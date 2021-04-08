Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

1
BALMORO, 57, E.Siniani
(3)
98119
2
Bomboy, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
136447
3,20
1 cpo
3
Rishikesh, 57, J.Leonardo
(10)
57451
7,60
6 cps
4
Maravilla Ness, 57, O.Roncoli
(13)
5719
76,35
1 1/2 cpo
5
Endoso Argentino, 54, C.Perez G.
(9)
11946
36,55
pzo
6
Ventarron De Pompeya, 57, M.Valle
(7)
30112
14,50
1 1/2 cpo
7
Incasico Rye, 57, O.Alderete
(6)
57076
7,65
2 1/2 cps
8
Gambling Nak, 55, I.Monasterolo
(11)
18820
23,20
pzo
9
Cucurredo, 57, G.Calvente
(12)
155939
2,80
1 cpo
10
Perfect Beach, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
45013
9,70
9 cps
11*
Bejacity, 57, L.Galdeano
(14)
2890
151,10
6 cps
úX
Tagum City, 57, G.J.Garcia
(8)
7903
55,25
3 cps
