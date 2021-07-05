Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

NOT FREE , 57, E.Siniani

NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 BEAUTY ROMANCE, 57, F.L.Goncalves (8) 0 2 Cosita Nostra, 57, K.Banegas (2) 0 2,46 1 1/2 cpo 3 Stemme, 57, R.Blanco (5) 0 9,30 2 cps 4 Florianopolis, 52, A.I.Romay (3) 0 11,00 1 cpo 5 Siempre Te Amare, 54, O.Arias (1) 0 13,30 2 cps 6 Shailenha, 57, J.Rivarola (9) 0 1,75 2 1/2 cps ú Coquet Nistel, 51, F.Roldan (7) 0 5,60 8 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: BEAUTY ROMANCE $ 2,20 y 1,15. Cosita Nostra $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 68,50. TRIFECTA $ 357,00. DOBLE $ 640,00.No corrieron: (4) Lady Stark y (6) Inter Viole. Tiempo: 1'24s90c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: La Frontera (mza). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Beauty Dark DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 DONDINA, 57, R.Blanco (2) 0 2 The Perfect Mare, 55, K.Banegas (3) 0 22,85 6 cps 3 Can Clota, 55, R.L.Gonzalez (10) 0 18,15 4 cps 4 Leonilda, 52, M.Giuliano C. (12) 0 5,35 pzo 5 Rosita Linda Trebol, 52, A.I.Romay (5) 0 2,35 1/2 cpo 6 Sureña Noi, 55, L.Cabrera (6) 0 62,90 1 1/2 cpo 7 La Paisajista, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (7) 0 22,70 1 1/2 cpo 8 Roman Candy, 57, O.Arias (8) 0 5,50 2 1/2 cps 9 Recit Kitty, 55, F.Juri (1) 0 93,85 3 cps ú La Capi, 57, W.Aguirre (9) 0 61,80 pzo - - - 0 Dividendos: DONDINA $ 2,35, 1,25 y 1,25. The Perfect Mare $ 4,05 y 3,25. Can Clota $ 3,85. EXACTA $ 492,50. TRIFECTA $ 6.000,00. DOBLE $ 402,50. TRIPLO $ 639,00. CUATERNA $ 1.964,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 75.594,00. con 4 aciertos $ 163,50.No corrieron: (4) Godess Master y (11) Baska City. Tiempo: 1'0s31c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: El Basti. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Horse Greeley y Donna Dina UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 VISION PERFECTA, 53, R.Villegas (3) 0 2 Watch For Ever, 51, N.Lacorte (4) 0 18,95 4 cps 3 La Vieja Chistera, 57, L.Cabrera (1) 0 8,95 pzo 4 Costa Girl, 54, M.A.Sosa (2) 0 3,45 cza 5 La Linda Y Fatal, 57, F.L.Goncalves (13) 0 2,65 pzo 6 Explosion De Amor, 57, P.Carrizo (10) 0 7,45 1/2 cpo 7 Esperada Stripes, 57, C.Sandoval (5) 0 7,95 3/4 cpo 8 Conjuice, 55, J.Rivarola (11) 0 13,90 4 cps 9 Santina Letal, 57, K.Banegas (6) 0 26,30 1/2 pzo 10 La Chinwina, 55, A.I.Romay (8) 0 23,60 cza 11 Revi Boom, 55, A.Giorgis (9) 0 23,20 3 cps ú Secretaria Icon, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (7) 0 20,20 2 cps - - - 0 Dividendos: VISION PERFECTA $ 16,40, 8,00 y 5,25. Watch For Ever $ 6,95 y 5,60. La Vieja Chistera $ 4,00. IMPERFECTA $ 2.924,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 82.332,00. DOBLE $ 1.895,00. No Corrió: (12) Bugger Buddha. Tiempo: 59s47c. Cuidador: N.J.Lencina. Stud: Pitu. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Knockout y Petruschka DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 OPERA DUBAI, 57, A.Cabrera (1) 0 2 The Art Gallery, 57, J.Leonardo (4) 0 4,35 3/4 cpo 3 Pire Pora, 57, F.L.Goncalves (7) 0 8,35 pzo 4 Pretty Puppet, 57, W.Aguirre (8) 0 11,85 2 1/2 cps 5 Sitna, 54, N.Villarreta (5) 0 19,95 1 1/2 cpo 6 Maserati, 54, A.I.Romay (15) 0 7,40 1 cpo 7 City Slew, 57, R.Villagra (13) 0 6,15 1/2 cza 8 Gala Mix, 57, R.R.Barrueco (6) 0 5,10 2 1/2 cps 9 Ledecky, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (9) 0 13,40 1/2 cpo 10 Touriga, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (12) 0 56,95 cza 11 Copera Soy, 57, F.Coria (2) 0 135,00 3 cps 12 Paiquita Hun, 57, L.Cabrera (10) 0 18,55 4 cps 13 Augum, 54, J.R.Benitez V. (14) 0 84,00 6 cps 14 Lagrimas De Amor, 57, O.Arias (11) 0 10,95 4 cps ú Ree Elegida, 57, F.Menendez (3) 0 192,35 1/2 cpo - - - 0 Dividendos: OPERA DUBAI $ 6,50, 2,20 y 2,15. The Art Galery $ 2,00 y 1,75. Pire Pora $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 1.267,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 83.058,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 10.820,00. TRIPLO $ 7.710,00. CUATERNA $ 24.193,50. No Corrió: (16) Traviesa Reward. Tiempo: 1'14s10c. Cuidador: J.O.Arana. Stud: Santa Paula. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de E Dubai y Octe. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 24.909.338.. VISION PERFECTA. Watch For Ever. La Vieja Chistera. IMPERFECTA. CUATRIFECTA. DOBLENo Corrió: (12) Bugger Buddha59s47c.N.J.Lencina.Pitu. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Knockout y Petruschka DONDINA. The Perfect Mare. Can Clota. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE. TRIPLO. CUATERNA. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertoscon 4 aciertos.No corrieron: (4) Godess Master y (11) Baska City1'0s31c.M.S.Sueldo.El Basti. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Horse Greeley y Donna Dina BEAUTY ROMANCE. Cosita Nostra. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE.No corrieron: (4) Lady Stark y (6) Inter Viole1'24s90c.H.A.Azcurra.La Frontera (mza). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Beauty Dark

