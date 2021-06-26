Turf |
26 de junio de 2021 - 00:06

Resultados de las carreras del viernes 25 de junio

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del viernes 25 de junio

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 25/6/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA MURILLO, 54, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
2
Dubai`s Cat, 57, O.Arias
(1)
0
5,60
5 cps
3
Kutxabank, 57, C.Velazquez
(14)
0
4,95
1 1/2 cpo
4
True Inka, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
0
10,80
1 1/2 cpo
5
Sobervia, 57, G.Hahn
(4)
0
14,45
cza
6
Consolame Pampa, 57, Jorge Peralta
(5)
0
6,20
1 1/2 cpo
7
Emma Princess, 57, D.Gomez
(10)
0
4,40
6 cps
8
Bella Alex, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
0
21,10
cza
9
La Capi, 57, W.Aguirre
(9)
0
59,10
1/2 cpo
10
Boapart, 53, A. Portillo O.
(8)
0
14,10
1 cpo
11
India Terrible, 53, J.Roman
(12)
0
404,85
2 cps
ú
Miss Soñadora, 57, A.Giorgis
(13)
0
152,70
9 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA MURILLO $ 3,15, 2,05 y 1,30. Dubai´s Cat $ 5,35 y 3,10. Kutxabank $ 1,30. IMPERFECTA $ 182,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.649,00.No corrieron: (3) Apercibida y (11) Walcott. Tiempo: 1'6s30c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Que Hiciste Chiche. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Angiolo y Artemisa
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PALOMA DULCE, 57, W.Aguirre
(13)
0
2
Bordeaux Tennessee, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
1,85
4 cps
3
Indistintamente, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(15)
0
8,00
3/4 cpo
4
Cuidadiosa, 57, A.Cabrera
(8)
0
4,25
6 cps
5
Dibaba, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
0
11,00
2 cps
6
Bamba Camp, 57, F.Coria
(3)
0
35,10
hco
7
Hema Jois, 53, L.N.Garcia
(12)
0
30,35
2 cps
8
Stormy Magica, 53, U.Chaves
(11)
0
29,35
3/4 cpo
9
La Marinella, 54, M.A.Sosa
(9)
0
22,10
11 cps
10
Fog Y Gof, 54, F.Roldan
(1)
0
64,35
1/2 cza
11
Vitaminada, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(14)
0
18,40
3 cps
12
Pasion Way, 57, G.Hahn
(4)
0
93,05
2 1/2 cps
ú
Lapa, 57, D.R.Gomez
(6)
0
18,80
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: PALOMA DULCE $ 7,15, 3,05 y 2,25. Bordeaux Tennessee $ 1,50 y 1,25. Indistintamente $ 2,70. IMPERFECTA $ 128,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 1.956,00. DOBLE $ 281,00.No corrieron: (2) Soy Chuck y (10) Formula E. Tiempo: 1'25s38c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Cholin. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Paloma Blanca
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DESPACITO, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
2
Eliceo, 56, E.Torres
(6)
0
3,60
1 1/2 cpo
3
Socio Oculto, 56, G.Hahn
(8)
0
5,40
1 cpo
4
La Linda Malcriada, 54, F.Coria
(7)
0
1,50
4 cps
5
Anabelle, 54, M.J.Lopez
(2)
0
27,75
1 1/2 cpo
6
Candy Billion, 56, Jorge Peralta
(3)
0
17,35
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DESPACITO $ 5,40 y 5,15. Eliceo $ 4,55. EXACTA $ 373,50. TRIFECTA $ 842,50. DOBLE $ 767,00.No corrieron: (4) Arañazo Song y (5) Aspirado. Tiempo: 58s47c. Cuidador: D.C.Periga. Stud: Los Primos. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Sabayon y Poorlittlebridgett
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MINISTRA CHUCK, 56, J.C.Diestra (h)
(1)
0
2
Noche De Cafe, 55, F.Coria
(8)
0
2,70
4 cps
3
Abrasadora, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
5,55
7 cps
4
Maestrilla, 55, P.Sotelo
(3)
0
45,45
1/2 cpo
5
Si Beso, 55, F.Berti
(7)
0
44,00
1 1/2 cpo
6
Verde Lima, 55, A.Giorgis
(4)
0
2,75
1 1/2 cpo
7
Viva La Musica, 55, E.Siniani
(10)
0
33,05
1/2 cpo
8
Dulce Hera, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
8,65
1 1/2 cpo
9
Johana Point, 55, P.Diestra (h)
(6)
0
5,15
10 cps
ú
Nona Key, 55, A.O.Lopez
(9)
0
69,50
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MINISTRA CHUCK $ 12,30, 3,90 y 1,55. Noche De Cafe $ 1,45 y 1,10. Abrasadora $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 593,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.510,50. DOBLE $ 2.821,00. TRIPLO $ 13.969,50. CUATERNA $ 37.756,50.No Corrió: (11) Rosenda Mia. Tiempo: 1'5s95c. Cuidador: F.M.R.Bolonti. Stud: Haras El Origen (tan). La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Chuck Berry y Party Member
QUINTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HONOR A POMONA, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(1)
0
2
Xeneize, 56, M.Valle
(10)
0
4,25
6 cps
3
Señorita Roberta, 56, F.Menendez
(7)
0
10,65
v.m.
4
Adora Key, 56, A.Cabrera
(2)
0
1,80
4 cps
5
Would You Like, 56, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
4,10
1/2 cpo
6
Madreselvas, 56, O.Roncoli
(9)
0
8,55
1 cpo
7
Mem`s Cuddly, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
27,90
7 cps
ú
Locasa Ruler, 56, D.Gomez
(8)
0
23,65
15 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: HONOR A POMONA $ 12,50 y 4,85. Xeneize $ 3,00. EXACTA $ 628,00. TRIFECTA $ 9.138,50. DOBLE $ 4.376,00.No corrieron: (3) Expresa Todo, (5) Aguella y (6) Aramaiona. Tiempo: 1'18s18c. Cuidador: H.D.Tocci. Stud: Castelgrande. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Ros Honour y Mrs. Jones
SEXTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ROS TOP, 55, P.Diestra (h)
(7)
0
2
Realiquera Gag, 55, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
14,50
5 cps
3
Arkinda, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
2,00
5 cps
4
Tela De Lana, 55, M.Delli Q.
(4)
0
46,90
1 1/2 cpo
5
Biogenia, 55, W.Moreyra
(3)
0
13,65
4 cps
6
Master Donosa, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
0
6,60
1 cpo
7
Modern Jazz, 55, E.Siniani
(8)
0
8,95
1 1/2 cpo
8
Quarry Bay, 55, S.Piliero
(9)
0
58,50
1/2 cza
ú
Ballyfin, 55, F.Menendez
(5)
0
22,95
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ROS TOP $ 2,40, 1,90 y 1,10. Reealiquera Gag $ 5,55 y 1,45. Arkinda $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 209,50. TRIFECTA $ 807,00. DOBLE $ 724,00.No corrieron: (6) Barloba y (10) Tutelen Ruca. Tiempo: 1'5s91c. Cuidador: J.C.Diestra. Stud: Radiante (mdp). La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Maipo Top y Ros And Glory
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
TUA HEE, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(15)
0
2
Tu Y Las Nubes, 56, M.J.Lopez
(11)
0
2,95
3 cps
3
Old Reward, 56, R.Villagra
(6)
0
7,45
3 cps
4
Mem`s Belle, 52, E.G.Ortega T.
(16)
0
18,95
1 cpo
5
Tanguero Johan, 53, F.Roldan
(2)
0
12,70
3/4 cpo
6
It`s Imperative, 56, M.Asconiga
(12)
0
8,75
pzo
7
Coco Vega, 53, M.Sosa
(3)
0
115,00
1/2 pzo
8
Electro Way, 56, E.Siniani
(10)
0
15,55
1/2 pzo
9
Rain Ruler, 56, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
2,70
1 1/2 cpo
10
Naholo, 56, P.Sotelo
(9)
0
137,30
hco
11
El De Rodas, 52, U.Chaves
(5)
0
70,95
6 cps
12
Don Nadie, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
0
73,90
4 cps
13
Figurero, 56, A.O.Lopez
(10a)
0
15,55
8 cps
14
Vision Gag, 54, J.Yalet (h)
(14)
0
88,05
1 1/2 cpo
15
Road Trippin, 56, O.Arias
(7a)
0
73,90
1 1/2 cpo
ú
El Seba, 56, D.R.Gomez
(1)
0
39,25
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: TUA HEE $ 6,15, 2,30 y 1,25. Tu y Las Nubes $ 1,50 y 1,10. Old Reward $ 1,30. IMPERFECTA $ 263,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 40.567,00. DOBLE $ 262,00. CUATERNA $ 86.319,00.No corrieron: (8) Dubai Caribeño y (13) Potrobuenaso. Tiempo: 1'40s88c. Cuidador: M.A.Goicoechea. Stud: Botafogo. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Cima De Triomphe y Acoranda
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JEWELIANA, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
0
2
Savage Pampas, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
15,40
7 cps
3
Mingle, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(12)
0
10,80
1 1/2 cpo
3
Yasy, 57, A.Marinhas
(3)
0
12,60
1/2 cpo
5
Holy Music, 57, F.Coria
(7)
0
18,00
emp.
6
Ludovika Ruser, 51, Y.Diestra
(10)
0
5,75
1 1/2 cpo
7
Island Of Love, 55, K.Banegas
(4)
0
10,10
5 cps
8
Cayla Star, 52, M.A.Sosa
(6)
0
12,20
1 cpo
9
Calandria Key, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
5,40
7 cps
ú
Perfect Woman, 51, R.Villegas
(8)
0
34,50
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: JEWELIANA $ 1,85, 1,85 y 1,25. Savage Pampas $ 3,20 y 1,40. Yasy $ 1,45. Mingle $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 224,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.082,50 y $ 651,50. DOBLE $ 562,50. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 936.343,50, con 5 aciertos $ 3.010,00.No corrieron: (5) Santana Do Ipanema y (9) Lola Chai. Tiempo: 1'4s76c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: El Pulpo. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Je Ne Sais Quoi
NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INDIA COMBATIVA, 57, D.Ramella
(1)
0
2
De Sondika, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(8)
0
11,10
2 cps
3
Top Notes, 54, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
5,00
4 cps
4
Betty Sings, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
5,90
pzo
4
Dama Queen, 57, J.Rivarola
(7)
0
7,95
emp.
6
Q`dubitada Boby, 54, M.A.Sosa
(9)
0
80,60
2 1/2 cps
7
Melania, 57, M.J.Lopez
(14)
0
15,35
1 cpo
8
Vinoteca Planet, 57, F.Aguirre
(11)
0
18,25
4 cps
9
Linda Catalina, 53, R.Villegas
(12)
0
18,70
3/4 cpo
10
Sara Letal, 57, K.Banegas
(13)
0
17,20
3/4 cpo
11
Sale Con Toss, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(6)
0
88,85
6 cps
12
Veloz Y Letal, 57, G.Hahn
(2)
0
8,25
11 cps
ú*
Indiana Stone, 54, Y.Diestra
(10)
0
49,65
10 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: INDIA COMBATIVA $ 2,85, 2,50 y 2,15. De Sondika $ 3,70 y 3,70. Top Notes $ 1,90. IMPERFECTA $ 309,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 9.385,00 y $ 7.207,00. DOBLE $ 265,00. TRIPLO $ 874,00. CUATERNA $ 2.977,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 12.786,50, con 4 aciertos $ 116,00.No Corrió: (5) Gran Tirana. Tiempo: 1'7s4c. Cuidador: ----------. Stud: Juan Martin. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Indy Point y La Combattante
DECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BRUNITO, 54, M.A.Sosa
(7)
0
2
El Potro Perfecto, 50, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
0
6,90
2 cps
3
Vice Consul, 57, F.Coria
(2)
0
5,10
1/2 cza
4
Granadino Moro, 57, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
16,05
2 1/2 cps
5
Justina Slam, 52, A.I.Romay
(12)
0
7,90
pzo
6
Felicit Puma, 57, Jorge Peralta
(1)
0
55,05
3 cps
7
Be A Singer, 57, M.Delli Q.
(3)
0
17,00
pzo
8
Crackberry, 57, G.Hahn
(8)
0
2,85
1 cpo
9
Zappala, 57, K.Banegas
(11)
0
12,30
1/2 pzo
10
Que Viejo, 57, A.Cabrera
(9)
0
4,70
5 cps
ú*
The Tryman, 54, F.Roldan
(4)
0
70,40
3 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: BRUNITO $ 7,80, 4,60 y 2,65. El Potro Perfecto $ 3,85 y 2,20. Vice Consul $ 2,05. IMPERFECTA $ 606,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.756,00. DOBLE $ 716,00.No corrieron: (6) Teen Seattle, (13) Terremoto Joy y (14) Kindly Nak. Tiempo: 1'5s61c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Federico Y Miguel (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Freud y Diksha
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUE TAL PAISANO, 54, A.I.Romay
(13)
0
2
Daicomyo, 57, B.Enrique
(7)
0
2,15
2 1/2 cps
3
Goteado, 57, K.Banegas
(5)
0
22,65
5 cps
4
Not Alone, 54, F.Roldan
(1)
0
7,05
pzo
5
Stop Dark Horse, 54, M.A.Sosa
(12)
0
7,30
4 cps
6
Sachem, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
0
5,35
1 cpo
7
Taquito True, 57, S.Piliero
(2)
0
28,60
3/4 cpo
8
Emperator, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(8)
0
20,35
cza
9
Ojo Knockeado, 57, C.Cuellar
(11)
0
100,10
2 cps
10
Bandoleon, 57, D.Gomez
(3)
0
59,75
2 cps
11*
Sangre Letal, 57, F.Coria
(6)
0
49,55
2 1/2 cps
12X
Ojo Con Este, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(10)
0
30,00
7 cps
ú
Taguato Camba, 57, J.Rivarola
(4)
0
14,15
5 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó mal (X) Largó mal
Dividendos: QUE TAL PAISANO $ 5,40, 2,35 y 1,70. Daicomyo $ 1,95 y 1,45. Goteado $ 3,20. IMPERFECTA $ 164,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.488,00. DOBLE $ 3.085,00. TRIPLO $ 10.188,00. CUATERNA $ 21.799,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s43c. Cuidador: M.D.Gomez. Stud: Tala Sur. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Aliwen y Tierna Mami
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MAQUINA, 57, F.Coria
(4)
0
2
Bardeada, 57, M.J.Lopez
(8)
0
3,90
1 1/2 cpo
3
Che Artista, 53, R.Bascuñan
(1)
0
4,90
1/2 cza
4
Copa De Sol, 57, F.Menendez
(10)
0
54,75
1/2 cpo
5
Aquamaker, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
10,55
1/2 cpo
6
Seriamente Divina, 51, J.Roman
(11)
0
12,60
1 1/2 cpo
7
Karucha Honour, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(6)
0
32,55
2 1/2 cps
8
Buscada Stripes, 57, F.Aguirre
(5)
0
44,15
3/4 cpo
9
Lita Express, 57, R.Villagra
(13)
0
32,35
3/4 cpo
10
Villera Bob, 51, M.A.Sosa
(14)
0
7,95
1/2 cpo
11
Eva Garcia, 57, M.Aserito
(12)
0
6,25
4 cps
12
The Silence, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(15)
0
55,45
pzo
13
Miss Jewels, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(2)
0
76,80
2 1/2 cps
14
Ilusion Cat, 57, J.Rivarola
(9)
0
7,30
1 cpo
15
Argamassa, 54, G.Bellocq
(7)
0
19,70
3 cps
ú
Freudina, 54, L.N.Garcia
(16)
0
66,60
15 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MAQUINA $ 7,40, 4,90 y 3,35. Bardeada $ 2,55 y 2,00. Che Artista $ 2,45. IMPERFECTA $ 358,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 356.945,00. DOBLE $ 5.932,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'14s12c. Cuidador: J.A.Pra. Stud: St. Pueblo Chico. La ganadora de 7 años es hija de E Dubai y Comprita Toss
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RADIUS DAY, 58, G.Hahn
(4)
0
2
Cragganmore, 55, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
4,50
6 cps
3
Japones Rye, 51, M.A.Sosa
(16)
0
6,70
5 cps
4
Thunder Blue, 62, U.Chaves
(14)
0
12,75
cza
5
Cinema Show, 49, F.Roldan
(3a)
0
83,70
3 cps
6
Elquetejedi, 51, M.Giuliano C.
(10)
0
12,75
3/4 cpo
7
Ilusion Star, 50, J.R.Benitez V.
(12)
0
40,55
1 cpo
8
Brilliant, 54, J.Rivarola
(8)
0
57,00
7 cps
9
Cosquin Rock, 58, F.Menendez
(5)
0
17,10
cza
10
Blue Sidney, 50, E.G.Ortega T.
(7)
0
7,25
4 cps
11
Tapatin, 52, R.Villagra
(8a)
0
57,00
6 cps
12
Ros Grande Ros, 54, F.Coria
(11)
0
51,30
9 cps
13*
Very Continental, 54, A.O.Lopez
(6a)
0
26,85
8 cps
úX
New Indy, 52, R.Bascuñan
(6)
0
26,85
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó al rato (X) Largó al rato
Dividendos: RADIUS DAY $ 1,75, 1,10 y 1,10. Cragganmore $ 1,30 y 1,10. Japones Rye $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 212,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 2.824,50. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 1.900,00. TRIPLO $ 8.176,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 80.293,50. No corrieron: (2) Really Brave, (3) Birtwistle, (9) Lucky Cat, (13) Olvidar El Tiempo, (13a) Puntano Payaso y (15) Sycomore War. Tiempo: 1'31s20c. Cuidador: M.E.Berti. Stud: El Bata. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Harlan`s Holiday y Radio Sla. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 33.136.282.

