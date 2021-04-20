Espectáculos |
20 de abril de 2021 - 16:04

Oscars 2021: todos los ganadores de los premios de Hollywood

Se celebra la 93ra. ceremonia de los premios Oscars 2021. Viví minuto a minuto la entrega de la estatuilla de la Academia de Cine de Estados Unidos.

Se celebró la 93ra. entrega de los premios Oscars 2021 que entrega la Academia de Cine de Estados Unidos. En Popular te mostramos la lista completa de los ganadores:

Mejor película

"El padre"

"Judas y el mesías negro"

"Mank"

Minari

Nomadland - GANADORA

"Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")

"El sonido del metal"

"El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

1366_2000.jpeg

Mejor dirección

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round ("Otra ronda" o "Una ronda más")

David Fincher - "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland - GANADORA

Emerald Fennell - "Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")

WNZY32DQ2VBMHF7AJPRWOISKMI.jpg

Mejor actor

Riz Ahmed - "El sonido del metal"

Chadwick Boseman - "La madre del blues"

Anthony Hopkins - "El padre" - GANADOR

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - Minari

VH4WLQGAVVA3TOZXZLP2HS2MUE.jpg
Anthony Hopkins - "El padre"

Mejor actriz

Viola Devis - "La madre del blues"

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday ("Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday")

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman ("Fragmentos de una mujer")

Frances McDormand - Nomadland - GANADORA

Carey Mulligan - "Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")

nomadland-1.jpg
Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (“El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago”).

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas y el Mesias Negro”) - GANADOR

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Una Noche en Miami”).

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas y el Mesias Negro”).

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ("Borat 2")

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy ("Hillbilly, una elegía rural")

Olivia Colman - "El padre"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Young - Minari - GANADORA

GettyImages-1314412097.jpg
Youn Yuh-jung y Han Ye-ri actrices de Minari

Mejor guión original

Will Berson y Shaka King, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Lee Isaac Chung, por “Minari”.

Emerald Fennell, por “Promising Young Woman” (Una joven prometedora) - GANADORA

Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por “Sound of Metal”.

Aaron Sorkin, por “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago)

EMERALD FENNEL.jpg

Mejor guión adaptado

Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por “The Father” (El Padre) - GANADORES

Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.

Kemp Powers, por “One Night in Miami”.

Ramin Bahrani, por “The White Tiger”.

movieposter.jpg

Mejor edición

"El padre"

Nomadland

"Hermosa venganza" o "Una joven prometedora"

"El sonido del metal" - GANADORA

"El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

Mejor película internacional

"Otra ronda" o "Una ronda más" - Dinamarca - GANADOR

Better Days - Hong Kong

Collective - Rumania

The man who sold his skin - Túnez

Quo vadis, Aida? - Bosnia y Herzegovina

48f46dcbdb146f1dff5bf3a9316aca75_XL.jpg

Mejor película animada

"Onward" ("Unidos")

"Over the Moon" ("Más allá de la Luna")

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" ("La oveja Shaun. La película: Granjaguedón")

"Soul" - GANADORA

"Wolfwalkers" ("Wolfwalkers: Espíritu de lobo")

pelicula-soul-de-pixar-075346.jpg

Mejor diseño de producción

"El padre"

"La madre del blues"

"Mank" - GANADORA

News of the World ("Noticias del gran mundo")

Tenet

Mejor largometraje documental

“Collective”, de Alexander Nanau.

“Crip Camp”, de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.

“The Mole Agent”, de Maite Alberdi.

“My Octopus Teacher”, de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed - GANADOR

“Time”, de Garrett Bradley.

My-Octopus-Teacher.-Foto-de-archivo..jpg

Mejor corto documental

"Colette" - GANADOR

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha" ("Una canción de amor para Latasha")

Colette-movie-2018.jpg

Mejor corto de ficción

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers" - GANADOR

"White Eye"

Dos_completos_desconocidos-818688592-mmed.jpg

Mejor corto animado

"Burrow" ("Madriguera")

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You" - GANADOR

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

AAAABZQ-m7o208Uh52lAVUH3C21qKwA3hTQKkn6Lk62oXV3xnuaWNRRlhHjc_PquXh9N8M69Six-fgmVzEEs5_-X-ijwSKMigQv3n0fMKwUJnLwoY4nYqRV97QgxRj0GLA.jpg

Mejor fotografía

Phedon Papamichael - "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

Dariusz Wolski - "Noticias del gran mundo"

Sean Bobbitt - "Judas y el mesías negro"

Erik Messerschmidt - "Mank" - GANADOR

Joshua James Richards - Nomadland

erikmesserschmidt.jpg
Erik Messerschmidt - "Mank"

Mejor vestuario

Alexandra Byrne, por “Emma”.

Trish Summerville, por “Mank”.

Ann Roth, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” ("La reina del Blues") - GANADORA

Bina Daigeler, por “Mulan”.

Massimo Cantini Parrini, por “Pinocchio”.

2343424343242344432.jpg

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por “Emma”.

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por “Hillbilly Elegy”.

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” ("La reina del Blues") - GANADORES

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por “Mank”.

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por “Pinocchio”.

Mejor canción original

Fight for you - "Judas y el mesías negro" - GANADORA

Hear my voice - "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

Husavic - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga ("Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: la historia de Fire Saga")

Io sì - La vita davanti a sé ("La vida por delante")

Speak now - "Una noche en Miami..."

Mejor banda sonora

Da 5 Bloods ("5 sangres")

"Mank"

Minari

"Noticias del gran mundo"

Soul - GANADORA

Mejor sonido

“Greyhound” (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.

“Mank” (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).

“Noticias del gran mundo” (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).

“Soul” (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).

“Sound of Metal” (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh) - GANADORES

Mejores efectos visuales

"Love and monsters"

"The Midnight Sky" ("Cielo de medianoche")

"Mulán"

"The One and Only Ivan" ("El único y gran Iván")

"Tenet" - GANADORA

Tenet-432994986-large.jpg

