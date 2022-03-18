Turf |
18 de marzo de 2022 - 06:03

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de La Plata del 17/03/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DISTINTA EVA, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(5)
2
Señora Del Trono, 57, Jorge Peralta
(6)
16,10
11 cps
3
Irish Cream Bailey, 53, R.Villegas
(4)
9,05
5 cps
4
Salinger, 54, R.Bascuñan
(2)
4,00
cza
5
Dreams Of Moyvore, 57, W.Aguirre
(7)
3,90
2 1/2 cps
6
Peluca Suave, 57, A.Cabrera
(11)
10,05
cza
7*
Bervena, 53, S.Arias
(1)
207,50
3 cps
8X
Glory Top, 54, J.Avendaño
(8)
290,80
12 cps
ú+
Lady Cosmica, 57, J.Guzman
(3)
56,50
26 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal (X) Largó mal (+) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: DISTINTA EVA $ 1,65, 1,25 y 1,15. Señora Del Trono $ 3,70 y 3,25. Irish Cream Bailey $ 1,55. EXACTA $ 158,00. TRIFECTA $ 832,50.No corrieron: (9) Flor Sprout y (10) Triunfal. Tiempo: 1'24s92c. Cuidador: F.D.Clemente. Stud: C. S. N. E.. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Evocado y La Farola
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ANIMATE LU, 56, L.Comas
(5)
2
Crazy Hit, 56, J.C.Diestra (h)
(7)
19,10
cza
3
Veloss Seattle, 56, F.Aguirre
(6)
1,80
3 cps
4
Accion Island, 56, J.Rivarola
(1)
130,25
2 1/2 cps
5
Mi Gran Duque, 52, I.Delli Q.
(8)
1,15
1 1/2 cpo
6
Pelegrino Cat, 52, D.Lencinas
(10)
17,30
1 cpo
7
El Dorindo, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(9)
65,95
5 cps
8
Senet, 56, G.Hahn
(2)
2,90
pzo
9
My Sweet Hunter, 56, W.Aguirre
(3)
126,45
5 cps
ú
Mr. King, 52, A.Sanchez
(4)
128,15
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ANIMATE LU $ 18,30, 3,05 y 2,60. Crazy Hit $ 3,85 y 4,25. Veloss Seattle $ 16,50. EXACTA $ 848,00. TRIFECTA $ 8.163,50. DOBLE $ 1.387,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'6s4c. Cuidador: C.R.Sanguinetti. Stud: Tarugo. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Lunatico Emperor y Aerostatica
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ZAPPING, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
2
Blood Porteña, 53, R.Bascuñan
(5)
5,05
2 1/2 cps
3
Gacela Letal, 56, O.Arias
(6)
22,75
3 cps
4
Barley Sugar, 56, D.E.Arias
(4)
6,40
5 cps
5
Cautiva Cat, 56, L.Balmaceda
(7)
2,25
5 cps
6
Madison Garden, 52, U.Chaves
(3)
15,90
12 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ZAPPING $ 6,70 y 1,40. Blood Porteña $ 1,80. EXACTA $ 79,00. TRIFECTA $ 560,50. DOBLE $ 1567,50.No Corrió: (1) Arkinda. Tiempo: 1'38s55c. Cuidador: E.Cedeño H.. Stud: La Cuota. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Asiatic Boy y Ma Belle Fleur
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TUTI BOPP, 56, W.Pereyra
(6)
2
Señor De Ipanema, 54, E.Martinez
(11)
2,20
1 1/2 cpo
3
Honor Campero, 56, G.Hahn
(3)
5,20
3 cps
4
Despertame, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(9)
64,15
3/4 cpo
5
Atheon, 56, O.Arias
(5)
9,35
1/2 cpo
6
Guarany, 56, M.Delli Q.
(4)
7,60
2 cps
7
Devil`s King, 52, R.Villegas
(8)
10,00
1 1/2 cpo
8
Sorpresivo Cat, 56, W.Aguirre
(2)
4,35
1 1/2 cpo
9
Vasco Galan, 52, A.Sanchez
(10)
16,20
pzo
ú
Blood For Llin, 56, D.E.Arias
(7)
31,30
11 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: TUTI BOPP $ 12,60, 5,50 y 3,60. Señor De Ipanema $ 2,20 y 1,95. Honor Campero $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 655,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.635,00. DOBLE $ 1.550,00. CUATERNA $ 15.873,00.No Corrió: (1) Aerosprinter. Tiempo: 1'5s55c. Cuidador: J.A.Pra. Stud: Aladino. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Firpo y Joggineta Sam
QUINTA CARRERA- 1100 METROSPremio: Especial Argentaria
Pag.
Dist.
1
SUBYUGANTE, 56, E.Ortega P.
(3)
2
Pin Y Pon, 54, W.Pereyra
(6)
7,00
1/2 cpo
3
Paloma De Lagos, 53, R.Bascuñan
(7)
28,85
9 cps
4
Gracia Divina, 52, Jorge Peralta
(4)
12,25
cza
5
My Golden Star, 58, G.Hahn
(5)
9,25
3 cps
6
Adela Red, 53, B.Enrique
(1)
9,60
3 cps
ú
Zenda Rock, 52, O.Arias
(2)
51,85
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: SUBYUGANTE $ 1,10 y 1,10. Pin y Pon $ 1,40. EXACTA $ 39,50. TRIFECTA $ 297,50. DOBLE $ 985,00. CUATERNA $ 12.802,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'3s34c. Cuidador: N.A.Gaitan. Stud: Hs. Pozo De Luna. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Manipulator y Subtlety
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
IN WORDS, 57, F.Aguirre
(7)
2
Macho Feroz, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(4)
5,40
2 cps
3
Musculando, 57, D.E.Arias
(3)
5,35
2 cps
4
Nativo Rock, 57, B.Enrique
(9)
5,65
pzo
5
Icy Flag, 53, F.Caceres
(8)
58,60
4 cps
6
Eugenio Del Monte, 57, O.Arias
(6)
99,75
1/2 cpo
7
Avid Running, 53, D.Lencinas
(1)
2,90
6 cps
8
Snipjinsky, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
417,60
16 cps
ú
El Deponente, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(5)
225,90
23 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: IN WORDS $ 2,15, 3,05 y 2,50. Macho Feroz $ 1,80 y 1,45. Musculando $ 2,05. EXACTA $ 98,00. TRIFECTA $ 479,50. DOBLE $ 185,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s60c. Cuidador: M.D.Duarte. Stud: El Chesco Viejo. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de John F Kennedy y Inalay
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
EMPERATOR, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(5)
2
Taguato Camba, 57, O.Arias
(9)
26,00
8 cps
3
Colorete Ness, 57, R.Villagra
(1)
11,65
hco
4
Sixties Che, 55, G.Hahn
(3)
24,75
1/2 cpo
5
Odyseo, 57, J.Rivarola
(7)
9,25
cza
6
Negro Halo, 55, E.Martinez
(8)
4,15
2 cps
7
Sadulayev, 54, R.Bascuñan
(4)
1,85
2 1/2 cps
8
Viejo Coco, 57, M.J.Lopez
(2)
29,75
1/2 cpo
ú
Michelu, 57, D.E.Arias
(6)
40,65
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: EMPERATOR $ 3,50, 2,40 y 1,60. Taguato Camba $ 7,45 y 7,10. Colorete Ness $ 3,45. EXACTA $ 417,00. TRIFECTA $ 5.614,50. DOBLE $ 1.177,50. CUATERNA $ 9.619,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s29c. Cuidador: S.M.Molina. Stud: Lady Drink. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Got Talent y Embush
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CRETINO Y EXPRESIVO, 57, E.Siniani
(8)
2
Petreo Magic, 53, F.Caceres
(9)
21,10
5 cps
3
Boyka, 57, C.Velazquez
(5)
4,20
3 cps
4
Sword, 55, E.Martinez
(2)
61,65
4 cps
5
Dont Halloween, 53, E.Candia G.
(7)
36,80
3 cps
6
Il Borgo, 57, J.Villagra
(4)
6,80
1/2 pzo
7
Lago Moquehue, 57, W.Moreyra
(3)
2,55
2 cps
8
Achispado Song, 57, L.Brigas
(1)
11,25
3 cps
ú
Cavalli, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(6)
10,55
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
Dividendos: CRETINO Y EXPRESIVO $ 2,85, 2,15 y 1,40. Petro Magic $ 7,25 y 2,95. Boyka $ 1,50. EXACTA $ 265,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.595,50. DOBLE $ 982,50. CADENA Con 6 Aciertos $ 107.431,00. Con 5 Aciertos $ 696,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s79c. Cuidador: R.O.Ballaccomo. Stud: El Arca. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Expressive Halo y Cretina
NOVENA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
STORMY MAGICA, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(11)
2
Winner Belis, 57, W.Pereyra
(10)
2,40
1/2 cza
3
Transonica, 55, W.Aguirre
(6)
19,45
8 cps
4
Arcanine, 53, D.Lencinas
(1)
4,90
1 cpo
5
Muñequita De Trapo, 55, M.A.Sosa
(4)
2,60
1/2 cpo
6
Buscar Un Querer, 57, J.Rivarola
(7)
8,25
1/2 cpo
7
Baldovina, 57, D.E.Arias
(5)
17,90
hco
8
City Lagoon, 53, U.Chaves
(9)
33,55
3/4 cpo
9
Tapenade, 57, L.Comas
(2)
18,85
2 1/2 cps
ú
Seattle Back, 57, O.Arias
(3)
53,65
14 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: STORMY MAGICA $ 16,25, 4,90 y 3,25. Winner Belis $ 2,90 y 2,40. Transonica $ 4,95. EXACTA $ 353,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 109.704,00. DOBLE $ 2.097,50. TRIPLO $ 4.691,00. CUATERNA $ 24.303,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 Aciertos $ 27.626,00. Con 4 Aciertos $ 224,00.No Corrió: (8) Costa Ascasubi. Tiempo: 1'19s27c. Cuidador: J.H.Prida. Stud: Don Aquiles (az). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Storm Mailing y Bubble Magic
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DANA POINT, 57, M.Valle
(5)
2
Por Que Negar, 53, E.Candia G.
(3)
8,20
7 cps
3
Vicuna Mackenna, 53, R.Villegas
(2)
5,95
1 1/2 cpo
4
Isla Portal, 57, A.Marinhas
(7)
14,65
hco
5
Tremenda Potranca, 51, D.Lencinas
(9)
21,75
2 cps
6
Doña Itza, 53, S.Arias
(6)
16,85
1/2 cpo
7
Immacolata, 57, G.Hahn
(8)
10,05
1 cpo
8
Cucinotta, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
6,15
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Maji, 54, R.Bascuñan
(4)
4,55
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: DANA POINT $ 2,20, 1,25 y 1,10. Por Que Negar $ 1,70 y 1,40. Vicuna Mackenna $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 132,50. TRIFECTA $ 813,00. DOBLE $ 4.665,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'11s75c. Cuidador: F.J.Bianchimano. Stud: El Cartujo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Lenovo y Formal Sale
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
NOR`AGUS, 54, R.Bascuñan
(3)
2
Pamperito Top, 53, A. Portillo O.
(10)
13,15
1 cpo
3
Desert Eagle, 53, E.Candia G.
(5)
26,05
4 cps
4
National Song, 57, G.Hahn
(4)
10,90
1/2 cpo
5
Tabacalero, 57, O.Arias
(2)
11,20
1 cpo
6
Master Tapit, 53, D.Lencinas
(8)
35,00
2 cps
7
Ambientalista, 57, F.Coria
(1)
3,95
1 cpo
8
Top Spring, 57, M.Aserito
(6)
3,60
1/2 cza
ú
Hunter Killer, 57, W.Aguirre
(9)
12,30
18 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: NOR`AGUS $ 2,15, 1,75 y 1,30. Pamperito Top $ 4,30 y 2,00. Desert Eagle $ 2,80. EXACTA $ 187,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.645,00. DOBLE $ 265,00. TRIPLO $ 2.258,00. CUATERNA $ 8.955,00.No Corrió: (7) Embocator. Tiempo: 59s75c. Cuidador: A.R.Godoy. Stud: Par De Ases. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de E Dubai y Nor`easter Kate
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TOO TA, 56, F.L.Goncalves
(11)
2
Abrasadora, 52, J.Pintos
(1)
2,85
5 cps
3
Verbena Fitz, 56, N.Ortiz
(12)
15,15
3/4 cpo
4
City The Virgin, 56, J.Villagra
(9)
9,50
7 cps
5
Lamitie, 52, D.Lencinas
(3)
8,40
1 1/2 cpo
6
Teñida Cause, 54, M.A.Sosa
(10)
19,95
2 1/2 cps
7
Bataclana Lu, 56, J.Rivarola
(5)
57,40
2 1/2 cps
8
Sozana, 53, J.Avendaño
(6)
99,99
1/2 cpo
9
Candy Rancher, 56, W.Aguirre
(7)
99,99
1/2 cpo
10
Manipuladora Star, 56, F.Aguirre
(13)
99,99
1 cpo
11*
Ethnias, 52, J.Espinoza
(8)
8,90
3/4 cpo
ú
Icy Ex, 56, L.Comas
(4)
99,99
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Corrió desestribado
Dividendos: TOO TA $ 1,80, 1,10 y 1,10. Abrasadora $ 1,10 y 1,10. Verbena Fitz $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $. TRIFECTA $ 3.542,00. DOBLE $ 167,50.No Corrió: (2) Oximetrica. Tiempo: 59s65c. Cuidador: A.O.Vigil. Stud: Nano Y Papo. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Endorsement y Too Fine
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
PONDERADA DAMA, 53, D.Lencinas
(11)
2
Magayuela, 53, F.Caceres
(14)
65,40
1 cpo
3
Divertidisima, 55, E.Martinez
(8)
26,65
cza
4
Xeneize, 57, F.Aguirre
(15)
8,95
1 cpo
5
Vecina Violenta, 54, J.Espinoza
(5)
3,90
pzo
6
Pretty Sally, 57, M.J.Lopez
(12)
18,90
1/2 cpo
7
Ernestina Land, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(10)
9,40
cza
8
Kate Most, 57, J.Rivarola
(3)
6,20
1 cpo
9
Nostalgia Aregueña, 57, F.L.Goncalves
(7)
12,30
cza
10*
Fire D`oro, 53, U.Chaves
(9)
31,85
1 cpo
11
Bombita Letal, 57, O.Arias
(1)
87,90
1/2 cza
12
My First Queen, 53, E.Candia G.
(2)
8,85
2 cps
13
Correr La Bola, 53, S.Arias
(6)
19,20
2 cps
14
Pupila De Knock, 57, M.Valle
(13)
11,50
4 cps
ú
Great Gaucha, 57, R.Villagra
(4)
4,75
2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: PONDERADA DAMA $ 3,75, 2,75 y 1,80. Magayuela $ 20,50 y 11,50. Divertidisima $ 5,90. IMPERFECTA $ 13.670,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 779.061,00 . DOBLE DESQUITE $ 1.240,00. TRIPLO $ 1.252,50. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 4.000,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s7c. Cuidador: N.J.Vismara. Stud: Don Gabriel L.. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Upward Trend y Ponderosa Ry. RECAUDACIÓN: 36.483.297. .

