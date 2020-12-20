Turf |
20 de diciembre de 2020 - 01:12

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del sábado 19 de diciembre

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 19/12/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
turf">
PRIMERA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
KALIVIA, 57, G.Calvente
(9)
103017
2
Holiday Parade, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
18367
19,35
4 cps
3
Doña Global, 57, G.Bellocq
(4)
187057
1,90
pzo
4
Ajaayib, 57, A.Domingos
(6)
19855
17,90
2 cps
5
Playa Grosa, 54, S.Barrionuevo
(1)
36830
9,65
hco
6
Buena Brujula, 57, F.Barroso
(3)
47706
7,45
2 cps
7
Noche De Copas, 57, J.Da Silva
(2)
74823
4,75
1 1/2 cpo
8
Reina Desnuda, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(7)
1419
250,45
pzo
ú
Muequita Camp, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
10026
35,45
6 cps
-
-
-
499099
Dividendos: KALIVIA $ 3,45, 2,20 y 1,40. Holiday Parade $ 3,80 y 1,50. Doña Global $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 1.219,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.918,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'3s29c. Cuidador: J.B.Udaondo. Stud: Santa Ines. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Exchange Rate y Katherine`s Halo
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ASIAN PRINCESS, 56, J.Villagra
(4)
405724
2
Doña Nieve, 56, F.Barroso
(5)
180651
6,85
hco
3
Master Tradizion, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
117295
10,55
3 1/2 cps
4
Bela De Mais, 56, G.Bellocq
(8)
190378
6,50
3 1/2 cps
5
Julia Key, 56, G.Calvente
(6a)
69520
17,80
3 cps
6
Crazy Master, 56, B.Enrique
(9)
12399
99,80
1 1/2 cpo
7
Eluding, 56, E.Ortega P.
(12)
26641
46,45
cza
8
Amiguita Bohemia, 56, J.Noriega
(3)
103988
11,90
cza
9
Alta Mena, 57, F.Calvente
(6)
69520
17,80
1 1/2 cpo
10
La Maga Blue, 56, D.Ramella
(2)
16666
74,25
cza
11
Island Song, 56, G.Bonasola
(11)
81412
15,20
1 cpo
12
Farming, 56, A.Domingos
(10)
494984
2,50
16 cps
ú
Litigada Mani, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
30479
40,60
cza
-
-
-
1799657
Dividendos: ASIAN PRINCESS $ 5,15, 2,75 y 2,20. Doña Nieve $ 3,50 y 2,90. Master Tradizion $ 3,45. IMPERFECTA $ 872,50. TRIFECTA $ 3.262,50. DOBLE $ 336,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s30c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: Al Adiyaat. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Princesses Voice
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
YOUPAYCASH, 56, W.Pereyra
(7)
206789
2
Master One, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
97046
11,40
4 cps
3
Acquavit, 56, E.Ruarte
(6)
64887
17,05
1/2 cpo
4
Soy Mapuche, 56, I.Monasterolo
(2)
362728
3,05
1 cpo
5
Shakiro, 56, J.Villagra
(11)
152596
7,25
pzo
6
Wembley, 52, A.I.Romay
(1)
14238
77,70
3/4 cpo
7
Balaju, 56, E.Ortega P.
(3)
388182
2,85
1 cpo
8
Don Galactico, 56, F.Barroso
(17)
70243
15,75
1 cpo
9
Veggie Joy, 56, L.Vai
(13)
50402
21,95
2 cps
10
El Guerrero, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
24861
44,50
2 cps
11
Right On, 56, A.Domingos
(10)
71375
15,50
1 cpo
12
Nocheros, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(12)
5899
187,55
14 cps
13
Manantial Nono, 56, E.Siniani
(9)
4974
222,40
1 cpo
14*
Indio Gringo, 56, L.Cabrera
(8)
8951
123,60
1/2 cpo
15
Le Capitan, 56, M.Valle
(14)
7611
145,35
5 cps
úX
Ashiq, 56, A.Cabrera
(16)
14692
75,30
11 cps
-
-
-
1545474
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó frío
Dividendos: YOUPAYCASH $ 5,35, 3,05 y 1,95. Master One $ 4,55 y 3,50. Acquavit $ 3,70. IMPERFECTA $ 1.820,00. TRIFECTA $ 12.368,00. DOBLE $ 666,00.No Corrió: (15) Medaglia D`argento. Tiempo: 1'37s34c. Cuidador: G.E.Moussou. Stud: Don Tomas I I (gchu). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Cityscape y Fortune In Faith
CUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NUMERAUX, 56, A.Domingos
(5)
522692
2
Master Clette, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
380818
3,50
pzo
3
Personal Skill, 56, J.Da Silva
(15)
46849
28,45
4 cps
4
Codigo Buscado, 56, A.Cabrera
(6)
20875
63,85
pzo
5
Soy Populista, 56, L.Cabrera
(11)
27341
48,75
1 1/2 cpo
6
Di Por Que, 56, I.Monasterolo
(16)
11811
112,85
5 cps
7
Super Creativo, 56, G.Calvente
(13)
110154
12,10
2 cps
8
Splitwise, 56, C.Velazquez
(2)
567176
2,35
1/2 cpo
9
Sir Piggott, 56, R.Blanco
(10)
22941
58,10
4 cps
10
Land Recon, 56, L.Franco
(8)
8859
150,45
2 1/2 cps
11
Zarkingdom, 56, E.Ortega P.
(7)
14942
89,20
3 1/2 cps
12
Pinta Que Mata, 57, W.Moreyra
(12)
87401
15,25
3 cps
13
Faraon Joy, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
9917
134,40
4 cps
14
Fino Scat, 56, B.Enrique
(17)
7738
172,25
3 cps
15
Marcado Estoy, 52, A.I.Romay
(14)
18221
73,15
14 cps
ú
Union Square, 56, G.Bonasola
(1)
3008
443,15
6 cps
-
-
-
1860743
Dividendos: NUMERAUX $ 4,50, 1,35 y 1,20. Master Clette $ 1,40 y 1,30. Personal Skill $ 1,80. IMPERFECTA $ 280,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.260,50. DOBLE $ 456,00. CUATERNA $ 6.253,50.No Corrió: (4) Keanito. Tiempo: 1'37s11c. Cuidador: P.Nickel Filho. Stud: La Providencia. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Global Hunter y Numerata
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SIXTIES FITZ, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
140582
2
Epico Final, 57, L.Cabrera
(8)
101403
6,10
1 cpo
3
Be Ready, 57, A.Domingos
(6)
237908
2,60
3 cps
4
Rhydon, 57, E.Ortega P.
(11)
105737
5,85
3 1/2 cps
5*
Soundstream, 57, J.Da Silva
(1)
126237
4,90
cza
6
Don Calipso, 57, J.Noriega
(4)
69894
8,85
1 1/2 cpo
7
Vuelo Mas, 57, O.Alderete
(7)
6931
89,25
1/2 cpo
8
Game Beach, 57, L.Balmaceda
(9)
2270
272,50
13 cps
9
Catcher In Storm, 57, G.Bellocq
(3)
1480
417,95
4 cps
10
Honor Alto, 53, R.Garcia
(5)
7303
84,70
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Mistico Joy, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
63442
9,75
4 cps
-
-
-
863187
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: SIXTIES FITZ $ 4,40, 2,65 y 1,60. Epico Final $ 3,55 y 1,60. Be Ready $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 495,00. TRIFECTA $ 630,50. DOBLE $ 318,00. TRIPLO $ 13.410,00. CUATERNA JACKPOT sSALE O SALEs $ 110.050,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s42c. Cuidador: G.E.Romero. Stud: Mis Cachorros. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sixties Icon y Choir Fitz
SEXTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER JOHNNY, 56, W.Pereyra
(5)
29889
2
Lord Of Lords, 56, J.Villagra
(8)
122702
2,85
pzo
3
Master Soy, 56, I.Monasterolo
(2)
94513
3,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Expensive Gift, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
109281
3,20
6 cps
5
Summit Embrujado, 56, J.Noriega
(7)
69940
5,00
pzo
6
Guapo Como Yo, 56, M.J.Lopez
(3)
3169
110,35
pzo
7
Historico, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(4)
29142
12,00
1 cpo
8
Love It, 56, E.Ortega P.
(9)
27644
12,65
2 cps
ú
Selenium Halo, 56, O.Alderete
(1)
2156
162,20
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
488436
Dividendos: MASTER JHONNY $ 19,35, 2,55 y 1,50. Lord Of Lords $ 1,70 y 1,20. Master Soy $ 1,80. EXACTA $ 852,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.284,50. DOBLE $ 1.172,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'35s69c. Cuidador: J.S.Maldotti. Stud: S. De B.. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Mastercraftsman y Jane Cash
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRANTLAND, 57, M.Valle
(3)
311500
2
Wild Ones, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
163537
4,00
6 cps
3
Eladia Vuelve, 54, J.Da Silva
(6)
20035
32,65
pzo
4
Light Of The City, 57, R.Blanco
(8)
109025
6,00
1/2 cza
5
Joy Tesalina, 57, E.Ortega P.
(4)
115779
5,65
1 cpo
6
Noche De Birras, 54, A.Cabrera
(5)
35169
18,60
cza
7
Queen Olivia, 57, I.Monasterolo
(2)
42068
15,55
s.a.
ú
Tabina, 57, J.Villagra
(1)
115779
5,65
s.a.
-
-
-
912892
Dividendos: GRANTLAND $ 2,10, 1,50 y 1,50. Wild Ones $ 1,90 y 1,85. Eladia Vuelve $ 2,65. EXACTA $ 134,00. TRIFECTA $ 745,00. DOBLE $ 435,00. TRIPLO ESPECIAL $ 15.480,00. CUATERNA $ 27.080,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s89c. Cuidador: M.L.Roberti. Stud: Sta. Elena. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Violence y Gallant Miss
OCTAVA CARRERA- 2000 METROSPremio: Gran Premio Copa De Plata - Roberto Vazquez Mansilla (g. I) (internacional) - GRUPO I
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ELVAS, 60, J.Villagra
(3)
194783
2
Fanciful, 60, R.Blanco
(5)
366651
4,25
2 cps
3
Blue Stripe, 54, E.Ortega P.
(2)
268667
5,80
1 1/2 cpo
4
Joy Velika, 60, G.Bonasola
(7)
25566
60,95
3/4 cpo
5
Sign Of Spring, 60, D.Ramella
(14)
30979
50,30
1 cpo
6
Our Little Girl, 60, C.Velazquez
(11)
13387
116,40
1 cpo
7
Empress Rate, 60, G.Calvente
(4)
38715
40,25
cza
8
Henestrosa, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(2a)
268667
5,80
2 cps
9
Bellagamba, 54, L.Balmaceda
(1)
324639
4,80
1/2 cpo
10
Sankalpa, 60, J.Noriega
(13)
230854
6,75
3 cps
11
Por Tan Dulce, 60, J.M.Sanchez
(12)
3426
454,85
1 1/2 cpo
12
Miss Eder, 60, G.J.Garcia
(8)
566642
2,75
3/4 cpo
13
Serenata Huasteca, 54, I.Monasterolo
(2b)
268667
5,80
1/2 pzo
14
Nicole Rye, 54, J.Da Silva
(9)
40265
38,70
2 1/2 cps
15
Forty Cinque, 54, B.Enrique
(6)
64126
24,30
4 cps
ú
Openthegate, 60, R.Frias
(10)
8262
188,60
11 cps
-
-
-
2714296
Dividendos: ELVAS $ 11,85, 2,65 y 2,00. Fanciful $ 2,05 y 1,45. Blue Stripe $ 1,75. IMPERFECTA $ 910,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 80.595,00. DOBLE $ 719,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'1s84c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: Don Teodoro. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Catcher In The Rye y Gran Oleada
NOVENA CARRERA- 1600 METROSPremio: Gran Premio Joaquin S. De Anchorena (g. I) (internacional) - GRUPO I
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
IRIDEO, 60, R.Blanco
(10)
34607
2
Atfront, 60, J.Da Silva
(2)
46066
22,65
1/2 cpo
3
Joy Filoso, 60, L.Vai
(1a)
34955
29,85
1 cpo
4
Moscato Pizza, 60, J.Noriega
(13)
30643
34,05
1 1/2 cpo
5
Seteado Joy, 55, A.Cabrera
(15)
139120
7,50
cza
6
Hole In One, 60, B.Enrique
(9)
186322
5,60
1 cpo
7
El Consorte, 60, E.Ortega P.
(7)
417361
2,50
1/2 cpo
8
Power Up, 60, L.Balmaceda
(7a)
417361
2,50
4 cps
9
Master Royal, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
77004
13,55
1 1/2 cpo
10
Chemin Du Ciel, 60, J.Villagra
(4)
98434
10,60
1 cpo
11
Don Empeño, 60, F.Barroso
(6)
123480
8,45
1 1/2 cpo
12
Light Blue Fantasy, 60, K.Banegas
(11)
28200
37,00
5 cps
13
Rules Out, 60, A.Domingos
(14)
41653
25,05
hco
14
City Wonder, 60, G.Calvente
(5)
24843
42,00
1/2 pzo
15
Always Ready, 60, O.Alderete
(1)
34955
29,85
3 cps
16
Che Capanga, 60, W.Pereyra
(3)
161768
6,45
1/2 pzo
ú
Energetics, 55, N.Villarreta
(8)
15188
68,70
6 cps
-
-
-
1911959
Dividendos: IRIDEO $ 30,15, 13,10 y 6,50. Atfront $ 8,30 y 4,35. Joy Filoso $ 4,05. IMPERFECTA $ 25.440,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 364.987,00. DOBLE $ 4.196,00. APURSTA TRIPLO $ 82.920,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s24c. Cuidador: N.A.Gaitan. Stud: Hs. Pozo De Luna. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Easing Along y Infiltrada
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Gran Premio Felix De Alzaga Unzue (g. I) (internacional) - GRUPO I
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
STRATEGOS, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(15)
1500058
2
Queen Liz, 58, W.Moreyra
(18)
58298
33,45
6 cps
3
Expressive Smart, 60, F.Coria
(10)
165261
11,80
1/2 cpo
4
Unity, 60, K.Banegas
(14)
24452
79,75
1/2 cpo
5
Key Topic, 60, J.Villagra
(12)
44472
43,85
pzo
6
Hosarsiph Joy, 60, G.Bonasola
(9)
54932
35,50
1 cpo
7
Princesa Lake, 58, J.Da Silva
(5)
42718
45,65
1 cpo
8
Shamgar, 60, G.Calvente
(2)
55558
35,10
1/2 cza
9
Noguchi, 60, L.Balmaceda
(3)
46541
41,90
2 cps
10
Sassanach, 60, A.Domingos
(13)
18336
106,35
1/2 cpo
11
Indomito Roman, 60, R.Blanco
(7)
22261
87,60
cza
12
Lord Alex, 60, O.Alderete
(8)
27122
71,90
1 1/2 cpo
13
Dear Lenovo, 56, B.Enrique
(16)
123423
15,80
pzo
14
Sanson Greeley, 60, Jorge Peralta
(6)
250010
7,80
1 1/2 cpo
15
Culebron, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
214294
9,10
2 1/2 cps
16*
Elogiado, 60, R.Cunz
(4)
54395
35,85
3 cps
17
Cheburek, 60, E.Ortega P.
(11)
16096
121,15
3/4 cpo
úX
Piroyansky, 60, P.Diestra (h)
(17)
8369
233,00
1 cpo
-
-
-
2726597
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores (X) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: STRATEGOS $ 1,60, 2,55 y 1,90. Queen Liz $ 9,30 y 5,80. Expressive Smart $ 2,55. IMPERFECTA $ 1.140,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 1.000.000,00. DOBLE $ 1.096,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 57s97c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Ojos Claros (r.iv). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Zensational y Candy Woman
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 2400 METROSPremio: Gran Premio Carlos Pellegrini (g. I) (internacional) - GRUPO I
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
COOL DAY, 54, E.Ortega P.
(6)
191230
2
Pinball Wizard, 60, J.Villagra
(7)
615125
3,00
1/2 cpo
3
Village King, 60, B.Enrique
(3)
275429
6,70
v.m.
4
Tetaze, 60, G.Calvente
(11)
723676
2,55
5 cps
5
Emotion Orpen, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
251071
7,35
1/2 pzo
6
Quiet Man, 60, W.Pereyra
(10)
21571
85,55
emp.
6
Rohit Joy, 60, J.Noriega
(8)
292916
6,30
4 cps
8
Enfermizo Paradiso, 60, W.Moreyra
(2)
56347
32,75
3 1/2 cps
9
Last Corredor, 60, G.Bonasola
(4)
19283
95,70
hco
10
Señor Fancy, 54, F.Correa
(1)
32262
57,20
cza
11
Nunca Digas Never, 60, M.Valle
(5)
21571
85,55
5 cps
12
Don Ringo, 54, F.Barroso
(13)
70704
26,10
6 cps
ú
Negro Dream, 60, J.Leonardo
(12)
7364
250,60
1 cpo
-
-
-
2578549
Dividendos: COOL DAY $ 9,65, 3,05 y 1,90. Pinball Wizard $ 1,70 y 1,30. Village King $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 772,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 53.190,00. DOBLE $ 3.290,00. TRIPLO CLASICO $ 59.550,00. CUATERNA CLASICA $ 1.000.000,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 358.805,00 . Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'27s78c. Cuidador: A.F.Gaitan D.. Stud: Est. Mariana Eva. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de John F Kennedy y Cool Site
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ISNER (BRZ), 54, J.Da Silva
(10)
696427
2
Forever Young, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
169596
9,65
1/2 cza
3
Don Palco, 57, F.Barroso
(4)
261857
6,25
4 cps
4
Very Truly, 57, G.Bonasola
(2)
27141
60,30
cza
5
Got Change, 57, E.Ortega P.
(5)
27209
60,15
4 cps
6
Viryinio, 52, R.Frias
(1)
448385
3,65
3/4 cpo
7
Don Leparc, 54, C.Montoya
(3)
10488
156,05
4 cps
8
Black Friday, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
371956
4,40
v.m.
9
Sidney Seiter, 56, O.Alderete
(11)
10071
162,50
3 1/2 cps
10
Eshebo, 57, I.Monasterolo
(8)
99793
16,40
2 1/2 cps
ú
Vos Decis, 57, J.Villagra
(7)
169596
9,65
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
2292519
Dividendos: ISNER $ 3,25, 2,15 y 1,70. Forever Young $ 4,00 y 2,55. Don Palco $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 605,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.846,00. DOBLE $ 746,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s24c. Cuidador: D.Peña. Stud: Stud Rdi. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Agnes Gold y For Freedom
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GIARDINETTI, 57, J.Noriega
(8)
333041
2
Savory, 57, J.Villagra
(1)
152130
4,05
3 1/2 cps
3
Lord Commander, 57, J.Leonardo
(10)
3084
199,75
8 cps
4
Dalmiro Joy, 57, R.Blanco
(6)
80016
7,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Globalito, 57, G.Bellocq
(9)
133940
4,60
1/2 pzo
6
Holling, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
51131
12,05
1/2 pzo
7
Sing In Camp, 57, F.Berti
(7)
7630
80,75
pzo
8
Extra Set, 57, R.Frias
(4)
76065
8,10
2 1/2 cps
9
Llegando Al Disco, 57, A.Domingos
(12)
18283
33,70
8 cps
10
Path Hunter, 57, A.Cabrera
(2)
1913
322,00
18 cps
ú
Decimal, 57, F.Coria
(3)
3349
184,00
7 cps
-
-
-
860582
Dividendos: GIARDINETTI $ 1,85, 1,45 y 1,30. Savory $ 2,05 y 2,05. Lord Commander $ 8,15. IMPERFECTA $ 207,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.292,00. DOBLE $ 92,00. TRIPLO $ 19.930,00.No Corrió: (11) Paises Bajos. Tiempo: 1'24s75c. Cuidador: R.Pellegatta. Stud: Dark Horse. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sixties Icon y Great Gala
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DON GOTICO, 53, R.Frias
(17)
240277
2*
Luminoso Dubai, 57, M.Medina
(14)
126597
9,30
cza
3
Appolinaire, 57, L.Vai
(6)
322563
3,65
3 1/2 cps
4
Santo Tirso, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
86570
13,60
1 1/2 cpo
5
Endosamelo, 57, J.Villagra
(19)
210242
5,60
1/2 cpo
6
Our Dreams, 54, E.Retamozo
(15)
53516
22,00
1 1/2 cpo
7
Ordenadisimo, 57, E.Ortega P.
(5)
50100
23,50
cza
8
Tm Adolfo, 57, M.Valle
(1)
39376
29,90
1 1/2 cpo
9
Malaikan, 57, D.Ramella
(9)
7033
167,40
1 cpo
10
Bellini Joy, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(16)
122641
9,60
3/4 cpo
11
Catch The Vision, 54, C.Perez G.
(18)
7807
150,80
2 cps
12X
Recontento, 57, C.Velazquez
(11)
113207
10,40
1 1/2 cpo
13
Purushartha, 57, F.Coria
(10)
4075
288,90
1 1/2 cpo
14
Don Rye, 57, R.Blanco
(20)
178387
6,60
3 1/2 cps
15+
Shake My Soul, 57, L.Balmaceda
(13)
8906
132,20
1/2 cpo
16
Indian Warrior, 57, J.Da Silva
(4)
18497
63,65
3/4 cpo
17**
Pasionario Man, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(12)
6940
169,65
9 cps
ú
W Pura Clase, 57, M.Gonzalez
(7)
43606
27,00
4 cps
-
-
-
1640344
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Ligó suelta (**) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: DON GOTICO $ 8,30, 3,55 y 2,40. Luminoso Dubai $ 2,70 y 1,95. Appolinaire $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 1.292,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 27.011,00. DOBLE $ 175,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 26.041,50, a placé $ 234,00.No corrieron: (3) Capitan Greeley y (8) Ionesco. Tiempo: 2'2s5c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: La Raya. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Treasure Beach y Gordana
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAHAGONNY, 56, J.Noriega
(11)
692975
2
Master Song, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(13)
94047
14,00
5 cps
3
Ian, 56, L.Vai
(5)
27925
47,15
2 cps
4
Mashak Melody, 56, J.Leonardo
(2)
48765
27,00
3/4 cpo
5
Joy Nima, 56, F.Barroso
(4a)
72543
18,15
1 1/2 cpo
6
Soviet Catch, 56, A.Cabrera
(1)
83332
15,80
cza
7
Joanna (brz), 56, J.Da Silva
(15)
75453
17,45
3/4 cpo
8
Doña Langosta, 56, L.Cabrera
(4)
72543
18,15
3/4 cpo
9*
Foolin, 56, A.Domingos
(8)
185444
7,10
4 cps
10
La Fantastique, 56, M.Valle
(12)
237235
5,55
2 1/2 cps
11
Woman Star, 56, E.Ortega P.
(7)
13108
100,45
2 1/2 cps
12
Carrera Cosmica, 54, F.Correa
(3)
2583
509,80
2 cps
13
Locasa Craf, 56, L.Balmaceda
(10)
10380
126,85
5 cps
ú
I`m A Global Girl, 56, G.Bellocq
(9)
2732
481,85
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
1619063
-
-
(*) Corrió desestribado
Dividendos: MAHAGONNY $ 2,60, 1,95 y 1,70. Master Song $ 2,15 y 1,70. Ian $ 3,65. IMPERFECTA $ 542,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 222.220,00. DOBLE FINAL $ 5.670,00. TRIPLO $ 7.570,00. CUATERNA $ 10.735,00. No corrieron: (6) Banquera Porteña y (14) Guicciardini. Tiempo: 1'36s99c. Cuidador: R.Pellegatta. Stud: La Leyenda. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Storm Embrujado y Mira Vo. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 96.777.702.

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: RL-2018-58849696 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados