Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

1
BOMBITA LETAL, 53, R.Villegas
(13)
2
Taura Soy, 54, E.Candia G.
(14)
9,65
2 1/2 cps
3
Citadina, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
5,05
2 cps
4
Zensational Dream, 57, A.I.Romay
(4)
6,10
4 cps
5
La Milongueta, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
10,80
pzo
6
Margaretha Zelle, 57, D.E.Arias
(9)
6,15
cza
7
Lady Johan, 57, D.R.Gomez
(11)
13,65
3/4 cpo
8
Icy Fofi, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(10)
17,15
1/2 pzo
9
Wise Tablet, 57, Jorge Peralta
(7)
17,90
1 cpo
10
Te Vi Volar, 53, D.Lencinas
(6)
22,10
2 1/2 cps
11
Llena De Gracia, 53, J.Pintos
(8)
74,05
1 1/2 cpo
12
Luz Del Rio, 53, S.Arias
(3)
4,90
3 cps
ú
Motonetita, 54, L.Paredes
(2)
59,00
6 cps
comentar