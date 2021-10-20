Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

HELLO NACHO , 53, M.Giuliano C.

SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 PEKERMAN, 53, U.Chaves (3) 2 Berry Chaco, 57, Jorge Peralta (4) 4,65 cza 3 Te Vacune, 55, R.Frias (6) 3,85 1 cpo 4 Dom Peto, 57, B.Enrique (8) 9,35 4 cps 5 Marshall Island, 57, C.Sandoval (1) 45,85 1/2 cpo 6 Sol Coritibo, 53, D.Lencinas (7) 13,85 2 cps 7 Jagermeist, 54, M.A.Sosa (5) 2,35 1 cpo ú Serrano Soy, 57, G.Hahn (2) 7,80 7 cps - - - Dividendos: PEKERMAN $ 5,90 y 2,75. Berry Chaco $ 3,15. EXACTA $ 308,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.239,00. DOBLE $ 1.150,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s36c. Cuidador: E.A.Corsiglia. Stud: Los Novatos. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Cosmic y Shoe Ready TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 NIVEL INICIAL, 56, W.Aguirre (6) 2 Hit Top, 56, M.N.Ferreyra (2) 7,55 1 1/2 cpo 3 Buen Argentino, 56, R.L.Gonzalez (5) 10,85 1 1/2 cpo 4 Chanoman, 56, F.L.Goncalves (1) 3,45 4 cps 5 Barley Sugar, 54, R.Techera (7) 10,65 1 1/2 cpo - - - Dividendos: NIVEL INICIAL $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 52,00. TRIFECTA $ 250,00. DOBLE $ 517,50.No corrieron: (3) Hit Bar y (4) Almibarado Key. Tiempo: 1'24s85c. Cuidador: O.R.Cavallaro. Stud: Arroyo De Luna. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Lizard Island y Nivologia CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 CAUTIVA CAT, 56, L.Balmaceda (9) 2 Baska Milu, 56, F.Menendez (4) 7,70 1/2 pzo 3 Realiquera Gag, 52, U.Chaves (2) 3,20 3 cps 4 Gacela Letal, 52, S.Arias (5) 10,10 6 cps 5 Sexy Bomb, 56, F.L.Goncalves (7) 4,20 4 cps 6 Secret Action, 56, E.Siniani (6) 29,95 1/2 cza 7 Lively, 56, R.Villagra (1) 20,15 6 cps 8 Potra Esperada, 56, M.Aserito (3) 5,95 5 cps ú Reina Samantha, 56, F.Aguirre (8) 132,55 6 cps - - - Dividendos: CAUTIVA CAT $ 2,80, 1,30 y 1,10. Baska Milu $ 2,35 y 1,65. Realiquera Gag $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 292,50. TRIFECTA $ 561,50. DOBLE $ 240,00. CUATERNA $ 1.859,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s50c. Cuidador: R.Vega. Stud: Moffly. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Lizard Island y Captiva Cat QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 ALARICO DUX, 57, J.Gonzalez (4) 2* Un Divino, 57, R.Blanco (6) 1,70 1/2 cpo 3 Rio Noble, 57, F.L.Goncalves (5) 4,35 1 cpo 4 Ambientalista, 57, N.Ortiz (7) 29,40 2 cps 5 Terrible Cat, 57, B.Enrique (3) 21,70 1 cpo 6 Telemetrico Chuck, 57, A.I.Romay (1) 4,50 3 cps ú The Beonery, 53, D.Lencinas (2) 6,15 2 cps - - - - - (*) Saltó al largar Dividendos: ALARICO DUX $ 8,35 y 1,90. Un Divino $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 191,00. TRIFECTA $ 673,50. DOBLE $ 1.750,00. CUATERNA $ 6.437,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s40c. Cuidador: M.F.De Rose. Stud: St. El Galpon (sr). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Dado Vuelta y Bom Puebla SEXTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 POOL SURGE, 57, W.Aguirre (6) 2 Del Plata, 57, F.L.Goncalves (9) 1,80 4 cps 3 Meran, 57, A.O.Lopez (8) 5,10 1/2 cpo 4 Quick Mojito, 54, J.Avendaño (7) 24,85 7 cps 5 Eclipse Rojo, 53, R.L.Garcia (5) 12,70 2 1/2 cps 6 Cholito Mio, 57, O.Arias (4) 52,35 1/2 cpo 7 Last Express, 57, C.Sandoval (2) 110,05 8 cps ú Gym Gratis, 54, M.A.Sosa (1) 4,25 pzo - - - Dividendos: POOL SURGE $ 3,65 y 2,00. Del Plata $ 2,15. EXACTA $ 85,00. TRIFECTA $ 218,00. DOBLE $ 1.932,50.No Corrió: (3) Iker Chico. Tiempo: 1'31s52c. Cuidador: G.R.Veliz. Stud: Hs. Capilla De La Sierra. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Storm Surge y Pool Parade SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1500 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 ETOILE DE EPINAL, 54, M.A.Sosa (3) 2 Triunfata, 53, D.Lencinas (8) 4,65 1 cpo 3 Queen Regnant, 57, F.L.Goncalves (9) 3,35 2 cps 4 Valerosa, 57, J.E.Perez (6) 10,75 3 cps 5 Domitilla, 54, F.Roldan (1) 12,05 3 cps 6 Chistosa Best, 54, M.Giuliano C. (10) 8,40 1/2 cpo 7 Quick Start, 53, R.Villegas (7) 37,35 cza 8 Carbonica, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (4) 27,20 1 cpo 9 Miss Jewels, 53, E.Candia G. (2) 54,10 2 cps ú Coronita Ness, 53, W.Garcia (5) 47,25 2 1/2 cps - - - Dividendos: ETOILE DE EPINAL $ 2,05, 1,35 y 1,10. Triunfata $ 1,85 y 1,15. Queen Regnant $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 49,50. TRIFECTA $ 163,50. DOBLE $ 292,50. CUATERNA $ 4.694,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'31s83c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tinta Roja. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Mount Nelson y Star Of Paris OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 SRTA. FRANCESA, 54, M.A.Sosa (7) 2 Costa Ascasubi, 53, S.Arias (9) 2,20 1 1/2 cpo 3 April Dubai, 57, E.Siniani (4) 11,10 4 cps 4 Palma De Oro, 54, F.Roldan (3) 11,55 1 cpo 5 Dulce Cantora, 53, E.Candia G. (5) 11,50 cza 6 Soy Chuck, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (6) 9,15 3 cps 7 Madame Mora, 57, F.L.Goncalves (1) 6,00 4 cps 8 Que Macanuda, 54, E.G.Ortega T. (2) 23,40 cza ú Queen Esperanza, 57, D.R.Gomez (8) 9,20 1 cpo - - - Dividendos: SRTA. FRANCESA $ 6,05, 1,65 y 2,20. Costa Ascasubi $ 4,25 y 2,80. April Dubai $ 2,25. EXACTA $ 732,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.856,00. DOBLE $ 420,00. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 18.313,50. con 5 Aciertos $ 149,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s53c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tinta Roja. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Heavenly Court NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 NOSTALGIA AREGUEÑA, 57, F.L.Goncalves (9) 2 Roman Style, 57, W.Pereyra (1) 4,10 1 cpo 3 Dinastia O, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (12) 8,95 2 1/2 cps 4 Que Genarita, 57, A.I.Romay (8) 3,40 3 cps 5 Sunset Mott, 57, W.Aguirre (3) 10,50 1/2 cpo 6 Gia Peruana, 54, E.G.Ortega T. (5) 19,05 1 cpo 7 Nota Al Pie, 57, E.Siniani (10) 3,15 1/2 cpo 8 Esperanza Ness, 57, F.Coria (7) 12,60 pzo 9 Llena De Gracia, 57, M.J.Lopez (4) 38,80 4 cps 10 Maira Sprout, 57, A.Giorgis (11) 28,05 2 1/2 cps ú Gattara Star, 57, P.Diestra (h) (2) 85,70 10 cps - - - Dividendos: NOSTALGIA AREGUEÑA $ 11,40, 2,85 y 2,30. Roman Style $ 4,20 y 7,95. Dinastia O $ 5,10. EXACTA $ 500,00. TRIFECTA $ 64,146,00. DOBLE $ 3.980,00. APÙESTA TRIPLO $ 2.144,00. CUATERNA $ 7.850,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 34.991,00. con 4 Aciertos $ 238,50.No Corrió: (6) Con Justina. Tiempo: 1'0s4c. Cuidador: M.A.Goicoechea. Stud: Botafogo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Poty Kuru DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 INTERPRETANDO A CHUCK, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (1) 2 Tamayo Azteca, 54, M.A.Sosa (6) 5,35 2 cps 3 Tuvo Suerte, 57, F.Menendez (7) 14,55 3 cps 4 Assurance, 57, F.Coria (9) 3,45 cza 5 Riff, 53, F.Caceres (8) 15,85 2 cps 6 Latin Wood, 53, S.Arias (3) 10,30 1 1/2 cpo 7 Daicomyo, 57, W.Aguirre (5) 7,90 5 cps 8 Allens Cash, 57, D.R.Gomez (4) 10,95 4 cps ú Mi Amigo Beto, 57, W.Pereyra (2) 2,35 6 cps - - - Dividendos: INTERPRETANDO A CHUCK $ 20,90, 35,20 y 17,65. Tamayo Azteca $ 3,45 y 2,70. Tuvo Suerte $ 2,55. EXACTA $ 2.456,50. TRIFECTA $ 63.330,00. DOBLE $ 6.457,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s99c. Cuidador: D.J.Nuñez. Stud: Pachu. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Chuck Berry y Expect A Miracle UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 MY ARMANDO, 57, E.Ortega P. (9) 2 Kangooro, 57, Jorge Peralta (4) 3,25 3/4 cpo 3 Amigo Conrado, 57, J.Rivarola (6) 8,00 2 1/2 cps 4 Sigfriano, 57, A.Cabrera (3) 55,50 2 cps 5 Potro Rewording, 55, J.Yalet (h) (10) 15,30 3 cps 6 Money Tramp, 54, M.A.Sosa (11) 7,30 v.m. 7 Pueblo Mapuche, 57, W.Pereyra (8) 2,75 3/4 cpo 8 Dubai Caribeño, 57, M.J.Lopez (7) 99,25 pzo 9 Ru Chi, 57, O.Arias (1) 38,60 2 cps 10 Dont Halloween, 53, U.Chaves (12) 22,00 1/2 cpo ú El Gran Plebeyo, 57, A.Giorgis (5) 57,70 7 cps - - - Dividendos: MY ARMANDO $ 3,60, 2,10 y 1,45. Kangooro $ 1,75 y 1,35. Amigo Conrado $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 121,00. TRIFECTA $ 512,00. DOBLE $ 5.002,50. TRIPLO $ 33.026,00. CUATERNA $ 266.587,00.No Corrió: (2) El Gran Padrino. Tiempo: 1'6s22c. Cuidador: G.F.Di Franco. Stud: Stud Chico (dol). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de My Golan y Catching DUODECIMA CARRERA- 2200 METROSClasico Organizacion Sudamericana De Fomento Del Pura Sangre De Carrera (g. Iii) - GRUPO III Pag. Dist. 1 LORD OF LORDS, 59, J.Villagra (11) 2 Wonderful Key, 59, W.Pereyra (3) 2,60 8 cps 3 Vivi Jurando, 59, L.M.Fer`dez (1) 40,10 7 cps 4 Evo Revoltoso, 59, J.Rivarola (4) 7,05 cza 5 Tornazolado, 59, A.Marinhas (8) 21,20 2 1/2 cps 6 Otro Mahi, 59, A.O.Lopez (9) 39,95 7 cps 7 Sidney Lima, 60, F.Menendez (10) 26,10 2 1/2 cps 8 Australis Cheeky, 60, E.Ortega P. (12) 3,25 5 cps ú* Estruendoso Dubai, 60, A.Cabrera (5) 8,50 36 cps - - - - - (*) Cruzó al tranco Dividendos: LORD OF LORDS $ 6,30, 1,45 y 1,20. Wonderful key $ 1,40 y 1,30. Vivi Jurando $ 2,95. EXACTA $ 126,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 30.503,00. DOBLE $ 1.067,50.No corrieron: (2) Che Borracho, (6) Asiatic Till y (7) Charlie`s Boy. Tiempo: 2'16s8c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: Mamina. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Master Of Hounds y Nabeela DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 AMANTE DESPECHADA, 53, E.Candia G. (6) 2 Rain Princess, 57, M.J.Lopez (1) 5,20 2 1/2 cps 3 Ethnical, 57, F.Aguirre (4) 5,85 1 1/2 cpo 4 Señera Trigueña, 57, A.I.Romay (3) 17,45 3/4 cpo 5 Viva Reina, 57, F.Menendez (13) 66,70 3 cps 6 Chispotea, 57, J.Rivarola (2) 154,60 1/2 cpo 7 Bayahibe Sunset, 57, R.L.Gonzalez (7) 70,15 1 cpo 8 Arpiyera, 57, F.Correa (12) 4,30 pzo 9 La Colo Colo, 57, S.Piliero (11) 147,30 27 cps 10 Negrita Amada, 57, E.Ortega P. (8) 7,75 11 cps 60* Chita Good, 57, Jorge Peralta (5) 19,85 cps úX Madre Celta, 57, P.Sotelo (9) 17,55 cps - - - - - (*) Rodó (X) Rodó Dividendos: AMANTE DESPECHADA $ 2,15, 1,30 y 1,25. Rain Princess $ 1,95 y 1,60. Ethnical $ 2,10. IMPERFECTA $ 615,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 15.133,50. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 2.780,00. TRIPLO $ 1.176,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 21.871,50. No Corrió: (10) Misty. Tiempo: 1'1s28c. Cuidador: J.J.Vela. 