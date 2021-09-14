Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

FAR AWAY LOVE , 56, B.Enrique

DECIMA CARRERA- 1800 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 TRAMA SECRETA, 57, J.Noriega (10) 2 Funguera, 57, C.Velazquez (11) 2,20 cza 3 Kalcura Seattle, 57, R.Blanco (5) 24,75 2 cps 4 Italian Cat, 57, M.Valle (9) 6,55 pzo 5* Baronesa Asiatica, 57, W.Pereyra (6) 7,00 cza 6X Expressive Pure, 55, M.Aserito (7) 32,80 hco 7+ Incandescenza, 57, A.Cabrera (8) 6,70 3/4 cpo ú Tapones De Punta, 55, C.Montoya (2) 12,30 4 cps - - - - - (*) Ligó suelta (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado

DECIMA CARRERA- 1800 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 TRAMA SECRETA, 57, J.Noriega (10) 2 Funguera, 57, C.Velazquez (11) 2,20 cza 3 Kalcura Seattle, 57, R.Blanco (5) 24,75 2 cps 4 Italian Cat, 57, M.Valle (9) 6,55 pzo 5* Baronesa Asiatica, 57, W.Pereyra (6) 7,00 cza 6X Expressive Pure, 55, M.Aserito (7) 32,80 hco 7+ Incandescenza, 57, A.Cabrera (8) 6,70 3/4 cpo ú Tapones De Punta, 55, C.Montoya (2) 12,30 4 cps - - - - - (*) Ligó suelta (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado

Dividendos: TRAMA SECRETA $ 4,00 y 1,80. Fungera $ 2,05. Kalcura Seattle $. EXACTA $ 472,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.645,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 667,00, a placé $ 127,50. TRIPLO $ 6.480,00. PICK 4 $ 52.173,00.No corrieron: (1) Emily Queen, (3) Siempre Te Amare y (4) Bengalita Stripes. Tiempo: 1'50s54c. Cuidador: R.M.Bullrich. Stud: La Manija. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Pure Prize y Tramoia UNDECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 NIEVRE, 57, E.Torres (2) 2 Chanter, 57, W.Moreyra (6) 11,60 3 cps 3 Don Centurion, 57, B.Enrique (11) 3,80 2 cps 4 Puerto Embrujado, 57, J.Villagra (10) 22,60 2 cps 5 Jump Higher, 57, J.Rivarola (9) 5,95 pzo 6 Master Sahas, 55, A.Casteig (5) 3,45 1/2 cza 7 Global Whisky, 57, A.Giannetti (8) 3,30 2 cps 8 Daredevil, 57, M.Valle (1) 11,40 6 cps 9 Mil Balas, 57, L.Balmaceda (3) 90,25 3 cps 10 Noble City, 57, W.Pereyra (12) 20,25 1 1/2 cpo 11* Debit Card, 57, R.R.Barrueco (7) 48,10 5 cps ú Crozier, 57, E.Ortega P. (4) 45,70 3/4 cpo - - - - - (*) Largó frío Dividendos: NIEVRE $ 20,10, 10,80 y 4,55. Chanter $ 6,55 y 3,75. Don Centurion $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 6.632,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 344.186,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.180,00, a placé $ 732,50.No Corrió: (13) Soft Man. Tiempo: 2'2s6c. Cuidador: E.O.Martucci. Stud: Rodolfo Pedro. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Nuit DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 SECRETARIA TUB, 57, F.Coria (10) 2 Bella Talent, 53, A.B.Valdez (4) 5,20 1 1/2 cpo 3 Hatice Eva, 55, L.Ramallo (8) 4,70 1 1/2 cpo 4 Ideologique, 57, E.Torres (14) 9,90 1 1/2 cpo 5 Portalita, 54, U.Chaves (2) 6,15 cza 6 Angiolomania, 57, J.Villagra (6) 7,50 1 cpo 7 Carrera Cosmica, 57, M.Aserito (1) 23,80 cza 8 Granjera Prize, 57, F.Correa (11) 65,35 cza 9 Luna Chabela, 57, R.R.Barrueco (5) 44,20 5 cps 10 Doppio Benedetta, 53, J.Espinoza (7) 23,65 1 1/2 cpo 11 Una Damisella, 57, W.Pereyra (13) 4,00 2 1/2 cps ú* Mal Anotada, 57, O.Arias (3) 91,05 7 cps - - - - - (*) Largó frío Dividendos: SECRETARIA TUB $ 6,60, 2,10 y 1,50. Bella Talent $ 2,65 y 2,35. Hatice Eva $ 2,80. IMPERFECTA $ 835,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 16.899,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 36.640,00, a placé $ 6.680,00. TRIPLO $ 70.585,00. PICK 4 $ 328.570,00. RECAUDACION:$ 44.749.596No corrieron: (9) Lady Richard, (12) Que Linda Morena y (15) Señora Del Trono. Tiempo: 57s61c. Cuidador: M.F.Alvarez. Stud: Los Mamines. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Maktub y Tapadisima

FAR AWAY LOVE. Super Bijou. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE: a ganadora placé. Corrieron todos1'47s2c.J.C.Et`choury (h).Rubio B.. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Violence y Far Away Eyes