04 de noviembre de 2020 - 23:11

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del miércoles 4 de noviembre

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 04/11/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
WINERY, 3, F.Menendez
(2)
4822
2
Chanter, , J.Villagra
(7)
52444
4,05
1 cpo
3
Che Magico, 2, A.I.Romay
(3)
14020
15,15
cza
4
Chickasaw, , W.Pereyra
(5)
29706
7,15
1 1/2 cpo
5
Just Do It (brz), , A.Domingos
(6)
8479
25,05
1/2 pzo
6
Baculum, , O.Alderete
(12)
40075
5,30
1 1/2 cpo
7
Valioso Int, , F.L.Goncalves
(4)
46681
4,55
1 1/2 cpo
8
Chiche Halo, , B.Enrique
(11)
37263
5,70
5 cps
9
En La Via, , J.Noriega
(9)
60685
3,50
pzo
10*
Mar Ligure, , J.Leonardo
(8)
2996
70,90
3 cps
11
Dancing Optimist, , A.Cabrera
(13)
4148
51,20
3 cps
úX
Punisher, , L.Franco
(1)
657
323,25
s.a.
-
-
-
301976
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: WINNERY $ 44,05, 23,75 y 12,40. Chanter $ 3,40 y 2,05. Che Magico $ 3,65. IMPERFECTA $ 2.288,00. TRIFECTA $ 19.456,50.No Corrió: (10) Splitwise. Tiempo: 1'37s17c. Cuidador: N.Tartaglia. Stud: Cumeneyen. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Fire Slam y Win In The Rye
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RISA DIVINA, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
131738
2
La Blanquiceleste, 7, E.Retamozo
(5)
11683
16,35
3 cps
3
Susan Island, 7, G.Sediari
(4)
53061
3,60
1/2 pzo
4
Embajadora Real, 7, G.J.Garcia
(3)
39385
4,85
1 1/2 cpo
5
Ariley, 7, B.Enrique
(7)
23729
8,05
8 cps
6
Perla Road, 7, C.Velazquez
(8)
4047
47,20
4 cps
7
Terminante, 7, R.Alzamendi
(2)
2380
80,25
1 1/2 cpo
ú*
La Roxy, 7, F.Correa
(6)
3109
61,45
s.a.
-
-
-
269132
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: RISA DIVINA $ 1,45, 2,35 y 1,10. La Blanquiceleste $ 3,65 y 1,10. Susan Island $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 151,50. TRIFECTA Extra $ 866,00. DOBLE $ 768,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s28c. Cuidador: D.R.Cima. Stud: San Lorenzo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Royanita
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
LADY OTOÑAL, 7, O.Alderete
(8)
0
2
La Gran Apuesta, 7, B.Enrique
(6)
0
13,45
2 1/2 cps
3X
Amaury, , F.Menendez
(7)
0
23,70
5 cps
4
Kept True, 7, A.Cabrera
(9)
0
23,40
1/2 cza
5
Galancita, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
9,80
pzo
6
Malhablada Slam, , S.Barrionuevo
(1)
0
4,40
pzo
7
Nitida Stripes, 7, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
1,35
8 cps
8
Intensional, 7, F.Corrales
(5)
0
138,00
12 cps
ú
Shy Valen, 7, G.Bellocq
(2)
0
62,30
5 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores (X) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: LADY OTOÑAL $ 6,40, 3,80 y 3,85. La Gran $ 5,10 y 7,00. Amaury $ 6,00. EXACTA $ 973,50. TRIFECTA $ 10.766,00. DOBLE $ 202,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 0s0c. Cuidador: J.C.Godoy. Stud: El Olimpo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Exchange Rate y Harlan`s Otoñal
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA DE COPAS, 7, O.Alderete
(4)
0
2
Baby Scat, 7, K.Banegas
(3)
0
2,75
2 1/2 cps
3
April Land, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
10,10
3 cps
4
Catch The Dancer, 7, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
4,20
pzo
5
Excel Girl, 7, J.Oger
(6)
0
21,75
2 cps
6
Global Rainbow, 7, A.Giorgis
(8)
0
43,35
6 cps
7
Curiosa Blondie, 7, B.Enrique
(9)
0
20,25
3 1/2 cps
8
Guinea Girl, 7, G.Bellocq
(1)
0
43,95
7 cps
ú
La De Manzana, 5, A.Castro
(2)
0
67,95
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA DE COPAS $ 1,85, 1,40 y 1,10. Baby Scat $ 1,55 y 1,10. April Land $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 47,00. TRIFECTA $ 211,00. DOBLE $ 149,00. CUATERNA $ 20.178,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s29c. Cuidador: C.A.Cardon. Stud: Rodeo Chico. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Most Improved y Paradise Lake
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DOÑA KATIUSCA, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(9)
0
2
Meretricious, 7, J.Villagra
(2)
0
4,10
1/2 cpo
3
Glamour Key, 5, A.Castro
(8)
0
7,25
4 cps
4
Giulitta, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(6)
0
6,75
5 cps
5
Lima Point, 5, L.Balmaceda
(4)
0
22,55
12 cps
6
Azulina Mora, 5, G.Villalba
(7)
0
21,60
1/2 pzo
7
Bright Glory, 5, G.J.Garcia
(3)
0
65,30
8 cps
ú
Cecinia, 2, R.Frias
(5)
0
27,65
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DOÑA KATIUSKA $ 1,35, 1,10 y 1,10. Meretricious $ 1,10 y 1,10. Glamour Key $ 1,10. EXACTA $ . TRIFECTA $. DOBLE $. CUATERNA JACKPOT $.No Corrió: (1) Klada. Tiempo: 1'22s90c. Cuidador: M.Hadweh A.. Stud: Etica. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Orpen y Doña Mishka
SEXTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BUEN FILO, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
144986
2
Malbec Rye, 7, R.Blanco
(9)
93814
3,40
3 cps
3
Estuco, 7, L.Vai
(3)
88602
3,60
3/4 cpo
4*
Perfect Martini, 7, L.Balmaceda
(10)
13346
23,90
8 cps
5
Lord Commander, 7, A.Castro
(5)
33753
9,45
1/2 cpo
6
Truly Honest, 3, N.Lacorte
(2)
7057
45,20
1 cpo
7
Misterio Trav, 7, I.Ledesma
(8)
20512
15,55
pzo
8
Noble Tordo, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(1)
10868
29,35
2 cps
9
Ride De Oro, 7, C.Velazquez
(4)
6411
49,75
2 cps
10X
Gran Sheriff, 7, J.Villagra
(11)
17869
17,85
6 cps
11
Millar, 7, C.Montoya
(6)
4081
78,15
7 cps
ú+
Delirantemible, 7, L.Noriega
(7)
6457
49,40
s.a.
-
-
-
447757
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Ligó suelta (+) Desmontó
Dividendos: BUEN FILO $ 2,20, 1,55 y 1,60. Malbec Rye $ 1,15 y 1,30. Estuco $ 1,80. IMPERFECTA $ 94,00. TRIFECTA $ 347,00. DOBLE $ 89,00. TRIPLO ESPECIAL $ 950,00. CUATERNA $ 1.889,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s23c. Cuidador: R.C.Gutierrez. Stud: La Palmera. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Filoso Emperor y Ninot Jet
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
CONVENIDO, 7, P.Carrizo
(7)
166084
2
Olimpico Scat, 3, E.Martinez
(8)
159441
2,50
1 cpo
3
Grande Y Bueno, , F.Menendez
(5)
10531
37,85
1/2 cpo
4
Pinky Prize, , S.Barrionuevo
(1)
89573
4,45
2 cps
5
Un Resplandor, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(2)
4270
93,35
1 1/2 cpo
6
Discreet Triomphe, 7, L.Cabrera
(3)
9891
40,30
2 1/2 cps
7
Freestalker, 7, W.Pereyra
(11)
45296
8,80
1 cpo
8
Rudecindo, 7, L.Vai
(10)
30662
13,00
3 cps
9X
Che Angiru, 7, E.Torres
(12)
14468
27,55
1 cpo
ú
Top Of The Rock, 7, B.Enrique
(4)
27208
14,65
3 cps
-
-
-
557423
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Saltó al largar
Dividendos: CONVENIDO $ 2,50, 1,30 y 1,15. Olimpico Scat $ 1,55 y 1,25. Grande Y Bueno $ 5,05. IMPERFECTA ú $ 97,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.392,00. DOBLE $ 174,50.No corrieron: (6) Mr. Fely y (9) In A Flash. Tiempo: 1'5s42c. Cuidador: P.P.Sahagian. Stud: Etoile. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Indy Point y Galactic Girl
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROSClasico Orange (l) - L
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DON EMPEÑO, 8, F.Barroso
(6)
173280
2
Dantalion, 0, A.Paez
(5)
13283
14,35
12 cps
3
Kohinoor, 0, G.J.Garcia
(4)
33149
5,75
2 1/2 cps
4
Mestre Do Violao, 8, L.Vai
(2)
7206
26,45
5 cps
5
Coubert, 8, P.Carrizo
(3)
9321
20,45
3 cps
6
Grande Guachin, 8, L.Noriega
(1)
32583
5,85
pzo
-
-
-
268822
Dividendos: DON EMPEÑO $ 1,10 y 1,10. Dantalion $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 76,00. TRIFECTA Extra $ 238,00. DOBLE $ 45,00. TRIPLO $ 1.065,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'21s51c. Cuidador: C.D.Etchechoury. Stud: San Benito. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Exchange Rate y Doña Ley
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SHOTGUM, , C.Perez G.
(10)
41003
2
Soy Holandes, , N.Villarreta
(4)
94306
3,00
cza
3
Mr.proud, 7, J.Leonardo
(9)
75445
3,75
3/4 cpo
4
Iluso Fui, , S.Barrionuevo
(3)
36743
7,70
1/2 pzo
5
Tesoro Millonario, 7, G.Bonasola
(2)
18253
15,50
1 cpo
6
Lockett, 7, A.Paez
(5)
57155
4,95
cza
7
Puerto De Niza, 5, F.Correa
(8)
21035
13,45
3 1/2 cps
8
First Gold, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(7)
46763
6,05
1/2 pzo
ú
Last Express, , M.Aserito
(11)
4469
63,30
s.a.
-
-
-
395171
Dividendos: SHOTGUM $ 6,90, 2,70 y 2,10. Soy Holandes $ 1,95 y 1,55. Mr. Proud $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 324,00. TRIFECTA $ 812,50. DOBLE $ 91,00.No corrieron: (1) Sabaliendo y (6) Peter One. Tiempo: 1'23s66c. Cuidador: M.A.Romero. Stud: Tramo 20 (sgo. Del E.). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Cityscape y Sha Mate
DECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
WARRIOR GOLD, 7, P.Carrizo
(2)
8458
2
Cipriani, 7, J.Leonardo
(3)
173769
1,65
1 cpo
3
Cuty Halo, , N.Villarreta
(9)
46245
6,20
3 cps
4
Coffee Master, 7, A.Paez
(5)
28248
10,15
4 cps
5
Vasco Bizkor, 5, L.Tello E.
(4)
41254
6,95
pzo
6
Esta Taw, 5, L.Vai
(6)
8204
34,95
3 1/2 cps
7
Lizard Moon, , S.Barrionuevo
(1)
77491
3,70
1/2 pzo
ú
Bat Lucio, 5, R.Alzamendi
(7)
20121
14,25
7 cps
-
-
-
403789
Dividendos: WARRIOR GOLD $ 33,90, 7,30 y 1,60. Cipriani $ 1,40 y 1,10. Cuty Halo $ 1,20. EXACTA $ 625,50. TRIFECTA $ 5.656,00. DOBLE $ 1.719,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 12.383,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 13.232,60.No corrieron: (8) Lionello, (10) Small Boy y (11) City Lunero. Tiempo: 1'23s56c. Cuidador: O.J.Rodriguez. Stud: Don Perfecto. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Poseidon`s Warrior y Seasonal Gold
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GEPETO, 7, B.Enrique
(13)
77694
2
Milagroso Richard, 7, F.Coria
(8)
159704
2,70
2 cps
3
Nunca Afloja, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(1)
103904
4,15
4 cps
4
Quarana (usa), 3, M.A.Sosa
(2)
53235
8,10
2 cps
5
Centelleo, 7, J.Villagra
(7)
43337
9,95
2 1/2 cps
6
Paganico, 5, F.Correa
(4)
40488
10,65
2 cps
7
Curita Gaucho, , J.Leonardo
(11)
28000
15,40
3 cps
8
Medium Will (brz), 7, L.Cabrera
(6)
74345
5,80
2 1/2 cps
9
Canyengue Van, , J.Rivarola
(12)
2597
166,05
7 cps
10
Guadañazo, , A.Paez
(9)
2826
152,60
11 cps
11*
El Paciente, , K.Banegas
(5)
2855
151,05
3 cps
12
Lucky San, 2, R.Frias
(14)
2649
162,75
1 cpo
ú
Codi Bigote, 3, A.Castro
(3)
9924
43,45
pzo
-
-
-
601557
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: GEPETO $ 5,55, 2,55 y 1,60. Milagroso Richard $ 1,60 y 1,40. Nunca Afloja $ 1,60. IMPERFECTA ú $ 197,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 3.593,25. DOBLE $ 1.648,00.No Corrió: (10) Otro Potro. Tiempo: 1'22s16c. Cuidador: M.Hadweh A.. Stud: La Vizcaina (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Pure Prize y Geometrica
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JOY KIMONA, 7, J.Leonardo
(14)
127833
2
Lemuralia, 5, L.Tello E.
(8)
113971
4,15
5 cps
3
Burlata, 7, C.Montoya
(7)
101716
4,65
5 cps
4
Edradour, 7, G.Bonasola
(11)
90092
5,25
2 cps
5
Frau Stripes, 7, M.Aserito
(9)
96527
4,90
3/4 cpo
6
Savette, , N.Villarreta
(4)
33309
14,20
3/4 cpo
7
Cunin Buddha, 5, C.Perez G.
(3)
4269
110,80
2 cps
8
Bonnie Girl, 7, L.Cabrera
(12)
44411
10,65
3 cps
9
Mare Brava, 7, L.Balmaceda
(1)
31117
15,20
2 1/2 cps
10*
Santa Libertadores, , R.Alzamendi
(10)
1980
238,85
18 cps
úX
Fantasy Law, 3, F.Gimenez
(13)
3822
123,75
s.a.
-
-
-
649047
-
-
(*) Desmontó (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: JOY KIMONA $ 3,70, 1,75 y 1,20. Lemuralia $ 1,75 y 1,25. Burlata $ 1,35. IMPERFECTA ú $ 145,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 1.838,50. DOBLE FINAL $ 3.390,00. TRIPLO $ 114.920,00. CUATERNA $ 310.577,50. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 81.637,00, a placé $ 33,50. No corrieron: (2) Transonica, (5) Emperatriz Jona y (6) Klada. Tiempo: 1'23s99c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Carampangue (chi). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Fortify y Stormy Kindl. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 26.265.210.

