03 de septiembre de 2021 - 06:09

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del jueves 2 de septiembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 2/9/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TOP TEEN, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(7)
2
Top Notes, 57, A.Cabrera
(8)
13,25
5 cps
3
Cheta Plus, 57, F.Coria
(10)
9,40
v.m.
4
Lunita Pampeana, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(9)
9,70
2 cps
5
Leonilda, 55, D.R.Gomez
(1)
9,05
1/2 cza
6
Diva Chuck, 57, O.Roncoli
(5)
4,50
1/2 pzo
7
Bell Kal, 57, R.Villagra
(4)
16,90
6 cps
8
Linda Catalina, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
44,55
2 cps
ú
Arcanine, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(3)
17,20
15 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: TOP TEEN $ 1,50, 1,40 y 1,10. Top Notes $ 2,60 y 1,45. Cheta Plus $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 106,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.413,50.No Corrió: (6) Princesa De Ocasion. Tiempo: 1'9s16c. Cuidador: A.G.Martinelli. Stud: El Tata De Las Marianas. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Grand Reward y Mega Top
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
OJO FELIGRES, 57, D.Gauna
(8)
2
Money Tramp, 54, M.A.Sosa
(12)
16,00
2 cps
3
Musico Johan, 54, E.Martinez
(7)
12,50
1/2 cpo
4
National Song, 57, M.Asconiga
(9)
14,35
3 cps
5
Look At Me, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
1,55
1/2 pzo
6
Evo Malefico, 57, F.Menendez
(3)
69,20
8 cps
7
Orejano, 57, J.Osuna
(6)
20,95
1 cpo
8
Great Kick, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(5)
42,80
6 cps
9
Storm Chaser, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(14)
6,25
8 cps
10
First Goias, 57, A.Cabrera
(4)
47,70
21 cps
ú
Snipjinsky, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(10)
60,10
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: OJO FELIGRES $. Money Tramp $ 4,50 y 2,65. Musico Johan $ 8,15. IMPERFECTA $ 492,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 25.730,00. DOBLE $ 430,00.No corrieron: (2) Macallan, (11) Outback y (13) Grand Luciano. Tiempo: 1'8s8c. Cuidador: A.A.Diaz. Stud: Don Jose (tan). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Knock y Feligresia
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROSPremio: Especial Secretario Plan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRANTLAND, 58, A.Cabrera
(5)
2
Beauty Romance, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
2,30
3 cps
3
Virgin Spring, 51, M.A.Sosa
(1)
6,95
8 cps
4
Grandiosa Ilusion, 56, J.Rivarola
(3)
10,45
6 cps
5
Isabella Shin, 56, M.Giuliano C.
(4)
22,60
9 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: GRANTLAND $1,45. EXACTA $ 25,50. TRIFECTA $ 53,50. DOBLE $ 287,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'26s18c. Cuidador: M.L.Roberti. Stud: Sta. Elena. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Violence y Gallant Miss
CUARTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SCOTCH AND SODA, 50, E.G.Ortega T.
(6a)
2
Stormy Kissing, 51, M.A.Sosa
(2)
6,35
12 cps
3
Roman Julius, 54, A.Cabrera
(1)
3,80
6 cps
4*
Equal Ilusion, 52, W.Pereyra
(3)
2,65
3/4 cpo
5
Milanes Joy, 53, F.Roldan
(6)
2,65
14 cps
6
Mucha Chance, 58, A.I.Romay
(5)
4,40
3 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Dist. molestó
Dividendos: SCOTH AND SODA $ 2,65. EXACTA $ 103,00. TRIFECTA $ 345,00. DOBLE $ 357,00. TRIPLO $ 495,00. CUATERNA $ 635,00.No Corrió: (4) Leon Valiente. Tiempo: 1'30s94c. Cuidador: O.R.Esposito. Stud: El Gran Robert (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Luhuk y She`s My Lady
QUINTA CARRERA- 1700 METROSClasico Diego White (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Pag.
Dist.
1
AGUA MAXIMA, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
2*
Kume, 56, F.Coria
(6)
4,35
6 cps
3
Powerful Wil, 56, A.Cabrera
(1)
6,65
2 cps
4
Devil`s Queen, 56, W.Aguirre
(4)
7,30
7 cps
5
La Mejor Paga, 56, M.Valle
(5)
9,85
8 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Hocicó
Dividendos: AGUA MAXIMA $1,25. EXACTA $ 25,50. TRIFECTA $ 66,00. DOBLE $ 157,50.No corrieron: (2) Trenza De Fuego y (6a) Paliza Salvaje. Tiempo: 1'48s33c. Cuidador: E.O.Pinedo C.. Stud: La Frontera (mza). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Interdetto y Peaceable
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUIL HERO, 57, A.O.Lopez
(1)
2
Hadeed, 54, M.A.Sosa
(6)
2,40
4 cps
3
Angel Del Cielo, 57, F.Coria
(3)
2,75
1 cpo
4
Lado Sureño, 53, U.Chaves
(5)
3,65
3 cps
5
Tornazolado, 57, A.Marinhas
(2)
17,35
4 cps
6
Guepardo Stai, 57, A.Cabrera
(4)
9,05
1 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: QUIL HERO $ 5,65 y 2,50. Hadeed $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 107,00. TRIFECTA $ 395,50. DOBLE $ 502,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s48c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: La Porteñita. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Andromeda`s Hero y Quilqueya
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHUCK CHUCKY, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(5)
2
Chocolate En Rama, 53, R.Bascuñan
(13)
14,40
4 cps
3
Ritmo Y Viento, 57, A.O.Lopez
(11)
6,10
4 cps
4
Not Alone, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(8)
5,35
1 1/2 cpo
4
Galateo, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
2,25
3 cps
6
Sol Coritibo, 55, I.Zapata
(10)
99,99
emp.
7
Hesiodo, 57, O.Arias
(2)
22,85
1 1/2 cpo
8
Que Tal Paisano, 55, A.I.Romay
(6)
6,45
4 cps
9
Intenable, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(12)
10,40
pzo
10
Marshall Island, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
20,60
2 1/2 cps
11
Andrer, 57, C.Sandoval
(4)
12,70
1 cpo
ú
Aloitador, 57, G.Hahn
(3)
25,65
1 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: CHUCK CHUKY $ 14,85, 4,50 y 2,60. Chocolate En Rama $ 3,90 y 2,80. Ritmo y Viento $ 1,95. IMPERFECTA $ 2.941,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 37.662,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 50.210,00. DOBLE $ 3.805,00. CUATERNA $ 14.634,00.No Corrió: (9) Morrow. Tiempo: 1'1s57c. Cuidador: A.J.Herrera. Stud: Los Domadores (dol). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Chuck Berry y Nerea Plus
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA PULPOSA, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
2
Problema De Polleras, 55, J.Osuna
(8)
7,10
3 cps
3
Apercibida, 57, M.J.Lopez
(3)
5,75
v.m.
4
Kutxabank, 57, F.Coria
(10)
4,40
2 cps
5
La Troyana, 53, R.Villegas
(1)
44,75
1/2 cpo
6
Pertrechada Dubai, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(6)
45,60
1/2 cpo
7
Bella Alex, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(4)
38,80
10 cps
8
Neymara, 57, G.Hahn
(9)
5,25
10 cps
9
Muñequita De Trapo, 57, M.Delli Q.
(2)
2,55
1/2 cpo
ú
Spring Tour, 54, N.Villarreta
(7)
28,95
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: LA PULPOSA $ 5,90, 3,15 y 2,25. Problema De Polleras $ 2,95 y 1,95. Apercibida $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 558,50. TRIFECTA $ 4.256,50. DOBLE $ 5.922,50. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 112.819,00. con 5 Aciertos $ 603,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'9s22c. Cuidador: N.A.Varela. Stud: Hs. Don Julian. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Montelu y Tobendthewood
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
KINDLY NAK, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(12)
2
Que Asombroso, 53, U.Chaves
(9)
6,90
pzo
3
Crackberry, 57, G.Hahn
(13)
5,55
1 cpo
4
Seattle Roman, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(14)
7,25
pzo
5
Ree Coqueto, 57, F.Menendez
(8)
22,85
3 cps
6
Rico Moon, 53, R.Villegas
(6)
143,30
1 cpo
7
Dream Snatcher, 57, W.Aguirre
(1)
2,60
1/2 cpo
8
Kind Rye, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(2)
35,85
1 1/2 cpo
9
Quake Risk, 54, E.Siniani
(7)
171,80
1 cpo
10
Barbadillo, 55, J.Osuna
(4)
8,80
2 1/2 cps
11
Sant Antimo, 57, M.J.Lopez
(10)
38,75
3 cps
12
Sally Ray, 54, A.Coronel E.
(11)
16,65
3/4 cpo
ú
Alacran Sale, 57, O.Arias
(3)
12,65
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: KINDLY NAK $ 5,35, 2,60 y 1,95. Que Asombroso $ 4,2 y 3,05. Crackberry $ 2,65. IMPERFECTA $ 545,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 29.252,00. DOBLE $ 2.805,00. TRIPLO $ 20.484,00. CUATERNA $ 78.562,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 81.228,00. con 4 Aciertos $ 632,50.No Corrió: (5) Don Lagos. Tiempo: 1'15s27c. Cuidador: A.Nattino Reyes. Stud: Cintia Elizabeth. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Anak Nakal y Kindly Note
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA CUÑADITA, 57, F.Coria
(5)
2
Anabelle, 57, M.J.Lopez
(3)
3,25
2 cps
3
Tia Mecha, 57, M.Valle
(6)
5,50
6 cps
4
Gaucha Versera, 57, G.Hahn
(4)
10,00
7 cps
5
Por Que Negar, 57, E.Siniani
(2)
14,15
2 cps
6
Mechera Cachorra, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(1)
5,70
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: LA CUÑADITA $ 1,75 y 1,10. Anabelle $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 47,00. TRIFECTA $ 98,00. DOBLE $ 595,00.No corrieron: (7) Sweet Golden y (8) La Bautismal. Tiempo: 1'13s83c. Cuidador: E.O.Pinedo C.. Stud: Garabo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Equal Stripes y Incasica
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAESTRILLA, 56, P.Sotelo
(9)
2
Viva Y Potente, 56, F.Coria
(10)
11,55
10 cps
3
Abrasadora, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(3)
1,95
pzo
4
Ambar Cap, 56, J.Rivarola
(4)
29,70
hco
5
Super Vin, 56, A.Cabrera
(8)
3,15
5 cps
6
Angiola Maja, 53, M.A.Sosa
(12)
12,30
7 cps
7
Candy Surprise, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
39,25
2 1/2 cps
ú
Luly Champ, 56, A.O.Lopez
(7)
13,75
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MAESTRILLA $ 3,80 y 2,70. Viva y Potente $ 3,50. EXACTA $ 428,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.472,0. DOBLE $ 480,00. TRIPLO $ 2.136,00. CUATERNA $ 25.810,00.No corrieron: (1) Gran Afortunada, (2) La Mitagstein, (6) Tela De Lana y (11) Lexica. Tiempo: 1'2s9c. Cuidador: R.O.Babera. Stud: Chichin. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Master Of Hounds y Selhaly
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SIXTY YEARS, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(15)
2
Terremoto Joy, 57, A.Marinhas
(10)
3,85
5 cps
3
Express Runner, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
8,80
3/4 cpo
4
Montalcino, 57, D.Gomez
(6)
7,30
10 cps
5
Cholito Mio, 57, O.Arias
(14)
26,45
pzo
6
Champi Zeta, 53, U.Chaves
(4)
12,20
2 cps
7
Sembra Fitz, 57, F.Aguirre
(12)
23,20
cza
8
Modelo Boss, 57, M.J.Lopez
(8)
4,15
1 cpo
9
La Triturbo, 51, A.B.Valdez
(13)
17,55
5 cps
10
Lagrimas De Amor, 52, F.Roldan
(7)
16,90
4 cps
ú
African Planet, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(3)
26,95
26 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: SIXTY YEARS $ 3,05, 3,40 y 3,40. Terromoto Joy $ 1,70 y 1,55. Express Runner $ 3,90. IMPERFECTA $ 178,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 9.582,00. DOBLE $ 3.160,00.No corrieron: (1) Doctor Best, (5) Del Plata, (9) Magin y (11) Sixties Che. Tiempo: 1'21s40c. Cuidador: P.A.Dotzel. Stud: El Quijote (nquen). El ganador de 8 años es hijo de Pollard`s Vision y Ocasionada
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DUBLANK, 57, J.Rivarola
(13)
2
Spring Bella, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(7a)
4,25
6 cps
3
La Vega, 57, I.Zapata
(8)
16,60
pzo
4
Compacta Vega, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(14)
13,60
3 cps
5
Mem`s Cigar, 57, A.Cabrera
(12)
5,10
1 1/2 cpo
6
Discepola, 57, D.R.Gomez
(1)
6,30
3 cps
7
Junia, 57, F.Menendez
(9)
7,90
1 1/2 cpo
8
Dona Gran Fe, 57, E.Siniani
(2)
54,95
8 cps
9
Acay, 54, N.Villarreta
(3)
17,55
6 cps
10
Ecclesiastical, 57, A.Giorgis
(7)
4,25
1/2 cpo
11
Luna Cayetana, 57, G.Hahn
(6)
27,80
1 cpo
12
Babora Best, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(4)
26,15
4 cps
13
Emma Baby, 54, L.Paredes
(5a)
10,35
3/4 cpo
ú
Dinastia O, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(5)
10,35
22 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: DUBLINK $ 3,35, 1,85 y 1,25. Spring Bella $ 2,45 y 1,65. La Vega $ 2,75. IMPERFECTA $ 1.025,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 117.310,50. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 3.590,00. TRIPLO $ 7.054,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 12.798,00. No corrieron: (10) Talentosa Mia, (11) Princesita Phelps, (15) Versera De Lujo y (16) Que Tal Tambera. Tiempo: 1'28s79c. Cuidador: A.P.Cisnero. Stud: Marcelo Y Sergio. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Dedini y Caribean Sto. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 28.986.879.

