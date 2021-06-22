Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

1*
UN SUEÑO PERFECTO, 56, E.Ortega P.
(1)
0
2
Glorius Rimout, 56, W.Moreyra
(11)
0
9,45
1 cpo
3
Jump Higher, 56, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
43,75
1/2 cpo
4
Rinoceronte, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
5,55
1/2 pzo
5
Pulpito Corazon, 56, J.Noriega
(12)
0
2,10
pzo
6
Arandu Al, 56, R.Frias
(10)
0
7,50
4 cps
7
Tiempos De Cambio, 56, M.Valle
(14)
0
11,25
3 cps
8
Ramon`s Circle, 56, J.Villagra
(5)
0
10,20
3 cps
9
Fuerte Carcajada, 56, C.Velazquez
(13)
0
52,40
1 1/2 cpo
10
Noche Y Humo, 56, F.Vilches
(3)
**********
0,00
1/2 cpo
11
Carnavalero Point, 56, E.Torres
(7)
0
58,70
4 cps
12
Indian Magic, 56, E.Siniani
(8)
0
91,85
pzo
ú
Sauce Solo, 56, L.Galdeano
(9)
0
63,60
3 cps
comentar