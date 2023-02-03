Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

1
PUNKY SOUND, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
2
Rosaura Key, 56, A.I.Romay
(1)
48,85
1 1/2 cpo
3
Blue Again, 56, K.Banegas
(10)
3,75
4 cps
4
Mi Linda Cat, 52, J.Pintos
(8)
184,30
6 cps
5
Softly Seattle, 56, M.J.Lopez
(2)
35,95
1 cpo
6
Country Texana, 56, G.Borda
(4)
6,05
1/2 cpo
7
Orneca Key, 52, L.Chavez
(7)
18,05
1 cpo
8
Emma Tv, 52, T.Garcia
(6)
7,45
cza
9
Que Fortuna, 56, A.Cabrera
(12)
4,70
pzo
10
Cala Tande, 56, W.Aguirre
(13)
10,85
2 1/2 cps
11
Joy Mani, 54, E.Candia G.
(11)
11,95
3 cps
ú
Ree Justa, 56, J.Rivarola
(3)
31,80
1 cpo
comentar