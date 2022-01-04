Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

1
QUERIDO DANIEL, 56, B.Enrique
(7)
2
Ted, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
2,55
6 cps
3*
Fortunate Hit, 56, F.Coria
(12)
17,95
pzo
4
Bien Rumbeao, 56, G.Bonasola
(10)
4,30
6 cps
5
Laureate, 56, Jorge Peralta
(13)
25,45
hco
6
Candy Cove, 56, J.Noriega
(6)
11,25
pzo
7
Super Wonderful, 56, M.Valle
(1)
14,35
2 cps
8
Señor Exultante, 54, J.Avendaño
(2)
59,55
3 cps
9X
Tu Plebeyo, 52, L.Brigas
(11)
53,70
2 1/2 cps
10
Aeiou, 56, R.Blanco
(14)
8,80
4 cps
11
Illegal Horse, 54, M.Monte
(9)
82,70
3 cps
12
Queep Running, 56, C.Cuellar
(4)
169,35
5 cps
13
Nammus Telu, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
206,55
9 cps
ú
Incurridor, 56, A.Giorgis
(5)
11,25
6 cps
