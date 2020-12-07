Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
MAGIC SAM, 55, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
2
Che Vizcacha, 57, A.Giorgis
(3)
0
15,50
3 cps
3
Holy Music, 57, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
69,15
1/2 cpo
4
La Sheriff Callie, 57, W.Aguirre
(12)
0
11,60
1 cpo
5
Chopy Party, 51, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
45,05
1/2 cpo
6
Biscara, 57, M.Delli Q.
(5)
0
7,45
1/2 cpo
7
Lunera Mia, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
2,55
2 cps
8
Soy Verdadera, 57, P.Carrizo
(8)
0
3,60
pzo
9
Miss Traveller, 57, D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
26,15
6 cps
10
Calandria Key, 57, G.Hahn
(13)
0
8,65
3/4 cpo
11
Jaffreys Bay, 57, F.Coria
(1)
0
15,65
2 cps
ú
Not For Her, 54, N.Villarreta
(2)
0
9,00
7 cps
comentar