Espectáculos |
18 de septiembre de 2020 - 09:09

A 50 años de la muerte de Jimi Hendrix: sus 25 mejores canciones

El 18 de septiembre de 1970 falleció a los 27 años en una habitación de hotel y en confusas circunstancias el mejor guitarrista de la historia del rock. En POPULAR lo recordamos con sus 25 mejores canciones.

25. Freedom

Freedom

24. Room Full Of Mirrors

Room full of mirrors

23. Fire

Fire Hendrix

22. Red House

Red House

21. Ezy Ryder

Ezy Ryder

20. Machine Gun

Machine Gun

19. Burning of the Midnight Lamp

Burning of the Midnight Lamp

18. Manic Depression

Manic Depression

17. Hey Joe

Hey Joe

16. Crosstown Traffic

Crosstown Traffic

15. Stone Free

Stone Free

14. Foxy Lady

Foxy Lady

13. Killing Floor

Killing Floor

12. If 6 Was 9

Six was nine

11. Are You Experienced

Are You Experienced

10. Castles Made Of Sand

Castles Made of Sand

9. Hear My Train A Comin’

Hear My Train A Comin'

8. The Wind Cries Mary

The Wind Cries Mary

7. 1983... (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

1983 ... (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

6. Have You Ever Been To (Electic Ladyland)

Have You Ever Been To (Electic Ladyland)

5. Bold As Love (Axis: Bold As Love)

Bold As Love (Axis: Bold As Love)

4. Purple Haze

Purple Haze

3. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

2. All Along The Watchtower

All Along The Watchtower

1. Little Wing

Little Wing

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

arco iris: precursores de un camino diferente entre el rock y el folklore americano
Música

Arco Iris: precursores de un camino diferente entre el rock y el folklore americano

Tras vincularse a Dana, los integrantes de Arco Iris cambiaron esencialmente su modo de vida y comenzaron una vida en comunidad, donde se dedicaron, además de la música, a desarrollar cultivos, prescindir del alcohol, carne, sexo y drogas, y practicar yoga y ejercicios espirituales. Como también se distribuían las tareas hogareñas y de limpieza, hubo quienes, desde el rock más duro, y desde alguna revista especializada, decidieron burlarse tildándolos de "las amas de casa del rock". Tiempos de prejuicios, aun en sectores que presumían de no serlo.

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: RL-2018-58849696 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados