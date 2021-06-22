Turf |
22 de junio de 2021 - 00:06

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del lunes 21 de junio.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 21/6/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 2200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GIOVANETTI, 57, G.Bonasola
(6)
0
2
Gran Bayard, 55, G.J.Garcia
(3)
0
30,70
1/2 cpo
3
Dragatus, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
0
4,30
1/2 cpo
4
Evo Endiablado, 53, L.Ramallo
(8)
0
2,80
1 cpo
5
Santo Tirso, 57, E.Ortega P.
(9)
0
2,55
4 cps
6
Recontento, 57, C.Velazquez
(5)
0
4,25
2 cps
7
Rey Frisado, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
25,60
3/4 cpo
ú
Uligood, 54, C.Perez G.
(1)
0
25,60
22 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: GIOVANETTI $ 14,20 y 8,10. Gran Bayard $ 10,25. EXACTA $ 19.010,00. TRIFECTA $ 14.544,00.No Corrió: (2) Manu On Fire. Tiempo: 2'16s61c. Cuidador: J.M.Giussi. Stud: Tia Pachona. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sixties Icon y Glamorous One
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE MARISCAL, 56, G.Bonasola
(13)
0
2
Hold The Gold, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
2,00
3/4 cpo
3
Amiguito Dandi, 58, A.Fuentes
(7)
0
11,85
6 cps
4
Edition Intruso, 56, F.Coria
(11)
0
11,55
3/4 cpo
5
Ibitalent, 56, M.Gonzalez
(12)
0
203,25
1 cpo
6
Lethal Candy, 56, J.Noriega
(2)
0
8,65
cza
7
Limon Y Ron, 52, R.Bascuñan
(5)
0
5,90
6 cps
8
Aguilucho Song, 56, C.Montoya
(10)
0
53,30
4 cps
9
Vodnik, 56, E.Ortega P.
(14)
0
52,55
2 cps
10
First Rimout, 56, B.Enrique
(6)
0
9,35
v.m.
11
Fachero In, 56, E.Torres
(8)
0
288,10
3 cps
12
Zumbero, 56, O.Alderete
(1)
0
34,40
2 cps
ú*
Triky, 57, C.Cuellar
(9)
0
404,90
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: CHE MARISCAL $ 3,95, 1,55 y 1,35. Hold The Gold $ 1,45 y 2,65. Amiguito Dandi $ 1,80. IMPERFECTA $ 257,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 15.883,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.702,50, a placé $ 367,50.No Corrió: (4) L`oriental. Tiempo: 1'8s58c. Cuidador: S.M.Acevedo. Stud: Puente Viejo. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Greenspring y Glory Alone
TERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NUEVO RECORD, 56, J.C.Diestra (h)
(2)
0
2
Sand Pepe, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
1,95
3/4 cpo
3
Don Soñador, 53, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
14,65
7 cps
4
Lanceado Vega, 56, W.Moreyra
(3)
0
17,80
3/4 cpo
5
Agiosto, 56, R.Blanco
(7)
0
4,45
6 cps
6
Pop Romano, 56, E.Ortega P.
(4)
0
3,05
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: NUEVO RECORD $ 4,65 y 1,40. Sand Pepe $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 642,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.382,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.230,00, a placé $ 92,50.No corrieron: (1) Waleron, (5) Paxton y (8) Arañazo Song. Tiempo: 1'9s92c. Cuidador: S.E.Paniagua. Stud: El Gallinero (az). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Sir Winsalot y Firma Digital
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CODING SHEET, 57, F.Coria
(6)
0
2
Buen Talento, 57, G.Calvente
(11)
0
15,10
2 cps
3*
Automatic, 57, J.Villagra
(13)
0
1,75
hco
4
Champion Style, 55, O.Arias
(8)
0
22,90
1 cpo
5
Que Vida Moon, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
0
4,30
3/4 cpo
6
Mr. Ilusion Cat, 56, G.J.Garcia
(15)
0
17,80
1/2 cza
7
Galan Basko, 57, G.Bellocq
(2)
0
41,10
pzo
8
Arrobador, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
14,30
pzo
9
Teodoro Joy, 54, C.Montoya
(1)
0
31,90
4 cps
10
El Paciente, 55, D.A.Gomez
(12)
0
301,35
1 cpo
11
Takuaree, 57, L.Balmaceda
(14)
0
40,75
3/4 cpo
12
Muñeco Clim, 57, R.Alzamendi
(4)
0
57,85
4 cps
13
Cuantos Recursos, 56, M.Aserito
(3)
0
60,75
3 cps
ú
Mowgli, 53, R.Frias
(5)
0
57,80
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: CODING SHEET $ 4,45, 3,05 y 1,70. Buen Talento $ 6,50 y 2,70. Automatic $ 1,25. IMPERFECTA $ 1.982,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 67.959,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.310,00, a placé $ 1.710,00. PICK 4 $ 48.694,00.No Corrió: (10) Alabama Song. Tiempo: 0s0c. Cuidador: H.R.Gervasoni. Stud: Don Jorge Y Cecilia. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Expressive Halo y Codrington
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LINDO LIO, 55, L.Cabrera
(5)
0
2
Le Mall, 55, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
1,60
4 cps
3
Calladito La Boca, 55, K.Banegas
(6)
0
5,10
8 cps
4
Hit Bar, 55, G.Hahn
(3)
0
3,55
3 cps
5
Mia En Septiembre, 53, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
23,45
4 cps
6
Vupt, 54, I.Monasterolo
(1)
0
14,45
6 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LINDO LIO $ 5,15 y 2,00. Le Mall $ 1,70. EXACTA $ 517,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.007,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.332,50, a placé $ 85,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'9s87c. Cuidador: G.A.Yeffal. Stud: Eze Mar (tan). El ganador de 2 años es hijo de Violence y Linda Lider
SEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
STORM LUNATICO, 57, J.Leonardo
(15)
0
2
Rogier, 56, C.Velazquez
(2)
0
31,80
7 cps
3
Rapidos Reflejos, 57, G.J.Garcia
(3)
0
4,20
1/2 cpo
4
Tiene Onda, 57, E.Torres
(4)
0
8,95
cza
5
Neurus, 57, F.Coria
(8)
0
9,00
1 cpo
6
Seattle Ness, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
0
11,10
1 cpo
7
Urbanscape, 57, K.Banegas
(9)
0
6,30
4 cps
8
El Rey Azteca, 56, O.Arias
(7)
0
91,20
cza
9X
Vax Joy, 57, G.Bonasola
(14)
0
7,40
cza
10
J Be Point, 53, F.Gimenez
(11)
0
9,60
1/2 cpo
11
City Tango, 55, E.Castro
(10)
0
13,75
2 1/2 cps
12
Water Glorioso, 50, A.Allois
(1)
0
18,15
1/2 cpo
13
Hawaiana Man, 52, C.Montoya
(13)
0
33,65
1 cpo
14
Nicole Rummy, 52, M.Alfaro
(6)
0
121,20
6 cps
ú
Reinado Legacy, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(12)
0
36,35
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: STORM LUNATICO $ 4,75, 3,50 y 2,05. Rogier $ 8,70 y 4,40. Tiene Onda $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 3.812,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 90.802,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.525,00, a placé $ 1.007,50. TRIPLO $ 27.550,00. PICK 4 $ 96.925,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 55s95c. Cuidador: V.M.Saunders. Stud: Don Pablo (vt). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Storm Surge y Lunatica Parade
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
REALI RYE, 56, E.Torres
(4)
0
2
Che Vaga, 56, M.Valle
(7)
0
2,85
1 cpo
3
Costa Violenta, 56, J.E.Perez
(8)
0
14,65
3 cps
4
Justo Milagro, 56, C.Velazquez
(3)
0
1,70
pzo
5
Maridnilla, 56, F.Coria
(5)
0
6,30
6 cps
6
Lady Runner, 56, M.Aserito
(2)
0
26,75
3 cps
7
Capitalizada, 52, M.Alfaro
(10)
0
87,60
2 1/2 cps
8
Hermetica Scat, 55, E.Castro
(6)
0
31,75
9 cps
ú*
Ribs, 57, C.Cuellar
(9)
0
12,95
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: REALI RYE $ 13,40, 7,90 y 6,25. Che Vaga $ 2,10 y 1,65. Costa Violenta $ 9,95. EXACTA $ 1.442,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.821,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 14.527,50, a placé $ 217,50. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 791.562,00 , con 5 aciertos $ 135.390,00.No corrieron: (1) Sexy Beast y (11) Clara Veloz. Tiempo: 1'11s95c. Cuidador: A.A.Miron. Stud: Diamante En Bruto (rº). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Catcher In The Rye y Realistica
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NICOLAS EXPRESS, 57, G.Calvente
(15)
0
2
Golpe Final, 57, G.J.Garcia
(12)
0
7,20
3 cps
3
El Mamba, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
0
3,00
1/2 cpo
4
Spikes, 57, E.Siniani
(9)
0
13,65
1/2 cpo
5
Portal De Ruiz, 57, G.Bellocq
(4)
0
8,25
4 cps
6
Mundo Mejor, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
5,10
3 cps
7
Un Motorcito, 57, B.Enrique
(14)
0
5,35
hco
8
Changeover Days, 50, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
20,30
1/2 cpo
9
Festehero, 57, L.Caceres
(3)
0
34,45
9 cps
ú
Uncle Ka, 54, C.Montoya
(1)
0
41,40
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: NICOLAS EXPRESS $ 4,05, 2,15 y 1,25. Golpe Final $ 4,05 y 2,80. El Mamba $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 1.100,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 23.372,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.600,00, a placé $ 3.797,50. TRIPLO $ 25.847,50. PICK 4 POXO MAX $ 201.262,50.No corrieron: (5) My Plan, (6) Empacat, (7) Boro Truth, (10) Al Batal y (13) Camp Holland. Tiempo: 1'23s93c. Cuidador: M.F.Alvarez. Stud: Axel. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Expressive Halo y Sybil S.
NOVENA CARRERA- 2500 METROSClasico General Belgrano (g. Ii) - Copa Bienestar Equino - GRUPO II
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRAN PETEN, 56, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
2
Special Dubai, 60, W.Pereyra
(1)
0
1,55
1/2 cza
3
Olimpic Hero, 60, F.Quinteros
(5)
0
18,50
5 cps
4
Elmaestrodelarte, 60, J.Noriega
(8)
0
11,45
4 cps
5
Quezaltepec, 56, L.Balmaceda
(4)
0
8,60
1 1/2 cpo
6
Australis Cheeky, 60, G.J.Garcia
(7)
0
3,45
26 cps
7
Nik Rye, 56, W.Moreyra
(2)
0
17,20
5 cps
ú
Mani Boy, 60, I.Monasterolo
(3)
0
10,40
8 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: GRAN PETEN $ 20,45 y 5,15. Special Dubai $ 2,10. EXACTA $ 2.155,00. TRIFECTA $ 15.524,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.545,00, a placé $ 60,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'37s41c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: La Fia - Cca. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Peten Itza y Gran Sobrina
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
UN SUEÑO PERFECTO, 56, E.Ortega P.
(1)
0
2
Glorius Rimout, 56, W.Moreyra
(11)
0
9,45
1 cpo
3
Jump Higher, 56, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
43,75
1/2 cpo
4
Rinoceronte, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
5,55
1/2 pzo
5
Pulpito Corazon, 56, J.Noriega
(12)
0
2,10
pzo
6
Arandu Al, 56, R.Frias
(10)
0
7,50
4 cps
7
Tiempos De Cambio, 56, M.Valle
(14)
0
11,25
3 cps
8
Ramon`s Circle, 56, J.Villagra
(5)
0
10,20
3 cps
9
Fuerte Carcajada, 56, C.Velazquez
(13)
0
52,40
1 1/2 cpo
10
Noche Y Humo, 56, F.Vilches
(3)
**********
0,00
1/2 cpo
11
Carnavalero Point, 56, E.Torres
(7)
0
58,70
4 cps
12
Indian Magic, 56, E.Siniani
(8)
0
91,85
pzo
ú
Sauce Solo, 56, L.Galdeano
(9)
0
63,60
3 cps
-
-
-
**********
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: UN SUEÑO PERFECTO $ 9,20, 2,90 y 2,00. Glorious Rimout $ 4,05 y 2,90. Jump Higher $ 10,25. IMPERFECTA $ 3.052,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 265.516,00 . DOBLE: a ganador $ 12-592,50, a placé $ 1.792,50. TRIPLO $ 87.005,00. PICK 4 $ 800.000,00.No Corrió: (2) Que Tango. Tiempo: 1'11s4c. Cuidador: O.J.Rodriguez. Stud: Don Perfecto. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Endorsement y Fantasy Land
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
REQUETEGUAPA, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
0
2
La Escritora, 56, J.Cordoba
(11)
0
3,60
3/4 cpo
3
Dothraki, 53, F.Quinteros
(10)
0
3,05
1 cpo
4
Pretty Wild, 56, F.Coria
(3)
0
2,60
2 cps
5*
Tormenta Embrujada, 56, E.Talaverano
(1)
0
10,35
11 cps
6
Salinger, 56, K.Banegas
(5)
0
77,05
11 cps
7
Que Loca Vida, 56, E.Torres
(12)
0
28,10
7 cps
8
Emperadora Catch, 56, M.Valle
(7)
0
15,25
cza
9X
Tacora Lef, 56, M.Gonzalez
(9)
0
26,90
19 cps
ú
Siga The Star, 56, M.Aserito
(4)
0
79,65
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: REQUETEGUAPA $ 6,55, 2,95 y 2,05. La Escritora $ 1,75 y 1,25. Dothraki $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 1.595,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.318,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 5.222,50, a placé $ 457,50.No corrieron: (6) Pasion Quemera y (8) Llamarada Planet. Tiempo: 1'11s46c. Cuidador: C.Caceres. Stud: Elsie. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Grand Reward y Requisada
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CAPO RICHARD, 55, I.Monasterolo
(12)
0
2
Bar Irlandes, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(8)
0
2,45
9 cps
3
Blackbird, 54, M.A.Sosa
(3)
0
6,15
2 1/2 cps
4
Cartoon Network, 57, A.Fuentes
(2)
0
11,75
1 cpo
5*
Agapantus, 56, M.La Palma
(10)
0
57,70
1 1/2 cpo
6
Ahicito, 54, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
5,90
cza
7
Alemanda, 52, U.Chaves
(13)
0
21,80
cza
8X
Amiguito Stormy, 55, C.Padilla B.
(11)
0
6,00
6 cps
9
Basko Negro, 57, G.Villalba
(6)
0
22,25
3 cps
10+
Nacho`s Flirt, 56, K.Banegas
(9)
0
92,80
18 cps
ú**
Galan Fast, 56, G.Bonasola
(5)
0
40,05
0 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado (**) No largó
Dividendos: CAPO RICHARD $ 5,05, 1,35 y 1,20 . Bar Irlandes $ 1,55 y 1,10. Blackbird $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA ú $ 337,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 5.302,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.015,00, a placé $ 115,00. PICK 4 $ 1.002.905,00.No corrieron: (1) Venus Type, (4) Martin Ram, (14) Que Plane y (15) Limeño Baby. Tiempo: 55s72c. Cuidador: J.Milovich. Stud: Padre Ignacio (vt). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Emperor Richard y Dama De Priza
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROSClasico Dia De La Bandera
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DON JUPITER, 60, L.Galdeano
(7)
0
2
Martell, 60, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
0
1,85
2 cps
3
Don Karateca, 60, J.Rivarola
(6)
0
6,00
pzo
4
Hutchence, 60, W.Pereyra
(3)
0
7,30
3 cps
5
La Murguita, 58, E.Talaverano
(2)
0
3,20
1/2 cpo
6
My Dear Dream, 58, K.Banegas
(4)
0
6,15
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DON JUPITER $ 12,20 y 3,00. Martell $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 1.480,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.553,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 4.482,50, a placé $ 55,00.No Corrió: (1) Sandyman. Tiempo: 1'8s25c. Cuidador: E.R.Bortule. Stud: Cuatro Zetas. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Orpen y Doña Fatal
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ARABIAN WILL, 57, A.Cabrera
(11)
0
2
Arandanera, 56, K.Banegas
(8)
0
45,90
1/2 cpo
3
Apapachoa, 57, L.Cabrera
(7)
0
6,00
1 1/2 cpo
4
Unbridle`s Holly, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
0
12,25
2 cps
5*
Aripuana, 55, M.Valle
(6)
0
14,35
3/4 cpo
6
First Attraction, 54, J.Pedrozo
(5)
0
47,05
1 1/2 cpo
7X
Cordellina, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
0
4,45
1/2 cpo
8
Allegresha, 53, R.Garcia
(10)
0
103,80
1 1/2 cpo
9
Cattleya Com, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
0
13,45
pzo
10
Joy Murcialist, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
6,05
1 1/2 cpo
ú+
Tormentosa Slam, 55, A.I.Romay
(9)
0
24,35
16 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Indócil en los partidores (+) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: ARABIAN WILL $ 1,90, 1,25 y 1,25. Arandanera $ 11,85 y 3,65. Apapachoa $ 2,05. EXACTA $ 2.850,00. TRIFECTA $ 6.969,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.002,50, a placé $ 2.777,50. TRIPLO $ 19.347,50. PICK 4 $ 80.949,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 55s93c. Cuidador: A.E.Reisenauer. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de E Dubai y Willy Wells
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ENOLOGA SAM, 57, E.Ruarte
(7)
0
2
Vauquita, 57, M.Aserito
(1)
0
9,40
1/2 cpo
3
Berry Rica, 57, S.Toscani
(10)
0
8,80
1/2 cpo
4
Fortunate Fire, 55, N.Villarreta
(13)
0
4,00
1/2 cpo
5
Telita, 57, G.Villalba
(9)
0
47,60
cza
6
Munay, 54, C.Perez G.
(2)
0
27,40
4 cps
7
The Art Gallery, 57, M.Gonzalez
(14)
0
7,60
1/2 cpo
8
Hey Beauty, 57, F.Vilches
(8)
0
32,25
3/4 cpo
9*
Ledecky, 57, L.Galdeano
(3)
0
39,80
3 cps
10
Insight (brz), 56, M.La Palma
(16)
0
14,05
4 cps
11
Orgullosa Mary Sam, 57, G.Bellocq
(5)
0
3,50
2 1/2 cps
12
Gaussiana, 55, R.Alzamendi
(11)
0
165,70
1 cpo
13
Magia Cat, 57, E.Torres
(12)
0
23,05
2 1/2 cps
14X
So Good, 57, F.Barroso
(4)
0
10,35
2 cps
ú+
Kuyul Lef, 57, C.Cuellar
(6)
0
176,85
23 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: ENOLOGA SAM $ 5,85, 3,50 y 2,90. Vauquita $ 3,35 y 4,25. Berry Rica $ 7,30. IMPERFECTA $ 2.102,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 82.239,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 565,00, a placé $ 335,00. 5 Y 6: con 6 y con 5 aciertos $ 1.681.602,00 .No Corrió: (15) Palina. Tiempo: 1'25s94c. Cuidador: P.E.Sahagian. Stud: La Victoria (nqn). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Alrassaam y Budista Dan
DECIMOSEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VILLE BREQUIN, 57, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
2
Evo Furioso, 57, A.Giorgis
(11)
0
10,40
1 1/2 cpo
3
Sera Otro Dia, 57, C.Cuellar
(9)
0
3,65
3/4 cpo
4
Hay Metejon, 57, L.Cabrera
(12)
0
4,10
3/4 cpo
5
Demoron Halo, 57, B.Enrique
(7)
0
11,65
3 cps
6
Que Rubio, 54, I.Monasterolo
(4)
0
22,25
cza
7
Facebook, 57, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
5,05
1/2 cpo
8
Pocho Gol, 57, E.Retamozo
(15)
0
53,55
1 1/2 cpo
9
Endosada, 54, M.A.Sosa
(13)
0
21,25
2 cps
10
Barman Key, 54, R.R.Barrueco
(10)
0
11,55
6 cps
11
Macho Bold, 54, F.Coria
(2)
0
39,15
8 cps
12
Grand Fast, 57, G.Bonasola
(3)
0
48,70
1/2 cpo
13
Mister Taty, 53, U.Chaves
(5)
0
14,35
1/2 cpo
ú
Fashion Way, 54, R.Alzamendi
(6)
0
227,40
13 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: VILLE BREQUIN $ 5,60, 2,05 y 1,70. Evo Furioso $ 3,95 y 2,20. Sera Otro Dia $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 1.462,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 18.686,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.785,00, a placé $ 2.665,00. TRIPLO $ 6.225,00. PICK 4 $ 135.292,50. No Corrió: (14) Vasco Parade. Tiempo: 57s47c. Cuidador: F.C.Panet. Stud: Doña Juanita (sr). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Storm Surge y Merry Hal. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 46.624.307. .

