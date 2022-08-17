Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

1
NICE STRIKE, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
2
Take The Lead, 53, S.Arias
(11)
4,00
5 cps
3
Societe Publique, 53, D.Lencinas
(16)
10,30
pzo
4
Milaphila, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(10)
6,95
3 cps
5
Negociacion, 54, E.Candia G.
(7)
22,90
3 cps
6
Divertidisima, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
25,65
3/4 cpo
7
Pretty Sally, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
44,50
1 cpo
8
Zensa Yakira, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
42,60
3/4 cpo
9
Hatice Eva, 53, L.Ramallo
(13)
15,75
3/4 cpo
10
Happy Hits, 57, G.Hahn
(12)
42,40
v.m.
11
Bonita Emperatriz, 57, A.Cabrera
(14)
11,05
1/2 cpo
12
Nota Al Pie, 53, J.Pintos
(15)
85,60
pzo
13
Phone Call, 57, R.Villagra
(8)
147,80
4 cps
ú
Ingrid Queen, 55, A.I.Romay
(6)
19,45
8 cps
