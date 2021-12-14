Turf |
14 de diciembre de 2021 - 23:12

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del martes 14 de diciembre

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de La Plata del 14/12/2021
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DROMIUS, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
2
Soy Milito, 51, S.Arias
(7)
2,95
3 cps
3
Adeem, 57, A.Giorgis
(9)
52,85
1 1/2 cpo
4
Who Cares, 55, F.Menendez
(4)
24,45
pzo
5
Tamberito Sugestive, 57, O.Arias
(10a)
4,10
1/2 cpo
6
Rosita Linda Trebol, 49, D.Lencinas
(10)
4,10
1 cpo
7
Tom Prince, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(5)
12,70
1 cpo
8
Goteado, 55, E.Martinez
(1)
4,55
1/2 cpo
9
Titan Sale, 57, A.O.Lopez
(2)
26,85
2 cps
10
Lash Catcher, 57, M.Delli Q.
(8)
3,50
4 cps
ú
Cafe Tennessee, 57, F.Aguirre
(3)
39,75
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: DROMIUS $ 9,30, 2,80 y 1,95. Soy Milito $ 1,60 y 1,35. Adeem $ 4,25. EXACTA $ 464,00. TRIFECTA $ 9.879,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s69c. Cuidador: J.C.Izquierdo. Stud: El Renegado (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Romius y Ira D`servi
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE MAQUINA, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
2
Srta. Francesa, 55, M.A.Sosa
(4)
10,05
4 cps
3
Pifilka, 53, D.Lencinas
(8)
4,20
1/2 cpo
4
La Vieja Chistera, 53, R.Villegas
(9)
45,85
3 cps
5
Vivica Fox, 55, F.Berti
(7)
34,10
cza
6
Corsa Clarita, 55, J.Gonzalez
(3)
60,85
3/4 cpo
7
La Barceloneta, 57, Jorge Peralta
(1)
6,40
3/4 cpo
8
Potra Serena, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
7,25
2 cps
ú
Moon Pride, 57, A.Giorgis
(11)
33,70
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
Dividendos: CHE MAQUINA $ 1,50, 1,45 y 1,10. Srta Francesa $ 7,10 y 1,60. Pifilka $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 131,50. TRIFECTA $ 559,50. DOBLE $ 877,50.No corrieron: (5) Siempre Te Amare y (6) Karucha Honour. Tiempo: 1'5s25c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Zoraida (rº). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Violence y Runfromthestorm
TERCERA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
JEY VAN, 50, S.Arias
(3)
2
Roman Julius, 57, A.Cabrera
(7)
1,85
2 1/2 cps
3
Leon Valiente, 55, A.O.Lopez
(5)
6,10
hco
4
Kempten, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
24,90
2 cps
5
Stormy Kissing, 52, M.A.Sosa
(4)
2,65
1 1/2 cpo
6
Interpretando A Chuck, 51, J.R.Benitez V.
(2)
18,60
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: JEY VAN $ 8,65 y 1,40. Roman Julius $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 132,50. TRIFECTA $ 592,50. DOBLE $ 575,00.No Corrió: (6) Che Turfman. Tiempo: 1'30s89c. Cuidador: E.O.Pinedo C.. Stud: El Establo. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Van Nistelrooy y Lindisima Fitz
CUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASERATI, 53, E.Candia G.
(9)
2
Lippee, 57, F.Menendez
(7)
8,15
3 cps
3
La Chifladora, 53, R.Villegas
(5)
6,75
1 1/2 cpo
4
Mat Seattle, 57, R.Villagra
(6)
3,60
cza
5
Coronita Ness, 53, W.Garcia
(8)
47,10
1 cpo
6
Klada, 54, F.Roldan
(3)
3,60
1/2 cpo
7
Palina, 57, O.Arias
(2)
13,90
1/2 cpo
8
La Razon, 57, F.Berti
(1)
12,35
13 cps
ú
Seeking Storm, 57, D.E.Arias
(4)
10,60
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MASERATI $ 3,30, 2,65 y 1,35. Lippe $ 4,95 y 1,65. La Chifladora $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 275,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.093,50. DOBLE $ 1.397,50. TRIPLO $ 1.213,00. CUATERNA $ 5.291,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'40s67c. Cuidador: C.Caceres. Stud: Rafi. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Cityscape y Loretta
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MOON HERO, 55, W.Pereyra
(9)
2
The Attack, 57, M.J.Lopez
(3)
19,25
1/2 cpo
3
Bio Infame, 57, J.Rivarola
(4)
2,75
1/2 pzo
4
Avijon Way, 57, O.Roncoli
(11)
6,45
pzo
5
Super Ti, 52, L.Paredes
(8)
41,90
3 cps
6
Morritos Freude, 53, E.Candia G.
(2)
3,10
hco
7
Inexplorado, 55, G.Hahn
(12)
5,45
3/4 cpo
8
Catedratico Guapo, 53, R.Villegas
(7)
19,00
2 1/2 cps
9
Sol De Parral, 57, F.Aguirre
(5)
89,40
5 cps
10
Cuervito Emperor, 55, O.Arias
(1)
50,00
3 cps
ú
Ranquil Lef, 57, D.E.Arias
(6)
21,75
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MOON HERO $ 5,90, 2,25 y 2,00. The Attack $ 5,20 y 2,15. Bio Infame $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 761,50. TRIFECTA $ 4.297,50. DOBLE $ 870,00.No Corrió: (10) El Bocon. Tiempo: 1'1s10c. Cuidador: H.L.Bianchi. Stud: Daniela Y Ezequiel. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Andromeda`s Hero y Blue Moon
SEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHANOMAN, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
2
Up Rate, 56, J.Rivarola
(6)
10,50
2 1/2 cps
3
Capolicho Judo, 56, J.Gonzalez
(8)
16,30
1 cpo
4
Soy Millennial, 56, J.Villagra
(7)
4,90
3 cps
5
Full Avenue, 56, A.Marinhas
(1)
8,60
3/4 cpo
6
Vecinal Key, 56, G.Hahn
(4)
7,80
1/2 pzo
7
Valentino R, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
6,30
1 cpo
8
Doctor Passion, 56, A.I.Romay
(5)
16,95
2 cps
ú
The Cafe Concert, 56, D.E.Arias
(9)
103,15
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: CHANOMAN $ 1,75, 2,00 y 1,30. Up Rate $ 2,45 y 1,20. Capolicho Judo $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 139,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.009,50. DOBLE $ 575,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s1c. Cuidador: F.Echenique. Stud: Cachu. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Manipulator y Channel Sale
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
APRIL DUBAI, 53, E.Candia G.
(8)
2
Indistintamente, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
2,05
2 cps
3
Muy Mechera, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(2)
14,55
1 cpo
4
Instigadora Mix, 57, O.Arias
(9)
9,20
1 cpo
5
Malibu Lights, 53, D.Lencinas
(6)
39,50
2 cps
6
Exchange Spark, 57, A.O.Lopez
(1)
7,40
2 cps
7
Cobija, 57, D.R.Gomez
(3)
4,70
1 1/2 cpo
8
Vidina, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(4)
196,05
1 cpo
ú
Emma Princess, 57, F.Menendez
(5)
17,35
17 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: APRIL DUBAI $ 5,85, 2,00 y 1,95. Indistintamente $ 1,55 y 1,35. Muy Mechera $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 111,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.581,00. DOBLE $ 932,50. TRIPLO $ 1.161,00. CUATERNA $ 5.101,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'6s21c. Cuidador: N.J.Salvati. Stud: Catattoo (az). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de E Dubai y Aceptica
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
RICO MOON, 57, M.J.Lopez
(8)
2
Meridio, 53, E.Candia G.
(9)
16,15
1 1/2 cpo
3
Quick Y Tasty, 53, S.Arias
(5)
3,05
1 1/2 cpo
4
Puntano Payaso, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
11,20
1 cpo
5
Gordito Golpista, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
3,10
1/2 cpo
6
Cinema Show, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(11)
45,20
1 1/2 cpo
7
Niki Hunter, 51, F.Roldan
(2)
3,95
1 1/2 cpo
8
Dream Snatcher, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
5,20
1/2 pzo
9
El Feo, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
13,75
2 cps
10
Crystal World, 57, F.Menendez
(4)
90,80
11 cps
ú
Tapatin, 57, R.Villagra
(3)
345,30
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: RICO MOON $ 23,90, 8,05 y 4,20. Meridio $ 4,30 y 2,05. Quick y Tasty $ 1,80. EXACTA $ 3.615,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 332.464,00. DOBLE $ 6.867,50. CADENA: con 6 aciertos $ 838.786,00 , con 5 aciertos $ 7.489,00.No Corrió: (12) Kalkara. Tiempo: 1'25s29c. Cuidador: A.Sambuceti. Stud: El Chaco. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Pampero Moon y Bendita Artagona
NOVENA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Especial La Feona
Pag.
Dist.
1
MY DEAR DREAM, 55, F.Coria
(10)
2
Subyugante, 57, R.Blanco
(2)
2,20
4 cps
3
Bombon Queen, 55, D.E.Arias
(3)
16,85
1/2 cpo
4
Franchesca Spring, 55, B.Enrique
(6)
7,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
My Golden Star, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
22,95
1/2 cpo
6
Vernix, 55, F.Aguirre
(4)
35,85
2 cps
7
Amiga De La Vida, 55, D.R.Gomez
(9)
4,60
3 cps
8
Incasita, 55, W.Pereyra
(1)
23,90
hco
ú
Verita, 57, G.Hahn
(5)
5,45
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MY DEAR DREAM $ 4,20, 2,10 y 1,95. Subyugante $ 2,25 y 2,55. Bombon Queen $ 2,75. EXACTA $ 147,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.101,00. DOBLE $ 8.942,50.No Corrió: (8) Kali Mani. Tiempo: 58s85c. Cuidador: P.A.Vega. Stud: Prisionero. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Unbridle`s Dream y My Dear Cat
DECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1*
DISCEPOLA, 53, S.Arias
(8)
2
Distinta Eva, 57, Jorge Peralta
(2)
9,90
1 1/2 cpo
3
Osinaga, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
4,60
cza
4
Danna Royal, 53, U.Chaves
(5)
48,35
3/4 cpo
5
Salinger, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(9)
8,40
4 cps
6
Flor Sprout, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(10)
17,45
1/2 cpo
7
Vulcania, 57, D.E.Arias
(12)
5,00
1 1/2 cpo
8
Esplendida Craf, 57, R.Blanco
(14)
2,15
2 cps
9
Dona Gran Fe, 57, N.Ortiz
(11)
151,45
1 1/2 cpo
10
Irish Cream Bailey, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(3)
42,10
1 1/2 cpo
11
Virtual Rye, 57, J.Rivarola
(1)
8,05
2 cps
12
Triunfal, 55, M.Sosa
(4)
343,10
9 cps
ú
Acuarela Scat, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(13)
112,45
28 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: DISCEPOLA $ 21,90, 8,60 y 3,30. Distinta Eva $ 4,25 y 2,05. Osinaga $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 3.380,00. Quintex $ 500.000,00 . DOBLE $ 8.617,50. TRIPLO $ 75.504,00. CUATERNA $ 120.000,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 966.108,00 , con 4 aciertos $ 8.050,00.No Corrió: (7) Minera Knock. Tiempo: 1'27s20c. Cuidador: M.A.Abalos. Stud: Lueve. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Equal Stripes y Dia De La Madre
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROSClasico Uberto F. Vignart (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Pag.
Dist.
1
RIO MAGICO, 60, W.Pereyra
(4)
2
Hit Tifon, 56, A.Cabrera
(1)
6,85
cza
3*
Retracto, 56, W.Moreyra
(2)
10,45
1 cpo
4
Lindo Lio, 56, L.Cabrera
(9)
3,70
5 cps
5
Acteon, 56, J.Villagra
(8)
6,35
1/2 cpo
6
Aragone, 56, B.Enrique
(3)
19,50
2 cps
7
Lofoten, 56, M.A.Sosa
(6)
4,30
4 cps
8
Icy Bambino, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
18,90
5 cps
ú
Enter Storm, 56, Jorge Peralta
(5)
71,60
17 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: RIO MAGICO $ 2,65, 2,00 y 1,85. Hit Tifon $ 3,25 y 2,75. Retracto $ 2,50. EXACTA $ 169,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.006,00. DOBLE $ 12.160,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s76c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: La Frontera (mza). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Remote y Bonjoy
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA AMBICIOSA, 52, U.Chaves
(9)
2
Glory And Vision, 56, W.Pereyra
(10)
7,00
cza
3
Magnamara, 56, D.R.Gomez
(2)
5,30
3 cps
4
Ballyfin, 56, F.Menendez
(11)
3,45
pzo
5
Splendid Hit, 56, A.Cabrera
(8)
4,80
hco
6*
It Starts, 52, S.Arias
(12)
5,90
2 1/2 cps
7
Señora De Fancy, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
20,85
8 cps
8X
Cuneta Seattle, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
11,80
2 cps
9+
Women Stripes, 56, J.Rivarola
(3)
91,85
14 cps
ú**
Federala Lu, 56, L.Comas
(1)
57,60
10 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal (X) Largó mal (+) Cruzó al tranco (**) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: LA AMBICIOSA $ 4,25, 2,60 y 2,75. Glory And Vision $ 3,20 y 2,20. Magnamara $ 2,45. EXACTA $ 250,50. TRIFECTA $ 953,50. DOBLE $ 707,50. TRIPLO $ 14.598,00. CUATERNA $ 57.294,00.No corrieron: (6) Quinara y (7) Expresa Amor. Tiempo: 1'14s86c. Cuidador: E.A.Corsiglia. Stud: Ball Sider. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Compasivo Cat y Ni Ayer Ni Mañana
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL DE LAGUNA, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
2
Audubon, 57, G.Hahn
(5)
5,35
3 cps
3
Dulok, 53, D.Lencinas
(11)
19,15
3/4 cpo
4
Dancing Optimist, 53, E.Candia G.
(16)
3,65
1/2 pzo
5
Amiguito Travieso, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(14)
9,95
pzo
6
Kalblood, 57, D.R.Gomez
(4)
17,45
2 cps
7
Cayetano Island, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
2,50
1 1/2 cpo
8
El Chasqui, 53, S.Arias
(3)
78,65
1 1/2 cpo
9
Capalbio, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
25,05
3/4 cpo
ú
Gitano Pat, 57, F.Aguirre
(6)
172,65
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: EL DE LAGUNA $ 3,70, 2,10 y 1,50. Audubon $ 2,65 y 2,45. Dulok $ 4,15. IMPERFECTA $ 181,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 14.711,00. DOBLE $ 1.280,00.No corrieron: (1) Moon Kingdom, (7) Sword, (10) Holiday Ghost, (12) Cris Inter, (13) Profesor Fitz y (15) Vasco Fizz. Tiempo: 1'14s50c. Cuidador: M.F.Medina. Stud: Alex Y Clari (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Aspire y Laguna Marine
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BARDALINO, 53, R.Villegas
(2)
2
Chistopher Joy, 57, A.I.Romay
(14)
7,10
1/2 cza
3
Pindariano, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
2,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Ant Man, 53, S.Arias
(8)
11,10
1/2 pzo
5
New School (uru), 57, Jorge Peralta
(6)
7,45
1/2 pzo
6
Meran, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
5,95
1 1/2 cpo
7
Tierra Colorada, 57, D.R.Gomez
(12)
14,40
5 cps
8
Legionario Fast, 55, M.A.Sosa
(3)
30,90
1 cpo
9
Black Russian, 52, J.Espinoza
(11)
37,90
1 1/2 cpo
10
No Me Reproches, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
28,95
1 cpo
11
Siquta, 53, D.Lencinas
(1)
13,35
1 cpo
12
Erenotzu, 53, W.Garcia
(10)
13,10
1 cpo
ú*
African Planet, 55, F.Aguirre
(13)
260,40
31 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: BARDALINO $ 5,65, 3,35 y 1,70. Chistropher Joy $ 5,65 y 2,85. Pingariano $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 2.805,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 67.862,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 4.240,00. TRIPLO $ 5.832,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 24.580,00. No Corrió: (5) Alberoni. Tiempo: 1'33s79c. Cuidador: L.O.Durso. Stud: Monedas De Oro. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Alina Glor. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 35.693.397..

