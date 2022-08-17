Turf |
17 de agosto de 2022 - 01:08

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de La Plata del 16/8/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MENCANTO, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(9)
2
Pamperito J, 53, D.Lencinas
(4)
4,55
1/2 pzo
3
Val Tauro, 53, J.Pintos
(6)
75,85
2 cps
4
Stormy Kissing, 57, W.Pereyra
(12)
3,90
pzo
5
Weber, 54, J.Roman
(7)
87,30
3/4 cpo
5
Evinrude, 54, R.Villegas
(2)
14,50
2 cps
7
Pronto Deseo, 54, E.Candia G.
(8)
60,25
emp.
8
Puntano Payaso, 57, J.Rivarola
(5)
32,45
3/4 cpo
9
Katai, 57, F.J.Lavigna
(3)
0,00
2 1/2 cps
10
Sebi Boy, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
6,45
5 cps
11
Olympic Girl, 51, S.Arias
(10)
12,00
3 cps
ú
Champi Zeta, 53, F.Caceres
(11)
66,25
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MENCANTO $ 2,00, 1,45 y 1,40. Pamperito J $ 2,05 y 2,25. Val Tauro $ 6,20. EXACTA $ 191,00. TRIFECTA $ 7.486,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'18s13c. Cuidador: M.A.Goicoechea. Stud: La Antigua. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Galicado y Mercy Me
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
PERFECT SIR, 54, R.Villegas
(4)
2
Velay No Se, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(1)
1,70
1/2 pzo
3
Strategic West, 52, J.Pintos
(6)
101,05
5 cps
4
Aymaraes, 57, M.A.Sosa
(2)
5,20
3/4 cpo
5
Empirico Lu, 55, M.Fernandez
(8)
12,65
pzo
6
Alarico Dux, 51, J.Roman
(9)
14,35
1/2 cpo
7
Tamayo Azteca, 52, F.J.Lavigna
(5)
28,20
5 cps
8
Biscara, 55, I.Delli Q.
(3)
16,25
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Charly Class, 52, J.R.Benitez V.
(7)
29,95
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: PERFECT SIR $ 2,95, 1,25 y 1,10. Velay No se $ 1,30 y 1,10. Strategic West $ 1,60. EXACTA $ 117,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.525,00. DOBLE $ 597,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'4s46c. Cuidador: A.Sambuceti. Stud: I`isola Di Ponza. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Perfectperformance y Busy Lady
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ENCARRILADO, 57, M.A.Sosa
(2)
2
El Quintral, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(1)
1,70
1 cpo
3
Falmouth, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
3,75
7 cps
4
Buen Argentino, 57, E.Ortega P.
(6)
11,20
11 cps
5
Indian Gold, 53, D.Lencinas
(5)
8,15
pzo
6*
Luckman, 57, M.Fernandez
(3)
9,30
8 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: ENCARRILADO $ 5,70 y 1,60. El Quintral $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 277,00. TRIFECTA $ 770,00. DOBLE $ 1,192,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'37s10c. Cuidador: C.L.Bellier. Stud: Tinta Roja. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Fragotero y Elisabeta
CUARTA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
HEMA JOIS, 53, R.Muñoz
(7)
2
Topeka, 57, D.E.Arias
(1a)
5,65
3 cps
3
Oriental Countess, 57, D.R.Gomez
(1)
5,65
3/4 cpo
4
Cookie Star, 53, S.Arias
(3)
6,95
1/2 cpo
5
Muy Mechera, 57, W.Aguirre
(5)
3,00
2 cps
6
Almaz Ayana, 54, R.Villegas
(10)
14,05
2 1/2 cps
7
Bardeada, 53, U.Chaves
(2)
21,30
1/2 cpo
8
Tennessee Rye, 56, M.Aserito
(6)
22,65
pzo
9
Quick Start, 53, L.Ramallo
(11)
134,85
2 cps
10
Dibaba, 53, D.Lencinas
(8)
30,00
1/2 cpo
11
Domitilla, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(9)
5,20
6 cps
ú
Dulce Cantora, 57, W.Pereyra
(4)
15,75
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: HEMA JOIS $ 3,50, 1,95 y 1,45. Topeka $ 2,20 y 1,85. Cookie Star $ 2,10. EXACTA $ 1.194,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.830,00. DOBLE $ 1.865,00. CUATERNA $ 14.846,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'40s11c. Cuidador: D.O.Arenas. Stud: Bauty Mi (dol). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Puzzle y Canallona
QUINTA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ANGELI CAT, 57, L.Cabrera
(9)
2
Shana Tova, 54, E.Candia G.
(4)
1,55
2 cps
3
Bandida Mora, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(3)
9,65
2 cps
4
Ensalada Rusa, 53, L.Ramallo
(7)
28,10
8 cps
5
Tocando La Cima, 57, J.Rivarola
(5)
7,45
3/4 cpo
6*
Autuhera, 55, J.Avendaño
(2)
8,85
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: ANGELI CAT $ 2,70 y 1,20. Shana Tova $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 104,00. TRIFECTA $ 341,00. DOBLE $ 1.245,00. CUATERNA $ 49.770,00.No corrieron: (1) Vasca Gaucha, (6) Super Jane y (8) Nona Key. Tiempo: 2'9s47c. Cuidador: B.Correas. Stud: El Manantial. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Hurricane Cat y Agustina`s Prize
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SRTA. FRANCESA, 57, M.A.Sosa
(6a)
2
Muñequita De Trapo, 54, A.Cabrera
(6)
2,20
3/4 cpo
3
Bamba Camp, 54, F.Coria
(9)
6,80
pzo
4
Kali Mani, 53, R.Muñoz
(3)
3,65
1 cpo
5
Opera Dubai, 52, E.Candia G.
(5)
15,95
pzo
6
Mev Mariu, 53, F.Caceres
(8)
28,25
1 1/2 cpo
7
La Barceloneta, 50, D.Lencinas
(7)
12,35
2 cps
8
Hello Teacher, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
16,15
1/2 pzo
9
Pifilka, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(1)
3,65
6 cps
ú
Mini Placer, 52, U.Chaves
(4)
98,15
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: SRTA. FRENCESA $ 2,20, 1,80 y 1,10. Bamba Camp $ 2.05 y 1,35. Kali Mani $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 185,00. TRIFECTA $ 570,00. DOBLE $ 415,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s4c. Cuidador: C.L.Bellier. Stud: Tinta Roja. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Treasure Beach y Heavenly Court
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MANANTIAL NONO, 53, U.Chaves
(4)
2
Master One, 57, A.Cabrera
(5)
1,25
pzo
3
Amiguito Travieso, 53, J.Pintos
(12)
159,90
7 cps
4
Lucio San, 53, D.Lencinas
(11)
6,95
v.m.
5
Correntino Husson, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
19,80
2 1/2 cps
6
Mar Ligure, 53, L.Ramallo
(8)
24,30
pzo
7
Ree Ligero, 57, R.Bascuñan
(7)
103,95
5 cps
8
Navascues, 53, S.Arias
(13)
63,85
1/2 cpo
9
Harley Shot, 57, D.E.Arias
(10)
68,55
1 cpo
10
Mi Lindo Amigo, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(1)
346,55
3 cps
11
Shy Glorioso, 53, R.Muñoz
(14)
34,75
3 cps
12
Gato Iluminado, 57, M.J.Lopez
(3)
36,90
1 cpo
13
Orishas, 52, I.Delli Q.
(6)
228,55
10 cps
ú
Urbaner, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(9)
135,30
22 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MANANTIAL NONO $ 5,65, 1,30 y 1,10. Master One $ 1,10 y 1,10. Amiguito Travieso $ 1,75. IMPERFECTA $ 90,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 17.984,00. DOBLE $ 587,50. CUATERNA $ 12.152,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'26s86c. Cuidador: F.N.Lerda. Stud: Ana Robert (sj). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Sixties Icon y Manipulada
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1600 METROSPremio: Clásico Polla De Potrillos (g3) - GRUPO III
Pag.
Dist.
1
SUPER NUMBER, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
2
Emmbrujo, 56, J.Villagra
(2)
3,15
3/4 cpo
3
Mero, 56, M.Fernandez
(8)
11,10
7 cps
4
Western Camp, 56, E.Torres
(1)
16,95
3 cps
5
Super Mind, 56, W.Pereyra
(6)
4,25
v.m.
6
Largo Man, 56, B.Enrique
(3)
20,10
1 cpo
7
Mani Maker, 56, M.A.Sosa
(7)
13,35
pzo
8
Sun Seiver, 56, W.Aguirre
(4)
24,55
8 cps
ú
You Be You, 56, K.Banegas
(10)
42,30
9 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: SUPER NUMBER $ 1,95, 1,55 y 1,20. Embrujo $ 1,60 y 1,20. Mero $ 1,75. EXACTA $ 88,00. TRIFECTA $ 658,00. DOBLE $ 505,00. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 79.559,00, con 5 aciertos $ 929,00.No Corrió: (9) Act Of State. Tiempo: 1'37s64c. Cuidador: R.A.Quiroga. Stud: Marias Del Sur. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Super Saver y First Dubai
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
VENGAN Y VEAN, 56, D.E.Arias
(5)
2
Super Gia Top, 56, A.Cabrera
(4)
9,55
3 cps
3
Estrella Springs, 52, R.Muñoz
(3)
5,20
7 cps
4
Simetria Romana, 52, L.Ramallo
(11)
11,55
3/4 cpo
5
Itza Chel, 56, W.Maturan
(13)
56,20
2 cps
6
Muchos Dias, 56, E.Torres
(1)
6,55
1 cpo
7
Re Star, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(8)
52,95
2 cps
8
Buena Gitana, 53, J.R.Benitez V.
(2)
116,25
cza
9
Kakuma, 56, M.J.Lopez
(6)
128,85
1 1/2 cpo
10
Ree Justa, 52, U.Chaves
(9)
48,95
1 cpo
11
Peacefull Girl, 56, W.Pereyra
(15)
13,50
5 cps
12
Funny Boss, 56, J.Villagra
(12)
6,00
7 cps
ú
Legataria Fast, 56, E.Ortega P.
(10)
24,60
31 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: VENGAN Y VEAN $ 3,05, 1,45 y 1,25. Super Gia Top $ 2,85 y 1,75. Estrella Spring $ 1,50. IMPERFECTA $ 270,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 5.123,00. DOBLE $ 205,00. TRIPLO $ 2.242,50. CUATERNA $ 3.517,50. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 4.343,00, con 4 aciertos $ 96,00.No corrieron: (7) Mi Linda Cat, (14) Adorada Capa y (16) Rosita My Queen. Tiempo: 1'12s97c. Cuidador: C.R.Mussis. Stud: Sueño Dorado. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Manipulator y Van Del Tala
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SAN COSMO, 55, E.Martinez
(12)
2
Fircity, 53, U.Chaves
(4)
8,80
6 cps
3
Napolitano Key, 57, W.Pereyra
(5)
2,20
cza
4
Wi Honor, 57, D.E.Arias
(13)
11,20
5 cps
5
Boheme Pampa, 57, D.R.Gomez
(3)
3,70
3 cps
6
True Ghaar, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(7)
78,65
1 cpo
7
El Sabita, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(10)
13,90
1/2 pzo
8
My Sweet Hunter, 53, L.Ramallo
(8)
87,20
3 cps
9
Alberto Rye, 57, R.Villagra
(11)
73,40
3/4 cpo
10
Ron Letal, 57, J.Gonzalez
(1)
33,10
8 cps
ú
Dado Joaquin, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
15,80
7 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: SAN COSMO $ 3,70, 2.05 y 1,10. Fircity $ 5.90 y 1,20. Napolitano Key $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 678,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.737,00. DOBLE $ 1.037,50.No corrieron: (2) Amigo Martin y (6) Sleep Away. Tiempo: 59s98c. Cuidador: R.Gaitan Picart. Stud: Mi Toro Viejo. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sixties Icon y Siambretta
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DULOK, 53, D.Lencinas
(8)
2
El Celebrado, 57, W.Pereyra
(9)
11,05
pzo
3
Amiguito Besuquero, 57, J.Villagra
(10)
2,30
2 cps
4
Biogenesis, 53, S.Arias
(2)
20,20
2 1/2 cps
5
Don Esculapio, 57, J.Rivarola
(3)
7,30
1/2 pzo
6*
In Words, 57, A.Cabrera
(5)
3,00
2 cps
7
Lucas Icy, 54, E.Candia G.
(1)
24,35
1/2 cza
8
Most Lover, 57, M.J.Lopez
(11)
46,55
3 cps
9
Estuco, 51, M.Alfaro
(7)
7,20
4 cps
ú
The Beonery, 57, M.A.Sosa
(6)
9,25
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Dist. molestó
Dividendos: DULOK $ 25,65, 11,50 y 4,00. El Celebrado $ 5,65 y 2,30. Amiguito Besuquero $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 5.887,00. TRIFECTA $ 17.607,00. DOBLE $ 4.900,00. TRIPLO $ 40.112,50. CUATERNA $ 66.930,00.No Corrió: (4) El Terraqueo. Tiempo: 1'6s33c. Cuidador: A.P.Cisnero. Stud: Marcelo Y Sergio. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Dedini y Batty La Linda
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SELECTOR DUBAI, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(6)
2
Rolo Vital, 53, I.Delli Q.
(12)
5,45
1 1/2 cpo
3
Tio Luiggi King, 57, W.Aguirre
(7)
5,50
cza
4
El Gran Guri, 57, O.Roncoli
(4)
6,45
2 cps
5
Le Bacs, 55, E.Martinez
(5)
34,15
1 1/2 cpo
6
Angel Rojo, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
4,50
3 cps
7
Vasco Galan, 53, A.Sanchez
(13)
28,80
pzo
8
Alpestre, 57, J.Rivarola
(11)
149,45
2 1/2 cps
9
Curioso Blondie, 53, L.Ramallo
(9)
71,10
2 1/2 cps
10
Distinto Hit, 57, F.Coria
(10)
22,60
1/2 cpo
11
Hit Titanic, 53, D.Lencinas
(8)
12,05
1/2 cpo
12
Master Gracias, 57, R.Villagra
(1)
202,50
1 cpo
ú
Auca, 53, U.Chaves
(3)
39,05
5 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: SELECTOR DUBAI $ 2,45, 1,90 y 1,90. Rolo Vital $ 2,30 y 1,60. Tio Luiggi King $ 2,10. IMPERFECTA $ 208,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.403,00. DOBLE $ 4.925,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s93c. Cuidador: S.M.Molina. Stud: San Francisco (tan). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de E Dubai y Saharan Lady
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
NICE STRIKE, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
2
Take The Lead, 53, S.Arias
(11)
4,00
5 cps
3
Societe Publique, 53, D.Lencinas
(16)
10,30
pzo
4
Milaphila, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(10)
6,95
3 cps
5
Negociacion, 54, E.Candia G.
(7)
22,90
3 cps
6
Divertidisima, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
25,65
3/4 cpo
7
Pretty Sally, 57, M.J.Lopez
(9)
44,50
1 cpo
8
Zensa Yakira, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(5)
42,60
3/4 cpo
9
Hatice Eva, 53, L.Ramallo
(13)
15,75
3/4 cpo
10
Happy Hits, 57, G.Hahn
(12)
42,40
v.m.
11
Bonita Emperatriz, 57, A.Cabrera
(14)
11,05
1/2 cpo
12
Nota Al Pie, 53, J.Pintos
(15)
85,60
pzo
13
Phone Call, 57, R.Villagra
(8)
147,80
4 cps
ú
Ingrid Queen, 55, A.I.Romay
(6)
19,45
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: NICE STRIKE $ 1,90, 1,60 y 1,35. Take The Lead $ 1,75 y 1,35. Societe Publique $ 1,90. IMPERFECTA $ 455,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 8.382,50. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 1.290,00. TRIPLO $ 18.225,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 62.750,00. No corrieron: (3) Freeling y (4) Troyana Del Sol. Tiempo: 1'13s24c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Salvador De Puertos. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Lizard Island y Lujan Strik. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 49.224.553..

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: RL-2021-110619619 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados