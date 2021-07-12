Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

1
SENSITIVE HALO, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
0
2
La Lettre Volee, 54, M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
26,10
1 1/2 cpo
3*
Serpiente Furtiva, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
4,35
pzo
4
Sisterhood, 57, J.Noriega
(13)
0
10,75
1/2 pzo
5
Mascota Virtual, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
3,80
pzo
6
Divergente, 52, A.Castro
(8)
0
90,85
1/2 pzo
6
Dona Bugra, 57, A.Cabrera
(10)
0
4,20
emp.
8
Gilly, 57, R.Blanco
(3)
0
15,10
1/2 pzo
9
Andonay, 57, F.Coria
(9)
0
18,15
3/4 cpo
10
Leiralis, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
0
22,85
cza
11
Luna Belinda, 57, E.Retamozo
(12)
0
9,35
1/2 pzo
ú
Nashin Blue, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
13,15
9 cps
