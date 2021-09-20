Turf |
20 de septiembre de 2021 - 06:09

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del domingo 19 de septiembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 19/09/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRAND SPLENDID, 58, E.Ortega P.
(8)
2
My Golden Star, 54, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
6,65
1 1/2 cpo
3
Doña Angelica, 54, F.Aguirre
(6)
10,15
1/2 cpo
4
Regatta, 54, C.Montoya
(3)
2,05
3 cps
5
Little Empress, 58, G.Hahn
(2)
17,40
1 cpo
6
Grandiosa Ilusion, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(5)
27,40
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: GRAND SPLENDID $ 1,75 y 1,10. My Golden Star $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 55,00. TRIFECTA $ 215,00.No corrieron: (1) Soy Rufina y (7) Battaglia. Tiempo: 1'13s95c. Cuidador: C.Caceres. Stud: Elsie. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Grand Reward y Splenda
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ETERNA BRUJITA, 55, A.I.Romay
(3)
2
Bombita Letal, 53, U.Chaves
(13)
5,35
pzo
3
Nota Al Pie, 57, E.Siniani
(8)
30,70
pzo
4
Que Patrona, 57, J.Rivarola
(7)
2,75
1/2 cpo
5
Reflectora Lider, 54, L.Paredes
(2)
31,20
pzo
6
Great Capri, 57, G.Hahn
(6)
6,40
1/2 cza
7
Amelie Sweet, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(12)
8,30
4 cps
8
Te Vi Volar, 54, F.Roldan
(11)
13,40
1 cpo
9
Llena De Gracia, 57, C.Montoya
(1)
66,00
1 cpo
10
Katita Gag, 57, F.Aguirre
(5)
27,70
11 cps
ú
Con Intension, 53, L.Ramallo
(9)
149,30
28 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ETERNA BRUJITA $ 2,70, 2,25 y 2,35. Bombita Letal $ 2,25 y 2,05. Nota Al Pie $ 12,85. IMPERFECTA $ 135,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.672,50. DOBLE $ 352,50.No corrieron: (4) Si Muy Turca y (10) Bella Amanecida. Tiempo: 1'0s90c. Cuidador: F.R.Carli. Stud: Don Martin. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Doctor Embrujo y Eterna Diablita
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROSClasico Hipodromo De La Plata (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Pag.
Dist.
1
DON EMPEÑO, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
2
Expressive Smart, 60, G.J.Garcia
(4)
9,25
3 cps
3
Storm Dynamico, 60, G.Hahn
(2)
3,75
8 cps
4
Leal Blues, 60, E.Siniani
(6)
21,25
pzo
5
Master Johnny, 60, L.Balmaceda
(3)
3,15
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: DON EMPEÑO $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 58,50. TRIFECTA $ 146,50. DOBLE $ 370,00.No Corrió: (1) Mayica. Tiempo: 1'35s23c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: San Benito. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Exchange Rate y Doña Ley
CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ASPAVENTO, 54, M.A.Sosa
(8)
2
Sillero Fast, 57, E.Ortega P.
(1)
5,55
2 cps
2
Master Ros, 57, A.Cabrera
(4)
2,90
emp.
4
Solid Snake, 57, B.Enrique
(7)
26,65
3 cps
5
Anochecido Song, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
3,60
1/2 cza
6
Admirado Song, 57, M.Asconiga
(9)
25,35
1/2 pzo
7
Tutto Bene, 53, U.Chaves
(6)
36,20
1 cpo
8
Casi Ñoquis, 53, R.Villegas
(5)
9,65
6 cps
9
Valid Mago, 57, J.Carrizo
(2)
49,10
1 cpo
ú
A Great Deal, 57, F.Menendez
(10)
99,99
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ASPAVENTO 2,80, 2,05 y 1,90. Sillero Fast $ 1,55 y 3,25. Master Ros $ 1,65 y 2,40. EXACTA $ 90,50. EXACTA 88,50. TRIFECTA $ 173,00. TRIFECTA $ 160,00. DOBLE $ 235,00. TRIPLO $ 418,00. CUATERNA $ 448,50.No Corrió: (3) Brabante. Tiempo: 1'23s30c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tinta Roja. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Remote y Awesome Tracy
QUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CROUPIER, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
2
Etoile De Epinal, 51, M.A.Sosa
(7)
6,65
1/2 cpo
3
Aereo Bam, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(6)
45,50
2 cps
4
Libertador Sam, 57, J.Villagra
(4)
2,15
4 cps
5
Way Fair, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
8,50
3 cps
6
Set Match, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(3)
22,80
6 cps
ú
Señalado Shot, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
92,35
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
Dividendos: CROUPIER $ 1,65 y 1,10. Etoile De Epinal $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 74,50. TRIFECTA $ 755,00. DOBLE $ 232,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s48c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: Aleluya. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Equal Stripes y Compagne
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CANTURRIANDO, 53, M.A.Sosa
(12)
2
Forastero Fast, 56, A.Cabrera
(1)
2,00
4 cps
3
Badajo Song, 56, M.Asconiga
(10)
3,95
4 cps
4
El Etiquetado, 56, E.Siniani
(9)
6,75
1 cpo
5
El Muy Celoso, 52, U.Chaves
(3)
22,10
6 cps
6
Aquel Tesoro, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(11)
115,60
1 1/2 cpo
7
Emiratos, 56, J.Rivarola
(6)
90,70
hco
7
Master Of Change, 56, P.Sotelo
(2)
93,75
6 cps
9
Loro Flesh, 52, R.Villegas
(7)
13,85
emp.
10
Lord Padrino, 57, J.Pirez
(8)
220,85
4 cps
ú
Emm Ebreo, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
54,85
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: CANTURRIANDO $ 3,05, 1,50 y 1,10. Forastero Fast $ 1,25 y 1,10. Badajo Song $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 70,00. TRIFECTA $ 230,00. DOBLE $ 180,00.No Corrió: (4) Vega Casual. Tiempo: 1'12s21c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tinta Roja. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Heliostatic y Telenovela
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
UNBRIDLED ORO, 57, J.Villagra
(4)
2
Mi Bella Baska, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
3,95
2 cps
3
Besos De Amor, 57, J.Leonardo
(12)
5,80
1 cpo
4
Nostalgia Aregueña, 55, A.I.Romay
(1)
19,40
3 cps
5
Che Castiza, 53, U.Chaves
(10)
4,15
2 cps
6
Rain Princess, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
33,60
3/4 cpo
7
La Orana Maria, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(3)
25,60
1 cpo
8
Viva Reina, 57, F.Menendez
(11)
123,95
4 cps
9
Que Burgundia, 57, D.R.Gomez
(8)
12,70
1 cpo
10
Solar Energy, 57, R.Villagra
(2)
197,80
1 cpo
ú
Movie Storm, 57, B.Enrique
(5)
9,45
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: UNBRIDLED ORO $ 2,40, 1,55 y 1,15. Mi Bella Baska $ 4,05 y 1,40. Besos De Amor $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 140,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 10.196,00. DOBLE $ 375,00. DOBLE $ 2.096,00.No corrieron: (9) Icy Girl y (13) Gaucha Rebelde. Tiempo: 1'0s24c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: Marias Del Sur. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Orpen y Unbridled Glory
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALMENDRO EN FLOR, 56, F.Coria
(11)
2
Puntero Laser, 56, O.Arias
(8)
10,75
4 cps
3
Hello Nacho, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(5)
34,25
3/4 cpo
4
Que Me Corra, 52, R.Villegas
(7)
11,25
1 cpo
5
Vives Daniel, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(4)
6,00
3/4 cpo
6
El Grand Grys, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
13,25
1 cpo
7
Chuck Lucky, 56, A.O.Lopez
(12)
67,05
cza
8
Gran Javier, 56, F.Menendez
(6)
13,80
3 cps
9
Catamarqueño, 56, J.Rivarola
(10)
87,60
6 cps
ú
Full Story, 56, S.Piliero
(3)
30,45
10 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ALMENDRO EN FLOR $ 1,20, 1,10 y 1,10. Puntero Laser $ 1,10 y 1,10. Hello Nacho $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 62,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.918,50. DOBLE $ 325,00. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 3.066,50, con 5 aciertos $ 66,00.No corrieron: (1) Imported y (2) Veloss Seattle. Tiempo: 1'12s36c. Cuidador: L.R.Rodriguez. Stud: Tres Jotas. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Angiolo y Artemisa
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
EDRADOUR, 57, J.Villagra
(10)
2
Pire Pora, 57, J.Rivarola
(9)
3,50
3 cps
3
Senora Liz, 57, F.Menendez
(2)
5,80
pzo
4
Opera Dubai, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
28,95
3 cps
5
Miss Jewels, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(6)
323,45
cza
6
Villera Bob, 57, C.Sandoval
(12)
28,70
2 cps
7
Sexy Spring, 57, S.Piliero
(4)
9,80
cza
8
Vivica Fox, 57, L.Vai
(13)
16,00
v.m.
9
Chistosa Best, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(11)
17,65
1 1/2 cpo
10
Advice Given, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(14)
7,55
1 cpo
11
Weeding, 54, L.Paredes
(7)
396,50
3/4 cpo
12
Potra Champ, 53, A. Portillo O.
(8)
61,15
3/4 cpo
13
Lita Express, 57, R.Villagra
(3)
364,30
8 cps
14
Dona Ivone, 53, U.Chaves
(15)
7,85
3/4 cpo
ú
My Dignity, 55, A.I.Romay
(5)
7,05
s.a.
-
-
-
Dividendos: Endradour $ 4,60, 2,70 y 2,30. Pire Pora $ 2,25 y 3,60. Senora Liz $ 2,40. IMPERFECTA $ 233,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 68.736,00. DOBLE $ 342,50. TRIPLO $ 828,00. CUATERNA $ 2.641,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 2.315,50, con 4 aciertos $ 38,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s27c. Cuidador: J.J.Medone. Stud: Ojos Brujos. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Most Improved y Elastine
DECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROSPremio: Gran Premio Seleccion De Potrancas (g. I) - Copa Criadores Argentinos Del Spc - GRUPO I
Pag.
Dist.
1
HIT EMERIT, 56, J.Noriega
(3)
2
Sopa De Lima, 56, E.Ortega P.
(5)
4,90
3/4 cpo
3
Kume, 56, F.Coria
(1)
18,15
4 cps
4
Agua Maxima, 56, W.Pereyra
(9)
1,45
7 cps
5
Bomba Cursi, 56, R.Blanco
(7)
8,90
1/2 pzo
6
Leticia Mia, 56, O.Alderete
(6)
7,25
pzo
7
Ella Mai, 56, J.Villagra
(4)
24,90
5 cps
9
Barley Sugar, 56, W.Aguirre
(10)
61,20
6 cps
ú
Baladina, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(8)
218,85
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: HIT EMERIT $ 7,30, 7,25 y 8,75. Sopa De Lima $ 5,75 y 9,65. Kume $ 9,40. EXACTA $ 644,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.904,00. DOBLE $ 3.050,00.No Corrió: (2) Brioche Song. Tiempo: 2'5s14c. Cuidador: E.Martin Ferro. Stud: San Isidoro. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Hit It A Bomb y Emerit Celebre
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
COMPASIVO BEST, 57, A.Cabrera
(6)
2
Strategic Cat, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(4)
4,70
5 cps
3
Discobol, 54, A.Coronel E.
(5)
23,85
7 cps
4
Golden Center, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
12,35
cza
5
Rocambor, 54, J.Leonardo
(7)
10,50
3/4 cpo
6
Puntano Payaso, 57, J.Rivarola
(8)
12,10
hco
7
Brunito, 54, M.A.Sosa
(12)
3,60
1/2 cza
8
Birtwistle, 57, I.Zapata
(10)
24,45
2 1/2 cps
9
City Pure, 53, U.Chaves
(3)
17,10
1 1/2 cpo
10
Cinema Show, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(9)
74,75
1 cpo
11
Año Patrio, 57, G.J.Garcia
(11)
6,35
1/2 cpo
ú
Sang Rouge, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(2)
79,65
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: COMPASIVO BEST $ 3,10, 2,00 y 2,45. Strategic Cat $ 2,65 y 2,50. Discobol $ 7,00. EXACTA $ 189,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.907,00. DOBLE $ 1.055,00. TRIPLO $ 3.703,00. CUATERNA $ 7.661,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'16s91c. Cuidador: M.I.Grigueli. Stud: E. J. M.. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Compasivo Cat y Best Wood
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BIEN RENZO, 57, A.Marinhas
(15)
2
Elegante Jack, 57, D.R.Gomez
(3)
1,95
1 1/2 cpo
3
King Royale, 53, L.Ramallo
(9)
182,75
2 1/2 cps
4
Catedratico Guapo, 53, R.Villegas
(12)
8,35
1 1/2 cpo
5
Zingo, 57, R.Villagra
(8)
8,75
1 1/2 cpo
6
Legionario Fast, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
6,35
3 cps
7
Espantahero, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(6)
58,65
1 cpo
8
Rocco Lampone, 57, A.Cabrera
(14)
21,70
1 cpo
9
Roman Rose Parole, 57, J.Rivarola
(7)
105,30
1 1/2 cpo
10
Mango Point, 57, F.Aguirre
(4)
90,20
cza
11
Great Chacarero, 57, O.Arias
(10)
21,90
2 cps
12
Pelado Arce, 57, G.Hahn
(13)
41,25
2 cps
13
Sachem, 57, R.Techera
(11a)
56,70
2 cps
ú
Debate King, 57, I.Zapata
(11)
56,70
14 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: BIEN RENZO $ 3,15, 1,35 y 1,35. Elegante Jack $ 1,20 y 1,90. King Royale $ 15,35. IMPERFECTA $ 92,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 111.249,00. DOBLE $ 677,50.No corrieron: (1) Grazias Improve, (5) Gran Cat, (5a) No Me Reproches y (16) Dador Top. Tiempo: 1'18s38c. Cuidador: J.J.Marinhas. Stud: Sauce Grande. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Portal Del Alto y Bien Peinada
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MONTALCINO, 57, F.Aguirre
(2)
2
Del Plata, 55, A.I.Romay
(16)
2,90
3/4 cpo
3
El Feo, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
9,05
1/2 cpo
4
Meran, 57, E.Siniani
(9)
4,95
cza
5
Terremoto Joy, 57, A.Marinhas
(8)
6,15
3 cps
6
Eclipse Rojo, 54, R.L.Garcia
(11)
10,70
2 1/2 cps
7
Pool Surge, 57, W.Aguirre
(4)
9,60
1 1/2 cpo
8
Express Winner, 57, J.Leonardo
(5)
11,85
1/2 cpo
9
Rayo Letal, 57, S.Piliero
(13)
13,85
1 cpo
10
Art Speed, 53, A. Portillo O.
(12)
67,85
5 cps
11
Express Runner, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
7,80
1/2 pzo
12
Sixties Che, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
33,50
1 cpo
13
Sembra Fitz, 53, R.Villegas
(14)
79,00
5 cps
ú
African Planet, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(15)
9,55
s.a.
-
-
-
Dividendos: MONTALCINO $ 44,65, 10,50 y 4,35. Del Plata $ 1,80 y 1,30. El Feo $ 2,40. IMPERFECTA $ 8.925,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 736.452,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 26.630,00. TRIPLO $ 16.408,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 183.679,50. No corrieron: (1) Kelly Hero y (10) Magin. Tiempo: 1'25s61c. Cuidador: A.M.Lencina. Stud: Nelida Haide. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Cityscape y Monclo. RECAUDACIÓN: 25.937,466..

