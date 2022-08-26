Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

Falling For You , 57, C.Velazquez

UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 LA WAR, 57, F.L.Gonçalves (3) 2 La Encajera, 53, F.Caceres (5) 21,45 v.m. 3 Raviola, 57, M.A.Sosa (2) 7,15 3/4 cpo 4 Black Perfect, 57, K.Banegas (4) 12,50 3 cps 5 Coronada Pampa, 53, D.Lencinas (7) 27,70 2 1/2 cps 6 Isabelita Eva, 57, Jorge Peralta (8) 14,40 1/2 cpo 7 Angiola Maja, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (10) 11,00 3 cps ú Arrietara Queen, 57, A.Cabrera (1) 6,95 2 cps - - - Dividendos: LA WAR $ 1,25 y 1,10. La Encajera $ 6,60. EXACTA $ 432,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.351,00. DOBLE $ 387,50. TRIPLO $ 7.200,00. CUATERNA $ 72.982,00.No corrieron: (6) Morena In y (9) Ginebra Roma. Tiempo: 1'0s76c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: Garabo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de War Command y Mireya DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 ELEGANTE FREUD, 57, F.L.Gonçalves (1) 2 Land Robert, 57, P.Carrizo (5) 13,75 1/2 pzo 3 Vasco El Doctor, 53, R.Villegas (11) 16,40 1/2 pzo 4 Toronto, 57, J.Rivarola (2) 8,40 5 cps 5 Ojo Con Titi, 53, S.Arias (3) 3,80 2 cps 6 Happy Chuck, 54, L.M.Fer`dez (8) 28,10 2 1/2 cps 7 Engreido San, 57, L.Comas (7) 118,70 2 cps 8 Granadino Moro, 57, J.Avendaño (9) 44,95 cza 9 Emperator, 57, P.Diestra (h) (4) 78,50 1 cpo 10 Bio Infame, 54, J.Roman (10) 82,90 3 cps ú The Black Legend, 54, K.Banegas (6) 1,65 14 cps - - - Dividendos: ELEGANTE FREUD $ 5,60, 3,75 y 1,10. Land Robert $ 1,75 y 1,10. Vasco El Doctor $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 530,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.350,00. DOBLE $ 532,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s68c. Cuidador: H.M.Martinez. Stud: Wary. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Freud y Finura Sam DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 ARTWORK, 57, W.Aguirre (13) 2 Johan Cat, 55, J.Avendaño (14) 30,60 1 1/2 cpo 3 Earshot, 57, F.L.Gonçalves (10) 7,65 4 cps 4* Terrible Bomb, 57, D.E.Arias (4) 5,95 2 cps 5 Evo Chichito, 57, Jorge Peralta (8) 34,15 cza 6 Buen Caramelo, 57, R.Bascuñan (5) 4,05 1/2 pzo 7 Filipo De Balcarce, 57, R.Villagra (9) 83,60 pzo 8 Sebistial, 57, P.Sotelo (7) 10,55 3 cps 9 Emiratos, 54, J.Roman (12) 50,10 v.m. 10 Hit Cambriol, 57, F.Arreguy (h) (2) 29,15 cza 11 Marcus, 57, A.Cabrera (6) 19,15 3 cps 12 Evo El Principe, 53, L.Ramallo (3) 36,25 cza ú Bohemio City, 57, P.Diestra (h) (1) 0,00 - - - - - (*) Largó mal Dividendos: ARTWORK $ 1,80, 1,65 y 1,25. Johan Cat $ 5,80 y 3,20. Earshot $ 3,20. IMPERFECTA $ 1.750,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 65.750,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 3.080,00. TRIPLO $ 2.300,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 12.345,00. No Corrió: (11) Eterno Manipuler. Tiempo: 1'4s87c. Cuidador: H.J.A.Torres. Stud: Arroyo De Luna. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Orpen y Artistic. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 45.940.772.. ELEGANTE FREUD. Land Robert. Vasco El Doctor. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE. Corrieron todos1'12s68c.H.M.Martinez.Wary. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Freud y Finura Sam LA WAR. La Encajera. EXACTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE. TRIPLO. CUATERNA.No corrieron: (6) Morena In y (9) Ginebra Roma1'0s76c.O.F.Fravega.Garabo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de War Command y Mireya

