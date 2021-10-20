Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
NOSTALGIA AREGUEÑA, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
2
Roman Style, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
4,10
1 cpo
3
Dinastia O, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
8,95
2 1/2 cps
4
Que Genarita, 57, A.I.Romay
(8)
3,40
3 cps
5
Sunset Mott, 57, W.Aguirre
(3)
10,50
1/2 cpo
6
Gia Peruana, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
19,05
1 cpo
7
Nota Al Pie, 57, E.Siniani
(10)
3,15
1/2 cpo
8
Esperanza Ness, 57, F.Coria
(7)
12,60
pzo
9
Llena De Gracia, 57, M.J.Lopez
(4)
38,80
4 cps
10
Maira Sprout, 57, A.Giorgis
(11)
28,05
2 1/2 cps
ú
Gattara Star, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
85,70
10 cps
