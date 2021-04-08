Turf |
08 de abril de 2021 - 01:04

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del miércoles 7 de abril.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 7/4/2021
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
WARNER, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
98571
2
Holling, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
24220
8,75
8 cps
3
Pompidou, 57, M.Genzano
(1)
56514
3,75
3 cps
4
Tahini Night, 57, G.J.Garcia
(8)
45576
4,65
1 cpo
5
Dexter Joy, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
67279
3,15
1 cpo
6
Mufasa, 57, O.Alderete
(2)
10389
20,40
2 1/2 cps
ú
Galup Boy, 57, G.Bellocq
(11)
2800
75,70
3 1/2 cps
-
-
-
305349
Dividendos: WARNER $ 2,15 1,45. Holling $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 675,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.037,00.No corrieron: (3) Courtlylator, (4) Crono Joy, (5) Malraux y (10) Ride De Oro. Tiempo: 1'22s2c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: La Manija. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Perfectperformance y Wachovia
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SWEET GIN, 57, F.E.Coronel
(1)
74288
2
Tennessee Rye, 57, W.Pereyra
(8)
50082
4,45
3/4 cpo
3
Dona Cima, 57, W.Moreyra
(4)
25325
8,80
1 cpo
4
Aldina, 57, O.Alderete
(3)
56421
3,95
1/2 cpo
5
Party Doll, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(6)
78198
2,85
8 cps
6
Soda Mania, 53, A.I.Romay
(2)
9404
23,70
pzo
7
Reina Del Acuerdo, 57, R.Alzamendi
(5)
6713
33,20
12 cps
ú
True Talk, 54, R.Frias
(7)
21025
10,60
22 cps
-
-
-
321455
Dividendos: SWEET GIN $ 3,00, 1,60 y 1,60. Tennessee Rye $ 1,90 y 2,20. Dona Cima $ 5,55. EXACTA $ 348,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.423,00. DOBLE $ 535,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s55c. Cuidador: M.Rodriguez. Stud: Pacifica. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Señor Candy y Gin Tango
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOTERA SHY, 57, B.Enrique
(11)
54838
2
Mandarina Sam, 57, S.Piliero
(9)
92174
2,35
1 1/2 cpo
3
Zorrita Island, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
47089
4,60
3 1/2 cps
4
Top Notes, 57, A.Cabrera
(2)
38680
5,60
1/2 cza
5
Q`dubitada Boby, 53, M.A.Sosa
(6)
19001
11,40
2 cps
6
Ventana De Arrabal, 57, P.Carrizo
(10)
2455
88,25
1 cpo
7
Leia, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(12)
9713
22,30
1 cpo
8
She Dubai, 53, N.Villarreta
(5)
3379
64,10
1 cpo
9
White Angel, 57, G.J.Garcia
(8)
6717
32,25
1 cpo
10*
Equal Storm, 54, R.Frias
(3)
2357
91,90
1/2 cpo
ú
Fantastic Miss, 53, A.I.Romay
(4)
34937
6,20
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
311340
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: NOTERA SHY $ 3,95, 1,45 y 1,10. Mandarina Sam $ 1,50 y 1,10. Zorrita Island $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 342,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.488,00. DOBLE $ 1.822,50.No Corrió: (1) Ultra Slack. Tiempo: 1'5s19c. Cuidador: R.O.Galiano. Stud: Caiga Quien Caiga (cdu). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Inter Optimist y La Notera
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALMA DE PLATA, 58, M.Giles
(3)
27960
2
Amiguita Twistera, 57, M.Aserito
(4)
24465
12,00
1 cpo
3
Ritmo Y Copas, 53, M.A.Sosa
(1)
13019
22,55
pzo
4
Tigra De Oro, 53, A.I.Romay
(8)
35160
8,35
5 cps
5
Equal Turca, 57, S.Piliero
(6)
117434
2,50
cza
6
Cumbiera Key, 57, G.J.Garcia
(9)
158694
1,85
1 cpo
7
Viking Blood, 53, R.Villegas
(7)
4724
62,15
2 cps
8*
Bruja Best, 57, G.Villalba
(12)
8964
32,75
7 cps
9
La Gran Roja, 54, R.Frias
(5)
22936
12,80
1/2 cpo
ú
The Wanted, 57, L.Franco
(10)
9291
31,60
3 cps
-
-
-
422648
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: ALMA DE PLATA $ 10,50, 5,10 y 3,30. Amiguita Twistera $ 5,05 y 4,85. Ritmo Y Copas $ 4,60. IMPERFECTA $ 2.515,00. TRIFECTA $ 76.535,00. DOBLE $ 2.090,00. CUATERNA $ 13.020,50.No corrieron: (2) La Roxy y (11) Emma Griega. Tiempo: 1'5s29c. Cuidador: M.D.Giles. Stud: Indio Azul. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Angiolo y Intersilver
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
TRADIZION WAY, 57, G.Bellocq
(1)
24758
2
Gezar, 57, I.Monasterolo
(6)
143044
1,80
v.m.
3
Master Genius, 57, D.Ramella
(5)
55974
4,60
5 cps
4
Un Resplandor, 57, E.Ruarte
(7)
43641
5,90
1 cpo
5
El Acosador, 57, M.Aserito
(4)
5703
45,15
4 cps
6
Mystogan, 57, A.Giorgis
(2)
29595
8,70
1 1/2 cpo
ú*
Clonado, 57, P.Carrizo
(3)
69589
3,70
s.a.
-
-
-
372303
-
-
(*) Largó al rato
Dividendos: TRADIZION WAY $ 10,40 y 1,80. Gezar $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 639,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.021,00. DOBLE $ 3.927,00. TRIPLO $ 46.665,00. CUATERNA CON JACKPOT $ 23.777,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s44c. Cuidador: E.G.Accosano. Stud: Marca Borrada (cdu). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Roman Ruler y Tradizione Slam
SEXTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BALMORO, 57, E.Siniani
(3)
98119
2
Bomboy, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
136447
3,20
1 cpo
3
Rishikesh, 57, J.Leonardo
(10)
57451
7,60
6 cps
4
Maravilla Ness, 57, O.Roncoli
(13)
5719
76,35
1 1/2 cpo
5
Endoso Argentino, 54, C.Perez G.
(9)
11946
36,55
pzo
6
Ventarron De Pompeya, 57, M.Valle
(7)
30112
14,50
1 1/2 cpo
7
Incasico Rye, 57, O.Alderete
(6)
57076
7,65
2 1/2 cps
8
Gambling Nak, 55, I.Monasterolo
(11)
18820
23,20
pzo
9
Cucurredo, 57, G.Calvente
(12)
155939
2,80
1 cpo
10
Perfect Beach, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
45013
9,70
9 cps
11*
Bejacity, 57, L.Galdeano
(14)
2890
151,10
6 cps
úX
Tagum City, 57, G.J.Garcia
(8)
7903
55,25
3 cps
-
-
-
627434
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: BALMORO $ 4,45, 2,75 y 2,35. Bomboy $ 1,65 y 1,45. Rishikesh $ 2,65. IMPERFECTA $ 387,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.485,00. DOBLE $ 3.892,50.No corrieron: (1) Quit Boy y (5) Kelly Hero. Tiempo: 1'36s24c. Cuidador: N.J.Salvati. Stud: Kabian. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y Alina Glory
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROSClasico Lord At War H. (l) - L
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1*
QUENA REC, 56, P.Carrizo
(1)
46308
2
Bluper, 54, L.Vai
(3)
13444
18,60
1/2 pzo
3
Cheburek, 61, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
142894
1,75
3 cps
4
Emblem Three, 60, G.J.Garcia
(6)
10992
22,75
3 cps
5
Gerald Buttler, 56, A.Paez
(2)
66684
3,75
1 cpo
6
One Off, 53, M.A.Sosa
(2a)
66684
3,75
7 cps
-
-
-
347006
-
-
(*) Se escapó de los partidores
Dividendos: QUENA REC $ 5,40 y 3,90. Bluper $ 5,60. EXACTA $ 1.972,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.404,00. DOBLE $ 832,50. CUATERNA $ 55.449,00.No Corrió: (5) Furiosa Lad. Tiempo: 1'9s67c. Cuidador: D.E.Spandrio. Stud: Santa Paciencia. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Recapturetheglory y Buruquena
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BANQUERA PRETENCIOSA, 57, O.Villarroel
(3)
91640
2
Camily Halo, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
186236
1,55
13 cps
3
Emperatriz Jona, 57, J.Rivarola
(6)
6422
44,95
5 cps
4*
Zar Berry, 54, R.Frias
(7)
63443
4,55
1 cpo
5
Savette, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
45459
6,35
1 cpo
6
Pristine (brz), 57, C.Velazquez
(5)
16448
17,55
6 cps
úX
True Silvia, 57, L.Galdeano
(1)
6001
48,10
4 cps
-
-
-
415651
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado (X) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: BANQUERO PRETENCIOSA $ 3,15 y 2,00. Camily Halo $ 2,30. EXACTA $ 237,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.353,00. DOBLE $ 807,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s1c. Cuidador: E.V.Calvo. Stud: 4 De Agosto. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de City Banker y Pretenciosa
NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BIBELOT, 57, R.Alzamendi
(3)
158311
2
Gritalo Blue, 57, J.M.Sanchez
(5)
30998
7,15
pzo
3
Puerto De Niza, 57, F.E.Coronel
(8)
23832
9,30
5 cps
4
Boca El Virrey, 54, A.Coronel E.
(4)
29951
7,40
1 cpo
5
Niko Carson`s, 57, E.Ruarte
(1)
37250
5,95
2 1/2 cps
6
Mowgli, 56, C.Velazquez
(2)
14162
15,65
3/4 cpo
7*
Tenacious Roman, 57, L.Vai
(7)
6387
34,70
2 cps
ú
Enumerate, 57, G.Bonasola
(6)
20427
10,85
s.a.
-
-
-
321318
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: BIBELOT $ 1,40, 1,10 y 1,10. Gritalo Blue $ 1,30 y 1,10. Puerto De Niza $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 219,00. TRIFECTA $ 925,00. DOBLE $ 247,50. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 4.265,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 9.522,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'4s19c. Cuidador: M.V.Bucci. Stud: La Angelita (sr). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Incurable Optimist y La Finita
DECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ONDA LIZARDI, 53, U.Chaves
(5)
44637
2
Jameela, 55, B.Enrique
(9)
75009
4,85
5 cps
3
Beoda Ground, 55, C.Benitez
(4)
11604
31,35
3/4 cpo
4
Schanel, 57, J.Rivarola
(1)
82680
4,40
3 cps
5
The Art Gallery, 57, J.Leonardo
(7)
45474
8,00
1 1/2 cpo
6
Lode Buddha, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
47246
7,70
cza
7
Sisty List, 51, A.I.Romay
(8)
16921
21,50
1 cpo
8
Radmila, 55, F.Menendez
(2)
49496
7,35
3 1/2 cps
9
La Roosvelt, 57, F.Coria
(11)
66144
5,50
1/2 cpo
ú*
Belna, 53, M.A.Sosa
(3)
81751
4,45
12 cps
-
-
-
520961
-
-
(*) Corrió desestribado
Dividendos: ONDA LIZARDI $ 8,15, 2,90 y 1,65. Jameela $ 1,65 y 1,40. Beoda Ground $ 3,00. IMPERFECTA $ 1.232,50. TRIFECTA $ 23.449,00. DOBLE $ 752,50. CADENA JACKPOT $ 52.838,50.No corrieron: (10) Sere Famosa y (12) Isabel Banker. Tiempo: 1'3s32c. Cuidador: E.L.Chain. Stud: Los Malqueridos (vt). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Lizard Island y Onda Buena
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
INTENSA MIRADA, 56, A.Domingos
(9)
101848
2
Master Quita, 56, E.Ortega P.
(4a)
226695
1,55
3 cps
3
Torre De Babel, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
73204
4,80
1/2 pzo
4
La Mery, 53, R.Frias
(2)
19467
18,05
7 cps
5
Lissana, 55, N.Villarreta
(1)
45339
7,75
2 1/2 cps
6
Locasa Craf, 56, I.Monasterolo
(10)
27667
12,70
hco
7
Ke Inti, 56, M.Valle
(6)
9044
38,85
6 cps
8
Buena Amiguita, 53, M.Almeira
(3)
2403
146,25
9 cps
ú
Ette Craf, 56, L.Cabrera
(4)
30422
11,55
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
536090
Dividendos: INTENSA MIRADA $ 3,45, 1,25 y 1,10. Master Quita $ 1,10 y 1,10. Torre De Babel $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 217,50. TRIFECTA $ 424,00. DOBLE $ 1.567,50. TRIPLO ESPECIAL $ 5.277,50.No corrieron: (5) La Generala, (7) Who Is Craf y (11) Joy Chispex. Tiempo: 1'36s15c. Cuidador: D.Peña. Stud: Al Adiyaat. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Intense Look
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
VARDON JOY, 57, W.Pereyra
(8)
118799
2
Peludo Cat, 57, M.Aserito
(13)
32643
11,10
v.m.
3
Grober Geist, 55, F.Menendez
(4)
17632
20,55
1/2 pzo
4
Yuyo Verde, 57, B.Enrique
(7)
37743
9,60
1 1/2 cpo
5
Master Runner, 57, G.J.Garcia
(11)
58917
6,15
2 cps
6
Titan Sale, 57, R.Alzamendi
(10)
9351
38,75
3 1/2 cps
7
Rio Potomac, 57, F.Coria
(2)
64130
5,65
3 cps
8
Magic Horse, 53, E.Suarez
(9)
122826
2,95
1/2 cza
9
No Me Reproches, 57, A.Giorgis
(6)
24989
14,50
1 1/2 cpo
10
Noble Tordo, 53, M.Almeira
(5)
13128
27,60
2 1/2 cps
11
Lucatello, 57, L.Vai
(12)
18823
19,25
15 cps
ú*
Carpet Crawler, 54, R.Frias
(3)
9806
36,95
17 cps
-
-
-
528787
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: VARDON JOY $ 3,05, 2,50 y 1,80. Peludo Cat $ 4,15 y 2,75. Grober Geist $ 3,80. IMPERFECTA $ 867,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 79.096,00. DOBLE $ 540,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 9.647,00, a placé $ 120,00.No corrieron: (1) Shy Enzo y (14) Cyber Cafe. Tiempo: 1'12s42c. Cuidador: M.Rodriguez. Stud: Las Dos Nadias (cdu). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Fortify y South Vagabunda
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ASHIQ, 56, A.Cabrera
(14)
24977
2
Magnet Curl, 56, E.Ortega P.
(15)
124885
4,25
1 1/2 cpo
3
Canicatti, 56, I.Monasterolo
(12)
91511
5,80
1 1/2 cpo
4
Tabacalero, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(8)
216637
2,45
3 1/2 cps
5
Driussi, 52, M.Alfaro
(6)
21359
24,85
2 1/2 cps
6
Alarken, 56, W.Moreyra
(3)
87729
6,05
2 cps
7
Sir Piggott, 53, R.Frias
(10)
69381
7,65
1 cpo
8
Baculum, 56, L.Vai
(4)
83584
6,35
1 cpo
9
Castex, 56, B.Enrique
(9)
22301
23,80
1 1/2 cpo
10
Enjoy De Silence, 56, F.Coria
(5)
7236
73,35
8 cps
11
John Daniels, 56, C.Velazquez
(2)
7681
69,10
2 1/2 cps
12
Pimiento Dulce, 56, A.Domingos
(12a)
91511
5,80
3/4 cpo
13
Potasio, 56, M.Aserito
(1)
2543
208,75
3 cps
ú
Irish Runner, 55, N.Villarreta
(13)
4301
123,40
16 cps
-
-
-
855634
Dividendos: ASHIQ $ 21,25, 9,15 y 4,55. Magnet Curl $ 4,00 y 2,10. Canicatti $ 3,35. IMPERFECTA $ 2.030,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 93.750,00. DOBLE FINAL $ 13.440,00. TRIPLO $ 44.640,00. CUATERNA $ 148.275,00. No corrieron: (7) Zawadi Springs y (11) Corazon De Leon. Tiempo: 1'37s0c. Cuidador: A.Pavlovsky. Stud: S. F. De Pilar. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Asiatic Boy y Empire Ros. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 31.498.394.

