $ 3.515,00.No Corrió: (5) La Soberania. Tiempo: 1'5s69c. Cuidador: L.H.Dominguez. Stud: El Numero 1. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Fiestera Glory
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Especial Iniciacion
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CANDY BOSS, 55, L.Vai
(5)
0
2
Lofoten, 55, M.J.Lopez
(3)
0
2,45
cza
3
El Pifano, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
6,20
3 cps
4
El Pacino, 55, N.Ortiz
(10)
0
20,20
5 cps
5
Aquilesius, 55, J.C.Diestra (h)
(7)
0
14,25
2 cps
6
Storm Maipo, 55, P.Diestra (h)
(1)
0
3,55
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CANDY BOSS $ 2,35 y 1,40. Lofuten $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 55,00. TRIFECTA $ 51,50. DOBLE $ 445,00. TRIPLO $ 2.961,00. CUATERNA $ 18.636,00.No corrieron: (4) Crazy Hit, (6) The Cafe Concert, (8) Wild Punch y (9) El Eclesiastico. Tiempo: 1'0s67c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: El Basti. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Holy Boss y Candy Kisses
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
UNA GOTA BUENA, 57, D.E.Arias
(10)
0
2
Vernix, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
6,90
1 cpo
3
Virgin Spring, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
2,80
1/2 cza
4
Fantasy Letal, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(12)
0
4,35
2 cps
5
Alma Eva, 53, H.Alegre
(8)
0
36,60
2 cps
6
Clarita Tub, 55, F.Menendez
(5)
0
10,10
1/2 cpo
7
La Linda Y Fatal, 57, M.Aserito
(3)
0
8,20
2 1/2 cps
8
Sevi Gambeta, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
0
25,35
9 cps
9
Wine Berry, 55, J.Rivarola
(13)
0
28,85
1/2 cpo
10
Ma Isolina, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(4)
0
18,70
3/4 cpo
11
Sand Beauty, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
20,75
2 cps
ú
Che Madona, 57, G.Mansilla
(6)
0
24,15
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: UNA GOTA BUENA $ 5,10, 3,60 y 1,95. Vernix $ 4,10 y 2,40. Virgin Spring $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 164,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.413,00. DOBLE $ 131,50.No Corrió: (11) Destress. Tiempo: 1'0s12c. Cuidador: M.E.Goicoechea. Stud: Don Marcelo (ctes). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Global Hunter y Mucha Gota Key
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOL DI ROMA, 57, G.Hahn
(10)
0
2
Juan Sarambi, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
6,75
1 1/2 cpo
3
Potri Stra, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
17,90
3 cps
4
The Turk, 57, C.Sandoval
(16)
0
27,35
3 cps
5
Mambo Mix, 57, E.Siniani
(1a)
0
2,90
1 cpo
6
Anello, 57, K.Banegas
(8)
0
6,75
3 cps
7
Rock Buddha, 57, F.Aguirre
(15)
0
99,99
v.m.
8
Liberty Icon, 57, W.Aguirre
(1)
0
2,90
1 cpo
9
Mount Shine, 57, D.E.Arias
(11)
0
5,65
1/2 cza
10
Dreamking, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(5)
0
11,60
2 1/2 cps
11
Armonioso Catcher, 55, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
29,30
hco
12
Our Fan, 51, R.Villegas
(9)
0
91,15
hco
13
Love Is Blue, 55, S.Piliero
(7)
0
99,99
3 cps
14
Sol Naciente, 51, J.R.Benitez V.
(6a)
0
29,30
1/2 cpo
15
Take Care Van, 57, B.Enrique
(13)
0
8,40
1/2 cpo
16
Forty Parko, 57, N.Ortiz
(3)
0
66,65
1/2 cpo
ú
Forchetto Nak, 55, F.Menendez
(14)
0
41,95
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SOL DI ROMA $ 5,50, 2,80 y 2,55. Juan Sarambi $ 3,40 y 3,05. Potri Srta $ 6,90. IMPERFECTA $ 1.150,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 348,000,00. DOBLE $ 4.505,00. TRIPLO $ 4.765,50. CUATERNA $ 113.022,00. No Corrió: (12) Ever Rye. Tiempo: 1'19s14c. Cuidador: L.H.Dominguez. Stud: Franchesca (nqn). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Sol Planet y Sabrina Di Rom. RECAUDACIÓN: 26.927.134.

