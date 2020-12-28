Turf |
28 de diciembre de 2020 - 22:12

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del lunes 28 de diciembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 28/12/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ROMAN THE MAD, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
150223
2
El Farmacologo, 57, B.Enrique
(6)
53504
3,65
5 cps
3
Beneficioso, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
12933
15,10
3 cps
4
J Be Storm, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
37920
5,15
cza
5
Proven, 54, L.Cabrera
(1)
20030
9,75
s.a.
-
-
-
274611
Dividendos: ROMAN THE MAD $ 2,65 y 1,20. El Farmacologo $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 33,50. TRIFECTA $ 88,75.No Corrió: (2) Got Change. Tiempo: 0s0c. Cuidador: N.Martin Ferro. Stud: Toroquemero. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Catch The Mad
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1800 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SILKY ROSE, 57, G.Calvente
(5)
111755
2
Tic Tac Boom, 57, W.Moreyra
(1)
128518
2,00
3 cps
3
Win My Love, 57, L.Ramallo
(3)
82915
3,10
9 cps
4
Moneda Stripes, 54, W.Pereyra
(2)
8359
30,75
1 1/2 cpo
5
La De Foto, 57, L.Noriega
(6)
18165
14,15
1/2 cza
6
Wayca`s Prize, 57, L.Balmaceda
(7)
11055
23,25
7 cps
-
-
-
360767
Dividendos: SILKY ROSE $ 4,15 y 1,15. Tic Tac Boom $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 75,50. TRIFECTA $ 85,75. DOBLE: a ganador $ 29,50, a placé $ 11,00.No corrieron: (4) A Pura Fiesta y (8) Veneradora. Tiempo: 1'49s95c. Cuidador: J.B.Udaondo. Stud: Santa Ines. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Catcher In The Rye y Siberian Rose
TERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PERFECTA SOY, 55, L.Balmaceda
(3)
43590
2
Money Mondy, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
152565
1,10
3 cps
3
La Donna, 55, W.Pereyra
(2)
21516
7,80
2 1/2 cps
4
Mattinata, 55, O.Alderete
(1)
14344
11,70
27 cps
-
-
-
232014
Dividendos: PERFECTA SOY $ 3,85. EXACTA $ 78,50. TRIFECTA $ 45,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 240,50, a placé $ 11,10.No corrieron: (4) Dulce Hera, (4a) Wira, (5) Latent, (5a) Open Your Eyes y (6) Duplicadora. Tiempo: 59s5c. Cuidador: O.F.Labanca. Stud: Doble S. S.. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Perfectperformance y Miss Ventura
CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
WATER COURSE, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
341485
2
Iker Chico, 57, L.Cabrera
(13)
49945
14,70
8 cps
3
Tape Blue, 57, P.Carrizo
(3)
100574
7,30
1 1/2 cpo
4
Blackbird, 53, R.Villegas
(6)
36802
19,95
1 cpo
5*
Social Runner, 57, L.Balmaceda
(11)
174808
4,20
2 cps
6
Ganador Valido, 57, M.Medina
(1)
195785
3,75
2 cps
7
Cream Frappe, 57, M.Aserito
(2)
35129
20,90
3 cps
8
Rio Nano, 50, A.I.Romay
(10)
6917
106,15
8 cps
9
Khabo, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
77283
9,50
1 1/2 cpo
úX
Baioretto, 55, M.A.Palacios
(4)
7006
104,80
0 cpo
-
-
-
1025733
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar (X) Desmontó
Dividendos: WATER COURSE $ 3,00, 1,85 y 1,85. Iker Chico $ 4,60 y 3,80. Tape Blue $ 3,05. IMPERFECTA $ 140,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 5.387,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 171,00, a placé $ 106,50. PICK 4 $ 2.004,00. No corrieron: (5) Divaldo, (7) Riberinho y (8) Makenense. Tiempo: 1'12s70c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: Cristal De Luna. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Orpen y Water Side
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUEEN OF ROME, 57, A.Domingos
(3)
123089
2
J Be Mallorca, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
148162
2,70
12 cps
3
Directora De Escuela, 57, J.Da Silva
(6)
37387
10,70
3 cps
4
Nessi, 57, J.Villagra
(8)
14627
27,35
2 1/2 cps
5
Ma Chere Amie, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
10668
37,50
28 cps
6*
Bengalita Stripes, 57, L.Balmaceda
(4)
6457
61,95
0 cpo
6X
Mochila, 57, I.Monasterolo
(9)
177795
2,25
0 cpo
6+
Pink Dress, 57, W.Moreyra
(10)
33337
12,00
0 cpo
ú**
Opera Hera, 57, D.E.Arias
(7)
8929
44,80
0 cpo
-
-
-
560451
-
-
(*) Rodó (X) Rodó (+) Rodó (**) Desmontó
Dividendos: QUEEN OF ROME 3,25, 2,00 y 1,50. J Be Mallorca $ 2,60 y 2,25. Directora De Escuela $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 82,50. TRIFECTA $ 161,25. DOBLE: a ganador $ 97,50, a placé $ 11,00.No Corrió: (1) Malvern Hills. Tiempo: 1'24s45c. Cuidador: P.E.Sahagian. Stud: Salvador De Puertos. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Queen Hoss
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Handicap Borobeta
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INDOMITA SEATTLE, 62, P.Carrizo
(9)
207354
2
Asturiola, 61, J.Villagra
(4)
24082
25,40
3 cps
3
Grand Splendid, 57, D.E.Arias
(1)
48740
12,55
cza
4
Embozada Nistel, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
191154
3,20
1/2 cza
5
Sky With Stars, 58, B.Enrique
(3)
86765
7,05
1/2 cpo
6
Out Of Key, 63, J.Da Silva
(10)
249671
2,45
8 cps
7
Estadista Rate, 57, J.Noriega
(5)
11763
52,00
1 1/2 cpo
8
Me Inspira, 57, L.Noriega
(7)
84957
7,20
3 cps
ú
Let Her Go, 54, S.Barrionuevo
(8)
3171
192,90
6 cps
-
-
-
907658
Dividendos: INDOMITA SEATTLE $ 5,95, 2,50 y 1,75. Asturiola $ 7,00 y 2,90. Grand Splendid $ 1,95. IMPERFECTA $ 303,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 13.925,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 126,00, a placé $ 100,00. TRIPLO $ 1.467,00. PICK 4 $ 8.975,50.No Corrió: (6) Doña Coraje. Tiempo: 1'12s25c. Cuidador: H.E.Argañaraz. Stud: Don Dany (pna). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Seattle Fitz y Indomita
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GOTEO KEY, 55, J.Da Silva
(6a)
181914
2
Sonido Magico, 55, E.Ortega P.
(7)
34231
9,30
3/4 cpo
3*
Bello Snow, 55, E.Siniani
(4)
10810
29,45
9 cps
4X
Mbappe, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
64313
4,95
3/4 cpo
5
Don Pastor, 55, D.Diaz
(2)
47163
6,75
cza
6
Que Suertudo, 55, J.Villagra
(1)
106117
3,00
3 cps
-
-
-
444548
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: GOTEO KEY $ 1,75 $ 3,10 y 1,30. Sonido Magico $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 61,00. TRIFECTA $ 226,25. DOBLE: a ganador $ 100,00, a placé $ 104,50. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 74.227,50, con 5 aciertos $ 491,00.No corrieron: (3) Soy James y (6) Compa Key. Tiempo: 59s38c. Cuidador: D.Peña. Stud: El Alfalfar. El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Key Deputy y Ultima Gota Cat
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1600 METROSPremio: Handicap Pure Prize
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
WILL SMITH, 57, L.Noriega
(12)
6992
2
Nespresso, 52, A.I.Romay
(7)
11389
67,50
3 cps
3
Pari Passu, 55, W.Pereyra
(10)
15118
50,85
1 1/2 cpo
4
Don Desatino, 59, B.Enrique
(2)
404614
1,90
2 cps
5
Daniel Boone, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
101823
7,55
3/4 cpo
6
El Refusilo, 55, J.Da Silva
(5)
112229
6,85
pzo
7
Gallo Emplumado, 57, J.Villagra
(1)
146432
5,25
1 cpo
8
Rock Sureño, 56, D.E.Arias
(11)
13606
56,50
2 1/2 cps
9
Classic Rye, 60, C.Montoya
(4)
63798
12,05
10 cps
10
Inter Of Gold, 56, L.Cabrera
(9)
12823
59,95
3 cps
ú
Narrow Beach, 57, E.Ortega P.
(8)
185245
4,15
2 cps
-
-
-
1074070
Dividendos: WILL SMITH $ 166,95, 22,80 y 10,50. Nespresso $ 19,05 y 11,55. Pari Passu $ 14,90 IMPERFECTA $ 8.502,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 231.556,00 . DOBLE: a ganador $ 989,00, a placé $ 201,00. TRIPLO $ 14.407,00. PICK 4 POZO MAX $ 57.250,00.No corrieron: (3) Ugolino y (13) Garabato Nomas. Tiempo: 1'38s29c. Cuidador: J.M.Luna. Stud: G.d.p.f (s.j). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Sigfrid y Wiki
NOVENA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
KAMBARA, 57, G.Calvente
(1)
227737
2
Giulitta, 54, R.R.Barrueco
(5)
5485
47,75
9 cps
3
Magical Love, 55, A.Domingos
(3)
30277
8,65
3 cps
4
Africa Lo, 57, F.Quinteros
(4)
52909
4,95
2 cps
5
Doña Capanga, 56, A.Cabrera
(6)
**********
0,00
8 cps
6
Forexcellent, 54, F.Correa
(2)
9455
27,70
s.a.
-
-
-
**********
Dividendos: KAMBARA $ 1,15 y 1,30. Giulitta $ 5,20. EXACTA $ 342,50. TRIFECTA $ 403,75. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.335,00, a placé $ 4.006,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'39s24c. Cuidador: J.B.Udaondo. Stud: Santa Ines. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Orpen y Kathy Rose
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FOND OF HIM, 56, B.Enrique
(5)
62993
2
Sr Greeley, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(7)
9269
71,70
6 cps
3
Filosofando, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
458328
1,45
2 cps
4
Distribuidor, 56, A.Paez
(6)
4230
157,10
pzo
5
Vitico Joy, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
26743
24,85
pzo
6
J Be Jeep, 56, E.Ortega P.
(1)
50538
13,15
2 cps
7
Lapatium, 56, C.Montoya
(9)
271255
2,45
2 1/2 cps
8
Animado Song, 56, M.Valle
(4)
9949
66,80
2 1/2 cps
ú
Pura Energia, 56, K.Banegas
(8)
37127
17,90
1 cpo
-
-
-
930432
Dividendos: FOND OF HIM $ 13,75, 3,30 y 1,30. Sr Greeley $ 16,85 y 4,15. Filosofando $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 2.247,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.989,25. DOBLE: a ganador $ 80,50, a placé $ 220,90. TRIPLO $ 33.362,00. PICK 4 $ 12.873,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s91c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Gran Muñeca. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Orpen y Fond Look
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SEÑA AL PIE, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
68799
2
Scribonia, 57, E.Ortega P.
(11)
193991
3,05
5 cps
3
Reina Valida, 53, R.Frias
(10)
73500
8,05
3/4 cpo
4
Manera Alguna, 57, L.Cabrera
(1)
27975
21,15
3/4 cpo
5
Tennessee Rye, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
159912
3,70
3 cps
6
Hi Joan, 54, W.Pereyra
(2)
51227
11,55
2 cps
7
Miss Barcelonetta, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
184898
3,20
pzo
8
Most Shine, 57, J.Marquez
(8)
29075
20,35
3/4 cpo
9
Piñata Scat, 55, F.Coria
(7)
5640
104,90
4 cps
10
Icon Bay, 51, A.I.Romay
(5)
22713
26,05
11 cps
11
Casual Morocha, 56, G.Villalba
(6)
6607
89,55
11 cps
ú
Buena City, 56, D.E.Arias
(4)
3624
163,25
1 cpo
-
-
-
827961
Dividendos: SEÑA AL PIE $ 11,30, 3,80 y 2,70. Scribonia $ 1,80 y 1,50. Reina Valida $ 2,10. IMPERFECTA $ 76,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 32.482,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 406,50, a placé $ 43,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'28s41c. Cuidador: R.A.Gonzalez. Stud: Lagrange. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Knockout y Quita Mueca
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
PREDATORE, 54, A.Paez
(13)
42687
2
Balmoro, 57, E.Siniani
(4)
58149
16,15
3 cps
3
Enjoy The Ride, 56, P.Carrizo
(2)
10582
88,75
4 cps
4
Soviet Council, 57, J.Noriega
(10)
521728
1,80
cza
5
Maipo Seattle, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
160532
5,85
5 cps
6
Sexy Dubai, 57, A.Cabrera
(9)
72799
12,90
cza
7
Lionello, 57, F.Correa
(5)
11397
82,40
pzo
8
Bomboy, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
130432
7,20
2 cps
9
Zamba Van, 54, C.Montoya
(12)
18432
50,95
3/4 cpo
10
Sivori, 57, E.Ortega P.
(8)
193631
4,85
10 cps
11
Sobral, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
59437
15,80
2 1/2 cps
12*
Varys, 57, M.A.Sosa
(11)
16248
57,80
10 cps
ú
Vasco Bizkor, 55, L.Tello E.
(3)
11865
79,15
2 cps
-
-
-
1307919
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar
Dividendos: PREDATORE $ 33,70, 9,40 y 8,35. Balmoro $ 4,55 y 2,85. Enjoy The Ride $ 6,00. IMPERFECTA $ 1.447,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 464.010,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 6.022,00, a placé $ 500,00. TRIPLO $ 123.140,00. PICK 4 $ 78.188,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'39s72c. Cuidador: J.A.Marquez. Stud: Doña Lucia (s. Fe). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Easing Along y Potosina

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: RL-2018-58849696 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados