Turf |
04 de enero de 2022 - 07:01

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del lunes 3 de enero.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 03/01/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA CIGOLETTA, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
2*
La Triturbo, 54, J.Avendaño
(7)
20,25
2 cps
3
Roma Queen, 53, U.Chaves
(3)
6,00
6 cps
4
Buena Halo, 57, M.La Palma
(6)
5,55
v.m.
5
La Razon, 57, J.Rivarola
(4)
47,80
6 cps
6
Mi Trinchera, 53, S.Arias
(2)
68,00
1 cpo
7
Capanga, 53, J.Paoloni
(5)
6,75
1 cpo
ú
Miss Berry, 57, S.Piliero
(1)
63,15
2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: LA CIGOLETTA $ 3,00 y 1,25. La Triturbo $ 2,95. EXACTA $ 857,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.765,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'3s54c. Cuidador: C.A.De La Mata. Stud: Don Cacho (rº). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Emperor Richard y La Marilyn
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TENACEA, 56, J.Noriega
(3)
2
Ever Chasing, 53, J.Espinoza
(5)
8,15
7 cps
3*
Malibu Bless, 56, G.Bonasola
(8)
7,90
cza
4
Saint Anger, 54, R.Frias
(2)
33,95
3 cps
5
Bruja De Baires, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
5,50
1 cpo
6
Aeryn, 52, U.Chaves
(6)
124,70
2 1/2 cps
7
Master Linda, 56, M.Valle
(7)
8,25
3/4 cpo
ú
Manicura Rusa, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
22,80
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: TENACEA $ 3,10 y 1,10. Ever Chasing $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 330,00. TRIFECTA $ 812,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 117,50, a placé $ 107,50.No Corrió: (1) Siempre Sonriente. Tiempo: 1'24s86c. Cuidador: E.Martin Ferro. Stud: Abolengo. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Cosmic Trigger y Tenace
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TENERUME, 53, L.Brigas
(8a)
2
Marquisa, 57, R.Alzamendi
(7)
50,50
4 cps
3*
Mala Mia, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(4)
30,30
1 1/2 cpo
4
Salsa Casino, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
2,90
3/4 cpo
5
Me Amore, 57, J.Villagra
(2)
4,45
pzo
6
Dinastia O, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
11,95
1/2 cpo
7
Andresa, 53, S.Arias
(6)
20,05
2 cps
8
Fly Batuca, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
2,30
1 1/2 cpo
9
Beauty Rate, 57, G.Mansilla
(9)
6,75
1/2 cpo
10
Ahmada Stripes, 55, R.Frias
(10)
55,30
2 1/2 cps
ú
Susaeta, 53, D.Lencinas
(3)
27,10
1 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: TENERUME $ 4,50, 1,70 y 1,25. Marquisa $ 6,85 y 2,45. Mala Mia $ 4,00. EXACTA $ 2.307,50. TRIFECTA $ 43.907,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 130,00, a placé $ 565,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 57s15c. Cuidador: E.R.Martinez. Stud: Villa Mazza. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de South Kissing y Tagarna
CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUERIDO DANIEL, 56, B.Enrique
(7)
2
Ted, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
2,55
6 cps
3*
Fortunate Hit, 56, F.Coria
(12)
17,95
pzo
4
Bien Rumbeao, 56, G.Bonasola
(10)
4,30
6 cps
5
Laureate, 56, Jorge Peralta
(13)
25,45
hco
6
Candy Cove, 56, J.Noriega
(6)
11,25
pzo
7
Super Wonderful, 56, M.Valle
(1)
14,35
2 cps
8
Señor Exultante, 54, J.Avendaño
(2)
59,55
3 cps
9X
Tu Plebeyo, 52, L.Brigas
(11)
53,70
2 1/2 cps
10
Aeiou, 56, R.Blanco
(14)
8,80
4 cps
11
Illegal Horse, 54, M.Monte
(9)
82,70
3 cps
12
Queep Running, 56, C.Cuellar
(4)
169,35
5 cps
13
Nammus Telu, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
206,55
9 cps
ú
Incurridor, 56, A.Giorgis
(5)
11,25
6 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: QUERIDO DANIEL $ 2,90, 1,40 y 1,80. Ted $ 1,55 y 1,55. Fortunate Hit $ 2,50. IMPERFECTA $ 660,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.933,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 467,50, a placé $ 102,50. PICK 4 $ 3.430,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'9s86c. Cuidador: A.B.Romea. Stud: La Nueva Alianza (tan). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Daniel Boone y Queen Kelly
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MUY ACOSTUMBRADO, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
2
Buckley, 55, C.Perez G.
(10)
4,25
2 1/2 cps
3
Quijote Joy, 54, M.Monte
(1)
2,55
4 cps
4
Goteado, 57, F.Menendez
(9)
25,85
7 cps
5
Nestor Vive, 57, A.Giorgis
(4)
8,10
1 1/2 cpo
6
Tiri Well, 53, L.Brigas
(3)
66,70
5 cps
7
Che Brasilero, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(6)
10,55
1/2 cpo
8
Powerfull Cause, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(7)
241,95
hco
9*
Pozzetto, 55, C.Cuellar
(2)
48,20
8 cps
ú
Malandra Key, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(5)
31,40
13 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: MUY ACOSTUMBRADO $ 2,25, 2,00 y 1,10. Buckley $ 1,80 y 1,10. Quijote Joy $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 682,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.735,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 592,50, a placé $ 345,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s94c. Cuidador: D.A.Ruben. Stud: Marisol (s.fe). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Most Improved y Doña Divina
SEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CAMBIO DE VIDA, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(10)
2
Speed Halo, 53, F.Coria
(11)
3,75
1 1/2 cpo
3*
Iconico Dubai, 57, L.Balmaceda
(8)
10,90
4 cps
4X
Musico Johan, 57, F.Menendez
(2)
58,15
1/2 cpo
5+
Notsukau, 57, J.Villagra
(1)
3,95
1/2 cza
6**
Mont Des Arts, 57, Jorge Peralta
(7)
7,65
1 cpo
7
Shampain Clear, 53, U.Chaves
(3)
97,35
2 1/2 cps
8/
Mathysse, 53, A.Allois
(4)
188,95
3/4 cpo
ú/
El Teofilo, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
33,15
19 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Se fue de manos (X) Se escapó de los partidores (+) Largó cruzado (**) Se escapó de los partidores (/) Largó cruzado (/) Largó frío
Dividendos: CAMBIO DE VIDA $ 3,10, 1,30 y 1,10. Speed Halo $ 1.45 y 1,35. Iconico Dubai $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 235,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 3.486,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 245,00, a placé $ 142,50. TRIPLO $ 1.875,00. PICK 4 $ 4.405,00.No corrieron: (6) El Incordioso y (9) El Tamesis. Tiempo: 57s46c. Cuidador: O.L.Villarreta. Stud: Sergio Matias (s.r.). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Lucky Island y Amedias
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BRICIO, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
2
Chapa Bar, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
1,75
6 cps
3
Charly Song, 57, S.Piliero
(5)
12,30
9 cps
4
Gaucho Alegre, 57, L.Noriega
(2)
3,30
1/2 cpo
5
El Maikel, 53, U.Chaves
(8)
22,25
2 1/2 cps
6
London Town, 57, Jorge Peralta
(3)
25,55
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: BRICIO $ 2,75 y 1,10 Chapa Bar $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 280,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.027,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 180,00, a placé $ 55,00. 5 Y 6 POZO MAX: con 6 aciertos $ 31,710,00, con 5 aciertos $ 355,00.No corrieron: (1) Impress Me, (4) El Txato y (7) Electro Way. Tiempo: 1'10s70c. Cuidador: R.E.Quinteros. Stud: El Kaiser (r.iv). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Manipulator y Blinding Star
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
AMBAR CAP, 56, M.J.Lopez
(10)
2*
Polar Girl, 56, A.O.Lopez
(2)
8,40
6 cps
3
Angiolatta, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
8,30
4 cps
4X
Sic Panter, 56, L.Balmaceda
(3)
91,15
1/2 cpo
5
Reglas Reales, 56, J.Villagra
(1)
7,30
3 cps
6+
Lady Del Mar, 52, L.Brigas
(4)
23,60
1/2 cpo
7
Luminosa Hero, 56, F.Menendez
(7)
15,65
cza
8
Buena In The Rye, 56, B.Enrique
(9)
1,95
hco
9**
Full Of Dreams, 54, C.Perez G.
(8)
50,90
3/4 cpo
ú
Curiosa Hechicera, 56, L.Galdeano
(5)
58,70
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado (**) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: AMBAR CAP $ 4,10, 1,90 y 1,35. Polar Girl $ 2,90 y 2,30. Angiolatta $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 1.030,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 40.789,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 445,00, a placé $ 230,00. TRIPLO $ 877,50. PICK 4 POZO MAX $ 7.085,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 57s71c. Cuidador: G.R.Veliz. Stud: Don Julio (s. R.). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Captivating Cat y Ambar Nic
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROSPremio: Handicap Rafale
Pag.
Dist.
1
SARAGOSSA CITY, 56, J.Villagra
(1)
2
Joy Helada, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
7,65
1 1/2 cpo
3
Sofrita, 55, L.Balmaceda
(3)
4,35
1 1/2 cpo
4
Nice Dubai, 57, J.Noriega
(7)
4,90
pzo
5
Doña Jalea, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
2,55
1/2 cza
6
Honor A Pomona, 53, B.Enrique
(5)
28,00
1/2 cpo
7
Llamas De Acero, 55, R.R.Barrueco
(4)
49,15
4 cps
ú
Rapale, 53, M.Valle
(2)
25,55
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: SARAGOSSA CITY $ 2,85 y 1,60. Joy Helada $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 1.035,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.720,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 370,00, a placé $ 215,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'21s90c. Cuidador: E.Martin Ferro. Stud: La Esperanza. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Seek Again y Saragossa
DECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MERAN, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(4)
2
Terremoto Joy, 57, A.Marinhas
(3)
3,45
1 1/2 cpo
3
Magin, 57, Jorge Peralta
(8)
3,30
1 1/2 cpo
4
Kelly Hero, 53, E.Candia G.
(5)
59,30
1 cpo
5
Black Russian, 53, J.Espinoza
(9)
64,40
5 cps
6
Star Chamber, 57, A.Castro
(1)
3,15
2 1/2 cps
7
Punto Bonus, 55, R.Frias
(2)
27,45
6 cps
8*
Ave Del Sol, 53, U.Chaves
(6)
15,95
1/2 cpo
úX
Ojos De Guante, 57, A.Schneider
(7)
82,90
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado (X) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: MERAN $ 4,50, 1,55 y 1,35. Terremoto Joy $ 1,50 y 1,25. MAGIN $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 465,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.027,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 397,50, a placé $ 205,00. TRIPLO $ 1.902,50. PICK 4 $ 4.930,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'26s31c. Cuidador: A.E.Barbieri. Stud: Maestro Chifu. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Most Improved y Sumista
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ZANDALIO, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
2
Blessed Man, 57, F.Coria
(10)
5,80
3 cps
3
Solunto, 53, L.Brigas
(7)
4,90
1 1/2 cpo
4*
Carpet Crawler, 55, C.Perez G.
(6)
10,60
5 cps
5
Warner, 57, G.Sediari
(1)
17,85
1 cpo
6
Forty Paton, 53, E.Candia G.
(9)
25,45
1 1/2 cpo
7
Renato, 55, F.Menendez
(8)
29,20
3 cps
8X
Star Perico, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
23,10
3 cps
9+
Incasico Rye, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
143,45
1 1/2 cpo
ú**
Señor Peletero, 57, R.M.Torres
(4)
81,75
5 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Se escapó de los partidores (+) Ligó suelta (**) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: ZANDALIO $ 1,35, 1,55 y 1,55. Blessed Man $ 2,00 y 2,35. Solunto $ 2,10. IMPERFECTA $ 440,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 1.526,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 307,50, a placé $ 560,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s85c. Cuidador: M.Dulom. Stud: Hs. Don Hector. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de City Dweller y India Cherokee
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROSPremio: Handicap Dancing Moss
Pag.
Dist.
1
HOSARSIPH JOY, 58, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
2
Mister Key, 59, R.Blanco
(4)
4,30
2 cps
3
Vans Joy, 59, G.Calvente
(3)
2,70
3 cps
4
Mr Reward, 56, M.La Palma
(2)
10,65
1/2 cpo
5
Gran Blend, 57, F.Coria
(6)
7,10
1 cpo
6*
Segway, 56, Jorge Peralta
(1)
8,90
12 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: HOSARSIPH JOY $ 2,25 y 2,00. Mister Key $ 2,40. EXACTA $ 512,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.287,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 107,50, a placé $ 185,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s88c. Cuidador: E.Martin Ferro. Stud: Carucha - Hue. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Fortify y Chispita Holiday
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
KAL SEATTLE, 57, F.Coria
(5)
2
Tensada, 57, R.Blanco
(2)
3,30
pzo
3
Whisper Slow (usa), 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
2,85
v.m.
4
Fortaleza Viv, 57, D.R.Gomez
(9)
59,75
4 cps
5
Atzimba Cap, 51, E.Candia G.
(10)
34,55
2 1/2 cps
6
Bella Y Romantica, 57, G.Bonasola
(6)
57,70
1/2 cpo
7*
Ledecky, 53, R.Villegas
(8)
8,80
3 cps
8
Onda Lizardi, 53, U.Chaves
(4)
7,60
pzo
9X
Talk To Me Baby, 53, M.Rey
(7)
12,75
8 cps
ú
Yesi, 53, L.Brigas
(3)
96,65
5 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar (X) Largó frío
Dividendos: KAL SEATTLE $ 2,90, 2,05 y 1,90. Tensada $ 2,20 y 1,90. Whisper Slow $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 520,00. TRIFECTA $ 972,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 417,50, a placé $ 95,00. TRIPLO $ 780,00. PICK 4 $ 2.380,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s30c. Cuidador: F.S.Ardohain. Stud: Los Bandidos (nquen). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Seattle Fitz y Thunder Kal
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
EL ENSAYO, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
2
Rey Attack, 53, J.Paoloni
(1)
4,55
3 cps
3
Amiguito Travieso, 57, F.Coria
(10)
5,50
2 1/2 cps
4
Etotija, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
2,30
2 1/2 cps
5
Iribu, 53, J.Espinoza
(8)
10,15
1 cpo
6*
Anisado Song, 57, G.Sediari
(6)
15,50
1 cpo
7
Don Apostol, 57, S.Piliero
(12)
7,95
1 cpo
8
Remigiano Cap, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
14,95
11 cps
9X
Le Magul, 57, M.Aserito
(4)
10,60
1/2 cpo
10
Lingote De Plata, 57, Jorge Peralta
(7)
35,65
5 cps
ú+
Rey Del Juego, 57, L.Galdeano
(3)
31,00
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: EL ENSAYO $ 18,30, 7,60 y 3,70. Rey Attack $ 2,10 y 2,40. Amiguito Travieso $ 2,70. IMPERFECTA $ 3.635,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 54.232,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.442,00, a placé $ 232,50. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 160.195,00, con 5 aciertos $ 727,50.No Corrió: (11) Timbrero Richard. Tiempo: 57s60c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: Tres Jotas. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Grand Reward y Wait
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LAST SEARCH, 57, O.Arias
(5)
2
Blooming Genius, 57, R.Alzamendi
(14)
9,05
4 cps
3*
Nohaymas Panadie, 57, F.Coria
(7)
1,90
pzo
4
Oficial Matute, 57, Jorge Peralta
(2)
11,15
3 cps
5
Inteligente, 57, G.Bonasola
(12)
5,45
2 cps
6
Tio Juanca, 57, R.Blanco
(11)
6,35
pzo
7
Ojo Sixtino, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
98,40
2 cps
8
Morrison, 54, J.Avendaño
(8)
145,75
cza
9
Mr Friendly, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
7,70
1 cpo
10
Lucky Heartland, 57, J.Noriega
(13)
71,05
3/4 cpo
11
El De Doris, 55, B.Enrique
(10)
103,85
1/2 cpo
12
Sebi Runner, 57, J.M.Sanchez
(3)
69,80
hco
13
Interfiloso, 57, M.Valle
(9)
28,30
1/2 cpo
ú
El Del Medio, 57, R.M.Torres
(6)
13,25
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: LAST SEARCH $ 27,85, 5,05 y 2,50. Blooming Genius $ 4,25 y 2,40. Nohaymas Panadie $ 3,00. IMPERFECTA $ 25.450,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 870.360,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 93.220,00, a placé $ 13.990,00. TRIPLO $ 300.000,00. PICK 4 $ 357.140,00.Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s53c. Cuidador: L.A.Ojeda. Stud: Juan Y Maca (cdia). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Hurricane Cat y La Enseñanz. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 50.286.067 .

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: RL-2021-110619619 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados