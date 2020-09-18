A 50 años de la muerte de Jimi Hendrix: sus 25 mejores canciones

El 18 de septiembre de 1970 falleció a los 27 años en una habitación de hotel y en confusas circunstancias el mejor guitarrista de la historia del rock. En POPULAR lo recordamos con sus 25 mejores canciones.
25. Freedom
24. Room Full Of Mirrors
23. Fire
22. Red House
21. Ezy Ryder
20. Machine Gun
19. Burning of the Midnight Lamp
18. Manic Depression
17. Hey Joe
16. Crosstown Traffic
15. Stone Free
14. Foxy Lady
13. Killing Floor
12. If 6 Was 9
11. Are You Experienced
10. Castles Made Of Sand
9. Hear My Train A Comin’
8. The Wind Cries Mary
7. 1983... (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)
6. Have You Ever Been To (Electic Ladyland)
5. Bold As Love (Axis: Bold As Love)
4. Purple Haze
3. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
2. All Along The Watchtower
1. Little Wing
