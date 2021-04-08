Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Gan Pag. Dist. 1 VARDON JOY, 57, W.Pereyra (8) 118799 2 Peludo Cat, 57, M.Aserito (13) 32643 11,10 v.m. 3 Grober Geist, 55, F.Menendez (4) 17632 20,55 1/2 pzo 4 Yuyo Verde, 57, B.Enrique (7) 37743 9,60 1 1/2 cpo 5 Master Runner, 57, G.J.Garcia (11) 58917 6,15 2 cps 6 Titan Sale, 57, R.Alzamendi (10) 9351 38,75 3 1/2 cps 7 Rio Potomac, 57, F.Coria (2) 64130 5,65 3 cps 8 Magic Horse, 53, E.Suarez (9) 122826 2,95 1/2 cza 9 No Me Reproches, 57, A.Giorgis (6) 24989 14,50 1 1/2 cpo 10 Noble Tordo, 53, M.Almeira (5) 13128 27,60 2 1/2 cps 11 Lucatello, 57, L.Vai (12) 18823 19,25 15 cps ú* Carpet Crawler, 54, R.Frias (3) 9806 36,95 17 cps - - - 528787 - - (*) Cruzó al tranco

