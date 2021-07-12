Turf |
12 de julio de 2021 - 06:07

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del domingo 11 de julio.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 11/07/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LILICA, 56, A.Giannetti
(2)
0
2
Valentra, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
8,10
10 cps
3
Glory Bomb, 56, W.Moreyra
(10)
0
8,65
1/2 pzo
4
Izcalli, 56, G.J.Garcia
(3)
0
79,00
1 1/2 cpo
5
Creme Dela Creme, 56, E.Ortega P.
(8)
0
1,30
1/2 cza
6
Queen Amira, 56, G.Calvente
(1)
0
16,25
3 cps
7
Joy Guillermina, 54, A.Castro
(4)
0
30,30
pzo
8
Sale Boss, 56, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
12,45
12 cps
ú
Lovely Flower, 56, J.Villagra
(7)
0
14,30
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LILICA $ 5,25, 1,95 y 1,50. Valentra $ 4,85 y 2,95. Glory Bomb $ 4,85. EXACTA $ 565,50. TRIFECTA $ 5.128,00.No Corrió: (9) Celestial Seiver. Tiempo: 1'22s16c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Stud Rdi. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de War Command y Crystal Clear
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JACKIE TEQUILA (BRZ), 53, J.Espinoza
(7)
0
2
La Bien Pintada, 57, A.Giannetti
(1)
0
14,05
1/2 pzo
3*
Forty Cinque, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(4)
0
2,40
1 1/2 cpo
4
Soy Buscada, 57, G.Calvente
(6)
0
7,40
1 cpo
5
Agled, 57, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
3,80
5 cps
6
Notre Etoile, 57, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
3,85
1/2 pzo
7
Cuentacuentos, 57, O.Alderete
(3)
0
46,70
2 cps
ú
Guicciardini, 57, L.Cabrera
(2)
0
58,50
21 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Dist. molestó
Dividendos: JACKIE TEQUILA $ 3,90, 1,65 y 3,80. La Bien Pintada $ 3,15 y 6,10. Forty Cinque $ 3,75. EXACTA $ 1.444,50. TRIFECTA $ 3.176,00. DOBLE $ 3.176,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s24c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Stud Rdi. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Redattore y New Play
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
POLVORADA, 56, W.Moreyra
(1)
0
2
Skylandia, 56, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
9,05
7 cps
3
La Mignonne, 56, J.Noriega
(4)
0
30,15
1 cpo
4
Ballado`s Beach, 56, A.Giannetti
(9)
0
6,05
1/2 pzo
5
Doña Tarantela, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
12,45
1 1/2 cpo
6
Loba Salvaje, 56, G.J.Garcia
(2)
0
17,60
1 cpo
7
Salsa Verde, 56, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
10,80
2 cps
8
Coriane, 56, R.Blanco
(10)
0
10,75
3/4 cpo
ú
Nitrata, 56, M.Valle
(7)
0
36,05
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: POLVORADA $ 1,85, 1,45 y 1,10. Skylandia $ 2,30 y 1,55. La Mignonne $ 6,40. EXACTA $ 241,50. TRIFECTA $ 2.379,00. DOBLE $ 407,50.No Corrió: (8) Cattiva. Tiempo: 1'21s93c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: El Brujo Y El Tordo (rº). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de War Command y Precious Time
CUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HIPER HAPPY, 57, L.Vai
(3)
0
2
Juique, 57, A.Giannetti
(2)
0
3,70
5 cps
3
Splitwise, 53, R.Bascuñan
(1)
0
1,35
1/2 cpo
4
Van Del Runner, 57, E.Talaverano
(6)
0
12,05
3 cps
5
Sir Vision, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
0
5,40
1/2 cza
6*
Un Pando, 57, C.Cuellar
(5)
0
48,45
11 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: HIPER HAPPY $ 6,60 y 2,85. Juique $ 2,65. EXACTA $ 550,50. TRIFECTA $ 546,00. DOBLE $ 1.790,00. CUATERNA $ 13.197,00.No corrieron: (4) Joshua Tree, (8) Este Gatillo y (9) Dom Ni. Tiempo: 1'34s16c. Cuidador: P.Nickel Filho. Stud: La Providencia. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Cityscape y Historia
QUINTA CARRERA- 1000 METROSClasico Produccion Nacional (l) - L
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOUL FOOD, 56, D.Ramella
(2)
0
2
Kiss With Style, 55, B.Enrique
(8)
0
8,70
1/2 pzo
3
La Rubia Blue, 57, J.Noriega
(3)
0
2,50
1 cpo
4
Unbridle`s Holly, 51, E.G.Ortega T.
(6)
0
14,05
1/2 pzo
5
Turista, 56, E.Siniani
(5)
0
4,65
3 1/2 cps
6
Taylor`s Ruler, 55, A.Cabrera
(1)
0
8,40
1 cpo
ú*
Strong Key, 59, F.Berti
(7)
0
2,80
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: SOUL FOOD $ 6,15 y 3,35. Kiss With Style $ 3,70. EXACTA $ 1.585,50. TRIFECTA $ 3.740,00. DOBLE $ 2.045,00. TRIPLO $ 9.000,00. CUATERNA CON JACKPOT $ 7.974,50.No Corrió: (4) Queen Zenobia. Tiempo: 55s67c. Cuidador: F.R.Cacciabue. Stud: El Reto. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Sebi Halo y Little Respect
SEXTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
RENIO JOY, 57, J.Villagra
(4a)
0
2
Le Bronx, 53, R.Bascuñan
(4)
0
1,45
v.m.
3
Rio Amigo, 54, C.Montoya
(7)
0
7,95
3 cps
4
Eliceo, 57, E.Torres
(8)
0
9,20
1 1/2 cpo
5
The South Spirit, 54, I.Monasterolo
(5)
0
38,95
1 cpo
6
Waleron, 54, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
19,45
1/2 cpo
7
Ten Dreams, 57, K.Banegas
(1)
0
3,20
1 cpo
8
Marcus Vinicius, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
0
27,50
3/4 cpo
9
Every Secret, 52, A.Castro
(3)
0
64,95
4 cps
ú
Aspirado, 57, W.Pereyra
(9)
0
12,40
5 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: RENIO JOY $ 1,80, 1,60 y 1,15. Rio Amigo $ 2,10 y 1,20. Eliceo $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 313,50. TRIFECTA $ 664,00. DOBLE $ 390,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 56s0c. Cuidador: F.O.David. Stud: Buena Vida (r.iv). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Fortify y Giant Remex
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ERITREAN, 56, J.Villagra
(4)
0
2
Evitandote, 56, J.Noriega
(2)
0
3,90
3 cps
3
Lupercale, 56, E.Ortega P.
(5)
0
38,40
5 cps
4
Maret, 56, A.Cabrera
(6)
0
30,40
2 cps
5*
Che Becado, 56, W.Pereyra
(8)
0
7,75
8 cps
6
Gran Tesoro, 56, A.Giannetti
(7)
0
20,25
5 cps
úX
Kaori, 56, I.Monasterolo
(1)
0
14,25
3 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores (X) Indócil en los partidores
Dividendos: ERITREAN $ 1,50 y 1,10. Evitandote $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 115,50. TRIFECTA $ 870,00. DOBLE $ 115,00.No Corrió: (3) Cima Of Love. Tiempo: 1'24s32c. Cuidador: J.A.M. Neer. Stud: La Frontera (mza). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Il Campione y Inter Plus
OCTAVA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
NUNCA DIGAS NEVER, 57, W.Moreyra
(1)
0
2
Parmense, 57, E.Talaverano
(5)
0
5,55
3 cps
3
Dolce Joy, 57, B.Enrique
(10)
0
10,30
1/2 pzo
4
Champ Freud, 57, A.Giannetti
(9)
0
2,65
3/4 cpo
5
Judoc, 54, F.L.Goncalves
(12)
0
8,35
1/2 cza
6
Devil Camp, 54, G.J.Garcia
(8)
0
9,30
1/2 cpo
7
Don Gotico, 52, R.Frias
(3)
0
33,65
1/2 cza
8
Le Procope, 57, I.Monasterolo
(7)
0
15,20
pzo
9
Idiocratico, 54, W.Pereyra
(4)
0
15,90
1/2 cpo
10*
Salazares, 56, D.Ramella
(6)
0
28,50
1/2 pzo
ú
Tm Adolfo, 54, M.Valle
(13)
0
6,30
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: NUNCA DIGAS NEVER $ 4,90, 2,60 y 1,55. Parmense $ 3,60 y 3,05. Dolce Joy $ 3,20. IMPERFECTA $ 887,50. TRIFECTA $ 5.192,00. DOBLE $ 415,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 2.540,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 6.350,00.No corrieron: (2) Ionesco y (11) City The Glory. Tiempo: 2'1s97c. Cuidador: P.E.Sahagian. Stud: Tinta Roja. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Hurricane Cat y I`mneverwrong
NOVENA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
FORASTEIRO, 56, R.Blanco
(4)
0
2
Kyryl, 56, M.Valle
(7)
0
2,35
1/2 cpo
3
Marccelo Icon, 56, J.Noriega
(5)
0
3,30
1/2 cpo
4
Smile Cat, 56, J.Villagra
(6)
0
4,60
1/2 pzo
5
Maravilloso, 56, O.Alderete
(1)
0
6,75
3/4 cpo
6
Cumulo, 56, A.Giannetti
(3)
0
41,90
1/2 pzo
7
Joe Who, 56, B.Enrique
(2)
0
6,15
9 cps
ú
Bru Fantasy, 52, R.Bascuñan
(8)
0
50,70
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: FORASTEIRO $ 9,60, 2,70 y 1,35. Kyryl $ 1,70 y 1,35. Marccelo Icon $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 415,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.665,00. DOBLE $ 1.232,50. CADENA CON JACKPOT $ 125.967,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s8c. Cuidador: C.A.Cardon. Stud: Comalal. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Daniel Boone y Fruit Cup
DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALIBABA SONG, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
0
2
Amiguito Dandi, 57, E.Ortega P.
(8)
0
12,20
10 cps
3
Crozier, 57, I.Monasterolo
(10)
0
18,05
3/4 cpo
4
Mouth Shut, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
0
9,90
pzo
5
Joe Happy, 57, E.Talaverano
(7)
0
2,70
1/2 pzo
6
Que Vision, 57, M.Valle
(6)
0
24,50
1 cpo
7
Key Clette, 57, O.Alderete
(1)
0
6,10
pzo
8*
Don Facon, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(3)
0
6,00
6 cps
9X
Fletero Peralta, 53, R.Bascuñan
(4)
0
147,20
s.a.
ú+
Flogisto, 57, L.Cabrera
(2)
0
194,95
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado (X) Cruzó al tranco (+) Largó frío
Dividendos: ALIBABA SONG $ 2,75, 1,75 y 1,40. Amiguito Dandi $ 3,95 y 3,40. Crozier $ 3,35. EXACTA $ 549,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.192,00. DOBLE $ 1.022,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s56c. Cuidador: J.M.Etchechoury. Stud: Gran Muñeca. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Alcindor y Gotera Cat
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SENSITIVE HALO, 57, W.Moreyra
(5)
0
2
La Lettre Volee, 54, M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
26,10
1 1/2 cpo
3*
Serpiente Furtiva, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(6)
0
4,35
pzo
4
Sisterhood, 57, J.Noriega
(13)
0
10,75
1/2 pzo
5
Mascota Virtual, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
3,80
pzo
6
Divergente, 52, A.Castro
(8)
0
90,85
1/2 pzo
6
Dona Bugra, 57, A.Cabrera
(10)
0
4,20
emp.
8
Gilly, 57, R.Blanco
(3)
0
15,10
1/2 pzo
9
Andonay, 57, F.Coria
(9)
0
18,15
3/4 cpo
10
Leiralis, 57, E.Ortega P.
(2)
0
22,85
cza
11
Luna Belinda, 57, E.Retamozo
(12)
0
9,35
1/2 pzo
ú
Nashin Blue, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
13,15
9 cps
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: SENSITIVE HALO $ 6,55, 3,35 y 1,95. La Lettre Volee $ 9,10 y 4,15. Serpiente Furtiva $ 1,90. IMPERFECTA $ 5.387,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 375.000,00. DOBLE FINAL $ 5.540,00. TRIPLO $ 59.620,00. CUATERNA $ 137.305,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 44.393,00, a placé $ 397,00. No Corrió: (11) Casa Embrujada. Tiempo: 56s85c. Cuidador: F.Peralta. Stud: Abu - Manza. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Sebi Halo y Interclas. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 34.348.564.

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados