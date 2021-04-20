Oscars 2021: todos los ganadores de los premios de Hollywood

Se celebra la 93ra. ceremonia de los premios Oscars 2021. Viví minuto a minuto la entrega de la estatuilla de la Academia de Cine de Estados Unidos.
"El padre"
"Judas y el mesías negro"
"Mank"
Minari
Nomadland - GANADORA
"Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")
"El sonido del metal"
"El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round ("Otra ronda" o "Una ronda más")
David Fincher - "Mank"
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland - GANADORA
Emerald Fennell - "Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")
Riz Ahmed - "El sonido del metal"
Chadwick Boseman - "La madre del blues"
Anthony Hopkins - "El padre" - GANADOR
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Steven Yeun - Minari
Viola Devis - "La madre del blues"
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday ("Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday")
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman ("Fragmentos de una mujer")
Frances McDormand - Nomadland - GANADORA
Carey Mulligan - "Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")
Sacha Baron Cohen (“El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago”).
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas y el Mesias Negro”) - GANADOR
Leslie Odom Jr. (“Una Noche en Miami”).
Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).
Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas y el Mesias Negro”).
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ("Borat 2")
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy ("Hillbilly, una elegía rural")
Olivia Colman - "El padre"
Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
Yuh-Jung Young - Minari - GANADORA
Will Berson y Shaka King, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
Lee Isaac Chung, por “Minari”.
Emerald Fennell, por “Promising Young Woman” (Una joven prometedora) - GANADORA
Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por “Sound of Metal”.
Aaron Sorkin, por “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago)
Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por “The Father” (El Padre) - GANADORES
Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.
Kemp Powers, por “One Night in Miami”.
Ramin Bahrani, por “The White Tiger”.
"El padre"
Nomadland
"Hermosa venganza" o "Una joven prometedora"
"El sonido del metal" - GANADORA
"El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"
"Otra ronda" o "Una ronda más" - Dinamarca - GANADOR
Better Days - Hong Kong
Collective - Rumania
The man who sold his skin - Túnez
Quo vadis, Aida? - Bosnia y Herzegovina
"Onward" ("Unidos")
"Over the Moon" ("Más allá de la Luna")
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" ("La oveja Shaun. La película: Granjaguedón")
"Soul" - GANADORA
"Wolfwalkers" ("Wolfwalkers: Espíritu de lobo")
"El padre"
"La madre del blues"
"Mank" - GANADORA
News of the World ("Noticias del gran mundo")
Tenet
“Collective”, de Alexander Nanau.
“Crip Camp”, de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.
“The Mole Agent”, de Maite Alberdi.
“My Octopus Teacher”, de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed - GANADOR
“Time”, de Garrett Bradley.
"Colette" - GANADOR
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song for Latasha" ("Una canción de amor para Latasha")
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers" - GANADOR
"White Eye"
"Burrow" ("Madriguera")
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You" - GANADOR
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
Phedon Papamichael - "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"
Dariusz Wolski - "Noticias del gran mundo"
Sean Bobbitt - "Judas y el mesías negro"
Erik Messerschmidt - "Mank" - GANADOR
Joshua James Richards - Nomadland
Alexandra Byrne, por “Emma”.
Trish Summerville, por “Mank”.
Ann Roth, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” ("La reina del Blues") - GANADORA
Bina Daigeler, por “Mulan”.
Massimo Cantini Parrini, por “Pinocchio”.
Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por “Emma”.
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por “Hillbilly Elegy”.
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” ("La reina del Blues") - GANADORES
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por “Mank”.
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por “Pinocchio”.
Fight for you - "Judas y el mesías negro" - GANADORA
Hear my voice - "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"
Husavic - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga ("Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: la historia de Fire Saga")
Io sì - La vita davanti a sé ("La vida por delante")
Speak now - "Una noche en Miami..."
Da 5 Bloods ("5 sangres")
"Mank"
Minari
"Noticias del gran mundo"
Soul - GANADORA
“Greyhound” (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.
“Mank” (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).
“Noticias del gran mundo” (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).
“Soul” (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).
“Sound of Metal” (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh) - GANADORES
"Love and monsters"
"The Midnight Sky" ("Cielo de medianoche")
"Mulán"
"The One and Only Ivan" ("El único y gran Iván")
"Tenet" - GANADORA
comentar