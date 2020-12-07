Turf |
07 de diciembre de 2020 - 00:12

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del domingo 6 de diciembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 06/12/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MARSHALL ISLAND, 57, M.Delli Q.
(11)
0
2
Rio De Noche, 55, F.Menendez
(9)
0
3,80
1 1/2 cpo
3
Belchi, 53, M.A.Sosa
(5)
0
21,35
2 1/2 cps
4
Remigio Joy, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
0
2,30
1 1/2 cpo
5
Sachem, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
0
2,50
3/4 cpo
6
Michelu, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(8)
0
14,00
1/2 cpo
7
Loquito Mail, 57, C.Sandoval
(1)
0
232,55
2 cps
8
El Gran Otto, 57, P.Sotelo
(3)
0
231,85
10 cps
ú
Gran Gag, 53, R.Villegas
(4)
**********
0,00
2 cps
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: MARSHALL ISLAND $ 5,95, 2,60 y 2,15. Rio De Noche $ 1,85 y 1,70. Belchi $ 2,70. EXACTA $ 328,00. TRIFECTA $ 898,50.No corrieron: (7) Rio Romano, (10) Inesperado Chuck y (12) El Gran Batacazo. Tiempo: 1'0s33c. Cuidador: A.M.Sosa. Stud: Cabre United. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Lizard Island y Mohr
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALTO BERMEJO, 53, M.A.Sosa
(14)
0
2
Evo Revoltoso, 56, D.E.Arias
(1)
0
2,75
cza
3
May Believe, 56, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
1,90
7 cps
4
Navascues, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
27,55
9 cps
5
Principe Colonial, 53, N.Villarreta
(9)
0
12,35
1 1/2 cpo
6
Valid Mago, 54, R.L.Garcia
(5)
0
99,99
2 cps
7
Efelante, 56, A.Giorgis
(12)
0
69,50
6 cps
8
Marchoso Zar, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(11)
0
26,45
5 cps
9
Amiguito Travieso, 54, F.Menendez
(3)
0
14,65
1 cpo
10
Biogenesis, 56, R.Villagra
(4)
0
99,99
4 cps
ú
Luichiano, 52, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
66,65
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ALTO BERMEJO $ 4,00, 2,05 y 1,20. Evo Revoltoso $ 2,10 y 1,20. May Believe $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 67,00. Quintex $ 5.069,75. DOBLE $ 152,50.No corrieron: (6) Admirado Song, (10) Leon Prize y (13) Guepardo Stai. Tiempo: 1'11s4c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: La Numero 22. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Angiolo y Sabrina Land
TERCERA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
STORMY RULER, 57, J.Da Silva
(1)
0
2
Make It Last, 53, M.Rey
(5)
0
6,05
2 cps
3
Intenso Placer, 54, L.Noriega
(2)
0
12,20
1 cpo
4
Gaspy, 57, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
2,00
7 cps
5
Doctor Best, 52, F.Roldan
(4)
0
86,25
1 cpo
6
Letting Go, 54, C.Velazquez
(3)
0
11,85
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: STORMY RULER $ 1,80 y 1,55. Make It Last $ 1,65. EXACTA $ 102,50. TRIFECTA $ 228,50. DOBLE $ 110,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'5s94c. Cuidador: G.J.Frenkel S.. Stud: Los Ponchos. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Stormy Lunar
CUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NEGOCIACION, 52, M.A.Sosa
(8)
0
2
Seiter Ruler, 56, J.Da Silva
(5)
0
1,30
pzo
3
Corre Despacito, 52, R.Villegas
(10)
0
4,15
4 cps
4
Compacta Vega, 56, N.Ortiz
(4)
0
14,60
6 cps
5
Sama Girl, 56, M.Giuliano C.
(6)
0
6,45
1/2 cpo
6
La De Venus, 56, G.Hahn
(2)
0
11,35
4 cps
ú
Lekeitia, 52, L.Ramallo
(3)
0
19,80
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: NEGOCIACION $ 31,10 y 1,10. Seiter Ruler $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 801,00. TRIFECTA $ 888,50. DOBLE $ 478,00. TRIPLO $ 1.873,00. CUATERNA $ 15.676,00.No corrieron: (1) Night Falls, (7) Triumphant Beach y (9) Romaly. Tiempo: 1'19s65c. Cuidador: V.H.Soria F.. Stud: Hs. La Templanza (az). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Peten Itza y Caldas
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CUIDADIOSA, 57, A.Cabrera
(12)
0
2
Bordeaux Tennessee, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(4)
0
8,30
1/2 cpo
3
La Teacher Proud, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
9,05
1/2 cpo
4
Bamba Camp, 57, F.Coria
(14)
0
4,95
2 cps
5
Soy Chuck, 55, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
5,30
2 cps
6
Vitaminada, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(9)
0
31,55
2 cps
7
Fortaleza Viv, 53, M.A.Sosa
(13)
0
11,30
1/2 pzo
8
Curiosa Blondie, 57, E.Siniani
(1)
0
99,99
9 cps
9
Adelyn, 57, S.Piliero
(6)
0
99,99
10 cps
10
Winding Road, 57, D.R.Gomez
(5)
0
99,99
4 cps
11
Tomasita Freud, 57, Jose Gomez
(2)
0
83,40
9 cps
ú
Bling Ling, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(3)
0
99,99
10 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CUIDADIOSA $ 1,60, 130 y 1,10. Bordeaux Tennessee $ 2,35 y 1,90. La Teacher Proud $ 2,35. IMPERFECTA $ 121,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 1.541,00. DOBLE $ 876,00.No corrieron: (10) Icon Bay y (11) Lamboc. Tiempo: 1'25s6c. Cuidador: A.E.Reisenauer. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Campanologist y Cuidadosa Halo
SEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MINERA DUBAI, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(8)
0
2
City Slew, 57, R.Villagra
(3)
0
6,35
9 cps
3
Kalinda, 55, Y.Diestra
(1)
0
31,55
cza
4
Te Digo Porque, 55, L.Caceres
(7)
0
22,95
cza
5
Miss Susy, 57, A.Cabrera
(6)
0
9,40
3 cps
6
Champein Dubai, 54, F.Menendez
(12)
0
6,95
1 cpo
7
Clara Emper, 55, J.Rivarola
(4)
0
6,40
5 cps
8
Recit Kitty, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(9)
0
99,99
3 cps
9
Esperanza Zen, 51, N.Lacorte
(10)
0
38,00
2 1/2 cps
10
Altius, 57, M.Delli Q.
(5)
0
31,45
3 cps
11
Luna Candy, 53, A.I.Romay
(11)
0
14,55
9 cps
ú
Tenuta Storm, 55, R.L.Garcia
(2)
0
21,10
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MINERA DUBAI $ 1,75, 1,10 y 1,15. City Slew $ 1,40 y 1,50. Kalinda $ 2,90. EXACTA $ 67,00. TRIFECTA $ 388,75. DOBLE $ 35,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s17c. Cuidador: A.G.Martinelli. Stud: El Navarrero. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de E Dubai y Minera Fitz
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LOCASA RULER, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
2
Discepola, 56, P.Sotelo
(10)
0
5,65
1 cpo
3
Most Happy, 56, M.J.Lopez
(6)
0
2,45
1 cpo
4
Giuliana Shy, 54, R.L.Garcia
(3)
0
24,55
2 cps
5
Coordinate Express, 56, G.Hahn
(4)
0
9,90
1 1/2 cpo
6
Noche Cosmica, 56, D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
14,55
11 cps
ú*
Multiplicity, 56, L.Comas
(5)
0
47,00
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: LOCASA RULER $ 1,70 y 1,55. Discepola $ 2,45. EXACTA $ 51,00. TRIFECTA $ 59,75. DOBLE $ 33,50. AOUESTA TRIPLO $ 87,50. CUATERNA $ 3.609,50.No corrieron: (2) Flourish, (8) Guirgal y (9) Mem`s Patty. Tiempo: 1'19s34c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: Angel Abel. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Locasa Catch
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
STORM EMI, 54, N.Villarreta
(8)
0
2
Six Sigma, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
0
3,95
v.m.
3
Lode Buddha, 57, D.E.Arias
(11)
0
5,15
6 cps
4
Naccherina, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
8,85
1 cpo
5
Semblai War, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(10)
0
18,55
1/2 cpo
6
Lippee, 57, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
15,70
1 1/2 cpo
7
Silvia Raquel, 57, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
20,70
1/2 cpo
8
Epic Romance, 55, A.Castro
(13)
0
15,50
pzo
9
La Razon, 57, L.Balmaceda
(3)
0
55,05
pzo
10
Notable Queen, 57, E.Ortega P.
(12)
0
2,85
2 1/2 cps
11
Paiquita Hun, 57, C.Montoya
(9)
0
99,99
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Ree Elegida, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
31,90
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: STORM EMI $ 5,10, 2,10 y 1,40. Six Sigma $ 2,05 y 1,70. Lode Buddha $ 1,60. IMPERFECTA $ 83,50. TRIFECTA $ 587,75. DOBLE $ 138,50. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 30.566,50. Con 5 Aciertos $ 194,50.No Corrió: (5) Dona Ivone. Tiempo: 1'13s4c. Cuidador: D.C.Periga. Stud: La Gamita (s. Rosa). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Storm Play y Mama Chiqui
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FRANCISCO, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
2
Big Ben, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
2,60
6 cps
3
Mambo Mix, 57, E.Siniani
(13)
0
4,35
2 1/2 cps
4
Juan Sarambi, 57, D.E.Arias
(8)
0
5,55
3/4 cpo
5
El Bulli, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
0
99,99
1/2 cpo
6
Don Rosendo, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(4)
0
16,35
1 cpo
7
Ree Sacado, 57, E.Gonzalez
(2)
0
99,99
4 cps
8
Taw Salado, 53, F.Menendez
(11)
0
99,99
3/4 cpo
9
Con Ritmo, 57, D.R.Gomez
(16)
0
57,50
2 cps
10
Sol Naciente, 51, R.Villegas
(6)
0
99,99
4 cps
11
Harvir, 57, L.Alday
(12)
0
17,95
5 cps
12
Estrategia Way, 57, L.Caceres
(14)
0
99,99
1 cpo
ú
Gio Moreno, 57, W.Aguirre
(15)
0
7,85
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: FRANCISCO $ 3,15, 1,90 y 1,10. Big Ben $ 1,70 y 1,10. Mambo Mix $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 62,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 517,00. DOBLE $ 272,50. CUATERNA $ 3.399,00.No corrieron: (3) Solana`s Treasure, (9) Recless y (10) Sea Bouclette. Tiempo: 1'25s27c. Cuidador: R.M.San Millan. Stud: Garabo. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Equal Stripes y La Extrovertida
DECIMA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CALLAS FOREVER, 57, E.Ortega P.
(12)
0
2
Zambita Letal, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2)
0
6,40
1/2 cza
3
Intima, 57, P.Sotelo
(11)
0
8,20
1 1/2 cpo
4
Angeles Manipula, 57, B.Enrique
(5)
0
27,70
cza
5
Señora Tuca, 57, I.Monasterolo
(9)
0
9,85
1/2 cza
6
Cream Caramel, 53, R.Villegas
(3)
0
99,99
1 1/2 cpo
7
Quorn, 53, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
44,40
1/2 pzo
8
Hunter In Greeley, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
4,05
1 1/2 cpo
9
Ever Propulsora, 55, F.Menendez
(10)
0
17,25
4 cps
10
Daisy Bouquet, 57, C.Velazquez
(4)
0
2,95
3/4 cpo
11
Via Margherita, 57, D.E.Arias
(7)
0
34,25
2 cps
ú
Opera Hera, 57, L.Cabrera
(8)
0
5,70
1/2 cza
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CALLAS FOREVER $ 10,20, 8,85 y 5,40. Zambita Letal $ 3,45 y 2,05. Intima $ 2,60. EXACTA $ 1.221,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.292,25. DOBLE $ 747,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s27c. Cuidador: A.Sambuceti. Stud: I`isola Di Ponza. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Cima De Triomphe y Crystal In Aspen
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BOHEMIO SALE, 54, F.Coria
(13)
0
2
Antecedente, 54, D.R.Gomez
(5)
0
9,50
11 cps
3
Sticker Dubai, 54, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
11,55
1 cpo
4
Corazon Perfecto, 48, L.Chaparro
(3)
0
84,65
3/4 cpo
5
Foscarini, 56, G.Parma
(11)
0
21,40
pzo
6
Dr. Hanki, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
0
8,05
3/4 cpo
7
Johndory, 51, N.Villarreta
(12)
0
2,70
hco
8
Nounou Dream, 54, F.Menendez
(6)
0
11,20
1/2 cpo
9
Spectral Dubai, 56, J.R.Benitez V.
(2)
0
7,40
1/2 cza
10
Misil Foquito, 51, F.Roldan
(9)
0
27,85
4 cps
ú
Hilezin, 56, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
69,15
33 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: BOHEMIO SALE $ 2,65, 1,60 y 1,30. Antecedente $ 4,85 y 2,85. Sticker Dubai $ 2,30. IMPERFECTA $ 6.262,75. DOBLE $ 3.607,50. TRIPLO $ 7.491,00. CUATERNA $ 39.602,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 17.867,75. con 4 Aciertos $ 137,50.No corrieron: (7) Soy Rufina y (10) Rio Gaucho. Tiempo: 58s36c. Cuidador: M.A.Furrer. Stud: Marcelo Y Canty. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Not For Sale y Election Day
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAGIC SAM, 55, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
2
Che Vizcacha, 57, A.Giorgis
(3)
0
15,50
3 cps
3
Holy Music, 57, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
69,15
1/2 cpo
4
La Sheriff Callie, 57, W.Aguirre
(12)
0
11,60
1 cpo
5
Chopy Party, 51, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
45,05
1/2 cpo
6
Biscara, 57, M.Delli Q.
(5)
0
7,45
1/2 cpo
7
Lunera Mia, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
2,55
2 cps
8
Soy Verdadera, 57, P.Carrizo
(8)
0
3,60
pzo
9
Miss Traveller, 57, D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
26,15
6 cps
10
Calandria Key, 57, G.Hahn
(13)
0
8,65
3/4 cpo
11
Jaffreys Bay, 57, F.Coria
(1)
0
15,65
2 cps
ú
Not For Her, 54, N.Villarreta
(2)
0
9,00
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MAGIC SAM $ 14,15, 5,65 y 3,00. Che Vizcacha $ 7,75 y 4,20. Holy Music $ 10,60. IMPERFECTA $ 1.015,00. TRIFECTA $ 14.618,15. DOBLE $ 625,00.No Corrió: (10) Milonga Letal. Tiempo: 59s52c. Cuidador: C.Brown. Stud: Los Caños. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Alrassaam y Magic Julia
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER CHARM, 56, D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
2
El Fachero, 56, M.J.Lopez
(14)
0
4,60
6 cps
3
Gran Edward, 56, W.Aguirre
(12)
0
13,95
1/2 cpo
4
Marcado De Fuego, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
0
54,55
3 cps
5
Most Lover, 56, D.E.Arias
(8)
0
1,75
cza
6
Cretino Y Expresivo, 56, E.Siniani
(6)
0
9,30
2 1/2 cps
7
Tutto Bene, 52, L.Ramallo
(5)
0
99,99
4 cps
8
Los Momentos, 56, S.Piliero
(13)
0
10,15
2 1/2 cps
9
El Toshy, 52, M.Alfaro
(3)
0
62,55
cza
10
Misterioso Johan, 56, I.Zapata
(11)
0
143,35
3 cps
11
Forest Rap, 56, G.Hahn
(4)
0
7,45
3 cps
ú
It`s Imperative, 56, J.Villagra
(1)
0
9,70
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MASTER CHARM $ 9,30, 4,45 y 2,20. El Fachero $ 2,60. IMPERFECTA $ 267,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 151.725,50. DOBLE $ 1.829,50. triplo $ 9.416,00. CUATERNA $ 231,076,50.No corrieron: (1a) On Your Side, (2) Sultan De Brunei y (9) Tanguero Johan. Tiempo: 1'12s78c. Cuidador: N.F.Pastor. Stud: Chichin. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Mastercraftsman y Encantada Glory
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
APOTEK, 57, A.O.Lopez
(5)
0
2
Galateo, 55, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
20,40
3 cps
3
The Attack, 57, D.Gauna
(7)
0
10,80
1 1/2 cpo
4
El Buen Olor, 53, A.I.Romay
(12)
0
1,90
2 cps
5
Regalito Salo, 57, N.Ortiz
(8)
0
4,30
1/2 cpo
6
Saviola, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(6)
0
8,20
1/2 cpo
7
Pepe Master, 57, W.Aguirre
(11)
0
21,10
4 cps
8
Got Chance, 57, D.R.Gomez
(1)
0
24,75
2 1/2 cps
9
West Tin, 57, R.Villagra
(2)
0
173,80
4 cps
10
Filo Maluc, 57, G.Hahn
(3)
0
6,20
4 cps
ú
Fuerte Ciclon, 53, M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
117,50
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: APOTEK $ 8,55, 4,75 y 2,55. Galateo $ 7,80 y 2,70. The Attack $ 2,70. EXACTAa $ 1.880,50. TRIFECTA $ 18.992,00. DOBLE $ 782,50.No Corrió: (9) Sixties Rolo. Tiempo: 1'0s50c. Cuidador: C.J.Pietra. Stud: Viejo Anhelo (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Upward Trend y Pipoqueira
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RAMSES O, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
2
Empirico Lu, 57, G.Hahn
(15)
0
6,50
3 cps
3
Kempten, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
0
25,10
1 cpo
4
Riff, 57, A.Cabrera
(2)
0
10,30
2 cps
5
Stormy Kissing, 53, M.A.Sosa
(10)
0
10,05
2 cps
6
Narguille (uru), 57, L.Balmaceda
(13)
0
3,60
1/2 cpo
7
Che Cabure, 53, R.Villegas
(14)
0
19,45
4 cps
8
Lobo Chuck, 54, F.Menendez
(8)
0
39,20
1 1/2 cpo
9
Chuck Chucky, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
0
22,70
hco
10
Artigiano, 57, F.Coria
(7)
0
24,90
1/2 pzo
11
Burgues Dubai, 57, J.Villagra
(4)
0
5,15
pzo
12
Toti Sum, 57, I.Zapata
(3)
0
84,05
3 cps
13
Yankee Icon, 57, L.Comas
(11)
0
99,99
4 cps
14
Supplejack, 57, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
9,55
10 cps
ú*
Asiatic Vital, 57, E.Siniani
(16)
0
61,60
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: RAMSES O $ 4,35, 2,75 y 2,05. Empirico Lu $ 3,10 y 2,85. Kempten $ 3,45. IMPERFECTA $ 1.035,00. CUATRIFECTA 4 44.618,00. DOBLE $ 4.390,00. TRIPLO $ 13.989,00. CUATERNA $ 132.921,00. No Corrió: (5) Cash Hero. Tiempo: 1'12s38c. Cuidador: M.C.Muñoz. Stud: El Globito. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Remote y Tamor. RECAUDACIÓN: 24.157.817..

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: RL-2018-58849696 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados