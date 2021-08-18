Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

1
CANDILERO, 57, O.Alderete
(4)
2
Nimia Rye, 58, M.Valle
(3)
10,45
1/2 cza
3
Heroes, 57, A.Paez
(6)
41,75
1/2 pzo
4
Cool City, 57, B.Enrique
(11)
2,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Seulement Catcher, 60, W.Pereyra
(1)
14,40
pzo
6
Mar Dorado, 57, A.I.Romay
(12)
37,40
1 cpo
7
Henestrosa, 58, E.Ortega P.
(14)
4,20
6 cps
8
Olimpic Hero, 60, F.Quinteros
(13)
7,85
2 cps
9
El Libertador, 60, A.Castro
(9)
88,60
9 cps
10
Caminante Real, 60, G.Villalba
(2)
53,40
5 cps
11
Giovanetti, 60, G.Bonasola
(10)
56,10
10 cps
12*
Otro Planeta, 60, G.Calvente
(5)
3,05
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Dragatus, 60, P.Carrizo
(8)
37,15
7 cps
comentar