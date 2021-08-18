Turf |
18 de agosto de 2021 - 02:08

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del martes 17 de agosto.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de San Isidro del 17/8/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
HUNTRESS, 57, M.Gonzalez
(8)
2
Giuliana Shy, 57, S.Piliero
(7)
9,65
4 cps
3
Rocking Key, 57, J.Noriega
(6)
3,25
1 cpo
4
Speed And Force, 57, E.Ruarte
(5)
35,55
4 cps
5
Vigatta, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(1)
19,10
3 cps
6
Rosa Del Verano, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(3)
5,90
3/4 cpo
7
Que Linda Morena, 57, D.Ramella
(10)
1,60
3/4 cpo
8
Fire Attack, 57, A.Paez
(4)
43,50
8 cps
ú*
Justina, 57, E.Retamozo
(9)
57,75
14 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: HUNTRESS $ 12,75, 4,25 y 3,20. Giuliana Shy $ 6,20 y 3,15. Rocking Key $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 1.572,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.059,00.No Corrió: (2) Doppio Benedetta. Tiempo: 57s86c. Cuidador: F.Costa. Stud: Alvarito. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Bahiaro y Xlakah
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CANDY GAL, 57, W.Moreyra
(2)
2
Nessi, 57, L.Balmaceda
(6)
2,40
pzo
3
Muy Picara, 57, G.Bonasola
(7)
3,40
2 1/2 cps
4
Siempre Te Amare, 57, R.Blanco
(1)
10,20
4 cps
5
Rockin Ready (usa), 55, P.Carrizo
(5)
14,60
3 cps
6
Reikina Rye, 57, J.Villagra
(3)
3,95
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Magical Love, 55, D.Ramella
(4)
9,30
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: CANDY GAL $ 4,90 y 1,80. Nessi $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 864,00. TRIFECTA $ 974,00. DOBLE $ 2.722,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'35s57c. Cuidador: A.C.Glades. Stud: Vientos Del Sur. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Señor Candy y Thunder Royale
TERCERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TORRE DE BABEL, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
2
Sonatina Scat, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
10,05
5 cps
3
Maddalena, 57, O.Alderete
(9)
24,15
3 cps
4
Dolce Madonna, 57, L.Galdeano
(4)
18,90
cza
5
Tablet Diafana, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(5)
43,00
2 1/2 cps
6
Forever Ruler, 57, G.Villalba
(7)
4,20
1/2 cpo
7
Lathan, 54, R.Frias
(8)
4,00
pzo
8
Buena Amiguita, 57, R.Alzamendi
(2)
68,60
3 cps
ú
Same Game, 57, A.Cabrera
(6)
27,70
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: TORRE DE BABEL $ 1,70, 1,50 y 1,25. Sonatina Scat $ 2,10 y 1,80. Maddalena $ 2,45. EXACTA $ 238,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.748,00. DOBLE $ 555,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s11c. Cuidador: L.F.Antognozzi. Stud: Don Tino. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Cityscape y Torre De Oro
CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MELISANDRE, 57, J.Noriega
(6)
2
Perfecta Lunatica, 57, M.Valle
(5)
5,60
2 cps
3
Selfitz, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
2,50
pzo
4
Baska Voda, 57, R.Blanco
(4)
2,75
1/2 cza
5
Joy Nivea, 57, I.Monasterolo
(9)
24,35
1 cpo
6
Miss Blue Cat, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(3)
47,95
1/2 cza
7
Atenea Wilv, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
5,95
4 cps
8*
Futbolera, 57, P.Carrizo
(8)
56,35
s.a.
úX
Carry Craft, 57, L.Cabrera
(7)
64,05
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco (X) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: MELISANDRE $ 5,50, 2,40 y 1,70. Perfecta Lunatica $ 2,80 y 2,00. Selfitz $ 1,45. EXACTA $ 763,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.853,00. DOBLE $ 722,50. CUATERNA $ 12.605,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s24c. Cuidador: J.M.Giussi. Stud: Lombardo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Peten Itza y Sanoma
QUINTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA GRAN INESPERADA, 53, J.Espinoza
(9)
2
Lilys From Paris (usa), 57, M.Valle
(3)
2,05
2 1/2 cps
3
Joy Malibu, 53, A.Allois
(8)
10,25
cza
4
Equigirl, 54, R.Frias
(4)
2,40
1/2 cpo
5
La Momocha, 55, L.Vai
(6)
9,15
3 1/2 cps
6
Galia Mia, 53, M.Alfaro
(7)
14,65
4 cps
7
True Sunshine, 57, L.Tello E.
(1)
6,40
6 cps
8
Conectada, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(2)
20,95
13 cps
ú*
Sirena Fizz, 57, G.J.Garcia
(5)
50,00
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: LA GRAN INESPERADA $ 19,70, 6,55 y 3,50. Lilys From Paris $ 1,75 y 1,15. Joy Malibu $ 1,85. EXACTA $ 2.853,00. TRIFECTA $ 43.533,00. DOBLE $ 7.125,00. TRIPLO MAS $ 29.165,00. CUATERNA CON JACKPOT $ 26.466,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'36s47c. Cuidador: C.D.Ussich. Stud: Electro Wiver. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Potra Gema
SEXTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
PACHORRA PRIZE, 54, F.Correa
(5)
2
Endosamelo, 57, J.Villagra
(11)
1,80
3/4 cpo
3
Ivee, 57, O.Alderete
(10)
5,10
1 1/2 cpo
4
You Worry, 54, R.Frias
(1)
5,70
2 cps
5*
Azor Catalan, 57, M.Aserito
(2)
3,70
6 cps
6
Masterchef Sam, 53, C.Perez G.
(3)
134,70
1/2 pzo
7
Don Calipso, 57, J.Noriega
(7)
11,55
14 cps
8
Guante De Oro, 57, J.Leonardo
(9)
113,80
4 cps
úX
Karakorum, 55, J.Rivarola
(6)
12,20
0 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Desmontó
Dividendos: PACHORRA PRIZE $ 20,10, 5,20 y 3,20. Endosamelo $ 2,30 y 2,60. Ivee $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 1.804,50. TRIFECTA $ 5.834,00. DOBLE $ 11.675,00.No corrieron: (4) Baltistan y (8) Griffe Azarro. Tiempo: 1'36s23c. Cuidador: R.A.Arredondo. Stud: Los Jazmines. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Mount Prize y Sevilleta
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROSClasico Cayetano Sauro
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER JOHNNY, 58, L.Balmaceda
(3)
2
Roman The Mad, 59, E.Ortega P.
(5)
2,70
4 cps
3
Forever Young, 55, A.Cabrera
(4)
7,50
2 cps
4
Tradizionale, 53, B.Enrique
(1)
8,85
2 cps
5
Atfront, 59, A.Giannetti
(2)
5,25
4 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MASTER JOHNNY $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 114,00. TRIFECTA $ 388,00. DOBLE $ 1.552,50. CUATERNA $ 629.676,72 . Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'34s26c. Cuidador: J.S.Maldotti. Stud: S. De B.. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Mastercraftsman y Jane Cash
OCTAVA CARRERA- 3000 METROSClasico General Pueyrredon (g. Iii) - GRUPO III
Pag.
Dist.
1
CANDILERO, 57, O.Alderete
(4)
2
Nimia Rye, 58, M.Valle
(3)
10,45
1/2 cza
3
Heroes, 57, A.Paez
(6)
41,75
1/2 pzo
4
Cool City, 57, B.Enrique
(11)
2,70
1 1/2 cpo
5
Seulement Catcher, 60, W.Pereyra
(1)
14,40
pzo
6
Mar Dorado, 57, A.I.Romay
(12)
37,40
1 cpo
7
Henestrosa, 58, E.Ortega P.
(14)
4,20
6 cps
8
Olimpic Hero, 60, F.Quinteros
(13)
7,85
2 cps
9
El Libertador, 60, A.Castro
(9)
88,60
9 cps
10
Caminante Real, 60, G.Villalba
(2)
53,40
5 cps
11
Giovanetti, 60, G.Bonasola
(10)
56,10
10 cps
12*
Otro Planeta, 60, G.Calvente
(5)
3,05
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Dragatus, 60, P.Carrizo
(8)
37,15
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Desmontó
Dividendos: CANDILERO $ 11,95, 4,45 y 3,10. Nimia Rye $ 3,40 y 2,95. Heroes $ 4,90. IMPERFECTA $ 3.187,50. TRIFECTA $ 45.415,00. DOBLE $ 1.977,50. TRIPLO $ 31.480,00.No corrieron: (2a) Cosmico Romano y (7) Champ Freud. Tiempo: 3'12s18c. Cuidador: R.A.Cardon. Stud: Los Simpaticos. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Cisne Branco y Candy Raysa
NOVENA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
INSIDE TRADER, 57, I.Monasterolo
(9)
2
Proven, 57, A.Giannetti
(5)
2,45
5 cps
3
Heat Miami, 57, G.J.Garcia
(8)
7,40
pzo
4
Croupier, 57, W.Moreyra
(2)
8,60
pzo
5
Libertador Sam, 57, J.Villagra
(3)
6,80
3/4 cpo
6
Don Palco, 57, F.Barroso
(4)
2,75
9 cps
ú
El Rosquillero, 51, L.Chaparro
(7)
53,10
9 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: INSIDE TRADER $ 4,00 y 1,60. Proven $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 283,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.415,00. DOBLE $ 1.685,00.No corrieron: (1) Vetro y (6) Islandio. Tiempo: 1'34s82c. Cuidador: H.F.Costantino. Stud: Pertinaz. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Interaction y Sahitas
DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ATLANTICO SUR, 57, O.Alderete
(4)
2
Music Major, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
2,95
pzo
3
Easy Dubai, 55, A.Coronel E.
(11)
5,00
2 cps
4
Black Russian, 55, A.I.Romay
(7)
17,60
3/4 cpo
5
Iconica, 53, J.Espinoza
(6)
15,10
9 cps
6
Express Winner, 57, J.Leonardo
(10)
38,10
3/4 cpo
7
El Buscapleitos, 57, M.Valle
(8)
3,70
8 cps
8
Affar, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(2)
12,65
19 cps
ú
Ventarron De Pompeya, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
9,05
13 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ATLANTICO SUR $ 3,90, 1,50 y 1,40. Music Major $ 2,40 y 1,35. Easy Dubai $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 397,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.112,00. DOBLE $ 695,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 37.735,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 38.040,00. CADENA CON JACKPOT $ 50.682,00.No corrieron: (1) Video Mar y (9) Emperatriz Jona. Tiempo: 1'36s58c. Cuidador: E.R.Bortule. Stud: Los Lapachos (s. Fe). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Endorsement y Sureña Mia
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
FIRST TWEET, 57, I.Monasterolo
(9)
2
Killay, 55, C.Benitez
(6)
6,85
1/2 cpo
3
Sexy Icon, 57, J.Villagra
(5)
8,20
1 1/2 cpo
4
Kecoqueta, 57, F.Vilches
(10)
4,75
3 cps
5
Che Corredora, 57, B.Enrique
(4)
2,65
3/4 cpo
6*
Causa Justa, 57, L.Vai
(2)
3,95
2 cps
7
Eres Mia, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(8)
9,65
1/2 pzo
8X
Stormy High, 57, F.Aguirre
(1)
23,05
4 cps
ú+
Miss Berry, 55, S.Piliero
(3)
33,00
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado (+) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: FIRST TWEET $ 6,65, 3,85 y 3,35. Killay $ 3,20 y 2,40. Sexy Icon $ 2,15. EXACTA $ 1.185,00. TRIFECTA $ 8.790,00. DOBLE $ 3.185,00.No Corrió: (7) Destress. Tiempo: 1'10s10c. Cuidador: O.E.Fontan. Stud: Dream Star (bv). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Grand Reward y First Hope
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ANZAN BOY, 57, A.Paez
(2)
2
Oslo City, 55, S.Barrionuevo
(6)
4,25
1 1/2 cpo
3
Maipo Glorioso, 57, G.Bellocq
(8)
18,75
pzo
4
Modelo Boss, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(10)
6,40
1 1/2 cpo
5
Quagmire, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
3,60
1 cpo
6
Malakita, 55, I.Monasterolo
(9)
12,75
2 1/2 cps
7
Cornetin, 57, B.Enrique
(4)
12,55
4 cps
8
Red Beduino, 57, E.Torres
(1)
47,85
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Peter One, 53, A.Allois
(3)
6,20
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ANZAN BOY $ 2,70, 1,50 y 1,35. Oslo City $ 1,90 y 1,65. Maipo Glorioso $ 3,05. EXACTA $ 304,50. TRIFECTA Extra $ 13.330,00. DOBLE $ 1.217,50.No corrieron: (7) Gorilon y (11) Magic Cat. Tiempo: 1'10s87c. Cuidador: S.O.Tornatori. Stud: El Rebelde (gguay). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Asiatic Boy y Kwanzan
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER TAP, 57, M.Aserito
(9)
2
Puerto De Niza, 57, P.Carrizo
(6)
6,20
2 cps
3
Rayo Letal, 57, L.Cabrera
(12)
17,30
4 cps
4
Galan Basko, 57, G.Bellocq
(7)
4,20
pzo
5
Last Largador, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(8)
6,95
2 1/2 cps
6
Shonny, 57, L.Balmaceda
(3)
2,75
1/2 cpo
7
Cel Seattle, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
6,45
9 cps
8
Tubrak Nov, 57, R.Alzamendi
(1)
23,95
pzo
9
Mini Placer, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(10)
43,60
4 cps
ú
Chiraq, 57, F.Coria
(4)
10,65
3 1/2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MASTER TAP $ 8,15, 2,40 y 1,85. Puerto De Niza $ 3,45 y 2,50. Rayo Letal $ 3,30. IMPERFECTA $ 1.580,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 375.000,00. DOBLE FINAL MAS $ 7.530,00. TRIPLO $ 78.940,00. CUATERNA $ 254.110,00. QUINTUPLO: a ganador $ 140.312,00, a placé $ 798,00. No corrieron: (5) Tan Brillante y (11) Guampaseca. Tiempo: 1'9s96c. Cuidador: J.F.Morel. Stud: Viejo Maro (cdu). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Master Of Hounds y Simple Stor. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 40.901.962..

