09 de julio de 2021 - 01:07

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del jueves 8 de julio.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 8/7/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RAPADITO, 57, A.Cabrera
(7)
0
2
Audubon, 57, F.Coria
(12)
0
1,80
4 cps
3
Curioso Sebi, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(2)
0
11,55
2 cps
4
Roman Craf, 57, W.Pereyra
(3)
0
3,00
4 cps
5
Login, 57, M.Delli Q.
(1)
0
129,50
hco
6
Sultan De Brunei, 57, O.Arias
(4)
0
32,70
1 1/2 cpo
7
Ipa Prize, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(8)
0
16,55
1 cpo
8
Il Fatto, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(10)
0
44,30
6 cps
9
Morrison, 57, E.Siniani
(6)
0
52,95
1 cpo
10
Biogenesis, 57, R.Villagra
(11)
0
41,00
hco
11
Faraon Joy, 53, R.Bascuñan
(5)
0
27,40
5 cps
ú
Macallan, 54, L.N.Garcia
(9)
0
146,80
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: RAPIDITO $ 4,50, 1,45 y 1,10. Audubon $ 1,25 y 1,10. Curioso Sebi $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 124,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.247,00.No Corrió: (13) Legoland. Tiempo: 1'10s74c. Cuidador: H.O.Pastorino. Stud: Tres Reinas (mza). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Expressive Halo y Rapada
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DOÑA SURFISTA, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(11)
0
2
La Chonita, 57, N.Ortiz
(2)
0
11,45
2 1/2 cps
3
Maji, 57, W.Pereyra
(13)
0
1,85
1 cpo
4
Mem`s Cigar, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
24,65
2 cps
5
Nota Al Pie, 54, F.Roldan
(9)
0
34,70
3 cps
6
La Velocista, 57, M.J.Lopez
(10)
0
7,50
1 1/2 cpo
7
Amelie Sweet, 57, Jorge Peralta
(12)
0
40,25
pzo
8
Talentosa Mia, 57, C.Sandoval
(7)
0
113,60
1 1/2 cpo
9
Tempranera Hunter, 57, G.Bellocq
(4)
0
7,45
1 1/2 cpo
10
La Linda Pupila, 57, F.Menendez
(5)
0
82,55
1 1/2 cpo
11
Lucky Mont, 57, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
156,60
8 cps
ú
Te Vi Volar, 54, A.I.Romay
(3)
0
5,85
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DOÑA SURFISTA $ 4,60, 2,15 y 1,10. La Chonita $ 3,40 y 1,10. Amelie Sweet $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 558,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 16.142,50. DOBLE $ 386,00.No Corrió: (6) Sipana Jet. Tiempo: 59s53c. Cuidador: A.Bustamante D.. Stud: El Charo I I (azul). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Don Letal y Señora Surfista
TERCERA CARRERA- 1700 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALUWET, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
2
Il Gelato, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
2,40
5 cps
3
Listorti, 54, Jorge Peralta
(5)
0
3,20
3/4 cpo
4
Oriental Beauty, 52, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
3,75
3/4 cpo
5
Sapukay, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(8)
0
7,60
3/4 cpo
6
Crystal World, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
0
31,10
7 cps
7
Tapatin, 57, R.Villagra
(1)
0
255,00
1 cpo
ú
Dubai Canta, 57, C.Sandoval
(2)
0
23,80
hco
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ALUWET $ 5,25 y 2,90. Il Gelato $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 95,50. TRIFECTA $. DOBLE $ 989,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'44s47c. Cuidador: J.D.Staiano. Stud: Los Pucara. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de E Dubai y Interdisciplina
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA CASHIER, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
2
Missandei, 57, R.Alzamendi
(1)
0
4,15
6 cps
3
Ponderada Dama, 57, J.Rivarola
(9)
0
10,00
1 cpo
4
Silent Soul, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(4)
0
27,30
3/4 cpo
5
Happy Hits, 57, A.Marinhas
(5)
0
37,50
4 cps
6
Doña Tacaña, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(2)
0
11,40
1 1/2 cpo
7
Mia Reina, 57, F.Coria
(13)
0
9,25
3/4 cpo
8
La Zaga, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(8)
0
74,95
1 cpo
9
Q`linda Boby, 57, F.Menendez
(7)
0
53,10
2 cps
10
Bella Amanecida, 57, J.Gonzalez
(12)
0
234,20
4 cps
11
Cara Actitud, 57, R.M.Torres
(11)
0
32,60
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Princesa Scatt, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(6)
0
50,65
10 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA CASHIERA $ 1,40,1,20 y 1,10. Missandei $ 1.50 y 1,10. Ponderada Dama $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 66,00. TRIFECTA $ 298,50. DOBLE $ 195,00. TRIPLO $ 679,00. CUATERNA $ 4.472,00.No Corrió: (3) Que Tal Mica. Tiempo: 58s97c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: Sta. Elena. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Le Blues y Cashless
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER AUGUSTA, 56, I.Monasterolo
(4)
0
2
Danieli, 56, O.Arias
(5)
0
3,95
1/2 cza
3
Girl On Fire, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
4,45
pzo
4
Ranita Kal, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(3)
0
4,90
7 cps
5
La Sombra Azul, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
13,20
8 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MASTER AUGUSTA $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 54,00. TRIFECTA $ 69,00. DOBLE $ 57,00.No Corrió: (6) Andriana. Tiempo: 58s81c. Cuidador: C.R.Mussis. Stud: Sueño Dorado. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Master Of Hounds y Honest Reply
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LEO VIVO, 56, B.Enrique
(1)
0
2
Icy Bambino, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
0
5,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
Abrepuertas, 56, S.Piliero
(13)
0
2,15
3 cps
4
Cretino Cosmico, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(12)
0
53,35
4 cps
5
Puntero Laser, 56, O.Arias
(8)
0
8,95
pzo
6
El Etiquetado, 56, E.Siniani
(2)
0
73,90
1 cpo
7
Tirador De Dados, 56, F.Berti
(5)
0
15,45
1 cpo
8
Wild Punch, 52, U.Chaves
(4)
0
55,50
4 cps
9
Runner Mani, 56, D.R.Gomez
(3)
0
16,80
2 1/2 cps
10
Emiratos, 52, R.Villegas
(11)
0
167,05
6 cps
11
Maestro De Tango, 56, L.Comas
(7)
0
99,40
10 cps
12
El Pacino, 56, N.Ortiz
(6)
0
22,70
5 cps
ú
Kasper Ghost, 53, L.N.Garcia
(14)
0
70,60
3 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LEO VIVO $ 2,60, 1,30 y 1,10. Icy Bambino $ 1,75 y 1,10. Abrepuertas $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 131,00. TRIFECTA $ 254,50. DOBLE $ 112,00.No Corrió: (10) Lindo Universo. Tiempo: 1'12s37c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Los Irlandeses. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Lenovo y Vivanca
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
TUTTO BENE, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
2
Eventual Star, 57, E.Siniani
(12)
0
14,45
2 cps
3
Master Fareed, 57, R.M.Torres
(9)
0
26,35
8 cps
4
Gran Net, 57, R.Techera
(2)
0
5,30
1/2 cpo
5
Rafa Champ, 57, M.Delli Q.
(7)
0
8,45
1/2 cpo
6
Red Tenderness, 57, D.R.Gomez
(8)
0
5,45
1/2 cpo
7
El Celebrado, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(13)
0
4,75
1 1/2 cpo
8
Money Tramp, 54, M.A.Sosa
(1)
0
8,85
2 cps
9
Mini Mi, 57, R.Villagra
(14)
0
69,20
pzo
10
John Daniels, 57, L.Comas
(11)
0
154,05
3/4 cpo
11
Striper Alberto, 57, C.Sandoval
(3)
0
46,40
3/4 cpo
12
Twin Kiss, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(4)
0
218,60
3 cps
13
Pope Blood, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(10)
0
149,80
6 cps
ú
Indio Gringo, 53, N.Lacorte
(6)
0
21,60
16 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: TUTTO BENE $ 2,70,2,50 y 1,80. Eventual Star $ 4,10 y 2,95. Master Fareed $ 4,25. IMPERFECTA $ 903,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 65.474,00. DOBLE $ 205,00. CUATERNA $ 945,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s73c. Cuidador: D.C.Pereyra. Stud: Sonrie. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Cisne Branco y Telenovela
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DOM RAUL, 57, Jorge Peralta
(10)
0
2
Modelo Boss, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
0
12,25
cza
3
Victoriado Ton, 54, N.Villarreta
(4)
0
14,20
2 cps
4
Corro Chuck, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(5)
0
8,00
2 cps
5
Anello, 57, O.Arias
(12)
0
8,50
hco
6
Hello My Boy, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
32,70
1 cpo
7
Capurado, 57, M.Delli Q.
(2)
0
22,70
cza
8
Gordo Ortigoza, 57, D.R.Gomez
(13)
0
18,05
pzo
9
Maximo Filoso, 54, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
7,50
2 cps
10
Dream Lover, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(8)
0
15,00
v.m.
11
Racounter, 57, F.Coria
(3)
0
11,25
1 cpo
ú
Mambo Rak, 57, A.Giorgis
(9)
0
32,15
pzo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DOM RAUL $ 1,80, 1,70 y 1,30. Modelo Boss $ 3,55 y 2,05. Victoriado Ton $ 3,20. IMPERFECTA $ 280,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.483,50. DOBLE $ 260,00. CADENA Con 6 Aciertos $ 5.324,00. con 5 Aciertos $ 97,00.No Corrió: (11) Argentino Best. Tiempo: 1'0s11c. Cuidador: M.J.Muñiz. Stud: Hs. La Templanza (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Lizard Island y Skidmore
NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MOON PRIDE, 57, A.Giorgis
(1)
0
2
Corvina Rubia, 54, A.I.Romay
(12)
0
3,10
1/2 cpo
3
Linda Rimout, 54, L.Ramallo
(9)
0
7,25
2 cps
4
Media Docena, 54, R.Frias
(14)
0
3,60
1 cpo
5
La Marinella, 54, M.A.Sosa
(11)
0
20,35
cza
6
Estrategia Pura, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
4,15
5 cps
7
Seattle Back, 53, R.Bascuñan
(8)
0
10,20
1 1/2 cpo
8
Antigona Mora, 51, U.Chaves
(13)
0
7,10
1/2 cpo
9
Vidina, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(5)
0
27,10
1/2 pzo
10
Exchange Spark, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(6)
0
19,35
3/4 cpo
ú
Wine Berry, 57, D.Gomez
(4)
0
86,75
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MOON PRIDE $ 37,65, 10,75 y 4,60. Corvina Rubia $ 2,15 y 1,35. Linda Rimout $ 2,05. IMPERFECTA $ 1.337,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 293.317,00 . DOBLE $ 8.627,50. TRIPLO $ 7.528,00. CUATERNA $ 12.718,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 47.595,00. con 4 Aciertos $ 79,00.No corrieron: (3) Topada Letal, (7) Russian India y (10) Permissive Soul. Tiempo: 1'6s56c. Cuidador: G.D.De La Cuesta. Stud: Cecilia Andrea. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Pure Prize y Moon Base
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NEURUS, 57, F.Coria
(13)
0
2
Que Asombroso, 53, U.Chaves
(9)
0
16,40
1 1/2 cpo
3
Catedratico Blue, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(2)
0
5,30
2 cps
4
Mr Ruler, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
0
3,55
1 1/2 cpo
5
Lotoki, 57, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
0
6,30
1/2 cpo
6
Basque Lucky, 54, N.Villarreta
(11)
0
14,85
1/2 cpo
7
Montalcino, 57, D.Gomez
(10)
0
164,90
2 1/2 cps
8
Stormy Sam, 57, S.Piliero
(3)
0
29,95
cza
9
Red Beduino, 57, E.Torres
(6)
0
51,05
pzo
10
Acertijo Radiante, 57, R.Villagra
(12)
0
27,00
1/2 cza
11
San Chuck, 57, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
27,35
1/2 cpo
12
Niko Carson`s, 53, R.Bascuñan
(1)
0
12,80
2 cps
ú
Tarano, 57, F.Menendez
(4)
0
19,10
8 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: Neurus $ 2,65, 2,00 y 1,40. Que Asombroso $ 4,30 y 3,50. Catedratico Blue $ 2,15. IMPERFECTA $ 441,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.508,50. DOBLE $ 2.848,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s44c. Cuidador: J.E.Peredo. Stud: Vasco Negro (sr). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Elness y Honra Ligera
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MOBILITY, 57, M.Valle
(13)
0
2
Valiente Guarani, 57, E.Siniani
(4)
0
6,35
1 1/2 cpo
3
Sociedad Perfecta, 57, A.Cabrera
(6)
0
9,00
1 cpo
4*
Tabulera, 57, F.Menendez
(7)
0
4,75
1/2 cza
5
Union Street, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(3)
0
7,55
1 1/2 cpo
6
Mahidevran, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
0
3,60
1/2 pzo
7
Bio Yan, 57, O.Arias
(12)
0
36,15
1 1/2 cpo
8
Icy Joya, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
0
203,50
3/4 cpo
9
Garotiña Letal, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
0
48,20
3/4 cpo
10
Re Chuck, 54, M.A.Sosa
(1)
0
16,15
2 cps
ú
Ree Vivaracha, 57, G.Sediari
(9)
0
35,50
2 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Dist. molestó
Dividendos: MOBILITY $ 2,75, 1,80 y 1,10. Valiente Guarani $ 3,75 y 2,45. 1,55. IMPERFECTA $ 340,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.511,50. DOBLE $ 365,00. TRIPLO $ 11.700,00. CUATERNA $ 32.785,00.No corrieron: (10) Kill Model y (11) Esperanza Ness. Tiempo: 1'1s2c. Cuidador: L.M.Dimaro. Stud: Bienudo (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Doubles Partner y Marie Loir
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MIREYITA, 57, A.O.Lopez
(3)
0
2
Ligera Saam, 54, A.I.Romay
(8)
0
71,80
2 1/2 cps
3
Indistintamente, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
0
4,45
1/2 pzo
4
Queen Regnant, 52, M.A.Sosa
(5)
0
12,65
5 cps
5
Ever Propulsora, 54, R.Frias
(1)
0
9,05
1 cpo
6
Dibaba, 57, E.Siniani
(9)
0
14,70
1 1/2 cpo
7
Anessa, 53, U.Chaves
(13)
0
8,00
1 1/2 cpo
8
Emmalua, 57, S.Piliero
(14)
0
63,40
2 cps
9
Vitaminada, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(4)
0
24,15
1/2 cpo
10
Fortaleza Viv, 57, D.R.Gomez
(10)
0
8,90
1 cpo
11
Cookie Star, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(11)
0
14,15
1/2 cza
12
Angeles Manipula, 57, Jorge Peralta
(12)
0
22,85
pzo
13
Atzimba Cap, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
3,65
6 cps
14
Stormy High, 53, E.Talaverano
(13a)
0
8,00
5 cps
ú
As You Are, 57, O.Arias
(2)
0
52,20
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MIREYITA $ 5,10, 4,00 y 2,35. Ligera Saam $ 33,30 y 14,95. Indistintamente $ 1,65. IMPERFECTA $ 3.870,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 345.643,00 . DOBLE $ 827,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s30c. Cuidador: E.O.Pinedo C.. Stud: San Jorge. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Horse Greeley y Marisolita
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
TIA MECHA, 57, M.Valle
(4)
0
2
Aspera Gota Song, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(13)
0
6,00
2 cps
3
Paloma De Lagos, 57, A.O.Lopez
(1)
0
12,55
1 cpo
4
Gracia Divina, 57, Jorge Peralta
(6)
0
17,65
1 1/2 cpo
5
Interfizz, 57, F.Menendez
(11)
0
5,50
pzo
6
Curiosa Sociedad, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
0
20,80
1/2 pzo
7
Citadina, 54, M.A.Sosa
(12)
0
32,15
4 cps
8
Pinta Halo, 57, L.Comas
(7)
0
19,40
3/4 cpo
9
Satoshi, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
0
7,00
1 cpo
10
Roshalde, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
0
18,25
3 cps
11
Magayuela, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(14)
0
246,75
pzo
12
Petite Itza, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
3,80
1 1/2 cpo
ú*
Siembra Futuro, 57, S.Piliero
(5)
0
179,10
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Rodó
Dividendos: TIA MECHA $ 3,20, 1,65 y 1,25. Aspera Gota Song $ 2,80 y 1,95. Paloma De Lagos $ 2,45. IMPERFECTA $ 552,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 79.638,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 1.710,00. TRIPLO $ 3.523,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 11.029,00. No Corrió: (9) Jenoveva. Tiempo: 1'5s70c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Pedro Ulises (ctes). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Tinta Fresc. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 28.981.472.

