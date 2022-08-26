Turf |
26 de agosto de 2022 - 06:08

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de La Plata del 25/08/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BEL AMOUR, 57, D.E.Arias
(1)
2
Mademoiselle Ivonne, 53, S.Arias
(7)
6,35
6 cps
3
Josephine`s Castle, 57, Jorge Peralta
(8)
20,05
pzo
4
Vasquita Eva, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
20,00
2 cps
5
Joan Mast, 57, C.Sandoval
(6)
64,00
1/2 cpo
6
Abrasadora, 53, J.Pintos
(9)
1,30
1/2 cpo
7
Viva Rate, 53, I.Delli Q.
(5)
14,00
1 cpo
ú
Tigra Maria, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
11,80
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: BEL AMOUR $ 4,80 y 3,25. Mademoiselle Ivonne $ 3,35. EXACTA $ 460,00. TRIFECTA $ 6.782,00.No Corrió: (3) Furiosa Hechizada. Tiempo: 1'0s10c. Cuidador: E.M.Orlando. Stud: Sperlinga. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Tweaker y Amor En Paris
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
SEEKING ISLAND, 56, D.E.Arias
(7)
2
Agnolo, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(9)
2,10
5 cps
3
Compadron Vega, 56, A.O.Lopez
(1)
2,15
2 1/2 cps
4
Pompeyo, 56, I.Delli Q.
(8)
8,05
2 1/2 cps
5
Valentino Check, 56, A.Marinhas
(5)
19,50
3 cps
6*
Testa, 56, L.Caceres
(4)
17,70
pzo
7
Tolito, 54, J.Roman
(2)
167,20
7 cps
8
Exi Lu, 52, J.Pintos
(3)
143,90
3 cps
úX
Orange Top, 56, A.Cabrera
(6)
36,25
2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado (X) Largó mal
Dividendos: SEEKING ISLAND $ 5,25, 2,25 y 1,10. Agnolo $ 1,40 y 1,10. Compadron Vega $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 278,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.024,00. DOBLE $ 1.517,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'4s67c. Cuidador: J.J.Zubiria. Stud: Don Quijote. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Seek Again y Lizarina
TERCERA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
GUICCIARDINI, 57, M.Valle
(5)
2
Corra Candy, 53, S.Arias
(4)
3,10
1/2 cpo
3
Citys Jane, 55, F.L.Gonçalves
(7)
3,50
9 cps
4
Coordinate Express, 54, M.J.Lopez
(2)
13,45
3/4 cpo
5
Curiosa Kirsten, 50, F.Caceres
(6)
8,10
pzo
6
Clear Bless, 50, R.Muñoz
(1)
12,15
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: GUICCIARDINI $ 1,95 y 1,10. Corra Candy $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 123,00. TRIFECTA $ 211,00. DOBLE $ 755,00.No Corrió: (3) Sinsa Dong. Tiempo: 1'36s76c. Cuidador: F.M.Panizza. Stud: Puey. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Galicado y Stormy Night
CUARTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MOST PUNTANO, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(9)
2
Strategic Option, 57, R.Bascuñan
(6)
2,10
1 1/2 cpo
3
Gol De Martin, 57, C.Velazquez
(4)
4,45
4 cps
4
Bardalino, 53, S.Arias
(10)
14,75
1/2 cpo
5
Sally Ray, 54, E.Candia G.
(5)
12,00
2 cps
6
Ojos En El Camino, 53, F.Caceres
(8)
31,65
2 cps
7
Montalcino, 57, J.Rivarola
(7)
62,15
2 cps
8
Stormy Kissing, 57, M.J.Lopez
(3)
7,60
1 cpo
9
Cinema Show, 53, J.Pintos
(1)
94,05
1/2 cpo
ú
Tothemoonandback, 57, D.E.Arias
(2)
39,70
20 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MOST PUNTANO $ 2,95, 1,10 y 1,10. Strategic Option $ 1,10 y 1,10. Gol De Martin $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 161,00. TRIFECTA $ 405,00. DOBLE $ 507,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'30s5c. Cuidador: J.D.Staiano. Stud: Los Goyitos. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Most Improved y Puntana Rye
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Especial Forli
Pag.
Dist.
1
DESPACITO, 60, I.Monasterolo
(2)
2
Brujo Copado, 60, J.Rivarola
(1)
18,40
1 1/2 cpo
3
Emberinado, 60, O.Alderete
(4)
5,65
3 cps
4
Lake Itzen, 60, R.Bascuñan
(5)
9,80
1 cpo
5
Super Bamb, 60, W.Aguirre
(3a)
5,50
11 cps
6
A Great Deal, 60, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
125,85
8 cps
ú
Jack Of Hearts, 60, E.Ortega P.
(6)
7,60
pzo
-
-
-
Dividendos: DESPACITO $ 1,35 y 1,10. Brujo Copado $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 216,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.365,00. DOBLE $ 292,50. CUATERNA $ 5.505,00.No Corrió: (3) Magnificent. Tiempo: 1'10s73c. Cuidador: L.M.Pera. Stud: Los Primos. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Sabayon y Poorlittlebridgett
SEXTA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DIBABA, 53, D.Lencinas
(3)
2
Bien Lejana, 57, M.Valle
(9)
2,05
5 cps
3
Cookie Star, 53, S.Arias
(1)
11,60
2 1/2 cps
4
Oriental Countess, 57, D.R.Gomez
(2)
10,05
2 1/2 cps
5
Muy Mechera, 57, W.Aguirre
(4)
6,70
hco
6
Going Far Away, 57, R.Villagra
(6)
15,05
1 1/2 cpo
7
Milonga Del Angel, 54, J.Roman
(7)
26,95
5 cps
8
Siempre Te Amare, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
3,60
cza
ú
Luna De Primavera, 57, L.Vai
(8)
6,35
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: DIBABA $ 24,40, 6,15 y 2,80. Bien Lejana $ 2,40 y 1,40. Cookie Star $ 2,70. EXACTA $ 2.284,00. IMPERFECTA $ . TRIFECTA $ 27.388,00. DOBLE $ 2.712,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'31s52c. Cuidador: M.A.Goicoechea. Stud: La Antigua. La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Remote y Debouche
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
GUICHO, 53, F.Caceres
(10)
2
Igual Brilla, 57, Jorge Peralta
(9)
1,60
7 cps
3
Canicatti, 57, D.E.Arias
(1)
8,70
1/2 cpo
4
El Decidido, 57, J.Gonzalez
(8)
53,75
pzo
5
Pimiento Dulce, 57, R.Bascuñan
(3)
22,70
1/2 cpo
6
Tua Hee, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
5,05
cza
7*
Tanguero Johan, 54, E.Candia G.
(12)
59,00
1 cpo
8
Millonario Best, 53, A.Sanchez
(6)
114,40
6 cps
9
Asian Cheetah, 57, D.R.Gomez
(11)
19,85
3 cps
10
Cobalto, 57, R.Villagra
(4)
61,05
8 cps
ú
Quiero Fama, 57, A.Cabrera
(7)
43,45
27 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: GUICHO $ 4,65, 1,35 y 1,15. Igual Brilla $ 1,25 y 1,10. Canicatti $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 189,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 21.750,00. DOBLE $ 5.457,50. CUATERNA $ 49.490,00.No Corrió: (2) Rhaegar. Tiempo: 1'24s30c. Cuidador: L.R.Rodriguez. Stud: Doña Rene. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Grand Reward y Sunny Mad
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MANOLO VEGA, 52, D.Lencinas
(7)
2
Sin Olvido, 52, I.Delli Q.
(5)
3,95
2 cps
3
Priscus, 56, A.O.Lopez
(4)
3,45
3/4 cpo
4
Serenidad De Santo, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
4,00
1 1/2 cpo
5
Evo Fichador, 56, D.E.Arias
(6)
16,20
9 cps
6
El Puntilloso, 56, M.A.Sosa
(3)
47,80
4 cps
7
Buen Atrayente, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(9)
36,85
hco
8
Diabolico Fizz, 56, A.Marinhas
(1)
57,25
10 cps
ú*
Johans Invencible, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(8)
2,35
24 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: MANOLO VEGA $ 18,35, 4,70 y 3,40. Sin Olvido $ 2,10 y 1,80. Priscus $ 2,65. EXACTA $ 1.600,00. TRIFECTA $ 4.769,00. DOBLE $ 5.540,00. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 1.090.055 . con 5 aciertos $ 5.561,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'6s24c. Cuidador: N.F.Pastor. Stud: St. Hs. Melipal. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Niceto Vega y Casual Sister
NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BOMBITA LETAL, 53, R.Villegas
(13)
2
Taura Soy, 54, E.Candia G.
(14)
9,65
2 1/2 cps
3
Citadina, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
5,05
2 cps
4
Zensational Dream, 57, A.I.Romay
(4)
6,10
4 cps
5
La Milongueta, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(12)
10,80
pzo
6
Margaretha Zelle, 57, D.E.Arias
(9)
6,15
cza
7
Lady Johan, 57, D.R.Gomez
(11)
13,65
3/4 cpo
8
Icy Fofi, 57, M.N.Ferreyra
(10)
17,15
1/2 pzo
9
Wise Tablet, 57, Jorge Peralta
(7)
17,90
1 cpo
10
Te Vi Volar, 53, D.Lencinas
(6)
22,10
2 1/2 cps
11
Llena De Gracia, 53, J.Pintos
(8)
74,05
1 1/2 cpo
12
Luz Del Rio, 53, S.Arias
(3)
4,90
3 cps
ú
Motonetita, 54, L.Paredes
(2)
59,00
6 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: BOMBITA LETAL $ 7,45, 3,00 y 1,80. Taura Soy $ 3,90 y 2,55. Citadina $ 2,20. IMPERFECTA $ 1.167,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 33.765,00. DOBLE $ 6.942,00. TRIPLO $ 65.325,00. CUATERNA $ 1600.000,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 10022.491,00. con 4 aciertos $ 2.958,00.No Corrió: (1) Channel Paris. Tiempo: 1'5s60c. Cuidador: J.R.Gutierrez. Stud: El Magui. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Don Letal y Great Bombita
DECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ALA RYE, 53, R.Muñoz
(8)
2
Falling For You, 57, C.Velazquez
(7)
4,10
3/4 cpo
3
Fantasearte, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(6)
2,70
3/4 cpo
4
Tornazolado, 57, A.Marinhas
(4)
6,15
4 cps
5
Don Soñador, 57, M.J.Lopez
(3)
5,10
3 cps
6
Violentango, 53, A.B.Valdez
(2)
13,40
1 1/2 cpo
ú*
Empower Joy, 53, J.Flores
(5)
7,50
12 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: ALA RYE $ 4,65 y 2,50. Falling For You $ 3,10. EXACTA $ 420,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.417,00. DOBLE $ 3.235,00.No corrieron: (1) Coctel Irlandes y (1a) Shaheen. Tiempo: 1'23s94c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Mis 4 Soles. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Amirahy
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA WAR, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(3)
2
La Encajera, 53, F.Caceres
(5)
21,45
v.m.
3
Raviola, 57, M.A.Sosa
(2)
7,15
3/4 cpo
4
Black Perfect, 57, K.Banegas
(4)
12,50
3 cps
5
Coronada Pampa, 53, D.Lencinas
(7)
27,70
2 1/2 cps
6
Isabelita Eva, 57, Jorge Peralta
(8)
14,40
1/2 cpo
7
Angiola Maja, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(10)
11,00
3 cps
ú
Arrietara Queen, 57, A.Cabrera
(1)
6,95
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: LA WAR $ 1,25 y 1,10. La Encajera $ 6,60. EXACTA $ 432,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.351,00. DOBLE $ 387,50. TRIPLO $ 7.200,00. CUATERNA $ 72.982,00.No corrieron: (6) Morena In y (9) Ginebra Roma. Tiempo: 1'0s76c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: Garabo. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de War Command y Mireya
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ELEGANTE FREUD, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(1)
2
Land Robert, 57, P.Carrizo
(5)
13,75
1/2 pzo
3
Vasco El Doctor, 53, R.Villegas
(11)
16,40
1/2 pzo
4
Toronto, 57, J.Rivarola
(2)
8,40
5 cps
5
Ojo Con Titi, 53, S.Arias
(3)
3,80
2 cps
6
Happy Chuck, 54, L.M.Fer`dez
(8)
28,10
2 1/2 cps
7
Engreido San, 57, L.Comas
(7)
118,70
2 cps
8
Granadino Moro, 57, J.Avendaño
(9)
44,95
cza
9
Emperator, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(4)
78,50
1 cpo
10
Bio Infame, 54, J.Roman
(10)
82,90
3 cps
ú
The Black Legend, 54, K.Banegas
(6)
1,65
14 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ELEGANTE FREUD $ 5,60, 3,75 y 1,10. Land Robert $ 1,75 y 1,10. Vasco El Doctor $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 530,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.350,00. DOBLE $ 532,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s68c. Cuidador: H.M.Martinez. Stud: Wary. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Freud y Finura Sam
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ARTWORK, 57, W.Aguirre
(13)
2
Johan Cat, 55, J.Avendaño
(14)
30,60
1 1/2 cpo
3
Earshot, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(10)
7,65
4 cps
4*
Terrible Bomb, 57, D.E.Arias
(4)
5,95
2 cps
5
Evo Chichito, 57, Jorge Peralta
(8)
34,15
cza
6
Buen Caramelo, 57, R.Bascuñan
(5)
4,05
1/2 pzo
7
Filipo De Balcarce, 57, R.Villagra
(9)
83,60
pzo
8
Sebistial, 57, P.Sotelo
(7)
10,55
3 cps
9
Emiratos, 54, J.Roman
(12)
50,10
v.m.
10
Hit Cambriol, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
29,15
cza
11
Marcus, 57, A.Cabrera
(6)
19,15
3 cps
12
Evo El Principe, 53, L.Ramallo
(3)
36,25
cza
ú
Bohemio City, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(1)
0,00
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: ARTWORK $ 1,80, 1,65 y 1,25. Johan Cat $ 5,80 y 3,20. Earshot $ 3,20. IMPERFECTA $ 1.750,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 65.750,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 3.080,00. TRIPLO $ 2.300,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 12.345,00. No Corrió: (11) Eterno Manipuler. Tiempo: 1'4s87c. Cuidador: H.J.A.Torres. Stud: Arroyo De Luna. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Orpen y Artistic. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 45.940.772..

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: RL-2021-110619619 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados