Oscars 2021: todos los ganadores de los premios de Hollywood

Mejor película

"El padre"

"Judas y el mesías negro"

"Mank"

Minari

Nomadland - GANADORA

"Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")

"El sonido del metal"

"El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

Mejor dirección

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round ("Otra ronda" o "Una ronda más")

David Fincher - "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland - GANADORA

Emerald Fennell - "Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")

Mejor actor

Riz Ahmed - "El sonido del metal"

Chadwick Boseman - "La madre del blues"

Anthony Hopkins - "El padre" - GANADOR

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - Minari

Mejor actriz

Viola Devis - "La madre del blues"

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday ("Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday")

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman ("Fragmentos de una mujer")

Frances McDormand - Nomadland - GANADORA

Carey Mulligan - "Hermosa venganza" (o "Una joven prometedora")

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (“El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago”).

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas y el Mesias Negro”) - GANADOR

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Una Noche en Miami”).

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas y el Mesias Negro”).

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ("Borat 2")

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy ("Hillbilly, una elegía rural")

Olivia Colman - "El padre"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Young - Minari - GANADORA

Mejor guión original

Will Berson y Shaka King, por “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Lee Isaac Chung, por “Minari”.

Emerald Fennell, por “Promising Young Woman” (Una joven prometedora) - GANADORA

Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por “Sound of Metal”.

Aaron Sorkin, por “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago)

Mejor guión adaptado

Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por “The Father” (El Padre) - GANADORES

Chloé Zhao, por “Nomadland”.

Kemp Powers, por “One Night in Miami”.

Ramin Bahrani, por “The White Tiger”.

Mejor edición

"El padre"

Nomadland

"Hermosa venganza" o "Una joven prometedora"

"El sonido del metal" - GANADORA

"El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

Mejor película internacional

"Otra ronda" o "Una ronda más" - Dinamarca - GANADOR

Better Days - Hong Kong

Collective - Rumania

The man who sold his skin - Túnez

Quo vadis, Aida? - Bosnia y Herzegovina

Mejor película animada

"Onward" ("Unidos")

"Over the Moon" ("Más allá de la Luna")

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" ("La oveja Shaun. La película: Granjaguedón")

"Soul" - GANADORA

"Wolfwalkers" ("Wolfwalkers: Espíritu de lobo")

Mejor diseño de producción

"El padre"

"La madre del blues"

"Mank" - GANADORA

News of the World ("Noticias del gran mundo")

Tenet

Mejor largometraje documental

“Collective”, de Alexander Nanau.

“Crip Camp”, de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.

“The Mole Agent”, de Maite Alberdi.

“My Octopus Teacher”, de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed - GANADOR

“Time”, de Garrett Bradley.

Mejor corto documental

"Colette" - GANADOR

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha" ("Una canción de amor para Latasha")

Mejor corto de ficción

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers" - GANADOR

"White Eye"

Mejor corto animado

"Burrow" ("Madriguera")

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You" - GANADOR

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Mejor fotografía

Phedon Papamichael - "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

Dariusz Wolski - "Noticias del gran mundo"

Sean Bobbitt - "Judas y el mesías negro"

Erik Messerschmidt - "Mank" - GANADOR

Joshua James Richards - Nomadland

Mejor vestuario

Alexandra Byrne, por “Emma”.

Trish Summerville, por “Mank”.

Ann Roth, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” ("La reina del Blues") - GANADORA

Bina Daigeler, por “Mulan”.

Massimo Cantini Parrini, por “Pinocchio”.

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por “Emma”.

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por “Hillbilly Elegy”.

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” ("La reina del Blues") - GANADORES

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por “Mank”.

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por “Pinocchio”.

Mejor canción original

Fight for you - "Judas y el mesías negro" - GANADORA

Hear my voice - "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago"

Husavic - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga ("Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: la historia de Fire Saga")

Io sì - La vita davanti a sé ("La vida por delante")

Speak now - "Una noche en Miami..."

Mejor banda sonora

Da 5 Bloods ("5 sangres")

"Mank"

Minari

"Noticias del gran mundo"

Soul - GANADORA

Mejor sonido

“Greyhound” (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.

“Mank” (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).

“Noticias del gran mundo” (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).

“Soul” (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).

“Sound of Metal” (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh) - GANADORES

Mejores efectos visuales

"Love and monsters"

"The Midnight Sky" ("Cielo de medianoche")

"Mulán"

"The One and Only Ivan" ("El único y gran Iván")

"Tenet" - GANADORA