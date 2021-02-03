Turf |
03 de febrero de 2021 - 06:02

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del martes 2 de febrero.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 02/02/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE CAMPEON, 57, J.Da Silva
(7)
0
2
Inexplorado, 57, G.Hahn
(2)
0
3,60
1 1/2 cpo
3
Blender`s Cup, 57, G.Bellocq
(8)
0
7,95
2 1/2 cps
4
San Chuck, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
11,90
1/2 cpo
5
Red Beduino, 53, R.Villegas
(1)
0
28,65
2 cps
6
Irlandes Best, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(3)
0
5,20
2 1/2 cps
ú
South Winds, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(5)
0
56,00
12 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CHE CAMPEON $ 1,50 y 1,10. Inexplorado $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 47,00. TRIFECTA $ 101,00.No Corrió: (4) Super Fugaz. Tiempo: 1'3s90c. Cuidador: S.R.Loyola. Stud: Ñasaindy. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Indy Point y Che Filly
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ROCKABILLY, 57, M.Valle
(6)
0
2
Debede, 53, J.C.Diestra (h)
(3)
0
6,30
cza
3
Pandillero Key, 55, B.Enrique
(7)
0
6,60
6 cps
4
Bon Voayage, 57, F.Coria
(8)
0
1,90
2 1/2 cps
5
Star Leader, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(2)
0
11,35
1 cpo
6
El De La Tierra, 57, D.E.Arias
(4)
0
3,80
3/4 cpo
ú
Ab Andamarca, 57, L.Cabrera
(9)
0
6,95
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ROCKABILLY $ 16,25 y 5,25. Debede $ 2,55. EXACTA $ 1.105,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.135,25. DOBLE $ 330,00.No corrieron: (1) El Vivido y (5) Silva Halo. Tiempo: 1'1s84c. Cuidador: R.Vega. Stud: Javi (s.fe). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Endorsement y Rock Song
TERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ATREVIDA TANTO, 56, A.O.Lopez
(5)
0
2
Doña Guarani, 56, D.E.Arias
(2)
0
3,85
4 cps
3
Gaucha Versera, 56, M.J.Lopez
(1)
0
2,85
4 cps
4
Zensational Dream, 53, E.Siniani
(4)
0
6,25
14 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ATREVIDA TANTO $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 33,50. TRIFECTA $ $ 25,25. DOBLE $ 248,50.No corrieron: (3) Doña Itza y (6) Agua Feroz. Tiempo: 1'15s34c. Cuidador: E.A.Corsiglia. Stud: Ball Sider. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Greenspring y Interpretadita
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JOLGORIO KEY, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
2
El Pacino, 55, N.Ortiz
(6)
0
11,05
1 cpo
3
Veloss Seattle, 55, F.Aguirre
(4)
0
3,60
4 cps
4
Señor Exultante, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(5)
0
14,85
6 cps
5
Best Boom, 55, J.C.Diestra (h)
(7)
0
4,15
2 cps
6
Grande Pokemon, 55, C.Velazquez
(3)
0
7,05
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: JOLGORIO KEY $ 1,70 y 2,00. El pacino $ 4,20. EXACTA $ 102,00. TRIFECTA $ 249,25. DOBLE $ 30,00. TRIPLO $ 681,50. CUATERNA $ 1.256,50.No Corrió: (2) Furioso Napo. Tiempo: 1'4s64c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: S. De B.. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Key Deputy y Comparsa Cat
QUINTA CARRERA- 1100 METROSPremio: Especial Snow Gambler
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RECOOME, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
2
Bohemio Sale, 60, F.Coria
(6)
0
2,50
4 cps
3
Casco De Oro, 60, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
0
8,55
3 cps
4
Mount Shine, 60, P.Carrizo
(1)
0
10,90
7 cps
5
Messaggero, 60, G.Bellocq
(3)
0
19,80
23 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: RECOOME $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 19,00. TRIFECTA $ 21,00. DOBLE $ 30,50.No Corrió: (2) Castelforte. Tiempo: 1'7s23c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: La Frontera (mza). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Restrain
SEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
COCOTERA, 49, M.Valle
(6)
0
2
Mic Arribada, 52, F.Roldan
(2)
0
3,35
3 cps
3
Nounou Dream, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
2,85
5 cps
4
Profesia Mora, 54, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
2,30
1 1/2 cpo
5
Misil Foquito, 54, P.Sotelo
(3)
0
10,55
pzo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: COCOTERA $ 4,45. EXACTA $ 299,50. TRIFECTA $ 235,25. DOBLE $ 107,00.No corrieron: (5) Orsanco y (7) Backspin. Tiempo: 1'1s75c. Cuidador: J.D.Staiano. Stud: Los Goyitos. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de El Azor y Coconut
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SELL SIDE, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
2
Stay On Target, 56, M.J.Lopez
(2)
0
37,70
5 cps
3
Renaut De Montauban, 52, U.Chaves
(8)
0
6,85
6 cps
4
Equal Frances, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
3,90
1/2 cpo
5*
Cretino Y Expresivo, 56, E.Siniani
(10)
0
13,10
pzo
6
Lucas Icy, 56, W.Maturan
(1)
0
9,75
cza
7
Don Notable, 56, P.Diestra (h)
(3)
0
4,75
34 cps
ú
Suave And Debonair, 56, D.E.Arias
(5)
0
24,20
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: SELL SIDE $ 1,85 y 1,45. Stat On Target $ 10,25. EXACTA $ 367,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 4.887,00. DOBLE $ 155,00. CUATERNA $ 1.409,00.No corrieron: (4) Vasco Gruñon, (9) Petreo Magic y (11) Admirado Song. Tiempo: 1'17s25c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: Pachu. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Sebi Halo y First Face
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CORRO CHUCK, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(3)
0
2
Niko Carson`s, 55, M.La Palma
(6)
0
4,30
2 1/2 cps
3
Frizado Dream, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
4,30
5 cps
4
Ventajero Good, 54, E.Ferreira P.
(2)
0
18,45
3 cps
5
El Gran Vicky, 57, A.Morua
(4)
0
57,30
3/4 cpo
6
Bello Agustin, 57, D.E.Arias
(9)
0
3,40
1/2 cza
7
Suerte Macho, 57, W.Maturan
(5)
0
68,70
5 cps
ú
Misil Rock, 53, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
3,75
17 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CORRO CHUCK $ 3,50 y 2,60. Niko Carson´s $ 3,50. EXACTA $ 144,00. TRIFECTA $ 230,75. DOBLE $ 71,00. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 7.049,50, con 5 aciertos $ 78,50.No Corrió: (8) Captifuerte. Tiempo: 1'4s5c. Cuidador: J.C.Echandi. Stud: La Moraleja. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Chuck Berry y Corrandina
NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ROMANTIC GIRL, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
2
Angelita Song, 56, F.Coria
(12)
0
3,70
2 cps
3
Hope News, 56, B.Enrique
(10)
0
6,05
3 cps
4
Doña Tacaña, 53, L.Ramallo
(11)
0
22,20
5 cps
5
Roman Style, 56, A.Cabrera
(8)
0
4,25
2 cps
6
Ratisbona, 56, M.Delli Q.
(9)
0
6,15
pzo
7
Forty Furiosa, 56, C.Sandoval
(4)
0
83,55
3 cps
8
Te Vi Volar, 56, D.E.Arias
(3)
0
3,90
cza
9
Gitana Hollin, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
0
74,20
2 cps
ú
Stormy Crystal, 52, M.Sosa
(5)
0
79,45
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ROMANTIC GIRL $ 4,50, 1,95 y 1,35. Angelita Song $ 1,70 y 1,25. Hope News $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 169,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 22.563,00. DOBLE $ 251,50. TRIPLO $ 1.027,00. CUATERNA $ 11.331,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 7.413,00, con 4 aciertos $ 84,50.No corrieron: (1) Honra Hera y (6) She`s Matilda. Tiempo: 1'3s93c. Cuidador: G.Orue Gimenez. Stud: Hs. Dilu. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Manipulator y Girl Bordeaux
DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAJOR EVENT, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
2
El Ultimo Cafe, 57, E.Siniani
(6)
0
2,85
hco
3
Gabyto Cat, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
2,55
3/4 cpo
4
Tio Toto, 57, M.J.Lopez
(4)
0
4,80
5 cps
5
El Suicida, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
4,45
3/4 cpo
6
Sabat Stripes, 55, J.Rivarola
(1)
0
44,35
11 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MAJOR EVENT $ 4,90 y 1,85. El Ultimo Cafe $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 169,50. TRIFECTA $ 345,50. DOBLE ESPECIAL $ 3.312,50.No Corrió: (5) Soy De Lepanto. Tiempo: 1'44s19c. Cuidador: J.M.Benesperi. Stud: Babucha. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Endorsement y Major Glory
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ESPERADA STRIPES, 53, R.Villegas
(4)
0
2
Perugia Rimout, 55, F.Menendez
(6)
0
38,90
3/4 cpo
3
Danza Violenta, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
0
4,50
1 1/2 cpo
4
Almaz Ayana, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(9)
0
9,70
1/2 cza
5
Dibaba, 57, D.E.Arias
(3)
0
15,60
1 1/2 cpo
6
Friscarina, 57, E.Siniani
(1)
0
10,85
4 cps
7
Zambita Letal, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
5,85
3 cps
8
Tapit Ruler, 57, A.Cabrera
(5)
0
2,15
17 cps
ú
Intima, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
5,50
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ESPERADA STRIPES $ 14,20, 5,15 y 1,90. Perugia Rimout $ 15,55 y 5,75. Danza Violenta $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 3.666,00. TRIFECTA $ 8.604,00. DOBLE $ 1.252,50. TRIPLO $ 53.289,00. CUATERNA $ 288.797,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'29s55c. Cuidador: A.D.V.Jerez. Stud: Ruby I. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Equal Stripes y Gem Bob
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUE INFERNAL, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
2
Viene La Noche, 57, G.Sediari
(3)
0
3,05
2 cps
3
King Look, 57, G.Hahn
(10)
0
5,05
4 cps
4
El Enjoyado, 57, E.Siniani
(4)
0
6,85
2 cps
5
Astur Rules, 57, A.Giorgis
(12)
0
10,75
1 cpo
6
Don Jose Francisco, 57, D.E.Arias
(11)
0
10,85
8 cps
7
Mambo Rak, 55, F.Menendez
(8)
0
52,20
5 cps
8
El Lampazo, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(7)
0
24,10
5 cps
9
Rio Fangio, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
3,85
3 cps
10
Pata Soy, 51, A.I.Romay
(2)
0
27,05
2 cps
ú
Lazy In This Storm, 51, M.Giuliano C.
(9)
0
93,35
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: QUE INFERNAL $ 5,95, 2,10 y 1,55. Viene La Noche $ 2,10 y 1,70. King Look $ 1,90. EXACTA $ 275,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 27.813,00. DOBLE $ 3.254,00.No Corrió: (1) Ever Luck. Tiempo: 1'1s93c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: Tio Lika (s.fe). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Compasivo Cat y Shy Cremallera
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DIVINA FLOR, 55, J.Rivarola
(2)
0
2
Ree Guapa, 55, J.R.Benitez V.
(1)
0
12,65
1 cpo
3
Coronita Ness, 53, A.I.Romay
(8)
0
3,15
3/4 cpo
4
Miss Susy, 57, J.Gonzalez
(4)
0
69,95
2 cps
5
Seventh Lady, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(12)
0
10,80
4 cps
6
Fiera De Macabu, 55, D.E.Arias
(10)
0
6,10
2 cps
7
Fiesthera, 54, F.Roldan
(9)
0
25,60
3/4 cpo
8
Better Bet, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(13)
0
9,65
3 cps
9
Humahuaca (usa), 57, R.Villagra
(3)
0
4,50
10 cps
10
Imperiosa Girl, 57, R.Villegas
(6)
0
55,35
6 cps
ú
Bailova, 55, F.Menendez
(14)
0
17,85
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DIVINA FLOR $ 3,45, 2,25 y 1,50. Ree Guapa $ 7,65 y 3,00. Coronita Ness $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 2.235,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 113.122,50. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 8.995,00. TRIPLO $ 49.107,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 1.750.464,00. No corrieron: (5) Copera Soy, (7) Ilusa Y Linda y (11) Feel Diferent. Tiempo: 1'31s51c. Cuidador: A.P.Cisnero. Stud: Marcelo Y Sergio. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Dedini y Flor De Estrell. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 24.123.961.

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados