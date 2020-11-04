Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

1
BUEN FILO, 7, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
144986
2
Malbec Rye, 7, R.Blanco
(9)
93814
3,40
3 cps
3
Estuco, 7, L.Vai
(3)
88602
3,60
3/4 cpo
4*
Perfect Martini, 7, L.Balmaceda
(10)
13346
23,90
8 cps
5
Lord Commander, 7, A.Castro
(5)
33753
9,45
1/2 cpo
6
Truly Honest, 3, N.Lacorte
(2)
7057
45,20
1 cpo
7
Misterio Trav, 7, I.Ledesma
(8)
20512
15,55
pzo
8
Noble Tordo, 7, R.R.Barrueco
(1)
10868
29,35
2 cps
9
Ride De Oro, 7, C.Velazquez
(4)
6411
49,75
2 cps
10X
Gran Sheriff, 7, J.Villagra
(11)
17869
17,85
6 cps
11
Millar, 7, C.Montoya
(6)
4081
78,15
7 cps
ú+
Delirantemible, 7, L.Noriega
(7)
6457
49,40
s.a.
