Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

1
IRIDEO, 60, R.Blanco
(10)
34607
2
Atfront, 60, J.Da Silva
(2)
46066
22,65
1/2 cpo
3
Joy Filoso, 60, L.Vai
(1a)
34955
29,85
1 cpo
4
Moscato Pizza, 60, J.Noriega
(13)
30643
34,05
1 1/2 cpo
5
Seteado Joy, 55, A.Cabrera
(15)
139120
7,50
cza
6
Hole In One, 60, B.Enrique
(9)
186322
5,60
1 cpo
7
El Consorte, 60, E.Ortega P.
(7)
417361
2,50
1/2 cpo
8
Power Up, 60, L.Balmaceda
(7a)
417361
2,50
4 cps
9
Master Royal, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
77004
13,55
1 1/2 cpo
10
Chemin Du Ciel, 60, J.Villagra
(4)
98434
10,60
1 cpo
11
Don Empeño, 60, F.Barroso
(6)
123480
8,45
1 1/2 cpo
12
Light Blue Fantasy, 60, K.Banegas
(11)
28200
37,00
5 cps
13
Rules Out, 60, A.Domingos
(14)
41653
25,05
hco
14
City Wonder, 60, G.Calvente
(5)
24843
42,00
1/2 pzo
15
Always Ready, 60, O.Alderete
(1)
34955
29,85
3 cps
16
Che Capanga, 60, W.Pereyra
(3)
161768
6,45
1/2 pzo
ú
Energetics, 55, N.Villarreta
(8)
15188
68,70
6 cps
comentar