Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
UNBRIDLED ORO, 57, J.Villagra
(4)
2
Mi Bella Baska, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
3,95
2 cps
3
Besos De Amor, 57, J.Leonardo
(12)
5,80
1 cpo
4
Nostalgia Aregueña, 55, A.I.Romay
(1)
19,40
3 cps
5
Che Castiza, 53, U.Chaves
(10)
4,15
2 cps
6
Rain Princess, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
33,60
3/4 cpo
7
La Orana Maria, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(3)
25,60
1 cpo
8
Viva Reina, 57, F.Menendez
(11)
123,95
4 cps
9
Que Burgundia, 57, D.R.Gomez
(8)
12,70
1 cpo
10
Solar Energy, 57, R.Villagra
(2)
197,80
1 cpo
ú
Movie Storm, 57, B.Enrique
(5)
9,45
1 1/2 cpo
