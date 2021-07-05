Turf |
05 de julio de 2021 - 06:07

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del domingo 4 de julio.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 04/07/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VALMIRO RYE, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
0
2
Evo Endiablado, 53, L.Ramallo
(8)
0
1,80
7 cps
3
Dreamking, 55, J.L.Fernandez
(2)
0
18,95
4 cps
4
En Caucion, 57, P.Carrizo
(3)
0
7,10
1 cpo
5
Forchetto Nak, 52, U.Chaves
(11)
0
16,20
2 1/2 cps
6
No Me Reproches, 54, E.Ferreira P.
(4)
0
46,85
cza
7
Miles Ahead, 57, M.Asconiga
(1)
0
128,60
3 cps
8
Dador Top, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(9)
0
276,05
6 cps
9
Muy Heroe, 55, M.N.Ferreyra
(7)
0
80,15
cza
ú
Campano Zam, 57, F.Menendez
(10)
0
146,05
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: VALMIRO RYE $ 1,85, 1,20 y 1,10. Evo Endiablado $ 1,25 y 1,10. Dreamking $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 35,50. TRIFECTA $ 208,50.No Corrió: (6) Fausto Stripes. Tiempo: 1'30s81c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Pichonazo. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y La Vagoneta
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAGIC SAM, 54, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
2
The Benjamin, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
1,35
1 1/2 cpo
3
Alta Sociedad, 54, M.J.Lopez
(8)
0
7,35
4 cps
4
Strategic West, 52, J.Yalet (h)
(1)
0
24,40
cza
5
Estrolado, 52, L.M.Fer`dez
(2)
0
4,75
3/4 cpo
6
Corazon Perfecto, 52, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
37,60
1 cpo
ú
Orsanco, 54, L.Cabrera
(9)
0
14,95
23 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MAGIC SAM $ 5,30 y 1,40. The Benjamin $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 97,50. TRIFECTA $ 335,00. DOBLE $ 334,00.No corrieron: (4) Nounou Dream y (6) Mic Arribada. Tiempo: 58s76c. Cuidador: E.Brown. Stud: Los Caños. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Alrassaam y Magic Julia
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE BORRACHO, 57, M.Valle
(7)
0
2
Cimitero, 57, M.Asconiga
(2)
0
2,60
2 cps
3
Che Catalan, 54, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
7,20
3 cps
4
Del Plata, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
5,90
pzo
5
Punto Bonus, 57, I.Monasterolo
(4)
0
3,90
4 cps
6
Wok, 57, J.Rivarola
(1)
0
13,20
1/2 pzo
7
Strategic Missil, 57, D.R.Gomez
(8)
0
8,85
2 1/2 cps
ú
La Razon, 52, J.R.Benitez V.
(5)
0
43,85
10 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CHE BORRACHO $ 4,30 y 2,30. Cimitero $ 2,10. EXACTA $ 144,00. TRIFECTA $ 588,50. DOBLE $ 587,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s13c. Cuidador: H.O.Pastorino. Stud: Duraznillo. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Greenspring y Spectral Wells
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ZODIACA ATTACK, 54, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
2
Choira Letal, 55, A.O.Lopez
(10)
0
3,60
1 1/2 cpo
3
Justina In Town, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
0
5,00
2 cps
4
La Pulposa, 55, M.Valle
(7)
0
4,90
2 cps
5
Little Way, 55, E.Siniani
(12)
0
2,45
4 cps
6
Gata Loca, 55, A.Cabrera
(2)
0
68,15
2 1/2 cps
7
Santa Madre, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
0
54,70
1/2 cpo
8
Hermosa Ilusion, 57, M.Gonzalez
(4)
0
68,40
1 cpo
9
Boa America, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(11)
0
12,65
1 cpo
ú
Otra Reina, 51, J.Roman
(8)
0
11,85
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ZODIACA ATTACK $ 6,10, 3,70 y 2,40. Choira Letal $ 1,85 y 1,35. Justina In Town $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 375,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.989,50. DOBLE $ 861,00. CUATERNA $ 9.917,00.No corrieron: (1) Mienteme y (6) Tanta Vuelta. Tiempo: 1'0s15c. Cuidador: R.D.Quiroga. Stud: Hs. Don Payo. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Surprise Attack y Escorpiana Oca
QUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MINERO DE ORO, 56, W.Aguirre
(7)
0
2
Hocico Blanco, 56, I.Monasterolo
(9)
0
4,35
6 cps
3
Abroncao, 56, W.Moreyra
(11)
0
5,25
2 cps
4
El Carmelo, 56, A.O.Lopez
(2)
0
93,50
2 cps
5
Rare Check, 56, M.J.Lopez
(1)
0
7,75
2 cps
6
El Eclesiastico, 56, P.Sotelo
(4)
0
61,95
cza
7
Super Seit, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
29,50
18 cps
8
Titi Blues, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(6)
0
42,35
19 cps
ú
Catamarqueño, 56, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
99,99
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MINERO DE ORO $ 1,30, 2,15 y 1,10. Hocico Blanco $ 1,30 y 1,10. Abroncao $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 25,50. TRIFECTA $ 67,50. DOBLE $ 153,00.No corrieron: (3) Trueno Azteca, (8) Steve The Boss y (12) Puro Panta. Tiempo: 1'38s56c. Cuidador: H.O.Pastorino. Stud: Arroyo De Luna. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Violence y Mintlips
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROSClasico Asociacion De Propietarios De Caballos De Carrera De Bs. As. (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RETRACTO, 56, N.Ortiz
(4)
0
2
Facu B, 56, W.Aguirre
(5)
0
2,05
2 1/2 cps
3
Que Suertudo, 56, J.Villagra
(2)
0
2,85
1 cpo
4
Hit Tifon, 56, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
4,80
1/2 cpo
5
Telus Affair, 56, M.J.Lopez
(7)
0
33,25
4 cps
6
Badajo Song, 56, M.Asconiga
(6)
0
16,10
pzo
ú
Santos Davos, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(3)
0
4,25
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: RETRACTO $ 38,10 y 5,75. Facu B $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 585,50. TRIFECTA $ 5.355,50. DOBLE $ 2.606,00. TRIPLO $ 8.385,00. CUATERNA $ 110.597,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s42c. Cuidador: M.V.Viaytes. Stud: Abuelito Tabares. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Equal Talent y Chony Caribeña
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LUCKY MONDAY, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(3)
0
2
Sillero Fast, 57, A.O.Lopez
(4)
0
6,90
1 cpo
3
Hadeed, 54, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
2,90
2 cps
4
Brabante, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
0
15,50
2 1/2 cps
5
Withoutme, 57, J.Rivarola
(1)
0
7,65
3 cps
6
Terrible Cat, 53, U.Chaves
(8)
0
41,60
2 cps
8
Iztayul, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
7,10
cza
ú
Mem`s Eyes, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
0
21,45
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LUCKY MONDAY $ 1,95 y 1,50. Sillero Fast $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 141,00. TRIFECTA $ 392,00. DOBLE $ 7.928,00. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 875.255,00, con 5 aciertos $ 1.354,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s10c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Garabo. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Zensational y Lucky Mamma
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOT FREE, 57, E.Siniani
(12)
0
2
Sil Top, 57, F.Coria
(6)
0
3,80
2 cps
3
De Sondika, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
3,45
1 1/2 cpo
4
Nistel Queen, 54, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
4,85
4 cps
5
Bella Alex, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(10)
0
24,95
2 cps
6
Princesita Laury, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
0
48,85
2 1/2 cps
7
Bell Kal, 57, R.Villagra
(11)
0
20,00
1/2 cpo
8
Lealtad Infinita, 57, O.Arias
(9)
0
47,50
1/2 cpo
9
Sharma, 57, P.Sotelo
(5)
0
5,85
cza
10
Viking Blood, 57, E.Torres
(3)
0
73,55
17 cps
ú
Florcita Del Bosque, 52, M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
9,15
14 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: NOT FREE $ 4,75, 2,35 y 1,40. Sil Top $ 2,65 y 1,50. De Sondika $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 191,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 2.945,00. DOBLE $ 840,00. CUATERNA $ 12.843,00.No Corrió: (8) Selva Negra. Tiempo: 1'0s58c. Cuidador: J.C.Rodriguez. Stud: Titi Juan (az). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Sixties Icon y Not For Free
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BEAUTY ROMANCE, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
0
2
Cosita Nostra, 57, K.Banegas
(2)
0
2,46
1 1/2 cpo
3
Stemme, 57, R.Blanco
(5)
0
9,30
2 cps
4
Florianopolis, 52, A.I.Romay
(3)
0
11,00
1 cpo
5
Siempre Te Amare, 54, O.Arias
(1)
0
13,30
2 cps
6
Shailenha, 57, J.Rivarola
(9)
0
1,75
2 1/2 cps
ú
Coquet Nistel, 51, F.Roldan
(7)
0
5,60
8 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: BEAUTY ROMANCE $ 2,20 y 1,15. Cosita Nostra $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 68,50. TRIFECTA $ 357,00. DOBLE $ 640,00.No corrieron: (4) Lady Stark y (6) Inter Viole. Tiempo: 1'24s90c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: La Frontera (mza). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Beauty Dark
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DONDINA, 57, R.Blanco
(2)
0
2
The Perfect Mare, 55, K.Banegas
(3)
0
22,85
6 cps
3
Can Clota, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(10)
0
18,15
4 cps
4
Leonilda, 52, M.Giuliano C.
(12)
0
5,35
pzo
5
Rosita Linda Trebol, 52, A.I.Romay
(5)
0
2,35
1/2 cpo
6
Sureña Noi, 55, L.Cabrera
(6)
0
62,90
1 1/2 cpo
7
La Paisajista, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
22,70
1 1/2 cpo
8
Roman Candy, 57, O.Arias
(8)
0
5,50
2 1/2 cps
9
Recit Kitty, 55, F.Juri
(1)
0
93,85
3 cps
ú
La Capi, 57, W.Aguirre
(9)
0
61,80
pzo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DONDINA $ 2,35, 1,25 y 1,25. The Perfect Mare $ 4,05 y 3,25. Can Clota $ 3,85. EXACTA $ 492,50. TRIFECTA $ 6.000,00. DOBLE $ 402,50. TRIPLO $ 639,00. CUATERNA $ 1.964,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 75.594,00. con 4 aciertos $ 163,50.No corrieron: (4) Godess Master y (11) Baska City. Tiempo: 1'0s31c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: El Basti. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Horse Greeley y Donna Dina
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VISION PERFECTA, 53, R.Villegas
(3)
0
2
Watch For Ever, 51, N.Lacorte
(4)
0
18,95
4 cps
3
La Vieja Chistera, 57, L.Cabrera
(1)
0
8,95
pzo
4
Costa Girl, 54, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
3,45
cza
5
La Linda Y Fatal, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(13)
0
2,65
pzo
6
Explosion De Amor, 57, P.Carrizo
(10)
0
7,45
1/2 cpo
7
Esperada Stripes, 57, C.Sandoval
(5)
0
7,95
3/4 cpo
8
Conjuice, 55, J.Rivarola
(11)
0
13,90
4 cps
9
Santina Letal, 57, K.Banegas
(6)
0
26,30
1/2 pzo
10
La Chinwina, 55, A.I.Romay
(8)
0
23,60
cza
11
Revi Boom, 55, A.Giorgis
(9)
0
23,20
3 cps
ú
Secretaria Icon, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
20,20
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: VISION PERFECTA $ 16,40, 8,00 y 5,25. Watch For Ever $ 6,95 y 5,60. La Vieja Chistera $ 4,00. IMPERFECTA $ 2.924,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 82.332,00. DOBLE $ 1.895,00. No Corrió: (12) Bugger Buddha. Tiempo: 59s47c. Cuidador: N.J.Lencina. Stud: Pitu. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Knockout y Petruschka
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
OPERA DUBAI, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
2
The Art Gallery, 57, J.Leonardo
(4)
0
4,35
3/4 cpo
3
Pire Pora, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
8,35
pzo
4
Pretty Puppet, 57, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
11,85
2 1/2 cps
5
Sitna, 54, N.Villarreta
(5)
0
19,95
1 1/2 cpo
6
Maserati, 54, A.I.Romay
(15)
0
7,40
1 cpo
7
City Slew, 57, R.Villagra
(13)
0
6,15
1/2 cza
8
Gala Mix, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(6)
0
5,10
2 1/2 cps
9
Ledecky, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
0
13,40
1/2 cpo
10
Touriga, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(12)
0
56,95
cza
11
Copera Soy, 57, F.Coria
(2)
0
135,00
3 cps
12
Paiquita Hun, 57, L.Cabrera
(10)
0
18,55
4 cps
13
Augum, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(14)
0
84,00
6 cps
14
Lagrimas De Amor, 57, O.Arias
(11)
0
10,95
4 cps
ú
Ree Elegida, 57, F.Menendez
(3)
0
192,35
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: OPERA DUBAI $ 6,50, 2,20 y 2,15. The Art Galery $ 2,00 y 1,75. Pire Pora $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 1.267,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 83.058,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 10.820,00. TRIPLO $ 7.710,00. CUATERNA $ 24.193,50. No Corrió: (16) Traviesa Reward. Tiempo: 1'14s10c. Cuidador: J.O.Arana. Stud: Santa Paula. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de E Dubai y Octe. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 24.909.338..

