20 de octubre de 2021 - 07:10

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del martes 19 de octubre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 19/10/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
HELLO NACHO, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(4)
2
Chuck Lucky, 56, A.O.Lopez
(6)
25,35
9 cps
3
Forastero Fast, 56, A.Cabrera
(2)
2,10
2 cps
4
Owen Hunt, 56, G.Hahn
(9)
3,15
1 cpo
5
Aplaudime, 52, D.Lencinas
(5)
18,25
1/2 cpo
6
Carrobbio, 56, C.Sandoval
(11)
24,10
2 cps
7
Perfect Roll, 52, W.Garcia
(7)
148,70
1/2 cpo
8
Lord Padrino, 56, J.Pirez
(3)
69,45
2 cps
9
Makoto, 56, J.Gonzalez
(10)
222,15
3 cps
ú*
Newniverse, 56, M.Asconiga
(8)
6,50
13 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: HELLO NACHO $ 3,40, 2,55 y 1,10. Chuck Lucky $ 5,80 y 1,15. Forastero Fast $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 622,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.161,50.No Corrió: (1) Rio Franco. Tiempo: 1'11s81c. Cuidador: L.M.Romero. Stud: Family R (tdil). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Knockout y Hello My Love
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
PEKERMAN, 53, U.Chaves
(3)
2
Berry Chaco, 57, Jorge Peralta
(4)
4,65
cza
3
Te Vacune, 55, R.Frias
(6)
3,85
1 cpo
4
Dom Peto, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
9,35
4 cps
5
Marshall Island, 57, C.Sandoval
(1)
45,85
1/2 cpo
6
Sol Coritibo, 53, D.Lencinas
(7)
13,85
2 cps
7
Jagermeist, 54, M.A.Sosa
(5)
2,35
1 cpo
ú
Serrano Soy, 57, G.Hahn
(2)
7,80
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: PEKERMAN $ 5,90 y 2,75. Berry Chaco $ 3,15. EXACTA $ 308,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.239,00. DOBLE $ 1.150,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s36c. Cuidador: E.A.Corsiglia. Stud: Los Novatos. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Cosmic y Shoe Ready
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
NIVEL INICIAL, 56, W.Aguirre
(6)
2
Hit Top, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(2)
7,55
1 1/2 cpo
3
Buen Argentino, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(5)
10,85
1 1/2 cpo
4
Chanoman, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
3,45
4 cps
5
Barley Sugar, 54, R.Techera
(7)
10,65
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: NIVEL INICIAL $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 52,00. TRIFECTA $ 250,00. DOBLE $ 517,50.No corrieron: (3) Hit Bar y (4) Almibarado Key. Tiempo: 1'24s85c. Cuidador: O.R.Cavallaro. Stud: Arroyo De Luna. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Lizard Island y Nivologia
CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CAUTIVA CAT, 56, L.Balmaceda
(9)
2
Baska Milu, 56, F.Menendez
(4)
7,70
1/2 pzo
3
Realiquera Gag, 52, U.Chaves
(2)
3,20
3 cps
4
Gacela Letal, 52, S.Arias
(5)
10,10
6 cps
5
Sexy Bomb, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
4,20
4 cps
6
Secret Action, 56, E.Siniani
(6)
29,95
1/2 cza
7
Lively, 56, R.Villagra
(1)
20,15
6 cps
8
Potra Esperada, 56, M.Aserito
(3)
5,95
5 cps
ú
Reina Samantha, 56, F.Aguirre
(8)
132,55
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: CAUTIVA CAT $ 2,80, 1,30 y 1,10. Baska Milu $ 2,35 y 1,65. Realiquera Gag $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 292,50. TRIFECTA $ 561,50. DOBLE $ 240,00. CUATERNA $ 1.859,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s50c. Cuidador: R.Vega. Stud: Moffly. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Lizard Island y Captiva Cat
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALARICO DUX, 57, J.Gonzalez
(4)
2*
Un Divino, 57, R.Blanco
(6)
1,70
1/2 cpo
3
Rio Noble, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
4,35
1 cpo
4
Ambientalista, 57, N.Ortiz
(7)
29,40
2 cps
5
Terrible Cat, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
21,70
1 cpo
6
Telemetrico Chuck, 57, A.I.Romay
(1)
4,50
3 cps
ú
The Beonery, 53, D.Lencinas
(2)
6,15
2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar
Dividendos: ALARICO DUX $ 8,35 y 1,90. Un Divino $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 191,00. TRIFECTA $ 673,50. DOBLE $ 1.750,00. CUATERNA $ 6.437,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s40c. Cuidador: M.F.De Rose. Stud: St. El Galpon (sr). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Dado Vuelta y Bom Puebla
SEXTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
POOL SURGE, 57, W.Aguirre
(6)
2
Del Plata, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
1,80
4 cps
3
Meran, 57, A.O.Lopez
(8)
5,10
1/2 cpo
4
Quick Mojito, 54, J.Avendaño
(7)
24,85
7 cps
5
Eclipse Rojo, 53, R.L.Garcia
(5)
12,70
2 1/2 cps
6
Cholito Mio, 57, O.Arias
(4)
52,35
1/2 cpo
7
Last Express, 57, C.Sandoval
(2)
110,05
8 cps
ú
Gym Gratis, 54, M.A.Sosa
(1)
4,25
pzo
-
-
-
Dividendos: POOL SURGE $ 3,65 y 2,00. Del Plata $ 2,15. EXACTA $ 85,00. TRIFECTA $ 218,00. DOBLE $ 1.932,50.No Corrió: (3) Iker Chico. Tiempo: 1'31s52c. Cuidador: G.R.Veliz. Stud: Hs. Capilla De La Sierra. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Storm Surge y Pool Parade
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ETOILE DE EPINAL, 54, M.A.Sosa
(3)
2
Triunfata, 53, D.Lencinas
(8)
4,65
1 cpo
3
Queen Regnant, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
3,35
2 cps
4
Valerosa, 57, J.E.Perez
(6)
10,75
3 cps
5
Domitilla, 54, F.Roldan
(1)
12,05
3 cps
6
Chistosa Best, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(10)
8,40
1/2 cpo
7
Quick Start, 53, R.Villegas
(7)
37,35
cza
8
Carbonica, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(4)
27,20
1 cpo
9
Miss Jewels, 53, E.Candia G.
(2)
54,10
2 cps
ú
Coronita Ness, 53, W.Garcia
(5)
47,25
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ETOILE DE EPINAL $ 2,05, 1,35 y 1,10. Triunfata $ 1,85 y 1,15. Queen Regnant $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 49,50. TRIFECTA $ 163,50. DOBLE $ 292,50. CUATERNA $ 4.694,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'31s83c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tinta Roja. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Mount Nelson y Star Of Paris
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SRTA. FRANCESA, 54, M.A.Sosa
(7)
2
Costa Ascasubi, 53, S.Arias
(9)
2,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
April Dubai, 57, E.Siniani
(4)
11,10
4 cps
4
Palma De Oro, 54, F.Roldan
(3)
11,55
1 cpo
5
Dulce Cantora, 53, E.Candia G.
(5)
11,50
cza
6
Soy Chuck, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(6)
9,15
3 cps
7
Madame Mora, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
6,00
4 cps
8
Que Macanuda, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(2)
23,40
cza
ú
Queen Esperanza, 57, D.R.Gomez
(8)
9,20
1 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: SRTA. FRANCESA $ 6,05, 1,65 y 2,20. Costa Ascasubi $ 4,25 y 2,80. April Dubai $ 2,25. EXACTA $ 732,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.856,00. DOBLE $ 420,00. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 18.313,50. con 5 Aciertos $ 149,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s53c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tinta Roja. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Heavenly Court
NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOSTALGIA AREGUEÑA, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
2
Roman Style, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
4,10
1 cpo
3
Dinastia O, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
8,95
2 1/2 cps
4
Que Genarita, 57, A.I.Romay
(8)
3,40
3 cps
5
Sunset Mott, 57, W.Aguirre
(3)
10,50
1/2 cpo
6
Gia Peruana, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
19,05
1 cpo
7
Nota Al Pie, 57, E.Siniani
(10)
3,15
1/2 cpo
8
Esperanza Ness, 57, F.Coria
(7)
12,60
pzo
9
Llena De Gracia, 57, M.J.Lopez
(4)
38,80
4 cps
10
Maira Sprout, 57, A.Giorgis
(11)
28,05
2 1/2 cps
ú
Gattara Star, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
85,70
10 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: NOSTALGIA AREGUEÑA $ 11,40, 2,85 y 2,30. Roman Style $ 4,20 y 7,95. Dinastia O $ 5,10. EXACTA $ 500,00. TRIFECTA $ 64,146,00. DOBLE $ 3.980,00. APÙESTA TRIPLO $ 2.144,00. CUATERNA $ 7.850,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 34.991,00. con 4 Aciertos $ 238,50.No Corrió: (6) Con Justina. Tiempo: 1'0s4c. Cuidador: M.A.Goicoechea. Stud: Botafogo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Poty Kuru
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
INTERPRETANDO A CHUCK, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(1)
2
Tamayo Azteca, 54, M.A.Sosa
(6)
5,35
2 cps
3
Tuvo Suerte, 57, F.Menendez
(7)
14,55
3 cps
4
Assurance, 57, F.Coria
(9)
3,45
cza
5
Riff, 53, F.Caceres
(8)
15,85
2 cps
6
Latin Wood, 53, S.Arias
(3)
10,30
1 1/2 cpo
7
Daicomyo, 57, W.Aguirre
(5)
7,90
5 cps
8
Allens Cash, 57, D.R.Gomez
(4)
10,95
4 cps
ú
Mi Amigo Beto, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
2,35
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: INTERPRETANDO A CHUCK $ 20,90, 35,20 y 17,65. Tamayo Azteca $ 3,45 y 2,70. Tuvo Suerte $ 2,55. EXACTA $ 2.456,50. TRIFECTA $ 63.330,00. DOBLE $ 6.457,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s99c. Cuidador: D.J.Nuñez. Stud: Pachu. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Chuck Berry y Expect A Miracle
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MY ARMANDO, 57, E.Ortega P.
(9)
2
Kangooro, 57, Jorge Peralta
(4)
3,25
3/4 cpo
3
Amigo Conrado, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
8,00
2 1/2 cps
4
Sigfriano, 57, A.Cabrera
(3)
55,50
2 cps
5
Potro Rewording, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(10)
15,30
3 cps
6
Money Tramp, 54, M.A.Sosa
(11)
7,30
v.m.
7
Pueblo Mapuche, 57, W.Pereyra
(8)
2,75
3/4 cpo
8
Dubai Caribeño, 57, M.J.Lopez
(7)
99,25
pzo
9
Ru Chi, 57, O.Arias
(1)
38,60
2 cps
10
Dont Halloween, 53, U.Chaves
(12)
22,00
1/2 cpo
ú
El Gran Plebeyo, 57, A.Giorgis
(5)
57,70
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MY ARMANDO $ 3,60, 2,10 y 1,45. Kangooro $ 1,75 y 1,35. Amigo Conrado $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 121,00. TRIFECTA $ 512,00. DOBLE $ 5.002,50. TRIPLO $ 33.026,00. CUATERNA $ 266.587,00.No Corrió: (2) El Gran Padrino. Tiempo: 1'6s22c. Cuidador: G.F.Di Franco. Stud: Stud Chico (dol). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de My Golan y Catching
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 2200 METROSClasico Organizacion Sudamericana De Fomento Del Pura Sangre De Carrera (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Pag.
Dist.
1
LORD OF LORDS, 59, J.Villagra
(11)
2
Wonderful Key, 59, W.Pereyra
(3)
2,60
8 cps
3
Vivi Jurando, 59, L.M.Fer`dez
(1)
40,10
7 cps
4
Evo Revoltoso, 59, J.Rivarola
(4)
7,05
cza
5
Tornazolado, 59, A.Marinhas
(8)
21,20
2 1/2 cps
6
Otro Mahi, 59, A.O.Lopez
(9)
39,95
7 cps
7
Sidney Lima, 60, F.Menendez
(10)
26,10
2 1/2 cps
8
Australis Cheeky, 60, E.Ortega P.
(12)
3,25
5 cps
ú*
Estruendoso Dubai, 60, A.Cabrera
(5)
8,50
36 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: LORD OF LORDS $ 6,30, 1,45 y 1,20. Wonderful key $ 1,40 y 1,30. Vivi Jurando $ 2,95. EXACTA $ 126,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 30.503,00. DOBLE $ 1.067,50.No corrieron: (2) Che Borracho, (6) Asiatic Till y (7) Charlie`s Boy. Tiempo: 2'16s8c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: Mamina. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Master Of Hounds y Nabeela
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
AMANTE DESPECHADA, 53, E.Candia G.
(6)
2
Rain Princess, 57, M.J.Lopez
(1)
5,20
2 1/2 cps
3
Ethnical, 57, F.Aguirre
(4)
5,85
1 1/2 cpo
4
Señera Trigueña, 57, A.I.Romay
(3)
17,45
3/4 cpo
5
Viva Reina, 57, F.Menendez
(13)
66,70
3 cps
6
Chispotea, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
154,60
1/2 cpo
7
Bayahibe Sunset, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
70,15
1 cpo
8
Arpiyera, 57, F.Correa
(12)
4,30
pzo
9
La Colo Colo, 57, S.Piliero
(11)
147,30
27 cps
10
Negrita Amada, 57, E.Ortega P.
(8)
7,75
11 cps
60*
Chita Good, 57, Jorge Peralta
(5)
19,85
cps
úX
Madre Celta, 57, P.Sotelo
(9)
17,55
cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Rodó (X) Rodó
Dividendos: AMANTE DESPECHADA $ 2,15, 1,30 y 1,25. Rain Princess $ 1,95 y 1,60. Ethnical $ 2,10. IMPERFECTA $ 615,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 15.133,50. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 2.780,00. TRIPLO $ 1.176,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 21.871,50. No Corrió: (10) Misty. Tiempo: 1'1s28c. Cuidador: J.J.Vela. Stud: Las Velas (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Charles King y La Gran Div. RECAUDACIÓN: 30.306.222..

