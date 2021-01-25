Turf |
25 de enero de 2021

Resultados de las carreras del domingo 24 de enero

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del domingo 24 de enero

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 24/1/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CANCHERISIMO RICHARD, 55, J.Rivarola
(1)
0
2
The Benjamin, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
1,50
2 cps
3
City Pure, 57, A.O.Lopez
(9)
0
6,40
2 cps
4
Indy Fast, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
0
6,40
3/4 cpo
5
Radius Day, 55, W.Aguirre
(3)
0
13,85
cza
6
April Season, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
21,75
2 1/2 cps
7
Starry Mix, 55, F.Menendez
(4)
0
12,50
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Quick Y Tasty, 57, G.Hahn
(2)
0
5,60
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CANCHERISIMO RICHARD $ 22,50 y 4,20. The Benjamin $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 330,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.129,50.No Corrió: (5) Mando Bongo. Tiempo: 1'16s17c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: El Leon (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Emperor Richard y Cancherisima
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HOLY MUSIC, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
2
Lunera Mia, 54, F.Roldan
(3)
0
4,35
pzo
3
Mingle, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(8)
0
7,50
2 cps
4
Mala Strana, 55, F.Menendez
(5)
0
6,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Chopy Party, 55, G.Hahn
(11)
0
5,95
4 cps
6
Borrachin Carson`s, 57, L.Paredes
(1)
0
24,35
2 1/2 cps
7
Promete Sonrisa, 54, R.Frias
(4)
0
14,95
1/2 cpo
8
Calandria Key, 57, W.Pereyra
(12)
0
3,15
2 cps
9
Revi Boom, 55, A.Giorgis
(10)
0
9,25
pzo
10
Sousa, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
0
99,99
5 cps
ú
Azucarada Dream, 57, E.Gonzalez
(7)
0
56,05
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: HOLY MUSIC $ 6,30, 3,10 y 2,50. Lunera Mia $ 2,05 y 1,80. Mingle $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 223,50. Quintex $ 21.376,50. DOBLE $ 1.386,50.No Corrió: (2) La Pro. Tiempo: 59s20c. Cuidador: G.R.Veliz. Stud: Raul Y Lidia (sr). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Limonado y King`s Favorite
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROSPremio: Handicap Haras Firmamento
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ESTILO DUBAI, 53, W.Aguirre
(3)
0
2
Stonecharly, 58, R.L.Garcia
(2)
0
1,90
2 1/2 cps
3
Grand Soho, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
0
3,85
6 cps
4
Finneon (brz), 56, M.R.Nuñez
(3a)
0
1,60
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ESTILO DUBAI $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 20,50. DOBLE $ 267,50.No corrieron: (1) Ghost Sound y (4) J Bebe. Tiempo: 1'24s17c. Cuidador: M.L.Castellazzi. Stud: La Peladilla. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de E Dubai y Estruendora
CUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MISS MAT SEATTLE, 57, A.Cabrera
(3)
0
2
African Seattle, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
2,45
1 cpo
3
Stemme, 57, E.Siniani
(2)
0
3,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Esperada Stripes, 50, R.Villegas
(6)
0
26,30
2 cps
5
Cute Smile, 57, L.Balmaceda
(1)
0
2,90
1 cpo
6
Kalcura Seattle, 52, F.Menendez
(5)
0
7,90
34 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MISS MAT SEATTLE $ 4,75 y 2,80. African Seattle $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 100,50. TRIFECTA $ 155,25. DOBLE $ 56,00. TRIPLO $ 446,50. CUATERNA $ 10.602,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'37s69c. Cuidador: A.E.Reisenauer. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Seattle Fitz y Miss Mat Music
QUINTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BRUJO COPADO, 57, G.Hahn
(1)
0
2
Stormy Kissing, 57, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
5,80
1/2 cza
3
Van Bamba Van, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
2,05
cza
4
Elegante Freud, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
5,55
1 cpo
5
Planet Louis, 57, O.Alderete
(5)
**********
0,00
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: BRUJO COPADO $ 2,15. EXACTA $ 118,50. TRIFECTA $ 105,00. DOBLE $ 117,50.No Corrió: (4) Bluper. Tiempo: 1'4s81c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Mis 4 Soles. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sidney`s Candy y Potra Bruja
SEXTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HARD NIGHT, 53, U.Chaves
(6)
0
2
Payaso Cap, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(4)
0
14,05
7 cps
3
Saviola, 54, F.Correa
(10)
0
15,75
6 cps
4
Michelu, 55, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
11,00
2 cps
5
Marco Letal, 53, M.A.Sosa
(5)
0
3,10
1/2 cpo
6
Ever Plin Plin, 57, D.R.Gomez
(14)
0
4,60
1 cpo
7
Gran Cat, 54, F.Roldan
(13)
0
16,85
3 cps
8
Pepe Master, 57, W.Aguirre
(11)
0
62,20
2 cps
9
Shy Enzo, 57, L.Comas
(12)
0
30,75
2 cps
10*
Cold Brew, 57, G.Hahn
(7)
0
6,90
5 cps
11
Keku, 57, W.Maturan
(2)
0
38,05
11 cps
ú
El Copion, 53, R.L.Garcia
(1)
0
89,75
2 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: HARD NIGHT $ 2,95, 2,40 y 1,60. Payaso Cap $ 6,50 y 4,20. Saviola $ 77,50. IMPERFECTA $ 158,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.858,50. DOBLE $ 77,50.No corrieron: (3) Longobarditi y (9) Todos A Combatir. Tiempo: 1'5s2c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: Tinta Roja. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Que Vida Buena y Dirty Work
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
OBISPO, 57, D.E.Arias
(9)
0
2
Francisco, 57, W.Pereyra
(12)
0
2,35
1/2 cpo
3
Sexy Dubai, 57, A.Cabrera
(11)
0
4,25
4 cps
4
Heredero Pedro, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
13,05
2 cps
5
Kelly Hero, 53, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
6,10
1 1/2 cpo
6
El Gitano Mak, 57, D.R.Gomez
(1)
0
81,05
3/4 cpo
7
Maravilla Ness, 57, E.Siniani
(4)
0
130,50
3 cps
8
Sol Di Roma, 57, G.Hahn
(7a)
0
6,95
2 cps
9
Love For Ever, 55, J.Rivarola
(5)
0
16,60
2 cps
10
Luciano Sprout, 55, A.Morua
(8)
0
230,15
3 cps
11
Go Go Perfect, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(6)
0
23,35
3/4 cpo
12
En Cuestion, 57, L.Comas
(13)
0
18,20
3 cps
ú
More Prize, 57, E.Ortega P.
(10)
0
23,70
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: OBISPO $ 7,10, 3,45 y 2,20. Francisco $ 1,70 y 1,30. Sexy Dubai $ 2,65. IMPERFECTA $ 123,500. TRIFECTA $ 9.272,50. DOBLE $ 564,50. CUATERNA $ 12.802,00. No Corrió: (7) Cimitero. Tiempo: 1'18s28c. Cuidador: M.E.Goicoechea. Stud: Wiber. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Dazzle Darlin
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ANGEL DEL CIELO, 56, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
2
Turbano, 56, J.Villagra
(2)
0
3,25
2 cps
3
Forty De Triomphe, 56, D.R.Gomez
(6)
0
20,15
3 cps
4
Brabante, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
10,45
2 cps
5
Solid Snake, 53, J.Noriega
(3)
0
8,40
6 cps
6
Redford Key, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
0
4,20
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ANGEL DEL CIELO $ 1,70 y 2,00. Turbano $ 2,75. EXACTA $ 52,00. TRIFECTA $ 235,75. DOBLE $ 181,00. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 26.099,50. con 5 Aciertos $ 205,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'31s31c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: Garabo. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Orpen y Amiga Del Corazon
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SELL HIGH, 57, O.Arias
(9)
0
2
Olimpic Dreams, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
0
2,25
1 1/2 cpo
3
Grand Modesto, 57, E.Siniani
(11)
0
6,15
hco
4
Intenable, 57, E.Ortega P.
(10)
0
5,80
7 cps
5
Orpheo, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
7,50
1 1/2 cpo
6
Kempten, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
0
11,35
pzo
7
Empirico Lu, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(1)
0
3,40
4 cps
8
Maquinador, 57, D.R.Gomez
(2)
0
39,15
2 1/2 cps
ú
No Quiero Nada, 57, D.E.Arias
(3)
0
35,25
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SELL HIGH $ 20,30, 4,25 y 2,65. Olimpic Dreams $ 1,65 y 1,30. Grand Modesto $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 581,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 24.565,00. DOBLE $ 588,50. TRIPLO $ 10.818,00. CUATERNA $ 52.455,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 37.607,50. con 4 Aciertos $ 195,50.No corrieron: (5) Nunca Vigilante, (7) Don Cachengue y (7a) Gran Caliope. Tiempo: 1'12s20c. Cuidador: L.A.Ojeda. Stud: Ciudad De Amigos. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sebi Halo y Identificada
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
EOLIA CAT, 54, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
2
Sadhus, 56, L.Vai
(2)
0
1,65
3 cps
3
Antecedente, 54, D.R.Gomez
(4)
0
8,10
5 cps
4
Bond Street, 50, R.L.Garcia
(1)
0
10,90
2 1/2 cps
5
Misil Foquito, 54, P.Sotelo
(5)
0
36,75
1/2 cpo
6
Royal Digger, 50, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
4,70
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: EOLIA CAT $ 2,95 y 1,40. Sadhus $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 78,50. TRIFECTA $ 183,50. DOBLE $ 2.505,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s21c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: El Leon (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Hurricane Cat y Roman Gale
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PAMPERITO J, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(11)
0
2
El Buen Olor, 57, G.Hahn
(1)
0
5,20
pzo
3
Regalito Salo, 53, U.Chaves
(9)
0
2,35
1 cpo
4
Not Alone, 57, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
8,10
1 1/2 cpo
5
Perugia Ruler, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
2,95
cza
6
Happy Chuck, 57, R.Villagra
(6)
0
13,05
2 cps
7
Memphis Talk, 53, M.A.Sosa
(5)
0
62,60
2 cps
8
Lizard Candy, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
0
34,45
5 cps
9
Loquito Mail, 57, C.Sandoval
(3)
0
211,15
3/4 cpo
10
Giacom Buddha, 53, R.Villegas
(13)
0
12,90
3/4 cpo
ú
Ojo Knockeado, 57, D.E.Arias
(4)
0
11,55
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: PAMPERITO J $ 35,10, 7,35 y 5,40. El Buen Olor $ 3,35 y 2,80. Regalito Salo $ 2,45. IMPERFECTA $ 1.195,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.156,50. DOBLE $ 753,80. TRIPLO $ 41.103,00. CUATERNA $ 87.113,00.No corrieron: (7) Catedratico Guapo, (12) Picante Nov y (14) Evo Tormentoso. Tiempo: 1'7s40c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: El Triky (mdp). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Jocus y Bahia City
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
REGINE`S JANE, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(11)
0
2
Seiter Ruler, 56, W.Pereyra
(10)
0
3,00
9 cps
3
Master Shiner, 56, L.Cabrera
(6a)
0
3,60
2 1/2 cps
4
La Fronty`s, 56, F.Aguirre
(8)
0
23,00
1/2 cpo
5
Would You Like, 56, J.Villagra
(9)
0
46,30
pzo
6
Great Gaucha, 52, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
224,65
3/4 cpo
7
Charlotte Flame, 54, F.Menendez
(13)
0
16,25
1 1/2 cpo
8
Giuliana Shy, 52, R.L.Garcia
(2)
0
25,60
4 cps
9
Missunderstood, 56, D.E.Arias
(4)
0
9,40
1/2 cpo
10
Baviera Real, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
64,10
10 cps
11
Bervena, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(14)
0
143,55
5 cps
12
Ette Craf, 56, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
3,60
12 cps
ú
Solar Energy, 56, R.Villagra
(12)
0
518,30
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: REGINE`S JANE $ 2,05, 1,80 y 1,10. Seiter Ruler $ 1,85 y 1,10. Ette Craf $ 1,15. IMPERFECTA $ 50,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 6.817,00. DOBLE $ 803,50.No corrieron: (5) Icy Bandida y (7) Bassagoda. Tiempo: 1'18s77c. Cuidador: H.M.Martinez. Stud: Hs. Gran Amigo (mdp). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Remote y Tina Jane
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER ROS, 56, A.Cabrera
(8)
0
2
Tua Hee, 56, D.E.Arias
(10)
0
5,95
5 cps
3
Gran Edward, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
1,90
1 1/2 cpo
4
Make Your Choice, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(3)
0
5,15
pzo
5
Vivi Jurando, 56, W.Aguirre
(9)
0
18,40
1 1/2 cpo
6
It`s Imperative, 56, M.Asconiga
(2)
0
82,95
cza
7
Bodrum, 52, N.Lacorte
(7)
0
80,55
8 cps
8
Don Nadie, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(12)
0
38,35
1 cpo
ú
Marcado De Fuego, 52, L.Ramallo
(5)
0
4,20
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MASTER ROS $ 6,15, 2,95 y 1,10. Tua Hee $ 5,15 y 1,10. Grand Edward $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 850,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 9.808,50. DOBLE $ 2.095,00. TRIPLO $ 13.284,00. CUATERNA $ 42.009,00. No corrieron: (1) Coco Vega, (4) True Mine y (11) Fierro Vega. Tiempo: 1'40s35c. Cuidador: A.E.Reisenauer. Stud: Firmamento. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Mastercraftsman y Miss Pink. RECAUDACIÓN: $17.124.200. .

