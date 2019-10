Instead of watching the JOKER,

just go and watch THE KING OF COMEDY instead.

It's a better movie.



Trust me. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

The most frustrating thing about the JOKER movie...

There are so many EXCELLENT DC Comics that dance around the Joker's origins.

ANY of those-- just using the comic pages as storyboards-- would have made a far better movie than what they put up on the screen. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Just when you think the JOKER movie can't get any worse, they found a way to incorporate a scene we've already seen way too many times in... super hero movies. (If you saw JOKER, you know what I'm talking about.) That was the rancid little cherry on top of this god awful sundae. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019