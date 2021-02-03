Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
DIVINA FLOR, 55, J.Rivarola
(2)
0
2
Ree Guapa, 55, J.R.Benitez V.
(1)
0
12,65
1 cpo
3
Coronita Ness, 53, A.I.Romay
(8)
0
3,15
3/4 cpo
4
Miss Susy, 57, J.Gonzalez
(4)
0
69,95
2 cps
5
Seventh Lady, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(12)
0
10,80
4 cps
6
Fiera De Macabu, 55, D.E.Arias
(10)
0
6,10
2 cps
7
Fiesthera, 54, F.Roldan
(9)
0
25,60
3/4 cpo
8
Better Bet, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(13)
0
9,65
3 cps
9
Humahuaca (usa), 57, R.Villagra
(3)
0
4,50
10 cps
10
Imperiosa Girl, 57, R.Villegas
(6)
0
55,35
6 cps
ú
Bailova, 55, F.Menendez
(14)
0
17,85
3 cps
comentar