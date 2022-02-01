Turf |
01 de febrero de 2022 - 07:02

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de Palermo

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del lunes 31 de enero.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de Palermo del 31/01/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
FANTA CITY, 53, W.Pereyra
(7)
2
Super Curioso, 56, B.Enrique
(1)
2,66
cza
3
Super Inter, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
15,80
8 cps
4
Super Barty, 53, E.Candia G.
(6)
28,25
13 cps
5
El Bermejo, 56, G.Bonasola
(2)
8,85
3 cps
6
Astro Cat, 56, E.Ortega P.
(3)
28,60
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: FANTA CITY $ 1,30 y 1,10. Super Curioso $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 167,50. TRIFECTA $ 552,50.No Corrió: (4) Don Holly. Tiempo: 1'58s63c. Cuidador: J.F.Saldivia. Stud: El Ensañado. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Cityscape y Fantastic Rye
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MISIL BISNIETA, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
2
Global Rif, 57, R.Blanco
(7)
6,10
3/4 cpo
3
Llamarada Planet, 57, C.Velazquez
(6)
4,55
2 cps
4
Crazy Master, 57, J.Villagra
(2)
5,85
cza
5
Clear Bless, 57, G.J.Garcia
(3)
1,72
2 cps
6
Kelly Cause, 57, M.La Palma
(11)
7,40
1/2 cpo
7
Ventisca De Nieve, 53, D.Lencinas
(13)
8,00
1 1/2 cpo
8*
Discepola, 53, S.Arias
(8)
32,25
cza
9
Polaca Slam, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(5)
14,05
cza
10
Moon And Sun, 54, R.Bascuñan
(12)
9,40
hco
11
Perfecta High, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
8,05
1 1/2 cpo
12
Runaway Home, 55, A.Coronel E.
(9)
47,80
4 cps
ú
Corre Despacito, 53, J.Espinoza
(4)
21,50
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: Misil Bisnieta $ 8,30, 3,20 y 2,85. Global Rif $ 4,00 y 2,30. IMPERFECTA $ 2.830,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 96.087,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 590,00, a placé $ 137,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'22s59c. Cuidador: S.L.Nicora. Stud: Santiaguito (az). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Boario y La Bisnieta
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DON NAIPE, 57, W.Moreyra
(7)
2
Shy Dubai, 53, A.Casteig
(5)
5,10
1/2 cpo
3
Mem`s Dewan, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
18,30
3 cps
4
Embrujado Craf, 57, W.Pereyra
(6)
9,25
cza
5*
Adorado Memphis, 53, E.Candia G.
(3)
12,65
1 cpo
6
Triunfal Rye, 57, J.Villagra
(9)
6,55
1 cpo
7
Emerson Dubai, 57, J.M.Sanchez
(10)
17,40
2 cps
8
Don Facon, 57, L.Noriega
(8)
3,20
1 1/2 cpo
9
Debit Card, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(2)
87,35
1/2 cpo
10
Comendatore, 57, B.Enrique
(4)
15,45
cza
11
It`s Imperative, 57, F.Coria
(3a)
12,65
3 cps
12
El Indio Rey, 54, R.Bascuñan
(11)
4,00
cza
ú
Mr. Adry, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
77,80
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: DON NAIPE $ 10.35, 2,70 y 2,95. Shy Dubai $ 3,15 y 2,65. Mem`s Dewan $ 4,60. IMPERFECTA $ 2.100,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 60.992,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 8.222,50, a placé $ 472,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'35s51c. Cuidador: M.A.Aquiles. Stud: La Palmera (cba). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de City Banker y Doña Tenaza
CUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MY FREUD, 55, R.M.Torres
(11)
2
Candy Glorioso, 57, L.Noriega
(4)
2,25
cza
3
Pure Lukitas, 57, G.J.Garcia
(10)
21,35
pzo
4
Soy Milito, 55, W.Pereyra
(1)
8,15
8 cps
5
Winzi, 53, D.Lencinas
(9)
16,25
cza
6
Don Laurel, 57, S.Piliero
(8)
23,60
2 1/2 cps
7
Catcher In Storm, 57, E.Torres
(2)
14,35
cza
8
Paspartou, 57, L.Vai
(6)
5,75
2 cps
9
Felipe Slam, 55, C.Velazquez
(7)
10,45
pzo
10
Señor Tennessee, 53, E.Candia G.
(12)
64,65
1/2 cpo
11
Pituco Storm, 54, R.Bascuñan
(14)
15,10
cza
ú
Buscandote, 57, A.Fuentes
(3)
17,70
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: MY FREUD $ 8,25, 2,65 y 1,80. 1,55 y 1,25. 3,20 IMPERFECTA $ 540,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 51.351,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 2,870,00, a placé $ 397,50. PICK 4 $ 381.890,00.No corrieron: (5) Tinto Demoledor y (13) Xasspulator. Tiempo: 1'10s30c. Cuidador: C.O.Bonzkewitzz. Stud: Soy Tu Sangre Mi Viejo (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Freud y Mylae
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
FOTONASTIA, 53, R.Bascuñan
(7)
2
Arkinda, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
1,70
3 cps
3
Added Value, 56, Jorge Peralta
(3)
6,80
2 1/2 cps
4
La Robe Rouge, 52, D.Lencinas
(2a)
1,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Ambar Cap, 56, M.J.Lopez
(4)
6,00
1/2 cpo
6
Hierbasanta, 56, J.Avendaño
(6)
18,50
3/4 cpo
7
Last Wake, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
5,50
3/4 cpo
8
La Jennifer, 53, F.Roldan
(1)
34,35
3/4 cpo
ú
Milonguita Hounds, 52, L.Brigas
(9)
7,35
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: FOTONASTIA $ 10.95 y 1,65. Arkinda $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 892,50. TRIFECTA $ 7.032,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 6.585,00, a placé $ 80,00.No Corrió: (8) Avarizza. Tiempo: 55s59c. Cuidador: M.D.Giles. Stud: Indio Azul. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Hurricane Cat y Follonica
SEXTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOTRE ETOILE, 57, L.Vai
(5)
2
Snack Circle, 55, A.Casteig
(9)
5,25
1/2 cpo
3
Capitalizada, 57, J.Noriega
(4)
20,90
2 1/2 cps
4
Lily`s Dream, 57, F.Barroso
(14)
4,25
cza
5
Luna Cayetana, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
12,95
2 1/2 cps
6
Lady Runner, 57, M.Aserito
(6)
49,70
2 1/2 cps
7
Estudianta Hera, 53, A.Allois
(8)
24,85
cza
8
Mandy Cat, 53, M.Monte
(12)
65,00
2 1/2 cps
9
Unificadora, 55, R.Frias
(13)
93,60
cza
10
Moleka, 57, E.Torres
(1)
31,85
4 cps
11
Bonita Emperatriz, 53, D.Lencinas
(3)
18,20
1 1/2 cpo
12
Huracan Irma, 57, C.Velazquez
(7)
7,00
3 cps
ú*
Dance Tonight, 53, L.Brigas
(2)
76,50
20 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: NOTRE ETOILE $ 1,85, 1,20 y 1,15. Snack Circle $ 1,50 y 1,30. Capitalizada $ 2,65. IMPERFECTA $ 505,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 5.043,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 835,00, a placé $ 1.037,50. TRIPLO $ 16.215,00. PICK 4 $ 333.332,00.No Corrió: (11) Karinas Dream. Tiempo: 1'21s46c. Cuidador: P.Nickel Filho. Stud: La Providencia. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Cityscape y Nortak
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
GOLAN CAT, 56, L.Balmaceda
(8)
2
Limonccello, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(10)
2,15
3 cps
3
Timoteo In Spring, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(9)
36,05
3 cps
4
Grand Spring, 56, C.Velazquez
(7)
35,70
2 cps
5
Guarany, 56, Jorge Peralta
(11)
6,20
1 1/2 cpo
6
Champ Elysees, 56, C.Cuellar
(4)
70,15
pzo
7
Evo El Principe, 56, R.Bascuñan
(2)
13,10
2 1/2 cps
8
Labriego Paradiso, 56, J.Diestra
(14)
4,70
1/2 cpo
9
Orano, 56, J.R.Benitez V.
(12)
9,35
3 cps
10
Imposible Ram, 56, J.Noriega
(6)
13,70
9 cps
11
Terlingua Cap, 56, M.Valle
(5)
11,80
3 cps
ú
Vivaz, 56, O.Roncoli
(13)
69,00
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: GOLAN CAT $ 10.25, 3,35 y 2,85 . Limoncello $ 1,75 y 1,50. Timoteo In Spring $ 5,55. IMPERFECTA $ 765,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 191.268,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 957,50, a placé $ 55,00. 5 Y 6 POZO MAX: $ 851.757 No corrieron: (1) Runner Mani y (3) Bordeaux Capo. Tiempo: 1'9s58c. Cuidador: E.Martin Ferro. Stud: St. Nosotros. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Orpen y Gaza Moon
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MEJIA, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
2
Rimout Loran, 56, R.Blanco
(1)
2,95
1/2 cpo
3
Checka, 56, W.Moreyra
(3)
5,00
1 1/2 cpo
4
Expresa Amor, 52, R.Villegas
(2)
65,35
1 cpo
5
Passion With Glory, 56, R.Bascuñan
(12)
5,35
4 cps
6
Sarras, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
12,65
cza
7
Dona Gla, 54, R.Frias
(4)
49,45
3/4 cpo
8
Tiana, 52, T.Baez
(9)
9,60
3/4 cpo
9*
Luna Libriana, 56, B.Enrique
(11)
21,95
v.m.
10
Mem`s Gisela, 56, M.Valle
(10)
62,65
6 cps
11
Kokyo, 56, L.Balmaceda
(7)
30,35
3/4 cpo
ú
Jussi B, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
39,50
5 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: MEJIA $ 3,00, 1,50 y 1,50. Rimout Loran $ 1,25 y 1,15. Checka $ 1,95 IMPERFECTA $ 410,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 20.240,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 757,50, a placé $ 250,00. TRIPLO $ 2.680,00. PICK POZO MAX $ 85.605,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'9s21c. Cuidador: P.P.Sahagian. Stud: Arriba Arequipa. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Holy Boss y Altar Girl
NOVENA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
RARE CHECK, 52, F.J.Lavigna
(5)
2
Sicko Mode, 53, R.Bascuñan
(9)
3,90
3 cps
3
Digimon, 56, G.J.Garcia
(8)
3,35
1/2 cpo
4*
Back Story, 56, W.Pereyra
(4)
3,30
3/4 cpo
5
El Picantisimo, 56, S.Barrionuevo
(6)
39,15
6 cps
6
Cinnamon Style, 56, I.Monasterolo
(2)
28,30
3 cps
7X
Aldeano Hit, 52, E.Candia G.
(3)
10,75
3 cps
8
Super Racing, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(13)
3,50
2 cps
9+
Wild Punch, 56, A.Sanchez
(11a)
72,35
7 cps
10
Gualicho Ness, 56, A.Paez
(10)
93,80
19 cps
11
El Loco Pecho, 52, D.Lencinas
(7)
65,60
7 cps
ú
Maestro Pirate, 56, A.Allois
(12)
88,95
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta (+) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: RARE CHECK $ 18,85, 3,60 y 1,85. Sicko Mode 2,40 y 1,55. Digimon $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 4.345,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 33.348,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.080,00, a placé $ 235,00.No corrieron: (1) Mexican In Bombay y (11) El Muy Celoso. Tiempo: 1'35s0c. Cuidador: J.E.Comba. Stud: Maluchi (tan). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Safety Check y Rare Sparkle
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE MASCARITA, 56, J.Villagra
(3)
2
Hit Fever, 56, R.Blanco
(7)
4,00
1 cpo
3
Forest Nymph, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
5,90
2 cps
4
Galera Dorada, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(2)
2,95
1 1/2 cpo
5
Lusitania, 56, W.Moreyra
(6)
9,45
1/2 cpo
6
Tamaya, 54, R.Frias
(5)
44,70
4 cps
7
Zalamera, 56, S.Barrionuevo
(9)
84,30
cza
8
Sweet Love, 52, J.Espinoza
(1)
12,00
1 1/2 cpo
9
Super Bamby, 56, G.Bonasola
(12)
18,00
1 cpo
10
It Starts, 52, S.Arias
(11)
13,65
3/4 cpo
11
Gran Afortunada, 52, D.Lencinas
(8)
29,30
3/4 cpo
ú*
Pretty Little Girl, 56, S.Piliero
(10)
98,80
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: CHE MASCARITA $ 4,70, 2,25 y 2,45. Hit Fever $ 2,10 y 1,70. Forest Nymph $ 2,30. IMPERFECTA $ 960,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.263,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 31.185,00, a placé $ 1.957,00. TRIPLO $ 13.015,00. PICK 4 $. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'8s3c. Cuidador: M.Domingo. Stud: Narcotic Horse. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Master Of Hounds y Dance In Opera
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Handicap Carapalida
Pag.
Dist.
1
WOUNDED LIP, 57, A.Giannetti
(13)
2
Brianna, 57, G.Bonasola
(3)
6,15
pzo
3
Vitolia, 58, C.Velazquez
(9)
4,75
1 cpo
4
Ubica, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
3,70
2 cps
5
Grand Splendid, 56, L.Vai
(8)
41,90
1 cpo
6
Pin Y Pon, 58, G.J.Garcia
(10)
11,35
1 1/2 cpo
7
My Golden Star, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
39,85
1/2 cza
8
Turista, 54, J.Rivarola
(12)
48,25
1 cpo
9
La Bautismal, 56, B.Enrique
(7)
16,30
2 cps
10
Diaman Nistel, 56, J.Villagra
(4)
8,45
pzo
11
Vernix, 57, M.Valle
(5)
52,60
2 cps
12
La Cuñadita, 57, W.Pereyra
(11)
4,90
1 cpo
ú*
Doña Delia, 56, A.I.Romay
(2)
41,60
26 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: WOUNDED LIP $ 5,95, 2,65 y 1,60. Brianna $ 3,15 y 1,75. Vitolia $ 1,55 IMPERFECTA $ 1.830,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.440,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.407,50, a placé $ 215,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'8s72c. Cuidador: A.O.Aguirre. Stud: Ferre. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Hurricane Cat y Lipgloss
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
J ANY, 55, A.Coronel E.
(1)
2*
Susan Island, 53, S.Arias
(9)
2,60
3 cps
3
Juvenil Sar, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
4,40
1/2 cpo
4
Gilda Eva, 54, L.Ramallo
(10)
17,35
1 1/2 cpo
5
Galia Mia, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(6)
13,25
1 cpo
6
De Intxorta, 53, J.Espinoza
(7)
9,10
5 cps
7
City Lagoon, 53, L.Brigas
(2)
34,55
4 cps
8
Fog Y Gof, 53, D.Lencinas
(11)
7,05
3/4 cpo
9
Cheta Plus, 55, C.Perez G.
(4)
62,50
5 cps
10
Colora Lake, 55, C.Cabrera
(8)
54,20
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Barzelletta, 57, A.Cabrera
(3)
27,50
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: J ANY $ 3,35, 1,55 y 1,20. Susan Island $ 1,45 y 1,20. Juvenil Star $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 632,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.632,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 912,50, a placé $ 175,00. TRIPLO $ 7.780,00. PICK 4 $ 142.855,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s17c. Cuidador: M.A.Degregorio. Stud: Hs. Santa Ana. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de J Be K y Empress Joy
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CLUB PIRAÑA, 57, M.Valle
(11)
2
Doctor De Ley, 57, C.Cuellar
(14)
38,20
4 cps
3
Bellini Joy, 57, W.Pereyra
(2)
1,65
2 1/2 cps
4
Wild Green, 55, F.L.Goncalves
(13)
6,45
1/2 cza
5
Campano Zam, 53, S.Arias
(7)
22,70
pzo
6
Cachi Chuck, 57, D.E.Arias
(8)
48,20
1 1/2 cpo
7
Atracuore, 53, E.Candia G.
(4)
29,25
3/4 cpo
8*
Rey De Harpe, 55, A.Giorgis
(5)
12,35
cza
9
Vuelo Mas, 53, L.Brigas
(12a)
84,25
2 1/2 cps
10
Amiguito Leñero, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
39,20
4 cps
11X
Don Tio, 57, W.Moreyra
(10)
43,90
3/4 cpo
12
Demonio Scat, 57, L.Balmaceda
(6)
95,90
3/4 cpo
13+
Machiñio, 57, R.Villagra
(1)
161,45
11 cps
ú**
Galup Boy, 57, C.Velazquez
(15)
5,15
20 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar (X) Indócil en los partidores (+) Cruzó al tranco (**) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: CLUB PIRAÑA $ 8,70, 3,35 y 2,20. Doctor De Ley $ 8,10 y 3,85. Bellini Joy $ 1,65. IMPERFECTA $ 7.610,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 101.789,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1452,50, a placé $ 1.210,00.No corrieron: (9) Taipiro y (12) El Luracatao. Tiempo: 1'36s42c. Cuidador: E.R.Perez. Stud: El Globito. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Fortify y Stormy Lunatica
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOUTH PROSPECT, 58, F.L.Goncalves
(5)
2
Key Topic, 59, W.Moreyra
(6)
1,75
2 1/2 cps
3
Amiguito Ganador, 48, M.Valle
(4)
6,75
3/4 cpo
4*
Vetrato, 58, J.Villagra
(9)
11,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Sassanach, 56, B.Enrique
(1)
5,35
1 cpo
6
Ante Chuck, 54, E.Candia G.
(2)
73,75
3/4 cpo
7
Equal Blacks, 55, S.Piliero
(7)
92,80
1/2 cza
8
Estimado Informe, 54, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
32,90
1/2 cpo
úX
One Samurai, 57, G.J.Garcia
(10)
6,45
4 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: SOUTH PROSPECT $ 5,20, 1,95 y 1,45. Key Topic 1,20 y 1,10. Amiguito Ganador 1,50. EXACTA $ 710,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.842,50. DOBLE: a ganador $ 1.040,00, a placé $ 102,50.No corrieron: (3) Adios Muchachos y (8) El Cubista. Tiempo: 55s24c. Cuidador: G.O.Feliciani. Stud: Isla Sureña (bv). El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Freud y Miner Prospect
DECIMOQUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
PURE GRANADA, 57, M.Aserito
(9)
2
Emperatriz Jona, 57, G.J.Garcia
(2)
6,05
5 cps
3
Pristine (brz), 53, J.Espinoza
(5)
4,20
2 1/2 cps
4*
Berry Rica, 57, S.Piliero
(4)
15,90
1 cpo
5
Lippee, 53, E.Candia G.
(6)
5,20
1/2 cpo
6
Azafranada, 53, M.Alfaro
(3)
15,60
3 cps
7
Palina, 57, J.Rivarola
(1)
10,55
2 1/2 cps
8
La Razon, 57, A.Cabrera
(7)
54,20
cza
ú
Flor De Noticia, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
5,35
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: PURE GRANADA $ 2,65, 1,65 y 1,35. Emperatriz Jona $ 2,80 y 2,15. Pristine $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 482,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.710,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 635,00, a placé $ 240,00. TRIPLO $ 8.217,50. PICK 4 $ 25.000,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'24s30c. Cuidador: J.B.Boggiano. Stud: Los Changuitos (gchu). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Pure Prize y Gran Muralla
DECIMOSEXTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SCUDETTO, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(15)
2
Valledolmo, 57, B.Enrique
(13)
8,50
2 cps
3
Anish, 57, J.Villagra
(3)
9,70
hco
4
Pyscos, 57, I.Monasterolo
(12)
14,50
1/2 cpo
5
Colombatto, 57, G.J.Garcia
(4)
24,80
3 cps
6
Mister Gree, 53, L.Brigas
(6)
14,40
v.m.
7
South Globe, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(9)
32,95
3/4 cpo
8
Pertinax Joy, 57, W.Moreyra
(14)
11,20
1 1/2 cpo
9
Fino Scat, 57, R.Bascuñan
(8)
22,15
1/2 cpo
10
Por Un Amor, 55, R.Garcia
(10)
44,55
3 cps
11
Mem`s Broad, 57, M.Valle
(11)
5,90
3 cps
12
Sillero Fast, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
5,50
cza
13
Il Matterello, 57, L.Vai
(7)
20,50
3/4 cpo
14
Entre Fuegos, 53, J.Espinoza
(2)
131,65
6 cps
ú*
Sigfriano, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
24,00
19 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: SCUDETTO $ 2,70, 2,65 y 2,80. Valledolmo $ 3,80 y 2,30. Anish $ 2,80 IMPERFECTA $ 1.220,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 36.966,00. DOBLE: a ganador $ 322,50, a placé $ 317,50. 5 Y 6: con 6 aciertos $ 1.661.483 , con 5 aciertos $ 10.126,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 0s0c. Cuidador: E.C.Tadei. Stud: Anaxor. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Storm Play y Hereditary
DECIMOSEPTIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ZORA MORA, 55, M.Aserito
(13)
2
Reumen Lef, 57, W.Pereyra
(15)
3,40
1 1/2 cpo
3
India Rosenda, 53, R.Bascuñan
(7)
14,25
pzo
4
Bahia Candy, 55, A.Fuentes
(3)
19,70
pzo
5
True Ann, 55, G.J.Garcia
(5)
15,25
1/2 cpo
6
Dakota Sun, 53, E.Candia G.
(4)
25,80
1 1/2 cpo
7
Elaynne, 57, B.Enrique
(8)
7,30
cza
8
Deep Swing, 53, J.Paoloni
(2)
2,60
1/2 cpo
9
La Orpen, 53, M.Monte
(11)
36,15
3 cps
10
She Is An Ally, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
9,75
1 cpo
11*
Llama Hera, 55, R.Frias
(10)
83,35
1 1/2 cpo
12X
La Scuola, 55, A.Coronel E.
(6)
52,40
4 cps
12
Pupila Valiente, 57, F.Aguirre
(12)
129,70
cza
ú
Libradita, 57, L.Noriega
(14)
14,70
6 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Saltó al largar (X) Se fue de manos
Dividendos: ZORA MORA $ 8,35, 2,85 y 3,15 . Reumen Lef $ 2,25 y 1,95. India Rosenda $ 3,85. IMPERFECTA $ 3.750,00. CUATRIFECTA 1.000.000 DOBLE EXTRA: a ganador $ 8.640,00, a placé $ 260,00. TRIPLO $ 13.185,00. PICK 4 $ 113.635,00.No Corrió: (9) Via Shot. Tiempo: 57s42c. Cuidador: J.C.Fredes. Stud: Mis Angeles. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Most Improved y Mid Wife

