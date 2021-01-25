Resultados de las carreras del domingo 24 de enero

1
REGINE`S JANE, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(11)
0
2
Seiter Ruler, 56, W.Pereyra
(10)
0
3,00
9 cps
3
Master Shiner, 56, L.Cabrera
(6a)
0
3,60
2 1/2 cps
4
La Fronty`s, 56, F.Aguirre
(8)
0
23,00
1/2 cpo
5
Would You Like, 56, J.Villagra
(9)
0
46,30
pzo
6
Great Gaucha, 52, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
224,65
3/4 cpo
7
Charlotte Flame, 54, F.Menendez
(13)
0
16,25
1 1/2 cpo
8
Giuliana Shy, 52, R.L.Garcia
(2)
0
25,60
4 cps
9
Missunderstood, 56, D.E.Arias
(4)
0
9,40
1/2 cpo
10
Baviera Real, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
64,10
10 cps
11
Bervena, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(14)
0
143,55
5 cps
12
Ette Craf, 56, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
3,60
12 cps
ú
Solar Energy, 56, R.Villagra
(12)
0
518,30
6 cps
