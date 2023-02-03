Turf |

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de La Plata del 2/2/2023 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
PUNKY SOUND, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
2
Rosaura Key, 56, A.I.Romay
(1)
48,85
1 1/2 cpo
3
Blue Again, 56, K.Banegas
(10)
3,75
4 cps
4
Mi Linda Cat, 52, J.Pintos
(8)
184,30
6 cps
5
Softly Seattle, 56, M.J.Lopez
(2)
35,95
1 cpo
6
Country Texana, 56, G.Borda
(4)
6,05
1/2 cpo
7
Orneca Key, 52, L.Chavez
(7)
18,05
1 cpo
8
Emma Tv, 52, T.Garcia
(6)
7,45
cza
9
Que Fortuna, 56, A.Cabrera
(12)
4,70
pzo
10
Cala Tande, 56, W.Aguirre
(13)
10,85
2 1/2 cps
11
Joy Mani, 54, E.Candia G.
(11)
11,95
3 cps
ú
Ree Justa, 56, J.Rivarola
(3)
31,80
1 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: PUNKY SOUND $ 3,30, 2,95 y 1,55. Rosaura Key $ 23,35 y 11,50. Blue Again $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 5.677,50. TRIFECTA $ 43.370,00.No Corrió: (9) Celedonia. Tiempo: 1'12s23c. Cuidador: J.A.Lima. Stud: Abolengo. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Long Island Sound y Punky Catcher
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
VASCO FIZZ, 53, L.Ramallo
(2)
2
Happy Chuck, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(1)
8,95
cza
3
Adorado Memphis, 57, F.Menendez
(7)
3,25
1/2 pzo
4
Erron Black, 54, U.Chaves
(6)
11,00
1 1/2 cpo
5
Old Reward, 53, F.Enea
(3)
5,65
4 cps
6*
Tanguero Johan, 53, J.Pintos
(4)
6,70
3 cps
ú
Comendatore, 54, O.Pro (h)
(9)
22,50
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: VASCO FIZZ $ 1,95 y 1,45. Happy Chuck $ 2,20. EXACTA $ 1.242,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.397,60. DOBLE $ 1.110,00.No corrieron: (5) Sweet Olvidado y (8) Pimiento Dulce. Tiempo: 1'32s35c. Cuidador: L.L.Yalet. Stud: Nestor Mauricio Ii. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Silver Vasco y The Rock Fizz
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ENDO VERDE, 55, D.Lencinas
(7)
2
Hefestos, 55, F.Menendez
(4)
4,95
4 cps
3
A Vuelo Triunfal, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
3,00
1 cpo
4*
Maipo Feliz, 55, W.Aguirre
(2)
3,10
pzo
5X
Rio Escondido, 55, F.L.Gonçalves
(3)
5,05
5 cps
6
Port Isaac, 55, A.Marinhas
(6)
17,35
9 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal (X) Largó mal
Dividendos: ENDO VERDE $ 3,50 y 3,95. Hefestos $ 3,15. EXACTA $ 840,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.867,50. DOBLE $ 1.155,00.No Corrió: (1) Le Bakarat. Tiempo: 1'16s26c. Cuidador: C.L.Bellier. Stud: Tinta Roja. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Endorsement y De Verdade
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MADONNA BENOIS, 55, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
2
Beauty De Triomphe, 55, D.R.Gomez
(10)
9,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
Emma Jugada, 55, G.Borda
(6)
12,65
1/2 cpo
4
Gran Arrabalera, 55, M.J.Lopez
(1)
1,40
3/4 cpo
5
Slingerville, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(7a)
4,55
7 cps
6
La Del Volga, 55, F.Menendez
(8)
31,50
4 cps
ú
Ontheboat, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(2)
70,50
20 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MADONNA BENOIS $ 4,35 y 3,50. Beauty De Triomphe $ 3,10. EXACTA $ 2.577,50. TRIFECTA $ 15.227,50. DOBLE $ 380,00. TRIPLO $ 2.200,00. CUATERNA $ 4.378,00.No corrieron: (3) Her Force, (4) Marmony, (7) Almazora y (9) Whisky Choice. Tiempo: 1'7s27c. Cuidador: F.Arone. Stud: Tres Jotas. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Angiolo y Marlotte
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MANI STAR, 53, L.Recuero
(7)
2
Mama Clara, 57, A.Giorgis
(8)
2,90
1/2 pzo
3
La De Catalina, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(11)
6,55
pzo
4
First Call, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(4)
1,60
3 cps
5
Katita Gag, 57, A.I.Romay
(6)
49,00
1/2 cpo
6
Elevada Again, 53, I.Delli Q.
(13)
23,45
1 cpo
7
Snipy Vision, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(1)
50,40
2 cps
8
Triunfal, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
40,30
1/2 cza
ú
Bella Turca, 57, A.O.Lopez
(10)
83,20
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MANI STAR $ 6,05, 4,95 y 7,20. Mama Clara $ 1,75 y 1,55. La De Catalina $ 2,65. IMPERFECTA $ 607,50. TRIFECTA $ 4.909,00. DOBLE $ 5.500,00. CUATERNA $ 42.360,00.No corrieron: (3) Rain Princess, (5) Morena Audaz, (9) Fancy Sister y (12) Pequeña Maby. Tiempo: 1'0s65c. Cuidador: J.L.Benitez. Stud: Las Chapas (gguay). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Star Runner y The Great Mani
SEXTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
JETHRO, 55, K.Banegas
(4)
2
Furiosa Vis, 55, R.Villegas
(11)
3,55
4 cps
3
Fabulosa Touie, 55, W.Maturan
(8)
20,80
2 1/2 cps
4
Lady Pirata, 55, G.Borda
(6)
4,80
2 1/2 cps
5
La Plusbelle, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(9)
6,40
4 cps
6
Reina Sonriente, 55, P.Diestra (h)
(3)
3,70
3 cps
7
Salukera, 55, A.I.Romay
(10)
20,70
1 1/2 cpo
8*
Inside Dancer, 55, F.L.Gonçalves
(2)
11,85
3/4 cpo
ú
Green Dubai, 55, D.R.Gomez
(7)
26,15
3 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: JETHRO $ 3,85, 1,50 y 1,70. Furiosa Vis $ 1,55 y 1,40. Fabulosa Touie $ 4,95. EXACTA $ 830,00. TRIFECTA $ 7.222,50. DOBLE $ 2.880,00.No corrieron: (1) Wait Please y (5) Reina De Sauce. Tiempo: 1'5s56c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: Hs. Gran Amigo (mdp). La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Portal Del Alto y Off Rock
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ANTIGUO AMIGO, 55, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
2
Dr Julio, 56, J.C.Diestra (h)
(7)
2,80
4 cps
3
Un Tormento, 55, M.A.Sosa
(3)
4,95
pzo
4
Llaullin, 55, R.Villegas
(1)
2,65
1/2 cpo
5
Rayo Catch, 55, R.Villagra
(6)
16,65
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ANTIGUO AMIGO $ 2,50. EXACTA $ 270,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.225,00. DOBLE $ 1.295,00. TRIPLO $ 12.900,00. CUATERNA $ 74.175,00.No corrieron: (2) No Es Para Tanto y (4) El Peque Tacan. Tiempo: 1'6s44c. Cuidador: F.Arone. Stud: El Fito. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Daddy Long Legs y Anaun
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MARKEL, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(1)
2
Secreto Boy, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
7,15
4 cps
3
Che Bufon, 56, G.Borda
(6)
6,15
2 cps
4
Puente De Nantes, 56, J.Villagra
(2)
3,65
5 cps
5
Mani Maker, 56, M.J.Lopez
(5)
46,40
2 1/2 cps
6
Tweedy Sun, 54, J.Avendaño
(3)
8,75
3/4 cpo
ú
Dulce Pensamiento, 52, L.Colasso
(8)
12,60
11 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MARKEL $ 1,65 y 1,10. Secreto Boy $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 400,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.290,00. DOBLE $ 425,00. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 233.344,00. con 5 aciertos $ 1.569,00.No Corrió: (7) Quiet Bro. Tiempo: 1'10s60c. Cuidador: A.R.Godoy. Stud: Ilusion I I. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Most Improved y Macarena Zip
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
FLASHEADO, 54, F.Roldan
(6)
2
Pampa Johan, 53, L.Ramallo
(13)
22,45
2 1/2 cps
3*
From Cuba, 57, A.O.Lopez
(12)
3,20
3/4 cpo
4
Candy Merry, 53, J.Pintos
(14)
32,10
1 1/2 cpo
5
Zantino Cat, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(11)
2,70
3 cps
6
South Reward, 57, G.Borda
(3)
8,80
1 1/2 cpo
7
Vasco Galan, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(1)
8,30
1/2 pzo
8
Juan Orion Tag, 57, O.Arias
(7)
36,45
1/2 pzo
9
Vida De Lujo, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
5,65
3/4 cpo
10
Bordeaux Capo, 54, T.Garcia
(10)
9,45
cza
11
Ghost Pat, 53, G.Reynoso
(8)
123,60
34 cps
ú
El Carbonero, 57, P.Sotelo
(4)
187,10
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Corrió desestribado
Dividendos: FLASHEADO $ 13,05, 4,90 y 2,00. Pampa Johan $ 7,85 y 2,30. From Cuba $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 7.440,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 404.596,00. DOBLE $ 2.615,00. CUATERNA $ 18.417,50.No corrieron: (5) Marchante y (9) Doy El Alma. Tiempo: 1'13s2c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: El Pescadito (vt). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Portal Del Alto y Flashing Lady
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOTA AL PIE, 53, J.Pintos
(9)
2
Taura Soy, 53, R.Salazar
(10)
2,90
1 1/2 cpo
3
Flourish, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(11)
6,30
hco
4
Usaina, 54, D.Lencinas
(1)
7,00
4 cps
5
Primavera Trend, 54, U.Chaves
(5)
21,35
pzo
6
Great Capri, 54, J.Roman
(7)
5,90
1/2 cpo
7
Icily Dubai, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
17,50
pzo
8
Salinger, 54, R.Villegas
(3)
19,55
2 1/2 cps
9
Pa Maite, 54, T.Garcia
(6)
12,55
5 cps
ú
Bella Amanecida, 57, A.O.Lopez
(8)
61,80
1 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: NOTA AL PIE $ 3,05 y 1,80, 1,10. Taura Soy $ 2,05 y 1,10. Flourish $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 415,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.757,50. DOBLE $ 4.970,00.No Corrió: (4) La Mariu. Tiempo: 1'13s53c. Cuidador: E.A.Mondazzi. Stud: Tibu. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Valid Stripes y Fade Santisima
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
WONDER REWARD, 57, C.Sandoval
(2)
2
Icy Tom, 57, A.I.Romay
(8)
2,60
3 cps
3
Pure Johan, 57, G.Borda
(3)
14,85
2 cps
4
Seattle Hope, 54, T.Garcia
(1)
71,80
1/2 cpo
5
Cimanov, 57, K.Banegas
(4)
3,05
2 cps
6
Delray, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(6)
5,45
1 cpo
7
Patricio Sprout, 57, A.O.Lopez
(13)
10,05
2 cps
8
Alberto Rye, 57, R.Villagra
(10)
84,75
1 1/2 cpo
9
Barbecue Song, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(14)
21,70
3 cps
10
Oficial Maharaja, 57, A.Cabrera
(5)
99,99
1/2 cpo
11
Yaco, 57, P.Sotelo
(11)
99,99
1/2 cpo
12
Eduardo Luis, 57, W.Maturan
(12)
99,99
5 cps
ú
Brasa Of Sale, 57, M.Aserito
(9)
32,70
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: WONDER REWARD $ 4,20, 2,30 y 2,15. Icy Tom $ 1,45 y 1,15. Pure Johan $ 3,70. IMPERFECTA $ 485,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 102.635,00. DOBLE $ 2.950,00. TRIPLO $ 19.655,00. CUATERNA $ 45.580,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 71,425,00. con 4 aciertos $ 522,50.No Corrió: (7) Most Easy. Tiempo: 1'13s8c. Cuidador: A.E.Barbieri. Stud: A. J. S (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Grand Reward y Wonderful Day
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROSPremio: Especial Jockey Club De Corrientes
Pag.
Dist.
1
RULER SONG, 60, M.Valle
(5)
2
Hit Tifon, 60, A.Cabrera
(9)
2,60
3 cps
3
Un Espia, 60, G.Borda
(4)
8,75
1 1/2 cpo
4
Litoral Blues, 60, Jorge Peralta
(3)
4,90
cza
5
Jeweliana, 58, R.Muñoz
(6)
7,30
2 cps
6
Up Rate, 60, J.Rivarola
(2)
69,10
2 cps
ú
Retracto, 60, L.Lopez B.
(8)
85,75
1 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: RULER SONG $ 1,85 y 1,15. Hit Tifon $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 250,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.302,50. DOBLE $ 2.525,00.No corrieron: (1) Limonccello y (7) El Acuchillador. Tiempo: 58s72c. Cuidador: L.A.Ojeda. Stud: Ciudad De Amigos. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Blissful Song
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DELICADA BOMB, 57, B.Enrique
(5)
2
Lorea, 57, J.Rivarola
(4)
2,15
6 cps
3
Dream Spirit, 57, Jorge Peralta
(10)
6,35
2 cps
4
Azucar Tucumana, 54, T.Garcia
(12)
9,00
1 1/2 cpo
5
Asahina, 57, D.R.Gomez
(9)
13,70
1 cpo
6
Midori, 54, S.Arias
(2)
23,95
1 cpo
7
Buena De Verdad, 54, R.Villegas
(8)
8,45
cza
8
Vitrectomia, 57, A.Giorgis
(1)
10,65
1/2 cpo
9
Encuestada Slam, 57, C.Pereyra
(7)
15,85
1 cpo
ú
Furiosa Guayaca, 57, A.Cabrera
(6)
31,90
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: DELICADA BOMB $ 4,10, 2,05 y 1,65. Lorea $ 1,40 y 1,35. Dream Spirit $ 2,15. EXACTA $ 447,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.872,50. DOBLE $ 560,00. TRIPLO $ 12.755,00. CUATERNA $ 69.730,00.No corrieron: (3) Chara Sky y (11) Luminosa Hero. Tiempo: 58s85c. Cuidador: J.L.Acuña. Stud: Nuova Storia (tan). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Hit It A Bomb y Delicada Glory
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
INDIA COMBATIVA, 57, J.Villagra
(9)
2
Bardeada, 54, U.Chaves
(11)
9,20
5 cps
3
Almaz Ayana, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(8)
9,90
3 cps
4
Emmalua, 54, R.Villegas
(2)
14,55
2 cps
5
Grand Leona, 57, F.Menendez
(4)
18,05
2 cps
6
Re Pituca, 54, M.J.Lopez
(10)
25,65
1/2 cpo
7
Villera Bob, 57, C.Sandoval
(1)
47,40
1 1/2 cpo
8
Mandarina Sam, 57, S.Piliero
(5)
4,65
4 cps
9
More Than Beauty, 57, G.Borda
(3)
12,30
1 cpo
10
De Intxorta, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
13,05
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Lippee, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(6)
58,40
cza
-
-
-
Dividendos: INDIA COMBATIVA $ 1,60, 1,10 y 1,10. Bardeada $ 1,60 y 1,10. Almaz Ayana $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 640,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.847,50. DOBLE $ 605,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'18s36c. Cuidador: H.J.Benesperi. Stud: Anaflor. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Indy Point y La Combattante
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MILLION REASONS, 57, G.Borda
(5)
2
Capalbio, 54, D.Lencinas
(9)
6,60
pzo
3
Vasco Gruñon, 54, R.Villegas
(1)
13,70
1 cpo
4
Biogenesis, 54, S.Arias
(13)
14,20
1 cpo
5
Audubon, 57, G.Hahn
(10)
2,95
1/2 pzo
6
Lethal Candy, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
8,20
cza
7
Wembley, 53, G.Reynoso
(2)
16,15
3 cps
8
Horse Key, 57, M.A.Sosa
(8)
36,05
cza
9
Guicho, 53, I.Delli Q.
(11)
13,95
1 1/2 cpo
10
El Chaperon, 57, Jorge Peralta
(6)
40,30
3 cps
11
Cretino Y Expresivo, 57, E.Siniani
(4)
47,95
cza
ú
Tintin Craf, 57, A.O.Lopez
(3)
37,95
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MILLION REASONS $ 2,45, 1,55 y 1,30. Capalbio $ 2,35 y 1,90. Vasco Gruñon $ 3,75. IMPERFECTA $ 1.100,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 58.710,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 1.620,00. TRIPLO $ 3.565,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 10.960,00. No Corrió: (12) Pampero Call. Tiempo: 1'12s57c. Cuidador: N.E.Bustos. Stud: The Secret. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Escola Plu. RECAUDACIÓN: 56.842.234..

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: Nº: RL-2021-110619619-APN-DNDA#MJ - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados