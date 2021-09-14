Turf |
14 de septiembre de 2021 - 06:09

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del lunes 13 de septiembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 13/09/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LAW LORD, 56, R.Blanco
(4)
2
Magnificent, 56, W.Aguirre
(5)
2,55
cza
3
Rudy Trigger, 56, C.Montoya
(2)
11,35
4 cps
4
Le Mall, 56, W.Pereyra
(1)
1,35
hco
-
-
-
Dividendos: LAW LORD $ 5,10. EXACTA $ 482,50. TRIFECTA $ 570,00.No Corrió: (3) Paddy Fity. Tiempo: 1'9s67c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: El Pora. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Le Blues y Federalist
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1800 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
GALACY, 57, G.J.Garcia
(7)
2*
Piranesi, 57, I.Monasterolo
(5)
4,00
1 1/2 cpo
3
Santo Tirso, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
14,90
cza
4
Ordenadisimo, 54, R.Frias
(14)
10,00
2 1/2 cps
5
Equal Chase, 55, A.I.Romay
(1)
15,90
1 cpo
6
Our Dreams, 57, M.La Palma
(9)
5,45
1 cpo
7
Tm Adolfo, 57, M.Valle
(13)
3,40
3 cps
8X
Sanferminak, 57, E.Ortega P.
(3)
7,70
3/4 cpo
9
Izzo, 57, A.O.Lopez
(11)
44,90
3 cps
10
Tio Toto, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
16,85
18 cps
11+
Chiovere, 53, J.Espinoza
(6)
40,80
1 1/2 cpo
ú**
City The Glory, 57, D.Ramella
(4)
63,85
16 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Largó retrasado (+) Largó cruzado (**) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: GALACY $ 9,50, 4,45 y 3,25. Piranesi $ 2,65 y 2,05. Santo Tirso $ 7,30. IMPERFECTA $ 800,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 50.858,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.470,00, a placé $ 222,50.No corrieron: (8) Major Event y (12) Santy Tilingo. Tiempo: 1'48s29c. Cuidador: C.A.Mourazos. Stud: Hs. Santa Ana. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Portal Del Alto y Rucumalen
TERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SILVIDO FIL, 55, C.Cuellar
(3)
2
Mr Reward, 57, C.Velazquez
(8)
2,85
2 cps
3
Gerald Buttler, 57, E.Talaverano
(1)
16,15
1/2 pzo
4
Estimado Informe, 53, J.Espinoza
(4)
4,30
pzo
5*
Quena Rec, 57, E.Torres
(5)
6,55
2 1/2 cps
5
Lifesavers, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
5,25
2 cps
6X
Wave Seattle, 57, O.Alderete
(2)
3,05
1 cpo
ú
On The Rocks (brz), 55, R.R.Barrueco
(9)
61,90
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar (X) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: SILVIDO FIL $ 26,40 y 3,95. Mr Reward $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 2.555,00. TRIFECTA $ 21.893,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.560,00, a placé $242,00.No Corrió: (6) Adios Muchachos. Tiempo: 1'9s70c. Cuidador: F.Villa. Stud: El Rejunte. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Filoso Emperor y Templada Jet
CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MALALA EN LA CIMA, 57, J.M.Sanchez
(8)
2
Gaucha Lujanera, 55, N.Villarreta
(11)
2,05
3 cps
3
Equal Comic, 57, A.Paez
(7)
53,00
2 cps
4
Mara Inca, 57, C.Montoya
(14)
3,70
1 cpo
5
Success Always, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(12)
34,30
1 cpo
6
Declarada Inocente, 57, R.Alzamendi
(6)
12,20
hco
7
Diferente Soy, 55, F.Correa
(4)
113,20
1 cpo
8
Nudara, 57, G.Bellocq
(5)
47,10
cza
9
Morocha Triunfal, 57, L.Galdeano
(9)
15,90
1/2 cpo
10
Pantera De Arteaga, 57, C.Sandoval
(3)
6,90
2 1/2 cps
ú
Vidalita, 55, M.Aserito
(13)
23,35
cza
-
-
-
Dividendos: MALALA EN LA CIMA $ 6,05, 1,65 y 1,40. Gaucha Lujanera $ 2.00 y 1,70. Equal Comic $ 6,05. IMPERFECTA $ 485,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 30.718,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.367,50, a placé $ 487,00. PICK 4 $ 40.540,00.No corrieron: (1) Dona Callas, (2) Romantica Jazz y (10) Tica Fizz. Tiempo: 1'24s65c. Cuidador: M.A.Schuh. Stud: Candilejas. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Cima De Triomphe y Interchakra
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
RAYO FUN, 54, M.A.Sosa
(3)
2
Campion, 53, J.Espinoza
(8)
8,85
pzo
3
Oxidado, 57, C.Velazquez
(9)
15,90
1 cpo
4
Smashing Records, 57, R.Blanco
(2)
1,30
1 1/2 cpo
5
Abaco Moon, 57, F.Coria
(6)
3,55
3 cps
6
Bailame Despacio, 57, M.Valle
(7)
27,75
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Acongojado Song, 57, L.Vai
(4)
36,00
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: RAYO FUN $ 8,00 y 3,20. Campion $ 3,70. EXACTA $ 1.422,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.823,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.897,50, a placé $ 360,00.No corrieron: (1) Amigo Claro y (5) Portal De Usasti. Tiempo: 1'10s40c. Cuidador: P.F.Paganti. Stud: Don Eduardo (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Chubasco Fun y Manipul Press
SEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TABULERA, 54, U.Chaves
(12)
2
Amante Despechada, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
1,55
pzo
3
Arpiyera, 57, F.Menendez
(7)
14,50
2 1/2 cps
4
Reina Curiosa, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
8,30
3/4 cpo
5
Correr La Bola, 56, J.R.Benitez V.
(11)
126,15
2 cps
6
La Biyuyera, 57, F.Coria
(9)
10,10
2 1/2 cps
7
Havana Club, 57, W.Pereyra
(14)
8,30
3/4 cpo
8
Sargentaria, 57, J.M.Sanchez
(3)
81,40
1/2 cpo
9
Zampoña, 57, G.J.Garcia
(13)
33,70
2 cps
10*
Adonde Quieras, 57, D.A.Gomez
(6)
17,50
2 cps
11
Deliranzambita, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(8)
166,35
pzo
12
The Best Garland, 55, C.Perez G.
(10)
108,80
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Agua Escondida, 54, R.Frias
(4)
157,90
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: TABULERA $ 5,90, 1,95 y 1,70. Amante Despechada $ 2,45 y 2,50. Arpiyera $ 2,00. IMPERFECTA $ 187,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 5.203,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.157,50, a placé $ 245,00. TRIPLO $ 20.852,50. PICK 4 $ 140.148,00.No Corrió: (2) Señera Trigueña. Tiempo: 57s24c. Cuidador: L.H.Dominguez. Stud: Francesca (nqen). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de John F Kennedy y Tahitian
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 2200 METROSClasico Chile (g. Ii) - GRUPO II
Pag.
Dist.
1
MISS EDER, 60, G.J.Garcia
(5)
2
Marquesa Key, 58, L.Balmaceda
(9)
2,75
1 1/2 cpo
3
Pura Verdad, 58, J.Villagra
(3)
3,30
4 cps
4
Serenata Huasteca, 58, E.Ortega P.
(6a)
3,90
4 cps
5
Henestrosa, 60, J.Noriega
(6)
3,90
4 cps
6
Joy Nima, 58, B.Enrique
(8)
7,35
3 cps
7*
Joy Epica, 58, C.Montoya
(7)
24,85
1 1/2 cpo
8
In Split, 60, D.Ramella
(4)
114,00
16 cps
9
Jericoacoara, 58, I.Monasterolo
(1)
40,40
1/2 cpo
úX
Soviet Catch, 58, A.Cabrera
(2)
5,60
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: MISS EDER $ 12,00, 4,95 y 2,45. Marquesa Key $ 1,70 y 1,75. Pura Verdad $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 1.862,50. TRIFECTA $ 6.703,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 3.457,50, a placé $ 110,00. 5 Y 6 POZO MAX: con 6 aciertos $ 1.097.026,00, con 5 aciertos $ 49.752,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'14s14c. Cuidador: O.F.Labanca. Stud: El Pulpo. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Equal Stripes y Miss Juvenile
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
VELAY NO SE, 57, J.Villagra
(13)
2
Montsegur, 57, O.Arias
(3)
3,95
cza
3
Love Summer, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
4,95
3/4 cpo
4
El Gran Felix, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(4)
79,75
4 cps
5
Shy Dubai, 55, A.Casteig
(10)
5,20
v.m.
6
Passerini, 57, L.Vai
(2)
11,70
2 1/2 cps
7
Rey Del Juego, 55, C.Perez G.
(12)
12,90
2 cps
8
Moderiano, 57, R.Alzamendi
(5)
135,60
2 cps
9
Master Fareed, 57, L.Cabrera
(9)
62,80
1/2 cpo
10
Inter You, 57, G.Sediari
(7)
107,80
3/4 cpo
11
Le Concorde, 57, Jorge Peralta
(11)
4,70
pzo
ú
Giacom Seattle, 57, M.Gonzalez
(1)
105,70
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: VELAY NO SE $ 4,05, 2,95 y 1,65. Montsegur $ 3,00 y 1,70. Love Summer $ 1,20. IMPERFECTA $ 377,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 46.045,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.987,50, a placé $ 640,00. TRIPLO $ 15.027,50. PICK 4 POZO MAX $ 124.140,00.No Corrió: (6) Confiscador. Tiempo: 1'11s16c. Cuidador: M.A.Cafere. Stud: Mamina. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de True Cause y Venerancia
NOVENA CARRERA- 1800 METROSClasico Francisco J. Beazley (g. Ii)
Pag.
Dist.
1
FAR AWAY LOVE, 56, B.Enrique
(6)
2
Super Bijou, 56, R.Blanco
(3)
1,45
5 cps
3
Issa, 56, I.Monasterolo
(4)
3,40
4 cps
4
Super Dakota, 56, M.La Palma
(2)
45,80
4 cps
5
Paliza Salvaje, 56, F.Coria
(1)
19,55
1/2 cpo
6
Speedboast, 56, F.Barroso
(5)
6,40
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: FAR AWAY LOVE $ 5,15 y 1,95. Super Bijou $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 487,50. TRIFECTA $ 534,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 980,00, a placé $ 62,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'47s2c. Cuidador: J.C.Et`choury (h). Stud: Rubio B.. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Violence y Far Away Eyes
DECIMA CARRERA- 1800 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TRAMA SECRETA, 57, J.Noriega
(10)
2
Funguera, 57, C.Velazquez
(11)
2,20
cza
3
Kalcura Seattle, 57, R.Blanco
(5)
24,75
2 cps
4
Italian Cat, 57, M.Valle
(9)
6,55
pzo
5*
Baronesa Asiatica, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
7,00
cza
6X
Expressive Pure, 55, M.Aserito
(7)
32,80
hco
7+
Incandescenza, 57, A.Cabrera
(8)
6,70
3/4 cpo
ú
Tapones De Punta, 55, C.Montoya
(2)
12,30
4 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: TRAMA SECRETA $ 4,00 y 1,80. Fungera $ 2,05. Kalcura Seattle $. EXACTA $ 472,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.645,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 667,00, a placé $ 127,50. TRIPLO $ 6.480,00. PICK 4 $ 52.173,00.No corrieron: (1) Emily Queen, (3) Siempre Te Amare y (4) Bengalita Stripes. Tiempo: 1'50s54c. Cuidador: R.M.Bullrich. Stud: La Manija. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Pure Prize y Tramoia
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
NIEVRE, 57, E.Torres
(2)
2
Chanter, 57, W.Moreyra
(6)
11,60
3 cps
3
Don Centurion, 57, B.Enrique
(11)
3,80
2 cps
4
Puerto Embrujado, 57, J.Villagra
(10)
22,60
2 cps
5
Jump Higher, 57, J.Rivarola
(9)
5,95
pzo
6
Master Sahas, 55, A.Casteig
(5)
3,45
1/2 cza
7
Global Whisky, 57, A.Giannetti
(8)
3,30
2 cps
8
Daredevil, 57, M.Valle
(1)
11,40
6 cps
9
Mil Balas, 57, L.Balmaceda
(3)
90,25
3 cps
10
Noble City, 57, W.Pereyra
(12)
20,25
1 1/2 cpo
11*
Debit Card, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(7)
48,10
5 cps
ú
Crozier, 57, E.Ortega P.
(4)
45,70
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: NIEVRE $ 20,10, 10,80 y 4,55. Chanter $ 6,55 y 3,75. Don Centurion $ 1,85. IMPERFECTA $ 6.632,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 344.186,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2.180,00, a placé $ 732,50.No Corrió: (13) Soft Man. Tiempo: 2'2s6c. Cuidador: E.O.Martucci. Stud: Rodolfo Pedro. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Nuit
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SECRETARIA TUB, 57, F.Coria
(10)
2
Bella Talent, 53, A.B.Valdez
(4)
5,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
Hatice Eva, 55, L.Ramallo
(8)
4,70
1 1/2 cpo
4
Ideologique, 57, E.Torres
(14)
9,90
1 1/2 cpo
5
Portalita, 54, U.Chaves
(2)
6,15
cza
6
Angiolomania, 57, J.Villagra
(6)
7,50
1 cpo
7
Carrera Cosmica, 57, M.Aserito
(1)
23,80
cza
8
Granjera Prize, 57, F.Correa
(11)
65,35
cza
9
Luna Chabela, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(5)
44,20
5 cps
10
Doppio Benedetta, 53, J.Espinoza
(7)
23,65
1 1/2 cpo
11
Una Damisella, 57, W.Pereyra
(13)
4,00
2 1/2 cps
ú*
Mal Anotada, 57, O.Arias
(3)
91,05
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: SECRETARIA TUB $ 6,60, 2,10 y 1,50. Bella Talent $ 2,65 y 2,35. Hatice Eva $ 2,80. IMPERFECTA $ 835,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 16.899,00. DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 36.640,00, a placé $ 6.680,00. TRIPLO $ 70.585,00. PICK 4 $ 328.570,00. RECAUDACION:$ 44.749.596No corrieron: (9) Lady Richard, (12) Que Linda Morena y (15) Señora Del Trono. Tiempo: 57s61c. Cuidador: M.F.Alvarez. Stud: Los Mamines. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Maktub y Tapadisima

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados