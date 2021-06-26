Resultados de las carreras del viernes 25 de junio

1
MAQUINA, 57, F.Coria
(4)
0
2
Bardeada, 57, M.J.Lopez
(8)
0
3,90
1 1/2 cpo
3
Che Artista, 53, R.Bascuñan
(1)
0
4,90
1/2 cza
4
Copa De Sol, 57, F.Menendez
(10)
0
54,75
1/2 cpo
5
Aquamaker, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
10,55
1/2 cpo
6
Seriamente Divina, 51, J.Roman
(11)
0
12,60
1 1/2 cpo
7
Karucha Honour, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(6)
0
32,55
2 1/2 cps
8
Buscada Stripes, 57, F.Aguirre
(5)
0
44,15
3/4 cpo
9
Lita Express, 57, R.Villagra
(13)
0
32,35
3/4 cpo
10
Villera Bob, 51, M.A.Sosa
(14)
0
7,95
1/2 cpo
11
Eva Garcia, 57, M.Aserito
(12)
0
6,25
4 cps
12
The Silence, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(15)
0
55,45
pzo
13
Miss Jewels, 55, J.Yalet (h)
(2)
0
76,80
2 1/2 cps
14
Ilusion Cat, 57, J.Rivarola
(9)
0
7,30
1 cpo
15
Argamassa, 54, G.Bellocq
(7)
0
19,70
3 cps
ú
Freudina, 54, L.N.Garcia
(16)
0
66,60
15 cps
