Resultados de las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
BARDALINO, 53, R.Villegas
(2)
2
Chistopher Joy, 57, A.I.Romay
(14)
7,10
1/2 cza
3
Pindariano, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
2,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Ant Man, 53, S.Arias
(8)
11,10
1/2 pzo
5
New School (uru), 57, Jorge Peralta
(6)
7,45
1/2 pzo
6
Meran, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
5,95
1 1/2 cpo
7
Tierra Colorada, 57, D.R.Gomez
(12)
14,40
5 cps
8
Legionario Fast, 55, M.A.Sosa
(3)
30,90
1 cpo
9
Black Russian, 52, J.Espinoza
(11)
37,90
1 1/2 cpo
10
No Me Reproches, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
28,95
1 cpo
11
Siquta, 53, D.Lencinas
(1)
13,35
1 cpo
12
Erenotzu, 53, W.Garcia
(10)
13,10
1 cpo
ú*
African Planet, 55, F.Aguirre
(13)
260,40
31 cps